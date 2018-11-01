Loss of placental growth factor ameliorates maternal hypertension and preeclampsia in mice

Loss of PlGF in pregnancy results in elevated sFlt-1 levels. We used mice with genetic deletion of PlGF (Pgf–/–; PlGF KO) to evaluate the effect of PlGF deficiency on serum angiogenic factor levels in pregnancy. PlGF expression examined by immunofluorescence was confirmed in placentas of WT mice, but not PlGF KO mice, with expression primarily in parietal trophoblast giant cell and spongiotrophoblast populations, consistent with prior studies (data not shown; refs. 21, 24). Serum VEGF and sFlt-1 levels were measured in PlGF KO and WT mice by ELISA and were found to be elevated in pregnant compared with nonpregnant mice, as expected (Figure 1, A and B). Whereas serum VEGF levels in pregnant KO and WT mice were similar (Figure 1A), sFlt-1 levels were significantly elevated in pregnant PlGF KO mice compared with pregnant WT (Figure 1B). Immunostaining for Flt-1 revealed increased Flt-1 expression in the junctional zone spongiotrophoblasts, parietal trophoblast giant cells, and associated decidua of KO placentas (Figure 1C and Supplemental Figure 1, A and B; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI99026DS1), but not in the kidneys of PlGF KO mice (Figure 1D). These results suggest that the elevated circulating sFlt-1 levels in pregnant PlGF KO mice originated from increased placental Flt-1 expression.

Figure 1 Elevation of serum sFlt-1 and placental Flt-1 levels in pregnant PlGF KO mice. (A) Serum VEGF levels measured by ELISA in nonpregnant WT (n = 6) and PlGF KO (n = 9) and pregnant WT (n = 10) and PlGF KO (n = 10) mice. (B) Serum sFlt-1 levels (ELISA) in nonpregnant and pregnant WT (n = 4) and PlGF KO (n = 5) mice. (C) Immunohistochemistry for Flt-1 shows increased Flt-1 protein expression in PlGF KO placentas and decidua compared with WT. Spongiotrophoblast cells marked by yellow asterisks, parietal trophoblast giant cells by yellow arrowheads. Solid lines mark the border between the junctional zone and the decidua. D, decidua; JZ, junctional zone. Scale bars: 100 μm (top row); 25 μm (bottom row). (D) Immunohistochemistry for Flt-1 in the kidney glomerulus showing similar expression in PlGF KO and WT (upper panels). Secondary antibody–only control shown in lower panels. Scale bars: 25 μm. Results are shown as mean ± SD. One-way ANOVA. **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001.

Pregnant PlGF KO mice do not develop signs of preeclampsia. Hypertension and proteinuria, the classic features of preeclampsia, were evaluated in pregnant PlGF KO and WT mice. Tail-cuff blood pressures measured at E17–E20 were similar for PlGF KO and WT mice (Figure 2A), as were urine albumin/creatinine ratios (Figure 2B). Preeclampsia is also associated with increased rates of fetal growth restriction and fetal demise due to placental insufficiency. Therefore, we compared the litter sizes, resorption rates, and embryonic weights and found no significant differences between KO and WT mice (Figure 2, C–E). These findings are in concordance with the previously reported normal fertility and litter size of PlGF KO mice (16, 23). The embryo/placenta ratio was significantly decreased in PlGF KO compared with WT (Figure 2G) due to increased placental weight in PlGF KO mice (Figure 2F and Supplemental Table 1).

Figure 2 Pregnant PlGF KO mice do not develop signs or complications of preeclampsia. (A) Systolic blood pressure (BP) of pregnant WT (n = 5) and PlGF KO (n = 4) mice. (B) Proteinuria measured by spot urine albumin/creatinine (Cr) ratios for pregnant WT (n = 8) and KO mice (n = 11). Blood pressure and urine protein measured between E17 and E20. (C) Total number of embryos per litter, includes resorbing embryos (n = 10 litters). (D) Percentage of resorbed embryos per litter (n = 10 litters). (E–F) Weights of individual embryos (E) and placentas (F) from WT (n = 63 embryos/placentas from 7 litters) and KO (n = 40 embryos/placentas from 4 litters) mice collected between E17 and E20. (G) Embryo/placenta ratio decreased in PlGF KO (n = 40 embryos from 4 litters) compared with WT (n = 62 embryos from 7 litters). (H) Number of nuclei per glomerulus (n = 3 mice, 6–10 glomeruli per mouse). (I) Representative images of H&E-stained kidney sections from the indicated groups showing normal tubules and glomeruli. Scale bars: 100 μm; 50 μm (inset). (J) Normal podocyte foot processes, glomerular basement membrane, and slit diaphragms by transmission electron microscopy and (K) normal podocyte foot processes by scanning electron microscopy for both groups. Scale bars: 1 μm (J); 5 μm (K). Results are shown as mean ± SD. Two-tailed, unpaired t test. *P < 0.05.

Glomerular capillary endotheliosis and podocyte injury are signature kidney lesions associated with preeclampsia. Histological analyses of the maternal kidneys revealed normal kidney architecture in pregnant PlGF KO mice (Figure 2I). Detailed examination of glomerular structure also showed a similar number of cells per glomerulus (Figure 2H) and no differences in renal corpuscle, glomerular tuft, or Bowman’s space areas (Supplemental Figure 2, A and B). Transmission electron microscopy (Figure 2J) and scanning electron microscopy (Figure 2K) analyses revealed intact podocyte foot processes and absence of glomerular endotheliosis and hyperproliferation, indicating normal glomerular ultrastructure in pregnant PlGF KO mice. Collectively, these results show that PlGF KO mice do not show manifestations of preeclampsia despite an abnormal elevation in circulating sFlt-1.

PlGF KO placentas exhibit increased junctional zone glycogen and decreased labyrinth area. The mouse placenta is divided into 3 compartments: the decidua on the maternal side, the middle junctional zone, and the vessel-dense labyrinth layer on the fetal side. Alterations in the overall placental architecture were evident on histological analyses of H&E-stained cross-sections, which revealed a significantly thicker junctional zone and thinner labyrinth layer in PlGF KO placentas (Figure 3, A and D). Expansion of the junctional zone appeared to be due primarily to increased numbers of vacuolated glycogen trophoblast cells (Figure 3A). Glycogen accumulation in PlGF KO placentas was confirmed with the glycogen-specific stain Best’s carmine (Figure 3B) and quantification of tissue glycogen content (Figure 3E). Parietal trophoblast giant cells (demarcating the junctional zone-decidual border) and spongiotrophoblasts in the junctional zone appeared normal in PlGF KO placentas (Supplemental Figure 3, A and B).

Figure 3 Changes in morphology and glycogen content in PlGF KO placentas. (A) Representative low- and high-magnification images of H&E-stained cross-sections of placentas showing increased numbers of junctional zone glycogen trophoblast cells, which appear as islets of cells with clear cytoplasm due to the high content of glycogen-containing vacuoles. Scale bars: 500 μm (low); 100 μm (high). (B) Specific staining of glycogen with Best’s carmine (red) in the junctional zone (E19). Scale bars: 200 μm (low); 50 μm (high). Solid and dotted lines mark the borders between the junctional zone and the decidua and junctional zone and labyrinth, respectively. (C) Immunohistochemistry for CD34 showing similar staining of fetal vasculature in the labyrinth. Scale bars: 100 μm (low); 50 μm (high). (D) Quantification of placental layer measurements expressed as a proportion of total placental thickness. At least 2 midplacental cross sections were analyzed from each placenta from WT (n = 21 placentas from 7 litters) and KO (n = 38 placentas from 5 litters) mice. (E) Quantification of relative glycogen content (μg glycogen/mg placental tissue) in WT (n = 3) and KO (n = 9) placentas. (F) Quantification of CD34 staining (% positive area) of the labyrinth in WT and KO placentas (n = 3 placentas from 3 litters, 3 representative high-power fields per placenta) L, labyrinth. Results are shown as mean ± SD (D, E) and mean ± SEM (F). Two-tailed, unpaired t test. *P < 0.05; ****P < 0.0001.

We next examined the labyrinth layer, which comprises a dense network of fetal and maternal blood vessels. Comparisons of PlGF KO with WT placentas revealed a similar density of endothelial cell–lined fetal vessels identified by CD34 immunohistochemistry (Figure 3, C and F). Mononuclear sinusoidal trophoblast giant cells lining the maternal vessels had normal morphology by H&E (Supplemental Figure 3C) and pan-cytokeratin staining (Supplemental Figure 3D). Overall, labyrinth vessel architecture was similar in PlGF KO and WT placentas, but labyrinth area in PlGF KO placentas was decreased compared with that in WT (Figure 3D). These placental changes were associated with increased placental weight in PlGF KO mice (Figure 2F). Collectively, these results show that PlGF loss leads to junctional zone glycogen accumulation, a reduction in labyrinth area, and a larger placenta, but does not significantly affect trophoblast morphology or labyrinth architecture.

Loss of PlGF ameliorates the preeclampsia-like phenotype in COMT-deficient mice. Since we observed an increase in sFlt-1 levels and a placental phenotype in PlGF KO mice, but an absence of preeclampsia manifestations, we hypothesized that loss of PlGF might be protective. We tested the effects of PlGF loss in preeclampsia using the COMT KO model, which develops a preeclampsia-like phenotype (37). PlGF KO and COMT KO mice were bred to generate double KO (DKO) mice (Pgf–/–; Comt–/–). DKO females were mated to COMT KO males (DKOxPlGF+) or DKO males (DKOxDKO) to assess the role of placental PlGF on the maternal preeclampsia phenotype. This mating scheme produced pregnancies with placentas expressing (Pgf +/-; Comt–/–, placental PlGF+/–) or lacking (Pgf–/–; Comt–/–, placental PlGF–/–) PlGF, respectively (Figure 4A). Lack of placental PlGF in pregnant DKOxDKO mice was associated with a lower systolic blood pressure (Figure 4B) and a trend toward decreased proteinuria (Figure 4C) when compared with DKOxPlGF+ pregnant females, indicating partial rescue of the preeclampsia phenotype caused by COMT deficiency. The relative reduction in blood pressure in pregnant DKO mice lacking placental PlGF was associated with a nonsignificant elevation of sFlt-1 compared with that in pregnant DKOxPlGF+ mice (Figure 4D), in which sFlt-1 levels approximate the levels observed in the COMT KO model of preeclampsia. Blood pressure, proteinuria, and sFlt-1 data for PlGF, COMT, and DKO mice are summarized in Supplemental Table 2. Similarly to PlGF KO litters, which show a decreased embryo/placenta ratio, DKOxDKO litters also showed a decreased embryo/placenta ratio (Figure 4G and Supplemental Table 1), which appeared to be driven by a significant reduction in embryonic weight (Figure 4E), as placental weight was not dependent on the PlGF genotype (Figure 4F).

Figure 4 Loss of PlGF ameliorates preeclampsia-like phenotype in COMT KO mice. (A) Schematic of the breeding strategy and embryo/placenta genotypes. (B) Systolic blood pressure in nonpregnant DKO (Pgf–/–; Comt–/–; n = 9) and pregnant DKOxPlGF+ (n = 5) and DKOxDKO (n = 9) mice at E17. (C) Proteinuria measured by spot urine albumin/creatinine ratio (n = 6). (D) Plasma sFlt-1 measured by ELISA in nonpregnant DKO (n = 3), DKOxPlGF+ (n = 5), and DKOxDKO (n = 6) at E17. (E–F) Weights of embryos (E) and placentas (F) collected at E17 from DKOxPlGF+ (n = 38 embryos from 5 litters) and DKOxDKO (n = 52 embryos from 7 litters) cohorts. (G) Embryo/placenta ratio decreased in DKOxDKO (placental PlGF–/–). (H) Representative images of the placenta and of the junctional zone showing Best’s carmine glycogen staining of E17 placentas. Solid and dotted lines mark the borders between the junctional zone and the decidua and the junctional zone and labyrinth, respectively. Scale bars: 100 μm (top row); 25 μm (bottom row). (I) Ratio (%) of glycogen-positive cells to total junctional zone cells per visual field (n = 5 placentas). (J) Linear regression analysis of the relationship between plasma PlGF and 2-ME levels in preeclampsia (human cases; n = 17). PlGF samples here are also represented in Supplemental Figure 5C. NP, nonpregnant. Results are shown as mean ± SD. One-way ANOVA (B–D), 2-tailed, unpaired t test (E–H), or Pearson’s correlation test (J). *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001.

Based on the findings in PlGF KO placentas, we anticipated that PlGF loss would lead to an increase in glycogen content in DKOxDKO placentas. At baseline, COMT KO mice exhibited decreased placental glycogen that was rescued with 2-ME treatment (Supplemental Figure 4, A and B). In the DKO context, this loss of glycogen in COMT-deficient placentas was represented in the DKOxPlGF+ mice, which showed a comparable percentage of glycogen-positive cells in the junctional zone compared with COMT KO mice (Figure 4H and Supplemental Figure 4B). The glycogen content in DKOxDKO placentas lacking PlGF was indeed increased compared with that in DKOxPlGF+ placentas, confirmed by Best’s carmine stain, indicating partial rescue of the reduced glycogen phenotype seen in COMT KO placentas (Figure 4, H and I). In preeclamptic women, alterations in placental glycogen content have previously been reported (41–43). This was confirmed in our study by measuring tissue glycogen content in human placentas from normotensive control versus preeclamptic pregnancies (Supplemental Figure 5A).

Thickening of the basement membrane has also been associated with preeclampsia and other conditions of placental insufficiency, such as hypertension and fetal growth restriction (44, 45). Thus, we examined placental expression of basement membrane proteins laminin and entactin (also known as nidogen-1) in DKO and COMT KO placentas. Both proteins were more abundant in PlGF-expressing placentas from DKOxPlGF+ compared with DKOxDKO mice by immunofluorescence (Supplemental Figure 6A). Consistent with this finding, increased staining of these basement membrane proteins was observed in COMT KO placentas compared with WT or COMT KO treated with 2-ME (Supplemental Figure 6B). In summary, we have shown that PlGF loss in the COMT KO preeclampsia model leads to increased glycogen content and reduced basement membrane protein deposition in the placenta, which were associated with a reduction in maternal blood pressure and alterations in embryonic growth.

Correlation between PlGF and 2-ME in plasma from preeclamptic women. In the COMT KO mouse, low levels of 2-ME (metabolite of COMT enzyme activity) are associated with placental hypoxia and increased HIF-1α expression (37). Because low PlGF levels are also strongly associated with placental hypoxia and preeclampsia, we evaluated the relationship between PlGF and 2-ME levels in human plasma. First, we validated previous findings by our group and others showing reduced 2-ME (26–29, 31, 32) and PlGF levels (6, 10, 11) in preeclamptic compared with control women (Supplemental Figure 5, B and C). Then we assessed their relationship in patient plasma and found a significant positive, linear correlation between PlGF and 2-ME among women with preeclampsia (Figure 4J).