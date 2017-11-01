Expression of concern Free access | 10.1172/JCI98066
First published November 1, 2017 - More info
See the related article at iNKT cells require TSC1 for terminal maturation and effector lineage fate decisions.
Original citation: J Clin Invest. 2014;124(4):1685–1698. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI69780
Citation for this expression of concern: J Clin Invest. 2017;127(11):4216. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI98066
An investigative committee at Duke University recently reported that a research technician in the animal pulmonary physiology laboratory fabricated and/or falsified flexiVent data reported in Figure 3A of this paper. The Editorial Board is issuing this Expression of Concern to alert readers to these problems. The Editors have requested that the experiments in question be repeated by the authors and resubmitted to the Journal. We will inform our readers of the outcome after the data have been evaluated.
