DNA methyltransferase expression in triple-negative breast cancer predicts sensitivity to decitabine

DNMT expression levels dictate tumor sensitivity to decitabine treatment. 3D organoid cultures recapitulate in vivo tissue structural organization and more closely resemble the actual tumor biology than 2D cultures of primary or immortalized cells (31), thereby providing an attractive platform for testing cancer cell response to drugs (32). As previously described, we generated a panel of PDX models from patients with primary breast cancer recruited in a prospective neoadjuvant study of anthracycline- and taxane-based chemotherapy, with PDX models derived from both baseline percutaneous biopsy prior to chemotherapy and postchemotherapy surgical samples (33, 34). In addition to in vivo PDX studies, we also successfully grew organoids using the PDX tumors to test response to therapies and to identify molecular markers that might be associated with response (Figure 1A).

Figure 1 Protein levels of DNMTs correlated with decitabine sensitivity in a collection of breast cancer PDX–derived organoids. (A) Schematic representation of the work flow for generating organoid culture from TNBC PDX tumors. (B) Representative figures of organoid cultures derived from TNBC PDX tumor (MCD-02, resistant to decitabine treatment). Organoids were treated with 0 nM, 100 nM, 500 nM, or 1000 nM decitabine for 7 days and recovered for 2 days (n = 3 independent experiments). Scale bars: 20 μm. (C) Quantification of tumorsphere in B. Data represent mean ± SEM of control from n = 3 independent experiments. ***P < 0.001, 2-tailed t tests. (D) Organoids from 15 different TNBC PDX tumors were cultured and tested for decitabine sensitivity at a concentration of 100 nM for 7 days, followed by 2 days of recovery. Colors represent the degree of decitabine sensitivity. Red or orange indicates decitabine resistant; green indicates decitabine sensitive. Data represent mean ± SEM of n = 3 independent experiments when compared with control. (E) Protein levels of DNMT1, DNMT3A, and DNMT3B detected in the cell lysates isolated from untreated organoids. (F) Protein level correlation with organoid percentage of survival after decitabine treatment. The y axis represents the relative quantification of protein levels and the x axis represents the percentage of survival after 100 nM decitabine as in D.

Previous studies demonstrated that decitabine exhibited antitumor activity in breast cancer (30, 35). To identify biomarkers for decitabine response, we tested decitabine sensitivity in a panel of 15 organoid cultures developed from 15 distinct TNBC PDX tumors from patients whose disease was either sensitive (n = 9) or resistant (n = 6) to standard anthracycline- and taxane-based neoadjuvant chemotherapy (NAC) (Supplemental Table 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI97924DS1) (33). As shown in Figure 1, B–D, we observed great variability in decitabine response in these breast cancer organoids. Interestingly, we observed that decitabine response highly correlated with DNMT3A and DNMT3B protein levels and, to a lesser extent, with DNMT1 protein levels (Figure 1, D–F). Tumors with high expression of all 3 DNMTs were more sensitive to decitabine treatment (Figure 1, D and E). These findings suggest that protein levels of these DNMTs might influence breast-tumor response to decitabine treatment.

PDXs are considered to be more representative of human tumors and are increasingly used as in vivo models for preclinical drug testing (36). To further determine whether the decitabine response in the organoids represents the drug sensitivity in the preclinical models, we selected 3 PDX models that were predicted to be “sensitive” (MCD-01, MCD-11, MCD-03) and 3 PDX models predicted to be “resistant” (MCD-05, MCD-02, MCD-04) based on the organoid testing results (Figure 1D) for the in vivo drug tests. Mice were treated with 5 mg/kg decitabine according to the dosing schedule shown in Figure 2A. As shown in Figure 2B and Supplemental Table 1, the response pattern to decitabine in the PDX models was consistent with our observations in the organoid models.

Figure 2 PDXs expressing high levels of DNMTs showed greater sensitivity to decitabine treatment. (A) Schematic outline of decitabine treatment for the PDX tumors. Small pieces of passage 2 tumors were injected s.c. into the back flanks of SCID mice (n = 6–7 respectively). Drug was administered i.p. and started when the tumors grew to 150–200 mm3. Mice were treated with decitabine for 4 days per cycle, followed by 3 days of recovery. (B) Tumor-response curve for PDX tumors. Mice bearing passage 3 breast cancer PDX tumors were treated with either vehicle (blue) or 5 mg/kg decitabine (pink) according to the time schedule described in A. Tumors were measured twice weekly. Data represent mean tumor volume ± SEM for all tumors at each indicated day (n = 6–7 mice respectively). PDX line ID MCD numbers correspond to MCD-IDs shown in Figure 1D. Tumors were harvested at the time when experiments were terminated, and tumor weight was measured. Data represent mean ± SEM. **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001, 2-tailed t test.

Furthermore, we tested decitabine sensitivity in PDX organoids and PDX lines derived from both pre- and post-NAC tumor (chemotherapy-resistant tumor) and found that the sensitivity to decitabine is dependent on the DNMT levels regardless of the tumors’ sensitivity to chemotherapy (Supplemental Table 1), suggesting that decitabine might be effective in both settings.

Taken together, the findings that organoids and PDX models expressing elevated levels of DNMT proteins are more sensitive to decitabine than those expressing low levels of DNMTs suggest that DNMT protein levels might serve as biomarkers for decitabine-treatment response in TNBC.

Decitabine treatment induces lysosomal degradation of DNMTs. Decitabine, when administered at high concentrations, is known to degrade DNMT1 protein, resulting in DNA damage at a high dose and short-term treatment setting (37). However, the effect of decitabine action at low concentrations has not been fully elucidated (22). To explore the mechanism, we first determined the protein levels of 3 DNMTs in both control and decitabine-treated PDX groups. DNMT1 levels decreased upon low-concentration decitabine treatment. Interestingly, both DNMT3A and DNMT3B protein levels were also dramatically reduced (Figure 3A) after decitabine treatment, whereas decitabine treatment did not affect the mRNA levels of all 3 genes (Figure 3B).

Figure 3 Decitabine treatment induced lysosome-dependent degradation of DNMTs. (A) DNMT-specific Western blot using whole-tissue lysate from the indicated PDX tumors treated with either vehicle (n = 3 mice) or decitabine (n = 3 mice). Protein was quantified using ImageJ software (NIH), and relative protein levels were corrected for the vehicle group. Data represent mean ± SD from n = 3 different samples. **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, 2-tailed t tests. (B) Relative mRNA levels of DNMT1, DNMT13A and DNMT13B genes in tumor samples after decitabine treatment compared with samples treated with vehicle control group (n = 3 independent experiments). (C) Breast cancer cells were treated with 100 nM decitabine (DAC) for 7 days, and Western blot analysis was performed using the indicated antibodies. (D) Breast cancer cells were treated with 100 nM decitabine for 7 days, and mRNA levels were quantified by qRT-PCR (n = 3 independent experiments). (E) Representative well from clonogenic assay of 3 different breast cancer cell lines 14 days after decitabine treatment. Average colony number was quantified for each well, and each experiment was conducted as n = 3 independent experiments in triplicate. ***P < 0.001, 2-tailed t test. (F) MDA-MB-231 cells were treated with decitabine for 7 days and treated with concanamycin A, calpetin, Z-VAD-FAM, and MG132 for an additional 24 hours. The protein levels of DNMT1, DNMT3A, and DNMT3B were analyzed by Western blot and quantified by ImageJ software (n = 3). (G) MDA-MB-231 cells were treated with decitabine for 7 days, and the ubiquitination of DNMTs was determined by pulling down DNMTs with the indicated antibodies followed by Western blot analysis.

To further confirm these results, we treated 3 different TNBC cancer cell lines, Hs 578T, BT-549, and MDA-MB-231 cells, with 100 nM decitabine for 7 days. A reduction of all 3 DNMT proteins, but not the mRNAs, in these cells was observed (Figure 3, C and D). Clonogenic assay also showed that fewer clones formed after decitabine treatment compared with the control group, indicating that decitabine inhibits cell proliferation (Figure 3E). Because protein can be degraded through several proteolytic pathways, we utilized various inhibitors to block protein degradation: MG132 (proteasome), concanamycin A (lysosome), calpeptin (calpain), and Z-VAD-FMK (caspase) to identify the specific pathway. MG132 only partially rescued the DNMT protein levels, while concanamycin A treatment resulted in the most substantial reversal of DNMT protein levels. Moreover, we did not observe any marked effect with calpain or caspase inhibitors (Figure 3F). Proteins are marked for degradation by the attachment of ubiquitin to the side chain of lysine residues called ubiquitination (38). We also detected enhanced ubiquitination of DNMTs in the presence of decitabine (Figure 3G). These results suggest that low-concentration and long-term decitabine treatment induce degradation of all 3 DNMT isoforms predominantly in a lysosome-dependent manner.

The ubiquitin E3 ligase TRAF6 interacts with DNMTs. The E3 ligases are responsible for recognizing specific substrates and catalyzing their ubiquitination (38). To determine the potential E3 ligase that is responsible for the degradation of DNMTs, we analyzed the protein sequence for all 3 DNMT isoforms and found that all 3 DNMTs harbored a conserved TRAF6-binding motif (PxExx [aromatic (F/W/Y)/acidic residue (D/E)]) (39), as shown in Figure 4A. We thus hypothesized that TRAF6 might be the E3 ligase that mediates DNMTs’ ubiquitination. To test this hypothesis, we first determined whether TRAF6 and DNMTs interact by performing immunoprecipitation assays. Coimmunoprecipitation revealed the interaction of endogenous TRAF6 and DNMTs (Figure 4B). To further confirm these interactions, we carried out in vitro protein-protein interaction assays. As shown in Figure 4C, bacterial expressed and purified GST-DNMT1 could pull down purified Myc-TRAF6, indicating a direct interaction. Similar in vitro results were also observed between TRAF6 and DNMT3B or DNMT3A, respectively (Figure 4, D and E).

Figure 4 The E3 ubiquitin-protein ligase TRAF6 interacts with and ubiquitinates DNMTs. (A) DNMT1, DNMT3A, and DNMT3B proteins contain a potential TRAF6-binding site. The consensus TRAF6-binding site motif has been described previously (78). (B) Endogenous interactions of TRAF6 with DNMT1, DNMT3A, and DNMT3B. MDA-MB-231 cells were used to perform endogenous immunoprecipitation with TRAF6 antibody, followed by Western blot with indicated DNMT antibodies. (C–E) In vitro binding assays of TRAF6 and DNMTs. Myc-TRAF6 expressed in E. coli was purified and incubated with GST-DNMT1, His-DNMT3B, and Flag-DNMT3A with agarose beads. The precipitated samples were analyzed by Western blot using indicated antibodies. (F) Schematic representation of WT TRAF6 and its different deletion mutants. (G) FLAG-tagged TRAF6 constructs were transfected into 293T cells, and FLAG beads were used for immunoprecipitation. Precipitates were subjected to Western blot analysis with indicated antibodies. WCL, whole-cell lysates. (H) MDA-MB-231 cells were transiently transfected with negative control or TRAF6-specific siRNAs for 72 hours. DNMT protein from the cell lysates was immunoprecipitated with corresponding anti-DNMT antibody. The ubiquitinated DNMTs were detected by Western blot using anti-ub antibody at high molecular weight ladders. (I) Crispr/Cas9 TRAF6-KO cell line was generated and WT and Crispr/Cas9 TRAF6-KO cell lines were subjected to immunoprecipitation using anti-DNMT antibodies. The ubiquitinated DNMTs were detected by Western blot analysis. (J) MDA-MB-231 TRAF6 Crispr/Cas9-KO cells (KO1) were transfected with FLAG-tagged WT TRAF6 (WT) and catalytic-dead CA mutant (C70A). DNMTs from the cell lysates were immunoprecipitated with anti-DNMT1, anti-DNMT13A, and anti-DNMT13B antibodies. The ubiquitinated DNMTs were detected by Western blot analysis.

To map the region or regions of TRAF6 involved in the interaction with DNMTs, we generated 4 TRAF6 deletion constructs, based on TRAF6 domain architecture: RING domain deletion (Δ1), the internal CC domain deletion (Δ2), Zinc finger deletion (Δ3), and TRAF-C domain deletion (Δ4) (40) (Figure 4F). Deletion of the TRAF-C domain (Δ351–522aa) abrogated the interaction among TRAF6 and DNMT1, DNMT3A and DNMT3B, respectively (Figure 4G). Taken together, these data indicate that TRAF6 directly interacts with DNMTs and that the interaction is dependent on the TRAF6 TRAF-C domain.

TRAF6 ubiquitinates DNMTs and induces protein degradation. As TRAF6 is a RING-domain E3 ubiquitin ligase, we next tested to determine whether TRAF6 was the E3 ligase for the DNMTs’ ubiquitination. We first tested the effect of knockdown of TRAF6 on DNMT ubiquitination. As shown in Figure 4H, in MDA-MB-231 cells transfected with TRAF6 siRNA, ubiquitinated DNMTs decreased in TRAF6–knocked down cells. Consistently, TRAF6 CRISPR/Cas9-KO cells also showed defects in ubiquitination of DNMTs compared with WT control cells (Figure 4I). To further confirm that TRAF6 E3 ligase activity is essential for this process, we overexpressed WT TRAF6 and the TRAF6 with an E3-inactive RING mutant (TRAF6C70A) in TRAF6-KO cells. We found that overexpression of WT, but not the E3-inactive RING mutant (TRAF6C70A) TRAF6, in TRAF6-KO cells reversed the decrease in DNMT1 ubiquitination caused by TRAF6 depletion (Figure 4J).

Lys-48–linked ubiquitination mainly targets substrates for proteasome-mediated degradation, whereas Lys-63–linked polyubiquitination is primarily associated with nonproteolytic functions, such as regulation of protein activity and lysosomal degradation (41). TRAF6 has been reported as mainly mediating Lys-63–linked ubiquitination (42). Based on the phenotype, it is possible that TRAF6 might facilitate lysosomal degradation of DNMTs. To determine whether TRAF6 regulates protein stability of DNMTs, we depleted TRAF6 in different breast cancer cell lines. Interestingly, knockdown of TRAF6 upregulated the protein levels of all 3 DNMT members (Figure 5A). Similar findings were observed in TRAF6 CRISPR/Cas9-KO MDA-MB-231 breast cancer cells (Figure 5B). To determine whether the changes in 3 DNMT protein levels caused by TRAF6 depletion translated to changes in global DNA methylation, we determined the global methylation in TRAF6-WT and TRAF6-KO cells by dot blot analysis using anti-5mC antibody (Figure 5C). Consistent with the increased DNMT levels in the TRAF6-KO cells, global methylation levels of 5mC were substantially increased in these cells when compared with the WT cells (Figure 5C). To further confirm that TRAF6-dependent degradation of all 3 DNMTs depends on its E3 ligase activity, we transfected WT and E3 ligase catalytic inactive forms of TRAF6 into TRAF6-KO cells and found that only the WT TRAF6 promoted degradation of DNMTs, but not the TRAF6 C70A mutant that lacks E3 ligase activity (Figure 5D). Taken together, these results suggest that TRAF6 is the E3 ubiquitin ligase for all 3 DNMTs and that it regulates their protein stability through a lysosome-mediated degradation pathway.

Figure 5 TRAF6 E3-ligase activity is essential for the ubiquitination. (A) Breast cancer cell lines were transfected with negative or TRAF6-specific siRNAs for 72 hours. Cell lysates were subjected to Western blot to determine DNMT protein levels with the indicated antibodies. (B) Cell lysates from the WT and Crispr/Cas9 TRAF6-KO (KO1) MDA-MB-231 cell lines were subjected to Western blot analysis as described above. (C) Dot blot for detecting global DNA methylation. Genomic DNA from WT and Crispr/Cas9 TRAF6-KO cells were isolated and dot blotted with specific anti-5mC antibody. Two-fold dilution of 1 μg of genomic DNA isolated from each sample was spotted on the membrane, followed by incubation with the antibody. (D) MDA-MB-231 Crispr/Cas9 TRAF6-KO cells were transfected with FLAG-tagged WT TRAF6 (WT) and catalytic-dead CA mutant (C70A). Cell lysates were subjected to Western blot analysis with the indicated antibodies. (E) MDA-MB-231 TRAF6-WT and Crispr/Cas9 TRAF6-KO cells were treated with decitabine for 6 days with or without concanamycin A for an additional 24 hours. Cell lysates were subjected to Western blot analysis with the indicated antibodies. (F) MDA-MB-231 TRAF6-WT and Crispr/Cas9 TRAF6-KO cells were treated with the indicated doses of decitabine for 7 days, and colony-formation assay was performed. Crispr/Cas9 TRAF6-KO clone 1 (KO1) or clone 2 (KO2) were used. Data represent mean ± SD (n = 3 independent experiments). (G) Crispr/Cas9 TRAF6-KO cells were transfected with TRAF6-WT and CA mutants. Cells were treated with the indicated doses of decitabine for 7 days, and colony-formation assay was performed as above. Data represent mean ± SD (n = 3 independent experiments).

Decitabine induces ubiquitination and degradation of DNMTs through TRAF6. Our data demonstrate that decitabine induces ubiquitination of all 3 DNMTs (Figure 3G) and mediates their protein degradation in a lysosome-dependent manner (Figure 3F). To determine whether the degradation of DNMTs following decitabine treatment is dependent on TRAF6, we treated control and TRAF6-depleted cells with decitabine (Figure 5E). Depletion of TRAF6 reversed the degradation of DNMTs induced by decitabine (Figure 5E). These results reveal that decitabine-induced DNMT degradation is dependent on TRAF6.

To further determine whether the degradation process might affect decitabine efficacy, we performed colony-formation assays. In the TRAF6-KO group, more colonies formed following decitabine treatment compared with in the control group (Figure 5F), suggesting that the intact TRAF6 gene is essential for decitabine’s inhibition of breast cancer cell growth. Reconstitution of WT TRAF6, but not the TRAF6 C70A mutant, restored the sensitivity to decitabine treatment, further confirming that TRAF6 E3 ligase activity is essential in this process (Figure 5G). These results suggest that TRAF6 determines breast cancer cell sensitivity to decitabine treatment through the regulation of protein stability of DNMT isoforms.

Decitabine treatment induces TRAF6 mRNA expression. To further explore the mechanism of how decitabine induces TRAF6-mediated degradation of DNMTs, we assessed TRAF6 expression in vivo both before and after decitabine treatment. We observed elevated TRAF6 protein levels in PDX tumors after decitabine treatment, as shown in Figure 6A. We further examined TRAF6 mRNA expression by real-time reverse transcriptase-PCR (qRT-PCR) analysis. Consistent with elevated TRAF6 protein levels, a significant increase in mRNA levels was observed in PDX tumors treated with decitabine compared with vehicle (Figure 6B). These results were confirmed in 3 different TNBC cell lines (Figure 6, C and D). Furthermore, TRAF6 expression was induced by decitabine in a time-dependent manner (Figure 6E). These data show that decitabine treatment induces TRAF6 expression, resulting in increased protein levels.