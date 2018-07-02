Fas ligand promotes an inducible TLR-dependent model of cutaneous lupus–like inflammation

T cell detection of an OVA fusion protein expressed on MHC class II+ cells induces autoantibody production. Mice expressing a membrane-bound OVA Tg have been described previously (28-30). This fusion protein, referred to as TGO, incorporates OVA1122–1595 fused to the transmembrane and cytoplasmic domains of the transferrin receptor, and therefore TGO efficiently traffics to endocytic compartments. The promoter is a Tet-regulated element (TRE), so gene transcription depends on the combination of a reverse transactivator (rtTA) and doxycycline (Dox). We crossed the TGO mice to a Tg line expressing an invariant chain–driven (Ii-driven) rtTA (Ii-rtTA) (31), resulting in TGO expression on MHC class II+ cells following Dox administration. These double-Tg Ii-TGO mice were then backcrossed to BALB/c for over 10 generations. As expected, CFSE-labeled OVA-specific DO11 Tg T cells only divide when injected into double-transgenic Ii-TGO mice simultaneously administered Dox. Expression of either transgene alone was not sufficient to induce division (Supplemental Figure 1, A and B; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI98219DS1). Nevertheless, Ii-TGO mice injected with naive DO11 T cells showed no evidence of sustained autoimmunity. However, when Dox-administered Ii-TGO mice were sublethally irradiated (Dox/400R) and then injected with preactivated T cells, they developed modest splenomegaly and produced autoantibodies (Supplemental Figure 1, C and D). Antinuclear antibodies (ANAs) were detected by 3 to 4 weeks after T cell injection by immunofluorescent staining of HEp-2 cells. These sera showed a predominantly homogeneous nuclear-staining pattern, consistent with a role for TLR9. Beyond splenomegaly and ANA production, these mice did not exhibit further clinical manifestations of autoimmune disease.

TLR9 constrains self-reactivity in Ii-TGO mice. To determine whether TLR9 deficiency would lead to a more severe disease outcome in this model, we intercrossed Ii-TGO and BALB/c TLR9-deficient (TLR9KO) mice. Remarkably, DO11-injected TLR9KO Ii-TGO mice developed more extensive splenomegaly than TLR9-sufficient (TLR9WT) Ii-TGO mice (Figure 1A) and also began to lose weight (Figure 1B). Comparably treated TLR7-deficient (TLR7KO) or TLR7/9 double-deficient (TLR7/9DKO) Ii-TGO recipient mice showed no evidence of splenomegaly or weight loss. The inability of DO11 T cells to trigger an autoimmune response in the TLR7KO and TLR7/9DKO mice was not due to the inability of T cells to engraft or the recipient cells to express antigen, as fluorochrome-labeled (VPD450, Violet Proliferation Dye) T cells divided comparably in all genotypes (Figure 1C). Recipient mice that were not provided with Dox also failed to show any signs of autoimmunity. Therefore, the enhanced autoimmune response detected in the TLR9KO Ii-TGO recipients depended on Dox-induced expression of TGO and the natural expression of TLR7 as well as loss of TLR9.

Figure 1 TLR9 deficiency promotes systemic autoimmunity and B cell activation. TLR9 WT, TLR9KO, TLR7KO, and TLR7/9DKO Ii-TGO mice were or were not provided with Dox chow and were sublethally irradiated (400R) and injected i.v. with DO11 T cells. (A and B) Spleen weight (g) at 4 weeks and total body weight (g) at weekly time points following injection. (C) Proliferation of VPD-labeled naive DO11 T cells in sdLNs 5 days after T cell injection (n = 5 per group). (D) B220+ cells from the sdLNs stained for GC markers Fas and GL7. (E) Plasma cells in the bone marrow measured by ELISpot assay at 4 weeks after T cell injection (n = 6 per group). (F) Autoantibodies detected by HEp2 staining. Original magnification, ×200. Images were captured at ×2 magnification using an ImmunoSpot plate reader (CTL), and a representative well image is shown in the figure. Data are shown as mean ± SEM and are representative of 5 independent experiments with n = 20 mice per group (A, B, D, and F). ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001, 1-way ANOVA with Šidák’s multiple-comparison test.

TLR9 deficiency further promotes B cell activation. TLR9KO Ii-TGO recipients mounted more vigorous B cell responses than TLR9WT Ii-TGO recipients, as shown by a higher proportion of B220+Fas+GL7+ germinal center (GC) B cells in skin-draining LNs (sdLNs) and spleen by 4 weeks after T cell injection (Figure 1D and Supplemental Figure 2A). They also had more ELISpot+ plasma cells in the BM and spleen when compared with TLR9WT recipients (Figure 1E and Supplemental Figure 2B). As predicted from previous studies (20, 32), TLR expression modulated autoantibody specificity, as shown by ANA staining patterns on HEp2 cells; sera from the TLR9WT mice showed a predominantly homogeneous nuclear-staining pattern, while the TLR9KO sera routinely showed a cytoplasmic staining pattern (Figure 1F). This is an ANA pattern associated with SLE (AC-19; International Consensus on ANA Patterns, www.anapatterns.org), and we have seen this pattern frequently in mice with predominantly TLR7-driven disease. GC+ B cells were not detected in TLR7KO or TLR7/9DKO Ii-TGO recipients, and neither of these strains made ANAs, again pointing to a critical role for TLR7 in the development of autoimmunity.

TLR9 deficiency promotes OVA-specific T cell activation in Ii-TGO–expressing recipients. The impact of TLR9 deficiency on DO11 T cell expansion and differentiation was evaluated by flow cytometry. Both sdLNs and spleens of the TLR9KO recipients contained a higher proportion of KJ126+ T cells than those of the TLR9WT recipients, while even fewer DO11 T cells were recovered from the lymphoid tissues of comparably treated TLR7KO or TLR7/9DKO Ii-TGO mice (Figure 2A and Supplemental Figure 2C). In addition, a high proportion of the DO11 T cells from the TLR9KO Ii-TGO recipients were Tbet+ and actively producing IFN-γ, while RORγT and GATA3 were not detected. In contrast, there were essentially no cytokine-producing cells in the TLR9WT, TLR7KO, or TLR7/9DKO Ii-TGO recipients (Figure 2B and Supplemental Figure 2D). Consistent with their Th1 phenotype, the T cells in the TLR9KO recipients also expressed significantly higher levels of FasL than any of the other groups (Figure 2C). TLR9KO recipients also had a greater number of PD1+CXCR5+ T follicular helper (TFH) cells in the sdLNs (Figure 2D). These studies demonstrate a critical role for recipient TLR expression in the determination of T cell function. In the absence of TLR9, DO11 T cells differentiate to potent Th1-like effector cells and TFH cells through a process dependent on TLR7.

Figure 2 TLR9-deficiency promotes development of Th1 and TFH cells. sdLN suspensions from DO11-injected TLR9WT, TLR9KO, TLR7KO, and TLR7/9DKO Ii-TGO mice at 4 weeks after T cell injection were analyzed for (A) percentages of DO11 (KJ126+) T cells in the CD4+ gate, (B) percentages of cytokine-producing cells in the KJ126+ gate, (C) percentages of FasL-expressing cells in the KJ126+ gate, and (D) percentages of TFH cells in the KJ126+ gate. Data are shown as mean ± SEM and are representative of 5 independent experiments with n = 15 mice per group. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001, 1-way ANOVA with Šidák’s multiple-comparison test (A–C) and 2-tailed Student’s t test (D).

TLR9 deficiency promotes extensive immune activation in the skin. Another major difference between TLR9WT and TLR9KO Ii-TGO recipients was the presence of skin disease only in the TLR9KO mice. By 4 weeks after T cell transfer, the TLR9KO Ii-TGO recipients developed severe skin lesions over the entire torso. Histological examination revealed many of the features of human CLE: perivascular/perifollicular mononuclear infiltrate, follicular plugging, basal layer vacuolar changes, modest basement membrane thickening, dermal mucin accumulation, apoptotic cell death in the epidermis, and Ab deposition at the dermal/epidermal border (Figure 3, A–G, and refs. 3, 4, 7, 33–35). However, there are differences between murine lupus-like skin inflammation (LLSI) and human CLE skin. The epidermis of mouse skin is much thinner at baseline (only 2 layers) and invariably thickens in response to inflammation. Therefore, in contrast to human cutaneous lupus, which is commonly associated with epidermal atrophy, the DO11→TLR9KO Ii-TGO recipients developed epidermal hyperplasia, similar to the inflammatory skin disease that occurs in SLE-prone MRL/lpr mice (36–38) or in a limited number of hypertropic discoid lupus patients (39–42). The TLR9WT, TLR7KO, and TLR7/9DKO Ii-TGO recipients showed no evidence of skin inflammation, demonstrating that this model of LLSI was also dependent on the loss of TLR9 and the expression of TLR7.

Figure 3 TLR9 deficiency results in LLSI. (A) Clinical appearance of DO11-injected TLR9WT or TLR9KO Ii-TGO mice, provided or not provided with Dox chow, at 4 weeks after injection. (B and C) H&E-stained skin sections showing follicular plugging (black arrow, B), perivascular and perifollicular mononuclear infiltrate, vacuolization of basal layer (black arrowhead, C), and apoptotic KCs in the epidermis (black arrows, C). Original magnification, ×200 (B); ×400 (C).(D) Basement membrane thickening shown by PAS stain. Original magnification, ×400. (E) Mucin deposition in the dermis detected by Alcian blue stain. Original magnification, ×200. (F) TUNEL stain showing apoptotic cell death (red) counterstained with DAPI (blue). Original magnification, ×200; ×400 (inset). and (G) Ig deposition at basement membrane (white arrow) detected by FITC anti-IgG (green) and counterstained with DAPI (blue). Original magnification, ×200. Images shown are representative of 5 mice per group from 3 independent experiments.

Cells were isolated from the shaved dorsal skin of experimental mice. FACS analysis of cells isolated from the epidermis revealed major differences between the TLR9WT and TLR9KO recipients (Figure 4A), consistent with more extensive immune activation in the TLR9KO mice. Skin-infiltrating hematopoietic cells were distinguished from host stromal cells by their expression of CD45, and the TLR9KO recipients showed more extensive infiltration of hematopoietic cells, as indicated by the percentages of CD45+ cells in the total cell suspension (R1). The CD45+ compartment of the TLR9KO epidermis included many more CD4+ cells (R3), most of which were KJ126+ DO11 T cells. Moreover, the TLR9KO CD11c+ cells (R4) were more activated, as shown by increased expression of both CD86 and Fas. In addition, approximately 20% of the TLR9KO viable CD45neg KCs (R2), expressed MHC class II, while very few of the TLR9WT KCs were class II+. These data indicate that ongoing inflammation in the skin converted KCs to efficient TGO-expressing antigen-presenting cells (APCs).

Figure 4 DO11 T cell and myeloid cell infiltration in the skin. Representative FACS plots and compiled data of cells isolated from the epidermis (A) or combined epidermis/dermis (B) of Dox/400R TLR9WT (left column) or TLR9KO (right column) recipients at 4 weeks after T cell injection. Gating summary: R1, CD45+ hematopoietic cells; R2, live KCs; R3, CD45+CD4+ cells; R4, CD45+CD11c+ cells; R5, CD4+ cells in CD45+ gate; R6, CD11b+ cells in CD45+ gate; R7, inflammatory monocytes in CD45+CD11b+ gate; R8, Ly6C-Ly6G intermediate cells in CD45+CD11b+ gate; R9, neutrophils in CD45+CD11b+ gate. Data are shown as mean ± SEM and are representative of 3 independent experiments with n = 6 mice per group. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001, 2-tailed Student’s t test.

To better preserve markers compromised by the trypsin digestion used for the isolation of epidermal cells, we used a collagenase/hyaluronidase protocol to isolate cells from unseparated epidermis and dermis (Figure 4B). Again, there were more KJ126+ CD4 cells in the TLR9KO skin (R5), and as in the sdLNs, a significant proportion of DO11 T cells in TLR9KO, but not TLR9WT, recipients were making IFN-γ (P < 0.001). Within the CD45+CD11b+ myeloid compartment (R6), the TLR9KO skin contained more Ly6Chi inflammatory monocytes (R7), Ly6CInt-Ly6GInt cells (R8), and Ly6C+Ly6Ghi granulocytes (R9). These data clearly indicate a causal relationship between infiltrating inflammatory cells and effector T cells and CLE-like disease and further point to a critical role for TLR9 in the negative regulation of this process. The importance of IFN-γ to the disease process was shown by the absence of skin disease and reduction in other clinical manifestations of mice injected with IFN-γ–/– DO11 T cells (Supplemental Figure 3).

FasL is implicated in cutaneous lupus. The presence of FasL-expressing DO11 cells in the sdLNs of TLR9KO Ii-TGO mice and the expression of Fas by KCs, T cells, and myeloid cells pointed to a role for FasL in cutaneous inflammation. To further explore the relevance of FasL to cutaneous disease, we compared the disease-inducing activity of FasL-deficient DO11gld T cells to DO11 T cells from FasL-sufficient littermates. Remarkably, DO11gld T cells did not elicit any overt clinical evidence of skin disease (Figure 5A). Nevertheless, the TLR9KO mice injected with DO11gld T cells still developed splenomegaly and made autoantibodies (Figures 5, B and D), and FACS analysis showed evidence of immune activity in the skin (Figure 5C). The DO11gld→TLR9KO mice had significantly more infiltrating inflammatory monocytes, neutrophils, and DO11 T cells compared with DO11→TLR9WT mice (P < 0.05) and trended toward more IFN-γ–producing DO11 T cells. However, the total number and frequency of inflammatory monocytes, granulocytes, DO11 cells, and IFN-γ–producing DO11 cells was dramatically reduced compared with that in the DO11→TLR9KO mice. Together, the data point to a critical role for FasL in skin inflammation.

Figure 5 FasL-deficient DO11 T cells fail to induce skin lesions. DO11 or DO11gld T cell–injected Dox/400R TLR9WT or TLR9KO Ii-TGO recipients were evaluated 4 weeks after injection. (A) Clinical appearance (upper row) and skin histology by H&E staining. Original magnification, ×100 (middle row); ×200 magnification (bottom row). Representative images from n = 5 mice per group. (B) Spleen weights. (C) Skin-infiltrating cells, percentages of CD45+ cells in total skin cell suspension (left); percentages of CD11b+ myeloid cells, CD11b+Ly6C+ inflammatory monocytes, and CD11b+Ly6G+ neutrophils (center); and percentages of CD4+, CD4+KJ126+, and KJ126+IFN-γ+ T cells (right) within the CD45+ gate. (D) Autoantibodies detected by HEp2 staining and ANA score. Original magnification, ×200. Data are shown as mean ± SEM and are representative of 2 independent experiments with n = 8 mice per group. *P < 0.01; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001, 1-way ANOVA and 2-way ANOVA with Šidák’s multiple-comparison test.

Gene expression profiling points to FasL induction of proinflammatory cytokine and chemokine production. FasL is known to provoke both apoptosis and proinflammatory cytokine and chemokine production. To better understand how FasL deficiency led to such a dramatic reduction in cutaneous disease, we compared gene expression patterns in the skin of DO11→TLR9WT Ii-TGO (group 1), DO11→TLR9KO Ii-TGO (group 2), and DO11gld→TLR9KO Ii-TGO (group 3) mice. RNA was isolated from total skin biopsies obtained 4 weeks after T cell injection, and expression levels were quantified for the 750 genes detected by the NanoString murine cancer immune code set. Normalized log 2 -transformed values were analyzed with nSolver software 3.0, and unbiased hierarchical clustering (heatmap2 software) was used to generate the heatmap depicted in Figure 6A. A total of 156 genes were increased at least 2-fold in group 2 skin relative to group 1 skin. Unexpectedly, most of the genes highly upregulated in the group 2 skin, compared with the group 1 skin, were also upregulated in the group 3 skin (clusters II, III, V, and VII) despite the relatively normal appearance of the group 3 skin. A more limited subset of genes was only upregulated in the group 2 skin and not in the group 3 skin (clusters I, IV and VI). The fold change of the group 2 values relative to the group 1 values and the fold change of the group 3 values relative to the group 1 values were further used to classify genes as either upregulated in both TLR9KO recipient groups (Figure 6B) or preferentially upregulated in group 2 skin compared with group 3 skin (Figure 6C). Genes highly upregulated in both strains included many interferon-stimulated genes (ISGs), such as OAS2, IFITM1, IFI44, STAT1, CXCL9, CXCL10, and CXCL11. Genes preferentially upregulated in the group 2 skin included myeloid and neutrophil chemokines, such as IL-1β, IL-6, CXCL2 (MIP-2), CXCL1 (KC), CCL3 (MIP-1α), and CCL4 (MIP-1β), genes previously shown to be induced by FasL activation of peritoneal macrophages and other cell types (43, 44). A small number of genes were also lower in the group 2 skin than the other 2 groups. These included CD207 (Langerin, indicated by a black arrow in cluster III, Figure 6A). The decrease in Langerin transcripts indicates the reduced presence of Langerhans cells in the skin. Together, the data demonstrate that a remarkably small number of FasL-induced proinflammatory chemokines and cytokines are needed to recruit the effector cells that mediate actual skin lesions.

Figure 6 Gene expression in the skin of mice injected with DO11 or DO11gld T cells. Skin biopsies were obtained from TLR9WT or TLR9KO Ii-TGO mice injected with DO11 or DO11gld T cells. (A) Heatmap showing hierarchical clustering of the 750 genes in the NanoString murine cancer immune code set (left) with data presented as log 2 -transformed values on a scale of 0 (blue) to 15 (red). Genes above the threshold of mean+2SD of the background were considered for analysis. Enlarged images of gene clusters are designated by arrows (right). Small black arrow denotes the gene downregulated in group 2 compared with group 3. (B) Genes similarly expressed by groups 2 and 3 with a fold change of more than 2.5 relative to group 1 and with P > 0.05 (not significant) between groups 2 and 3. (C) Genes differentially expressed by groups 2 and 3 with fold change of more than 2.5 for group 2 relative to group 1 and P < 0.05 (significant) between groups 2 and 3. Group 1, n = 4; group 2, n = 4; and group 3, n = 3.

Importance of type I IFN to clinical manifestation of disease. The strong IFN signature apparent in the skin could reflect the activity of IFN-γ and/or elevated levels of type I IFNs. The exacerbated disease of TLR9-deficient MRL/lpr mice was previously found to depend on type I IFNs (45). To determine the role of type I IFN in our model, TLR9KO Ii-TGO mice were injected biweekly with a blocking Ab specific for the type I IFN receptor α-chain (IFN-aR) (46, 47) or with an isotype control, starting from day –1 relative to T cell transfer until the mice were euthanized. Ab treatment dramatically reduced clinical manifestations of disease when compared with that of littermates treated with an isotype control (Figure 7, A and B). Although the IFN-aR–treated TLR9KO mice still developed splenomegaly (Figure 7C), there were major differences in the skin-infiltrating cells, as shown by FACS analysis, including significantly fewer CD45+ hematopoietic cells, DO11 T cells, and pDCs in the skin of the IFN-aR–treated mice compared with isotype control TLR9KO mice (Figure 7, D and E). pDCs are a major source of type I IFN in both SLE-prone mice and lupus patients (48, 49) and migrate to the skin in patients with CLE (50). Together, the data demonstrate a key role for type I IFN in this model.

Figure 7 Type I IFN blockade abrogates skin disease in TLR9KO Ii-TGO mice. (A) Development of skin disease in TLR9KO mice or TLR9KO mice treated with anti–IFN-aR mAb or isotype control mAb. (B) Representative images at 5 weeks after T cell injection. (C) Spleen weights of experimental and unmanipulated (no T cells or mAb) controls. (D) Percentages of CD4+ and CD4+KJ126+ cells in CD45+ skin cell gate. (E) Representative FACS plots and compiled data showing percentages of CD11c+PDCA1+ pDCs in CD45+CD11b–CD11c+ skin cell gate. Data are shown as mean ± SEM from 2 independent experiments and are representative of n = 6 mice per group. **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001, 2-tailed Student’s t test and 2-way ANOVA with Šidák’s multiple-comparison test.

Relevance to human CLE. To further explore the relevance of the DO11Ii-TGO mice to human disease, we compared gene expression profiles of lesional skin obtained from subjects with CLE or psoriasis to that of healthy controls. Clinical biopsies from the skin of patients were identified and confirmed histologically to be consistent with a diagnosis of CLE or psoriasis; the patients’ charts were reviewed to determine the lupus subtype by clinical presentation, either acute cutaneous lupus (ACLE), subacute cutaneous lupus (SCLE), or chronic cutaneous lupus (CCLE). RNA isolated from these samples was analyzed using Illumina DASL gene array, as described previously (51), and further analyzed with a NanoString human cancer immune code set. Gene expression within human lupus lesional skin revealed key parallels to our murine model. Remarkably, FasL expression was significantly increased in all SCLE and CCLE subjects (trending toward significance in ACLE subjects), but not in psoriasis subjects, verifying that its expression is specific for lupus rather than all inflammatory skin diseases (Figure 8A). Gene expression data from the human NanoString analysis was compared with the murine NanoString data by using genes that were more than 2.5-fold upregulated in the group 2 mice compared with the group 1 mice and genes that were more than 2-fold upregulated in CCLE subjects compared with healthy controls. A number of highly upregulated genes in the murine code set were not present in the human code set and vice versa and hence were excluded from the analyses. However, many of the ISGs and chemokines highly upregulated in the murine array were also upregulated in the human lupus lesions and, to a lesser extent, in the psoriasis lesions (Figure 8B), further supporting the relevance of our model to human CLE.