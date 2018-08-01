Optimal bone fracture repair requires 24R,25-dihydroxyvitamin D3 and its effector molecule FAM57B2

Animals and feeding. Mice were housed under a 12-hour light/12-hour dark cycle and maintained at 25°C with free access to food and water. The Cyp24a1-null mouse strain has been described previously (11) and was maintained on a mixed genetic background (129Sv/C57BL6) for 69 generations. To maximize the number of test animals available for the study, breeding pairs consisted of homozygous mutant males (Cyp24a1–/–) mated with heterozygous females (Cyp24a1+/–). The resulting progeny consisted of control heterozygous animals and mutant homozygous Cyp24a1-null mice; the test cohorts were composed of female littermates. The Cyp24a1+/– mice have a WT phenotype and were adequate controls, as shown by comparing serum biochemistry values (Supplemental Figure 1), metabolism (Supplemental Figure 2), and body composition (Supplemental Table 1) between Cyp24a1+/+, Cyp24a1+/–, and Cyp24a1–/– littermates.

The Fam57b-targeted allele is based on the International Knockout Mouse Consortium’s knockout first reporter–tagged insertion promotor–driven cassette (53) and targets exon 6 within Fam57b, producing a null allele. Embryonic stem (ES) cells carrying the floxed allele were purchased from the European Conditional Mouse Mutagenesis Program (EUCOMM) (Neuherberg, Germany) and injected into C57BL6 blastocysts at the core facility of the Centre Hospitalier de l’Université de Montréal. Chimeric males were bred with C57BL6 females, and germline transmission was confirmed by PCR analysis from tail-snip DNA (54). Heterozygotes for the floxed allele were interbred to produce animals of all 3 possible genotypes (+/+, +/fl, and fl/fl). Subsequent breeding involved the Col2-Cre–transgenic mouse strain (17): Col2-Cre mice were bred with Fam57bfl/fl mice to obtain mice carrying the Cre transgene and 1 floxed allele (genotype: Col2-Cre Fam57b+/fl). These were mated with homozygotic floxed mice to obtain the test genotype:Col2- Cre Fam57bfl/fl and littermate controls; the phenotype of the male and female experimental cohorts from the 15th generation was examined separately. The predominant FAM57B isoform in chondrocytes is the 24R,25(OH) 2 D 3 -binding FAM57B2 protein. Expression of Fam57b1, -2, and -3 in other tissues remained unaffected (Supplemental Figure 4 and data not shown).

Serum biochemistry. Total serum calcium and serum phosphate levels were measured using an automated analyzer. Serum levels of vitamin D metabolites were assayed by liquid chromatography–tandem mass spectrometry (LC-MS/MS) following DMEQ-TAD derivatization as described previously (55). Briefly, serum aliquots and calibrators were diluted 1:3 with water and spiked with internal standards. Proteins were precipitated by sequentially adding 0.1 M HCl, 0.2 M zinc sulfate, and 40 μl methanol, with vortexing after the addition of each component. Tubes were centrifuged for 10 minutes at 12,000 g, and supernatants were transferred to borosilicate glass tubes. Organic extraction was carried out by adding equal volumes of hexane and methyl tertiary butyl ether with vortexing after the addition of each component. The upper organic phase was transferred into LC-MS/MS sample vials and evaporated under nitrogen flow. Dried residues were derivatized by addition of 0.1 mg/ml DMEQ-TAD dissolved in ethyl acetate for 30 minutes at room temperature in the dark and then a second time for 60 minutes. The reaction was stopped by addition of ethanol, and the samples were dried and redissolved in 60:40 methanol/water running buffer. LC-MS/MS analysis was performed using an Acquity UPLC connected in-line with a Xevo TQ-S mass spectrometer in electrospray-positive mode (Waters Corporation). Through a Queen’s University and Waters Corporation agreement, Waters provided the LC-MS/MS instrument used in this study. Chromatographic separations were achieved using a BEH-phenyl ultra-performance LC (UPLC) column (1.7 μm, 2.1 × 50 mm) (Waters) and a methanol-water–based gradient solvent system.

Micro-CT. Calluses and contralateral tibiae were harvested in PBS, scanned with a model 1272 SkyScan micro-CT system (Bruker) at 65 kV, 142 μAmp, 5-μm resolution, and a 0.5° rotation using a 0.5-mm aluminum filter, and frozen at –20°C until 3-point bending tests (3PBTs). Raw data sets were reconstructed with InstaRecon software (Bruker) and analyzed with CTAn software (Bruker). Volumes of interest consisted of 400 slices (2-mm-thick) above and below the osteotomy site and used to obtain the mineralized callus volume (percentage of bone volume to tissue volume [BV/TV]). Tissue volume was set as a 20-mm3 rectangular prism. Contralateral tibiae were analyzed to ensure minimal impact of the genotype and treatment under basal conditions.

Intramedullary rodded tibial osteotomy. Twelve-week-old Cyp24a1-null, Col2-Cre Fam57bfl/fl, and control littermate mice were preoperatively injected with buprenorphine (0.1 mg/kg; Chiron Compounding Pharmacy) and underwent isoflurane general anesthesia. Skin was incised above the left knee, and the patellar ligament was detached from the lateral tissue on both sides. The tibial plateau was perforated under the ligament with a 26-gauge needle (Terumo), and a 25-gauge internal spinal wire guide (BD) was inserted down the medullary canal. The needle was pulled out, and the wire guide was bent 90° and cut at the tibial plateau, and then secured under the ligament with stitching (5-0; Ethicon). The tibial mid-shaft was exposed, and osteotomy was performed 2–3 mm above the tibiofibular junction using scissors. A drop of a 1:1 mix of 1 % lidocaine (Zoetis) and 1 % bupivicaine (Hospira) was topically applied, and the skin was sutured. Mice were injected with 0.05 mg/kg carprofen (Zoetis) at the time of surgery and postoperatively if they exhibited signs of pain during the next 48-hour period. Animals were sacrificed at intervals (10, 14, 18, 21, or 28 days) after surgery (indicated in the figures). For euthanasia, the mice were given a lethal injection of a ketamine (Vetoquinol), xylazine (Bayer), and acepromazine (Boehringer Ingelheim) cocktail before exsanguination, followed by cervical dislocation prior to dissection. Calluses and contralateral tibiae were harvested for analysis.

Osteotomy with external fixator. The surgical procedure for installation of the miniature distraction osteogenesis apparatus designed by Tay et al. (56) has been described previously (57). The apparatus was used without distraction as an external static fixator for osteotomy healing on 12-week-old mice.

Rescue treatment with 24R,25(OH) 2 D 3 , 1,25(OH) 2 D 3 or LacCer. For rescue experiments, mice were subcutaneously injected for 15 days, starting 72 hours after surgery, with either 24R,25(OH) 2 D 3 (6.7 μg/kg daily in 50 μl propylene glycol with trace ethanol for vitamin D metabolite solubility); 1,25(OH) 2 D 3 (67 ng/kg); or propylene glycol (with trace ethanol) vehicle. The difference in the rescue doses of the 2 metabolites is based on the fact that systemic levels of 1,25(OH) 2 D 3 are 10- to 100-fold lower than circulating levels of 24R,25(OH) 2 D 3 under normal physiological conditions (58) and to avoid hypervitaminosis and hypercalcemia in 1,25(OH) 2 D 3 -treated Cyp24a1-null mice (11). The levels of 24R,25(OH) 2 D 3 were measured by LC-MS/MS following rescue treatment and found to be 4-fold higher in the treated Cyp24a1–/– mice as compared with the treated controls (197 ± 31 ng/ml vs. 827 ± 147 ng/ml; P < 0.001, control vs. mutant; n = 6, respectively) (Supplemental Figure 7B). This treatment also significantly decreased 1,25(OH) 2 D 3 and increased 1,24,25(OH) 3 D 3 in both genotypes (Supplemental Figure 7, C and D).

Rescue with LacCer used C18-LacCer at 50 μg/kg daily in 50 μl propylene glycol with trace DMSO for solubility or the propylene glycol with trace DMSO vehicle until sacrifice. LacCer injections had no detectable impact on any of the circulating vitamin D 3 metabolites levels measured (Supplemental Figure 7).

Gene expression monitoring. Calluses were harvested at specified time points (see figure legends), collected in RNAlater (Invitrogen, Thermo Fisher Scientific) and used for total RNA extraction in QIAzol (QIAGEN). Resuspended RNA was cleansed using the QIAGEN RNA Protect Kit, and 260:280 and 260:230 ratios were evaluated with NanoDrop (Thermo Fisher Scientific). RNA samples with a 260:280 ratio above 1.9 and 260:230 ratios above 2 were reverse transcribed using the High-Capacity cDNA Reverse Transcription Kit (Applied Biosystems), and gene expression was assessed in a QuantStudio 7 Flex apparatus (Applied Biosystems) using Taqman-specific probes for β-microglobulin (B2m), Acan, Col2a1, Col10a1, Mgp, Comp, and Hapnl1, as well as Cyp24a1, Fam57b1, and Fam57b2 (Applied Biosystems).

3PBTs. For the 3PBTs, contralateral and callus tibiae were thawed overnight at room temperature and tested for mechanical properties using an Instron model 5943 single-column table frame machine. A load-sensing cell was applied on the widest part of the callus, or 2 to 3 mm above the tibiofibular junction in the case of intact tibiae, which were held by holders set 6 mm apart. The raw output used for comparison was stiffness (N/mm).

Gene expression monitoring using microarrays. RNA samples from day 14 calluses from control and Cyp24a1-null mice were sent to the Genome Quebec and McGill University Innovation Centre (Montreal, Quebec, Canada) for microarray analysis. Briefly, RNA quality was assessed as described above, and first- and second-strand cDNAs were synthesized, followed by complementary RNA (cRNA) amplification and purification. Second-cycle single-stranded cDNA was synthesized and purified and then fragmented and biotinylated. Labeled cDNA was then hybridized on a GeneChip MOE430 2.0 (Affymetrix, Applied Biosystems). The resulting data allowed the identification of 4 genes using the following criteria: (a) selective overexpression in Cyp24a1-null tissue; (b) sequences coding for membrane-associated proteins; and/or (c) sequences coding for proteins of unknown function (Supplemental Table 2; the complete data set has been deposited in the Gene Expression Omnibus repository under the accession number GEO GSE112449).

Cloning and expression of candidate genes. Full-length cDNAs corresponding to the genes identified by microarrays (GenBank accession numbers AK005271, AK005126, AK003840, and AK009853) were obtained from the RIKEN Cell Bank and cloned inside a modified pBluescript SK plasmid (Stratagene) using competent bacteria, and then subcloned into the pcDNA3.1 (Invitrogen, Thermo Fisher Scientific) mammalian expression vector to generate stable COS7 cells (American Type Culture Collection [ATCC]) through G418 selection. Transfected cells were expanded as needed and maintained in DMEM supplemented with 10% FBS.

Binding assays. Membrane fractions were prepared as described by Patino and Thomas (59). Briefly, transfected COS7 cells were harvested in ice-cold HAED buffer (25 mM HEPES, pH 7.6, 10 mM NaCl, 1 mM dithiothreitol, 1 mM EDTA) containing protease inhibitors, sonicated with 3 short bursts, and sequentially centrifuged for 7 minutes at 1,000 g and then for 20 minutes at 20,000 g. The resulting pellets were solubilized in HAED buffer to 1 mg/ml and kept on ice until use in the binding assays. Membrane fractions (200–400 μg in 250 μl) were incubated in a range of [3H]-24R,25(OH) 2 D 3 (specific activity: 174 Ci/mmol; New England Nuclear Life Sciences Products) concentrations (0.025–5 nM) dissolved in 250 μl HAED buffer with (nonspecific) or without (total) a 200-fold excess of nonradioactive 24R,25(OH) 2 D 3 for 30 minutes at 4°C. Bound steroid was separated from free steroid by filtration (Whatman GF/B; pore size 1 μm). Filters were washed and radioactivity was counted in a liquid scintillation counter. The K D , Hill coefficient (H), and binding capacity (Bmax) were estimated from specific binding saturation analyses. Competitive binding assays were conducted over the concentration range of 10–10 to 10–5 M competitor incubated with 5 nM [3H]-24R,25(OH) 2 D 3 for 30 minutes. Competition was expressed as a percentage of the maximal specific binding and used to estimate the K i (57).

Overexpression of FAM57B2. The coding sequence for murine Fam57b2 was inserted into the pcDNA3.1 plasmid (Invitrogen, Thermo Fisher Scientific) and transfected into HEK293 cells (ATCC) using lipofectamine, in parallel with an empty construct, using 5 μg DNA per 100-mm dish of 50% confluent cells in 5 ml FBS-free DMEM. Cells were incubated for 2 hours at 37oC before adding 5 ml of 20% FBS DMEM and then incubated at 37oC in vitamin D 3 –depleted serum for 72 more hours. The transiently transfected cells were then used for analysis.

LacCer production assay. Confluent cells were rinsed twice with cold PBS and then harvested in 300 μl ice-cold assay buffer (250 mM sucrose, 20 mM HEPES, pH 7.6, 36 mM KCl, 2 mM MgCl 2 ) supplemented with 1× protease inhibitor cocktail (MilliporeSigma) and 1 mM PMSF, followed by sonication for 1 minute at 30% intensity (10 s on/off). The enzymatic assay (modified from ref. 14) was performed with 100 μg cell lysate diluted in 25 μl assay buffer and preincubated with 25 μl 4× mixtures (4 μM) of 25(OH)D 3 (MilliporeSigma); 1,24,25(OH) 3 D 3 (Carbosynth); 24R,25(OH) 2 D 3 (MedChem Express); 1,25(OH) 2 D 3 (Toronto Research Chemicals); 24S,25(OH) 2 D 3 (provided by A. Norman, University of California, Riverside, California, USA); or vehicle control (95% ethyl alcohol [ETOH]) on ice for 30 minutes. The reaction was completed to 100 μl by adding 50 μl of a 2× assay mix containing 30 μM D-erythro-sphingosine (Avanti Polar Lipids), 40 μM fatty acid-free BSA (MilliporeSigma), 100 μM of 18:0 coenzyme A (Avanti Polar Lipids), and 1× antiprotease mix. The reactions were launched for 30 minutes at 37°C, stopped by adding 0.5 ml 100% methanol, and then the samples were stored at –20°C until analysis.

Lipid extraction and thin-layer chromatography. Lipids were extracted by Folch’s partition method (60). Briefly, samples were mixed with chloroform/methanol/water in a 2:1:0.8 ratio, with vortexing between the addition of each component. Samples were vortexed at maximum speed for 10 seconds, and phase separation was completed with centrifugation (2,000 g, 1 min). Aqueous phases were discarded, and organic phases were evaporated under N2(g). The remaining film was dissolved in 30 μl of methanol/chloroform (1:1) and loaded onto thin-layer chromatography (TLC) plates that were developed using (50:42:10) chloroform/methanol/0.2% CaCl 2 (aq) as a mobile phase. Lipids were revealed with 10% copper sulfate in 8% phosphoric acid, followed by charring in a toaster oven set at 200°F for 5 to 10 minutes. Sphingosine (Sp), LacCer, phosphatidylcholine (PC), and phosphatidylethanolamine (PE) were loaded as standards (Avanti Polar Lipids).

Primary chondrocyte isolation. The procedure was modified from that of Mackay et al. (61). Briefly, femoral and tibial articular cartilage from 8-week-old Cyp24a1-null mice and age-matched littermates was dissected and cleansed of soft tissue under sterile conditions, followed by a 1-hour predigestion in 1 mg/ml collagenase I from C. histolyticum (MilliporeSigma) at 37°C to eliminate the remaining soft tissue. Cartilage was then cut into small pieces and sequentially digested in 200 μg/ml collagenase I in DMEM 3 times for 24 hours with vigorous agitation at 37°C. Between each digestion, supernatants were harvested and strained (80-μm) before plating in DMEM supplemented with 10% FBS. Adherent cells were thoroughly washed with PBS and expanded.

Treatment of chondrocytes with LacCer or 24R,25(OH) 2 D 3 . Chondrocytes were plated in 12-well plates, and at confluence, the medium was changed for DMEM, without FBS, supplemented with 1 μM LacCer, 100 nM 24R,25(OH) 2 D 3 , or vehicle for 24 hours. The cells were rinsed twice with PBS, and RNA was extracted using QIAzol reagent according to the manufacturer’s protocol. RNA was reverse transcribed, and Fam57b2 expression was monitored using specific probes (Applied Biosystems) and normalized to B2m.

Histology. Bones were fixed in 70% ethanol with 1% glycerol and kept at –20°C until processing. Bones were dehydrated at 4°C and infiltrated with low-temperature polymerizing methylmethacrylate (MMA) solutions 1, 2, and 3 as described by Erben (62). Bones were embedded in MMA solution 3 supplemented with 0.4% 4-N,N,N,N-trimethylaniline (MilliporeSigma) and left to polymerize at –20oC for 3 days under N 2 (g) atmosphere. Blocks were sectioned at 5-μm thickness using a rotary microtome equipped with a tungsten blade (Leica), stretched onto poly-L-lysine–coated superfrost slides, stacked with plastic clamps, and left to dry overnight at room temperature. For staining, sections were deplastified in xylene (1 h), ethylene glycol monoethyl ether acetate (EGMA) (1 h), and acetone (10 min) and then rehydrated with water and stained with Alcian blue H&E Y-orange G trichrome. Images were taken using a Leica DMR microscope (Leica Microsystems) connected to a digital DP70 camera (Olympus), and analyses were performed using ImageJ software (NIH).

Statistics. Binding and statistical analyses were performed with GraphPad Prism 5 (GraphPad Software). One-site specific binding with a Hill slope equation was used in saturation analyses to estimate K D , H, and Bmax values; a one-site fit K i equation was used in competition analyses to estimate K i values. The ROUT test in GraphPad Prism was applied to eliminate outliers from the nonlinear regression using a Q value of 0.01. Statistical analyses were performed using a 2-tailed t test or a 1-way or 2-way ANOVA, followed by Dunnett’s or Bonferroni’s post hoc test. Outliers were identified using the Grubbs test (extreme studentized deviate). The statistical significance threshold was set at a P value of less than 0.05. All data are presented as the mean ± SEM.

Study approval. The animal use protocol (AUP 4138) and all standard operating procedures were approved by the IACUC of Shriners Hospitals for Children – Canada, as part of the McGill University animal ethics and care program, and followed the guidelines of the Canadian Council on Animal Care.