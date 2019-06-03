Macrophage-lineage TRAP+ cells recruit periosteum-derived cells for periosteal osteogenesis and regeneration

Nestin+ and LepR+ PDCs are located in the outer layer of the periosteal surface. To understand the potential role of PDCs, along with abundant matrix proteins and blood vessels in the periosteum to promote cortical bone formation, we performed immunostaining of longitudinal periosteal sections of the tibiae of mice from early postnatal to late adulthood. We found that TRAP+ mononuclear cells were abundant on the periosteal bone surface in young mice and decreased markedly during late adulthood (Figure 1, A, B, and F), whereas few TRAP+ mononuclear cells resided on the endosteal bone surface (Figure 1, A, B, and G). We found very few TRAP+ multinuclear cells on the surface of cortical bone during the early postnatal period, and the cell numbers gradually increased during adulthood (Figure 1H). Notably, periostin was expressed abundantly adjacent to the periosteal bone surface with type H (CD31hiEmcnhi) vessels during cortical bone growth and diminished during late adulthood (Figure 1, C, D, M, and N), suggesting an osteogenic environment at the periosteal surface. The cellularity in the periosteum was seen largely on the periosteal surface and increased continuously until early adulthood, then decreased during late adulthood (Figure 1, E, O, and P). Nevertheless, the large area of periosteum distal to the periosteal surface has far fewer cells, with no periostin or type H vessels and is clearly distinct from the inner layer (Figure 1, C, D, M, and N). Interestingly, periosteal Nestin+ cells and LepR+ cells resided primarily in the outer layer, and Nestin+ cells were abundant in young mice, whereas LepR+ cells were abundant in adult mice (Figure 1, A, B, and I–L).

Figure 1 Nestin+ and LepR+ cells are located in the outer layer of the periosteum. (A–D) Representative images of coronal tibia diaphyseal periosteum sections from 0.5-, 1-, 3-, and 12-month-old male mice stained for TRAP and Nestin (A), TRAP and LepR (B), periostin (C), Emcn and CD31 (D), and representative H&E staining images (E). (F–N) Quantification of the periosteal (F), endosteal TRAP+ mononuclear cells (G), periosteal TRAP+ multinuclear cells (H), Nestin+ cells (I and J), LepR+ cells (K and L), periostin+ cells (M), and CD31hiEmcnhi vessels (N) in the inner layer of periosteum (no. cells/P.BS) and/or whole periosteum (no. cells/periosteum) (n = 5 mice/group). (O and P) Quantification of the thickness (O) and cellularity (P) of the inner layer of periosteum. Scale bars: 100 μm (n = 5 mice/group). Dashed lines in A–D indicate the limit between the inner layer and outer layer of periosteum and cortical bone. Dashed lines in E indicate the limit between the inner layer and outer layer of periosteum. The double-headed arrows indicate the width of the inner layer of periosteum. Data are presented as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01. C, cortical bone; CL, cambium layer (inner layer) of periosteum; FL, fibrous layer (outer layer) of periosteum; NS, not significant as determined by ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post hoc analysis.

Subsets of Nestin+ and LepR+ PDCs possess self-renewal and multidifferential potency. To investigate whether Nestin+ and LepR+ PDCs contain potential stem/progenitor cells for cortical bone formation, we tested the multilineage potency and self-renewal of periosteal Nestin+ and LepR+ cells. Cells isolated from the periosteum of Nestin-GFP mice at different ages were analyzed by flow cytometry using GFP in combination with negative selection of CD45, Ter119, and CD31. The mean proportion of periosteal Nestin+CD45–Ter119–CD31– cells was 0.64% ± 0.11% among all sorted periosteal cells in 1-month-old Nestin-GFP+ mice and decreased significantly to 0.03% ± 0.01% in 3-month-old mice (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI98857DS1). Moreover, 5.4% ± 1.6% of Nestin+ PDCs were positive for LepR in 1-month-old mice, and 9.6% ± 3.5% were positive for LepR in 3-month-old mice, indicating 2 subpopulations of PDCs (Supplemental Figure 1B). It was interesting to note Nestin+ PDCs were 88% ± 3.1% and 93% ± 3.4% positive for MSC markers PDGFR-α and PDGFR-β, respectively (Supplemental Figure 1C). However, only 41% ± 4.8% of PDGFR-α+CD45–Ter119–CD31– cells were Nestin-GFP+, indicating the different subpopulations of Nestin-GFP+ and PDGFR-α+ cells (Supplemental Figure 1D). Moreover, Nestin+PDGFR-α+ PDCs were highly positive for MSC markers CD90 (81% ± 5.7%) and CD105 (80% ± 3.9%), whereas only 20% ± 3.7% and 20% ± 2.3% of Nestin-GFP+ PDGFR-α–CD45–Ter119–CD31– cells were positive for these markers, respectively, suggesting that periosteal Nestin-GFP+ cells contain PDGFR-α+ stem/progenitor cells and PDGFR-α– cells (Supplemental Figure 1, E–H). In a similar experiment using LepR-cre R26R-EYFP mice, we found that periosteal LepR+ PDC cells were relatively scarce in 1-month-old mice (0.02% ± 0.01%) and significantly increased in 3-month-old mice (0.52% ± 0.31%), in contrast to Nestin-GFP+ PDCs (Supplemental Figure 1I). LepR+ PDCs were 94% ± 1.2% and 94% ± 2.5% positive for MSC markers PDGFR-α and PDGFR-β, respectively (Supplemental Figure 1J). Remarkably, nearly 93% of PDGFR-α+CD45–Ter119–CD31– cells were LepR+ (Supplemental Figure 1K). Meanwhile, nearly 83% and 78% of LepR+ PDCs were also highly positive for MSC markers CD90 and CD105, respectively, suggesting that these periosteal cells might be highly enriched for MSCs (Supplemental Figure 1, L–N).

To assess the colony-forming unit–fibroblast (CFU-F) activity, we sorted and expanded different subpopulations of periosteal cells and added them to adherent cultures at clonal density. Results showed the percentage of cells in each cell population sorted from CD45–Ter119–CD31– periosteal cells that formed CFU-Fs in culture. Nestin-GFP+PDGFR-α+ PDCs and LepR+CD105+ PDCs possessed higher CFU-F activity among other cells, indicating a potential subpopulation of Nestin+ and LepR+ PDCs. Of note, the CFU-F activities between LepR+ and LepR+CD105+ cells were not significantly different, suggesting that most LepR+ CFU-Fs in the periosteum were CD105+ (Supplemental Figure 1O).

We then measured and compared the self-renewal and multidifferential potency between PDCs and BMSCs by using FACS Nestin+PDGFR-α+ CD45–Ter119–CD31– and LepR+ PDCs cells. Notably, both Nestin+PDGFR-α+ and LepR+ PDCs formed more CFU-Fs than those of BMSCs (Supplemental Figure 2, A, B, and F). Individual CFU-Fs were then split into 3 aliquots in cultures for osteoblast, chondrocyte, or adipocyte differentiation (Supplemental Figure 2, C–E and G–I). Both Nestin+PDGFR-α+ and LepR+ PDCs showed trilineage differentiation ability with more osteogenic and chondrogenic potency than BMSCs (Supplemental Figure 2, G and I), which was confirmed by expression of osteogenesis-related genes (Osterix, Runx2) and chondrogenesis-related genes (Col2a1, Sox9) (Supplemental Figure 2, J–L).

Next, CFU-Fs derived from Nestin+PDGFR-α+ and LepR+ PDCs were injected into the femora of 1-month-old NOD SCID mice at a density of 1 × 106 to measure their in vivo self-renewing ability (Figure 2, A and B). GFP+ or YFP+ cells from the bone marrow were collected by FACS 8 weeks after injection and plated for CFU-F formation. The colonies were expanded and retransplanted into the femora of recipient mice for the second round of in vivo self-renewal assay. Importantly, all colonies generated by the secondary CFU-Fs still highly expressed CD90 (80% ± 2.5% from Nestin+PDGFR-α+ PDCs and 80% ± 3.2% from LepR+ PDCs) and CD105 (74% ± 4.2% from Nestin+PDGFR-α+ PDCs and 76% ± 5.7% from LepR+ PDCs) (Figure 2, A and B). The in vivo self-renewing ability and in vitro multidifferential potency results indicate that subsets of Nestin+ and LepR+ PDCs might be stem/progenitor cells.

Figure 2 Subsets of periosteal Nestin+ and LepR+ cells possess self-renewal capacity and commit to osteogenic lineage cells. In vivo serial transplantation of Nestin-GFP+PDGFR-α+ CD45–Ter119–CD31– (A) and LepR-YFP+CD45–Ter119–CD31– PDCs (B). Single cell–derived colonies from donors’ PDCs were expanded to generate 5 × 106 cells and injected into the femora of five 1-month-old NOD SCID mice at a density of 1 × 106 per injection. GFP+ or YFP+ cells were sorted from the primary recipients’ bone marrow at 8 weeks after injection and harvested for forming CFU-Fs. The colonies were then transplanted into the secondary recipient mice. FAC analysis of CFU-Fs showed the percentages of GFP+ or YFP+ cells expressing MSC markers (CD90 and CD105) (bottom panels in A and B). (C–J) Lineage-tracing of periosteal Nestin+ cells in Nes-creERT2 R26R-EYFP mice. Samples were collected 2, 7, and 14 days or 2, 14, and 30 days after tamoxifen (100 mg/kg i.p.) administration at P14 or P60, respectively (C, G). Representative images of coronal tibia diaphyseal periosteum sections stained for YFP and Osx (D and H), YFP and CD31 (E and I). Quantification of Nestin+ lineage cells’ contribution to periosteal Osx+ osteoblasts (F and J, left panel), CD31+ endothelial cells (F and J, right panel) (n = 5 mice/group). Representative images from 1- or 3-month-old LepR-cre R26R-EYFP mice stained for YFP and Osx (L), YFP and CD31 (M). Scale bars: 20 μm. (N) Quantification of LepR+ lineage cells’ contribution to periosteal Osx+ osteoblasts (left panel) and CD31+ endothelial cells (right panel). Data are presented as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01. C, periosteal cortical bone; NS, not significant as determined by ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post hoc analysis; P, periosteum.

To demonstrate the differentiation of Nestin+ and LepR+ PDCs for periosteal bone formation, we performed lineage tracing using Nestin-creERT2 R26R-EYFP mice by injecting tamoxifen at P14 or P60. The labeled Nestin+ cells were analyzed 14 days (2 and 7 days after injection, as controls) or 30 days (2 and 14 days after injection, as controls) after injection (Figure 2, C–J). Coimmunostaining of yellow fluorescent protein (YFP) with Osterix (Osx) or CD31 showed that periosteal Nestin+ cells from P14 largely migrated to the periosteal surface, most differentiated to Osx+ osteoprogenitors, and a few differentiated to CD31+ endothelial cells (Figure 2, D–F). Nevertheless, Nestin+ cells from P60 were primarily differentiated to CD31+ endothelial cells (Figure 2, H–J). In contrast, we observed almost no coimmunostaining of YFP with Osx in 1-month-old LepR-cre R26R-EYFP mice but significantly increased LepR+Osx+ cells on the periosteal surface of 3-month-old mice (Figure 2L). Moreover, LepR+ cells were located adjacent to CD31+ endothelial cells in the inner layer of the periosteum (Figure 2, M and N). To measure the contribution of Nestin+ cells to periosteal bone growth, we quantified the percentage of periosteal osteoblasts/osteocytes derived from Nestin+ lineage cells at 2 weeks, 1 month, and 2 months after tamoxifen injection in Nestin-creERT2 R26R-EYFP mice. Coimmunostaining of YFP with Osx, osteocalcin (Ocn), or sclerostin (Sost) showed that periosteal Nestin+ cells continuously give rise to periosteal osteoblasts and osteocytes (Supplemental Figure 3, A–C). Specifically, Nestin+ cells give rise to approximately 43% of periosteal Osx+ and 41% of Ocn+ osteoblasts after 1 month of lineage tracing, and the percentages increased to 56% and 49%, respectively, after 2 months. Moreover, approximately 8.5% of periosteal osteocytes were derived from Nestin+ lineage cells (Supplemental Figure 3, A–C), which indicates the essential role of periosteal Nestin+ cells during periosteal bone growth. Next, we performed coimmunostaining of Nestin with GFP in 1-month-old Nestin-GFP mice or with YFP in 1-month-old Nestin-creERT2 R26R-EYFP mice 48 hours after tamoxifen injection (Supplemental Figure 3, D and E). Approximately 86% of Nestin-GFP+ cells and 89% of YFP+ cells closely corresponded to the distribution of Nestin+ cells in periosteum (Supplemental Figure 3F). Taken together, these results indicated that subsets of Nestin+ and LepR+ PDCs may possess stem cell characteristics and that Nestin+ PDCs contribute mainly in periosteal bone formation in young mice, whereas LepR+ PDCs do so in adult mice.

Macrophage-lineage cell deficiency impairs cortical bone formation and periosteum homeostasis. CSF-1–deficient (Csf1–/–) mice showed markedly impaired cortical bone growth and deficiency of TRAP+ cells because CSF-1 is essential for the survival of macrophage-lineage cells (47). Immunostaining of the periosteum of 1-month-old Csf1–/– mice further showed that periosteal Nestin+ cells, LepR+ cells, periostin expression, Osx+ osteoprogenitors, and CD31hiEmcnhi vessels were largely missing, with a deficiency of TRAP+ cells relative to their control littermates (Figure 3, A–F, and Supplemental Figure 4, A and B). Moreover, Csf1–/– mice showed markedly less thickness and cellularity of the inner layer of periosteum (Supplemental Figure 4, C and D). These results indicate that macrophage-lineage cells are essential for the maintenance of the periosteum.

Figure 3 Deficiency in macrophage-lineage cells impairs cortical bone formation and periosteum homeostasis. (A–C). Upper panels, representative images of coronal tibia diaphyseal periosteum sections from Csf1–/– mice and their control littermates (Csf1+/+) stained for TRAP and Nestin (A), TRAP and LepR (B), and periostin (C). Lower panels, high-power magnification images of the boxed area of the upper panels. (D–F) Quantification of TRAP+ mononuclear cells (D), Nestin+ cells and LepR+ cells (E), and periostin+ cells (F) in the inner layer of periosteum (no. cells/P.BS) and/or whole periosteum (no. cells/periosteum) (n = 5 mice/group). Dashed lines in A–C indicate the limit between periosteum and cortical bone. Scale bars: 100 μm (upper panels), 20 μm (lower panels). Data are presented as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01. C, periosteal cortical bone; NS, not significant as determined by 2-tailed Student t test; P, periosteum.

Macrophage-lineage TRAP+ cell deficiency impairs the recruitment of PDCs for cortical bone formation. To investigate the mechanism that modulates PDCs for periosteal cortical bone formation, we genetically ablated TRAP+ cells by crossing Trap-cre mice with iDTR mice to generate Trap-cre iDTR mice. Trap-cre iDTR mice were injected with diphtheria toxin from P10 and analyzed at P30 (Figure 4A). TRAP staining confirmed that there were no TRAP+ cells on the periosteal bone surface in Trap-cre iDTR mice (Figure 4, B and E). A high volume of unmineralized trabecular bone was formed in Trap-cre iDTR mice relative to their control littermates due to a deficiency of TRAP+ osteoclasts (Figure 4C; Supplemental Figure 5, A–C). However, the microarchitecture, mineral apposition rate (MAR), and bone formation rate (BFR) of periosteal cortical bone in Trap-cre iDTR mice were significantly decreased (Supplemental Figure 5, A–C). Compared with Csf1–/– mice, the numbers (Figure 4, D, F, and G) and proliferation (Figure 4, H and I) of periosteal Nestin+ and LepR+ cells were not significantly different in Trap-cre iDTR mice. However, the migration ability of Nestin+ cells to the periosteal bone surface was significantly impaired (Figure 4F), indicating that TRAP+ cells regulate the migration of PDCs to the periosteal osteogenic surface, whereas PDCs are maintained by other macrophage-lineage cells rather than TRAP+ cells. Moreover, the periostin expression, Osx+ osteoprogenitors, and CD31hiEmcnhi vessel distributions in the inner layer were significantly decreased in Trap-cre iDTR mice compared with those of their control littermates (Figure 4J and Supplemental Figure 5, D and E). The number of periosteal LepR+ cells in young mice was too low to be detected for meaningful statistical analysis (Figure 4, D and G). As a result, the thickness and cellularity of the inner layer of periosteum were significantly decreased in mice with TRAP+ cell deficiency (Supplemental Figure 5, F and G).

Figure 4 Ablation of TRAP+ cells impairs recruitment of PDCs for periosteal bone formation. (A) Diphtheria toxin treatment in iDTR and Trap-cre iDTR mice. (B) Representative TRAP staining images of coronal trabecular bone (TB) and cortical bone sections. Black arrows indicate TRAP+ cells. Scale bars: 300 μm (n = 5 mice/group). (C) Representative microcomputed tomography (μCT) images. Scale bars: 1 mm (n = 5 mice/group). (D–G) Representative images of coronal tibia diaphyseal periosteum sections stained for TRAP and Nestin (D, top), TRAP and LepR (D, middle), periostin (D, bottom), and quantification of the TRAP+ mononuclear cells (E), Nestin+ cells (F), and LepR+ cells (G) in the inner layer of periosteum (no. cells/P.BS) and/or whole periosteum (no. cells/periosteum). (H and I) Percentage of Ki-67+ (H) or Brdu+ (I) cells in Nestin+ or LepR+ cells on periosteum. (J) Quantification of periostin+ cells in the inner layer of periosteum (no. cells/P.BS). Scale bars: 20 μm (n = 5 mice/group). Dashed line in D indicates the line between periosteum and cortical bone. Data are presented as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01. BM, bone marrow; C, cortical bone; NS, not significant as determined by 2-tailed Student t test; P, periosteum.

To validate that TRAP+ cells are essential for cortical bone formation and periosteum homeostasis, we generated Dmp1-cre Ranklfl/fl mice to reduce the number of periosteal TRAP+ cells (Supplemental Figure 6A). The cortical bone thickness and periosteum perimeter decreased significantly in 3-month-old Dmp1-cre Ranklfl/fl mice relative to their control littermates (Supplemental Figure 6, B and C). Moreover, the recruitment of Nestin+ and LepR+ cells to the periosteal surface was significantly decreased (Supplemental Figure 6, D, E, H, and I). The thickness and cellularity of the inner layer of periosteum, expression of periostin, Osx+ osteoprogenitors, and CD31hiEmcnhi vessels also decreased in 3-month-old Dmp1-cre Ranklfl/fl mice (Supplemental Figure 6, F, G, and J–M). Thus, periosteal TRAP+ cells induce recruitment of PDCs for cortical bone formation.

PDGF-BB secreted by TRAP+ mononuclear cells recruits Nestin+ and LepR+ PDCs to the periosteal surface. We previously showed that PDGF-BB secreted by TRAP+ mononuclear cells induces angiogenesis coupled with osteogenesis (4). Therefore, we generated Trap-cre Pdgfbfl/fl mice to investigate whether PDGF-BB secreted by TRAP+ mononuclear cells recruits PDCs for periosteal bone formation. The recruitment of Nestin+ and LepR+ cells to the periosteal surface was significantly decreased (Figure 5, A–C), whereas the total numbers (Figure 5, B and C) and proliferation (Figure 5, D and E) of these cells were not significantly changed. As a result, the microarchitecture, MAR, and BFR of periosteal cortical bone, as well as of trabecular bone, were significantly decreased in Trap-cre Pdgfbfl/fl mice relative to their WT littermates at different ages (Supplemental Figure 7, A–D). Importantly, the number of Osx+ osteoprogenitors and CD31hiEmcnhi vessels, as well as the thickness and cellularity of the inner layer, were all significantly decreased in Trap-cre Pdgfbfl/fl mice relative to their WT littermates (Supplemental Figure 7, E–G), indicating the essential role of TRAP+ mononuclear cells in PDC-initiated cortical bone formation and periosteum homeostasis. To determine the role of macrophage-lineage TRAP+ cells in cortical bone regeneration, we established a cortical bone defect model using 3-month-old Trap-cre Pdgfbfl/fl mice in which a hole was drilled in periosteal bone without penetrating the endosteal bone surface to avoid involvement of stem/progenitor cells from bone marrow and endosteum during periosteal bone regeneration. On day 14, the cortical gaps were almost completely bridged in Pdgfbfl/fl mice, whereas those of Trap-cre Pdgfbfl/fl mice were significantly impaired (Figure 5, F and G). Coimmunostaining showed that periosteal Nestin+ and LepR+ cells were recruited to the regeneration area in Pdgfbfl/fl mice, whereas the recruitment of these cells was significantly decreased in Trap-cre Pdgfbfl/fl mice (Figure 5, H–J). Thus, PDGF-BB secreted by macrophage-lineage TRAP+ cells is essential for PDC recruitment and periosteal cortical bone regeneration.

Figure 5 PDGF-BB secreted by TRAP+ cells recruits PDCs to the periosteal surface for cortical bone formation. (A) Representative images of coronal tibia diaphyseal periosteum sections from Trap-cre Pdgfbfl/fl mice and Pdgfbfl/fl mice stained for TRAP and Nestin (top) and TRAP and LepR (bottom). (B and C) Quantification of Nestin+ cells (B) and LepR+ cells (C) in the inner layer of periosteum (no. cells/P.BS) and/or whole periosteum (no. cells/periosteum). Scale bars: 20 μm (n = 5 mice/group). (D and E) Percentage of Ki-67+ (D) or Brdu+ (E) cells in Nestin+ or LepR+ cells on periosteum (n = 5 mice/group). (F) Tibiae 14 days after cortical bone defect surgery. Representative μCT images of tibial cortex and quantification of the newly formed bone volume (BV/TV). Scale bars: 1 mm (n = 5 mice/group). (G) H&E staining of defect site sections. Red boxes indicate the defect sites. Scale bars: 200 μm (n = 5 mice/group). (H–J). Representative images of defect site sections stained for Nestin and LepR. Quantification of Nestin+ cells (I) and LepR+ cells (J) in the defect sites. Scale bars: 100 μm (n = 5 mice/group). Dashed lines indicate the limit between periosteum and cortical bone. Data are presented as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01. C, cortical bone; P, periosteum; NS, not significant as determined by 2-tailed Student t test.

Deletion of cathepsin K (Ctsk) increases TRAP+ mononuclear cells and PDGF-BB secretion (4, 48). As expected, the migration of Nestin+ cells to the periosteal surface increased significantly (Supplemental Figure 8, A and B) without a change in the total number (Supplemental Figure 8B, right panel) or proliferation (Supplemental Figure 8, D and E) of Nestin+ cells. Notably, the number of periosteal LepR+ cells in young mice was too low to statistically quantify for cell migration (Supplemental Figure 8C). Moreover, injection of CTSK inhibitor (L-235) significantly increased PDGF-BB secretion by TRAP+ cells in Nestin-creERT2 R26R-EYFP mice. Coimmunostaining of YFP with Osx, Ocn, or Sost showed that L-235 significantly increased the percentages of osteoblasts and osteocytes derived from Nestin+ lineage cells compared with vehicle control (Supplemental Figure 8F). As a result, periosteal bone thickness, the periosteum perimeter, and trabecular bone volume and thickness were significantly increased in Ctsk–/– mice (Supplemental Figure 8G). Osx+ osteoprogenitors and CD31hiEmcnhi vessels, in addition to the cellularity of the inner layer of periosteum, were significantly increased, whereas the thickness of the inner layer of periosteum was not significantly increased (Supplemental Figure 8, H–K), indicating that the periosteum thickness was maintained as in the physiological condition. These results show that PDGF-BB secreted by TRAP+ mononuclear cells is essential for the recruitment of Nestin+ and LepR+ PDCs to the periosteal bone surface for bone formation and periosteum homeostasis.

Transcriptional expression of periostin by PDGF-BB generates an osteogenic microenvironment at the periosteal surface layer. The osteogenic microenvironment of the periosteum is essential for periosteal bone formation (49). We then examined whether PDGF-BB secreted by TRAP+ mononuclear cells regulates the periosteal osteogenic microenvironment. Conditional ablation of PDGF-BB in macrophage-lineage TRAP+ cells significantly reduced expression of periostin in periosteum, and an increase of PDGF-BB in Ctsk–/– mice significantly upregulated periostin expression (Figure 6, A and B), suggesting that PDGF-BB induces the periosteal osteogenic microenvironment on the periosteal surface by modulating periostin expression. Previous studies showed that periostin is expressed primarily in osteoblastic cells and is a novel marker for intramembranous ossification (50–52). To examine the molecular mechanism of PDGF-BB–induced periostin expression, we sorted Nestin+PDGFR-α+ PDCs by FACS. Western blot and RT-PCR showed almost no detectable periostin mRNA and protein expression in PDCs. However, periostin was expressed primarily in PDC-induced osteoblasts, and PDGF-BB further promoted periostin expression in a time- and dose-dependent manner (Figure 6, C–E). We further elucidated the signaling mechanism of PDGF-BB–induced periostin upregulation. Western blot analysis showed that PDGF-BB induced the phosphorylation of PDGFR-β, phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K), AKT, and cAMP-response element binding protein (CREB) 10 minutes after treatment and reached a peak at 30 minutes (Figure 6F), which was further confirmed by immunostaining (Figure 6G). Moreover, independent inhibition of PDGFR-β, PI3K, AKT, and CREB was sufficient to block the upregulation of periostin (Figure 6H), indicating that PDGF-BB induces periostin expression via the PDGFR-β/PI3K/AKT/CREB signaling pathway. To test whether PDGF-BB transcriptionally activates periostin expression, we analyzed potential binding of phosphorylation of CREB (pCREB) to periostin promoter in ChIP assays. PDGF-BB induced direct binding of pCREB to periostin promoter (Frag 2) (Figure 6, I and J), indicating transcription regulation of periostin (see complete unedited blots in the Supplemental Material). To further examine whether periostin can generate an osteogenic microenvironment, we used a modified trans-well assay by precoating periostin on the bottom surface of the upper chamber and placing the culture of PDCs in the upper chamber. Addition of PDGF-BB in the lower chamber significantly induced PDC migration, and precoating with periostin enhanced the migrated PDCs’ adhesion to the bottom surface of the upper chamber, although periostin itself did not promote PDC migration (Supplemental Figure 9, A and B). Periostin promoted osteogenesis of PDCs (10 μg/ml) in Alizarin red staining (Supplemental Figure 9, C and D) and adhesion (Supplemental Figure 9, E and F) of PDCs (1 μg/ml) in a dose-dependent manner. Thus, although PDGF-BB recruits PDCs to the periosteal bone surface, it also induces periostin secretion to generate a periosteal osteogenic microenvironment for differentiation and adhesion of PDCs.

Figure 6 PDGF-BB induces periostin expression via the PDGFR-β/PI3K/AKT/-CREB signaling pathway. (A and B) Representative images of coronal tibia diaphyseal periosteum sections from Trap-cre Pdgfbfl/fl mice (A, left panels) and Ctsk–/– mice (B, left panels) with their control littermates stained for periostin. Quantification of the periostin+ cells in periosteum (no. cells/periosteum). Scale bars: 20 μm (n = 5 mice/group). (C) Nestin-GFP+PDGFR-α+CD45–Ter119–CD31– PDCs and PDC-derived osteoblasts were treated with 10 ng/ml PDGF-BB or vehicle. Western blot (left panel) and qRT-PCR analysis (right panel) of periostin expression level (n = 5 mice). (D and E) Western blot (left panel) and qRT-PCR analysis (right panel) of periostin expression level in PDCs. Cells were treated with 10 ng/ml PDGF-BB or vehicle for the indicated times (D) or with the indicated doses of PDGF-BB or vehicle for 6 hours (E) (n = 5 mice). (F) Western blot analysis of the phosphorylation of PDGFR-β, PI3K, AKT, and CREB (n = 5 mice). (G) Representative images stained for p-CREB and α-Tubulin in PDC-derived osteoblasts. Scale bars: 10 μm (n = 5 mice). (H) Western blot (left panel) and qRT-PCR analysis (right panel) of periostin expression levels in PDC-derived osteoblasts. Cells were treated with 10 ng/ml PDGF-BB or vehicle in the presence or absence of various inhibitors, as indicated (n = 5 mice). (I) p-CREB binding sites on periostin promoter. (J) ChIP analysis of p-CREB on specific periostin promoter regions in the cells with PDGF-BB or vehicle treatment (n = 3 mice). Data are presented as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; NS, not significant as determined by 2-tailed Student t test.

Conditional knockout of Pdgfr-β in Nestin+ or LepR+ cells impairs their recruitment for periosteal bone formation. To validate whether Nestin+ or LepR+ PDCs are recruited by PDGF-BB for periosteal bone formation and regeneration, we generated Nestin-creERT2 Pdgfr-βfl/fl and LepR-cre Pdgfr-βfl/fl mice. The recruitment of Nestin+ cells to the periosteal bone surface was significantly impaired in both 1- and 3-month-old Nestin-creERT2 Pdgfr-βfl/fl mice. First, we injected 2-week-old Nestin-creERT2 Pdgfr-βfl/fl mice with tamoxifen to knock out Pdgfr-β and investigated their phenotype at 1 month old. Second, we injected 2-month-old Nestin-creERT2 Pdgfr-βfl/fl mice with tamoxifen and investigated their phenotype at 3 months old. Recruitment of Nestin+ cells to the periosteal bone surface was significantly impaired compared with control littermates in both 1- and 3-month-old Nestin-creERT2 Pdgfr-βfl/fl mice (Figure 7A), whereas the total number (Figure 7C) and proliferation (Figure 7, E and F) of periosteal Nestin+ cells were not significantly decreased. Knockout of Pdgfr-β in Nestin+ cells did not significantly affect the number and migration of periosteal LepR+ cells (Figure 7, B and D). Interestingly, the microarchitecture, MAR, and BFR of periosteal cortical bone were impaired only in 1- and not 3-month-old Nestin-creERT2 Pdgfr-βfl/fl mice (Figure 7G and Supplemental Figure 10, A and B), indicating that Nestin+ PDCs contribute to periosteal bone formation during youth but not in adulthood. Importantly, periostin expression and Osx+ osteoprogenitors, in addition to the inner layer thickness, were decreased significantly in 1- but not 3-month-old Nestin-creERT2 Pdgfr-βfl/fl mice (Supplemental Figure 10, C, D, G, and I). Notably, CD31hiEmcnhi vessels and inner layer cellularity were significantly decreased in both 1- and 3-month-old Nestin-creERT2 Pdgfr-βfl/fl mice compared with their control littermates (Supplemental Figure 10, H and I, right panel). These results indicate the essential role of Nestin+ PDCs in periosteal bone formation coupled with vessel formation during postnatal bone development.

Figure 7 Knockout of Pdgfr-β in Nestin+ cells impairs recruitment of PDCs and periosteal bone formation in young mice. (A and B) Representative images of coronal tibia diaphyseal periosteum sections from Nestin-creERT2 Pdgfr-βfl/fl mice and their control littermates (Pdgfr-βfl/fl) stained for TRAP and Nestin (A) and TRAP and LepR (B). (C and D) Quantification of Nestin+ cells (C) and LepR+ cells (D) in the inner layer of periosteum (no. cells/P.BS) and/or whole periosteum (no. cells/periosteum). Scale bars: 20 μm (n = 5 mice/group). (E and F) Percentage of Ki-67+ (E) or Brdu+ (F) cells in Nestin+ or LepR+ cells on periosteum (n = 5 mice/group). (G) Representative μCT images. Dashed line indicates the line between periosteum and cortical bone. Data are presented as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01. Scale bars: 1 mm (n = 5 mice/group). 1 M, 1-month-old; 3 M, 3-month-old; C, cortical bone; P, periosteum; NS, not significant as determined by 2-tailed Student t test.

In contrast, knockout of Pdgfr-β in LepR+ cells showed that LepR+ PDCs contribute to periosteal bone formation mainly in adult mice. Specifically, the recruitment of LepR+ cells to the periosteal surface was significantly impaired (Figure 8, A, B, and D) in 3-month-old mice relative to control littermates, whereas the total number (Figure 8D) and proliferation were not significantly decreased (Figure 8, E and F). Knockout of Pdgfr-β in LepR+ cells did not significantly affect the migration and proliferation of periosteal Nestin+ cells, the number of CD31hiEmcnhi vessels, or the inner layer thickness of the periosteum (Figure 8, C, E, and F; Supplemental Figure 11, E, F, H, and I). Nevertheless, periostin expression, Osx+ osteoprogenitors, and the inner layer cellularity of periosteum were significantly decreased in 3-month-old LepR-cre Pdgfr-βfl/fl mice (Supplemental Figure 11, C, D, F, and I). As a result, the microarchitecture, MAR, and BFR of periosteal cortical bone were significantly decreased in 3- but not 1-month-old LepR-cre Pdgfr-βfl/fl mice (Figure 8G; Supplemental Figure 11, A–C). To further determine whether the recruitment of LepR+ PDCs by macrophage-lineage TRAP+ cells is essential during cortical bone regeneration, we established a cortical bone defect model, as described previously, using 3-month-old LepR-cre-cre Pdgfr-βfl/fl mice and found the cortical gaps were almost completely bridged in Pdgfr-βfl/fl mice in 14 days, whereas those of LepR-cre Pdgfr-βfl/fl mice were significantly impaired (Figure 8, H and I). Coimmunostaining showed that the recruitment of LepR+ cells to the defect region were significantly decreased in LepR-cre Pdgfr-βfl/fl mice (Figure 8, J and K). Thus, the recruitment of PDCs by macrophage-lineage TRAP+ cells is essential for periosteal cortical bone regeneration. These results show that periosteal Nestin+ and LepR+ PDCs are modulated by macrophage-lineage TRAP+ cells to play different roles in periosteal bone formation and regeneration (Supplemental Figure 12, A and B).