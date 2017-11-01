Advertisement

Expression of concern Free access | 10.1172/JCI98066

iNKT cells require TSC1 for terminal maturation and effector lineage fate decisions

Jinhong Wu, Jialong Yang, Kai Yang, Hongxia Wang, Balachandra Gorentla, Jinwook Shin, Yurong Qiu, Loretta G. Que, W. Michael Foster, Zhenwei Xia, Hongbo Chi, and Xiao-Ping Zhong

Find articles by Wu, J. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

Find articles by Yang, J. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

Find articles by Yang, K. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

Find articles by Wang, H. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

Find articles by Gorentla, B. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

Find articles by Shin, J. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

Find articles by Qiu, Y. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

Find articles by Que, L. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

Find articles by Foster, W. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

Find articles by Xia, Z. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

Find articles by Chi, H. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

Find articles by Zhong, X. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

First published November 1, 2017 - More info

Published in Volume 127, Issue 11 (November 1, 2017)
J Clin Invest. 2017;127(11):4216–4216. doi:10.1172/JCI98066.
Copyright © 2017, American Society for Clinical Investigation

Published November 1, 2017

See the related article at iNKT cells require TSC1 for terminal maturation and effector lineage fate decisions.

Original citation: J Clin Invest. 2014;124(4):1685–1698. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI69780

Citation for this expression of concern: J Clin Invest. 2017;127(11):4216. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI98066

An investigative committee at Duke University recently reported that a research technician in the animal pulmonary physiology laboratory fabricated and/or falsified flexiVent data reported in Figure 3A of this paper. The Editorial Board is issuing this Expression of Concern to alert readers to these problems. The Editors have requested that the experiments in question be repeated by the authors and resubmitted to the Journal. We will inform our readers of the outcome after the data have been evaluated.

Footnotes

See the related article at iNKT cells require TSC1 for terminal maturation and effector lineage fate decisions.

Version history
  • Version 1 (November 1, 2017): Print issue publication
Advertisement
Advertisement