Commentary 10.1172/JCI98297

Histamine-releasing factor: a promising therapeutic target for food allergy

Marsha Wills-Karp

Department of Environmental Health and Engineering, Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, Baltimore, Maryland, USA.

Address correspondence to: Marsha Wills-Karp, Department of Environmental Health and Engineering, Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, 615 N. Wolfe St., RM W7527, Baltimore, Maryland 21205, USA. Phone: 410.955.2452; Email: mwkarp@jhu.edu.

First published November 13, 2017 - More info

Published in Volume 127, Issue 12 (December 1, 2017)
J Clin Invest. 2017;127(12):4238–4241. doi:10.1172/JCI98297.
Copyright © 2017, American Society for Clinical Investigation

First published November 13, 2017

See the related article at Histamine-releasing factor enhances food allergy.

The prevalence of food allergies has been increasing at an alarming rate over the last few decades. Despite the dramatic increase in disease prevalence, the development of effective therapies has not kept pace. In this issue of the JCI, Ando et al. provide a causal link between histamine-releasing factor (HRF) interactions with IgE and food allergy in a murine model. Successful oral immunotherapy of both egg-allergic human patients and food-allergic mice was associated with sustained suppression of HRF-reactive IgE levels. These results support a role for HRF-IgE interactions in the amplification of intestinal inflammation and suggest HRF as a therapeutic target in food allergy.

Advertisement