Long noncoding RNA LERFS negatively regulates rheumatoid synovial aggression and proliferation

lncRNA LERFS has lower-than-normal expression in FLSs and synovial tissues from patients with RA. To determine the expression pattern of lncRNA in RA, we used a microarray to establish lncRNA expression profiles in FLSs isolated from RA patients and healthy controls (HCs). Hierarchical clustering analyses showed distinguishable lncRNA expression patterns. Using an absolute fold change of at least 2.0 and a P value of less than 0.05, we observed that the expression of 94 lncRNAs was significantly upregulated and that the expression of 195 lncRNAs was downregulated in the RA group compared with the HC group (Figure 1A, left, and Figure 1B). We found that 25 lncRNAs were downregulated in RA FLSs by more than 20-fold (Figure 1A, right).

Figure 1 Decreased levels of LERFS lncRNA in FLSs and STs from patients with RA. (A) Total RNA harvested from RA FLSs (n = 3) and HC FLSs (n = 3) was screened by microarray analysis. Microarray heatmap of differentially expressed lncRNAs. (B) Volcano plot shows differentially expressed lncRNAs between RA FLSs and HC FLSs. P < 0.05, by Student’s t test. (C) The expression level of LERFS was validated by RT-qPCR in HC FLSs (n = 29) and RA FLSs (n = 34). Ct values were normalized to GAPDH. Data are presented as the mean ± SEM. **P < 0.01 versus HCs, by Student’s t test. (D) RA FLSs were stimulated with IL-1β (10 ng/ml), TNF-α (10 ng/ml), PDGF-BB (10 ng/ml), IL-17 (10 ng/ml), LPS (10 ng/ml), synovial fluid (SF), or synovial fluid containing IgG (SF + IgG) or a PDGF-neutralizing antibody (SF + anti-PDGF) (50 ng/ml) for 24 hours. (E and F) RA FLSs were treated with MTX (E) or DXM (F) for 24 hours. (D–F) *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001 versus untreated control, by 1-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s post hoc comparison (n = 5). (G) Localization of LERFS was evaluated by RNA FISH assay. For silencing of LERFS, HC FLSs were transfected with a specific mixture of siRNA and ASO for LERFS (siLERFS). Shown are representative images of LERFS (green) and nuclei (blue). Graph shows the quantification of staining intensity for 5 different RA patients and HCs. Original magnification, ×630. **P < 0.01 versus HCs, by Student’s t test. (H) LERFS expression, detected by ISH staining, on STs from HCs and RA patients. Shown are representative images and quantification of the percentage of LERFS-positive cells for 5 different RA patients or HCs. Also shown is a representative image of RA in remission from 2 remitted patients treated with MTX and TNF-α inhibitor. A scrambled probe was used as a NC. Red arrows indicate LERFS-positive (blue) cells. Original magnification, ×400. ***P < 0.001 versus HCs, by Student’s t test. C, control. Data are presented as the mean ± SEM.

In this study, we focused on the lncRNA LERFS, which is encoded by a gene at position chromosome 9q13 in the genome. A schematic graphic of the genomic locus of LERFS is shown in Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI97965DS1). Quantitative reverse transcription PCR (RT-qPCR) confirmed the significant decrease in LERFS expression in RA FLSs compared with that in HC FLSs (Figure 1C). As proinflammatory mediators and growth factors play important roles in regulating RA FLS biological functions, we therefore observed the effects of TNF-α, IL-1β, IL-17, PDGF subunit B (PDGF-BB), and LPS on LERFS expression by highly expressed LERFS-RA FLSs. We found that only PDGF-BB treatment induced significant downregulation of LERFS (Figure 1D). We also found that treatment with synovial fluid from patients with RA reduced LERFS expression, however, addition of a PDGF-neutralizing antibody (50 ng/ml, AB-220-NA; R&D Systems) largely reversed LERFS expression (Figure 1D). Since a previous report showed that PDGF contributes to the proliferation and aggressive activity of RA FLSs (40), our data hint that LERFS might be associated with the proliferation and invasion of RA FLSs. We also observed that treatment of FLSs with methotrexate (MTX), an anchor drug for RA treatment, increased the expression of LERFS (Figure 1E), however, treatment with the potent antiinflammatory mediator dexamethasone (DXM) did not influence LERFS expression (Figure 1F). Using 5′- and 3′-RACE (rapid amplification of cloned cDNA ends), we determined LERFS to be a 1,729-nucleotide transcript with a poly (A) tail (Supplemental Figure 2). Analysis of its coding potential strongly suggested that LERFS is a ncRNA (Supplemental Figure 3). FISH using confocal microscopy showed that LERFS is located primarily in the cytoplasm (Figure 1G), which was confirmed by nuclear and cytoplasmic fractionation (Supplemental Figure 4); this indicates that LERFS might perform its biological function in the cytoplasm. Furthermore, to test for specificity of the LERFS probe used in FISH, we performed FISH in LERFS-silenced HC FLSs. We knocked down LERFS in HC FLSs by using a specific mixture of siRNA and an antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) (Supplemental Figure 5). We found that LERFS expression was significantly reduced in LERFS-silenced HC FLSs. As a positive control, we also detected LERFS expression levels in LERFS-overexpressed RA FLSs (Figure 1G). Moreover, RNA ISH of paraffin-embedded synovial tissue (ST) sections using ISH staining confirmed the expression of LERFS, which was decreased in patients with established RA compared with expression levels in HCs, however, LERFS expression was increased in synovium from RA patients in remission (Figure 1H). These data indicate that decreased expression of synovial LERFS may be involved in RA pathogenesis.

lncRNA LERFS is a negative regulator of RA FLS migration and invasion. To explore the potential role of LERFS in RA, we increased LERFS expression using lentivirus-based overexpression of lncRNA in primary RA FLSs (Supplemental Figure 6). To determine the regulation of LERFS in directed migration, we detected the chemotaxis migration of FLSs using a Transwell chamber assay in lentivirus-mediated, lncRNA-overexpressed RA FLSs. We found that RA FLSs with LERFS overexpression had decreased FBS-induced migration compared with the empty vector control (Figure 2A). We also observed the inhibitory effect of LERFS overexpression on the migration of RA FLSs induced by 50 ng/ml monocyte chemoattractant protein 1 (MCP-1), one of the important chemokines in RA (Supplemental Figure 7). We further used a monolayer wound-scratch assay to determine the role of LERFS in cell migration. As shown in Figure 2C, RA FLSs with overexpression of LERFS displayed significantly lower cell migration compared with empty vector control. However, we determined that the migration of HC FLSs with LERFS overexpression was not different from that of the empty vector control (Figure 2, B and D).

Figure 2 Inhibitory effects of LERFS overexpression on RA FLS migration and invasion. (A and B) Chemotaxic migration of RA FLSs (A) or HC FLSs (B) was evaluated using a Transwell assay. Representative images (original magnification, ×100) are shown. Graphs indicate the relative migration rates. (C and D) The migration of RA FLSs (C) or HC FLSs (D) was analyzed using a wound-healing assay. Representative images are shown (original magnification, ×50). The relative migration rate represents the number of migrated cells normalized to the vector control. (E and F) In vitro invasion was determined using inserts coated with Matrigel Basement Membrane Matrix. The relative invasion rate was calculated by counting invaded cells and then normalized to the vector control. Representative images (original magnification, ×100) are shown. Graphs indicate the relative invasion rates. (G) LERFS overexpression impaired the formation of pseudopodium in RA FLSs. RA FLSs were wounded and stimulated with PDGF-BB (10 ng/ml) for 4 hours. Representative images are shown. Original magnification, ×400 (top); ×1,000 (bottom). Red arrow indicates lamellipodia formation; yellow arrow indicates filopodia formation. Graph indicates the number of RA FLSs with positive lamellipodia or filopodia. (H and I) Images show that LERFS knockdown promoted HC FLS migration (H) and invasion (I). Original magnification, ×100. Graphs indicate the relative migration (H) and invasion (I) rates. (J) Effect of LERFS overexpression on in vivo migration of RA FLSs. Representative images are shown (original magnification, ×400); red arrows indicate human FLSs. Graph indicates the number of migrated human FLSs stained with anti-human class I HLA antibody. (K) Effect of LERFS overexpression on the invasion of RA FLSs into human cartilage implants transferred under the skin of SCID mice. Arrows indicate RA FLS invasion into cartilage (Ca). Original magnification, ×200 (left); ×400 right (enlarged). Graph indicates the invasion scores. Data are shown as the mean ± SEM of 5 independent experiments involving 5 different RA patients or HCs. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001 versus vector control, by Student’s t test.

Aggressive destruction of cartilage and bone is a key pathogenic behavior of RA FLSs; the in vitro invasion potential of RA FLSs is well associated with the rate of joint destruction in patients with RA (41). Therefore, we determined the effect of LERFS overexpression on modulating invasion by RA FLSs of Matrigel-coated Transwell membranes. We observed that LERFS overexpression reduced such invasion compared with results for the empty vector control (Figure 2E). Consistent with our finding for migration, LERFS overexpression also did not affect the invasion of HC FLSs (Figure 2F). Collectively, our findings indicate that the role of LERFS might be more pronounced in RA FLSs than in HC FLSs. Additionally, we determined the effect of LERFS overexpression on the expression of MMP-1, MMP-3, and MMP-13, however, LERFS overexpression did not affect their expression (data not shown).

In order to rule out the impact of proliferation, we assessed the growth rate of FLSs in serum-free medium at 0, 24, and 48 hours and found that the cell growth rate did not differ among these time points (Supplemental Figure 8). Furthermore, we found that addition of a proliferation inhibitor, mitomycin, did not affect the migration or invasion of these cells (Supplemental Figure 9). Therefore, these data eliminate the possibility that changes seen in migration and invasion are due to changes in the proliferation of RA FLSs.

Dynamic reorganization of the actin cytoskeleton is essential for optimal cell migration. To determine the role of LERFS in modulating actin reorganization in RA FLSs, we used fluorescent phalloidin staining to visualize polymerized actin in PDGF-BB–induced migrating cells after wounding in overexpressed LERFS– or empty vector control–transfected RA FLSs. As shown in Figure 2G, FLSs transfected with the empty vector control displayed flat or ruffling lamellipodia and filopodia at their leading edges, while cells with overexpressed LERFS had reduced lamellipodia and filopodia formations. This suggests that LERFS is involved in the formation of membrane protrusions in migrating cells.

To further confirm an important role of LERFS in cell mobility, we observed the effect of LERFS knockdown on FLS migration and invasion. We demonstrated that, when compared with negative controls (NCs), HC FLSs with LERFS knockdown showed increased chemotaxis migration (Figure 2H) and invasion of Matrigel-coated Transwell membranes (Figure 2I).

Finally, we determined the effect of LERFS overexpression on in vivo migration of and invasion by RA FLSs. We intradermally implanted RA FLSs into nude mice and then measured migrated FLSs using IHC staining with anti-human class I HLA antibody. As shown in Figure 2J, LERFS overexpression reduced the ability of RA FLSs to migrate in vivo. To evaluate the in vivo effect of LERFS overexpression on the invasion of RA FLSs into cartilage, we used the SCID mouse coimplantation model. We coimplanted RA FLSs carrying overexpressed LERFS or empty vector side by side into the left or right flanks of SCID mice. As shown in Figure 2K, RA FLSs transfected with overexpressed LERFS exhibited a significant reduction of invasion into cartilage as compared with the cells transfected with empty vector. Taken together, our data suggest that LERFS negatively modulate aggression in RA FLSs.

LERFS represses the proliferation of RA FLSs. Abnormal proliferation and apoptosis of resident FLSs are considered to be important contributors to rheumatoid synovial hyperplasia, eventually initiating the destructive phase of the disease. Therefore, we explored the role of LERFS in regulating the proliferation and apoptosis of RA FLSs. We first observed that lentiviral LERFS overexpression reduced RA FLS proliferation compared with the empty vector control (Figure 3A). The results from the MTT assay also showed that LERFS overexpression decreased cell proliferation (Figure 3B). However, we found that the proliferation of HC FLSs with LERFS overexpression was not different with that of the empty vector control (Figure 3C). Moreover, analysis of the different phases of the cell cycle after transfection with lentivirus-overexpressed LERFS showed cell-cycle arrest at the G 2 /M phase (Figure 3, D and E). To rule out influence of the heterogeneity of RA FLSs from different patients, we used the RA FLS cell line MH7A to evaluate the effect of LERFS overexpression on the cell cycle. We also assessed the effect of LERFS overexpression on cell-cycle arrest at the G 2 /M phase in the MH7A cell line (Supplemental Figure 10).

Figure 3 Effect of LERFS overexpression on the proliferation and apoptosis of RA FLSs. (A and B) An EdU incorporation assay was performed to evaluate cell proliferation. Representative images show proliferation of RA FLSs (A) and HC FLSs (C) labeled with EdU (red) and nuclei stained with Hoechst 33342 (blue) (original magnification, ×200). Graphs in A and C indicate the mean ± SEM of 5 independent experiments involving 5 different RA patients or HCs. (B) Detection of cell growth rates in vitro using an MTT assay at the indicated time points after lentivirus infection (D0 indicates the day of infection). Values are expressed relative to D0 as the mean ± SEM of 5 independent experiments. (D and E) Effects of LERFS overexpression on phases of the cell cycle. (D) Representative plots of cell-cycle distribution. (F) LERFS knockdown promotes proliferation by HC FLSs. Representative images are shown (original magnification, ×200). Data are shown as the mean ± SEM of 5 independent experiments involving 5 different RA patients (E) or HCs (F). (G) Effect of LERFS overexpression on apoptosis of RA FLSs. The cellular apoptosis rate was measured by annexin V and 7-AAD staining and detected by flow cytometry. Representative flow plots are shown. Total apoptosis represents the mean ± SEM percentage of 5 independent experiments involving 5 different RA patients. (H) Quantitative measurement of caspase 3/7 activity. Data are expressed relative to vector values and presented as the mean ± SEM of 5 independent experiments involving 5 different RA patients. (I) Effect of LERFS overexpression on FasL-induced apoptosis of RA FLSs. Cells were stimulated with or without 100 ng/ml recombinant human FasL for 24 hours. Total apoptosis represents the mean ± SEM of 3 independent experiments involving 3 different RA patients. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001 versus vector, by Student’s t test.

In addition, we observed the effect of LERFS knockdown on the proliferation of FLSs. When compared with NCs, we found that LERFS knockdown in HC FLSs resulted in increased proliferation (Figure 3F). These data further support the notion of an important role for LERFS in regulating cell proliferation.

Next, we evaluated the effect of LERFS overexpression on apoptosis of RA FLSs, using APC annexin V and 7-AAD staining to detect apoptosis of RA FLSs by flow cytometry. We observed that the total apoptotic cell population did not increase significantly in cells with overexpressed LERFS compared with the empty vector control cells (Figure 3G), nor did we find any effect of LERFS overexpression on caspase 3 or caspase 7 activity (Figure 3H). We also determined that LERFS overexpression did not influence death receptor–mediated (FasL-mediated) apoptosis (Figure 3I). Collectively, these data suggest that decreased LERFS expression contributes to the proliferation, but not apoptosis, of RA FLSs.

lncRNA LERFS interacts with hnRNP Q to regulate the migration, invasion, and proliferation of RA FLSs. lncRNAs usually function by physically binding to other cellular factors (11–13, 17, 18). To evaluate how LERFS regulates the migration, invasion, and proliferation of RA FLSs, we sought to identify intracellular LERFS–binding factors using an RNA-pulldown assay. We transcribed full-length LERFS in vitro with biotinylated nucleotides, incubated the biotinylated LERFS (or antisense LERFS as a NC) with total cell lysates from high LERFS–expressing RA FLSs, and pulled them down with streptavidin. The related proteins were resolved by SDS-PAGE and visualized by silver staining (Figure 4A). We excised 1 distinct band specifically present in the LERFS-pulldown samples (Figure 4B) and analyzed it using mass spectrometry (MS). Interestingly, hnRNP Q was identified as the only pulled-down protein with the potential to bind to LERFS. To confirm that hnRNP Q binds specifically to LERFS, we repeated the pulldown assay with biotinylated LERFS and probed for hnRNP Q using immunoblot analysis. We obtained a similar result, in that hnRNP Q bound specifically to LERFS (Figure 4C).

Figure 4 LERFS functions by interacting with hnRNP Q. (A) Experimental design for pulldown assays and identification of LERFS-associated cellular proteins. LERFS RNA was biotinylated by in vitro transcription, refolded, and incubated with lysates of RA FLSs. (B) Silver staining of biotinylated LERFS-associated proteins. A LERFS-specific band was excised and analyzed by MS, which identified hnRNP Q. (C) Western blot of proteins from LERFS-pulldown assays. (D) RIP evaluation of the interaction between hnRNP Q and LERFS within RA FLSs using an anti–hnRNP Q antibody (5 μg), with IgG (5 μg) as a NC. SnRNP70 was used as a positive control (right). **P < 0.01 and ***P < 0.001 versus IgG, by Student’s t test.U1, U1 small nuclear RNA (snRNA). (E) Comparison of LERFS binding with hnRNP Q between RA FLSs and HC FLSs. Data are shown as the mean ± SEM of 3 independent experiments involving 3 different RA patients and HCs. ***P < 0.001 versus HC FLSs, by Student’s t test. (F–H) Effect of hnRNP Q knockdown on the migration, invasion, and proliferation of RA FLSs. Representative images are shown (original magnification, ×200). Data for relative migration (F), invasion (G), and proliferation (H) are shown as the mean ± SEM of 5 independent experiments involving 5 different RA patients. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and *** P < 0.001 versus siControl (siC) or vector, by Student’s t test. (I–K) Overexpression of hnRNP Q suppressed the migration (I), invasion (J), and proliferation (K) of RA FLSs. Representative images are shown. Original magnification, ×100 (I and J); ×200 (K). Data in I–K were normalized to the control group (vector) and are presented as the mean ± SEM of 5 independent experiments involving 5 different RA patients. **P < 0.01 and *** P < 0.001 versus siC or vector, by Student’s t test.

To corroborate these findings, we used an anti–hnRNP Q antibody to immunoprecipitate endogenous hnRNP Q from total lysates of RA FLSs expressing high levels of LERFS and then extracted and analyzed the RNA bound to hnRNP Q. We observed a greater than 3-fold enrichment of LERFS in the anti-hnRNP Q immunoprecipitates compared with that detected in the IgG control (Figure 4D). We also observed binding of LERFS to hnRNP Q in HC FLSs, which was evidenced by increased binding of the LERFS–hnRNP Q complex compared with that observed in RA FLSs (Figure 4E). Our observations confirmed that LERFS and hnRNP Q might form an RNP complex.

Next, we evaluated whether hnRNP Q helps modulate the migration, invasion, and proliferation of RA FLSs. We knocked down hnRNP Q expression using siRNA; to rule out nonspecific interference, we constructed 3 different sequences of siRNA oligonucleotides for hnRNP Q. As shown in Supplemental Figure 11, transfection with all 3 siRNA oligonucleotides knocked hnRNP Q mRNA levels down, but the inhibitory effect of hnRNP Q siRNA-3 was the strongest. Accordingly, we used hnRNP Q siRNA-3 (sihnRNP Q) for subsequent experiments. Interestingly, hnRNP Q knockdown resulted in significant increases in migration, invasion, and proliferation (Figure 4, F–H). Conversely, overexpression of hnRNP Q decreased migration, invasion, and proliferation (Figure 4, I–K). Our results suggest that hnRNP Q negatively regulates the migration, invasion, and proliferation of RA FLSs.

LERFS and hnRNP Q coregulate Rho GTPase protein expression in RA FLSs. hnRNP Q is an RNA-binding protein with functions in mRNA metabolism that are localized in both the cytoplasm and nuclei. Our data show that LERFS is localized in the cytoplasm and suggest that LERFS might bind to cytoplasmic hnRNP Q in FLSs. Previous studies have indicated that hnRNP Q is involved in regulating mRNA metabolism of the small GTPases RhoA and CDC42 (38, 39) and that Rho family proteins play important roles in modulating RA FLS migration, invasion, and proliferation (41–43). Thus, we speculate that Rho family proteins might mediate the actions of LERFS and hnRNP Q in modulating the migration, invasion, and proliferation of RA FLSs. We observed that overexpression of LERFS downregulated Rac1 mRNA expression but did not affect the mRNA expression of RhoA or CDC42 (Figure 5A). Interestingly, we showed that LERFS overexpression reduced the protein expression and activation of RhoA, Rac1, and CDC42 (Figure 5, B and C). Consistent with what we observed with LERFS, hnRNP Q knockdown by siRNA increased Rac1 mRNA expression, but it did not affect mRNA expression of RhoA or CDC42 (Figure 5D), and it increased the protein expression and activation of RhoA, Rac1, and CDC42 (Figure 5E and F). Moreover, hnRNP Q overexpression reduced the mRNA expression of Rac1 but not of RhoA or CDC42 (Supplemental Figure 12). These data suggest that LERFS and hnRNP Q regulate Rho protein expression through different modes of action. In other words, LERFS and hnRNP Q might modulate the stability or translation of Rac1 mRNA but might regulate only the mRNA translation of RhoA and CDC42.

Figure 5 LERFS–hnRNP Q complex coregulates the expression of RhoA, Rac1, and CDC42. (A and B) Effect of LERFS overexpression on mRNA (A) and protein (B) expression of RhoA, Rac1, and CDC42 in RA FLSs. (C) Effect of LERFS overexpression on the activation of RhoA, Rac1, and CDC42. RhoA, Rac1, and CDC42 activity was measured by G-LISA. (D–F) Effect of hnRNP Q knockdown on expression levels of mRNA (D) and protein (E) and activity (F) of RhoA, Rac1, and CDC42. (G) Effect of LERFS overexpression on protein expression of hnRNP Q. (A–G) *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001 versus vector or siC, by Student’s t test. (H) RIP detection of the combination of hnRNP Q and target mRNAs in RA FLSs. Values were normalized to the input. ***P < 0.001 versus IgG, by Student’s t test. (I) Effect of LERFS overexpression on the association between hnRNP Q and mRNA expression of RhoA, Rac1, and CDC42. Cell lysates from RA FLSs infected with control lentivirus (Vector) or LERFS OE were measured by RIP assay using antibodies against hnRNP Q or control IgG, followed by RT-qPCR assay of the indicated targets. Values were normalized to the input. *P < 0.05 versus vector, by Student’s t test. (J and K) Effect of hnRNP Q knockdown on LERFS overexpression–induced protein expression and activation of RhoA, Rac1, and CDC42. RA FLSs were transfected with hnRNP Q siRNA or siC for 24 hours, followed by infection of control lentivirus or LERFS OE. Three days later, cells were collected and subjected to Western blot analysis and G-LISA. Data shown are the quantification of protein levels (J) and activity (K) of RhoA, Rac1, and CDC42. Data are expressed as the mean ± SEM of 5 independent experiments involving 5 different RA patients. *P < 0.05 and ***P < 0.001, versus siC plus vector; #P < 0.05 and ##P < 0.01, versus siC plus LERFS OE, by 1-way ANOVA.

Next, we sought to discover the mode of action of LERFS–hnRNP Q–Rho proteins. We first wondered whether LERFS could modulate the expression of hnRNP Q. Western blot analysis showed that LERFS overexpression did not affect hnRNP Q expression (Figure 5G). The RNA immunoprecipitation (RIP) assay showed that hnRNP Q could bind RhoA, Rac1, and CDC42 mRNAs (Figure 5H), which was promoted by the overexpression of LERFS (Figure 5I). Furthermore, hnRNP Q knockdown by siRNA reversed the LERFS overexpression–induced reduction of RhoA, Rac1, and CDC42 protein expression and activity (Figure 5, J and K). We also observed that the translation inhibitor cycloheximide inhibited the hnRNP Q–knockdown–induced increase in protein expression of RhoA, Rac1, and CDC42 in LERFS-overexpressed RA FLSs (Supplemental Figure 13). Furthermore, we found that the LERFS overexpression–induced decrease in RA FLS migration, invasion, and proliferation was reversed by knockdown of hnRNP Q (Supplemental Figure 14). Intriguingly, bioinformatics analysis revealed no Alu element in the LERFS sequence, suggesting that LERFS could not bind directly to the mRNAs of RhoA, Rac1, or CDC42. Therefore, our results indicate that LERFS regulates the protein expression of RhoA, Rac1, and CDC42 through its interaction with hnRNP Q in the cytoplasm, forming a cytoplasmic LERFS–hnRNP Q complex, which then anchors to RhoA, Rac1, and CDC42 to decrease the stability or translation of target mRNAs.