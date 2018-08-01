Trefoil factor 1 inhibits epithelial-mesenchymal transition of pancreatic intraepithelial neoplasm

TFF1 is abundantly expressed in premalignant lesions of the pancreas, but is lost in invasive cancer. To investigate the contributions of TFF1 in pancreatic carcinogenesis, an IHC analysis of TFF1 was performed in surgically resected pancreatic specimens. As previously described (23), TFF1 expression was not found in normal pancreatic cells, such as acinar cells, islet cells, and pancreatic ductal epithelial cells (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI97755DS1), but some pancreatic duct glands (PDGs) showed faint TFF1 expression. In contrast, TFF1 was abundantly expressed in premalignant pancreatic lesions, such as PanIN (Figure 1A). Notably, extensive TFF1 expression was observed in PanIN-1 (low-grade dysplasia), PanIN-2 (moderate dysplasia), and PanIN-3 (high-grade dysplasia) lesions (Figure 1B). Similarly to PanIN, IPMN expressed a remarkable level of TFF1 (Supplemental Figure 2A), which was also found in both low-grade and high-grade lesions. These findings suggest that the acquisition of TFF1 expression is an early event in pancreatic carcinogenesis. Next, the TFF1 expression in PDAC was assessed. TFF1 expression was observed in the intraductal component, but was frequently lost in the invasive component (Figure 1C), suggesting that TFF1 expression was lost during pancreatic carcinogenesis. Invasive IPMN (also described as PDAC derived from IPMN) also showed loss of TFF1 in the invasive component (Supplemental Figure 2B). Loss of TFF1 in the invasive component was observed in 50% of PDAC specimens (n = 7/14, P = 0.016) and 72.7% of invasive IPMN specimens (n = 8/11, P = 0.008) (Supplemental Table 1), indicating that loss of TFF1 is associated with the invasive transformation of pancreatic neoplasms.

Figure 1 TFF1 expression is lost in the invasive component of pancreatic adenocarcinoma. (A) While abundant TFF1 expression was observed in PanIN (arrows), it was not observed in other pancreatic components, including acinar cells, islet cells (asterisks), and ductal epithelial cells (arrowheads). Scale bars: 100 μm. (B) The expression of TFF1 was confirmed in all grades of dysplasia. Scale bars: 50 μm. (C) TFF1 expression was observed in the intraductal component of PDAC and was lost in the invasive component. Scale bars: 200 μm (left panel); 50 μm (middle and right panels).

Suppression of TFF1 accelerates the invasion and migration of pancreatic cancer cell lines in vitro. To investigate the association between cancer invasion and loss of TFF1 in vitro, 2 pancreatic cancer cell lines, panc1 and PK9, were transfected with 3 different siRNAs against TFF1. A Boyden chamber assay revealed that both cell lines showed significantly upregulated invasion after TFF1 suppression (Figure 2, A and B). Conversely, the proliferative ability of both cell lines was not significantly different between the control and siRNA groups (Figure 2C). Next, the migration ability of pancreatic cancer cell lines was assessed by a wound-healing scratch assay, which revealed that the migration of cancer cells was significantly enhanced after TFF1 suppression in both cell lines (Figure 2, D and E). These results show that loss of TFF1 is not involved in cancer proliferation, but does enhance the invasive ability and migration of pancreatic cancer cells.

Figure 2 Suppression of TFF1 results in enhanced invasion and migration of pancreatic cancer cells. (A) A Boyden chamber assay revealed that cancer cells in the TFF1-suppressed group had high invasive ability. Scale bars: 50 μm. (B) Quantitative analysis of the Boyden chamber assay. *P < 0.01, ANOVA. (C) Proliferation of cancer cells was assessed by a WST assay, which showed no significant differences in relative cell number (by ANOVA). (D) The wound-healing scratch assay revealed that the migration of cancer cells was significantly enhanced by the suppression of TFF1. Scale bars: 50 μm. (E) Quantitative analysis of the scratch assay. *P < 0.01, ANOVA. Data are presented as mean ± SD.

Loss of TFF1 results in EMT of pancreatic cancer cells. EMT is a process by which cancer cells gain migratory and invasive properties. Based on the hypothesis that TFF1-suppressed cancer cells undergo EMT and obtain invasive ability, EMT characteristics were assessed in siRNA-treated cancer cell lines. EMT is induced by several regulators, such as zinc finger transcription factors, including Snail/SNAI1, Slug/SNAI2, and Twist/TWIST1; thus, the expression of these proteins was assessed in these cells 4 days after transfection of siRNA. As expected, the expression levels of these proteins were upregulated in siRNA-treated cells (Figure 3A). The RNA expression of SNAI1 and SNAI2 was significantly upregulated, by 1.5- to 3-fold, when TFF1 was suppressed by siTFF1-1, -2, and -3 (Figure 3C), although a significant upregulation of TWIST1 was found only with siTFF1-2. A fundamental event in EMT is the process by which cells lose their polarity and cell-cell adhesions. The expression of cell-cell–adhesion molecules, such as E-cadherin/CDH1, occludin/OCLN, and Zo-1/tight junction protein 1 (TJP1) was assessed. As expected, loss of TFF1 resulted in the suppression of these cell-adhesion molecules at both protein and RNA levels (Figure 3, A and C). In addition, the cells showed a spindle-like morphology in the TFF1-suppressed group (Figure 3, B and D), suggesting that TFF1 suppression leads to morphological changes in cancer cells from an epithelial to a mesenchymal phenotype. These results suggest that the loss of TFF1 in cancer cells results in EMT, eventually inducing the migration and invasive transformation of pancreatic cancer cells.

Figure 3 Suppression of TFF1 results in EMT of pancreatic cancer cells. (A) Western blotting revealed that the suppression of TFF1 caused an upregulation of Snail, Slug, and Twist, while downregulation of E-cadherin, Occludin, and Zo-1 was observed. β-Actin served as an internal control. (B) Suppression of TFF1 caused the cancer cells to exhibit a spindle-shaped morphology (arrows). Scale bars: 20 μm. (C) The real-time PCR results correlated to the protein expression levels induced by the suppression of TFF1. (D) Quantitative analysis of the percentage of spindle cells shown in B. Data are presented as mean ± SD. *P < 0.01; †P < 0.05, ANOVA.

Alternate expression of TFF1 and Snail in pancreatic tumor cells. Given that TFF1 is closely associated with cell migration, we evaluated the association between TFF1 expression and on the differences in confluency of cancer cells. As expected, the expression of TFF1 was significantly altered, depending on the confluence (Supplemental Figure 3). To investigate the relationship between TFF1 and zinc finger transcription factors in cancer cells, 8 pancreatic cancer cell lines (panc1, PK9, PK45h, PK59, KLM1, MiaPaca2, KP4, and PK8) were employed. The expression of TFF1 and zinc finger factors was evaluated when the cells became nearly confluent by real-time PCR, revealing that the expression levels of TFF1 and SNAI1 were inversely correlated (Figure 4A; r = –0.738, P = 0.037), while expression levels of SNAI2 and TWIST1 did not show a significant correlation with that of TFF1 (data not shown). These data suggest that Snail/SNAI1 is the zinc finger factor most closely correlated with TFF1 expression. Interestingly, the inverse correlation of TFF1 and SNAI1 was also observed in the same cells, depending on their confluence (r = –0.92, P < 0.001; Supplemental Figure 3). Of note, 4 cell lines (panc1, PK9, PK45h, and PK59) had higher TFF1 than SNAI1 expression, while the other 4 cell lines (KLM1, MiaPaca2, KP4, and PK8) showed higher SNAI1 expression than TFF1 expression. The protein expression of TFF1 and Snail showed a similar expression pattern (except for KLM1, with predominant TFF1 expression). These data indicate that the first 4 cell lines (panc1, PK9, PK45h, and PK59) might represent an epithelial phenotype, while the latter 3 cell lines (MiaPaca2, KP4, and PK8) represent an EMT phenotype of pancreatic cancer cells. To further evaluate the relationship between TFF1 and Snail, Snail-predominant cancer cells (KP4 and PK8) were treated with 3 different siRNAs against Snail (Supplemental Figure 4). As a result, siRNA-1 and -2 successfully suppressed Snail/SNAI1 expression in both cell lines; however, the expression of TFF1 was not affected by these treatments. These data indicate that TFF1 is an upstream regulator of Snail.

Figure 4 The contradictory expression of TFF1 and Snail in pancreatic cancer cells. (A) Real-time PCR revealed that 4 pancreatic cancer cell lines had higher TFF1 expression (panc1, PK9, PK45h, and PK59) than SNAI1 and 4 other lines had higher SNAI1 expression than TFF1 (KLM1, MiaPaca2, KP4, and PK8). The expression of TFF1 and Snail showed a significant inverse correlation. r = –0.738; P = 0.037, Spearman’s test. (B) Western blotting revealed a similar expression pattern for TFF1 and Snail. (C) The intraductal component of PDAC with strong TFF1 expression showed weak Snail expression, whereas the invasive component with weak TFF1 expression showed strong SNAIL expression. Inset: high-magnification image showing nuclear staining of Snail. Scale bars: 50 μm. (D) Heatmap of TFF1 and Snail expression in the PDAC specimen. An inverse correlation of TFF1 and Snail was also confirmed, P = 0.023, by Pearson’s χ2 test. Data are presented as mean ± SD.

To confirm the involvement of TFF1 in the expression of Snail, Snail expression was assessed in the human samples by IHC. In PDAC specimens, TFF1 and Snail expression levels were significantly inversely correlated (P = 0.023), with the intraductal component with strong TFF1 expression showing no Snail expression, while the invasive component showed strong Snail, but weak TFF1, expression (Figure 4, C and D). Expression patterns opposite of those of TFF1 and Snail were also found in IPMN specimens, in which the intraductal component strongly expressed TFF1 and the invasive component expressed Snail (Supplemental Figure 5; P = 0.006). These data suggest that the loss of TFF1 is associated with the upregulation of Snail in the invasive component of human pancreatic tumors.

The phenotypes of KC mice and TFF1–/– mice. To evaluate the effect of the loss of TFF1 in vivo, Pdx-1 Cre; LSL-KRASG12D mice (KC mice, a model of pancreatic cancer) and TFF1-KO mice were employed. Consistent with previous reports (24, 25), KC mice sacrificed at the age of 6 months and 12 months were found to have low-grade PanIN lesions in their pancreata, which never developed into PDAC (n = 5 and 10, respectively). The expression of TFF1 in the pancreata of KC mice was assessed by IHC, revealing that PanIN lesions in KC mice show abundant TFF1 expression (Figure 5A). No other components of the pancreas showed expression of TFF1 (Supplemental Figure 1). This expression pattern of TFF1 in the pancreas is the same as our findings in human samples, supporting the reproducibility of human pancreatic carcinogenesis in genetically engineered mice. TFF1-KO mice were purchased from the International Mouse Phenotyping Consortium (IMPC) (26). The schematic of this “knockout-first” allele of TFF1-KO is shown in Supplemental Figure 6A. This allele contains a lacZ trapping cassette and a floxed promoter–driven neo cassette inserted into the intron of a gene, disrupting gene function. Cre protein should delete the promoter-driven selection cassette and floxed exon of the allele. To confirm the function of this allele, the stomachs of these mice were harvested and assessed. IHC revealed that the surface of the gastric mucosa in WT mice expressed TFF1, while that of TFF1–/– did not (Supplemental Figure 6, B and C). In the stomachs of TFF1+/– mice, the gastric mucosa surface showed relatively weak TFF1 and lacZ expression (Supplemental Figure 6, D and E). No neoplastic lesions were found in the pancreata of 1-year-old TFF1–/– mice (n = 8).

Figure 5 Loss of TFF1 results in the expansion of PanIN lesions in KC mice. (A) IHC revealed abundant TFF1 expression in PanIN cells in KC mice, while no expression was observed in PanIN cells in KC/TFF1–/– mice. In the low-magnification image, PanIN lesions were observed more extensively in KC/TFF1–/– than in KC mice. Scale bars: 50 μm (left and middle panels); 100 μm (right panels ). (B) PanIN lesions infiltrated into the ductal epithelium in KC/TFF1–/–, but not KC, mice. PanIN cells without TFF1 expression were likely derived from acinar cells (white arrow), infiltrating into the pancreatic ducts (black arrow) and eventually spreading along pancreatic ducts and replacing normal ductal epithelial cells with tumor cells (black arrowheads) with strong Snail expression. Asterisks indicate ductal lumen. Scale bars: 50 μm. (C) Quantitative analysis of PanIN-occupied areas. *P < 0.01, ANOVA. (D) Quantitative analysis of ducts infiltrated by PanIN lesions revealed more frequent infiltration in KC/TFF1–/– mice. *P < 0.01, ANOVA. Data are presented as mean ± SD.

Loss of TFF1 results in the expansion and EMT phenotype of PanIN in vivo. Based on the hypothesis that loss of TFF1 might transform the neoplastic characteristics of PanIN lesions in vivo, KC mice and TFF1–/– mice were bred to generate KC/TFF1–/– mice. The phenotypes of KC (n = 5) and KC/TFF1–/– (n = 5) mice were assessed at the age of 6 months. IHC confirmed that PanINs in KC/TFF1–/– mice lacked expression of TFF1 (Figure 5A). The gross appearance of the pancreata was not significantly different between KC and KC/TFF1–/– mice; however, a histological examination showed that KC/TFF1–/– mice developed extensive areas occupied by PanIN, which were nearly 3-fold the size of those in KC mice (Figure 5C). Interestingly, PanIN cells without TFF1 expression infiltrated the pancreatic ducts, replacing cuboidal duct epithelial cells with mucinous PanIN cells with strong Snail expression in KC/TFF1–/– mice (Figure 5B). The percentage of ducts infiltrated by PanIN lesions was significantly higher in KC/TFF1–/– mice (P < 0.001), suggesting that the loss of TFF1 resulted in the migration of PanIN cells along with pancreatic ducts.

To further evaluate the impact of the loss of TFF1, the expression of Snail was assessed immunohistochemically. Snail expression in the pancreas was found only in the PanIN lesions and was classified into 3 categories based on the staining intensity: negative, weak, and strong (Figure 6A). Quantification of Snail expression revealed that PanIN in KC/TFF1–/– mice showed significantly stronger expression of Snail (P < 0.001; Figure 6B). These observations suggest that loss of TFF1 induces EMT in PanIN cells and that mobilized PanIN cells migrate from the acinar area into ductal lesions, resulting in the expansion of PanIN-occupied areas.

Figure 6 Loss of TFF1 induces an EMT phenotype in PanIN and accumulation of CAFs in KC mice. (A) Strong expression of SNAIL was observed in the PanIN cells of KC/TFF1–/– mice. Scale bars: 50 μm. (B) Quantitative analysis of SNAIL expression. *P < 0.01, ANOVA. (C) Strong expression of α-SMA was observed in the PanIN areas of KC/TFF1–/– mice. Scale bars: 50 μm. (D) Quantitative analysis of the α-SMA–positive areas. †P < 0.05, ANOVA. Data are presented as mean ± SD.

Abundant cancer-associated fibroblasts were found in KC/TFF1–/– mice. Given that the loss of TFF1 resulted in the EMT phenotype of tumor cells, we hypothesized that stromal cells could accumulate around the neoplastic lesions. To further evaluate the accumulation of stromal cells, cancer-associated fibroblasts (CAFs) were evaluated based on the expression of α–smooth muscle actin (α-SMA), a typical marker for CAFs. CAFs are associated not only with PDAC, but also with their precursor lesions, PanIN. To evaluate the involvement of CAFs in the PanIN areas, the expression of α-SMA in 6-month-old KC and KC/TFF1–/– mice was assessed by IHC. Extensive α-SMA expression was found in the PanIN areas of KC/TFF1–/– mice compared with those of KC mice (P = 0.015; Figure 6, C and D), indicating that loss of TFF1 caused the accumulation of CAFs, thus contributing to tumor formation.

Loss of TFF1 results in high-grade PanIN in KC mice. To evaluate the effect of the loss of TFF1 in pancreatic carcinogenesis, the grades of PanIN lesions found in 12-month-old KC and KC/TFF1–/– mice were evaluated (n = 10 and 9, respectively). While most PanIN lesions found in KC mice were PanIN-1, PanIN-2 was found to spread across the pancreas in KC/TFF1–/– mice, and the percentages of PanIN-2 were higher in KC/TFF1–/– mice (P < 0.001; Figure 7, A and C). PanIN-3 lesions did not exist in KC mice, but were found in 2 KC/TFF1–/– mice. To further evaluate the malignant potential of PanINs, BrdU incorporation was assessed by IHC, which revealed that BrdU-positive cells were more frequently found in KC/TFF1–/– mice (P = 0.009; Figure 7, B and D). These data suggest that the malignant potential of PanIN increases in settings of TFF1 deficiency.

Figure 7 Loss of TFF1 results in high-grade dysplasia of PanIN lesions in KC mice. (A) Representative images of mouse PanINs. Scale bars: 20 μm. (B) IHC revealed high incorporation of BrdU (arrows) in PanIN cells in KC/TFF1–/– mice. Scale bars: 50 μm. (C) Quantitative analysis of PanIN grading in mice. PanIN-2 frequency was significantly increased in KC/TFF1–/– mice. *P < 0.01, ANOVA. (D) Quantitative analysis of BrdU incorporation. Frequent BrdU incorporation was observed in PanIN cells in KC/TFF1–/– compared with KC mice. *P < 0.01, ANOVA. Data are presented as mean ± SD.

Loss of TFF1 on a background of KRAS activation results in the development of invasive pancreatic adenocarcinoma. Although tumors were not detected in the pancreas macroscopically, histological examination revealed that 80% of 6-month-old KC/TFF1–/– mice (n = 4/5) had solitary microscopic tumors in their pancreata (Figure 8A). The tumors were composed of cells with severe nuclear atypia, showing features of adenocarcinoma, with scattered gland formation (Figure 8B). The tumor cells had infiltrated into the surrounding parenchyma (Figure 8C). These histological tumor features are equivalent to poorly differentiated adenocarcinoma in humans. Immunohistochemically, the tumors were composed of a CK19-positive epithelial component (Figure 8D) and abundant α-SMA–positive fibroblasts (Figure 8E). Substantial BrdU incorporation was observed in the tumor cells (Figure 8F). These findings indicate that loss of TFF1 results in the malignant and invasive transformation of PanIN, with extensive accumulation of CAFs.

Figure 8 Loss of TFF1 results in the development of PDAC in KC mice. (A–F) A pancreatic tumor found in a KC/TFF1–/– mouse. (A) A microscopic tumor found in a 6-month-old KC/TFF1–/– mouse. (B) The tumor was equivalent to poorly differentiated human adenocarcinoma. (C) Tumor cells infiltrating the surrounding tissue. IHC revealed the expression of (D) CK19 and (E) α-SMA as well as (F) BrdU incorporation in tumor cells. Scale bars: 200 μm (A); 50 μm (B–F). (G–L) Tumors found in a 12-month-old KC/TFF1+/– mouse. (G) Gross appearance of a pancreatic tumor (arrowheads). (H and I) Histologically, the tumor exhibited the features of a moderately differentiated adenocarcinoma. (J) Gross appearance of multiple liver tumors (arrows). (K and L) Multiple liver metastases were confirmed histologically. Scale bars: 5 mm (G and J); 200 μm (H and K); 50 μm (I and L). (M) Survival curves showing the significantly worse survival of KC/TFF1–/– (red) mice compared with KC (blue) and TFF1–/– (green) mice. P = 0.039, log-rank test.

To further identify the malignant potential of these microscopic tumors, the mice were followed up to the age of 12 months. While KC mice (n = 10) developed no malignant tumors in their pancreata, KC/TFF1–/– mice (77.8%, n = 7/9) were found to have multiple microscopic tumors (the number of tumors ranged from 2 to 4), with histological features similar to those of the poorly differentiated adenocarcinomas found in 6-month-old KC/TFF1–/– mice (Supplemental Figure 7A). In addition, KC mice with heterozygous loss of TFF1 (KC/TFF1+/–) developed macroscopic tumors in their pancreata (80%, n = 74/5; Figure 8, G–I, and Supplemental Figure 7B). The histological features of this pancreatic tumor were equivalent to those of moderately differentiated human pancreatic adenocarcinoma. A KC/TFF1+/– mouse displayed multiple metastases in the liver (Figure 8, J–L). These findings suggest that loss of TFF1 can cause the development of PDAC with the capacity to metastasize and that partial loss of TFF1 is sufficient for this malignant transformation. The survival data of KC (n = 731), TFF1–/– (n = 750), and KC/TFF1–/– mice (n = 733) were analyzed (Figure 8M). Control KC and TFF1–/– mice showed favorable survival, suggesting that loss of TFF1 alone or KRAS activation was not sufficient for the development of pancreatic malignancies. In contrast, KC/TFF1–/– mice exhibited a significantly worse survival time than control KC mice (P = 0.039), confirming the malignant potential of the tumors found in KC/TFF1–/– mice.