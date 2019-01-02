CDCA7 and HELLS mutations undermine nonhomologous end joining in centromeric instability syndrome

HELLS and C-NHEJ proteins coimmunoprecipitate with CDCA7. To understand the molecular function of CDCA7, we attempted to identify proteins that potentially interact with CDCA7 in HEK293T cells. To this end, we prepared expression vectors for FLAG-tagged WT CDCA7 and mutant (R274C) protein (FLAG-CDCA7_WT and _R274C, respectively). This ICF3 mutation is located in the zinc finger domain (ref. 15 and Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI99751DS1), and a corresponding amino acid substitution in Xenopus Cdca7e attenuates its DNA and chromatin binding (20). Endogenous proteins that coimmunoprecipitated with FLAG-CDCA7_WT and/or _R274C proteins were identified by mass spectrometry. Table 1 provides a list of proteins that coimmunoprecipitated with FLAG-CDCA7 regardless of the mutation (peptide number ≥ 5, R274C/WT ≥ 0.6, n = 17). An extended list (peptide number ≥ 2, n = 36) is available in Supplemental Table 1. The list included HELLS and 14-3-3 proteins, which are the known interactors of CDCA7 (20, 31). These data support the validity of our experiment. Other notable proteins in the list were linker histones H1.4 and H1.3, as the homolog of HELLS in Arabidopsis (DDM1) is known to open H1-containing heterochromatin for DNA methylation (25).

Table 1 Proteins coimmunoprecipitate with FLAG-CDCA7 (mutation-insensitive) (peptide ≥ 5, R274C/WT ≥ 0.6)

Table 2 shows proteins that coimmunoprecipitated with FLAG-CDCA7 in an ICF3 mutation–sensitive manner (peptide number ≥ 5, R274C/WT < 0.6, n = 11). An extended list (peptide number ≥ 2, n = 50) is shown in Supplemental Table 2. Consistent with the reported mutation-sensitive interaction of Xenopus Cdca7e with nucleosomes (20), the list included core histones (H3.1, H4, and H2B1C). Intriguingly, the list also included Ku80 and PRKDC (the catalytic subunit of DNA-dependent protein kinase [DNA-PK]), which are involved in C-NHEJ, V(D)J recombination, and immunoglobulin class switch recombination (32–35). Although the peptide number was below our cutoff level, Ku70, which forms a heterodimer with Ku80, and H2AX, of which the phosphorylated form (γH2AX) is a DSB marker, also coimmunoprecipitated with FLAG-CDCA7 in a mutation-sensitive manner. In addition, chromatin remodelers involved in DSB repair were included in the list. They included SWI/SNF-related matrix-associated actin-dependent regulator of chromatin subfamily A member 5 (SMARCA5); SPT16 homolog, facilitates chromatin remodeling subunit (SUPT16H); and structure specific recognition protein 1 (SSRP1). The latter two form the facilitates chromatin transcription (FACT) complex (36, 37). These results provided a hint that CDCA7 might have a role in DNA repair, especially DSB repair.

Table 2 Proteins coimmunoprecipitate with FLAG-CDCA7 (mutation-sensitive) (peptide ≥ 5, R274C/WT < 0.6)

We also determined proteins that potentially interact with FLAG-tagged WT and/or mutant (Q699R) HELLS proteins (FLAG-HELLS_WT and _Q699R). The mutation corresponded to the only amino acid substitution identified in ICF4 patients and is located in the helicase C-terminal domain (Supplemental Figure 1 and ref. 15). Only histone H2A1A coimmunoprecipitated with FLAG-HELLS (peptide number ≥ 5), and this interaction was mutation-sensitive (Supplemental Tables 3 and 4).

The coimmunoprecipitation of the above proteins was confirmed by Western blotting in the presence and absence of benzonase nuclease, which cleaves nucleosome-free DNA and RNA. Endogenous HELLS coimmunoprecipitated with both FLAG-CDCA7_WT and _R274C, regardless of the treatment (Figure 1). Likewise, CDCA7 coimmunoprecipitated with both FLAG-HELLS_WT and _Q699R, albeit with a lower efficiency, perhaps reflecting stoichiometry (Supplemental Figure 2A). In contrast, the coimmunoprecipitation of Ku80, Ku70, SMARCA5, SUPT16H, histone H3, and H2AX with FLAG-CDCA7 was sensitive to the R274C substitution, consistent with the mass spectrometry data (Figure 1 and Supplemental Table 2). Notably, Western blotting using a modification-specific antibody revealed the mutation-sensitive coimmunoprecipitation of γH2AX. Importantly, the coimmunoprecipitation of Ku proteins with FLAG-CDCA7 was sensitive to benzonase, but not RNase A, suggesting that the interaction involves DNA (Figure 1 and Supplemental Figure 2B). In summary, the findings indicated that CDCA7 interacts with HELLS, and that this interaction is resistant to R274C substitution and nuclease treatment. However, the interaction of CDCA7 with SMARCA5, SUPT16H, histone H3, and γH2AX is clearly mediated by the zinc finger domain and may or may not involve DNA. In contrast, the interaction of CDCA7 with Ku proteins involves both the zinc finger domain and DNA.

Figure 1 HELLS and C-NHEJ proteins Ku80 and Ku70 coimmunoprecipitate with CDCA7. Coimmunoprecipitation of indicated proteins with FLAG-CDCA7 confirmed by Western blotting in the presence (+) or absence (–) of benzonase. PCNA was a negative control. To detect Ku80, mouse monoclonal 5C5 antibody was used.

To exclude the possibility that the observed interactions were due to CDCA7 overexpression, we prepared two HEK293 stable clones expressing FLAG-CDCA7_WT and _R274C at near-endogenous levels and confirmed the coimmunoprecipitation of some of the proteins (Supplemental Figure 2C). Furthermore, we excluded the possibility of artificial interaction of abundant Ku proteins with CDCA7 via DNA fragments generated during the protein extraction procedure. We combined lysates prepared separately from FLAG-CDCA7_WT– and GFP-Ku80–expressing cells, performed immunoprecipitation with anti-FLAG antibody, and confirmed negligible coimmunoprecipitation (Supplemental Figure 2D). Finally, we examined whether the presence of DSBs had any effect on the interaction between CDCA7 and HELLS. The amount of HELLS that coimmunoprecipitated with FLAG-CDCA7_WT apparently increased upon bleomycin treatment (Supplemental Figure 2E). However, the level of HELLS protein, but not its mRNA, increased upon bleomycin treatment (Supplemental Figure 2E), likely accounting for the increased interaction. Interestingly, this upregulation was abrogated when CDCA7 was depleted (Supplemental Figure 2F).

Mutations in ICF genes cause defects in cell proliferation and chromosome segregation. We generated HEK293 cells carrying a mutation in each of the 4 causative genes by genome editing. We chose HEK293 cells because they express all ICF causative genes at relatively high levels. We obtained 2 null mutant clones for each ICF gene by targeting exons mutated in patients (15, 16) (Supplemental Table 5 and Supplemental Figure 1). Since HEK293 cells are hypotriploid (chromosome numbers 62–70) (38), some mutant cells had 3 mutated alleles. We also tried to derive Ku80 mutant cells and obtained only 1 hypomorphic clone (mut24) that possessed 2 alleles, each carrying a frameshift followed by a premature stop codon, with the third allele carrying amino acid substitutions at consecutive positions (K183E, G184R) (Supplemental Table 5 and Supplemental Figure 1). The predicted truncated CDCA7, HELLS, and Ku80 proteins were not detected by Western blotting and therefore seemed unstable (Figure 2A and Supplemental Figure 3). In many mutant lines, the mRNA level of the targeted gene decreased to below 60% of the WT level (Figure 2B), possibly as a result of nonsense-mediated mRNA decay (39). Consistent with the recent report that ZBTB24 is a transcriptional activator of CDCA7 (19), the levels of endogenous CDCA7 mRNA and protein decreased in ZBTB24 mutant cells (Figure 2, A and B, and Supplemental Figure 3), and were restored by the expression of WT ZBTB24 (Supplemental Figure 4, A and B).

Figure 2 Establishment of cells carrying mutations in ICF genes and Ku80. (A) Representative blots from biological triplicate showing expression of DNMT3B, ZBTB24, CDCA7, HELLS, and Ku80 proteins in WT and mutant HEK293 cells. ACTB was an internal control. Null mutant cells were designated knockout (KO, plus clone number), and a Ku80 hypomorphic mutant was designated mut24. The overall structure of each protein and regions recognized by the antibody (immunogen) are shown in Supplemental Figure 1. Full Western blot images show that no truncated proteins are present (Supplemental Figure 3). To detect Ku80, rabbit monoclonal EPR3467 antibody was used. (B) Levels of mRNAs in the mutant cells were measured by real-time qPCR in biological triplicate and technical triplicate (n = 9). The mRNA abundance (ΔCt) of each gene was calculated in comparison with that of ACTB and is shown as percent relative expression (2–ΔCt × 100). Data are mean ± SEM. *P < 0.0011 and **P < 0.0002 (Student’s 2-tailed t test) were considered statistically significant at the 5% and 1% levels, respectively, after Bonferroni correction. The exact P value, which was significant (P < 0.01) before the correction, is shown for reference.

During the establishment of the mutant cells, we recognized their poor proliferation. The doubling times of ZBTB24, CDCA7, HELLS, and Ku80 mutant cells were 1.3- to 1.4-fold longer than that of WT cells (Figure 3A). DNMT3B mutant cells were less affected. Restoration of WT proteins in DNMT3B and CDCA7 mutant cells, but not in HELLS or ZBTB24 mutant cells, recovered the proliferation rate (Supplemental Figure 4, A and C). This suggests that irreversible changes might have occurred in HELLS and ZBTB24 mutant cells (see later). In all mutant cells, the sub-G 1 population (less than 3n), corresponding to the apoptotic fraction, and the aneuploid population with excessive DNA content (greater than 6n) increased significantly (Figure 3B). The existence of apoptotic cells and aneuploid cells was confirmed by a TUNEL assay and metaphase spreads (Figure 3C and Supplemental Figure 5A). The latter examination also revealed that the chromosomes were significantly stretched and fragile (Supplemental Figure 5, A–F). Possible chromosome fusions were also detected (Supplemental Figure 5A).

Figure 3 ICF mutant cells display proliferation defects, aneuploidy, and apoptosis. (A) Proliferation curves of WT and mutant cells. Since 2 mutant clones per each gene showed similar results, a curve obtained from only 1 clone is shown. Fifty thousand cells were seeded, cultured, and counted at indicated time points (mean ± SEM, n = 4 for each clone). The average doubling time is shown on the right. (B) Cell cycle analysis based on DNA content measured by flow cytometry. Experiments were performed in biological triplicate and technical triplicate (n = 9). Because HEK293 cells are hypotriploid (38), those in G 1 phase are just below 3n, and those in G 2 /M phase are near 6n. *P < 0.0011 and **P < 0.0002 (Mann-Whitney U test) were considered statistically significant at the 5% and 1% levels, respectively, after Bonferroni correction. The exact P values, which were significant (P < 0.01) before the correction, are shown for reference. (C) Representative images from biological duplicate showing apoptotic cells. DNA fragmentation was analyzed by TUNEL assay (green), and nuclei were counterstained with DAPI. Scale bars: 20 μm.

In CDCA7, HELLS, and Ku80 mutant cells, the size of the nuclei and number of centrosomes were significantly increased, with frequent appearance of micronuclei and giant aggregated centrosomes (>5 μm) (Figure 4, A and B). The frequency of anaphase bridges was also increased (Figure 4C), suggesting that CDCA7, HELLS, and Ku80 are required for proper chromosome segregation. These results are consistent with the previously reported abnormal centrosome number in HELLS mutant cells and increased chromosomal aberrations observed in Ku80 mutant cells (28, 40, 41). Although less frequent and prominent, DNMT3B and ZBTB24 mutant cells also showed similar aberrations (Figure 4, A–C).

Figure 4 ICF mutant cells display enlarged nuclei, centrosome amplification, and abnormal chromosome segregation. (A) Representative images from biological triplicate showing immunostaining of centrosomes with anti-pericentrin antibody (green) in WT and mutant cells. Nuclei of CDCA7, HELLS, and Ku80 mutant cells were significantly enlarged (DAPI staining, blue). Arrows and arrowheads indicate giant aggregated centrosomes and metaphase chromosome spreads with an aberrant number of centrosomes, respectively. Scale bars: 20 μm. The right panel shows the distribution of areas (μm2) of individual nuclei measured using ZEN 2012 software. At least 30 nuclei (the exact number is shown in parentheses) were measured for each clone. Each box indicates 25th to 75th percentile, and a bar in the box indicates the median. X indicates the mean. *P < 0.0033 and **P < 0.0007 (Mann-Whitney U test) were considered statistically significant at the 5% and 1% levels, respectively, after Bonferroni correction. The exact P value, which was significant (P < 0.01) before the correction, is shown for reference. (B) Enlarged images of representative metaphase chromosome spreads and centrosomes from A. The right panel shows the percentage composition of metaphase cells with indicated centrosome numbers. At least 40 metaphase cells (the exact number is shown in parentheses) were analyzed for each clone. Scale bars: 5 μm. (C) Representative images from biological triplicate showing anaphase chromosomes stained with DAPI. At least 50 anaphase-nuclei (the exact number is shown in parentheses) were observed for each clone (mean ± SEM). The right panel shows the percentage anaphase images with bridges. *P < 0.0033 (Student’s 2-tailed t test) was considered statistically significant at the 5% level after Bonferroni correction. The exact P values, which were significant (P < 0.05) before the correction, are shown for reference. Scale bars: 5 μm.

Mutations in ICF genes cause accumulation of γH2AX. The phenotype of the mutant cells described above was consistent with the presence of a DNA repair defect. Strikingly, in the absence of DNA-damaging reagent, all mutant cells, including Ku80 mutant cells, accumulated γH2AX signals (Figure 5, A and B), a marker of DSB, particularly in the centromeric, pericentromeric, and telomeric regions (Supplemental Figure 6, A and B). This was observed in cells not undergoing apoptosis (see Figure 5 legend and ref. 42). If the telomeric regions did accumulate DSBs in Ku80 mutant cells, as suggested by the strong γH2AX signals, this might explain the reported role of this protein in telomere maintenance (43). Importantly, the γH2AX accumulation was reversed upon restoration of WT proteins in all mutant cells (Figure 5, A and B). The predominant γH2AX signals in satellite repeats suggest the importance of the ICF proteins in maintaining the integrity of such regions.

Figure 5 ICF mutant cells and ICF lymphoblastoid cells accumulate γH2AX. (A) Representative images from biological triplicate (more than 5 images were taken for each time) showing accumulation of γH2AX signals (green) in mutant cells with or without restoration of WT proteins. The restored mutant cells were designated rescue (Resc, plus clone number). Nuclei were stained with DAPI (blue). The exposure time was fixed for all images. Scale bars: 50 μm. (B) Percentage of cells with at least 10 γH2AX foci (mean ± SEM). The total cell number examined (n) is shown in parentheses. Apoptotic cells identified by DNA fragmentation were removed from the count. **P < 0.0017 (Mann-Whitney U test) was considered statistically significant at the 1% level after Bonferroni correction. (C) Family trees of ICF patients from whom the lymphoblastoid cells were derived (15, 17, 65). (D) Representative images from 5 images for each clone except for ICF3 (pC), of which only 2 images were available, showing accumulation of γH2AX signals (green) in lymphoblastoid cells from 2 healthy volunteers (HEV0190 and L1) and 5 ICF patients. Scale bars: 20 μm. (E) Percentage of cells with at least 10 γH2AX foci (mean ± SEM). The total cell number examined (n) is shown in parentheses. Statistical analysis was based on a comparison with control cells. *P < 0.0033 (Mann-Whitney U test) was considered statistically significant at the 5% level after Bonferroni correction. NA, not applicable.

We next examined whether γH2AX accumulation is observed in lymphoblastoid cells from ICF patients. The patients included an ICF1 patient with heterozygous DNMT3B mutations (Q42X/R832Q) (P1), ICF2 siblings homozygous for a ZBTB24 mutation (H132Q fsX19/H132Q fsX19) (pD and pV), an ICF3 patient homozygous for a CDCA7 mutation (G294V/G294V) (pC), and an ICF4 patient homozygous for a HELLS mutation (L801del/L801del) (pU) (ref. 15, 17, 44, 45, and Figure 5C). All these lymphoblastoid cells, especially those from the ICF3 patient, proliferated poorly and frequently died (Supplemental Figure 7, A–D). Like mutant HEK293 cells, lymphoblastoid cells from ICF2, ICF3, and ICF4 patients showed γH2AX accumulation (Figure 5, D and E). Although less significant, lymphoblastoid cells from the ICF1 patient also accumulated γH2AX signals.

CDCA7 and HELLS contribute to C-NHEJ. The results so far suggest that ICF proteins may have a role in DSB repair. Considering the coimmunoprecipitation of Ku80, Ku70, and PRKDC with CDCA7 (Table 2 and Figure 1), C-NHEJ, the major DSB repair pathway, is likely affected. Thus, we examined the involvement of CDCA7 and HELLS in C-NHEJ. We established 3 independent HEK293 clones with stable integration of a C-NHEJ reporter possessing two I-SceI homing endonuclease recognition sites (pIRES-TK-GFP-dA3-1) (ref. 46 and Figure 6A, left). As expected, I-SceI expression decreased the uncut DNA and increased the joined DNA in all clones (Figure 6A, right). In this setup, successful C-NHEJ would excise the herpes simplex virus–thymidine kinase gene, leading to expression of enhanced green fluorescent protein (EGFP). We treated the cells with siRNAs against CDCA7 or HELLS (Figure 6B) and evaluated the C-NHEJ activity by counting EGFP-positive cells. In all clones, CDCA7 and HELLS knockdown respectively compromised C-NHEJ (Figure 6, C and D), indicating that CDCA7 and HELLS are positively involved in C-NHEJ at 3 independent genomic sites. Although the dominant repair pathway can vary during the cell cycle (47, 48), the cell cycle profiles were grossly normal in all knockdown cells except HELLS–double knockdown cells, which showed a slightly increased early S population (Figure 6E).

Figure 6 CDCA7 and HELLS are involved in C-NHEJ. (A) Schematic representation of the C-NHEJ assay (46) (left), and detection of uncut and joined DNA after 2 days of I-SceI expression in three HEK293 clones carrying a C-NHEJ reporter (pIRES-TK-EGFP-dA3-1) (right). PCR was performed using genomic DNA from cells with (+) or without (–) I-SceI expression. CMV, cytomegalovirus promoter/enhancer; TK, herpes simplex virus–thymidine kinase; IRES, internal ribosome entry site; pA or polyA, polyadenylation signal. (B) Representative blots from biological duplicate showing confirmation of CDCA7 and HELLS knockdown. The stable clones were treated with indicated siRNAs, cultured for 2 days, and subjected to Western blotting. (C) Representative data from biological triplicate and technical triplicate (n = 9) showing flow cytometric analysis of EGFP-positive cells. Two days after siRNA treatment, cells were transfected with pCBASceI, cultured for an additional 2 days, and subjected to the analysis. Percentage of EGFP-positive cells is indicated. SSC, side scatter. (D) Relative frequency of EGFP-positive cells in the knockdown cells shown in C (mean ± SEM, n = 9). The percentage of EGFP-positive cells in I-SceI– cells (background) was subtracted from that in I-SceI+ cells or I-SceI expressed cells. **P < 0.0017 (Mann-Whitney U test) was considered statistically significant at the 1% level after Bonferroni correction. (E) Cell cycle profiles of the knockdown cells. The stable clones were treated with a siRNA(s), cultured for 4 days, and subjected to flow cytometric analysis.

We then treated ICF mutant cells with an inhibitor of C-NHEJ (a DNA-PK inhibitor, NU7026) to examine the extent of the additional effect on cell viability. The reduction in viability in comparison with untreated cells was not appreciably different in WT, ICF mutant, and Ku80 mutant cells (Supplemental Figure 8A), suggesting a compensation by the other DSB repair mechanisms including homologous recombination (HR). We also treated the cells with a poly(ADP-ribose) polymerase (PARP) 1/2 inhibitor (olaparib), which induces apoptosis in HR-deficient cells at a high frequency (49). The ICF mutant cells were insensitive to the inhibitor, as were WT and Ku80 mutant cells (Supplemental Figure 8B), suggesting that HR is preserved. In addition to the 2 inhibitors, we also treated the mutant cells with mitomycin C (MMC) and temozolomide (TMZ). MMC causes DNA interstrand cross-links, which can be repaired by the Fanconi anemia pathway, HR, nucleotide excision repair, and/or translesion synthesis (50). The ICF mutant cells were similarly sensitive to this compound compared with WT and Ku80 mutant cells (Supplemental Figure 8C). TMZ generates alkyl adducts to DNA, which are removed by O6-methylguanine methyltransferase or base excision repair (51). The TMZ sensitivity of the ICF mutant cells was also similar to that of WT and Ku80 mutant cells (Supplemental Figure 8D). Taken together, the data indicate that C-NHEJ is affected in ICF mutant cells, but other DNA repair pathways, including HR, are largely intact.

CDCA7 and HELLS facilitate accumulation of Ku80 at DSBs. Because chromatin remodeling is required for DSB repair (36, 37, 52–56), we hypothesized that the CDCA7/HELLS chromatin remodeling complex (15) might be involved in the recruitment of Ku80 to DSB sites. The recruitment of GFP-Ku80 was examined in CDCA7 and HELLS mutant cells by live-cell imaging after laser microirradiation (56). While we observed prompt and strong accumulation of GFP-Ku80 at DNA damage sites (presumed DSBs) within 10 seconds in WT cells, the accumulation was significantly delayed and attenuated in CDCA7 and HELLS mutant cells (Figure 7, A–D). This suggests that CDCA7 and HELLS contribute to C-NHEJ by facilitating the accumulation of Ku80 at DSBs.

Figure 7 CDCA7 and HELLS facilitate accumulation of Ku80 at DNA damage sites. (A) GFP-Ku80 accumulation in WT, CDCA7 mutant, and HELLS mutant cells after laser microirradiation. Representative images from biological duplicate are shown. ROI, region of interest. Scale bars: 5 μm. (B) Schematic representation of the kinetics analysis. Signal intensities (mean ROIs) of damage sites (region-1) and background (region-2, next to region-1) were obtained using ZEN 2012 SP5 software. The time required for the signal intensity of region-1 to become 1.2-fold that of region-2 is set as the time (seconds) required for GFP-Ku80 accumulation. (C) Percentage of cells that required the indicated times for GFP-Ku80 accumulation. More than 60 cells (the exact number is in parentheses) were analyzed. (D) Maximum fold change of signal intensity. The same data examined in C were reanalyzed. Each box indicates 25th to 75th percentile, and a bar in the box indicates the median. X indicates the mean. **P < 0.0017 (Mann-Whitney U test) was considered statistically significant at the 1% level after Bonferroni correction.

Defect in C-NHEJ alone does not induce CG hypomethylation of satellite repeats. To explore whether CG hypomethylation of satellite repeats in ICF cells involves defective C-NHEJ, we examined the CG methylation levels of centromeric α-satellite and pericentromeric satellite-2 repeats by bisulfite sequencing (Supplemental Figure 9A) in peripheral blood leukocytes from an ICF2 patient homozygous for a ZBTB24 mutation (R320X/R230X) (P7), an ICF4 patient homozygous for a HELLS mutation (Ser762Argfs*4/Ser762Argfs*4) (2.2), and the parents of the 2 patients (refs. 15, 16, and Supplemental Figure 9B). The CG methylation levels of both repeats significantly decreased in the cells from the patients, and the decrease was most significant in satellite-2 repeats of the ICF4 patient (Supplemental Figure 9C).

Despite the global CG hypomethylation seen in most cultured cells (57), HEK293 cells maintained relatively high levels of CG methylation in these repeats, especially in α-satellite repeats (Figure 8, A and B). Like ICF leukocytes, ZBTB24, CDCA7, and HELLS mutant cells showed CG hypomethylation in both repeats after 4 months of culture, corresponding to approximately 96–116 cell divisions (Figure 8, A and B). The reduction was progressive (compare data at 2 and 4 months) and was more drastic in satellite-2 than in α-satellite repeats. In contrast, the CG methylation levels of these repeats were not affected in Ku80 mutant cells, suggesting that a C-NHEJ defect alone is not sufficient to induce CG hypomethylation (Figure 8, A and B). The CG methylation level of α-satellite repeats was recovered by the expression of the corresponding WT proteins in ZBTB24, CDCA7, and HELLS mutant cells (Figure 8A). In contrast, the CG methylation level of satellite-2 repeats was not recovered in any mutant cells (Figure 8B). This suggests the difficulty in recovering a normal epigenetic state of the pericentromeric repeats. These findings suggest that the molecular basis of CG methylation regulation is different between α-satellite and satellite-2 repeats.