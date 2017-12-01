Histamine-releasing factor enhances food allergy

HRF promotes intestinal inflammation during the elicitation phase of murine food allergy. Mice immunized i.p. with OVA in the presence of alum were repeatedly challenged with i.g. gavages of OVA, leading to the development of diarrhea and type 2 inflammation in the small intestine (9, 10). Initial diarrheal events occurred mostly from the second to the sixth challenge (Figure 1, A and B). As shown previously (9), serum levels of total IgE and IgG1 as well as OVA-specific IgE and IgG were increased in diarrheal mice, compared with nonsensitized, OVA-challenged control mice (Figure 1C and data not shown). Interestingly, serum levels of HRF-reactive IgG and HRF-reactive IgE, but not HRF, were also increased (Figure 1, D and E). When sensitized mice were pretreated i.g. with an HRF inhibitor, GST-N19, before each OVA challenge, the onset of diarrhea was delayed and its incidence was reduced (Figure 1, A and B). Consistent with the established role of mast cells in this model (9), the increased serum level of the mast cell protease mMCP-1 was sustained for more than 8 hours after OVA challenges and reduced by GST-N19 pretreatment (Figure 1F and data not shown). Furthermore, HRF inhibitor reduced the number of mucosal mast cells found in jejunum (Figure 1G). Flow cytometry confirmed increased IL-9–producing mucosal mast cells (MMC9s), which are precursors to granular mucosal mast cells and critical in this model (20), in food allergic mice, and HRF inhibitor reduced MMC9s in jejunum (Figure 1H). A robust correlation was found between diarrhea occurrence and numbers of mucosal mast cells (Spearman’s correlation, r = 0.82, P < 0.0001), but numbers of submucosal mast cells were not increased by OVA challenges (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI96525DS1 and data not shown). Transcriptome and quantitative reverse-transcriptase PCR (qRT-PCR) analyses of jejunum (Figure 1I and data not shown) showed increased Th2 cytokine mRNAs (Il4 and Il13) in diarrheal mice, which was repressed in inhibitor-pretreated mice. In contrast, levels of total IgE, IgG1, IgG2a, or HRF-reactive IgE and IgG were not reduced by HRF inhibitor (Figure 1, C and E, and data not shown). The i.g. administration of a synthetic N19 peptide or HRF-2CA, which is a monomeric mutant of mouse HRF (19), in place of GST-N19 exhibited similar inhibitory effects on diarrhea occurrence, intestinal inflammation, mucosal mast cells, and serum mMCP-1 levels, but failed to affect levels of IgE, IgG1, or HRF-reactive IgE and IgG (Supplemental Figure 1).

Figure 1 GST-N19 inhibits the development of diarrhea and intestinal mastocytosis in murine food allergy. Mice were i.p. sensitized with OVA (50 μg/mouse) plus alum on days 0 and 14. From day 28, mice were i.g. challenged with OVA (50 mg) 3 times a week. Sensitized mice were either nonpretreated (–) or i.g. pretreated with 100 μg of GST or GST-N19 (N19). (A) Procedure schematic. (B) The development of diarrhea was monitored for 90 minutes after each OVA challenge. n = 5 for nonsensitized group; n = 3 for inhibitor nonpretreated group; n = 4 for GST group; n = 6 for N19 group. Data are representative of at least 3 independent experiments. log-rank test: P = 0.028 (GST vs. GST-N19), P = 0.036 (control vs. GST-N19). Nonsensitized mice did not exhibit diarrhea after OVA gavages (not shown). (C–E) Total IgE, IgG1, HRF, and HRF-reactive IgE and IgG in sera were measured by ELISA. (F) Serum mMCP-1 was also measured by ELISA. (G) Sections of jejunum were stained with chloroacetate esterase to identify mast cells. Sections indicated by rectangles are enlarged in lower rows. Scale bars: 100 μm; 50 μm (insets). (H) Flow cytometry was performed to enumerate MMC9s (Lin–c-Kit+ST2+IL-17RB–Integrin β7lo) in jejunum. n = 14 for nonsensitized group; n = 15 for inhibitor nonpretreated group; n = 9 for GST group; n = 9 for GST-N19 group, pooled data of 3 independent experiments. (I) Cytokine mRNAs in jejunum were quantified by qRT-PCR. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001, ANOVA with Tukey’s multiple comparison. Cont, control.

While allergen-induced increases in IgE and IgG levels were not changed in HRF inhibitor–treated versus –nontreated mice, the efficacy of HRF inhibitors suggested that they suppress the allergen-triggered elicitation phase of food allergy by targeting mast cells. We next tested whether HRF inhibitors affect the sensitization phase of food allergy. Pretreatment with HRF inhibitor before sensitization with OVA plus alum did not affect diarrhea occurrence or levels of IgE or IgG1 (Supplemental Figure 2), indicating that HRF regulates the elicitation, but not sensitization, phase in this food allergy model.

HRF inhibitors suppress allergic diarrhea via FcεRI. A crucial role for FcεRI in food allergy was previously demonstrated in this and other murine models (9, 21). We confirmed it using FceRIa–/– mice, as allergic diarrhea was severely delayed and suppressed in FceRIa–/– mice. Accordingly, numbers of mucosal mast cells were low, and more importantly, effects of HRF inhibitor were not observed in FceRIa–/– mice (Supplemental Figure 3A).

Since the IgG Fc receptor FcγRIIB inhibits FcεRI-mediated mast cell activation (22) and is critical for the efficacy of allergy immunotherapy (23), we also tested the role of this receptor in food allergy using FcgRIIB–/– mice. Allergic diarrhea was seen in FcgRIIB–/– mice similar to that in WT mice, and HRF inhibitor suppressed allergic diarrhea in the mutant mice (Supplemental Figure 3B). Ectonucleotide pyrophosphatase-phosphodiesterase 3 (E-NPP3, also known as CD203c) also negatively regulates FcεRI-induced activation (24). Indeed, Enpp3–/– mice exhibited enhanced allergic diarrhea accompanied by weight loss as compared with WT control. Again, HRF inhibitor suppressed allergic diarrhea and weight loss in Enpp3–/– mice (Supplemental Figure 3C). These results collectively support the notion that HRF promotes allergic diarrhea and type 2 inflammation via FcεRI.

Mucosal mast cells from allergic mice are activated by allergen and HRF. Reactivity of ex vivo mucosal mast cells in the small intestine was investigated in a new assay termed mast cell activation test (MCAT). When cell mixtures containing mucosal mast cells derived from nonsensitized mice were stimulated with OVA, few mast cells were activated (Figure 2, A and B). In contrast, 2.48% ± 0.136% (mean ± SEM) of c-Kit+ mucosal mast cells derived from allergic mice expressed an activation marker, lysosomal-associated membrane protein 1 (LAMP-1), on their cell surface without stimulation, and they were further activated by OVA in a dose-dependent manner (Figure 2, A and B). Since mucosal mast cells derived from both nonsensitized and allergic mice were similarly activated by anti-IgE Ab, FcεRI molecules in both mice should have been occupied by IgE in vivo. Differential reactivity of the cells to OVA indicated that OVA-specific IgE molecules occupied a substantial proportion of FcεRI on mast cells in allergic mice, whereas FcεRI in nonsensitized mice was occupied by nonspecific IgE. Recombinant dimeric, but not monomeric, HRF activated ex vivo mucosal mast cells (Supplemental Figure 4, A and B). Moreover, HRF inhibitors (i.e., HRF-2CA and N19 peptide) significantly suppressed HRF-induced as well as OVA-induced activation of mucosal mast cells derived from allergic mice (Figure 2C and data not shown). These ex vivo observations of OVA-induced mast cell activation likely reflect what happened in the small intestine of food-allergic mice.

Figure 2 Mucosal mast cells can be activated ex vivo by antigen. Cells were released with EDTA from small intestines of nonsensitized/OVA-challenged (Cont) or OVA-sensitized/OVA-challenged (OVA) mice, and mononuclear cells were selected. The cells were incubated for 15 minutes at 37°C with OVA or anti-IgE Ab, and activation of Kit+ mast cells was measured by flow cytometry (A and B). **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001, Student’s t test. n = 2, representative of 2 independent experiments. (C) Mucosal cells derived from OVA-sensitized/OVA-challenged mice were stimulated with PBS (n = 4), OVA (10 ng/ml, n = 4), or HRF dimer (100 μg/ml, n = 2) in the presence or absence of HRF-2CA (300 μg/ml). *P < 0.05, Student’s t test.

HRF dimer increases in the small intestine of allergic mice. Disulfide-linked HRF dimers bind to certain IgE molecules, leading to crosslinking of IgE-bound FcεRI molecules and their consequent activation (Supplemental Figure 4, A and B, and ref. 19). We thus quantified HRF multimers in inflammatory sites. Jejunal tissues were harvested 24 hours after the tenth OVA challenge, homogenized, and extracted with PBS for a new ELISA to quantify HRF multimers (Supplemental Figure 4C). Three-fold more amounts of HRF multimers were found in allergic than in control mice (Figure 3A), and the total amount of HRF and the ratio of HRF multimers to total HRF were also increased in allergic mice (Figure 3, B and C). Consistent with this, Western blot analysis showed that the small intestine of allergic mice had significantly higher ratios of dimeric to monomeric HRF than those of control mice and the ratios were reduced by HRF inhibitor (Figure 3D). The increased multimer-to-monomer ratio was likely due to oxidative stress under allergic conditions (25, 26). These results suggest that HRF dimer/multimers promote mast cell activation in the small intestine of allergic mice.

Figure 3 HRF dimer is increased in allergic mice, and GST-N19 preferentially targets mast cells in jejunum. (A and C) HRF multimers in the jejunum of nonsensitized/OVA-challenged (Cont, n = 6) or OVA-sensitized/OVA-challenged (OVA, n = 5) mice were quantified by a newly developed ELISA. (B) HRF was also measured by ELISA. (D) HRF dimer and monomer were quantified by Western blotting in control (Cont) and food allergic mice treated without (OVA) or with GST (GST) or GST-N19 (N19) (n = 5 for each group). (E) Allergic diarrhea was induced by 6 challenges. On the day of the seventh challenge, the mice were gavaged with 0.1 mg of GST or GST-N19. One hour later, mice were sacrificed without OVA challenge. Jejunum tissues were stained for GST, IgE, and mMCP-1 before confocal microscopy. n = 5 for GST; n = 6 for GST-N19. Arrows indicate cells positive for GST or GST-N19 as well as IgE and mMCP-1. The right graph shows quantitation. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001, Student’s t test. Scale bars: 50 μm.

HRF inhibitors target mast cells. We next tested whether HRF inhibitors target mucosal mast cells. To this end, mice with allergic diarrhea were i.g. gavaged with GST-N19 or GST and their location was identified 1 hour after their gavage. Confocal microscopy showed that 71.4% ± 0.64% of jejunal IgE+ cells were also positive for mMCP-1, while other mast cell markers such as mMCP-4 or mMCP-6 were positive for less than 20% of IgE+ cells (data not shown). We found that about 65% of IgE+mMCP-1+ mast cells were colocalized with GST-N19, whereas only 34% of IgE+mMCP-1+ mast cells were colocalized with GST (Figure 3E). Preferential targeting of His-tagged HRF-2CA to IgE+mMCP-1+ mast cells was also observed using anti-His tag (64.0% ± 2.69%) (data not shown). These results suggest that HRF inhibitors target mainly mucosal mast cells, although their inhibitory effects on basophils might be contributory.

Intestinal epithelial cells, fibroblasts, and various immune cells secrete HRF. Immunofluorescence microscopy analysis was performed to localize HRF in jejunum, the most proximal intestinal segment where diarrhea began in this model of food allergy. HRF staining was detected both inside and outside of nuclei of intestinal epithelial cells, CD45+ hematopoietic cells, and CD45– stromal cells in lamina propria (Supplemental Figure 5, A and B). Among hematopoietic cells, IgE+ cells were surrounded by HRF (Supplemental Figure 5C) and Siglec F+ cells with bilobed nuclei were costained with HRF (Supplemental Figure 5D). Moreover, CD63+ cells, most of which were reported to be eosinophils in the steady-state lamina propria (27), were also HRF positive (Supplemental Figure 5E), suggesting that the eosinophils are HRF producers. Large cells with vesicular CD63 expression appeared after food allergy induction and were negative for intracellular HRF. These may be mast cells. In contrast, CD3+ and B220+ cells were barely positive for HRF (data not shown).

We then investigated which cell types secrete HRF in in vitro cultures. We tested intestinal epithelial cells, fibroblasts, and various immune cells. CMT-93 murine intestinal epithelial cells constitutively secreted a considerable amount of HRF monomer and stimulation with Th2 cytokines (IL-4, IL-5, and IL-13), and proinflammatory cytokines (IL-1β, IL-6, and TNF) strongly induced HRF secretion (Figure 4A and Supplemental Figure 6A). In contrast, epithelial-derived Th2-promoting cytokines (TSLP, IL-25, and IL-33) failed to induce HRF secretion in CMT-93 cells. Fibroblasts including primary intestinal fibroblasts from newborn mice and NIH/3T3 cells also secreted HRF constitutively (Figure 4B and data not shown), and stimulation with Th2 cytokines (IL-4 and IL-5), IL-1β, and epithelial-derived cytokines, particularly IL-33, enhanced HRF secretion. IL-9 rather suppressed HRF secretion (data not shown). Consistent with results shown by imaging analysis, bone marrow–derived eosinophils produced both HRF monomer and dimer constitutively (Supplemental Figure 6B). Stimulation with IL-33 and TSLP increased HRF multimer in eosinophils. Murine RAW267.4 and human U937 macrophage lines also secreted HRF constitutively (Figure 4C and Supplemental Figure 6A). IL-4, IL-5, IL-13, and IL-25 increased HRF dimer in RAW267.4 cells, while IL-1β, IL-6, and TNF increased the secretion of HRF monomer (Figure 4C). Both T and B cells secreted modest amounts of HRF, which were not affected significantly by the cytokines (Supplemental Figure 6C). In contrast, treatment of dendritic cells, bone marrow–derived macrophages, and mast cells with various classes of stimulants increased the expression of intracellular HRF, but failed to secrete significant amounts of HRF (data not shown). Thus, HRF could be secreted by various cell types present in the small intestine. Taking cell numbers into account, intestinal epithelial cells and fibroblasts seem to be the major cellular sources of secreted HRF, which dramatically increases in response to Th2 and proinflammatory cytokines.

Figure 4 HRF is secreted by various cells. CMT-93 murine intestinal epithelial cells (A), NIH/3T3 murine fibroblasts, (B) and Raw264.7 murine macrophages (C) were stimulated overnight with low (20 ng/ml) and high (100 ng/ml) concentrations of various cytokines. HRF secreted into culture supernatants was detected by Western blotting. Med, mediume only; US, supernatant from unstimulated cells. –DTT and +DTT indicate SDS gels were run under nonreducing and reducing conditions, respectively. Gel portions containing the 23 kDa HRF monomer are shown, except that a larger portion of the nonreducing gel is shown in panel C. Arrow indicates the position of HRF dimer, which disappeared under reducing conditions.

HRF inhibitors ameliorate the severity of food allergy in a therapeutic context. We next tested whether HRF inhibitors modulate food allergy after diarrhea has begun. To this end, mice were divided into 2 cohorts after OVA-sensitized mice showed diarrhea by the seventh challenge of OVA. One cohort of mice were i.v. treated twice with PBS followed by OVA challenge, and the other were i.v. treated twice with 30 μg of HRF-2CA followed by OVA challenge (Figure 5A). Clinical scores were significantly reduced by HRF-2CA (Figure 5B). Therapeutic treatment of HRF inhibitor did not reduce total IgE, IgG1 (Figure 5C), or mucosal mast cells (Figure 5E). However, HRF inhibitors modestly but significantly reduced serum mMCP-1 levels (Figure 5D), suggesting that the activation, but not the growth or differentiation, state of mucosal mast cells can be inhibited by HRF inhibitor after the allergic state is established. Similar therapeutic effects were observed by synthetic N19 peptide (Figure 5F) or GST-N19 (data not shown). These results collectively demonstrate that therapeutic administration of HRF inhibitors reduces the severity of food allergy.

Figure 5 Therapeutic treatment with HRF inhibitor ameliorates the severity of food allergy. Mice were sensitized and i.g. challenged with OVA. By the seventh OVA challenge, all the mice suffered diarrhea. These mice were pretreated i.v. with 30 μg of HRF-2CA (2CA) or PBS (OVA) before being challenged with OVA 2 more times. (A) Procedure schematic. (B) Diarrhea severity. n = 11 for OVA; n = 13 for HRF-2CA; n = 4 for nonsensitized control (not shown); pooled data of 2 independent experiments) ***P < 0.001, 2-way ANOVA. (C) Total and OVA-specific IgE and IgG1 concentration in sera were measured by ELISA. (D) mMCP-1 in sera was measured by ELISA. (E) Sections of jejunum were stained with chloroacetate esterase. (C–E) *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001, Student’s t test. (F) Similar i.v. therapeutic treatment of allergic mice was conducted with 30 μg of synthetic N19 peptide. n = 12 for OVA; n = 12 for pepN19, pooled data of 2 independent experiments. **P < 0.001, 2-way ANOVA.

HRF-reactive immunoglobulins during OIT in human food allergy patients. We next investigated whether HRF is involved in human food allergy. Similar to mouse food allergy results, egg-allergy patients had plasma levels of HRF similar to those of normal individuals (data not shown) and significantly higher levels of HRF-reactive IgE and IgG levels (Figure 6, B and E). We analyzed full time-course samples from patients who were treated with rush OIT (28) to attain a level of desensitization without showing unbearable adverse effects, such as refractory gastroenteritis and/or severe anaphylaxis (Figure 6A). Plasma levels of HRF were not changed during the OIT (data not shown). However, levels of HRF-reactive IgE, IgGs, IgG1, and IgG4 were modestly reduced 1 week after the initiation of OIT (Figure 6, C and F, and data not shown). Following 2 weeks of allergen avoidance after the end of the 12-month maintenance dosing, patients exhibited a wide range of sensitivity to egg protein upon oral challenge. Interestingly, HRF-reactive IgE levels in the patients who exhibited a low threshold (sensitive to ≤300 mg of egg white protein) were significantly higher than their HRF-reactive IgE levels 1 week after the OIT initiation (Figure 6, D and H), whereas HRF-reactive IgE levels in those who exhibited higher thresholds (>300 mg of egg white protein) were not significantly different from their 1-week values (data not shown). In contrast, HRF-reactive IgGs, IgG1, and IgG4 levels after 2 weeks of allergen avoidance following the 12-month maintenance period were similar to the levels 1 week after the OIT initiation in all patients, regardless of their changes in threshold to egg protein (Figure 6G and data not shown).

Figure 6 Reduced HRF-reactive IgE levels correlate with effective OIT outcomes in food allergy. (A) Schematic of a rush OIT. (B–G) HRF-reactive IgE (B–D) and IgG (E–G) levels were measured by ELISA before, 1 week after, and 12 months after OIT initiation in normal subjects (NS) and food allergy patients (FA). (B and E) Data represent all patients. n = 9 for normal subjects; n = 42 for food allergy patients. Samples from 1 patient were not available due to sample shortage. (C and F) Data represent patients who underwent the full OIT regimen (n = 37). (D and G) Data represent patients showing considerable and severe reductions in threshold (n = 7). *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001; Analyzed by Student’s t test (B and E) and paired t test (C, D, F, and G). (H) HRF-reactive IgE increase indices (Supplemental Methods) were compared among the 4 cohorts by ANOVA with Holm-Šídák’s multiple comparison. n = 17 for stable desensitization. n = 13, 4 and 3 for patients with reduced threshold to 1000, 300, and 100 mg of egg-white powder, respectively. (I) Distribution of HRF-reactive IgE and egg white–specific IgE levels before OIT in egg-allergy patients (n = 37). (J) Comparison of receiver operating characteristic (ROC) curves showing the performances of initial HRF-reactive IgE (solid line), initial egg white–specific IgE (broken line), and a combination of both factors (bold line) in predicting prolonged desensitization at 12 months after OIT.

Consistent with earlier studies suggesting that the initial antigen-specific IgE level is a good predictive biomarker for the prognosis of OIT (29), low egg white–specific IgE levels before OIT were predictive for sustained desensitization to egg (Figure 6J). In addition, all patients with HRF-reactive IgE above a certain level (400 counts) before OIT initiation tolerated at least 1,000 mg of egg protein after 12 months of OIT (Figure 6I). The HRF-reactive IgE level, which showed no correlation to egg white–specific IgE (Pearson’s correlation, r = 0.12, P = 0.47) or to total IgE (r = 0.0071, P = 0.97) (Figure 6I and data not shown), was not only predictive for good prognosis by itself, but also synergistically predictive when combined with egg white–specific IgE, reaching a specificity of 82% and sensitivity of 85% (Figure 6J). These results suggest that HRF-reactive IgE might serve as an independent predictive biomarker for OIT outcome.

HRF-reactive IgE is sustained at low levels in murine OIT models. We next investigated when HRF-reactive IgE levels increased during food allergy induction. Similar levels of HRF-reactive IgE were found before and after OVA challenges in nonsensitized mice and before OVA challenges in sensitized mice (Figure 7A). Interestingly, HRF-reactive IgE levels increased by OVA challenges in OVA-sensitized mice, and HRF inhibitor (HRF-2CA) did not affect HRF-reactive IgE levels. In contrast, OVA-specific IgE levels increased before OVA challenges in OVA-sensitized mice and failed to significantly increase by OVA challenges. These results indicate that, while anti-OVA IgE Ab was generated by sensitization, HRF-reactive IgE levels increased under the Th2 and inflammatory cytokine-rich environment during the elicitation phase, similar to jejunal HRF levels (Figure 3, A–D). In contrast, HRF-reactive IgG levels, which peaked by the ninth OVA challenge (Figure 1E), were reduced after eleven OVA challenges in both nonsensitized and sensitized mice (Figure 7A). The reduction of HRF-reactive IgG levels was not affected by HRF-2CA. However, OVA-specific IgG levels increased by sensitization and were not significantly altered by OVA challenges, similarly to OVA-specific IgE levels. Thus, HRF-reactive IgG and HRF-reactive IgE levels were altered in different kinetics.

Figure 7 HRF-reactive IgE levels are low in desensitized mice. (A) Mice were unsensitized (Cont) or i.p. sensitized as described in the Figure 1 legend and i.g. challenged with OVA with nonpretreated (OVA) or i.g. pretreated HRF-2CA (2CA). HRF-reactive IgE and IgG and OVA-specific IgE and IgG after sensitization (before OVA gavages) and after OVA gavages were measured. n = 4 for nonsensitized group; n = 14 for OVA group; n = 14 for 2CA group, pooled data of 2 independent experiments. **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001, paired t test. (B and C) Five daily oral administrations of 1 mg OVA from day –11 to day –7 were followed by sensitization with OVA and then by OVA challenges in mice. Without oral pretreatment, which prevented diarrhea, all OVA-sensitized mice developed allergic diarrhea. At the end of the experiment, HRF-reactive IgE and total IgE were quantified. n = 5 for nonsensitized group; n = 10 for OVA group; n = 9 for OIT/OVA group, pooled data of 2 independent experiments. *P < 0.05, Student’s t test (C). (D and E) Mice were intradermally sensitized with OVA followed by oral OVA challenges. All mice showed diarrhea. Then some mice received hourly increasing amounts of OVA for 3 consecutive days (OIT). Levels of HRF-reactive IgE and IgG as well as OVA-specific IgE and IgG were quantified by ELISA before and after OIT (n = 4 for no OIT group and n = 5 for OIT group). Statistics by paired t test.

We then tested the possibility provoked by the above human data that the level of HRF-reactive IgE is kept low in a desensitized state, using 2 murine models. In a classic tolerance model (30), 5 daily oral administrations of 1 mg OVA from day –11 to day –7 (OIT) prevented the OVA-induced development of allergic diarrhea in OVA-sensitized mice (Figure 7B). In contrast, without oral pretreatment, all OVA-sensitized mice developed allergic diarrhea. HRF-reactive IgE levels were significantly reduced in tolerance-induced mice compared with nontolerant and nonsensitized mice (Figure 7C).

Finally, we monitored HRF-reactive IgE and HRF-reactive IgG in another desensitization model, which mimicked the human OIT more faithfully. OVA-sensitized mice were first rendered allergic by OVA challenges and then received hourly increasing amounts of OVA for 3 consecutive days (OIT) after a resting period (Figure 7D). OIT made 80% of OVA-sensitized/OVA-challenged mice desensitized to the final gavage dose of 60 mg of OVA, whereas non-OIT treatment resulted in diarrhea reactive to 60 mg of OVA in 75% of OVA-sensitized/OVA-challenged mice. Similar to human OIT results, mouse OIT also lowered levels of HRF-reactive IgE, whereas it did not change levels of OVA-specific IgE (Figure 7E). Levels of HRF-reactive IgG and OVA-specific IgG were not changed by OIT (Figure 7E). In nonsensitized mice, HRF-reactive IgE and HRF-reactive IgG levels were not changed by OIT and OVA-specific IgE, and IgG levels were extremely low irrespective of OIT treatment (data not shown). These results, along with the human OIT data, indicate that the desensitized state induced by OIT is associated with low HRF-reactive IgE levels.