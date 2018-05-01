Loss-of-function CARD8 mutation causes NLRP3 inflammasome activation and Crohn’s disease

Clinical courses of patients in a kindred with a CARD8 mutation and CD-like intestinal inflammation. A kindred containing 3 members bearing a CARD8 mutation is depicted in Figure 1A. In all 3 of these members, the proband, his mother, and his maternal aunt, the mutation occurred in association with CD-like intestinal inflammation (Figure 1, B–I); see detailed description of the case histories of the proband, his mother, and his maternal aunt in Supplemental Methods (supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI98642DS1). The proband’s father did not carry the CARD8 mutation and was free of GI disease. Of note, the proband did not improve upon treatment with steroids plus anti–TNF-α and, while initial histopathologic examination showed changes found in graft-versus-host disease (GvHD), follow-up examination after some clinical improvement showed changes indicative of CD. He was therefore administered anakinra (IL-1 receptor antagonist), a treatment that led to decreased diarrhea and other GI symptoms and was accompanied by a sharp decrease in the fecal calprotectin level (see Figure 1J). This suggested the presence of excessive NLRP3 inflammasome activity and led to the studies detailed below.

DNA-sequencing data of individuals in the kindred. Whole exome sequencing identified a number of variants in the patients who composed the above kindred (Supplemental Figure 1). Among these, the variant chr19:48741719 C>T (hg19) in CARD8 stood out because of its role in the inflammasome (5, 6). This variant has an allele frequency of 0.0015% in the genome Aggregation Database (gnomAD; http://gnomad.broadinstitute.org/) (2 heterozygous individuals), is predicted to be possibly damaging/deleterious by PolyPhen (http://genetics.bwh.harvard.edu/pph/data/) and SIFT (http://sift.jcvi.org/), and has a CADD-PHRED score (http://cadd.gs.washington.edu/info) of 11.3, which is above the mutation significance cutoff score (11) of 3.3 for CARD8. This variant overlaps multiple transcripts, so in the context of the gene, the variant could be in the intron, in the 5′ UTR, or be a V44I missense mutation (Supplemental Figure 2). However, we detected no difference in CARD8 expression at the mRNA and protein levels in cells from the proband compared with cells from a healthy control (Supplemental Figure 3, A and B), so the only relevant annotation is a missense mutation at V44I.

In related studies in which DNA fragments generated by PCR using primers surrounding the CARD8 mutation site were sequenced, the presence of a single allele V44I mutation in DNA from both the proband and his mother (Supplemental Figure 4) was again observed; in addition, these studies also revealed the same CARD8 mutation in a maternal aunt who also has CD (Supplemental Figure 4). Finally, while these sequencing studies were performed on DNA obtained from peripheral cells, quantitative PCR (qPCR) and Western blot studies of small intestine and colonic tissues showed that CARD8 bearing the V44I mutation was expressed at substantial levels in proband GI tissue (Supplemental Figure 5).

Additional analysis of the above sequencing data revealed another variant of potential interest, a missense R329H variant in the MEFV gene having a population allele frequency of 0.2%. The MEFV gene encodes pyrin, a protein that forms the pyrin inflammasome with ASC and caspase-1 that releases IL-1β when stimulated by its activator TcdB. However, we did not find excessive pyrin inflammasome activity in the proband (Supplemental Figure 6). The MEFV variant occurred only in the proband and his mother, not in the proband’s aunt with well-defined CD, who also bears the CARD8 V44I mutation (Supplemental Figure 4). This suggests that the MEFV variant does not contribute to the development of CD in this kindred.

Yet another fact to emerge from the above sequencing data was that DNA from neither the proband nor his parents bore a SNP at rs2043211 in exon 6 (GenBank) (https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/nuccore/NG_029574.2?from=5324&to=53184&report=genbank) of CARD8, a polymorphism that has been shown to occur at an increased frequency in patients with CD in some studies (7, 8).

CARD8 is known to be expressed as one of several isoforms with differing transcription start sites leading to differing molecular weights. This includes a T48 isoform with a start site in exon 6 and a larger T60 isoform with an upstream start site in exon 4 (see Figure 1K). The latter is the isoform that contains the Card8 mutation at V44I and therefore is the isoform that is potentially responsible for the functional effects of the mutation.

Finally, it should be noted that a gene equivalent to CARD8 is not found in mice. Thus, studies of the effects of mutations in the various isoforms of this gene are limited to in vitro studies of human cells that cannot be further elucidated by in vivo studies of similar CARD8 mutants in mice.

The CARD8 V44I mutation is associated with enhanced IL-1 production and increased NLRP3 inflammasome activation. Recent studies have provided evidence that the CARD8 T48 isoform has an inhibitory effect on NLRP3 inflammasome activation (5). To determine whether the CARD8 T60 isoform, i.e., the isoform that bears a V44 site capable of bearing a V44I mutation, has a similar effect on NLRP3 inflammasome regulation, we transfected plasmids expressing human NLRP3 together with plasmids expressing CARD8 T60, CARD T48, or empty vector into HEK293 cells and, 24 hours later, transfected the cells with plasmids expressing ASC, caspase-1, and pro–IL-1β to allow assembly of an NLRP3 inflammasome. Then, after another 24 hours, the cells were stimulated with nigericin and the culture medium of incubated cells was collected for assessment of IL-1β secretion. We found that cells transfected with plasmids expressing either CARD8 T60 or T48 isoforms produced significantly reduced levels of IL-1β compared with cells transfected with empty vector (Figure 2A). These data thus provided evidence that the intact (unmutated) CARD8 T60 isoform also plays an inhibitory role during NLRP3 inflammasome activation. In addition, they suggested that a loss-of-function CARD8 mutation in CARD8 T60 could be affecting this inhibitory role.

Figure 2 The CARD8 V44I mutation is associated with enhanced IL-1β production and increased NLRP3 inflammasome activation. (A) HEK293 cells were transfected with plasmids carrying human NLRP3 together with CARD8 T48 or T60 or empty vector (EV) and, 24 hours later, transfected with plasmids carrying ASC, caspase-1. and pro–IL-1β (to allow assembly of the NLRP3 inflammasome). Twenty-four hours later, cells were stimulated with nigericin (NI) for 30 minutes, after which culture supernatants were collected for IL-1β ELISA assay. Data are shown as mean ± SEM. **P < 0.01, 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s post hoc test. (B) Serum samples from the proband (with a CARD8 V44I mutation) and age- and sex-matched healthy controls (H1 and H2) were collected and subjected to IL-1 and IL-6 ELISA assays. (C) Proband and control PBMCs and monocytes were cultured for 24 or 48 hours without stimulation, after which supernatants were subjected to IL-1β ELISA assay. Data are shown as mean ± SEM. n = 3. **P < 0.01, 2-tailed Student’s t test. (D) Proband and control mDCs were primed with LPS (100 ng/ml) for 6 hours and stimulated with ATP (5 mM) or nigericin (1.2 μM) for 30 minutes, after which culture supernatants were collected and assayed for IL-1β and IL-6 by ELISA. Data are shown as mean ± SEM. n = 3. **P < 0.01, 2-tailed Student’s t test. (E) Western blot detection of mature IL-1β and mature caspase-1. Data for ELISA are representative of 3 independent experiments. Data for Western blot are representative of 2 independent experiments. See complete unedited blots in the supplemental material.

In initial studies to examine this latter possibility, we determined concentrations of IL-1β and IL-6 in a random sample of proband serum by ELISA and found that concentrations of both of these cytokines were clearly increased compared with levels in sex-matched control sera (Figure 2B). In related studies, we determined whether proband peripheral blood mononuclear cells (PBMCs) or monocytes produce increased amounts of IL-1β, as might be expected if the NLRP3 inflammasome was dysregulated by the mutation. Accordingly, we cultured PBMCs and purified proband monocytes for 24 or 48 hours in the absence of stimulation and then determined the IL-1 concentration in the culture supernatants. We found IL-1β in the supernatants from both proband cell cultures was significantly increased compared with that in supernatants of control cell cultures (Figure 2C).

With these data in hand, we next conducted studies to formally determine whether the CARD8 V44I mutation in the CARD8 T60 isoform affects NLRP3 inflammasome activation. We therefore examined IL-1β production by proband and control peripheral monocyte-derived dendritic cells (mDCs) stimulated by LPS alone or LPS in the presence of NLRP3 activators, ATP, or nigericin. We found that cells from the proband stimulated under these conditions produced significantly more IL-1β (Figure 2D) and IL-18 (Supplemental Figure 7) than cells from control individuals, but produced similar amounts of IL-6 (Figure 2D). In addition, in Western blot studies, we found that the cells from the proband produced greatly increased amounts of mature IL-1β and mature caspase-1 than control cells (Figure 2E). Moreover, the proband’s mother and maternal aunt carrying the CARD8 V44I mutation also displayed overactivity of the NLRP3 inflammasome (Supplemental Figures 8 and 9). During the study, peripheral blood specimens from different heathy individuals were used as controls, and in all cases, IL-1β production was lower than that observed in patients with the CARD8 mutation. These data thus suggested that the V44I mutation negated the inhibitory role of CARD8 on NLRP3 inflammasome activation.

The CARD8 mutation does not affect pyrin or NLRC4 inflammasome activation, but has a marginal effect on AIM inflammasome activation. Since intact CARD8 may regulate one or more inflammasomes other than the NLRP3 inflammasome, it was possible that a loss-of-function mutation in CARD8 causes increased IL-1β production via dysregulation of several inflammasomes. To investigate this possibility, we primed purified mDCs from proband and control cells with LPS and then stimulated these mDCs with ATP, TcdB, transfected poly(dA:dT), or flagellin to activate the NLRP3, pyrin, AIM2, or NLRC4 inflammasomes, respectively. Our results showed that, as expected, the mDCs from the proband produced more IL-1β than those from control cells after NLRP3 activation with LPS/ATP stimulation (Figure 3A). In addition, proband mDCs stimulated with the AIM inflammasome activator polyAdT also produced a greater amount of IL-1β than control cells, although in this case, the increase, while repeatable, was relatively small compared with that obtained by the activation of the NLRP3 inflammasome (Figure 3B). In contrast, the production of IL-1β was comparable between patient and control cells after TcdB or flagellin stimulation (Figure 3, C and D). These differential responses were specific to IL-1β, as each of the stimuli resulted in equal IL-6 responses (Figure 3E). Together, these data demonstrated that the CARD8 V44I mutation mainly enhances NLRP3 inflammasome activation, and perhaps the AIM2 inflammasome, but does not affect the pyrin or NLRC4 inflammasome. This is most likely attributable to the fact that CARD8 does not regulate these inflammasome even in the intact state.

Figure 3 The CARD8 mutation affects NLRP3 and AIM2 inflammasome, but not pyrin and NLRC4 inflammasome, activation. mDCs from the proband and a healthy control were primed with LPS (100 ng/ml, 6 hours) and then stimulated with ATP (5 mM, A), poly(dA:dT) (1 μg/ml, 2 hours, B), TcdB (1 μg/ml, 2 hours, C), or flagellin (1 μg/ml, 2 hours, D) to activate the NLRP3, AIM2, pyrin, or NLRC4 inflammasomes, respectively. Culture supernatants were collected and subjected to IL-1β (A–D) and IL-6 (E) assay by ELISA. Primary mDCs from proband and healthy control were treated with or without LPS (100 ng/ml) for 6 hours, after which cells were harvested and subjected to RNA extraction. Quantitative reverse-transcriptase PCR (qRT-PCR) of the extracted RNA was performed to determine the expression of ASC (F), caspase-1 (G), NLRP3 (H), and pro–IL-1β (I). Data are shown as mean ± SEM. n = 3. **P < 0.01; *P < 0.05, 2-tailed Student’s t test. All data are representative of 3 independent experiments.

CARD8 with a V44I mutation exhibits reduced binding to NLRP3 and affects NLRP3 inflammasome assembly. To investigate the mechanism by which the CARD8 V44I mutation exhibits decreased inhibition of the NLRP3 inflammasome, we first asked whether this mutation affects the transcription of the genes related to the NLRP3 inflammasome and thus alters their expression. To attempt to answer this question, we assessed expression levels of various NLRP3 components in mDCs from the proband as compared with those in mDCs from a healthy control individual. We found that proband cells expressed comparable levels of ASC and caspase-1 (Figure 3, F and G), but significantly increased levels of NLRP3 and IL-1β (Figure 3, H and I). The increase in NLRP3 mRNA associated with the CARD8 V44I mutation is presently unexplained, but may be due to the fact that the mutation negates known inhibitory effects of CARD8 on NF-κB activation and thereby causes an increase in NLRP3 transcription (12).

Next, we determined whether the mutation in CARD8 affects its ability to bind to NLRP3. To this end, HEK293 cells transfected with plasmids expressing intact CARD8 T60 or CARD8 T60 bearing the V44I mutation along with a plasmid expressing NLRP3 were cultured for 48 hours, after which cell lysates were prepared and subjected to immunoprecipitation with anti-CARD8 antibody followed by immunoblotting with anti-NLRP3 antibody. The results showed that the interaction between mutant CARD8 T60 and NLRP3 was remarkably reduced compared with the interaction between intact CARD8 T60 and NLRP3 (Figure 4A). In parallel studies, we determined whether a similar effect can be observed under physiological conditions. In these studies, we stimulated mDCs from the proband and a healthy control with LPS or LPS plus nigericin and then, after an appropriate incubation period, prepared cell lysates and subjected the latter to immunoblot studies as discussed above. We found that intact CARD8 bound to NLRP3 when stimulated with LPS, but not after LPS and nigericin treatment (Figure 4B). In contrast, the mutant CARD8 did not bind to NLRP3 in any circumstance (Figure 4B). These data indicate that CARD8 bearing the V44I mutation has a reduced capacity to bind to NLRP3 under physiologic conditions.

Figure 4 CARD8 with a V44I mutation exhibits reduced binding to NLRP3 and affects NLRP3 inflammasome assembly. (A) Plasmids expressing intact CARD8, CARD8 V44I mutation, or empty vector were transfected into HEK293 cells along with a plasmid expressing NLRP3. At 48 hours after transfection, cells were harvested and cell lysates were subjected to immunoprecipitation using anti-CARD8 antibody, followed with immunoblotting. (B) mDCs from proband and healthy control were stimulated with LPS (100 ng/ml, 6 hours) or LPS plus nigericin (1.2 μM, 30 minutes). Cells were lysed, and lysates were subjected to immunoprecipitation and immunoblotting. (C) HEK293 cells were transfected with a plasmid expressing NLRP3 along with Myc-tagged intact CARD8 T60, CARD8 T60 P102I, or empty vector. Cells were lysed at 48 hours, and lysates were subjected to immunoprecipitation using anti-Myc antibody, followed by immunoblotting. (D) HEK293 cells were transfected with NLRP3 plasmid along with Myc-tagged intact CARD8 T60, CARD8 T60 P102I, or empty vector. Twenty-four hours later, cells were transfected with plasmids expressing ASC, caspase-1, and pro–IL-1β to allow assembly of the NLRP3 inflammasome. Another 24 hours later, cells were stimulated with nigericin (1.2 μM, 30 minutes). The cultural supernatants were examined for IL-1β concentration by ELISA. Data are shown as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s post hoc test. (E) mDCs from proband and a healthy control were stimulated with LPS (100 ng/ml, 6 hour) plus nigericin (1.2 μM, 30 minutes). Cells were prepared for Western blot as in Methods. (F) Cell lysates shown in E were prepared for Western blot as in Methods. Data for ELISA are representative of 3 independent experiments. Data for Western blot are representative of 2 independent experiments. See complete unedited blots in the supplemental material.

Despite the fact that the proband does not express the CARD8 SNP at rs2043211 that has been associated with CD in some studies (7, 8), it was of interest to determine whether this SNP also causes an abnormality of the capacity of CARD8 to bind to NLRP3, as does the V44I mutation. Whereas this SNP introduces a stop codon (C10X) in the T48 isoform of CARD8 (and therefore the likely formation of a downstream transcriptional start site for this isoform), it causes a P102I mutation in the T60 isoform of CARD8 due to the upstream start site governing this isoform. Accordingly, to determine the effect of this SNP on CARD8 binding to NLRP3, we transfected plasmids expressing intact or P102I-mutated T60 CARD8 together with a plasmid expressing NLRP3 into HEK293 cells and then performed immunoblotting studies to examine CARD8/NLRP3 interactions. We found that the interaction between NLRP3 and CARD8 T60 P102I was comparable to that with intact CARD8 T60 (Figure 4C). In an additional study in which we determined the capacity of CARD8 T60 P102I or intact CARD8 T60 to inhibit an assembled NLRP3 inflammasome in HEK293 cells as described above, we observed that P102I and intact CARD8 had comparable abilities to inhibit the secretion of IL-1β by the NLRP3 inflammasome (Figure 4D). Thus, even in individuals carrying a homozygous SNP at rs2043211, the CARD8 isoform T60 still regulates NLRP3 inflammasome activity.

Finally, we investigated whether the lack of CARD8 binding to NLRP3 associated with the mutation affects NLRP3 inflammasome assembly. For this purpose, we determined whether the mutation affects ASC polymerization and perinuclear speck formation, an obligate downstream effect of its binding to NLRP3, and inflammasome assembly and activation. We found that mDCs from the peripheral blood of the proband with a CARD8 V44I mutation exhibited increased ASC oligomerization upon NLRP3 inflammasome activation with LPS and nigericin as compared with cells from a control individual (Figure 4E). In addition, oligomerization of NLRP3 was also increased in cells with the CARD8 V44I mutation (Figure 4F). These results indicate that reduced CARD8 function due to a V44I mutation is accompanied by increased NLRP3 assembly.

CARD8 bearing the V44I mutation has a dominant-negative effect. As noted above, the CARD8 V44I mutation is found on only 1 allele of the proband and is therefore capable of producing intact CARD8 (albeit in reduced amounts). It therefore seemed likely that the mutated CARD8 was exerting a dominant-negative effect and thereby inhibiting the function of the intact CARD8. To examine this possibility, we transfected plasmids expressing mutated and intact T60 isoforms of CARD8 alone or together into HEK293 cells and then performed immunoblot studies to determine CARD8 binding to NLRP3, as described above. We found that cotransfection of mutated CARD8 with intact CARD8 greatly decreased CARD8 and NLRP3 binding (Figure 5A).

Figure 5 Mutant CARD8 exerts a dominant-negative effect on the NLRP3 inflammasome. (A) HEK293 cells were transfected with plasmids expressing intact and mutant CARD8 T60 alone or together (half of the amount per plasmids, to mimic the heterozygous status of the proband). After 48 hours of incubation, cell lysates were obtained and subjected to immunoprecipitation and immunoblotting to determine CARD8 binding to NLRP3. (B) HEK293 cells were transfected with NLRP3 and Flag-tagged CARD8 T48 plasmids along with intact or mutant CARD8 T60 plasmids. After 48 hours, cell lysates were obtained and subjected to immunoprecipitation (using anti-CARD8 antibody) and immunoblotting. (C) HEK293 cells were transfected with NLRP3 and CARD8 T48 plasmids along with intact or mutant CARD8 T60 plasmids. After 48 hours, cell lysates were obtained and subjected to immunoprecipitation (using anti-NLRP3 antibody) and immunoblotting. (D) HEK293 cells were transfected with NLRP3 and intact CARD8 T48 or T60 alone or together with mutant CARD8 T60 plasmids. Twenty-four hours later, T cells were transfected with ASC, caspase-1, and pro–IL-1β plasmids to allow the assembly of NLRP3 inflammasome. Twenty-four hours later, cells were stimulated with nigericin (1.2 μM) for 30 minutes. Cultural supernatants were collected for IL-1β ELISA assay. Data are shown as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, 1-way ANOVA with Tukey’s post hoc test. Data for ELISA are representative of 3 independent experiments. Data for Western blot are representative of 2 independent experiments. See complete unedited blots in the supplemental material.

Next, to determine whether the interaction between CARD8 T48 and NLRP3 was affected by the CARD8 T60 V44I mutation, we transfected HEK293 cells with a plasmid expressing the T48 isoform of CARD8 together with a plasmid expressing the intact or mutated T60 isoform of CARD8 and then performed immunoblot studies as described above. We found that the presence of mutated CARD8 T60, but not intact CARD8 T60, reduced T48 binding to NLRP3 (Figure 5B). This effect was confirmed by immunoprecipitation with anti-NLRP3 antibody (Figure 5C).

In a parallel experiment, we transfected NLRP3, ASC, caspase-1, and pro–IL-1β into HEK293 cells to allow assembly of an NLRP3 inflammasome and then transfected intact CARD8 T60 or T48 alone or together with mutant CARD8 T60 to examine their effect on IL-1β production. We found that transfection of intact CARD8 T60 or T48 alone inhibited IL-1β production, whereas cotransfection of mutant CARD8 disrupted the inhibitory effect of the intact T60 or T48 on IL-1β production (Figure 5D). Taken together, these findings establish that CARD8 T60 bearing a V44I mutation interferes with the function of intact CARD8 and thus acts in a dominant-negative fashion.

Finally, in studies addressing the mechanism underlying this dominant-negative effect, we investigated whether the isoforms of CARD8 interact with one another. To this end, we transfected plasmids expressing Flag-tagged CARD8 T48 together with Myc-tagged intact or mutated CARD8 T60 into HEK293 cells and examined their interaction by immunoblotting. We found that, whereas intact CARD8 T60 exhibited barely discernible interaction with CARD8 T48, mutated CARD8 T60 exhibited robust interaction with CARD8 T48 (Figure 6A). Similarly, whereas intact CARD8 T60 interacted poorly with intact CARD8 T60, mutated CARD 8 T60 interacted quite well with intact CARD8 T60 (Figure 6B). Along the same lines, electrophoresis of lysates of cells transfected with plasmids expressing intact CARD8 T60/T60 mixtures under nonreducing conditions revealed poor oligomer formation, whereas lysates of cells transfected with intact CARD8 T60/mutated CARD8 T60 mixtures exhibited strong oligomer formation (Figure 6, C and D). Similarly, intact CARD8 T48/T60 exhibited relatively poor oligomer formation, whereas intact CARD8 T48/mutated CARD8 T60 exhibited robust oligomer formation (Figure 6E). These data thus suggest that mutated CARD8 exerts a dominant-negative effect by binding to intact CARD8 isoforms, thereby disrupting the latter’s ability to bind to NLRP3 (see model in Figure 6F).

Figure 6 Mutant CARD8 T60 disrupts interaction between T48 and NLRP3. (A) HEK293 cells were transfected with Flag-tagged CARD8 T48 and with Myc-tagged intact or mutant CARD8 T60. After 48 hours, cell lysates were obtained and subjected to immunoprecipitation (with anti-Flag antibody), followed by immunoblotting. (B) HEK293 cells were transfected with Myc-tagged CARD8 T60 along with Flag-tagged intact or mutant CARD8 T60 plasmids. After 48 hours, cell lysates were obtained and subjected to immunoprecipitation (using anti-Myc antibody), followed by immunoblotting. (C) HEK293 cells were transfected with Flag-tagged intact or mutant CARD8 T60 plasmids. After 48 hours, cell lysates were obtained and treated with DSS crosslinker and then with LDS loading buffer for Western blot. (D) HEK293 cells were transfected with Flag-tagged intact CARD8 T60 plasmid alone or together with a mutant CARD8 T60 plasmid. After 48 hours, cell lysates were obtained and treated with DSS crosslinker and then with LDS loading buffer for Western blot. (E) HEK293 cells were transfected with a Flag-tagged CARD8 T48 along with intact or mutant CARD8 T60 plasmids: after 48 hours, cell lysates were obtained and treated with DSS crosslinker and then with LDS loading buffer for Western blot. (F) Diagram showing that mutant CARD8 T60 exhibits increased binding with intact T60 and T48 and that this binding is thought to block interaction between intact CARD8 T60 or T48 with NLRP3. All data are representative of 2 independent experiments. See complete unedited blots in the supplemental material.

The CARD8 V44I mutation results in reduced NLRP3 serine phosphorylation as well as reduced K63 and K48 polyubiquitination. Recent studies have provided evidence that serine phosphorylation of NLRP3 mediated by phosphokinase A (PKA) inhibits NLRP3 inflammasome activation and that such phosphorylation is disrupted in CAPS patients with increased NLRP3 inflammasome activity (13). In addition, it has been reported that NLRP3 polyubiquitination also inhibits NLRP3 inflammasome activation (14, 15). It is therefore possible that the inhibitory effect of intact CARD8 and its loss in the presence of a V44I CARD8 mutation is due to effects on NLRP3 serine phosphorylation and NLRP3 polyubiquitination.

To examine this possibility, we transfected plasmids expressing human NLRP3, ASC, caspase-1, and either intact or mutated CARD8 into HEK293 cells to determine the effect of CARD8 or mutant CARD8 on serine phosphorylation of NLRP3 during its activation in a reassembled NLRP3 inflammasome. We found that serine phosphorylation of immunoprecipitated NLRP3 (detected with a phosphoserine-specific antibody) in cells with expression of intact CARD8 was increased compared with that in cells without transfection of CARD8 (Figure 7A). In addition, the phosphorylation of NLRP3 in cells transfected with mutated CARD8 was reduced compared with that in cells transfected with intact CARD8 (Figure 7A). However, after treatment with nigericin, NLRP3 phosphorylation in both samples was reduced (Figure 7A). These data suggest that before activation, NLRP3 was in a serine-phosphorylated state, allowing the NLRP3 inflammasome to maintain an inactive status; however, when stimulated by its activators, the phosphorylation was reduced and thus allowed activation. In contrast, the mutated CARD8, presumably due to its lack of binding, resulted in reduced phosphorylation of NLRP3 even prior to activation and therefore led to enhanced activation.

Figure 7 The CARD8 V44I mutation results in reduced NLRP3 serine phosphorylation as well as reduced K63 and K48 polyubiquitination. (A) HEK293 cells were transfected with human NLRP3, ASC, caspase-1, and either intact or mutant CARD8 T60 plasmids. After 48 hours, cells were stimulated with or without nigericin (1.2 μM, 30 minutes). Cell lysates were obtained and subjected to immunoprecipitation (with anti-NLRP3 antibody) and immunoblotted with anti-phosphoserine antibody. (B) mDCs from the proband and a healthy control were pretreated with LPS (100 ng/ml, 6 hours) and then activated with nigericin (1.2 μM, 30 minutes). Cell lysates from these cells were subjected to immunoprecipitation and immunoblotting as described above. (C) HEK293 cells were transfected with NLRP3, ASC, and caspase-1 plasmids as well as intact or mutant CARD8 T60 plasmids together with constructs expressing K63 or K48 ubiquitin chains. Forty-eight hours later, cell lysates were obtained and subjected to immunoprecipitation (with anti-NLRP3 antibody) and Western blot to examine the polyubiquitination of NLRP3. The top row image was spliced from images obtained from the same gel, but with different exposure times. All data are representative of 2 independent experiments. See complete unedited blots in the supplemental material.

In parallel studies to verify these findings under physiologic conditions, we pretreated mDCs from the proband and a control individual with LPS and then activated the NLRP3 inflammasome with nigericin. Finally, we subjected cell lysates from these cells to immunoprecipitation with anti-NLRP3 antibody and then immunoblotting with anti-phosphoserine antibody as described above. In this case, we found that cells with the CARD8 mutation exhibited remarkably less NLRP3 serine phosphorylation than cells with intact CARD8 (Figure 7B). Taken together, these studies show that CARD8 regulates NLRP3 inflammasome activation at the level of serine phosphorylation and that the CARD8 mutation affects this regulation.

We next asked whether intact or mutated CARD8 affects polyubiquitination of NLRP3. To this end, we transfected constructs carrying human NLRP3, ASC, caspase-1, or intact or mutated CARD8 T60 together with constructs expressing K63 or K48 ubiquitin chain into HEK293 cells. The cells were then incubated for 48 hours, after which cell lysates were subjected to immunoprecipitation with anti-NLRP3 antibody and Western blot to examine the polyubiquitination of NLRP3. We found that the K63- and K48-linked polyubiquitination of NLRP3 in cells transfected with CARD8 T60 V44I mutant were both reduced compared with those in cells transfected with intact CARD8 T60 (Figure 7C). These studies therefore imply that CARD8 also regulates NLRP3 inflammasome at the level of polyubiquitination and that the CARD8 mutation affects this regulation.

Taken together, these results suggest that the overactivation of NLRP3 inflammasome in the CD patients bearing mutated CARD8 is caused by both reduced NLRP3 phosphorylation and K63- and K48-linked polyubiquitination of NLRP3.

IL-1β antibody administration is an effective form of treatment of CD in a patient bearing a CARD8 V44I mutation. As noted above, CD in the proband bearing the CARD8 mutation was greatly ameliorated by treatment targeting IL-1β (anakinra and canakinumab). We therefore performed studies to determine the effect of this treatment on NLRP3 inflammasome function. We found that the antibody treatment reduced serum IL-1β as well as IL-6 and TNF-α to levels observed in control individuals (Figure 8, A–C). However, stimulation of circulating monocytes under NLRP3-activating conditions revealed that the antibody had no effect on inflammasome activation and that the V44I mutation was still capable of inducing increased activation. The effect of antibody treatment was therefore directed at the output of the NLRP3 inflammasome activation rather than at its activation.

Figure 8 IL-1β antibody treatment reduced peripheral cytokine levels in proband bearing a CARD8 V44I mutation. Seven serum samples from the proband at various time points were collected and subjected to assays of IL-1β (A), IL-6 (B), and TNF-α (C) concentrations by ELISA. Data in A–C are shown as mean ± SEM. Serum samples from patients with active CD without CARD8 V44I mutations and healthy individuals were collected and subjected to assays of the concentration of IL-1β (D), IL-6 (E), and TNF-α (F) by ELISA. CD patients, n = 4; control, n = 5. Data in D–F are shown as mean ± SEM. **P < 0.01, 2-tailed Student’s t test. All data are representative of 3 independent experiments.

The above data showed that increased IL-1β secretion played a pathogenic role in the proband and that the concentration of IL-1β in the circulation was correlated with disease activity. This prompted us to ask how circulating IL-1β levels in the patient with the CARD8 mutation compared with those in conventional CD patients without a CARD8 mutation. To this end, we collected serum samples from 4 patients with moderately active CD and compared the circulating IL-1β, IL-6, and TNF-α levels in these patients with those in the patient with the CARD8 mutation and healthy individuals. The results showed that the concentration of all 3 cytokines was significantly higher than that in healthy controls (Figure 8, D–F), but lower than in the patient with the CARD8 mutation. This suggests that, whereas conventional CD patients have increased NLRP3 inflammasome activity, the latter is not as elevated as in the patient with the CARD8 mutation. This is probably one of the reasons why GI disease in the patient with the mutation was not responsive to treatment that did not address NLRP3 hyperactivity.