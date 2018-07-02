Commentary 10.1172/JCI121525

Active suppression rather than ignorance: tolerance to abacavir-induced HLA-B*57:01 peptide repertoire alteration

Elizabeth J. Phillips and Simon A. Mallal

Department of Medicine, Vanderbilt University Medical Center, Nashville, Tennessee, USA. Institute for Immunology and Infectious Diseases, Murdoch University, Murdoch, Western Australia.

Address correspondence to: Elizabeth J. Phillips, 1161 – 21 St. Avenue South, A-2200 Medical Center North, Nashville, Tennessee 37232-2582, USA. Phone: 615.322.9174; Email: elizabeth.j.phillips@vanderbilt.edu.

First published May 21, 2018 - More info

Published in Volume 128, Issue 7 (July 2, 2018)
J Clin Invest. 2018;128(7):2746–2749. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI121525.
Copyright © 2018, American Society for Clinical Investigation

First published May 21, 2018

A transgenic mouse model for HLA-B*57:01–linked abacavir drug tolerance and reactivity
Marco Cardone, … , David H. Margulies, Michael A. Norcross
Categories: Research Article Immunology

A transgenic mouse model for HLA-B*57:01–linked abacavir drug tolerance and reactivity

Abstract

Adverse drug reactions (ADRs) are a major obstacle to drug development, and some of these, including hypersensitivity reactions to the HIV reverse transcriptase inhibitor abacavir (ABC), are associated with HLA alleles, particularly HLA-B*57:01. However, not all HLA-B*57:01+ patients develop ADRs, suggesting that in addition to the HLA genetic risk, other factors may influence the outcome of the response to the drug. To study HLA-linked ADRs in vivo, we generated HLA-B*57:01–Tg mice and show that, although ABC activated Tg mouse CD8+ T cells in vitro in a HLA-B*57:01–dependent manner, the drug was tolerated in vivo. In immunocompetent Tg animals, ABC induced CD8+ T cells with an anergy-like phenotype that did not lead to ADRs. In contrast, in vivo depletion of CD4+ T cells prior to ABC administration enhanced DC maturation to induce systemic ABC-reactive CD8+ T cells with an effector-like and skin-homing phenotype along with CD8+ infiltration and inflammation in drug-sensitized skin. B7 costimulatory molecule blockade prevented CD8+ T cell activation. These Tg mice provide a model for ABC tolerance and for the generation of HLA-B*57:01–restricted, ABC-reactive CD8+ T cells dependent on both HLA genetic risk and immunoregulatory host factors.

Marco Cardone, Karla Garcia, Mulualem E. Tilahun, Lisa F. Boyd, Sintayehu Gebreyohannes, Masahide Yano, Gregory Roderiquez, Adovi D. Akue, Leslie Juengst, Elliot Mattson, Suryatheja Ananthula, Kannan Natarajan, Montserrat Puig, David H. Margulies, Michael A. Norcross

The discovery of HLA-B*57:01–associated abacavir hypersensitivity is a translational success story that eliminated adverse reactions to abacavir through pretreatment screening and defined a mechanistic model of an altered peptide repertoire. In this issue of the JCI, Cardone et al. have developed an HLA-B*57:01–transgenic mouse model and demonstrated that CD4+ T cells play a key role in mediating tolerance to the dramatically altered endogenous peptide repertoire induced by abacavir and postulate a known mechanism by which CD4+ T cells suppress DC maturation. This report potentially explains why 45% of HLA-B*57:01 carriers tolerate abacavir and provides a framework for future studies of HLA-restricted, T cell–mediated drug tolerance and hypersensitivity.

