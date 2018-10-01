Mutations in multiple components of the nuclear pore complex cause nephrotic syndrome

Hypomorphic mutations in 4 different genes encoding components of the outer ring subunits of the NPC cause nephrotic syndrome. To identify additional genes that cause SRNS if mutated, we performed whole exome sequencing (25) in 160 families with SRNS. After excluding mutations in known SRNS genes, we used homozygosity mapping (26) in consanguineous families to identify potentially novel candidate loci for SRNS. This approach yielded a homozygous missense mutation (c.303G>A, p.Met101Ile) in the gene NUP107 (NM_020401.3) (Table 1 and Figure 1, B–D) in consanguineous family A4649 with 3 affected siblings with SRNS and microcephaly. In 4 additional consanguineous families with a similar phenotype (B1426, A802, FA, PN-1), the NUP107 locus was positioned within a homozygous peak region, and we identified the same mutation in NUP107 (Figure 1, B–D, Supplemental Table 1, Supplemental Figure 1A, and Supplemental Figures 2 and 3; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI98688DS1). The p.Met101Ile mutation represents a South Asian founder allele that was reported previously in patients with the combined phenotype of SRNS and primary microcephaly (23, 27). Prior studies demonstrated that the p.Met101Ile mutation of NUP107 results in aberrant splicing and causes a reduction in the NUP107 protein level (23). NUP107 is an essential protein for NPC assembly (28, 29). In consanguineous family F797 with nonsyndromic SRNS, we found a homozygous missense mutation (c.2922T>G, p.Ser974Arg) in the gene NUP133 (NM_018230.2), which was located within a homozygous peak region on chromosome 1 (Figure 1, H–J).

Figure 1 Homozygosity mapping and whole exome sequencing identify recessive mutations of NUP107, NUP85, and NUP133 in 12 families with steroid-resistant nephrotic syndrome. (A) Renal histology of individual A3825-21 (NUP107 mutation) shows diffuse mesangial sclerosis on light microscopy. (B, F, and I) Exon structure of human cDNAs. Positions of start codons and of stop codon are indicated. For protein domain structures, α-helices are depicted as red zigzag lines and β-turns as purple arrows. Arrows indicate positions of pathogenic mutations detected in families with SRNS. H, homozygous; h, heterozygous. (B) Exon structure, protein domain structure, and human mutations of NUP107. (C) Homozygosity mapping identifies 3 recessive candidate loci (red circles) in patient A4649-21. Nonparametric lod (NPL) scores and SNP positions (Affymetrix 250K StyI array) are plotted on human chromosomes concatenated from p-ter (left) to q-ter (right). Genetic distance is given in centimorgans (cM). Whole exome sequencing identifies a homozygous mutation of NUP107 (p.Met101Ile) that is positioned within the maximum NPL peak on chromosome 12 (arrowhead). (D, G, and K) Evolutionary conservation of amino acid residues that are altered in patients with SRNS. (D) Altered amino acid residues of NUP107 (p.Met101Ile, p.Tyr889Cys). (E) Renal histology of A3259-21 (NUP85 mutation) showing podocyte foot process effacement on transmission electron microscopy (TEM) (arrowheads). (F) Exon structure, protein domain structure, and human mutations of NUP85. (G) Altered amino acid residues of NUP85 (p.Ala477Val, p.Ala581Pro, p.Arg645Trp). (H) Renal histology of individual F797-21 (NUP133 mutation) shows podocyte foot process effacement on TEM (arrowheads). (I) Exon structure, protein domain structure, and human mutations of NUP133. (J) Homozygosity mapping in individual F797-21 identifies regions of homozygosity as recessive candidate loci. Within the maximum NPL peak on chromosome 1 (arrowhead), we identified a homozygous mutation in NUP133 (p.Ser974Arg). (K) Altered amino acid residues of NUP133 (p.Arg231Gly, p.Ser974Arg, p.Leu1055Ser).

Table 1 Phenotypes in patients with SRNS and mutations in NUP107, NUP85, NUP133, and NUP160 and in 1 family with a mutation in NUP37 and microcephaly

Because NUP133 and NUP107 encode 2 interacting components of the outer ring subunits of the NPC, we hypothesized that alterations in other nuclear pore proteins may also cause monogenic SRNS. We therefore performed targeted sequencing of all exons of 19 genes that encode other NUPs in a worldwide cohort of 2,164 families with SRNS using a multiplex PCR–based high-throughput sequencing strategy (7, 30, 31) or using whole exome sequencing. As a result, we detected a homozygous missense mutation of NUP107 (c.2666A>G, p.Tyr889Cys) in family A3825 and 2 compound heterozygous alleles (c.1021dup, p.Glu341Glyfs*3, and c.2129_2131delAAG, p.Glu710del) of NUP107 in family A1830. None of these alleles were reported previously (Table 1 and Figure 1, A–D). All 5 families who carried the p.Met101Ile allele and family A1830 displayed the combined phenotype of SRNS with microcephaly and intellectual disability. In contrast, family A3825 and 9 previously reported families with NUP107 alleles other than p.Met101Ile did not have a neurodevelopmental phenotype (22, 24). We speculate that this allelism may be explained by the fact that only the homozygous p.Met101Ile allele resulted in a protein-truncating mutation (23), while all other families carried at least 1 recessive missense allele. This observation suggests that, as seen in other monogenic diseases (32), severe mutations in NUP genes cause syndromic phenotypes, while milder mutations give rise to distinct organ-specific phenotypes. Besides microcephaly, 2 families (B1426 and A3825) showed additional skeletal/facial phenotypes (in particular arachnodactyly, high arched palate, and cleft palate/lip), and 1 family (A802) had congenital heart disease (Table 1 and Supplemental Table 1). The targeted screening additionally identified 2 segregating, compound heterozygous mutations of NUP133 (c.691C>G, p.Arg231Gly, and c.3164T>C, p.Leu1055Ser, NM_018230.2) in family A2174 with nonsyndromic SRNS (Figure 1, I and K; Supplemental Figure 1C; and Table 1).

High-throughput exon sequencing furthermore yielded 3 mutant alleles of NUP85 (NM_024844.4), encoding a different component of the outer rings of the NPC, in 4 individuals of 3 unrelated families with SRNS (families A5195, A3259, and NCR3227/3310) (Figure 1, E–G; Supplemental Figure 1B; and Table 1). Two mutations were homozygous missense mutations (c.1430C>T, p.Ala477Val, and c.1933C>T, p.Arg645Trp). One family (NCR3227/3310) carried 2 compound heterozygous alleles (c.405+1G>A and c.1741G>C, p.Ala581Pro), which segregated from the maternal and the paternal side, respectively (Table 1). All families with NUP85 mutations had SRNS and microscopic hematuria, a finding that can be associated with SRNS. Family NCR3227/3310 additionally displayed intellectual disability, but showed no structural brain defects. Interestingly, in several families with NUP107 or NUP85 mutations, short stature was noted as a clinical feature, and family NCR3227/3310 had partial growth hormone deficiency.

Using the list of 19 candidate genes for targeted evaluation of whole exome sequencing data in a non-consanguineous Chinese family, we discovered 2 compound heterozygous mutations (c.2407G>A, p.Glu803Lys, and c.2728C>T, p.Arg910*) in the gene NUP160 (NM_015231.1; Table 1 and Supplemental Figure 4). NUP160 encodes a direct interaction partner of NUP85 within the Y complex (Figure 2A). The older sibling presented at age 16 years with nephrotic syndrome that was resistant to therapy with steroids or other immunosuppressive drugs. His biopsy showed focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS), and his renal function was impaired (chronic kidney disease stage 3). The younger sister had proteinuria that first presented at age 7 years. Neither of the siblings displayed extrarenal symptoms (Table 1).

Figure 2 Mutations of NUP107, NUP85, and NUP133 weaken protein-protein interactions within the NPC. (A) The published structure of the Y complex of the NPC (11) was used to determine the localization of amino acid residues that we found altered in individuals with SRNS. Left: The 3D structure of the Y complex (pdb: 5A9Q): NUP133 (dark blue), NUP107 (light green), NUP96 (light blue), SEC13 (orange), SEH1L (violet), NUP85 (light gray), NUP43 (dark green), NUP160 (yellow), and NUP37 (red). Inset on right: The 3D structure of the interface region between NUP107 and NUP133 (pdb: 3CQC). The C-terminal part of NUP85 could not be fully resolved experimentally; a gray area indicates its predicted position. Residues Ala477, Ala581, and Arg645 of NUP85 (gray) and Glu803 of NUP160 (yellow) are located within incompletely resolved areas, and their positions are estimated. Note that amino acid residues Tyr889 of NUP107 (light green) and Ser974 of NUP133 (dark blue) point toward the interaction interface. (B) N-terminally FLAG-tagged NUP107 wild-type (WT) or mutant cDNA was overexpressed in HEK293T cells. Coimmunoprecipitation (coIP) demonstrates that the missense mutation Tyr889Cys weakens the interaction with endogenous NUP133. (C) A coIP experiment using N-terminally FLAG-tagged WT or mutant NUP133 cDNA demonstrates that the missense mutation Ser974Arg weakens the interaction with endogenous NUP107. As expected based on structural data, the 2 other missense mutations (Arg231Gly and Leu1055Ser) do not alter the NUP107-NUP133 interaction. (D) N-terminally Myc-tagged WT or mutant NUP85 cDNA was overexpressed in HEK293T cells. CoIP using an antibody against endogenous NUP160 shows that the missense mutations Ala581Pro and Arg645Trp of NUP85 weaken the interaction between the 2 proteins. FL, full-length; MOCK, empty vector. CoIP experiments in B–D were confirmed in 3 independent experiments.

Twenty-five individuals of 13 families with recessive mutations of NUP107, NUP85, NUP133, or NUP160 had SRNS or proteinuria that manifested in childhood or adolescence (Table 1 and Supplemental Table 1). In 13 of these 25 patients, the disease progressed to ESRD before age 25 years. A kidney biopsy was performed in 15 patients. In all cases, light microscopy showed sclerosis of renal glomeruli, manifesting as FSGS or diffuse mesangial sclerosis (Table 1, Supplemental Table 1, Figure 1, and Supplemental Figure 5). Electron microscopy furthermore revealed partial podocyte foot process effacement, one of the hallmark symptoms of nephrotic syndrome (Figure 1 and Supplemental Figure 5). We termed these previously unrecognized monogenic causes of SRNS as NPHS17 (NUP85), NPHS18 (NUP133), and NPHS19 (NUP160).

In a consanguineous Pakistani family with 3 affected children with congenital microcephaly, we discovered a homozygous nonsense mutation (c.916C>T, p.Arg306*) in the gene NUP37 (NM_024057.3) (Table 1 and Supplemental Figure 6). NUP37 encodes an essential component of the Y complex of the NPC. Segregation analysis was performed when possible, and was compatible with a recessive mode of inheritance (Supplemental Figure 6). All 3 patients showed congenital microcephaly (–5 to –8 standard deviations [SD]), mild intellectual disability, cerebellar vermis hypoplasia, and clinodactyly of the fifth finger (Table 1). Proteinuria was not present in these patients, and renal ultrasound examination did not reveal any abnormalities (Table 1).

Mutations from SRNS patients impair intermolecular interactions between NPC components. NUP107, NUP85, NUP133, and NUP160 are components of the Y complex, whose molecular structure has recently been modeled into the outer ring scaffold of the NPC (11) (Figure 2A). To investigate the pathogenicity of alleles that we discovered in SRNS patients, we gleaned from available structural data (Protein Data Bank, pdb: 5A9Q) (11) that 1 mutation of NUP133, p.Ser974Arg, and 1 mutation of NUP107, p.Tyr889Cys, were located in the interacting α-helix between the 2 proteins (Figure 2A). NUP85 mutations were positioned within a region for which no molecular structure of the human Y complex is available yet (Figure 2A).

We used cDNA constructs reflecting the mutations identified in patients with SRNS (Table 1) and performed half-endogenous coimmunoprecipitation (coIP) experiments in HEK293T cells. These experiments demonstrated that, as predicted based on the structural data, the alleles p.Tyr889Cys of NUP107 and p.Ser974Arg of NUP133 weakened the interaction between NUP107 and its direct binding partner NUP133 (Figure 2, B and C). Other missense alleles of NUP107 or NUP133 did not interfere with the interaction between the 2 proteins. We furthermore show that the missense mutations p.Ala581Pro and p.Arg645Trp of NUP85 weakened the interaction with its binding partner NUP160 (Figure 2D). The obligatory splice site mutation c.405+1G>A of NUP85 is predicted to cause skipping of exon 5, thus resulting in a frameshift with premature truncating of the encoded protein. We modeled this mutation in a cDNA construct and found that it completely abrogated the interaction between NUP85 and NUP160 (Figure 2D). Confirmatory experiments for all coIPs using differently tagged fusion proteins are shown in Supplemental Figure 7. Next, we aimed to investigate the impact of an isolated depletion of SRNS-relevant NUPs on other components of the NPC. To address this question, we generated immortalized human podocyte cell lines with doxycycline-inducible CRISPR/Cas9 mediated knockout of NUP107, NUP85, or NUP133 (Supplemental Figures 8–10 demonstrate successful depletion of targeted proteins). We used an inducible system because sustained knockout of any of the 3 investigated NUP genes had strong effects on cell viability, which we feared would mask any specific effects resulting from the knockout. Using the inducible CRISPR/Cas9 system, we could instead initiate depletion of the specific gene of interest shortly before the experiment and thereby study its direct effect. In this setting, we did not observe significant cell death. Interestingly, we found that short-term depletion of NUP85 or NUP133 had very little effect on the protein levels of other components of the NPC (Supplemental Figure 11).

Morpholino knockdown of Xenopus nup107, nup85, or nup133 causes defects in glomerulogenesis. At the 2-cell stage, Xenopus embryos were injected with a morpholino oligonucleotide targeting nup85, nup107, or nup133. In Xenopus, cell divisions are holoblastic (complete); therefore, we can do lateralized injections of 1 cell at the 2-cell stage such that only half of the animal is affected during development. In this setting, the uninjected side can act as an internal control. In contrast, the initial cleavages of zebrafish embryos are mesoblastic (incomplete); as a consequence, injected mRNAs cannot be localized to just 1 cell. For this reason, Xenopus is an ideal system in which to test rescue especially of lateralized structures such as the kidney (Figure 3A). At stage 35–37, we detected the pronephros using atp1a1 as a marker in whole-mount in situ hybridization experiments. At this stage, the proximal portion of the pronephros develops a convoluted shape that subsequently straightens out as it extends to the posterior portion of the embryo.

Figure 3 Morpholino knockdown of nup85, nup107, or nup133 in Xenopus embryos causes defects in glomerulogenesis. Xenopus embryos were injected with morpholino oligonucleotides (MOs) targeting nup85, nup107, or nup133 at the 2-cell stage. Abnormalities in pronephric development, specifically improper formation of the convoluted pronephric duct, were scored at stages 35–37. The pronephros was detected using whole-mount in situ hybridization and atp1a1 as a marker. (A) Schematic of the experimental setup, in which injection of MO into 1 cell of a 2-cell embryo allows for 1 side of the embryo to develop normally, while the other half serves as an internal control for developmental phenotypes. (B) Based on the severity of the phenotype, morphants were sorted into 4 groups: normal, mild phenotype (delayed or decreased convolution of the pronephric duct, top panel), moderate phenotype (loss of the characteristic pronephric architecture, middle panel), and severe phenotype (pronephros entirely absent, bottom panel). Shown here are examples for each category. (C–J) Left panels display the uninjected control side. Right panels display the injected side. Scale bars: 200 μm. (C and D) Control embryo (injected with nontargeting MO) displaying appropriate pronephric morphology for this stage (see B). (C) Uninjected. (D) Injected. (E and F) MO knockdown of nup85 results in abnormalities of pronephric development. (E) Uninjected. (F) Injected. (G and H) MO knockdown of nup107 causes developmental defects of the pronephros. Note the developmental delay and simplification of the convoluted pronephric duct. (G) Uninjected. (H) Injected. (I and J) Morpholino knockdown of nup133 causes pronephric developmental abnormalities. (I) Uninjected. (J) Injected. (K) Phenotypes in nup85, nup107, nup133, or nup155 morphants were categorized into the 4 groups. Note that as compared with uninjected controls (UC, n = 32), nup85 (65% abnormal, n = 34) and nup133 (86% abnormal, n = 28) morphants more frequently display severe phenotypes, while nup107 (38% abnormal, n = 34) morphants tend to show milder phenotypes. All experiments were performed at least twice.

We categorized defects in pronephros morphology based on their severity (Figure 3B). Compared with controls (Figure 3, C and D), morpholino knockdown resulted in abnormal pronephros morphology in 65% of nup85 morphants (Figure 3, E vs. F, and K), 38% of nup107 morphants (Figure 3, G vs. H, and K), and 86% of nup133 morphants (Figure 3, I vs. J, and K). Morpholino knockdown of pax8, which encodes an essential transcription factor in renal development, was used as a positive control to validate this approach (Supplemental Figure 12A). We used the gene NUP155 as a negative control, because the phenotype caused by NUP155 mutations, monogenic atrial fibrillation (33), does not involve the kidney. As expected, knockdown of nup155 did not result in a renal phenotype in the Xenopus model (Supplemental Figure 12B). These findings suggest that the nucleoporins Nup85, Nup107, and Nup133 are required for renal development in Xenopus.

In order to test the specificity of the knockdown experiment and to assess the pathogenicity of human mutations, we used rescue experiments (Supplemental Figure 13). We first injected nup85, nup107, or nup133 morpholinos at the 1-cell stage to deplete these proteins throughout the embryo. At the 2-cell stage, we then injected 1 cell of these morphants with WT or mutant human mRNA of NUP85, NUP107, or NUP133, respectively (Supplemental Figure 13A). While WT mRNA rescued the abnormal kidney morphology seen in morphant kidneys, mutant mRNA reflecting the human SRNS mutations resulted in an impaired restoration of renal morphology (Supplemental Figure 13, B–D). Only the p.Ala477Val variant of NUP85 did not show a significantly reduced rescue efficiency. Based on this result, we would predict that this allele may have some residual function, and that it may represent a relatively mild allele as compared with the others. Interestingly, the phenotype in those patients was not notably different.

CRISPR/Cas9 knockout of NUP107, NUP85, or NUP133 increases the level of active Cdc42. Dysregulation of the Rho-like small GTPases RhoA, Rac1, and Cdc42, resulting in impaired actin dynamics, plays an important role in the pathogenesis of monogenic SRNS (34–39). Interestingly, we observed that CRISPR/Cas9–mediated knockout of NUP107, NUP85, or NUP133 increased the formation of filopodia in immortalized human podocytes (Figure 4, A and B), suggesting that loss of function of these genes alters the podocyte’s cytoskeleton. Because Cdc42 is known to induce filopodia formation, if active (40), we performed the colorimetric Cdc42 G-LISA Activation Assay to determine the cellular level of active Cdc42. We found that in comparison with control cells (Cas9 expression but no guide RNA [gRNA]), CRISPR/Cas9 knockout of any of the 3 genes significantly increased Cdc42 activity (Figure 4C). However, when using the IncuCyte system to assess the migration rate of podocytes, we did not find a significant difference between control and knockout cells (Supplemental Figure 14).

Figure 4 CRISPR/Cas9–mediated knockout of NUP107, NUP85, or NUP133 induces filopodia formation and increases active Cdc42 in human podocytes. Immortalized human podocytes underwent lentiviral transduction with a plasmid expressing a Cas9-GFP fusion construct under the control of a doxycycline-inducible promoter and a single gRNA. For each gene, 2 different cell lines were generated expressing gRNAs against NUP107 (targeting exon 4 or 11), NUP85 (targeting exon 1 or 15), or NUP133 (targeting exon 1 or 5), respectively. Experiments were performed 72 hours after induction of Cas9 expression with doxycycline (1 μg/ml). (A) We stained immortalized human podocytes expressing empty vector (MOCK) or individual gRNAs targeting NUP107, NUP85, or NUP133 with phalloidin to detect F-actin fibers. Podocytes that had either 3 actin-based protrusions or 1 filamentous protrusion of more than one-quarter of the cell body were quantified as “filopodia positive.” Representative images showing “filopodia-negative” control cells and NUP107-, NUP85-, or NUP133-knockout podocytes that exhibited filopodia (arrowheads). Scale bars: 25 μm. The result was confirmed in 3 independent experiments. (B) Quantification of approximately 50 cells for each condition resulted in 22% of MOCK-expressing cells with filopodia (11/50), in contrast to 58% (29/50) for NUP107 gRNA exon 4 (ex4) and 46% (23/50) for NUP107 gRNA ex11; 50% (25/50) for NUP85 gRNA ex1 and 54% (30/56) for NUP85 gRNA ex15; and 44% (22/50) for NUP133 gRNA ex1 and 38% (19/50) for NUP133 gRNA ex5. Note that knockout podocytes show increased filopodia formation. (C) Using the colorimetric G-Lisa Cdc42 Activation Assay Biochem Kit (Cytoskeleton), we demonstrate an increase in the active state of Cdc42 following CRISPR/Cas9–mediated knockout of NUP107, NUP85, or NUP133 in human podocytes. Data points represent 3 independent experiments (highlighted in different colors) and are displayed with mean and SD. P values calculated by 1-way ANOVA are indicated in the figure as *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01.

Truncating mutations of nup107 or nup85 in zebrafish induce early lethality, while an in-frame mutation of nup107 does not affect survival. We designed gRNAs targeting exon 2 of nup107, the zebrafish ortholog (NM_001030167.1). Using CRISPR/Cas9 technology, we then generated 2 different stable zebrafish lines, one with a protein-truncating “null” allele (c.50_56del7, p.Thr81Argfs*74) and one with an in-frame mutation, most likely acting as a hypomorphic allele (c.137_139del3, p.Ala46delAla). After het × het in-crossing, we monitored survival twice daily and generated Kaplan-Meier survival curves. Zebrafish with a homozygous truncating mutation of nup107 showed early lethality at 5 days postfertilization (dpf) (Figure 5A) and demonstrated severe developmental malformations, including small eyes, ventral body axis curvature, periorbital edema, and total body edema (Figure 5, C–G, and Table 2). These phenotypes developed at 4 dpf before death on 5 dpf. Zebrafish were born at Mendelian ratios. None of the 29 larvae homozygous for the null allele p.Thr81Argfs*74 were phenotypically normal. Conversely, none of the 42 heterozygous larvae and none of the 34 WT larvae developed any overt phenotype (Table 2). In contrast to the truncating allele, the hypomorphic mutation of nup107 did not affect survival of zebrafish larvae (Figure 5B) and did not result in any overt phenotype (data not shown).

Figure 5 A truncating mutation but not a hypomorphic mutation of nup107 causes early lethality and developmental defects in zebrafish. Zebrafish lines with mutations of nup107 were generated using CRISPR/Cas9 technology. Lethality following het × het in-crossing was monitored twice daily over the indicated periods. Genotyping was performed in all fish and was compatible with Mendelian ratios. (A) Kaplan-Meier survival curves of 86 larvae demonstrate that homozygous (hom) larvae carrying the frameshift mutation p.Thr81Argfs*74 of nup107 died before 5 dpf, contrary to heterozygous (het) and wild-type (WT) controls (n = 26 hom, 39 het, 21 WT). (B) Kaplan-Meier survival curves of a zebrafish line carrying a hypomorphic mutation of nup107 (p.Ala46delAla). Note that, contrary to the truncating allele, this in-frame deletion of nup107 does not impair survival of homozygous larvae compared with WT fish or heterozygous clutch mates (n = 14 hom, 27 het, 15 WT). (C–G) Phenotypes of homozygous nup107-knockout larvae (p.Thr81Argfs*74) on day 4 dpf. Specifically, the phenotype included small eyes, ventral body axis curvature, and peripheral as well as periorbital edema. (C and D) Yellow circumferences drawn around the pigmented area of the eyes of knockout fish (C) versus heterozygous clutch mates (D) assess eye size using ImageJ. (E) Quantification of eye size measurements (see C and D) demonstrates significantly smaller eyes in homozygous fish compared with heterozygous or WT clutch mates. One-way ANOVA with a standard confidence interval of 95% results in F(2, 84) = 84.72; P < 0.0001. Two-tailed P values (Šidák’s multiple-comparisons test) are shown in the figure (****P < 0.001). (F) Representative image showing ventral body axis curvature in a homozygous knockout fish. (G) Representative image displaying body and periorbital edema in a homozygous knockout fish. For quantification of F and G, see Table 2. Scale bars in C, D, F, and G: 500 μm.

Table 2 Quantification of phenotypes in homozygous nup107-knockout zebrafish larvae (p.Thr81Argfs*74)

We then used CRISPR/Cas9 technology and a gRNA targeting exon 4 of nup85 (NM_001003625.1) to generate a zebrafish line carrying the truncating mutation p.Arg107Cysfs*15 of nup85, the zebrafish ortholog of human NUP85. As observed with nup107 knockout, homozygous nup85-knockout fish showed early lethality and died at day 8 dpf (Supplemental Figure 15A). The phenotypic features of nup85-knockout fish resembled those of nup107-knockout fish, including small eyes, body axis curvature, and edema (Supplemental Figure 15, B–E, and Supplemental Table 2).

To test for renal anomalies and for a kidney-specific phenotype, we used transmission electron microscopy (TEM) to investigate the ultrastructure of the renal glomerulus and used H&E staining to study renal histology. For the 2 null alleles of nup107 and nup85, we investigated 2 homozygous versus 2 heterozygous fish by TEM and 8 homozygous versus 8 heterozygous fish by renal histology for each gene. We detected significant tissue decay within the glomerular region, but also globally throughout the larva. We are therefore hesitant to interpret these findings as a specific podocyte phenotype, but rather assume that the loss of an essential protein induces injury in all cell types.

Primary patient cell lines carrying protein-truncating mutations of NUP37 and NUP107 display changes in NPC composition and nuclear morphology. We obtained primary cell lines from 2 patients with microcephaly and with mutations of NUP37 and NUP107, respectively. In dermal fibroblasts from a patient carrying the p.Arg306* allele of NUP37, we demonstrated that at the mRNA (Supplemental Figure 6E) and protein level (Figure 6, A and D) NUP37 was reduced in comparison with control cells. Reduced NUP37 protein levels resulted in codepletion of other components of the Y complex, such as NUP107 and NUP160 (Figure 6, A–D). A similar effect was observed in a lymphoblastoid cell line (LCL) from a patient with the p.Met101Ile mutation of NUP107 (Supplemental Figure 16, A–C). These findings suggest that, as previously described (28, 29), proteins of the Y complex depend on each other for protein stability. Interestingly, in both cell lines residual amounts of the mutant protein were present.

Figure 6 Impact of a NUP37 mutation on the composition of the NPC and on nuclear structure. A primary fibroblast cell line from patient PN-2 with the homozygous truncating mutation p.Arg306* of NUP37 (mutant) was compared with control fibroblasts (WT). DAPI stains DNA (blue). (A–C) Confocal microscopy of immunostaining for NUP37, NUP107, and NUP160 in mutant versus control fibroblasts. (D) Immunoblotting of NUP37, NUP160, and NUP107 in mutant versus control fibroblasts. α-Tubulin serves as a loading control. Note that protein levels are reduced in mutant fibroblasts. (E) Immunostaining with an antibody against several FG-repeat nucleoporins (mAb414) in control (left) versus mutant (right) fibroblasts. (F) Quantification of E demonstrates a significant reduction in the number of NPCs per square micrometer in mutant versus control cells. Data were obtained for 100 cells from 3 different experiments. Error bars denote SEM. P = 0.0048 (Student’s t test). (G) Immunostaining of HP1β (green), labeling heterochromatin, demonstrates an altered pattern in mutant versus control fibroblasts. (H) Fibrillarin (green) was used to stain nucleoli. Note that fibrillarin staining was more dispersed in mutant fibroblasts. (I) Quantification of 150 cells from 3 independent experiments demonstrates a significantly increased percentage of nuclei with abnormal nucleoli in mutant versus control cells. Error bars represent SEM. P = 0.0018 (Student’s t test). Scale bars in A–C, E, G, and H: 5 μm. (J–M) TEM images of control versus mutant fibroblasts. In control (WT) cells, a regular nuclear envelope (arrow outside the nucleus in J) and well-arranged heterochromatin in the proximity of the nuclear envelope (arrow inside the nucleus in J) can be seen. Note that the nuclear architecture of mutant fibroblasts is altered; specifically, (a) there is abnormal arrangement of heterochromatin and nucleoli (arrowheads, J vs. K); (b) the perinuclear space is widened and irregular (arrows, L vs. M); and (c) bulbous invasions of the nuclear envelope were observed (star, M). Scale bars are defined in each image. Immunofluorescence experiments (A–C, E, G, and H) and immunoblotting results (D) were confirmed in 3 independent experiments. **P < 0.01.

When investigating the consequences of reduced NUP37 amounts for NPC density, we found a reduced intensity of the mAb414 antibody signal, suggesting a lower number of nuclear pores in mutant fibroblasts as compared with control cells (Figure 6, E and F). Using antibodies detecting heterochromatin (anti-HP1β; Figure 6G) and nucleoli (anti-fibrillarin; Figure 6, H and I), we demonstrated an alteration of chromatin organization and nucleolar morphology in NUP37 mutant fibroblasts. TEM confirmed this observation (Figure 6, J–M, arrowheads). Additionally, we found the perinuclear space to be widened and irregular (Figure 6, L and M, arrows), and we detected bulbous invasions of the nuclear envelope (Figure 6M, star) in NUP37 mutant fibroblasts. Notably, the cell proliferation rate of NUP37-mutant as compared with control fibroblasts was reduced (Supplemental Figure 6F). We admit that, as mutations in NUP genes predominantly manifest in postmitotic, epithelial tissues, proliferating fibroblasts have important limitations as a model system.