Endothelial cell CD36 optimizes tissue fatty acid uptake

CD36 is abundantly expressed in vascular ECs and CMs in human and mouse hearts. We investigated CD36 distribution in human and mouse heart tissues and assessed the fidelity of our cell-specific deletions. We found that CD36 was present in ECs and CMs in both human and mouse hearts (Figure 1A) and that staining was most intense in small blood vessels, weaker in larger arteries, and absent in total Cd36–/– mouse hearts. In WT mouse hearts subjected to Langendorff perfusion and subsequent suborgan fractionation using gradient density separation and FACS, we found that Cd36 mRNA levels were significantly higher in ECs than in CMs from both male (Figure 1B) and female mice (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI99315DS1). ISH data showed Cd36 mRNA expression in WT, but not total Cd36–/–, mouse hearts, with the most intense signals detected in capillary ECs (Supplemental Figure 1B).

Figure 1 CD36 distribution in human and mouse hearts and creation of EC- and CM-Cd36–/– mice. (A) CD36 antibody staining of CMs and blood vessel ECs from human and mouse hearts. Original magnification, ×20. (B) Male mouse heart suborgan fractionation showing Cd36 mRNA levels in different cell types (n = 12–18). Data represent mean ratios normalized to CM-Cd36–/– (set at 1.0). (C) Genomic structure of murine Cd36, the targeting vector, and the mutated allele. Gray boxes represent the numbered murine Cd36 exons. Red arrows indicate transcription orientation. Black bent arrows indicate the translation start site. PCR primers (blue arrows) were chosen to differentiate between the WT genomic allele and the homologously recombined allele. (D) PCR of tail genomic DNA (using primer 1) and (E) heart tissue DNA (using primer 2) from Cd36fl/fl, EC-Cd36–/–, and CM-Cd36–/– mice. (F) PCR product sequencing showing ablation of exons 3 and 4 of Cd36 gene after Cre-mediated recombination. (G) Heart Cd36 mRNA in EC-Cd36–/– and CM-Cd36–/– mice quantified by qRT-PCR using primer 3 (n = 5–6, mean ± SD). Data are corrected for 18S rRNA and normalized to Cd36fl/fl controls. Immunoblots show CD36 in EC-Cd36–/– and CM-Cd36–/– mouse hearts. (H) Immunoblots of CD36 in EC-Cd36–/– muscle, WAT, BAT, and liver. *P < 0.05, #P < 0.01 and §P < 0.001 compared with Cd36fl/fl controls; 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s multiple comparisons test.

CD36 mRNA and protein are specifically reduced in EC- and CM-Cd36–/– mouse hearts. To determine the contribution of EC versus CM CD36 to heart FFA uptake, we created a Cd36fl/fl mouse line (Figure 1C). We crossed Cd36fl/fl mice with Tie2-Cre mice to generate EC-Cd36–/– mice and with MHC-Cre mice to generate CM-Cd36–/– mice. Both groups were fertile and appeared normal. We used PCR to detect Cd36fl/fl and Cd36–/– alleles from tail (Figure 1D) and heart (Figure 1E) DNA. PCR product sequencing from Cd36-null fragments showed ablation of exons 3 and 4 of the Cd36 gene after Cre-mediated recombination (Figure 1F). Cd36 mRNA and protein levels were reduced by more than 50% in the hearts of EC-Cd36–/– mice compared with levels in Cd36fl/fl mouse hearts; CM-Cd36–/– mice also had an approximately 50% reduction of Cd36 mRNA in the heart, with parallel reductions in protein content (Figure 1G). The approximately 50% reduction with either the EC or CM KO suggests that total heart CD36 is equally divided in these 2 cell types. EC-Cd36–/– mice had reduced Cd36 mRNA in skeletal muscle, BAT, and liver (Supplemental Figure 1, C–E), and we measured parallel reductions in CD36 protein in skeletal muscle, adipose tissue (WAT and BAT), and liver (Figure 1H). Immunohistologic analysis of cardiac ventricular sections stained with polyclonal rabbit CD36 antibody confirmed CD36 ablation specificity to capillary ECs from EC-Cd36–/– mice (Figure 2A). These mice had significantly reduced Cd36 levels in the lungs, which are particularly rich in ECs (Supplemental Figure 1F). To verify that CD36 is specifically deleted in ECs, we double stained EC-Cd36–/– heart tissues with CD36 and the EC marker CD31. Both CD36 and CD31 colocalized to capillary ECs of Cd36fl/fl control mice, while CD36 protein was undetected in CD31-positive EC-Cd36–/– heart tissues (Figure 2B). We further confirmed the specificity of the EC versus CM deletions by immunofluorescence of isolated ECs and CMs from lung and heart tissues. We found that CMs from EC-Cd36–/– hearts contained normal levels of CD36 protein, whereas CD36 was undetectable in CM-Cd36–/– heart CMs (Figure 2C). Primary ECs isolated from the lungs of Cd36fl/fl and inducible VE-cadherin Cd36–/– mice (16) were stained for both VE-cadherin, an endothelium-specific molecule, and CD36 and showed an absence of CD36 staining in VE-cadherin–positive ECs from EC-Cd36–/– mice (Figure 2D).

Figure 2 Immunocytochemistry and immunofluorescence staining of heart tissue and isolated ECs and CMs. (A) CD36 staining of heart tissue from Cd36fl/fl, EC-Cd36–/–, and CM-Cd36–/– mice (top) and higher-magnification images of CD36 staining of vascular endothelium and CMs (bottom). Original magnification, ×40 (top) and ×400 (bottom). (B) Cd36fl/fl and EC-Cd36–/– heart sections were double stained with anti-CD31 (green) and anti-CD36 (red) antibodies. Scale bars: 5 μm. (C) Isolated CMs from Cd36fl/fl, EC-Cd36–/–, and CM-Cd36–/– mouse hearts stained with anti-CD36 antibody. Scale bars: 25 μm. (D) Isolated ECs from Cd36fl/fl and EC-Cd36–/– mice stained with anti–VE-cadherin (green) and anti-CD36 (red) antibodies. Original magnification, ×60.

To verify that Cd36 EC deletion did not cause off-target effects, we confirmed the presence of CD36 in CMs isolated from EC-Cd36–/– mice and analyzed the cells by Western blotting and quantitative real-time PCR (qRT-PCR) (Supplemental Figure 1G). These data proved that CD36 was deleted in ECs but not parenchymal cells.

To determine whether CD36 deletion modified the metabolic gene profile in ECs, we isolated ECs from Cd36fl/fl, EC-Cd36–/–, and CM-Cd36–/– mouse hearts using FACS. Genes involved in glucose metabolism were not altered significantly in ECs from the 3 groups (Supplemental Figure 1H). We also found no changes in FA oxidation genes in ECs with CD36 deletion, consistent with glucose being the primary substrate for ATP production in these cells. Thus, CD36 is not a major regulator of lipid or glucose metabolism in ECs.

We used laser capture microdissection (LCM) technology to isolate CMs and determine the expression of glucose and FA metabolism genes. Glut1 mRNA increased, while pyruvate dehydrogenase kinase 4 (Pdk4) and carnitine palmitoyl transferase 1 (Cpt1) were decreased in the EC-Cd36–/– CMs (Supplemental Figure 1I). These changes suggest a switch from FA to glucose use.

CD36 deletion in ECs increases plasma FFA and postprandial TG levels, while decreasing plasma glucose levels and enhancing insulin sensitivity. Deletion of EC Cd36 increased fasting plasma FFAs (Figure 3A), a phenotype similar to that of mice with global CD36 deletion (12). Fasting plasma total cholesterol (TC), TGs, glycerol, and lipoprotein lipids (Supplemental Figure 2, A–E) were unchanged in 4-month-old male EC-Cd36–/– mice compared with levels in Cd36fl/fl controls. However, age-matched female EC-Cd36–/– mice showed decreased plasma glucose together with increased fasting plasma TC, FFA, and TGs associated with an increase in VLDL-TG and HDL-TC (Supplemental Figure 3, A–F). These sex differences in lipid levels might reflect previously reported sex differences in the regulation of tissue CD36 expression and muscle FA metabolism (17, 18). We found that loss of CD36 in CMs did not alter circulating levels of FFAs or glucose (Figure 3, A and B). Therefore, loss of CD36 only in ECs reproduced many of the overall metabolic effects seen with total-body CD36 KO.

Figure 3 EC-Cd36–/– mice have increased FFA and postprandial TG levels but improved glucose metabolism. (A) Plasma FFAs in 4-month-old male mice fasted for 16 hours (n = 6–8). (B) Plasma glucose levels (n = 6–7) in Cd36fl/fl, EC-Cd36–/–, and CM-Cd36–/– mice. (C) Postprandial TG response in Cd36fl/fl, EC-Cd36–/–, and CM-Cd36–/– mice. Plasma TG concentrations were measured 0, 2, 4, and 6 hours after intragastric administration of olive oil (n = 5–7). Also shown is the AUC for postprandial TG levels. (D) Four-month-old male mice (n = 4–8) were fasted for 16 hours before oral glucose administration. Tail blood was collected for glucose measurements at 0, 15, 30, 60, and 120 minutes after glucose administration. Also shown is the AUC of glucose excursions. (E) For ITTs, mice were fasted for 4 hours and given 0.75 U/kg BW insulin i.p. Tail blood samples were obtained before insulin administration (t 0 ) and then 15, 30, 45, 60, and 120 minutes after insulin injection (n = 4–5 mice; data are representative of 2 independent experiments). Data represent the mean ± SD. *P < 0.05, #P < 0.01, and §P < 0.001 compared with Cd36fl/fl controls; 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s multiple comparisons test.

Postprandial TG levels in response to fat intake were higher in EC-Cd36–/– mice. Plasma TG levels 2, 4, and 6 hours after olive oil gavage were higher in EC-Cd36–/– mice than in Cd36fl/fl mice (Figure 3C). We detected a greater than 2-fold increase in the AUC for TG clearance (AUC TG ) in EC-Cd36–/– mice (Figure 3C), suggesting that EC CD36 is involved in the rapid clearance of circulating TGs. In contrast, loss of CM CD36 did not alter TG excursion (Figure 3C). Slower postprandial TG clearance is characteristic of total CD36 deficiency in mice (13) and humans (19) and may reflect greater product inhibition of lipoprotein lipase (LpL) by FFAs.

Glucose levels and insulin sensitivity are altered by loss of CD36 in ECs. EC-Cd36–/– mice had decreased 16-hour fasting glucose levels and an improved oral glucose tolerance test (OGTT) (Figure 3D), as was previously found in total Cd36 KOs (20). The AUC for OGTT (AUC OGTT ) for EC-Cd36–/– mice was 24% lower than for Cd36fl/fl mice (Figure 3D). Insulin tolerance tests (ITTs) in 2-hour–fasted mice showed that the more rapid glucose removal was due to greater insulin sensitivity (Figure 3E).

We generated a second endothelial KO line by crossing Cd36fl/fl mice with VE-cadherin-Cre (VE-Cd36–/–) mice. In this model, plasma glucose levels were decreased, while FFAs were increased, similar to the effects seen in Tie2-Cre EC-Cd36–/– mice (Supplemental Figure 4, A and B).

To confirm that the changes in FFA and glucose levels were not due to off-target CD36 deletion, we created myeloid CD36-KO mice using the LysM-Cre transgene. The deletion did not reduce glucose or increase circulating FFA levels (Supplemental Figure 5, A and B).

CD36 deletion in ECs improves glucose homeostasis and insulin sensitivity in high-fat diet–fed mice. We next determined whether EC-CD36 loss affected FFAs and glucose in high-fat diet–fed (HFD-fed) mice. EC CD36 deletion did not change BWs compared with those of controls (Figure 4A). As with chow, HFD-fed EC-Cd36–/– mice had higher circulating FFA levels (Figure 4B). These mice also had higher plasma TC and TG levels (Figure 4, C and D) due to increases in both LDL and HDL cholesterol (Supplemental Figure 5C). Total-body Cd36–/– mice fed a HFD had improved insulin sensitivity (20). HFD-fed EC-Cd36–/– mice had lower glucose and insulin concentrations (Figure 4, E and F) and improved OGTTs (Figure 4G) and ITTs (Figure 4H). Because we had seen such prominent changes in gene expression in the heart, we assessed insulin signaling after a fasting/feeding episode. After fasting and refeeding, EC-Cd36–/– hearts had greatly increased phosphorylation of AKT and the ribosomal protein S6 at S240/244, both of which are downstream targets of insulin signaling (Figures 4I), whereas heart insulin receptor (IR) phosphorylation did not change. To further assess insulin sensitivity, we obtained muscle, liver, and WAT from mice after insulin injection. In EC-Cd36–/– liver, we found that phosphorylated IR (p-IR) was significantly increased (Figure 4J). Deletion of Cd36 in ECs did not change IR, AKT, or S6 protein levels in skeletal muscle or WAT (Figure 4K and Supplemental Figure 5D). To test whether improved insulin sensitivity in HFD-fed EC-Cd36–/– mice was related to reduced ceramides and diacylglycerols (DAGs), we assessed the distribution of these lipids in skeletal muscle and heart. Long-chain ceramides (Cer18:1) in the heart and very long-chain ceramides (Cer22:0, Cer24:0, and Cer24:1) in both heart and skeletal muscle were significantly reduced in EC-Cd36–/– mice (Figure 4, L and M). Cardiac and muscular DAGs were not altered (Supplemental Figure 5, E and F). Thus, EC-CD36 deletion protected mice from HFD-induced insulin resistance and was associated with reduced ceramide species.

Figure 4 EC-Cd36–/– improves glucose homeostasis and increases insulin sensitivity in 6-month-old male mice fed a HFD for 4 months. (A–E) BW, plasma lipids, and glucose after a 16-hour fast. (F) Plasma insulin after a 16-hour fast followed by a 4-hour refeeding period. P value was determined by 1-way ANOVA. (G) For GTTs, male mice fasted for 16 hours were given oral glucose, and tail blood samples were collected for glucose measurements at 0, 15, 30, 60, and 120 minutes. Also shown is the AUC of glucose excursions. (H) For ITTs, mice fasted for 4 hours were given 0.75 U/kg BW insulin i.p. Tail blood samples were obtained at t 0 and then 15, 30, 45, 60 and 120 minutes after insulin administration. (I) Activity of IR, AKT, and S6 in Cd36fl/fl and EC-Cd36–/– mice 20 minutes after insulin injection, with densitometric analysis of (I) heart, (J) liver, and (K) skeletal muscle tissue. (L and M) Individual ceramide (Cer) species in heart (n = 5) and muscle (n = 9–10). Data represent the mean ± SD. *P < 0.05 and #P < 0.01 compared with Cd36fl/fl controls; 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s multiple comparisons test (A–E and G–M).

CD36 deletion in ECs reduces LCFA uptake by heart, skeletal muscle, and BAT. To test directly whether loss of CD36 in ECs reduces the uptake of LCFAs in vivo, we injected [3H]oleic acid and [14C]hexanoic acid, which is not recognized by CD36, into 16-hour–fasted male mice and assessed their tissue uptake. Compared with Cd36fl/fl and CM-Cd36–/– mice, we observed that EC-Cd36–/– mice had significantly delayed plasma clearance of oleic acid (Figure 5A) and a greater than 50% reduction in oleate uptake by heart, quadriceps muscle, and BAT (Figure 5B). In contrast, uptake by liver, lung, and kidney was unchanged. We observed similar results of reduced plasma LCFA clearance and uptake into heart and BAT in female mice (Supplemental Figure 6, A and B). However, skeletal muscle uptake was not altered in female mice. The lack of significant changes in skeletal muscle uptake in the female mice are consistent with the known sex differences in skeletal muscle lipid metabolism (21). The signal in WAT was low, and uptake differences were not significant. Hexanoic acid plasma removal and uptake into tissues were similar in mice of all 3 genotypes (Figure 5, C and D). These data show that EC-CD36 is required for optimal LCFA uptake by the heart, skeletal muscle, and BAT.

Figure 5 EC-Cd36–/– mice have reduced tissue LCFA uptake during fasting. (A–D) Uptake of oleic and hexanoic acids in EC-Cd36–/– mice. Four-month-old mice were fasted for sixteen hours and given a tail i.v. injection of [3H]oleic acid and [14C]hexanoic acid. (A) Plasma 3H radioactivity in Cd36fl/fl, EC-Cd36–/–, and CM-Cd36–/– mice (n = 5–6) measured at the indicated time points after injection. Scale bars: 50 μm. (B) 3H content of different tissues, (C) plasma 14C radioactivity, and (D) 14C content of different tissues. (E) Real-time [11C]palmitic acid uptake into heart, and (F) tissue [11C]palmitic acid uptake in Cd36fl/fl and EC–Cd36–/– male mice (n = 4). (G) Tissue FDG uptake in Cd36fl/fl and EC–Cd36–/– mice (n = 4) derived from summing the uptake kinetics up to 60 minutes after tracer administration. Also shown are representative scans of FDG accumulation at 60 minutes in the hearts of control and EC-Cd36–/– 16-hour–fasted mice. Max, maximum. Data represent the mean ± SD. *P < 0.05, #P < 0.01, and §P < 0.001 compared with Cd36fl/fl controls; 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s multiple comparisons test.

We also assessed acute LCFA accumulation in the heart and other tissues in real time using [11C]palmitate PET. As found with radiolabeled tracers, EC-Cd36–/– mouse hearts had a marked reduction in tracer uptake compared with Cd36fl/fl and CM-Cd36–/– mouse hearts (Figure 5E). We also detected significantly reduced FA uptake by skeletal muscle and BAT in EC-Cd36–/– mice (Figure 5F). In contrast to the reduction noted with EC deletion, neither [3H]oleic acid (Figure 5B) nor PET scan assessment of heart palmitate uptake (Figure 5E, right) in CM-Cd36–/– mice differed from what was observed in Cd36fl/fl mice. Neither deletion affected palmitate uptake into the liver (Supplemental Figure 6C).

CD36 deletion in ECs increases glucose uptake by heart, skeletal muscle, and BAT. Fasting reduces glucose uptake by heart and muscle, an adaptation impaired by total CD36 deficiency in humans (22) and mice (4, 9). We examined tissue uptake of [18F]deoxyglucose (FDG]DG) using PET in 16-hour–fasted mice and found that glucose uptake increased in heart, muscle, and WAT of EC-Cd36–/– mice compared with controls (Figure 5G). In contrast, tissues of CM-Cd36–/– mice showed no changes in glucose uptake (Supplemental Figure 6D). These data show that EC CD36 regulates the fasting-induced metabolic shift by tissues, which spares glucose use and increases reliance on FAs.

CD36 deletion in either ECs or CMs reduces heart lipid storage. The heart normally increases its lipid stores during fasting. Studies in Cd36–/– mice suggest that CD36 is required for this adaptation (4, 9, 10, 23). We fasted mice for 16 hours and assessed lipid droplet accumulation using BODIPY dye. We found that lipid droplet accumulation was significantly reduced in EC-Cd36–/– hearts (Figure 6A). Lipid droplet numbers were significantly decreased in both EC-Cd36–/– and CM-Cd36–/– hearts, as assessed by electron microscopy (Figure 6, B and C), while heart morphology appeared normal. Direct measurements of heart TGs showed that hearts from EC-Cd36–/– mice had a 49% reduction in TGs and CM-Cd36–/– mice had a 53% reduction (Figure 6D). Thus, CD36 deletion in either ECs or CMs reduced heart lipid accumulation. We also observed decreased cardiac lipid accumulation in VE-Cd36–/– mice (Supplemental Figure 7, A and B). As might be expected with reduced lipid uptake into peripheral tissues, EC-Cd36–/– mice had increased liver TG content (Supplemental Figure 7C). The increase in heart TGs was associated with an increase in diacylglycerol acyl transferase 1 (DGAT1) (Supplemental Figure 1E), a compensation that might have prevented the accumulation of lipids that interfere with insulin signaling (24, 25).

Figure 6 CD36 deletion in ECs or CMs reduces heart lipid storage during fasting. (A) Heart tissue sections from Cd36fl/fl, EC-Cd36–/–, and CM-Cd36–/– mice were stained with BODIPY 493/503. Scale bars: 50 μm. (B) Electron micrographs (original magnification ×3,400, top row, and ×15,000, bottom row) of myocardial tissue showing a significant decrease in lipid droplets within the sarcoplasm of CMs from EC-Cd36–/– and CM-Cd36–/– mice. Yellow arrows indicate lipid droplets. (C) Lipid droplet numbers in heart tissue sections (n = 4) from Cd36fl/fl, EC-Cd36–/–, and CM-Cd36–/– mice (expressed per 100 μm2). (D) Heart TG content in Cd36fl/fl (n = 10), EC-Cd36–/– (n = 6), and CM-Cd36–/– mice (n = 3). Data represent the mean ± SD. *P < 0.05, #P < 0.01, and §P < 0.001 compared with Cd36fl/fl controls; 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s multiple comparisons test.

EC or CM CD36 deletion reduces the expression of FA metabolism heart genes and differentially alters glucose metabolism genes. We performed RNA sequencing (RNA-seq) to gain an unbiased global view of transcript expression in EC-Cd36–/– and CM-Cd36–/– mouse hearts. Gene heatmap analysis (Figure 7) showed marked expression changes in hearts from both groups of mice. Expression of glucose metabolism and glucose signaling genes showed differential regulation. In EC-Cd36–/– mouse hearts, we detected increases in mRNA levels of genes mediating glucose uptake and oxidation such as Slc2a1 (Glut1), Slc2a4 (Glut4), Pcx (pyruvate carboxylase), Hk2 (hexokinase 2), Gck (glucokinase), and Pfkfb2 (6-phosphofructo-2-kinase/fructose-2,6-biphosphatase 2). Decreased expression of Pdk4 (pyruvate dehydrogenase kinase 4), which inhibits pyruvate conversion to acetyl-CoA, was consistent with enhanced glucose utilization. These changes were associated with increased expression of insulin signaling pathway genes such as Irs1 (insulin receptor substrate 1), Pten (phosphatase and tensin homolog), Pik3r1 (phosphoinositide 3 kinase regulatory subunit 1, also known as p85), Foxo1 (Fox protein 01), and Mapk4 (MAPK4).

Figure 7 Heart tissue mRNA expression in mice with EC or CM CD36 deletion. Clustered heatmaps from RNA-seq data showing differential expression profiles for Cd36fl/fl, EC-Cd36–/–, and CM-Cd36–/– mice. Red indicates overabundant expression; blue indicates underabundant expression.

In CM-Cd36–/– mice, in contrast to EC-Cd36–/– mice, we detected reduced cardiac expression of glucose metabolism genes, while expression of genes for insulin signaling was not affected. These data suggest that CD36 deletion in ECs enhances the expression of genes related to glucose utilization and insulin action, while the effect of the deletion in CMs is opposite or neutral.

PPARs, especially PPARα, modulate LCFA oxidation in the heart. Ppara mRNA levels increased in EC-Cd36–/– hearts (Figure 7, red arrow), while levels of PPARγ and PPARβ, and PPARδ were unchanged in both EC- and CM-KO hearts. However, expression of FA metabolism genes including many PPARα targets was decreased in both groups of mice. For example, expression of Slc27a1 (FA transport protein 1), Cpt1a (carnitine palmitoyl transferase 1a), Cpt2, Acot2 (acyl CoA thioesterase 2), Acadl (acyl CoA hydrogenase 1), Acadm (medium chain ACAD), and Hsd17b4 (hydroxysteroid 17 β dehydrogenase 4) decreased markedly in EC-Cd36–/– and CM-Cd36–/– hearts. In both groups, Slc25a20 (carnitine acyl carnitine translocase, also known as Cact), which mediates the transport of acylcarnitines from the cytosol to the mitochondrial matrix, was reduced (Figure 7). These changes indicate that CD36 in both ECs and CMs regulates tissue FA metabolism. In CM-Cd36–/– hearts, these changes were consistent with the effects of CD36 on FA oxidation, as documented in an overexpression mouse model (26) and in tissue culture experiments (27).

Kyoto Encyclopedia of Genes and Genomes (KEGG) analyses of insulin- and PPAR-activated pathways highlighted the enhanced insulin signaling detected in EC-Cd36–/– hearts, with increased expression of major regulators of GLUT4 translocation, lipogenesis, and glycogenesis (Figure 8A). This was not apparent in CM-Cd36–/– hearts. We noted diminished expression of major PPAR targets in EC-Cd36–/– hearts (Figure 8B). Expression levels of several PPAR and insulin signaling pathway genes such as Pparα and Glut1 were increased in hearts of EC-Cd36–/– mice, while Fas and Ampk expression levels were decreased (Figure 8C). Hearts from CM-Cd36–/– mice, like those from germline Cd36–/– mice, had higher Ampk mRNA levels (Supplemental Figure 8A) (10, 23). This contrasted with lower Ampk levels in hearts from EC-Cd36–/– mice (Figure 8A), perhaps reflecting greater glucose uptake. However, like in EC-Cd36–/– hearts, we found that expression levels of major PPAR target genes in CM-Cd36–/– hearts were decreased (Supplemental Figure 8B). These data were confirmed by qRT-PCR (Figure 8C). We also observed decreased expression of Pdk4, Cpt1, and Aox mRNA in female EC-Cd36–/– mouse hearts (Supplemental Figure 8C).