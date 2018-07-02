A transgenic mouse model for HLA-B*57:01–linked abacavir drug tolerance and reactivity

CD8+ T cells from drug-naive HLA-B*57:01–Tg mice are activated by ABC in vitro. To study the mechanisms behind the development of HLA-B*57:01–linked ADRs in vivo, we generated a Tg mouse expressing a chimeric HLA-B*57:01 molecule under the control of the promoter of the mouse MHC class I gene, H2-Kb (see Methods). The chimeric protein contains the human α1 and α2 domains of the risk allele HLA-B*57:01 and the mouse α3 domain of the MHC class I, H2-Dd. The H2-Ddα3 was inserted to facilitate the interaction of the HLA-B*57:01 with the mouse coreceptor CD8 (ref. 26 and our unpublished observations, and Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI99321DS1). We verified the expression of HLA-B*57:01 as well as of the H2-Ddα3 subunit by flow cytometry in lymphoid organs and cells, including CD4+ T cells, CD8+ T cells, and B220+CD19+ B cells from the blood of Tg and WT mice (Supplemental Figure 1B and Supplemental Figure 2).

We first evaluated the responsiveness of HLA-B*57:01–Tg mice to ABC in vitro by monitoring morphological changes, secretion of effector molecules, and expression of cell-surface activation markers in drug-exposed T lymphocytes (Figure 1). Splenic CD8+ T cells from drug-naive Tg animals were left untreated or stimulated with ABC for 5 days in the presence of ABC-pulsed irradiated Tg splenocytes. In some experiments, T cells were then expanded for up to 14 days with IL-2. CD8+ T cell cultures from drug-naive WT mice were used as controls. ABC-treated cells from Tg, but not WT, animals acquired the morphology of activated T lymphocytes and released low but significant levels of IL-2 (by day 2) as well as large amounts of IFN-γ and granzyme B within 5 days of exposure to the drug (Figure 1, A and B). ABC-reactive CD8+ T cells were generated from both purified splenic CD8+ T lymphocytes and pooled lymph node (LN) cells. These cells expressed higher levels of activation markers (PD-1 and IL-2Rα subunit [CD25]) than did the cells left untreated. Moreover, approximately 20% of PD-1+ and CD25+ drug-responsive T cells produced IFN-γ (Figure 1C). CD4+ T lymphocytes, unlike CD8+ lymphocytes, did not show the same activation phenotype (Figure 1D), suggesting that ABC-induced immune responses in HLA-B*57:01–Tg mice are mediated by drug-reactive CD8+ T cells, consistent with findings reported in both HLA-B*57:01+ ABC-hypersensitive patients and normal donors (8, 10–14). Next, we verified that the response to ABC in Tg animals was CD8 and HLA-B*57:01 dependent by using neutralizing Abs against mouse CD8 (anti-CD8) or HLA B/C (anti–HLA B/C) (Figure 1E). Release of IFN-γ was observed only in cultures of drug-responsive CD8+ T cells restimulated with ABC and was inhibited in the presence of anti-CD8– or anti–HLA B/C–neutralizing Abs.

Figure 1 ABC activates Tg mouse CD8+ T cells in vitro in an HLA-B*57:01–dependent manner. Cultures of purified splenic CD8+ T cells and cultures of total LN cells from drug-naive HLA-B*57:01–Tg (B*57:01) or WT mice. (A) Bright-field microscopy images (original magnification, ×10) of purified CD8+ T cells on day 5 of culture. Data are from 1 of 3 representative experiments. (B) IL-2, IFN-γ, and granzyme B (GZB) in supernatants of purified CD8+ T cells at the indicated time of culture. Data represent the mean ± SEM of ELISA results. Dots indicate the averages of technical replicates in each condition within individual experiments (n = 3–7 experiments). (C and D) Percentage of PD-1+, CD25+, and IFN-γ+ cells within CD8+ (C) and CD4+ (D) T lymphocytes in Tg purified CD8+ T cells and total LN cells cultured for 5 days. Flow cytometric data are from 1 of 2 representative experiments. (E) IFN-γ release by ABC-reactive CD8+ T cells restimulated with 5 μg/ml ABC, in the absence or presence of the specified mAb, following 14 days of primary stimulation. IFN-γ enzyme-linked immunosorbent spot (ELISpot) data show 4 replicates per condition from 1 of 3 representative experiments. *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.005, by unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t test. None, no drug.

Overall, these results demonstrated that the spleens and LNs of drug-naive HLA-B*57:01–Tg mice contained drug-reactive CD8+ T lymphocytes with effector potential that could rapidly respond to ABC stimulation in vitro. In addition, expanded drug-reactive CD8+ T cells could rapidly respond to ABC stimulation in a HLA-B*57:01–dependent manner.

HLA-B*57:01–Tg mice tolerate ABC in vivo. Motivated by the results obtained in vitro, and with the aim of dissecting the immune events leading to AHR, we next tested the effects of ABC exposure in vivo. We injected ABC i.p. and applied it topically on the ears of Tg mice for up to 4 weeks (Supplemental Figure 3A), simulating a time frame within which drug-allergic patients report adverse reactions (6). We found that ABC-treated Tg animals showed no signs of skin hypersensitivity. Scarring or dermal/epidermal infiltration by CD8+ T cells was not observed in the drug- or vehicle-exposed mice after a 3-week treatment period (Figure 2A and Supplemental Figure 4). These results raised the question of the potential role of immunosuppressive mechanisms driven by coinhibitory molecules and/or immunosuppressive cells in preventing AHR.

Figure 2 CD4+ T cells prevent ABC drug reactivity in HLA-B*57:01–Tg mice. HLA-B*57:01–Tg or WT mice were treated systemically (i.p. injection) and topically (ear painting) with vehicle (Veh) or ABC, in the absence or presence of a CD4-depleting mAb. (A) Photos of ears (left) and CD8α staining of ear sections (IHC, right) from Tg mice treated for 3 weeks. Data are representative of 2 independent experiments. (B) Percentage of PD-1+ cells within CD8+ T lymphocytes in the LNs of treated Tg mice, as measured by flow cytometry. (C) Percentage of PD-1+, Ki-67+, and BrdU+ cells within CD8+ T lymphocytes in the LNs of treated Tg mice. Flow cytometric data are from 1 of 2 experiments. (D) Percentage of CD44- and CD62L-expressing cells within CD8+PD-1+ T lymphocytes in the LNs of ABC-exposed Tg mice, as measured by flow cytometry. n = 3–6 mice per time point. Statistics refer to the comparison of CD44hiCD62Lhi versus CD44hiCD62Llo cells. (E) IFN-γ in supernatants from day 5 cultures of CD8+ T cells from the LNs of ABC-naive or -treated Tg animals, as measured by ELISA. (F) Photos of ears (left) and CD8α staining of ear sections (IHC, right) from CD4-depleted Tg mice treated for 3 weeks. Data are representative of 2 independent experiments. (G) Ear thickness at week 3 of treatment. (H) Percentage of PD-1+ cells within CD8+ T lymphocytes in the LNs of Tg mice, as measured by flow cytometry at day 10 of treatment. Animals in the ABC control group were also included in the ABC (day 10) group in B. Scale bars: 100 μm. Data represent the mean ± SEM. Dots indicate values for individual mice from each group: n = 3–11 (B); n = 3–10 (E); n = 4–12 (G); n = 4–7 (H). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.005, ***P < 0.0005, and ****P < 0.0001, by unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t test (B and E), 2-way ANOVA (D), or 1-way ANOVA (G and H) with Tukey’s multiple comparisons correction. None, no drug.

Therefore, we measured the expression of coinhibitory receptors on CD8+ T cells from LNs of ABC-exposed Tg mice throughout the 10 days of drug administration. With the exception of PD-1 (Figure 2B) and weak expression of LAG3 (data not shown), none of the other inhibitory molecules or activation markers examined was detected, including CTLA-4, TIM3, CD25, KLRG1, or cutaneous lymphocyte–associated antigen (CLA) (data not shown). CD8+PD-1+ T cells accumulated during the first 7 days of treatment in the LNs of animals exposed to ABC, unlike those treated with vehicle, peaking at day 4 (Figure 2B). By day 3, these reactive T cells showed proliferative capacity, as evidenced by expression of the proliferation marker Ki-67 and by incorporation of BrdU (Figure 2C). Responding T cells had a predominant CD44hiCD62Lhi memory-like phenotype that rapidly evolved into activated CD44hiCD62Llo cells over time (Figure 2D). These data indicated that the response to ABC in HLA-B*57:01–Tg mice may have originated from preexisting memory CD8+ T lymphocytes, as reported in humans (13, 14). By day 7, the proportion of drug-reactive CD8+PD-1+ T cells from ABC-stimulated Tg animals decreased, reaching basal levels by day 10 (Figure 2B). ABC-experienced CD8+ T lymphocytes released similar or greater amounts of IFN-γ compared with drug-naive CD8+ T cells after in vitro restimulation with ABC, but only when isolated from the LNs of Tg animals treated with the drug for 4 to 5 days (Figure 2E). These data suggested that, in vivo, ABC-reactive CD8+ T cells rapidly became unresponsive or were deleted. To determine whether PD-1 restrained drug-reactive cells, HLA-B*57:01–Tg mice were exposed to ABC in the presence of a neutralizing anti–PD-1 mAb. Anti–PD-1 mAb treatment neither significantly increased the percentage of CD8+ T lymphocytes expressing KLRG1 and CLA (Supplemental Figure 5), nor predisposed ABC-treated animals to develop skin hypersensitivity (data not shown). Taken together, these results indicated that the ABC-induced adverse immune response in vivo was controlled by immunosuppressive mechanisms. This resulted from a systemic induction of reactive CD8+ T cells that first entered an early activation phase, which was then arrested before progressing to tissue damage. The failure of PD-1 neutralization to predispose drug-treated Tg mice to develop ADR and the lack of coexpression of PD-1 with other inhibitory molecules on ABC-responsive CD8+ T cells suggested that this control was exerted by cell-extrinsic mechanisms provided by immunosuppressive cells rather than cell-intrinsic mechanisms dependent on the expression of inhibitory receptors.

CD4+ T cell depletion predisposes Tg mice to ABC reactivity in vivo. Patients at risk of developing AHR after exposure to ABC are HLA-B*57:01+ HIV-infected individuals who may have an altered immune system shaped by a variety of factors including the virus. Given this and considering that HIV targets CD4+ T cells and that ABC-reactive CD8+ T lymphocytes do not require CD4+ help to become activated, we explored whether CD4 depletion could alter the immune status of Tg animals, predisposing them to ADR. Although human studies do not show a correlation between CD4+ counts and susceptibility to developing AHR (16), the mouse model affords an opportunity to directly examine the potential role of CD4 depletion in CD8+ activation by ABC. Therefore, we administered a depleting anti–mouse CD4 mAb (anti-CD4) to HLA-B*57:01–Tg mice periodically as outlined in Supplemental Figure 3B. Tg animals treated with ABC alone as well as ABC-stimulated, CD4-depleted (anti-CD4 + ABC) WT mice were used as controls. By week 3, the Tg mice treated with anti-CD4 plus ABC (anti-CD4 plus ABC Tg mice) showed robust signs of skin hypersensitivity on the treated ears, unlike the animals that were not CD4 depleted (Figure 2, A and F). The skin reaction was characterized by scarring, abundant dermal and epidermal infiltration of CD8+ T cells by IHC, and increased ear thickness (Figure 2, F and G, and Supplemental Figure 4). We did not observed skin hypersensitivity in anti-CD4 plus ABC WT mice and observed minimal skin hypersensitivity in the Tg animals that received anti-CD4 and vehicle instead of the drug (anti-CD4 + vehicle). We also found that by day 10, the LNs of anti-CD4 plus ABC Tg mice had a higher percentage of CD8+PD-1+ T cells than did the ABC or anti-CD4 plus vehicle Tg animals (Figure 2H), suggesting an ongoing systemic reaction. These data implicated CD4+ T lymphocytes in the maintenance of immune tolerance during treatment of the Tg mice with ABC and in the prevention of ADRs, despite the presence of the genetic risk factor HLA-B*57:01.

CD4 depletion promotes the development of ABC-reactive CD8+ T cells with an effector-like, skin-homingphenotype. Both control and CD4-depleted HLA-B*57:01–Tg mice responded to ABC with a marked accumulation of reactive CD8+PD-1+ T cells in the LNs. Expression of PD-1, a marker of both effector and dysfunctional T lymphocytes (23, 24), was insufficient to explain the apparent differences in the activation status of ABC-responsive CD8+ T cells and the clinical outcome of Tg animals in each treatment arm. Thus, to characterize better ABC-reactive cells, we performed a comparative gene expression analysis of sorted CD3+CD4–CD8+ T lymphocytes from LNs of nondepleted or CD4-depleted Tg mice treated with the drug. We focused on days 3 and 4 of ABC exposure to identify the transcriptional phenotype of early activated CD8+ T cells and on day 10 to reveal the characteristics of persistent drug-reactive CD8+ T lymphocytes in anti-CD4 plus ABC Tg mice that eventually developed skin hypersensitivity. We evaluated the expression of 591 genes related to immune function, lymphocyte dysfunction, and/or effector responses, and we compared the resulting gene expression profiles with previously described gene signatures to identify associations with T cell anergy (27), exhaustion (28, 29), or effector function (28, 30, 31), if any.

The gene expression profile of CD8+ T cells from ABC Tg mice (ABC-CD8+ T cells) on day 3 showed a significant (P = 0.0478) increase only in Pdcd1 (encoding PD-1). ABC-CD8+ T cells, however, further differentiated by day 4 and acquired a distinct gene signature enriched with genes associated with the anergic signature of T cells stimulated in the absence of costimulation, as described by Safford et al. (27) (Figure 3, A and B, and Supplemental Table 1). Core genes of this signature were Nfatc1, a transcriptional regulator of the inhibitory receptor PD-1 (32), as well as Jak3, Lag3, and Cd40lg (Supplemental Figure 6), but also: (a) transcription factors including the immunosuppressive transcriptional regulator Egr3 (27, 33); (b) signaling molecules including the marker of T cell dysfunction Dgkz (34); and (c) cytokines and receptors (e.g., Lta, Tnf, Tnfsf8, Tnfrsf1b, Tgfbr2) (Figure 3C and Supplemental Table 1). By day 10, however, ABC-CD8+ T cells showed traits of CD8+ T lymphocytes from vehicle-treated Tg mice (vehicle-CD8+ T cells) (Figure 3A), thus confirming the transient activation of drug-reactive T cells in immunocompetent Tg mice and suggesting a possible cause for the lack of development of ADR.

Figure 3 Transcriptional framework of sorted CD8+ T cells from treated HLA-B*57:01–Tg mice. Gene expression analysis of CD8+ T cells sorted from LNs of treated Tg animals. (A) Heatmap shows Z-score–transformed expression values of genes selected as specified in the Methods. Data from individual mice within each group of 5 independent experiments were collapsed prior to gene clustering. (B) Venn diagrams show the number of genes within the leading edge of the gene signatures of the GSEA in Supplemental Figure 6. Genes were counted once, independently of their appearance in multiple signatures. Empty areas indicate an absence of genes. (C and D) Representative gene clusters from the heatmap in A. Listed genes are those significantly upregulated (P < 0.05), with a fold-change of 1.5 or greater and with normalized RNA counts above the geometric mean ± 3 SD of the negative controls, in at least 1 treatment group as compared with vehicle (veh) (see also Supplemental Tables 1–3).

CD8+ T cells from anti-CD4 plus ABC Tg mice (anti-CD4 + ABC-CD8+ T cells) showed a transcriptional phenotype markedly distinct from that of ABC-CD8+ T cells (Figure 3A). Although both types of cells shared expression of several genes related to T cell anergy, the transcriptional profile of anti-CD4 plus ABC-CD8+ T cells was particularly enriched for genes that define signatures of effector and exhausted CD8+ T cells in models of acute and chronic viral infections (28, 30, and 31) (Figure 3B, and Supplemental Figure 6). Genes unique to the effector signature included Gzma, Ccr2, Il12rb2, Il18r1, Il18rap, Klrc1, Casp1, Itgax, and Itgb1, whereas those associated with both effector and exhaustion signatures included the inhibitory receptors Pdcd1, Lag3, and Ctla4 as well as several chemokines and chemokine receptors (Figure 3D, Supplemental Figure 6, and Supplemental Table 2). Genes that were progressively upregulated from day 3 to day 10 in anti-CD4 plus ABC-CD8+ T cells were: (a) transcriptional regulators (e.g., Ikzf4, Rorc) including the master transcription factor Tbx21; (b) inflammatory chemokines (e.g., Ccl4, Cxcl10); (c) cytokines and receptors (e.g., Il21, Il2rb, Il12rb1); (d) the apoptosis-inducing molecule Fasl; and (e) activation and inhibitory markers (Cd44, Icos, Havcr2, Lilrb4, Tigit). These data highlight the coexistence of CD8+ T cell subsets with different states of activation within the LNs of anti-CD4 plus ABC Tg animals. Traits of T cell exhaustion within this population most likely reflect: (a) the progression of the drug-induced adverse immune response generated in the absence of CD4+ T cells toward a late state of activation, and/or (b) the effect of CD4 depletion, since exhaustion genes were predominantly expressed in CD8+ T cells from anti-CD4 plus vehicle Tg mice (anti-CD4 + vehicle-CD8+ T cells) (Figure 3, Supplemental Figure 6, and Supplemental Table 3). Moreover, the distinct gene signature in anti-CD4 plus ABC-CD8+ T cells underscored the effector and cytotoxic potential of these cells to cause the in vivo outcome observed in mice of this group.

We next performed flow cytometric analysis on cells from LN, spleen, and blood to confirm the protein expression levels of several of the genes identified in the transcriptional signatures and/or to examine the state of activation of the CD8+ T cells later during disease. By day 10 of drug administration, CD8+ T lymphocytes in the LNs of only the anti-CD4 plus ABC Tg animals were highly enriched for cells coexpressing the inhibitory receptors PD-1 and LAG3 and TIM3 or CTLA-4 (likely representing T cells in an advanced state of activation or exhaustion), as well as for subpopulations of T cells expressing only CD25, KLRG1, and/or PD-1 (possibly representing T cells in a more active functional state) (Figure 4, A and B). CD25+ and/or KLRG1+CD8+ T cells were found in LNs, spleen, and blood of anti-CD4 plus ABC Tg mice, even at 3 week of drug exposure (Figure 4C), when animals manifested skin hypersensitivity on the treated ears. At the same time, a significant proportion of splenic anti-CD4 plus ABC-CD8+ T cells also expressed the costimulatory receptor 4-1BB (Figure 4D) as well as Ifng and Gzmb (data not shown) when restimulated in vitro with drug, unlike cells from animals of the other treatment groups. In addition, LNs and blood from anti-CD4 plus ABC Tg, but not WT, mice revealed an increased percentage of CD8+ T cells expressing the skin-homing molecules CLA and CXCR3 (Figure 5A). These results indicate that in anti-CD4 plus ABC Tg animals, activated ABC-responsive CD8+ T lymphocytes have the potential to target the skin, despite showing some dysfunctional traits, and can still be detected in the circulation by week 3 of treatment. Consistently, by week 3, skin biopsies from anti-CD4 plus ABC Tg animals showed remarkable inflammation characterized by infiltrating effector CD8+ T cells (Figure 2F and Supplemental Figure 4) and macrophages (data not shown) and elevated expression of genes encoding effector markers, cytotoxic factors, inflammatory chemokines, and adhesion molecules (Figure 5B). Thus, CD4 depletion, although promoting T cell dysfunction when administered alone, conditioned the immune system of Tg mice toward becoming more permissive for ABC to induce ADRs.

Figure 4 CD8+ T cells of anti-CD4 plus ABC Tg mice are enriched for reactive cells at different states of activation. (A–C) Flow cytometric analysis of dysfunction and activation molecules in CD8+ T cells from LNs of Tg animals on day 10 of treatment (A and B) and from LNs, spleen, and blood of mice treated for 3 weeks (C). Numbers are a percentage of the positive cells within CD8+ T lymphocytes. Data are from 2 experiments (A), 1 of 3 experiments (B), and 1 of 2 experiments (C). (D) Percentage of 4-1BB+ cells within CD8+ T lymphocytes from the spleens of Tg mice treated for 3 weeks. Splenocytes were analyzed ex vivo and after overnight culture without (None) or with ABC treatment. Data represent the mean ± SEM. Dots indicate values for individual mice (n = 4–8 per group). **P < 0.005, by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple comparisons correction. Veh, vehicle.

Figure 5 Anti-CD4 plus ABC Tg mice show skin inflammation and CD8+ T cells expressing skin-homing molecules. (A) Percentage of CLA+ and CXCR3+ cells within CD8+ T lymphocytes in LNs and blood from mice treated for 10 days. Flow cytometric data are from 1 of 2 representative experiments. (B) Expression of inflammatory genes by real-time PCR in skin biopsies of the ears of mice treated for the indicated durations. Data for individual animals within a treatment group and time point from 6 independent experiments were collapsed prior to log transformation. All mice were Tg unless otherwise indicated. Veh, vehicle.

CD4 depletion boosts the DC maturation required for induction of skin-homing, ABC-reactive CD8+ T cells in vivo. Enrichment in anti-CD4 plus ABC-CD8+ T cells of gene sets characteristic of effector T cells from viral infection models in which costimulatory and inflammatory conditions were optimal led us to hypothesize possible mechanisms by which the lack of CD4+ T cells could overcome tolerance. CD4+ Tregs can control autoimmunity as well as graft-versus-host disease by restraining DC maturation (35–38). Therefore, we explored whether a similar mechanism of action could be in place in our model by characterizing the maturation profile of DCs from the treated Tg mice. We analyzed the expression of the costimulatory molecules CD86, CD80, and CD40, the coinhibitory receptor PD-L1, and HLA-B*57:01 on total CD11c+MHC-II+ DCs and the subset of XCR1+ DCs from LNs (Figure 6A and Supplemental Figure 7, A and B). We found that the levels of expression of these molecules were similar on DCs from ABC- and vehicle-treated Tg animals and did not change during the first 10 days of exposure to the drug. Regardless of ABC treatment, DCs from CD4-depleted Tg mice had increased expression of CD86 and, more markedly, CD80, but not PD-L1, CD40, or HLA-B*57:01 at day 3. By day 10, however, the presence of drug enhanced the expression of all molecules compared with anti-CD4 treatment alone, except for CD40, which was likely due to the presence of activated CD8+ T lymphocytes. We observed a similar effect for the expression of CD80 and HLA-B*57:01 on the XCR1+ DC subpopulation (Figure 6A and Supplemental Figure 7, A and B). Notably, DCs with higher levels of CD80 and CD86 expression, particularly those from anti-CD4 plus ABC Tg animals, also showed greater expression of PD-L1 (Figure 6B). CD80 has been demonstrated by others to prevent the inhibitory interaction of PD-L1–PD-1 by binding to PD-L1, while also costimulating via CD28 on T lymphocytes (39–41). Similarly, the high levels of CD80 expression on DCs from anti-CD4 plus ABC Tg mice may lead to an effective costimulatory phenotype, overcoming the PD-L1–inhibitory effect.

Figure 6 CD4 depletion leads to DC maturation, which is further enhanced by ABC treatment in Tg mice. (A) Median fluorescence intensity of maturation markers on total CD11c+MHC-II+ DCs and XCR1+ DC subsets in LNs of Tg mice at the indicated time of treatment. (B) Coexpression of PD-L1, CD86, and CD80 on total DCs from LNs on day 10 of treatment. Data are representative of at least 2 independent experiments.

To test the impact of costimulation on the development of drug-responsive CD8+ T cells in vivo, ABC Tg animals and anti-CD4 plus ABC Tg mice were injected with CTLA-4–Ig to block CD80 and CD86, or with anti-CD80–neutralizing mAb. Treatment with CTLA-4–Ig inhibited the accumulation of reactive CD8+PD-1+ T lymphocytes in the LNs of ABC Tg mice, seen on day 4 (Figure 7A), indicating that basal levels of CD80 and CD86 were required for the transient activation of ABC-responsive CD8+ T cells observed in immunocompetent animals. We observed a similar effect in anti-CD4 plus ABC Tg mice (Figure 7B), with complete inhibition of T cell activation by day 10. Anti-CD80 mAb treatment in anti-CD4 plus ABC Tg animals partially inhibited the accumulation of reactive PD-1+ T lymphocytes, but markedly reduced the expression of CD25, KLRG1, and CLA on CD8+ T cells (Figure 7, B and C). These results indicated that optimal costimulation was likely necessary for the differentiation of functionally active, skin-homing, ABC-responsive CD8+ T cells in anti-CD4 plus ABC Tg mice.

Figure 7 ABC-reactive CD8+ T cell differentiation is compromised by inhibition of costimulation in vivo. Flow cytometric analysis of LN cells from Tg animals treated as indicated. (A and B) Percentage of PD-1+ cells within CD8+ T lymphocytes at the indicated time point of treatment. Dots indicate values for individual mice (n = 5–6 per group). Three of five animals in the ABC control group in A were also included in the day 4 ABC-treated group in Figure 2B, while three of five mice in the anti-CD4 plus ABC-treated control group in B were also included in the anti-CD4 plus ABC treatment group in Figure 2H. (C) Percentage of PD-1+, CD25+, KLRG1+, and CLA+ cells within CD8+ T lymphocytes at day 10 of drug administration. Data are from 1 of 2 representative experiments. Data represent the mean ± SEM. **P < 0.005 and ****P < 0.0001, by unpaired, 2-tailed Student’s t test (A) or 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple comparisons correction (B).

The requirement of CD4 depletion to activate drug-reactive CD8+ T cells in vivo, however, appeared to conflict with the activation of CD8+ T lymphocytes by ABC in vitro, which occurred regardless of the presence of CD4+ T cells. To address this, we explored the level of DC maturation in LN cells from drug-naive mice ex vivo and in culture. Surprisingly, DC maturation, characterized by upregulation of the B7 costimulatory molecules CD86 and CD80, occurred as a consequence of cell culture, even in the absence of ABC (Figure 8A and Supplemental Figure 8). Addition of CTLA-4–Ig or anti-CD80 mAb to cultures impaired the production of IFN-γ by LN cells treated with ABC (Figure 8B).

Figure 8 Costimulation with CD80 and CD86 supports activation of ABC-reactive Tg cells in vitro. (A) Median fluorescence intensity of maturation markers and HLA-B*57:01 on CD11c+MHC-II+ DCs of LN cells from drug-naive Tg mice. Measurements were done ex vivo and after overnight culture in the absence or presence of ABC. Data are from 1 of 2 representative experiments. (B) IFN-γ in supernatants from day-5 LN cell cultures of drug-naive Tg mice. Cells were treated with ABC in the absence (none) or presence of CTLA-4–Ig, anti-CD80 mAb, or rat IgG2a isotype control. Data represent the mean ± SEM of ELISA results. Dots indicate values for individual mice (n = 5 per group). *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.005, by 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple comparisons correction.

Taken together, these results indicated that APC-dependent costimulation was needed for ABC to activate CD8+ T lymphocytes. In vivo, unlike in vitro, DC maturation was boosted by the lack of CD4+ T cells, which was required to develop drug-reactive effector CD8+ T cells with pathogenic potential in this mouse model of HLA-B*57:01–linked ABC drug reactivity.