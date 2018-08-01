PRDM16 isoforms differentially regulate normal and leukemic hematopoiesis and inflammatory gene signature

The hematopoietic phenotype of mice with conditional Prdm16 deletion. As germline-deleted Prdm16–/– mice die perinatally (8, 9), we generated Prdm16fl/fl mice and crossed these with Vav-Cre mice (37) (Prdm16fl/fl.Vav-Cre) to determine the role of isolated deletion of Prdm16 in the hematopoietic system (Supplemental Figure 2, A and B). Prdm16fl/fl.Vav-Cre mice were born in Mendelian ratios (not shown). Similarly to fetal liver (FL) HSCs from Prdm16–/– mice, the frequency and absolute number of phenotypically defined BM HSCs (Lin–Sca1+Kit+ (LSK) Flt3–CD48–CD150+; see Supplemental Figure 2C for representative analysis gates) were reduced (Figure 1, A and B), while BM cellularity was similar (not shown). Peripheral white cell counts (Supplemental Figure 2D), platelets, and hemoglobin (not shown) were similar. Competitive repopulation studies, however, revealed a profound, multilineage long-term repopulation defect (Figure 1, C and D) that became even more severe after serial transplantation (Figure 1E). Limiting-dilution competitive transplantation using purified HSCs revealed a decrease in functional HSC frequency in Prdm16fl/fl.Vav-Cre mice compared with WT littermates (1/47 vs. 1/8, respectively, P = 0.0006) (Figure 1F). Deletion of Prdm16 therefore not only decreased HSC number, but also impaired function of individual HSCs. The reconstitution defect in BM Prdm16fl/fl.Vav-Cre HSCs, however, appeared less severe than that in FL HSCs from germline-deleted Prdm16–/– mice we reported previously (8). Competitive repopulation studies using Prdm16fl/fl.Vav-Cre FL cells showed a more severe multilineage reconstitution defect similar to that previously reported by us (8) in Prdm16–/– FL HSCs, however (Figure 1, G and H). Cycling and apoptosis (Supplemental Figure 2, E and F) in adult BM HSCs, which were slightly but statistically significantly increased in Prdm16–/– FL HSCs (8), were marginally increased in Prdm16fl/fl.Vav-Cre HSCs, but this difference did not reach statistical significance. Similarly to germline Prdm16–/– FL cells, there was no difference in homing of donor cells to the BM after 24 hours in Prdm16fl/fl.Vav-Cre and WT littermate BM cells (Supplemental Figure 2G). Conditional deletion of Prdm16 within the hematopoietic system therefore recapitulates the effect of germline deletion.

Figure 1 Prdm16 supports normal HSC function. (A and B) Frequency (n = 9) (A) and absolute number (n = 6) (B) of HSCs (Lin–cKit+Sca1+Flt3–CD48–CD150+) in BM of adult Vav-Cre–/– Prdm16fl/fl (WT) and Vav-Cre+/– Prdm16fl/fl (KO) mice. (C) Peripheral blood (PB) donor chimerism of WT or KO BM HSCs in competitive transplants with CD45.1 BM 16 weeks after transplantation (n = 16–18 mice, 3 independent transplants). (D) Percentage lymphoid (CD19+ or CD3+) and myeloid (Gr1+ or Mac1+) donor cells from C (n = 16–18 mice). (E) Change in donor/competitor ratio (log 10 scale) in primary competitive transplantation recipients and secondary recipients (n = 8 mice, 2 independent transplants). (F) Limiting-dilution assay of WT versus KO BM HSCs. (G) PB donor chimerism of WT or KO FL HSCs 16 weeks after competitive transplantation (n = 8–10 mice, 2 independent transplants). (H) Percentage of donor lymphoid or myeloid donor cells from G (n = 8–10 mice). Mean ± SEM. NS, P > 0.05; *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; Student’s t test.

Genome-wide expression indicates regulation of GTPase signaling and mitochondrial metabolism by Prdm16. We performed genome-wide expression analysis on RNA isolated and amplified from purified LSK CD150+CD48+Flt3– HSCs (3 independent biological replicates; Supplemental Figure 3, A and B). RNA-Seq data in this publication are accessible through GEO Series accession number GSE112860 (https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/geo/query/acc.cgi?acc=GSE112860). Five hundred sixty-one genes were significantly downregulated, while 411 genes were upregulated. As expected, Prdm16 mRNA was reduced in Prdm16fl/fl.Vav-Cre HSCs, with complete absence of exons 6 and 7, leading to a frameshift and a premature stop codon (Supplemental Figure 3, C and D). Pathway analysis using PANTHER (38, 39) with a 0.1 false discovery rate (FDR) cutoff showed that Prdm16 directly or indirectly regulates a broad set of pathways (Figure 2A). Rho and Ras GTPase signal transduction pathways and genes regulating cell migration and vascular development, in which Rho GTPases are involved, were significantly downregulated. As Rho signaling plays a major role in HSC homing and mobilization (40), we assessed the frequency of phenotypically defined HSCs in the peripheral blood (PB). No differences were observed between Prdm16fl/fl.Vav-Cre mice and WT littermates, however (Figure 2B). On the other hand, pathways related to mitochondrial respiration were upregulated (Figure 2A). Thirty-one of 96 electron transport chain genes were overexpressed, significantly more than expected (4/96, P < 0.0001) (Figure 2C). Measurement of metabolism using a Seahorse metabolic flux analyzer (Figure 2D) revealed elevated basal oxygen consumption (Figure 2E) and respiratory ATP production (Figure 2F) in HSCs from Prdm16fl/fl.Vav-Cre mice compared with Prdm16fl/fl littermate HSCs. Mitochondrial ROS production was also increased (Figure 2G). This effect was cell type–specific, as we did not observe enhanced respiration in Prdm16–/– mouse embryonic fibroblasts (Supplemental Figure 3E).

Figure 2 Increased respiration in adult Prdm16-deficient HSCs. (A) GO pathways significantly up- or downregulated in Prdm16-deficient HSCs. Values expressed as –log 10 of the P value, determined by PANTHER analysis. (B) HSC frequency in PB of Vav-Cre–/– Prdm16fl/fl (WT) and Vav-Cre+/– Prdm16fl/fl (KO) mice (n = 3). (C) Fraction of genes upregulated (red) in Prdm16-deficient HSCs among all genes and the 5 respiratory complexes. (D) Extracellular metabolic flux analysis of WT and KO BM HSCs (n = 3 experiments in duplicate, 5 mice per experiment). Rot, rotenone; Ant, antimycin; Oligo, oligomycin. (E and F) Basal oxygen consumption rate (OCR) (E) and respiratory ATP production (F) measured from D (n = 3). (G) ROS measured by the percentage of CellROX Deep Red–positive WT or KO BM HSCs (n = 3). Mean ± SEM. NS, P > 0.05; *P < 0.05; ***P < 0.001; Student’s t test, and χ2 test for observed vs. expected values.

We also compared FL Prdm16fl/fl.Vav-Cre and WT littermate HSCs. Similar pathways (Rho and Ras GTPase signaling, blood vessel development, and cell migration) were downregulated in Prdm16fl/fl.Vav-Cre HSCs (Supplemental Figure 3F). No significant differences were observed in mitochondrial respiration, however, indicating that regulation of respiration by Prdm16 is specific to adult HSCs. A possible explanation is that FL stem and progenitor cells are overall more oxidative than their adult counterparts (41).

Generation of fPrdm16–/– mice. To identify specific roles of each isoform, we used CRISPR/Cas9 by pronuclear injection of guide RNA (gRNA) into fertilized C57BL/6 embryos (42). To target sPrdm16, a 500-bp region in intron 3 corresponding to a putative TSS was deleted (7) (Supplemental Figure 4A). However, using subtractive quantitative PCR (qPCR) (Supplemental Figure 4B), we did not observe reduced expression of sPrdm16 (Supplemental Figure 4C), although sequencing revealed that the putative TSS was deleted (Supplemental Figure 4D). sPrdm16 expression in HSCs therefore likely does not depend on the TSS in intron 3. Mice were born in Mendelian ratios, developed normally (not shown), and did not show HSC defects (Supplemental Figure 4, E and F). Targeting the sPrdm16 start codon would also mutate a methionine (Met-186) in fPRDM16, thus complicating the assignment of any phenotype to disruption of individual PRDM16 isoforms. This strategy was therefore not pursued.

Targeting exon 2 (Supplemental Figure 5A) yielded mouse strains with 47-bp (Δ47-fPrdm16–/–) and 13-bp (Δ13-fPrdm16–/–) frameshift deletions, respectively, leading to premature stop codons (Supplemental Figure 5B). Subtractive qPCR (Supplemental Figure 5C) and exon mapping (Supplemental Figure 5D) of RNA-Seq data in FL HSCs showed selective absence of fPrdm16 mRNA. The small amount of fPrdm16 mRNA detected would not translate to fPRDM16 protein given the frameshift within exon 2. Similarly to Prdm16–/– mice, both Δ47-fPrdm16–/– and Δ13-fPrdm16–/– mice, which developed in Mendelian ratios (Supplemental Figure 5E), died perinatally.

Hematopoietic phenotype of fPrdm16–/– mice. In E12.5–14.5 FL from both Δ47-fPrdm16–/– (Figure 3A) and Δ13-fPrdm16–/– mice (Figure 3B), the frequency and absolute number of HSCs were reduced, although the frequency of Lin–Sca1+Kit+ (LSK) cells was unchanged (Supplemental Figure 6A). Heterozygous mice displayed intermediate phenotypes, similar to Prdm16+/– mice. Given the similar phenotypes of Δ47-fPrdm16–/– and Δ13-fPrdm16–/– embryos, subsequent experiments were performed using Δ47-fPrdm16–/– embryos. The similar phenotypes of Δ47-fPrdm16–/– and Δ13-fPrdm16–/– embryos indicated that these were not caused by off-target effects. Furthermore, as any off-target indels would assort randomly after mating of Δ47-fPrdm16+/– heterozygotes and as WT littermates were used as controls, phenotypes described can be assigned with confidence to deletion of fPrdm16. This notion is further supported by the absence of a phenotype in mice in which the putative sPrdm16 TSS was targeted and in which fPrdm16 was intact, which can be considered nontargeting controls for fPrdm16. The fraction of cycling and apoptotic cells did not differ appreciably between Δ47-fPrdm16–/– and WT littermate FL HSCs (Supplemental Figure 6, B and C). In competitive transplantation studies, FL cells from Δ47-fPrdm16–/– mice showed a severe repopulation defect in PB (Figure 3C) and BM (Figure 3D) compared with FL cells from WT littermates. As in germline Prdm16–/– FL and Prdm16fl/fl.Vav-Cre BM cells, there was no defect in homing of donor cells to the BM after 24 hours in fPrdm16–/– FL cells (Supplemental Figure 5F). However, although FL HSCs typically show more pronounced lymphoid potential than adult BM HSCs, the Δ47-fPrdm16–/––derived donor cells displayed an even stronger and nearly absolute lymphoid bias (Figure 3E), and, within the lymphoid compartment, a bias toward B cells (Figure 3F). Such differentiation bias was not present in Prdm16–/– (8) or Prdm16fl/fl.Vav-Cre HSCs (Figure 1, D and H). Collectively, these data indicate that fPrdm16 is required for normal HSC function, but that sPrdm16 supports at least some lymphopoiesis.

Figure 3 Hematopoietic phenotype of fPrdm16-deficient mice. (A) HSC frequency and absolute number (Lin–cKit+Sca+Mac1+CD48–CD150+) in FL of Δ47-fPrdm16–/– (KO), Δ47-fPrdm16+/– (HET), and WT littermate mice (n = 34 mice). (B) Analysis of Δ13-fPrdm16–/– mice, performed as in A (n = 28 mice). (C) PB donor chimerism 16 weeks after competitive transplantation of WT or KO FL HSCs (n = 12–14 mice, 3 independent experiments). (D) BM donor chimerism in recipient mice from C 16 weeks after transplantation (n = 6 mice). (E) Percentage lymphoid (CD19+ or CD3+) donor cells in PB from C (n = 12–14). (F) Percentage of B cells (CD19+) among lymphoid cells in E. (G) GO pathways significantly up- or downregulated in Δ47-fPrdm16–/– FL HSCs. Values expressed as –log 10 of the P value, determined by PANTHER analysis. Mean ± SEM. NS, P > 0.05; *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; 1-way ANOVA for multiple comparisons or Student’s t test for single comparisons.

Genome-wide expression profiling of fPrdm16–/– HSCs. RNA-Seq on purified WT and Δ47-fPrdm16–/– HSCs revealed 578 upregulated and 694 downregulated genes in Δ47-fPrdm16–/– HSCs. Top up- and downregulated genes and principal component analysis are shown in Supplemental Figure 7. As in Prdm16fl/fl.Vav-Cre FL and adult BM HSCs, pathways involving small GTPase signaling including cell motility, Rho and Ras GTPase binding and GEF activity, actin organization, vasculogenesis, and angiogenesis were downregulated in Δ47-fPrdm16–/– HSCs (Figure 3G), suggesting that these pathways are specifically induced by fPrdm16, and that their downregulation may contribute to the severe defects in Δ47-fPrdm16–/– and Prdm16fl/fl.Vav-Cre HSCs. A list of the top genes in these pathways reduced in both Δ47-fPrdm16–/– and Prdm16fl/fl.Vav-Cre HSCs is given in Supplemental Table 1. On the other hand, Δ47-fPrdm16–/– HSCs showed an increase in immune and inflammatory pathways. Although pathway analysis with rigorous multiple testing correction and an FDR cutoff of 0.1 did not reveal enhanced inflammation in WT compared with Prdm16fl/fl.Vav-Cre HSCs, an inflammatory signature was overrepresented in WT cells compared with Prdm16fl/fl.Vav-Cre HSCs at an FDR of 0.13. These findings indicate that sPrdm16 induces an inflammatory signature that is repressed by fPrdm16.

sPrdm16 supports the generation of Lin–Sca1+Kit+ lymphoid progenitors. We further investigated the apparent lymphoid and B cell bias in recipients of Δ47-fPrdm16–/– cells. Donor repopulation in recipients of Δ47-fPrdm16–/– cells was reduced to a similar extent in spleen, thymus, and BM (Figure 4A). In BM, donor-derived LSK cells, common lymphoid progenitors (CLPs), common myeloid progenitors (CMPs), granulocyte-monocyte progenitors (GMPs), and megakaryocyte-erythroid progenitors (MEPs) were similarly reduced in recipients of Δ47-fPrdm16–/– cells and of WT littermate cells (Supplemental Figure 6D). However, a population of Lin–Sca1+Kit– (LSK–) cells was strikingly overrepresented relative to other donor populations in the BM of recipients of Δ47-fPrdm16–/– cells, and LSK– cells were, among Δ47-fPrdm16–/– donor cells, approximately 20-fold more frequent compared with donor LSK– cells in recipients of WT littermate FL cells (Figure 4, B and C).

Figure 4 sPrdm16 supports development of an LSK– B cell progenitor. (A) Donor chimerism in BM, thymus, and spleen 16 weeks after competitive transplantation of Δ47-fPrdm16–/– FL HSCs (n = 6). (B) Representative flow cytometry plots showing gating of Lin–Sca1+Kit– (LSK– cells) in BM of recipients of Δ47-fPrdm16–/– (KO) and WT littermate FL cells (n = 6). (C) Donor LSK– frequency in recipients of WT and KO FL cells (n = 6). (D) Ratio of marginal zone (CD21hiCD23lo) to follicular B cells (CD23hiCD21lo) (MZ/FO) among donor splenic B cells (CD19+) in recipients of WT and KO FL cells (n = 3). (E) Sca1 mean fluorescence intensity (MFI) of donor MZ cells (n = 3). (F) Relative CD150 MFI of FL HSCs (n = 54 mice). (G) LSK– frequency (n = 73 mice) in FL from WT, Δ47-fPrdm16+/– (HET), and KO FL expressed as a percentage relative to litter average. (H) Prdm16 mRNA copies per cell in HSC and LSK– populations from 8-week-old WT mice (n = 3–4 mice, in triplicate). Mean ± SEM. NS, P > 0.05; *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; 1-way ANOVA for multiple comparisons or Student’s t test for single comparisons.

Previous work from our group has shown that the LSK– population, which does not express cKit but expresses more Sca1 than LSK cells, contains a lymphoid progenitor distinct from CLPs, primarily possesses B cell potential, and displays a higher propensity to generate splenic marginal zone (MZ) B cells compared with CLPs. Furthermore, B cells generated from LSK– cells express more Sca1 than those derived from CLPs (43, 44). Analysis of the spleens of recipient mice revealed that the fraction of donor-derived MZ B cells was significantly higher in recipients of Δ47-fPrdm16–/– cells than in recipients of WT littermate cells (Figure 4D and Supplemental Figure 6E). Furthermore, Δ47-fPrdm16–/– MZ B cells expressed more Sca1 than WT littermate–derived MZ B cells (Figure 4E and Supplemental Figure 6F). These findings are consistent with B cell development that is predominantly derived from LSK– cells in Δ47-fPrdm16–/– FL cells. Further analysis of the stem and progenitor compartment in the FL of Δ47-fPrdm16–/– embryos showed lower CD150 mean fluorescence intensity (Figure 4F) compared with WT littermates. As low CD150 expression is associated with higher lymphoid potential (45, 46), these findings are consistent with the lymphoid bias of Δ47-fPrdm16–/– HSCs. Finally, although LSK– cells are rare in FL (43, 44), FL from Δ47-fPrdm16–/– embryos contained more LSK– cells compared with WT (Figure 4G). While highly expressed in HSCs as reported previously, Prdm16 mRNA was nearly undetectable in LSK– cells (Figure 4H). It is therefore most likely that sPrdm16 is required for the development of LSK– cells from HSCs, and not for their maintenance and differentiation into B cells.

Collectively, these results indicate that fPrdm16 promotes maintenance of HSCs and is not redundant with sPrdm16. Furthermore, both Prdm16 isoforms play distinct roles in HSCs as they drive different genome-wide expression signatures and as sPrdm16 is required for the development of LSK– lymphoid progenitors from HSCs.

Expression of sPrdm16 in HSCs is sufficient to enhance the progression of leukemia. Next, we examined the role of Prdm16 in AML using retroviral transduction of HSCs with the MLL-AF9 fusion gene and an hNGFR reporter as a model (Supplemental Figure 8A) (47). Transduced purified adult BM Prdm16fl/fl.Vav-Cre, FL Prdm16–/–, FL Δ47-fPrdm16–/–, and appropriate WT littermate HSCs were expanded for 3–4 days, and 2 × 104 hNGFR+ cells were transplanted into irradiated recipient mice together with 2 × 105 supporting WT BM cells (Supplemental Figure 8, B and C). Multiple independent experiments from independent retroviral transductions were performed to avoid biological artifacts due to specific integration sites. Latency was significantly extended in recipients of immortalized Prdm16fl/fl.Vav-Cre compared with Prdm16fl/fl cells (Figure 5A). However, we observed no differences in AML-CFU formation and proliferation in vitro (Figure 5B). Leukemia was confirmed by accumulation of Mac1+Gr1+NGFR+ cells in PB (Supplemental Figure 8D) and H&E staining of PB (Supplemental Figure 8E). Similar data were obtained after transplantation of MLL-AF9–transduced FL HSCs from germline-deleted Prdm16–/– mice (Figure 5, C and D). Consistent with the haploinsufficiency with respect to HSC function in Prdm16+/– mice, leukemia latency in recipients of Prdm16+/– cells was also intermediate between that in recipients of WT and Prdm16–/– cells (Figure 5, C and D). Transduction of Lin–Sca1–Kit+ progenitors (a population containing GMPs, CMPs, and MEPs) followed by transplantation also yielded a longer latency in Prdm16-deficient cells (Figure 5E). Retroviral transduction of both sPrdm16 and fPrdm16 (Supplemental Figure 8F) partially restored latency to that of WT cells (Supplemental Figure 8G). In contrast, however, latency was similar in recipients of Δ47-fPrdm16–/– and WT littermate immortalized cells (Figure 5F). sPrdm16 is therefore sufficient to shorten latency to that observed in recipients of WT cells, while physiological expression of fPrdm16 in HSCs does not play a role in leukemogenesis.

Figure 5 sPrdm16 expression in HSCs shortens latency of MLL-AF9 leukemia. (A) Survival of lethally irradiated mice transplanted with BM HSC-derived MLL-AF9 cells from Vav-Cre–/– Prdm16fl/fl (WT) and Vav-Cre+/– Prdm16fl/fl (KO) mice. (B) Colony-forming assays of MLL-AF9 cells from A (n = 4 independent assays in duplicate). (C) Survival of lethally irradiated mice transplanted with Prdm16+/+ (WT), Prdm16+/– (HET), or Prdm16–/– (KO) FL HSC-derived MLL-AF9 cells. (D) Colony-forming assays of MLL-AF9 cells from C (n = 4 independent assays in duplicate). (E) Survival of lethally irradiated mice transplanted with MLL-AF9 cells generated from BM Lin–Sca1–Kit+ cells from Vav-Cre–/– Prdm16fl/fl (WT) and Vav-Cre+/– Prdm16fl/fl (KO) mice. (F) Survival of lethally irradiated mice transplanted with FL HSC-derived MLL-AF9 cells from Δ47-fPrdm16–/– (KO) or WT littermate mice. (G) Expression of Prdm16 relative to HSC controls in stem and progenitor cells and in MLL-AF9 leukemic cells (n = 3, in triplicate). MPP, multipotent progenitor. (H) GO pathways significantly up- or downregulated in KO relative to WT MLL-AF9 cells from A. Values expressed as –log 10 of the P value, determined by PANTHER analysis. Mean ± SEM. NS, P > 0.05; 1-way ANOVA for multiple comparisons, Gehan-Breslow-Wilcoxon test for comparison of survival curves; n = 13–15 recipients from 3 independently derived MLL-AF9 lines for each of the survival experiments in A, C, E, and F.

To determine whether expression of Prdm16 in leukemic cells or in the cell of origin was critical, we examined Prdm16 mRNA expression. Prdm16 mRNA was undetectable in leukemic cells (Figure 5G). Expression of sPrdm16 in the cell of origin was therefore likely the determinant of latency. An inheritable, epigenetic, leukemia-promoting effect of sPrdm16 is therefore plausible.

RNA-Seq (3 independent experiments) revealed a broad array of differentially regulated pathways. Eight hundred seventeen genes were significantly upregulated and 708 genes were downregulated in Prdm16fl/fl.Vav-Cre MLL-AF9 cells. Most strikingly, inflammatory and GTPase pathways were downregulated in Prdm16fl/fl.Vav-Cre leukemic cells (Figure 5H). This finding is consistent with the previously described expression signature of Prdm16fl/fl.Vav-Cre HSCs.

Distinct roles of Prdm16 isoforms expressed in leukemic cells. Although Prdm16 was undetectable in MLL-AF9 leukemic cells, aberrant expression of PRDM16 is frequently observed in human AML and is associated with poor prognosis (27–31). We therefore examined the effect of forced expression of each isoform in leukemic cells. To avoid the confounding effect of endogenous expression of Prdm16 in HSCs, which promotes leukemogenesis (Figure 5), we transduced each isoform separately or together in MLL-AF9 immortalized HSCs from Prdm16fl/fl.Vav-Cre mice (Supplemental Figure 8, A and F). Similar GFP fluorescence indicated similar expression of each isoform in the respective lines (Supplemental Figure 8H). If the longer cDNA of fPrdm16 would impair transcription or translation compared with sPrdm16, GFP fluorescence should be lower in cells transduced with fPrdm16, as GFP is expressed off the IRES sequence. As with Prdm16 deletion, there were no differences in AML-CFU or overall growth in vitro among MLL-AF9 cells expressing either isoform (Figure 6A). However, sPrdm16 shortened latency while fPrdm16 further increased latency in recipients of Prdm16fl/fl.Vav-Cre MLL-AF9 cells (Figure 6B). Latency after coexpression of both isoforms was in between those extremes. These differences in latency were not caused by changes in engraftment, as 24-hour engraftment experiments showed that, in fact, fPrdm16-expressing cells engrafted more efficiently than sPrdm16-expressing cells (Figure 6C). Cytological analysis showed increased fragmented nuclei in cells expressing sPrdm16 (Supplemental Figure 8, I and J), a finding consistent with the dysplastic changes observed in AML with Prdm16 translocations (5, 6, 18, 28, 32, 33), where the PR domain is deleted. sPrdm16-expressing cells also included fewer cycling cells than those expressing fPrdm16 or empty vector (Figure 6D). These findings suggest an oncogenic role for sPrdm16 and a tumor suppressor role for fPrdm16 when expressed in leukemic cells that is not directly related to cycling or engraftment potential.

Figure 6 Distinct roles of Prdm16 isoforms in MLL-AF9 leukemia. (A) Colony-forming assays of Prdm16-deficient Vav-Cre+/– Prdm16fl/fl (KO) MLL-AF9 cells expressing empty vector, fPrdm16, or sPrdm16 (n = 3 independent assays in duplicate). (B) Survival of lethally irradiated mice transplanted with MLL-AF9 cells expressing empty vector, fPrdm16, sPrdm16, or both (n = 14–15 recipients from 3 independent experiments). (C) Percentage of MLL-AF9 cells in BM of recipient mice 24 hours after transplantation (n = 9 recipients from 3 transplants). (D) Percentage Ki67+ cells among MLL-AF9 cells of leukemic mice (n = 4 recipients). (E) GO pathways significantly upregulated in sPrdm16- or fPrdm16-expressing MLL-AF9 cells isolated from leukemic mice. Values expressed as –log 10 of the P value, determined by PANTHER analysis. (F) Basal oxygen consumption rate (OCR). (G) Spare respiratory capacity (SRC) (P[EV/fPrdm16] = 0.07, P[fPrdm16/sPrdm16] = 0.08). (H) Respiratory ATP production. (I) Proton leak in MLL-AF9 cells from leukemic mice. n = 4 recipients (F–I). (J) ROS measured by MFI of CellROX Deep Red in MLL-AF9 cells (n = 4). Mean ± SEM. NS, P > 0.05; *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; 1-way ANOVA for multiple comparisons, Gehan-Breslow-Wilcoxon test for comparison of survival curves.

Enhanced inflammation induced by sPrdm16 in leukemic cells. Expression profiles obtained by RNA-Seq from leukemic cells isolated from moribund mice in each cohort were compared with that of empty vector–transduced cells. Three hundred ninety-eight genes were significantly upregulated and 760 genes were significantly downregulated in fPrdm16-expressing Prdm16fl/fl.Vav-Cre MLL-AF9 cells. A much larger set of genes was regulated by sPrdm16: 1,608 genes were upregulated and 1,924 genes were downregulated. The top 50 genes up- and downregulated in each cohort, as well principal component analysis, are shown in Supplemental Figure 9, A and B. Differentially regulated pathways are shown in Figure 6E and Supplemental Figure 9C. fPrdm16, but not sPrdm16, upregulated respiration and oxidative phosphorylation pathways. Metabolic flux analysis showed that fPrdm16-expressing leukemic cells displayed higher basal oxygen consumption (Figure 6F) while higher spare respiratory capacity just failed to reach significance (Figure 6G) in comparison with control or sPrdm16-expressing cells. However, respiratory ATP production was similar in all groups (Figure 6H), while fPrdm16-expressing cells displayed increased proton leak (Figure 6I) and ROS production (Figure 6J). While enhanced uncoupling, as observed in brown fat, might play a role, no induction of Ucp1 was observed (not shown). On the other hand, sPrdm16 strikingly induced immune and inflammatory pathways, a signature we also found associated with expression of sPrdm16 in HSCs and in MLL-AF9 leukemia derived from WT compared with Prdm16fl/fl.Vav-Cre HSCs. Of the 418 genes in the Gene Ontology (GO) term “inflammatory process,” 151 were upregulated in at least 1 of these data sets. Of those, 56 (37%) were upregulated in at least 2, and 13 (9%) in all 3 data sets (Supplemental Table 2). sPrdm16 also induced several GO terms related to GTPase signaling (Figure 6E). As similar pathways were found to depend on the presence of fPrdm16 in normal HSCs, these data indicate that sPrdm16 also has context-dependent effects on gene expression signatures. Finally, as a previous report suggested that fPrdm16 but not a mutant without HMT activity induces Gfi1b and in doing so represses Hoxa genes to prevent leukemogenesis (21), we specifically analyzed expression of Gfi1b and Hoxa cluster genes. We found, however, that Gfi1b expression was very low and that fPrdm16 did not repress any Hoxa genes (Supplemental Table 3).

Association between PRDM16 and inflammation in NPM1-mutant and MLL leukemias. To explore the relation between PRDM16, inflammation, and leukemia progression in human AML, we used publicly available gene expression data from the Cancer Genome Atlas (48). Among the 179 AML samples, PRDM16 expression (as calculated by reads per kilobase of transcript per million mapped reads [RPKM]) correlated negatively with overall survival (Figure 7A), confirming multiple reports of PRDM16 expression as a negative prognostic factor (28–31). To detect a specific impact of sPRDM16 on prognosis, we calculated the RPKM values of exons 1–3 (fPRDM16 only) and exons 4–17 (total PRDM16), using the difference between those to estimate sPRDM16. Expression of fPRDM16 and expression of sPRDM16 were correlated, indicating that both isoforms are expressed in most PRDM16-expressing leukemias and confirming previously published findings (27). sPRDM16 expression, however, had a stronger negative prognostic value and a more negative correlation coefficient with survival than fPRDM16 (Supplemental Figure 10, A–C). These data are consistent with the shortening of latency after forced expression of sPrdm16 but not fPrdm16 in the MLL-AF9 mouse model, and support a primary negative prognostic role for sPRDM16. Notably, PRDM16 expression was not correlated with expression of EVI1/PRDM3 (Supplemental Figure 10D).

Figure 7 PRDM16 is associated with an inflammatory signature in a subset of human AML. (A) Correlation between PRDM16 RPKM and overall survival in all 179 human AML samples from the Cancer Genome Atlas (CGA) (n = 179). (B) PRDM16 RPKM for all samples from A, ranked by RPKM, illustrating Q1/Q2 (PRDM16lo) and Q4 (PRDM16hi). (C) Principal component (PC) analysis of cohorts described in B. (D) PRDM16 RPKM compared within 4 mutually exclusive groups from the CGA AML cohort: NPM1 mutated, NPM1wt HOXA9/B4 double-positive (HOXA/B), HOXA9 or HOXB4 single-positive (One HOX), and HOXA9/HOXB4 double-negative (No HOX) (n = 179). (E and F) Correlation between PRDM16 RPKM and overall survival among NPM1-mutated AML samples (n = 47) (E) and MLL-rearranged AML samples (F) in the CGA (n = 21). (G and H) Principal component analysis of NPM1-mutated (G) and MLL-rearranged (H) AML cases from the CGA, comparing PRDM16hi and PRDM16lo cohorts. (I and J) Representative list of GO pathways upregulated in PRDM16hi or PRDM16lo cohorts of NPM1-mutated (I) or MLL-rearranged (J) AML cases in the CGA. Values expressed as –log 10 of the P value, determined by PANTHER analysis. (K) χ2 analysis of observed versus expected number of dysregulated MDS-related genes in common with genes from our RNA-Seq analysis in Figure 5H and Figure 6E. Data represent mean ± SEM. NS, P > 0.05; *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; Pearson’s test for linear correlations, 1-way ANOVA for multiple comparisons, χ2 test for comparing observed vs. expected values.

We next divided the cohort into 4 quartiles based on PRDM16 RPKM, and compared samples with low expression (Q1 and Q2, PRDM16lo with RPKM <0.1) and high expression (Q4, PRDM16hi with RPKM >5.0) of PRDM16 (Figure 7B). Principal component analysis showed no discernible clustering (Figure 7C). However, among differentially expressed genes between both groups, HOX genes appeared overrepresented (Supplemental Table 4). Thirteen of 40 HOX genes were upregulated in the PRDM16hi cohort, significantly more than expected (0.53/40, P < 0.001). We compared expression of PRDM16 after stratification based on HOX cluster expression, using HOXA9 and HOXB3 as representative genes. Quite strikingly, in HOX-negative AML and in cases in which only 1 HOX cluster was upregulated, PRDM16 expression was low to undetectable. Of the 66 HOX-negative samples, none had a PRDM16 RPKM greater than 5, and only 4 of 66 cases (6%) had a PRDM16 RPKM greater than 1. In contrast, in HOXA/B–double-positive AML and NPM1-mutated AML, in which both HOXA and HOXB genes are upregulated (49), the mean PRDM16 RPKM was greater than 5 (Figure 7D). As in the MLL-AF9 mouse model, no repression of HOX genes could be discerned, the association between PRDM16 and HOX cluster gene expression in human AML indicates that PRDM16 does not, as has been suggested (21), repress HOX genes, but rather that HOX genes may induce PRDM16.

We next focused on 2 specific AML subsets: karyotypically normal, NPM1-mutated AML (47 samples), because PRDM16 is frequently overexpressed in these leukemias (27), and MLL-rearranged leukemias (21 samples), as we found a role for Prdm16 in the MLL-AF9 mouse model and as Prdm16 downregulation has been reported to be required for pathogenesis in this model (21). As with the total AML cohort, PRDM16 expression negatively correlated with overall survival in NPM1-mutant AML (Figure 7E). These effects appeared to be independent of FLT3 or DNMT3A comutations, as a negative correlation was noted in both FLT3/DNMT3A mutant and WT populations, although sample size was likely too small to achieve statistical significance (Supplemental Figure 10, E and F). A similar trend was also present in the MLL cohort, but results were not significant (Figure 7F), again possibly owing to the smaller sample size.

We next divided both AML subsets into PRDM16hi and PRDM16lo groups, again using quartiles (Q1/Q2 vs. Q4). Principal component analysis clearly separated PRDM16hi and PRDM16lo groups both in NPM1-mutant (Figure 7G) and in MLL-translocated leukemias (Figure 7H). PANTHER pathway analysis showed that in both AML subsets PRDM16hi leukemias were associated with an upregulated inflammatory signature compared with PRDM16lo leukemias (Figure 7, I and J). That this association could not be detected in the overall AML cohort may indicate specificity to the NPM1 and MLL AML subsets, or be a result of the use of more homogenous leukemic cohorts.

Collectively, these findings indicate that PRDM16 is associated with a worse prognosis overall, and, at least within the NPM1-mutant and MLL-translocated leukemias, with an inflammatory expression signature, consistent with the inflammatory signature induced by sPrdm16 in the MLL-AF9 mouse model.

A core set of inflammatory genes induced by sPrdm16 are associated with myelodysplastic syndromes. Myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) are characterized by ineffective hematopoiesis by a dominant clone displaying enhanced proliferation and cell death, while normal hematopoiesis is suppressed. Inflammation is a key feature of MDS (50, 51). As sPrdm16-expressing MLL-AF9 cells display dysplastic features and express an inflammatory signature (Supplemental Figure 8, I and J), we extracted all genes from the GO term “inflammation” that were upregulated in sPrdm16-overexpressing compared with empty vector control cells and in WT compared with Prdm16–/– MLL-AF9 leukemic cells, and cross-referenced these with a consensus list of inflammatory genes frequently dysregulated in MDS (50). Of this MDS signature, a much higher fraction than expected through random association was also regulated by sPrdm16 (Figure 7K and Table 1). sPrdm16 therefore induces an inflammatory signature that overlaps with that observed in MDS.