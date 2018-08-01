CaMK4 compromises podocyte function in autoimmune and nonautoimmune kidney disease

CaMK4 is upregulated in podocytes in autoimmune and nonautoimmune kidney disease. We had previously observed that CaMK4 is increased in the podocytes of patients with LN (15). To determine whether CaMK4 has a role in nonautoimmune kidney disease, we studied the expression of CaMK4 in renal biopsies from patients with FSGS, which is characterized by primary nonautoimmune podocyte injury. We found CaMK4 expression to be increased in the glomeruli of patients with FSGS at levels comparable to those noted in SLE patients. Furthermore, CaMK4 was colocalized with nephrin, consistent with a podocyte source (Figure 1A and Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI99507DS1). Interestingly, nephrin appeared to be decreased in the CaMK4-overexpressing glomeruli from both SLE and FSGS kidneys when compared with normal kidneys (Figure 1A). Main clinical features of the study subjects are provided in Supplemental Table 1. Unlike CaMK4, CaMK2 expression in the kidney biopsies from SLE and FSGS patients was comparable to levels observed in normal kidney tissue (Figure 1B). We exposed human podocytes cultured in vitro to IgG from lupus patients or to lipopolysaccharide (LPS), and we noted upregulation of CaMK4 expression, while the levels of CaMK2 did not change (Figure 1, C–F, and Supplemental Figure 1B). Taking these data together, it appears that CaMK4, but not CaMK2, is linked to podocyte injury under these experimental conditions.

Figure 1 CaMK4 is upregulated in podocytes from autoimmune/nonautoimmune kidney diseases. (A) Representative images of immunofluorescence for nephrin or CaMK4 from patients with LN (n = 10) or FSGS (n = 10) or from a subject without renal disease. Green or red color represents nephrin or CaMK4, respectively, and merged figure shows the signals from nephrin, CaMK4, and DAPI staining. Scale bar: 50 μm. (B) Representative images of immunofluorescence for nephrin or CaMK2 from patients with LN (n = 10) or FSGS (n = 10) or from a subject without renal disease. Green or red color represents nephrin or CaMK2, respectively, and the merged figure shows the signals from nephrin, CaMK2, and DAPI staining. Scale bar: 50 μm. (C and D) Time course of CaMK4 expression in human podocytes after exposure to IgG from LN patients (L) or healthy donors (N) (C) or LPS (D). The data are representative of 3 independent experiments. (E and F) Time course of CaMK2 (arrow) expression in human podocytes after exposure to IgG from LN patients or healthy donors (E) or LPS (F). The data are representative of 3 independent experiments.

To study further the role of CaMK4 in podocytopathies, we created conditions of experimental podocyte injury by injecting mice with LPS or adriamycin, which are known to damage podocytes, leading to proteinuria. We found increased expression of CaMK4 in the glomeruli of both LPS- and adriamycin-treated mice when compared with control mice. We also noted coexpression of CaMK4 with the podocyte-specific protein synaptopodin, which was expressed at significantly lower levels than in control mice (Figure 2A), suggesting a reverse association with CaMK4, similar to the one we noted with nephrin levels in the human kidney biopsies. CaMK4 was not detected in Camk4-deficient mice (Supplemental Figure 2A). These observations, i.e., increased glomerular expression of CaMK4 and decreased expression of synaptopodin, were corroborated with findings in the kidneys of lupus-prone MRL.lpr mice. We observed that CaMK4 levels increased in podocytes of MRL.lpr mice, as compared with MRL/MpJ control mice; these increased levels first appeared at week 12, and levels increased further at 16 weeks of age, coinciding with the time that the mice developed proteinuria (Figure 2B). Consistent with these data, CaMK4 mRNA levels also increased in isolated glomeruli and, more importantly, in flow cytometry–sorted podocytes from the diseased mice compared with control mice (Figure 2, C–F, and Supplemental Figure 3). CaMK4 was not detected in sorted podocytes from Camk4-deficient mice (Supplemental Figure 2B). These data indicate that CaMK4 represents a common node in the expression of podocyte injury in patients and mice with immune and nonimmune podocyte injury. The age-dependent appearance of increased CaMK4 expression in lupus-prone mice points to its clinical value for detecting early podocyte injury.

Figure 2 CaMK4 expression is increased in podocytes from lupus-prone and LPS- or adriamycin-treated mice. (A) Representative images of immunofluorescence for synaptopodin or CaMK4 in PBS-, LPS-, and adriamycin-treated mice. Scale bar: 50 μm. (B) Representative images of immunofluorescence for synaptopodin or CaMK4 in MRL/MpJ and MRL.lpr mice (8, 12, 16 weeks old). Scale bar: 50 μm. (C–F) Camk4 mRNA expression in glomeruli (C and E) or sorted podocytes by flow cytometry (D and F) from PBS-, LPS-, and adriamycin- treated mice and MRL/MpJ and MRL.lpr mice (16 weeks old). Results were normalized to the expression of GAPDH (n = 5 in each group). *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01, Student’s t test.

Podocyte-specific delivery of a CaMK4 inhibitor averts LN in mice. Prior to delving into the mechanisms whereby CaMK4 suppresses the expression of nephrin and synaptopodin, we wished to determine whether inhibition of CaMK4 in a podocyte-specific manner can preserve podocyte function and prevent kidney disease in lupus-prone mice. To accomplish this, we prepared nanolipogels (nlg) tagged with antibodies to podocin or nephrin, which we found to be readily detected by flow cytometry on the surface of podocytes maturing in culture (16) (Supplemental Figure 4). First, we injected rhodamine-labeled nlg (17) tagged with anti-podocin or anti-nephrin into 12-week-old MRL.lpr mice and documented that they localized extensively in the glomeruli 30 minutes after injection, whereas control, non–antibody-tagged nlg were found mainly outside of the glomeruli (Supplemental Figure 5). To assess the efficacy of anti-podocin– or anti-nephrin–tagged nlg loaded with the CaMK4 inhibitor KN93 in preventing the development of LN in lupus-prone mice, we injected nlg i.p. weekly in MRL.lpr mice beginning at 8 weeks of age. The treatment did not affect skin lesions or the weight of spleens and kidneys at 16 weeks of age (Supplemental Figure 6). In addition, dsDNA antibody titers and serum IL-17 levels were not affected, although IL-2 levels increased (Supplemental Figure 7, A–C). The numbers of regulatory T cells in the spleen or lymph nodes were not affected (Supplemental Figure 7D). Targeted delivery of KN93 with anti-podocin– or anti-nephrin-tagged nlg had a profound effect on proteinuria compared with what occurred in animals treated with an equivalent amount of free KN93 (Figure 3A). Treatment of MRL.lpr mice with anti-nephrin–coated KN93–loaded nlg prevented the development of nephritic histopathology (Figure 3, B–D) and podocyte foot process effacement, as documented by electron microscopy (Figure 3, E and F). Blood urea nitrogen (BUN) levels from these mice also reflected the effect of anti-nephrin–coated nlg loaded with KN93 (Supplemental Figure 7E). Interestingly, we noted decreased deposition of C3 and IgG in the glomeruli of treated mice (Figure 3G) and none to very few dense deposits in the subepithelial and mesangial areas of the treated mice as opposed to the abundant dense deposits that were present in the nontreated mice (Figure 3, C, E, and F). Preservation of podocyte structure was associated with high expression of nephrin and synaptopodin proteins, which regulate actin-based shape and motility of podocyte foot processes, as evaluated by confocal microscopy (Figure 3, H and I). Similar results were obtained when we quantified the expression of Nphs1 (encoding for nephrin), Nphs2 (encoding for podocin), and Synpo (encoding for synaptopodin) mRNA in glomeruli from mice treated with anti-nephrin–coated KN93-loaded nlg or control (empty) nlg, pointing to a transcriptional control in their expression (Figure 3J). Similarly, crescent formation was not observed in the glomeruli of treated mice (Figure 3B), an observation which is consistent with the fact that injured podocytes contribute to the development of crescents (18). These data suggest that CaMK4 upregulation is required for and precedes the development of podocyte injury, crescent formation, and immune complex deposition. The absolute numbers of lymphocytes (Supplemental Figure 8A) and the numbers of IFN-γ+-producing CD4+ cells (Supplemental Figure 8B) and those of CD25+FOXP3+CD4+ T cells (Supplemental Figure 8C) infiltrating the kidneys of MRL.lpr mice treated with podocyte-directed KN93-loaded nlg did not differ from those of the control-treated mice.

Figure 3 Podocyte-targeted delivery of KN93 suppresses kidney disease development in lupus-prone mice. MRL.lpr mice were injected i.p. with free KN93 (10 μg/wk), anti-podocin or anti-nephrin antibody–coated KN93-loaded nlg (10 μg of KN93/week), or empty nlg at from 8 to 16 weeks of age (n = 5–7 mice in each group). (A) Urine albumin/creatinine (Alb/Cre) ratio. Urine samples were obtained biweekly, and albumin and creatinine levels were determined by ELISA. Error bars represent mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, 2-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post test. (B and C) Representative images of glomeruli from 16-week- old MRL.lpr mice treated with anti-nephrin antibody–coated empty nlg or KN93-loaded nlg. PAS (B) and Masson’s trichrome staining (C) are shown. The arrows point to the crescent. Scale bars: 50 μm. (D) Mean histological scores in the kidneys of mice from the indicated treatment groups (n = 5 in each group). *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01, Student’s t test. (E and F) Electron microscopic images of a glomerulus from a mouse treated with anti-nephrin empty nlg (left) showing diffuse podocyte foot process (FP) effacement with slit diaphragm occlusion (arrows) and subepithelial dense deposits (asterisks) and a mouse treated with anti-nephrin KN93-loaded nlg (right), which shows podocytes with normal foot processes and slit diaphragms and no deposits in the basement membrane. Original magnification, ×8,000 (E); ×30,000 (F). Three glomeruli were evaluated in each of 3 mice in each experimental condition. (G) C3 and IgG deposition was significantly suppressed in the glomeruli of MRL.lpr mice treated with KN93 targeted to podocytes, as indicated. Kidney sections from MRL/MpJ (16 weeks of age) mice are shown as controls (n = 5 mice in each group). (H) Nephrin (green) and synaptopodin (red) expression detected by immunofluorescence. Scale bars: 50 μm. (I) The fluorescence intensity of nephrin and synaptopodin quantified in glomeruli from mice subjected to the indicated treatments. ****P < 0.0001, Student’s t test. (J) Nphs1, Nphs2, and Synpo expression in glomeruli from mice treated with anti-nephrin–coated empty or KN93-loaded nlg. Results were normalized to the expression of GAPDH (n = 5 in each group). ****P < 0.0001, Student’s t test.

Inhibition of CaMK4 prevents LPS-induced podocyte injury. Because delivery of KN93 to podocytes suppressed proteinuria in lupus-prone mice and because CaMK4 was increased in mice injected with LPS or adriamycin, we asked whether similar treatment would suppress proteinuria in nonimmune injury of podocytes. LPS injection resulted in proteinuria within 24 hours in WT mice (19), but significantly less proteinuria was observed in mice treated with anti-nephrin–tagged KN93–loaded nlg or in Camk4–/– mice (Figure 4, A and B). Because nephrin and synaptopodin are essential to the function and structure of podocytes and were downregulated in lupus-prone mice and patients with LN and FSGS in conjunction with CaMK4 upregulation, we asked whether nephrin and synaptopodin in LPS-treated mice are also downregulated in a CaMK4-dependent manner. Indeed, immunofluorescence studies revealed that exposure of WT, but not Camk4–/–, mice to LPS resulted in decreased expression of nephrin (Figure 4C). Similarly, synaptopodin expression was preserved in Camk4–/–, but not in WT, mice treated with LPS (Figure 4C and Supplemental Figure 2C). We extended these findings in cultured human podocytes and found that CaMK4 was also upregulated after exposure to LPS (Figure 1D and Supplemental Figure 1B) and that the presence of KN93 preserved the expression of nephrin mRNA and protein (Figure 4, D and E, and Supplemental Figure 9). Finally, silencing of CaMK4 with siRNA also preserved nephrin expression (Figure 4F). These data reveal that induction of CaMK4 by LPS leads to suppression of nephrin and synaptopodin, leading to albuminuria, whereas its genetic absence or pharmacologic inhibition preserves the expression of these proteins and averts proteinuria.

Figure 4 Inhibition or genetic deletion of CaMK4 protects mice from LPS-induced podocyte injury. Mice treated with KN93-loaded nlg targeted to podocytes and CaMK4-deficient mice develop proteinuria after exposure to LPS. Each B6 or B6 Camk4–/– mouse was injected i.p. with LPS on day 0. (A) Urine albumin/creatinine ratio of mice treated with anti-nephrin antibody–coated nlg either empty or loaded with KN93. Nlg were injected i.p. on day –1 (n = 10 mice in each group). (B) Urine albumin/creatinine ratio of B6 or B6 Camk4–/– mice (n = 6 in each group). Error bars represent mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05; **P< 0.01, 2-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post test. (C) Representative immunofluorescent images of nephrin (upper panels) and synaptopodin (lower panels) in the kidneys of mice injected with LPS or PBS. Scale bar: 50 μm. (D) Nphs1 expression in human podocytes after stimulation with LPS with or without KN93. Cells were treated with KN93 1 hour before stimulation. Results were normalized by the expression of GAPDH. Four independent experiments were performed. *P < 0.05, 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post test. (E and F) Mean percentage of nephrin-positive human podocytes evaluated by flow cytometry after stimulation with LPS for 72 hours with KN93 (E) or CAMK4 siRNA (F). Four independent experiments were performed. *P < 0.05, 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post test.

Podocyte-targeted KN93 is effective in protecting against adriamycin-induced podocytopathy. Administration of adriamycin to mice causes severe proteinuria as early as within 1 week (20), and it has served as a tool to study aspects of FSGS. To determine whether adriamycin-induced podocyte injury involves upregulation of CaMK4 (Figure 2A) in a manner similar to that noted in the case of LPS, we injected mice with anti-nephrin–tagged KN93–loaded nlg i.p. once a day prior to the administration of adriamycin. Such treatment suppressed proteinuria (Figure 5A), and 7 days after the administration of adriamycin, renal histopathology showed hyaline deposits in glomeruli and tubulointerstitial damage with intratubular casts in the mice treated with control nlg, but not in mice treated with KN93-loaded nlg tagged with anti-nephrin antibody (Figure 5B). Similar to LPS, injection of adriamycin suppressed the expression of nephrin and synaptopodin, as documented in immunofluorescence studies, whereas treatment with KN93-loaded nlg tagged with anti-nephrin antibody preserved their expression (Figure 5C). To address whether adriamycin-induced kidney disease is reversible by CaMK4 inhibitors, we started daily administration of anti-nephrin–tagged KN93–loaded nlg 7 days after the injection of adriamycin when overt proteinuria had appeared.

Figure 5 Podocyte-targeted delivery of KN93 prevents and reverses adriamycin-induced podocyte injury in mice. Each mouse was injected i.v. with adriamycin (ADM) on day 0. (A–C) Anti-nephrin antibody–coated empty or KN93-loaded nlg were injected i.p. into BALB/c mice on day –1 and day 3 (n = 7 in each group). (A) Mean urine albumin/creatinine ratio from mice subjected to the indicated treatment. Error bars represent mean ± SEM. ****P < 0.0001, 2-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post test (B) Representative images showing PAS staining of kidney from BALB/c mice treated with anti-nephrin antibody–coated empty nlg or KN93-loaded nlg. Scale bar: 50 μm. (C) Representative immunofluorescence images of nephrin and synaptopodin expression in glomeruli. Scale bar: 100 μm. (D) Free KN93 (10 μg/wk), anti-nephrin antibody–coated empty, or KN93-loaded nlg (10 μg of KN93/wk) were injected i.p. into BALB/c mice on day 7 (n = 5 in each group). **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001, 2-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post test. (E) Mean urine albumin/creatinine ratio of B6 or B6 Camk4–/– mice treated with adriamycin. (n = 5 in each group; 2 independent experiments were performed). ****P < 0.0001, 2-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post-test. (F) Representative electron microscopy images of glomeruli from BALB/c mice at 7 days after exposure to adriamycin, treated with anti-nephrin antibody–coated empty nlg (left) or KN93-loaded nlg (right). Original magnification, ×8,000.

Podocyte-targeted delivery of KN93 dramatically reduced proteinuria at day 14 compared with control nlg or an equivalent dose of KN93 administered systemically (Figure 5D). Consistent with these results, CaMK4-deficient mice treated with adriamycin displayed limited proteinuria (Figure 5E). Electron microscopy studies revealed that inhibition of CaMK4 in a targeted manner limited podocyte injury (Figure 5F). These findings demonstrate that adriamycin involves the upregulation of CaMK4 and the subsequent suppression of the expression of nephrin and synaptopodin to cause renal damage and proteinuria. The ability of CaMK4 inhibitors to prevent and reverse ongoing glomerular damage carries substantial translational value.

CaMK4 induces Rac-1 activation and regulates the motility of human podocytes. EM studies reported above in lupus-prone MRL.lpr and adriamycin-treated mice showed that CaMK4 inhibition averted podocyte foot process effacement. To address how CaMK4 promotes foot process effacement, we examined the motility of podocytes because motile imbalance promotes foot process effacement and disrupts the podocyte slit diaphragm (21, 22). To investigate the role of CaMK4 in the motility of podocytes, we analyzed cell migration of podocytes in which CaMK4 had been silenced. First, using a Transwell system with type I collagen–coated membranes, we found that podocytes in which CaMK4 had been silenced were less motile than control cells (Figure 6A). We expanded the study of podocyte migration by using a wound-healing assay and calculated the number of cells migrating into the scratched area. Silencing of CaMK4 significantly inhibited directional podocyte movement to fill the wound in contrast with what occurred in control cells (Figure 6, B and C). Small GTPases, such as RhoA, Rac1, and Cdc42, regulate actin cytoskeletal dynamics and podocyte shape change. Rac1 and Cdc42 promote cell motility through the formation of lamellipodia and filopodia. Conversely, RhoA is implicated in a contractile phenotype through stress fiber formation (23, 24). Alterations in the balance of small GTPases lead to hypo- or hypermotility of podocytes, which causes proteinuria (22, 25, 26). We found that GTP-bound activated Rac1 increased, while GTP-bound activated RhoA decreased within 15 minutes of podocyte exposure to LPS and that both were reversed after CaMK4 silencing (Figure 6, D and E). These data indicate that increased CaMK4 levels promote podocyte motility by regulating the ratio of activated Rac1 and RhoA GTPases.

Figure 6 CaMK4 regulates podocyte migration. (A) Result of Transwell migration experiments using human podocytes treated with control or CaMK4 siRNA. Error bars represent mean ± SEM (n = 3 independent experiments). *P < 0.05, Student’s t test. (B) Representative images of wound-healing assay 0, 12, and 24 hours after wounding. (C) Quantification of the results in B. Error bars represent mean ± SEM (n = 3 independent experiments). *P < 0.05, Student’s t test. (D and E) Western blotting analysis of GTP-Rac1 and total Rac1 expression (D) and GTP-RhoA and total RhoA (E) in human podocytes treated with control or CaMK4 siRNA for the indicated times. Three independent experiments were performed.

Inhibition of CaMK4 preserves actin fibers and LPS-induced synaptopodin degradation in podocytes. Continuous Ca2+ influx and signaling are associated with podocyte motility and actin fiber damage (6, 27). Inhibition of the canonical transient receptor potential channels 5 (TRPC5), one of the Ca2+ channels on podocytes, abrogates podocyte cytoskeletal remodeling that leads to proteinuria (7). Since CaMK4 is Ca2+ dependent, we silenced TRPC5 in podocytes and found that the LPS-induced upregulation of CaMK4 was abrogated (Supplemental Figure 10, A–C). It has been reported that inhibition or genetic deficiency of TRPC5 prevents the activation of the small GTP-binding protein Rac1 and stabilizes synaptopodin (7). Therefore, we considered that inhibition of CaMK4 could protect actin fibers and cytoskeleton structure by stabilizing synaptopodin. Indeed, we observed that KN93 treatment (Figure 7, A and B) or silencing of CaMK4 (Figure 7, C and D) protected podocytes from cytoskeletal damage and preserved the structure of actin fibers. Synaptopodin is expressed in podocytes and orchestrates the organization of actin cytoskeleton by regulating α-actinin 4 activity and small GTPases (8, 23). Pharmacological inhibition of CaMK4 protected synaptopodin from LPS-induced degradation in a dose-dependent manner (Figure 8, A and B), and silencing of CaMK4 similarly preserved the expression of synaptopodin (Figure 8, C and D). Since synaptopodin knockdown in podocytes results in impaired motility (23) and LPS-induced suppression of synaptopodin expression was preserved by CaMK4 inhibition, we evaluated podocyte motility after exposure to LPS and noted that it was decreased. This decrease was averted when CaMK4 was silenced (Supplemental Figure 11). These data indicate that CaMK4 promotes podocyte motility and remodeling of the podocyte actin cytoskeleton by suppressing synaptopodin expression.

Figure 7 Inhibition or silencing of CaMK4 preserves actin structure of podocytes. (A) Representative results of phalloidin staining of human podocytes after LPS treatment with or without KN93 (1 μM or 4 μM). (B) Quantification of the results in A (n = 20 cells; 3 independent experiments were performed). Error bars represent mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05; ****P < 0.0001, 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post test. (C) Representative results of phalloidin staining of human podocytes after LPS treatment with transfection of control or CaMK4 siRNA. (D) Quantification of the results in C (n = 20 cells; 3 independent experiments were performed). Error bars represent mean ± SEM. ***P < 0.0001, 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post test. Original magnification, ×200.

Figure 8 Inhibition or silencing of CaMK4 preserves synaptopodin expression. (A) Western blotting analysis of synaptopodin expression in human podocytes 72 hours after exposure to LPS with or without KN93 (1 μM or 4 μM). Tx, treatment. (B) Quantification of the results in A. (C) Western blotting analysis of synaptopodin expression in human podocytes 72 hours after exposure to LPS with transfection of control or CaMK4 siRNA. (D) Quantification of the results in C. Error bars represent mean ± SEM (n = 3–5 independent experiments). *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01, 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post-test.

CaMK4 phosphorylates 14-3-3β and disrupts its binding to synaptopodin. Next, we sought to elucidate the mechanism whereby activated CaMK4 promotes the degradation of synaptopodin, leading to actin cytoskeleton rearrangement. CaMK4 is activated by binding to Ca2+/calmodulin, autophosphorylation at multiple Ser residues, and phosphorylation of Thr-200 in its activation loop by the upstream kinase CaMKK (28). The phosphorylation of CaMK4 at Thr-200 has been shown to be fast and transient in response to ionomycin (29). As previously reported, phosphorylated synaptopodin is stabilized though binding with 14-3-3β and is released and degraded when dephosphorylated by calcineurin (8). Alternatively, 14-3-3 binding can be disrupted by direct phosphorylation of 14-3-3 (30). We hypothesized that activated CaMK4 disrupts the synaptopodin/14-3-3β complex by phosphorylating 14-3-3β. To test this hypothesis, we performed cotransfection studies with 14-3-3β-FLAG, CAMK4-DsRed, and synaptopodin-6His plasmids, followed by immunoprecipitation with an anti-FLAG or anti-6His antibodies. In these experiments, we treated the cells with ionomycin to activate CaMK4. We observed that phospho-CaMK4 (Thr-200) was increased after ionomycin treatment and interacted with 14-3-3β and not with synaptopodin (Figure 9, A and B). Further, we showed that activated CaMK4 promoted Ser phosphorylation of 14-3-3β and that this disrupted its binding to synaptopodin (Figure 9C). Similar data were obtained when we used His-tagged synaptopodin vector (Supplemental Figure 12). These data demonstrate that CaMK4 suppresses synaptopodin expression by enabling its release from the phosphorylated 14-3-3 scaffold protein (Figure 9D).