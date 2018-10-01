Pseudomonas aeruginosa utilizes host polyunsaturated phosphatidylethanolamines to trigger theft-ferroptosis in bronchial epithelium

Reagents. MEM (Thermo Fisher Scientific, 11095-080), FCS (Gibco, 10437-028), Lysogeny broth (LB) (Sigma-Aldrich, L3152), z-VAD-fmk (Millipore, 627610), necrostatin-1s (BioVision, 2263), bafilomycin-A1 (Sigma-Aldrich, B1793), RSL3 (Selleck Chemicals, S8155), ferrostatin-1 (Sigma-Aldrich, SML0583), PD146176 and ML351 (Cayman Chemical, 4079-26-9 and 847163-28-4), 1-stearoyl-2-arachidonoyl-sn-glycero-3-phosphoethanolamine (SAPE) (Avanti Polar Lipids, 850804), BSA (Sigma-Aldrich), Pierce 660nm Protein Assay (Thermo Fisher Scientific, 22660), Pierce BCA Protein Assay Kit (Thermo Fisher Scientific, 23225), MTT (Thermo Fisher Scientific, M6494), arabinose (Sigma-Aldrich, A3256), deoxycholic acid (Thermo Fisher Scientific, BP349), anti-GPX4 (rabbit monoclonal, Abcam, ab125066), anti-ACSL4 (F-4) (mouse monoclonal, sc-365230) and anti-LPCAT3 (goat polyclonal, sc-161831, Santa Cruz Biotechnology Inc.), anti-actin (mouse monoclonal, Sigma-Aldrich, A3854, clone AC-15), anti–Pseudomonas aeruginosa PA-I galactophilic lectin ployclonal antibody (rabbit ployclonal, MyBioSource, MBS1495605); secondary antibodies, rabbit anti-mouse (A9044), goat anti-rabbit (A0545), and rabbit anti-goat (A5420), were from Sigma-Aldrich.

Cell culture. HBE cells (a human bronchial epithelial cell line originally established by Dieter Gruenert) (61) were cultured in MEM (Thermo Fisher Scientific) supplemented with 10% FCS (Gibco), 50 U/ml penicillin-streptomycin (Thermo Fisher Scientific), plasmocin (InvivoGen), and l-glutamine (Thermo Fisher Scientific). HBE cells until passage 50 were used for experiments.

Bacterial strains. P. aeruginosa WT (MPAO1), loxA::Tn (PA1169 transposon deletion mutant) (PW3111), and hyper-biofilm mutant (ΔwspF) strains were obtained from the P. aeruginosa transposon mutant library, University of Washington (Seattle, Washington, USA) (62). PAO1 isogenic strain, rugose small colony variant MJK8, and its loxA-deleted strain MJK8ΔPA1169 (herein referred to as MJK8ΔloxA) were generated as previously described (16).

P. aeruginosa ICU respiratory isolates. Tobramycin-resistant P. aeruginosa respiratory isolates from ICUs were identified at the clinical microbiology laboratory of University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (IRB no. PRO12060302) and designated TRPA002–TRPA122. For confirmation, the isolates were reidentified as P. aeruginosa using a commercial biochemical panel (API 20NE system, bioMérieux).

loxA::Tn complementation. PW3111 (MPAO1 loxA::Tn) was complemented with an arabinose-inducible promoter at the chromosomal attTn7 site as previously described using pUC18-miniTn7T-Gm-GW (63). From genomic MPAO1 DNA, PA119 was amplified using primers attB5-RBS-loxA-F and attB2-loxAdown-R (Supplemental Table 4), which included the entire loxA coding region and introduced a synthetic ribosomal binding site. The loxA amplicon was gel purified and recombined into pDONR221P5P2 (Supplemental Table 4) using BP Clonase II (Invitrogen). The resulting entry vector, pENTR221L5L2::RBS-PA1169, was transformed into E. coli DH5α, and insertions were checked by PCR and Sanger sequencing (Eurofins) using primers M13F(-21) and M13R. We used MultiSite Gateway Technology (Invitrogen) to recombine pENTR221L1L5r::araC-P BAD (the plasmid pENTR221L1L5r::araC-P BAD was a gift from Joe Harrison, Department of Biological Sciences, University of Calgary, Calgary, Alberta, Canada) and pENTR221L5L2::RBS-PA1169 with pUC18miniTn7T-Gm-GW, generating the complementation vector pUC18miniTn7T::P BAD -PA1169. The complementation vector was transformed into E. coli DH5α, and plasmids from transformants were sequenced using primers pBAD-F and pUC18BackboneR01. To complement PW3111, we electroporated pUC18miniTn7T::P BAD -PA1169 and pTNS3 into PW3111. Transformants were selected on LB with 30 μg/ml gentamicin, and colony PCR was performed using primers P Tn7R and P glmSdown as previously described (63) to identify an insertion at the attTn7 site on the chromosome (Supplemental Table 4). All the E. coli strains, plasmids, and primers used for complementation studies are shown in Supplemental Table 4.

Abiotic biofilm and supernatant collection. P. aeruginosa strains including the tobramycin-resistant clinical isolates were grown overnight in LB at 37°C, 220 rpm. These overnight cultures were diluted in MEM medium (without phenol red) to an OD 600 of 0.05 and plated in 96-well vinyl microtiter plates (100 μl per well) (Costar). Bacteria were grown for 24 hours at 37°C without agitation, and the supernatant was collected by centrifugation at 3,000 g for 8 minutes and then frozen before further use in cell death and activity assays. For pLoxA activity assays and treatment of HBE cells, frozen supernatants were thawed and centrifuged at 3,000 g for 8 minutes, and protein concentration was estimated by the BCA protein assay (Thermo Fisher Scientific). Supernatants were added to HBE cells containing fresh MEM medium and incubated for 20 hours followed by cell death assays. We believe this freeze-thaw step was sufficient to prevent survival of any bacteria in the supernatants (Supplemental Figure 11). In all experiments, control was untreated HBE cells containing media only. Overnight cultures of MJK8 and MJK8ΔloxA were resuspended vigorously before measuring the OD 600 . CFU assay was performed to determine the number of bacteria/ml in the supernatants of the P. aeruginosa WT, ΔwspF, and loxA::Tn strains. For this, the supernatants were serially diluted in MEM medium (without phenol red), plated on LB agar plates, and incubated overnight at 37°C. For biofilm quantification, after the removal of supernatant, biofilms were washed using deionized water to remove nonadherent bacteria and stained with crystal violet (41%) for 15 minutes at room temperature (RT). Samples were washed (3 times), and biofilms were resuspended in 30% acetic acid and quantified at OD 550 as previously reported (64).

For pLoxA imaging, biofilms were grown on glass coverslips by placing the coverslip vertically in 12-well plates containing WT, ΔwspF, or loxA::Tn biofilm cultures. After incubation (37°C for 24 hours), the coverslips were washed with water (2 times), fixed with paraformaldehyde (2%) or glutaraldehyde (2.5%) for 30 minutes, and then used for pLoxA staining or for SEM imaging.

Biotic biofilm assay. HBEs were enzymatically dissociated, expanded in growth media, seeded onto Transwell inserts, and grown at the air-liquid interface for 7–10 days. Cultures were used when well polarized and differentiated (65). Biotic biofilm assays were performed as follows: Overnight culture of the ΔwspF mutant strain P. aeruginosa was rinsed once and added to the apical surface of the epithelial cells in 500 μl MEM with 0.4% glutamine at an MOI of 25. After the 60-minute bacterial attachment period, developing biofilms were treated with vehicle or ferrostatin-1 (0.2 and 1.0 μM) for the subsequent 5 hours. At the end of this period, biofilms were removed with 0.1% Triton X-100, and live bacteria were plated in a CFU assay.

KD of ACSL4 and LPCAT3. HBE cells were transfected with a mix of 2 Dicer substrate siRNAs (DsiRNAs) against ACSL4 (mm.Ri.Acsl4.13. and mm.Ri.Acsl4.13.2) or ON-TARGET plus SMART pool LPCAT3 siRNA (L-010273-01-0005, Dharmacon) or with negative control DsiRNA (51-01-14-04, Integrated DNA Technologies) using Lipofectamine 3000 (Life Technologies) according to the manufacturer’s instructions. Efficiency of KD was determined by Western blotting using antibodies against ACSL4 (1:1,000) and LPCAT3 (1:500).

Live cell imaging. To visualize intracellular lipid peroxidation, HBE cells were seeded in glass-bottom (35-mm) tissue culture dishes (MatTek Corp.), and after 48 hours, cells were prestained with Liperfluo (Dojindo Molecular Technologies Inc., 10 μM) for 30 minutes, washed, and then treated with supernatant collected under biofilm growth conditions from the ΔwspF strain or with RSL3 (200 nM). The dish was inserted into a closed, thermo-controlled (37°C) stage top incubator (Tokai Hit Co.) atop the motorized stage of an inverted Nikon TiE fluorescent microscope equipped with a 60× oil immersion optic (Nikon, CFI Plan Fluor, NA 1.43) and NIS Elements Software. Liperfluo was excited using a diode-pumped light engine (SPECTRA X, Lumencor) and detected using an ORCA-Flash 4.0 sCMOS camera (Hamamatsu) and excitation and emission filters from Chroma. Data were collected every 5 minutes for 4 hours, on approximately 10–20 cells per stage position, with 10–15 stage positions in each of 4 separate experiments per condition. Data were analyzed using NIS Elements (Nikon). Fluorescence of the region of the image without cells was used for background subtraction.

To monitor cell death, HBE cells were seeded in glass-bottom partitioned (35 mm) cell culture dishes (Greiner Bio-One), and after 48 hours, cells were treated with ΔwspF supernatant in the presence of SYTOX green and examined for 48 hours by live cell imaging. Data were collected every 30 minutes for 48 hours and analyzed by NIS Elements.

Western blotting. Total cell lysates were prepared after washing cells with PBS and then adding cell lysis buffer (25 mM Tris-HCl, pH 7.5, 150 mM NaCl, and 1% SDS) or RIPA buffer (Thermo Fisher Scientific) containing freshly added protease-phosphatase cocktail inhibitor mix (Thermo Fisher Scientific). Samples were boiled at 95°C for 10 minutes and sonicated to break down DNA. Total protein was estimated by BCA protein assay kit (Pierce, 23225) and diluted with 2× or 4× Laemmli buffer before loading in Tris-glycine gradient gels (8%–16%, Life Technologies). Proteins were transferred to a PVDF membrane (Bio-Rad), blocked with milk (5%) in PBST (0.1% Tween) for 1 hour, incubated with primary antibodies (1% BSA in PBST) overnight at RT, washed 3 times, and incubated with secondary antibody (1 hour) in blocking solution before developing with SuperSignal West Pico Chemiluminescent Substrate (Thermo Fisher Scientific).

For analysis of GPX4, HBE cells (80,000 cells per well) were seeded in 6-well plates, and samples were collected after 20 hours of treatment. Quantification of the bands was performed using NIH ImageJ software.

For pLoxA Western blotting, P. aeruginosa (WT, ΔwspF, loxA::Tn), MJK8 (WT and MJK8ΔloxA), and the clinical isolates were grown in biofilm conditions in 3 ml MEM media or LB media for 24 hours. After centrifugation, pellet was washed with PBS and then resuspended in RIPA lysis buffer or in Laemmli buffer (2×). Cells were lysed by freeze-thaw (3 cycles) and sonication (3 times, 10 seconds on, 10 seconds off). Supernatants were collected after centrifugation (10 minutes, 13,400 g), and the amount of protein was estimated as mentioned above. Samples in Laemmli buffer were boiled (10 minutes) and sonicated, and protein was estimated using Pierce 660nm Protein Assay. Equal amount of protein was loaded in Tris-glycine gradient gels and transferred to PVDF or nitrocellulose membranes (Bio-Rad), blocked with BSA (2.5%) in PBST 2 hours, and incubated with anti-pLoxA antibody (1:1,000) (in 1% BSA in PBST) overnight at RT. Blots were washed (3 times) and incubated for 1 hour with secondary antibody (1:2,000) in milk (5%) before developing. Bands were quantified by ImageJ software, and recombinant pLoxA included in the gels was used to generate a standard curve and determine the amount of pLoxA in clinical isolates.

AA supplementation. AA (Sigma-Aldrich, A0281) was added to HBE cells as reported previously (1). Briefly, suspension of AA was incubated with fatty acid–free BSA (5%) to form a complex of AA with BSA. This soluble complex was added to and incubated with HBE cells overnight along with WT, ΔwspF, or loxA::Tn supernatants containing 10 μg protein, before estimating the cell death by flow cytometry.

Cell death assay. PI (Life Technology) staining was used to measure cell death using flow cytometry as described previously (1). Briefly, HBE cells were plated in 24-well plates (12,000–15,000 cells/well). After 48 hours, cells in fresh media were incubated with P. aeruginosa supernatants containing 10 μg protein alone or with the indicated treatments for 20 hours. Cells were trypsinized, centrifuged at 700 g for 6 minutes, resuspended in PBS containing PI for 5 minutes on ice, and then monitored by flow cytometry. The gate settings were chosen at 5% or less PI-positive cells for control samples. Annexin V–FITC (BioVision) staining and MTT (Invitrogen) cell viability assay were used as described previously (1). Cell death was calculated as per the manufacturer’s instructions.

For ACSL4- and LPCAT3-KD samples, 12 hours after transfection, cells were seeded in 24-well plates (15,000 per well) and in a 6-cm tissue culture dish. After 36 hours, cells were treated with ΔwspF supernatant for 20 hours, and cell death was analyzed by flow cytometry after staining with PI. Samples from the 6-cm dish were used for Western blotting.

Cell death induced by genetically manipulated pLoxA. Overnight culture of pLoxA-deficient (loxA::Tn [PW3111]) and complemented (PW3111 Tn7::loxA) strains were reinoculated at an OD 600 of 0.05 and grown in biofilm conditions in the presence of 0.1% arabinose for 24 hours. Cultures were centrifuged, and the pellet was washed with PBS, then resuspended in PBS containing protease inhibitors. Cells were lysed by the freeze-thaw method as mentioned above. Cell supernatants were collected after centrifugation (10 minutes, 13,400 g), and the protein amount was estimated by BCA protein assay (Thermo Fisher Scientific, 23225). An equal amount of protein (100 μg) was incubated with SAPE (100 μM) in 150 mM borate buffer (pH 9.0) containing 0.02% deoxycholate for 30 minutes at RT under a constant supply of oxygen. The reaction mix was added to RSL3-pretreated (20 nM) HBE cells (4 hours) with or without ferrostatin-1 and incubated for 2 hours in the absence of serum. Then serum was added back to the final concentration of 10%, and the cells were incubated for 20 hours before cell death measurements.

Ferroptosis induced by exogenous 15-HOO-AA-PE. HBE cells were pretreated with RSL3 (20 nM) for 4 hours and then incubated with 15-HOO-AA-PE (0.75 μM) for 2 hours in the absence of serum. After adding back serum (10% final concentration), 15-HOO-AA-PE–sensitized cells were then treated with equal amounts of supernatant (5 μg) from either the loxA::Tn or WT strain in the presence or absence of ferrostatin-1 and incubated overnight before cell death assays.

GSH measurements. After incubations, cells were suspended in 80 μl PBS, freeze-thawed at –80°C, and mildly sonicated on ice. For GSH analysis (run in triplicate) 15 μl sample was incubated in PBS with 10 mM Thiol Fluorescent Probe IV (Millipore) for 15 minutes. Then fluorescence was measured with a Cytation 5 imaging reader (BioTek) by using an excitation wavelength of 400 nm and an emission wavelength of 465 nm. Protein concentration was measured by Bradford Protein Assay (Bio-Rad).

Assessment of pyocyanin. UV-visible spectroscopy of chloroform extracts from clinical isolates was performed in the range of 300–800 nm. The total concentration of pyocyanin was determined in chloroform extracts dried and re-dissolved in methanol by absorbance at 690 nm using a molar extinction coefficient of 5,816 (66).

AA and AA-PE docking to pLoXA. Ligand docking was performed using the SMINA package (67), which is customized to better support scoring function and high-performance energy minimization. The structure used for pLoxA was 4G32 (12). Five runs each for AA and AA-PE were performed, and the top binding pose (lowest energy) was considered for statistical purposes.

Sequence alignment, generation of sequence similarity map, and phylogenetic tree construction. A multiple sequence alignment (MSA) of lipoxygenase domains was downloaded from the Pfam protein families database (33) and analyzed using ProDy (68). The MSA was refined by removal of poorly aligned and highly similar sequences, resulting in a final alignment of 218 sequences that was more amenable to further analysis. This was followed by alignment and sorting of the sequences with MUSCLE (69, 70) and manual curation using UniPro UGENE (71). The resulting alignment was then fed back into ProDy for additional analysis, including production of the sequence identity matrix shown in Figure 4A.

GNM and anisotropic network model analyses for protein dynamics. Anisotropic network model (ANM) (72) and GNM (73) analysis was done using the ProDY API. Identification of relative modes of motion along the principal mode was done using GNM. In this model, the positive (red) and negative (blue) regions indicate the structural regions that are subject to correlated (positive) or anticorrelated (negative) motions. The theory of GNM and ANM can be found in ref. 71 and ref. 72, respectively. The movie was generated using the ANM implemented in the DynOmics server (74). Structural visualization and analysis were performed using ProDy.

Expression and purification of pLoxA. pLoxA with a His 6 tag was purified using NTA-Ni affinity chromatography, as described previously (3, 13). Briefly, pet151/His6-pLoxA plasmid containing E. coli BL21 (DE3) was grown to an OD 600 of 0.6 at 37°C and induced by incubating the culture at low temperature (20°C) overnight. Pellet was collected by centrifugation (5,000 g, 10 minutes), resuspended in buffer A (25 mM HEPES [pH 7.5], 150 mM NaCl), and sonicated to lyse the cells. Lysate was centrifuged at 40,000 g for 25 minutes, and supernatant was loaded onto an NTA-Ni affinity column and washed with lysis buffer, and the protein was eluted with a gradient of 0 to 500 mM imidazole in buffer A. Fractions containing pLoxA were pooled together and preserved in 10% (v/v) glycerol and stored at –80°C for further use.

pLoxA antibody purification. pLoxA antibody against recombinant purified pLoxA was raised and purified from rabbit whole blood by Pocono Rabbit Farm and Laboratory as described previously (13). Briefly, recombinant pLoxA (3 ml of 2 mg/ml) was immobilized using Pierce AminoLink immobilization kit following the manufacturer’s recommendations. After loading 4 ml rabbit serum, column was washed with PBS (7 ml), 1 M NaCl (1 ml), and PBS (7 ml) and finally eluted with glycine (6 ml). Fractions with more than 0.05 mg/ml of protein were pooled and stored at –80°C in the presence of 10% glycerol.

Liposome preparation. Liposomes of 1,2-dioleoyl-PC (DOPC)/SAPE (1:1) or DOPC/AA (1:10) were prepared using a sonication method. Briefly, DOPC and SAPE (Avanti Polar Lipids Inc.) lipids were dried under nitrogen and resuspended in PBS (pH 7.4) prepared fresh under oxygen flow. Lipids were vortexed and then sonicated using Torbeo ultra cell disruptor (36180 series; Cole Parmer) with maximum power for 10 minutes on ice.

Oxidation of AA and AA-PE by P. aeruginosa supernatant or pLoxA in a model system. Lipoxygenase activity of the P. aeruginosa supernatants (WT, ΔwspF, and loxA::Tn) was assessed by formation of primary products of AA oxidation — 15-HpETE or PE (C18:0/15-HpETE) — that were detected by reverse-phase LC-MS. Briefly, supernatants were incubated with liposomes (DOPC/AA or DOPC/SAPE) in the presence of 0.5 μM 15-HpETE, 100 μM DTPA in 20 mM HEPES pH 7.4 at 37°C for 10 minutes. To prevent conversion of 15-HpETE to secondary products during incubation, HEPES buffer included 100 μM DTPA (for transition metal chelation) that had been saturated with oxygen (before addition of supernatants or pLoxA). For oxidation of AA-PE with purified recombinant pLoxA, 400 nM enzyme was incubated with DOPC/SAPE (1:1) liposomes along with 0.5 μM 15-HpETE, 100 μM DTPA in 20 mM HEPES pH 7.4 at 37°C for 10 minutes. At the end of incubation, AA and PE as well as their oxygenated products were extracted by the Folch (75) procedure and analyzed by LC-MS.

Determination of pLoxA activity in P. aeruginosa clinical isolates. Clinical isolates (50 μl) were mixed in a 1:1 ratio with 20 mM HEPES buffer, pH 7.4, containing 100 μM DTPA, 10 μM AA (arachidonic acid), and 0.5 μM 15-HOO-AA-PE and incubated at 37°C during 10 minutes. At the end of incubation, AA and its oxygenated products were extracted by Folch procedure (75) and analyzed by LC-MS. The data were normalized to the amount of protein and presented as AA oxidation (pmol/min/μg of protein).

Redox phospholipidomics. MS of PLs was performed on an Orbitrap Fusion Lumos mass spectrometer (Thermo Fisher Scientific). PLs were separated on a normal phase column (Luna 3 μm Silica [2] 100 Å, 150 × 2.0 mm; Phenomenex) at a flow rate of 0.2 ml/min on a Dionex UltiMate 3000 HPLC system at 35°C. Gradient solvents A (propanol/hexane/water, 285:215:5, v/v/v) and B (propanol/hexane/water, 285:215:40, v/v/v) containing 10 mM ammonium acetate were used. The column was eluted for 0–23 minutes with a linear gradient from 10% to 32% B; 23–32 minutes from 32% to 65% B; 32–35 minutes from 65% to 100% B; 35–62 minutes held at 100% B; 62–64 minutes from 100% to 10% B, followed by and equilibration from 64–80 minutes at 10% B. The instrument was operated with ESI probe in negative mode. Analysis of data was performed using the software package Compound Discoverer (Thermo Fisher Scientific) with an in-house-generated analysis workflow and oxidized PL database. Lipids were filtered by retention time and confirmed by fragmentation analysis.

Analysis of AA and its oxidation products. AA and AAox were analyzed by LC-MS using Dionex UltiMate TM 3000 HPLC system coupled on-line to a Q-Exactive Hybrid Quadrupole-Orbitrap mass spectrometer (Thermo Fisher Scientific) using a C18 column (Acclaim PepMap RSLC, 0.3 mm × 15 cm, Thermo Fisher Scientific). Gradient solvents A (20% methanol/80% water, v/v) and B (90% methanol/10% water, v/v) with 5 mM ammonium acetate were used. The column was eluted at a flow rate of 12 μl/min using a linear gradient from 30% to 95% solvent B over 70 minutes, held at 95% B from 70 to 80 minutes, followed by a return to initial conditions by 83 minutes and re-equilibration for an additional 7 minutes. Spectra were acquired in negative mode with the scan range of 150–600 m/z, maximum injection time 100 ms, and resolution of 1,400,000. An isolation window of 1.0 Da was set for the MS and MS2 scans with an inclusion list of AA oxygenated products. Capillary spray voltage was set at 2.6 kV, and capillary temperature was 250°C. The S-lens RF level was set to 60. Analytical data were acquired and analyzed using Xcalibur software.

Statistics. All data are shown as mean ± SD from at least 3 experiments (biological replicates) unless otherwise specified. Statistical analysis was performed using SPSS software 25 (IBM). One-way ANOVA followed by Fisher’s least significant difference post hoc analysis was used for multiple-group comparisons. The threshold of significance was set at P < 0.05. Sample sizes (n) are indicated in the figure legends. In the box plots, the boundaries of the box represent the first quartile (bottom boundary) and third quartile (top boundary); the band represents the median; and the whiskers represent the maximum and minimum values.

For correlation analysis, first we checked whether a Box-Cox transformation (76) was necessary to make the percent of ferroptotic cell death variable normally distributed, using PROC TRANSREG in SAS 9.4 software. It was found that the data could be regarded as normally distributed after being raised to the power of 0.25. We studied the effect of the following factors on the percent of ferroptotic cell death: pLoxA amount, pLoxA activities (15LOX activity and 5LOX activity), amount of pyocyanin in P. aeruginosa supernatants, and GSH content in HBE cells after treatments. First, the univariate effect of each factor was studied with the linear regression for the transformed percent of ferroptotic cell death. Variables from univariate models that had a P value of less than 0.1 were considered for inclusion in the multivariate regression analysis. Then we performed the multivariate analysis, using the stepwise variable selection method to find a best linear regression model for this transformed end point. In the stepwise procedure, variables were removed from the model if the associated P value was greater than 0.05. All P values reported are 2-sided.

Study approval. Samples were obtained from individuals who provided written informed consent prior to their participation in the study. All studies were approved by the IRB of the University of Pittsburgh. ICU respiratory isolates were obtained at the clinical microbiology laboratory through IRB no. PRO12060302.