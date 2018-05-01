Role of proNGF/p75 signaling in bladder dysfunction after spinal cord injury

ProNGF is detected in the urine in rodents and humans within hours of SCI. We subjected urine samples collected at different times after SCI to Western blotting using a proNGF-specific antibody as well as a pan-NGF antibody to detect both mature and proNGF. While mature NGF was not detectable at the time points tested, proNGF was detected in the urine as early as 1 hour after injury, and its levels remained high up to 7 hours after injury (Figure 1, A and B). The lack of mature NGF in the urine was confirmed by mouse mature NGF-specific ELISA (data not shown). A similar time course of urinary proNGF was obtained using mouse proNGF-specific ELISA, which detected urinary proNGF levels in the range of 6.2–10.7 ng/mg of proteins at 1–7 hours after injury (Figure 1C). The proNGF reactive band was indeed proNGF, as indicated by immunoprecipitation with a monoclonal 27/21 NGF antibody followed by blotting with a proNGF antibody (Figure 1D). It should be noted that SCI-induced increases in urinary proNGF were not limited to mice or the type of SCI: proNGF was detected within 1–7 hours after injury after contusion injuries in mice, and also in rats and humans (Figure 1, E–G). The amount of urinary proNGF in 2 human patients was 1 and 46 pg/mg of proteins, respectively, based on a human-specific proNGF ELISA. No proNGF was detected in control, uninjured patient urine. Together, these results suggest that proNGF is a major form of NGF appearing in the urine after SCI in rodents and humans, and the released proNGF is likely to elicit similar responses in mammals after SCI.

Figure 1 ProNGF is released into the urine in rodents and humans within hours of SCI. (A) ProNGF is released into the urine almost immediately after spinal cord transection in mice. The blots were probed with anti-proNGF and pan-NGF antibodies. There was little mature NGF detectable in the urine at these time points. (B) Quantification of proNGF by Western blotting. Within-subject comparison was significant at P = 0.003 based on repeated measures of 1-way ANOVA after Greenhouse-Geisser correction, which resulted in P < 0.01. Subsequent pairwise comparisons were made using Bonferroni correction. (C) Quantification of proNGF detected in mouse urine by proNGF-specific ELISA. Note that mature NGF was not detected by mature NGF-specific ELISA. (D) Immunoprecipitation/Western analyses of urine samples illustrate that the bands detected with proNGF antibody in A are indeed proNGF. Mouse urine samples were immunoprecipitated with 27/21 mature NGF antibody and probed with proNGF antibody. (E) ProNGF is detected in the urine after contusion injuries in mice. (F) ProNGF is present in the urine after spinal cord transection in rats. Mature NGF was not detected by mature NGF-specific ELISA. (G) ProNGF was also detected in human urine after SCI. The upper blot was probed with proNGF-specific antibody (*artifact), while the lower blot was probed with pan-NGF antibody (H-20). Note that recombinant proNGF and mature NGF were included as controls. Based on human proNGF-specific ELISA, the amount of proNGF was 1 and 46 pg/mg for 3 and 6 hours after injury, respectively. Note that 3- and 6-hour urine samples were collected from 2 different individuals. ELISA assays also failed to detect mature NGF as in Western blotting. C, urine from healthy control without SCI.

NGF expression has been detected in the bladder tissue itself, and its RNA levels were reported to increase after SCI and CYP-induced cystitis (12). In agreement with this report, NGF was detected in both the urothelium and the detrusor muscle in the naive, uninjured state (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI97837DS1). At 7 hours after injury, when urinary proNGF levels were high (Figure 1), NGF immunoreactivity was significantly reduced in both the urothelium and the detrusor muscle in comparison with the naive sample (Supplemental Figure 1, A and B). In agreement with immunofluorescence data, overall proNGF levels were reduced in the urothelium at 1–4 hours after injury, with a gradual increase until 5 days after injury based on Western blotting (Supplemental Figure 1C). In the detrusor muscle, proNGF levels were increased at 3–5 days after injury (Supplemental Figure 1D). These results suggest that urinary proNGF is likely to have been released from the urothelium and detrusor muscle.

We next asked whether the expression of its signaling receptor, p75, is also similarly regulated in the urothelium and detrusor muscle. p75 was detected in both the urothelium and the detrusor muscle, with a significantly greater expression in the detrusor muscle than in the urothelium based on Western blotting (Supplemental Figure 2A). A similar expression pattern was demonstrated with Trk receptors, with a majority of Trk receptors detected in the detrusor muscle and minimal expression in the urothelium. It is noted that although we suspect the signal observed reflects that from TrkA, we cannot confirm this since we used a pan-Trk antibody here.

We next examined with immunohistochemistry which cells in the bladder express p75 both in the naive state and after SCI. In the naive state, p75 immunoreactivity was detected mainly among the urothelial umbrella cells, colocalizing with uroplakin, a marker for these cells (Supplemental Figure 2, B and C). In addition, p75+ sensory nerve fibers that project to the urothelium were also detected (Supplemental Figure 2B, arrows), as published (8, 9). In the detrusor muscle, an increase in p75 immunoreactivity was detected at 7 hours after injury and persisted up to 5 days after injury (Supplemental Figure 2B). Based on the morphology, this staining most probably represents nerve fiber projections to the muscle, which demonstrated an overall increase in p75 expression after injury. Sortilin, a coreceptor for p75 in binding proNGF, was also expressed both in the urothelium and the muscle (data not shown). In the urothelium, the patterns of p75 expression changed greatly after injury: p75 immunoreactivity was detectable in umbrella cells lining the bladder lumen at 7 hours and 1 day after injury, with some p75 immunoreactivity appearing to label dying cells that were being sloughed off from the urothelial layer (Supplemental Figure 2B). Umbrella cells were reported to undergo desquamation as early as 2 hours after injury, with almost complete loss by 1 day after injury after SCI (13). The loss of umbrella cells was followed by a hyperplastic response of the urothelial basal cells at 3 days after injury, during which p75+ cells appeared as rows that follow the contour of the hyperplastic urothelial layer (Supplemental Figure 2B), with many of them expressing a mitotic marker, phospho–histone 3 (pH3, Supplemental Figure 2C). After an injury or infection that results in the loss of umbrella cells, the basal cells of the urothelium are known to undergo regeneration, thus replenishing the lost layer (14). At 5 days after injury, after the hyperplastic response had subsided, p75 immunoreactivity was detected in the basal cell layer that abuts the laminin-positive staining (Supplemental Figure 2B and Supplemental Figure 2C), and the cells were also dividing as indicated by BrdU and pH3 immunoreactivity (Supplemental Figure 2C). These results suggest that p75 signaling, perhaps in response to the urinary proNGF released after the injury, plays a role in the loss of umbrella cells and regeneration of the urothelium.

p75 is responsible for umbrella cell apoptosis in response to urinary proNGF after SCI. We next asked whether the loss of umbrella cells after SCI is due to apoptosis by performing TUNEL reactions. TUNEL reactions on injured bladder tissues revealed a robust apoptotic response mostly in uroplakin-positive and p75+ umbrella cells (Figure 2A). Based on the number of TUNEL+ umbrella cells, the apoptotic response was most robust at 7 hours after injury, and then subsided rapidly to the background level by 3 days after injury (Figure 2B). To determine whether p75 is involved in inducing the apoptosis of umbrella cells, we subjected p75KO mice to SCI. Remarkably, umbrella cell apoptosis was completely blocked in p75KO mice at 7 hours after injury to 3 days after injury (Figure 2B). These results suggest that p75 is involved in inducing umbrella cell apoptosis after SCI. After SCI in p75KO mice, proNGF was detected in the urine at levels similar to those detected in WT SCI mice (data not shown).

Figure 2 p75 is responsible for umbrella cell apoptosis in response to urinary proNGF after SCI. (A) Uroplakin-positive (UP+) umbrella cells are the major cell types that undergo apoptosis at 7 hours after SCI. The bladders were processed for TUNEL reaction and subsequently stained with UP or p75 antibodies. Urothelial and muscle layers of the bladder wall are indicated by U and M, respectively, and the bladder lumen is indicated by L. Scale bar: 150 μm. (B) p75 is responsible for umbrella cell apoptosis after SCI as indicated by the lack of TUNEL+ cells in the p75KO. The data were analyzed using repeated measures of 2-way ANOVA after Greenhouse-Geisser correction, which resulted in P < 0.001 comparing the vehicle and LM11A-31 treatments and the WT and p75-null mice. Subsequent pairwise comparisons were made using Bonferroni correction. (C) Intravesical instillation of proNGF blocking antibody blocked umbrella cell apoptosis completely at 7 hours after injury. The data were analyzed by Student’s t tests.

We next determined whether blocking proNGF signaling with LM11A-31, which inhibits proNGF action through p75 in vitro and in vivo (10, 11), will inhibit umbrella cell apoptosis. Indeed, systemic administration of LM11A-31 via oral gavage at 4 hours after injury reduced the number of TUNEL+ urothelial cells at 7 hours after injury by 55% (Figure 2B). LM11A-31 had no effect at 1 day after injury, in agreement with a significant drop in urinary proNGF levels detected by Western blotting (Figure 1B). When LM11A-31 was delivered immediately after SCI via intravesical instillation, apoptosis of umbrella cells at 7 hours after injury was completely blocked (Figure 2B), suggesting that it is proNGF in the urine that is inducing apoptosis. To confirm whether urinary proNGF is indeed acting as an apoptosis factor, we instilled intravesically either a proNGF-blocking antibody or LM11A-24, immediately after SCI. LM11A-24 is capable of interfering with proNGF binding to p75 to the same extent as LM11A-31 (10), but fails to cross the blood-brain barrier, and was thus presumed unlikely to cross the urothelial barrier. LM11A-24 as well as proNGF-blocking antibody, but not the control antibody, completely inhibited the apoptosis at 7 hours after injury (Figure 2, B and C). Together, these results indicate that it is the proNGF released into the urine that activates p75 on the surface of umbrella cells, thereby initiating apoptosis.

In seeking additional support for the critical role of p75 signaling in umbrella cell apoptosis, we examined the morphology of the luminal surface of mice instilled with LM11A-31 and p75KO mice via scanning electron microscopy analysis. Without injury, the luminal surface of the bladder exhibited the well-characterized polyhedral morphology with ridges that demarcate cell boundaries (Figure 3A, blue lines and arrows; ref. 15). At 7 hours after injury, however, the surface morphology was drastically altered, with loss of the characteristic junctional ridges (Figure 3A). By 2 days after injury, umbrella cells were regenerated, but they were smaller in size than those without injury, although they established polyhedral morphology (Figure 3A, red arrows). With intravesical instillation of LM11A-31 immediately after SCI, however, umbrella cell loss was completely blocked with intact polyhedral ridges at both 7 hours and 2 days after injury (Figure 3B, blue lines and arrows). Also in p75KO mice at 7 hours after injury, the luminal surface remained almost identical to uninjured control tissue with distinct polyhedral junctional ridges (Figure 3C, blue lines and arrows). The effect of LM11A-31 was also prolonged, as revealed by H&E histology at 10 days after injury, where urothelial hyperplasia and detrusor hypertrophy were largely prevented (Figure 3D). These results together suggest that proNGF/p75 signaling is responsible for the loss of umbrella cells after SCI.

Figure 3 Hexagonal morphology of umbrella cells is preserved in p75KO mice and with LM11A-31 administration after SCI. (A) Without injury, the luminal surface of the bladder exhibited the well-characterized polyhedral morphology with ridges that demarcate cell boundaries (blue lines and arrows; ref. 15). At 7 hours after injury, however, the surface morphology was drastically altered, with loss of the characteristic junctional ridges. By 2 days postinjury (dpi), umbrella cells were regenerated, but they were smaller in size than those without injury, although they established polyhedral morphology (red arrows). (B) With intravesical instillation of LM11A-31 immediately after SCI, however, umbrella cell loss was completely blocked, with intact polyhedral ridges at both 7 hours and 2 days after injury (blue lines and arrows). (C) At 7 hours after injury, the luminal surface of the bladder from p75KO mice was visually indistinguishable from that of the control bladder. Blue dotted lines mark the hexagonal boundaries of umbrella cells. Higher-magnification images illustrate the cell boundaries between neighboring cells (arrows). (D) H&E staining of the control and LM11A-31–treated bladders. Note the preservation of the urothelium at 1 day after injury with LM11A-31, while very few urothelial cells are visible in vehicle-treated bladder. LM11A-31 also prevented chronic urothelial hyperplasia and detrusor hypertrophy of the bladder at 10 days after injury. The bladder morphology appears similar to that of the uninjured control bladder. Urothelial and muscle layers of the bladder wall are indicated by U and M, respectively, and the bladder lumen is indicated by L. Scale bar: 250 μm. Experiments were performed 3 times, and representative ones are shown.

Selective deletion of p75 among umbrella cells influences micturition. p75 is also expressed in nerve fibers located in the lamina propria below the urothelium and extending into the umbrella cell layer in the urothelium (9). Because this neuronal p75 could contribute to the changes in the umbrella cells after SCI, we generated a conditional p75 knockout mouse line in which p75 is deleted only among umbrella cells by crossing p75fl/fl mice with an inducible uroplakin 3a (UP3a)–CreGFP/ERT2 (16). p75fl/fl mice have been described (17). The experimental line, UP3a-CreGFP/ERT2+/– p75fl/fl, and a control line, UP3a-CreGFP/ERT2+/– p75–/–, will be referred to as p75Δ-UP3a and p75c-UP3a, respectively, for brevity (Figure 4A). To verify the selective deletion of p75 among umbrella cells and not in other cell types of the bladder, urothelial cells from tamoxifen-treated p75Δ-UP3a and p75c-UP3a mice were isolated, and their genomic DNA was subjected to PCR reactions using P1 and P2 primers (Figure 4A), which will yield a product only when Cre is activated. The bladder minus urothelium from both genotypes was also used as controls. Indeed, a PCR band was detected only from urothelial cells, and not from the bladder minus urothelium, in p75Δ-UP3a mice (Figure 4B). The PCR band was also absent in the urothelial cells as well as the bladder minus urothelium from p75c-UP3a mice. Similarly, p75 immunoreactivity was detectable in the innervating fibers in the detrusor muscle, but was absent in the urothelium of p75Δ-UP3a mice, while it was present in both layers in p75c-UP3a mice (Figure 4C). These results illustrate that p75 is selectively deleted only among urothelial cells in p75Δ-UP3a mice. When p75c-UP3a mice were subjected to SCI, the number of TUNEL+ apoptotic cells increased at 7 hours after injury, while it remained at the basal level in p75Δ-UP3a mice (Figure 4D). These results suggest that it is p75 signaling in the urothelium that is responsible for inducing umbrella cell apoptosis.

Figure 4 Selective deletion of p75 among umbrella cells results in complete block of umbrella cell apoptosis. (A) Diagram of the targeting vectors in p75Δ-UP3a and p75c-UP3a mice. Red triangles represent loxP sites, and green P1 and P2 arrows represent PCR primers used in B. (B) Selective deletion of p75 in urothelial cells. Urothelial cells from tamoxifen-treated p75Δ-UP3a and p75c-UP3a mice were scraped into a tube, and the isolated genomic DNA was subjected to PCR using P1 and P2 primers. The primers generate PCR product only when Cre is activated. Note that the PCR band is present only in umbrella cells and not in the bladder minus urothelium in p75Δ-UP3a mice, indicating a selective p75 deletion in the urothelium. (C) p75 is not detected in umbrella cells (U), while it is clearly present in the muscle (M). L, bladder lumen. Scale bar: 150 μm. (D) Umbrella cell apoptosis was completely blocked in p75Δ-UP3a compared with that in p75c-UP3a mice.

The urothelium serves as an important permeability barrier, but also exhibits sensory and signaling abilities by releasing many neuromodulators and expressing their receptors, such as nicotinic, muscarinic, tachykinin, adrenergic, bradykinin, and transient receptor potential (TRP) vanilloid receptors (1). These properties allow the urothelium to regulate the excitability and release of neurotransmitters from adjacent capsaicin-sensitive, unmyelinated afferent nerves in the bladder. We thus asked whether protecting the urothelium from disruption that normally accompanies SCI would influence voiding function. Since anesthesia influences voiding function, urodynamic parameters were measured in freely moving conscious mice as published (18). Surprisingly, p75Δ-UP3a mice exhibited increased voiding frequency with reduced intermicturition intervals and increased bladder pressures compared with naive p75c-UP3a mice (Figure 5, A–E). The overall voiding efficiency, however, remained similar between the 2 genotypes. This is consistent with a previous study in which pharmacological blockade of NGF binding to p75 increased voiding frequency in control rats and those with CYP-induced cystitis (8). After SCI, however, p75Δ-UP3a mice exhibited worse bladder function than the control with an increase in intermicturition intervals and infused volumes, and an overall 32% reduction in voiding efficiency (Figure 5, A–E). We interpret these results as suggesting that p75 signaling in the urothelium contributes to micturition in both naive and injured conditions. More importantly, these results suggest that the normal turnover of the urothelium that involves umbrella cell apoptosis plays a protective role for bladder function after SCI.

Figure 5 Selective deletion of p75 among umbrella cells influences micturition. (A) Representative recordings of intravesical pressure during continuous intravesical infusion of saline and an open urethral outlet in conscious, unrestrained p75c-UP3a and p75Δ-UP3a mice with no SCI and SCI (2 weeks). (B) Overall voiding efficiency in no-SCI p75Δ-UP3a and p75c-UP3a mice was similar, although after SCI, p75Δ-UP3a mice exhibited worse bladder function than p75c-UP3a mice with a 32% drop in voiding efficiency (n = 3–5). (C and D) Under no-SCI condition, p75Δ-UP3a mice had significantly decreased infused volumes (IVs) that induced micturition and intermicturition intervals compared with those observed in p75c-UP3a mice. SCI significantly reduced intermicturition intervals (C) and IVs (D) in p75c-UP3a mice, and these effects were reversed in p75Δ-UP3a mice. Note that left y axes represent no SCI, while right y axes represent SCI groups. (E) No-SCI p75Δ-UP3a mice exhibited significantly increased average, minimum, and threshold bladder pressures compared with control, with no change in maximum micturition pressure. Comparisons among groups were made using ANOVA. When F ratios exceeded the adjusted critical value (P ≤ 0.0125), Bonferroni’s multiple-comparisons test was used to compare means among groups. (F) ProNGF/p75 signaling negatively influences TrpV4-mediated Ca2+ flux in primary mouse urothelial cells. Urothelial cells were incubated with 10 ng/ml of proNGF or vehicle for 30 minutes before Fluo-4 AM loading and GSK1016790A addition at 50 nM (red arrows; n = 4 independent experiments). (G) Quantification of the average peak amplitude of ΔF/F. Comparisons among groups were made using ANOVA, and pairwise comparisons were made by Tukey’s multiple-comparisons test (3–8 cells were included per treatment). (H) GSK1016790A facilitates cell-surface targeting of TrpV4 in HEK293T cells, which is inhibited by proNGF. ProNGF-mediated inhibition is lifted with LM11A-31 preincubation.

The phenotype of p75Δ-UP3a mice is opposite to that of naive TrpV4KO, which showed reduced voiding frequency with increased intermicturition intervals (19). TrpV4 is one of the Trp family of receptors that is expressed in umbrella cells as well as the intermediate and basal cells of the urothelium (20). We thus hypothesized that p75 signaling counteracts TrpV4 signaling in the urothelium. The hypothesis was tested in primary mouse urothelial cells that express TrpV4 and respond to agonist addition by increasing calcium influx (21, 22). In response to its selective agonist GSK1016790A, Ca2+ flux was increased (Figure 5F), and was dependent on extracellular calcium (data not shown). Preincubation with 10 ng/ml proNGF 30 minutes before GSK1016790A addition attenuated the Ca2+ flux significantly as shown by 57% reduction in the peak amplitude, suggesting that proNGF signaling antagonizes TrpV4 activation by GSK1016790A (Figure 5, F and G). In support, GSK1016790A-mediated Ca2+ flux was unaffected in p75KO urothelial cultures (Figure 5, F and G). It should be noted that measurements of the area under the curve of Ca2+ flux failed to show any significant differences among the 4 groups (data not shown). In order to understand the mechanism by which proNGF inhibits TrpV4 activity, we tested whether cell-surface expression of TrpV4 is regulated by its agonist, and whether proNGF modulates it in 293T cells that were transfected with p75, sortilin, and TrpV4. GSK1016790A addition increased the trafficking of TrpV4 to the cell surface, with its peak at 30 minutes (Figure 5H). The addition of proNGF prior to GSK1016790A application reduced the amount of TrpV4 targeted to the cell membrane without influencing its transport kinetics. Addition of LM11A-31 along with proNGF in turn counteracted the effect of proNGF addition, with increased levels of TrpV4 detected on the cell surface. ProNGF alone failed to have any effect. These results together suggest that urinary proNGF can influence TrpV4 activity in the urothelium, thereby regulating voiding frequency.

Systemic LM11A-31 significantly improves overall bladder function. Surprised at our unexpected results with p75Δ-UP3a mice, we decided to test the effect of systemic LM11A-31 administration, since we have reported that proNGF is the major form of NGF that is released into the cerebrospinal fluid after CNS injuries including SCI (23, 24), potentially influencing the central and peripheral circuits that control micturition. In addition, LM11A-31 crosses the brain–spinal cord barrier efficiently after SCI (11). For these experiments, LM11A-31 was orally delivered at 100 mg/kg beginning 4 hours after injury, and once daily thereafter for 4 weeks. LM11A-31 administration resulted in significant improvement in voiding function with the overall voiding efficiency reaching that of spinal-intact mice, and the bladder capacity and pressure also returned to levels as under naive conditions (Figure 6, A–C). Accordingly, the infused volume and intermicturition intervals were also reduced by 50% and 55%, respectively (Figure 6, D and E). Bladder weight was also reduced with LM11A-31 treatment (69–74 ± 4 mg for spine-intact mice; 123 ± 3 mg for SCI-vehicle mice; 87 ± 4 mg for SCI–LM11A-31). These changes culminated in a greater number of mice recovering automatic micturition earlier than the vehicle control after SCI (Figure 6F). As we have shown that LM11A-31 targets p75 in vivo (11), these results together suggest that proNGF signaling through p75 in the spinal cord contributes significantly to disruption of voiding function after SCI, and blocking proNGF action through p75 can lead to significant improvement in bladder control after SCI.

Figure 6 Systemic LM11A-31 greatly improves bladder function after SCI in mice. (A) Representative bladder function recordings in conscious, unrestrained vehicle- or LM11A-31–treated mice with continuous intravesical instillation of saline with an open outlet at 28 days after injury. Upper recordings were from SCI mice that were treated with vehicle, while lower ones were from SCI mice that were treated with 100 mg/kg LM11A-31. Boxed areas: Representative single-fill cystometry recordings (arrow, infusion start) in conscious, unrestrained vehicle- or LM11A-31–treated mice from 2 different experiments. (B) After SCI, LM11A-31 significantly reduced bladder capacity, reaching that of spinal-intact mice. (C) Micturition pressures (threshold, average, maximum) were significantly reduced compared with those in vehicle-treated mice. (D and E) Infused volume and intermicturition intervals were reduced compared with those in vehicle-treated mice in both spinal-intact and SCI groups. (F) Greater numbers of mice treated with LM11A-31 recovered automatic micturition significantly earlier than vehicle-treated mice after SCI. Time (days) to recovery of automatic micturition for 2 groups was compared using a 2-tailed unpaired Student’s t test. P ≤ 0.05 was considered statistically significant. Comparisons of cystometric parameters among groups (B–E) were made using ANOVA. When F ratios exceeded the adjusted critical value (P ≤ 0.0125), Bonferroni’s multiple-comparisons test was used to compare means among groups.

Systemic LM11A-31 increases glutamatergic inputs onto tyrosine hydroxylase–positive neurons after SCI. It was reported that NGF regulates synaptic organization in the sympathetic system, where TrkA promoted while p75 inhibited postsynaptic specialization (25). We next asked whether the micturitional improvement observed with LM11A-31 was also accompanied by synaptic changes. As the first step, we assessed the number of c-fos+ cells in the area of the dorsal commissure (DCM) of L6 spinal cords, choosing these in particular since their numbers were shown to increase with bladder distention among preganglionic neurons (26, 27). At 28 days after injury, the number of c-fos+ cells increased at least 2-fold, while LM11A-31 administration reduced the number to that in no-SCI control (Figure 7, A and B). This is reminiscent of reports that capsaicin treatment reduced the number of c-fos+ cells (27) after SCI, and increased voiding efficiency (28), suggesting that capsaicin-sensitive C-fiber afferents are involved in initiation of detrusor-sphincter dyssynergia and/or detrusor hyperreflexia. We thus looked for proteins that are expressed in small-diameter dorsal root ganglion (DRG) neurons that project to the DCM of L6/S1 spinal cords, and whose expression overlaps with p75. A protein that fit the criteria was tyrosine hydroxylase (TH) (Figure 7, C and D): Small-diameter neurons expressed both p75 and TH in L6/S1 DRG regardless of SCI, and their projections were detected in the DCM of the L6/S1 spinal cords. These TH+ neurons have been characterized as the ones representing the cutaneous low-threshold mechanoreceptors (29). After SCI, many of these fiber projections appeared lost (Figure 7D), and instead a distinct group of neurons emerged with clear cell soma morphology in the area of the DCM, expressing both p75 and TH. In accordance with these data, modulating dopamine production has recently been shown to influence micturition after SCI (30).

Figure 7 Colocalization of tyrosine hydroxylase among p75+ neurons in DRG and L6/S1 spinal cords after SCI. (A) LM11A-31 reduced the number of c-fos+ cells in L6 spinal cords after SCI. DCM, dorsal commissure; cc, central canal; MDH, medial dorsal horn. Scale bar: 150 μm. (B) Quantification of A. Comparisons among groups were made using 1-way ANOVA (P ≤ 0.001), and pairwise comparisons were made by Tukey’s multiple-comparisons test. (C) p75 is expressed among tyrosine hydroxylase–positive (TH+) sensory neurons in L6/S1 DRG. DRGs were processed for double immunohistochemistry for TH and p75. Scale bars: 150 μm. The boxed areas are shown in the far right column; scale bars: 37.5 μm. (D) Colocalization of TH and p75 in fibers and neuronal soma in the DCM of L6/S1 spinal cords. Scale bars: 150 μm. The boxed areas are shown in the far right column; scale bars: 37.5 μm. Experiments were performed 3 times, and representative ones are shown.

We asked whether LM11A-31 modulated synaptic inputs onto these TH+ neurons in the DCM. Since glutamate is the main neurotransmitter released by afferent fibers, we first measured the extent of glutamatergic inputs to the L6 spinal cord by quantifying the number of vGlut1+ synaptic puncta using Fiji following immunohistochemistry (Figure 8, A and B). The area occupied by vGlut1+ puncta was increased after SCI with LM11A-31 treatment compared with the vehicle-treated control, suggesting that blocking proNGF action through p75 facilitated the increase in glutamatergic inputs. The vGlut1 inputs to TH+ neurons also increased, as the area occupied with vGlut1+ puncta among TH+ fibers was increased within the DCM with LM11A-31 administration (Figure 8C). These results suggest that activation of proNGF/p75 signaling after SCI contributes to the reflex circuit that is responsible for detrusor-sphincter dyssynergia and/or detrusor hyperreflexia, and blocking their action is a way to alleviate bladder dysfunction that accompanies SCI.