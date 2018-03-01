Intracellular lipid metabolism impairs β cell compensation during diet-induced obesity

Islet Lrp1 expression correlates with diabetes-related phenotypes. To determine whether LRP1 plays a role in β cell function and glucose metabolism, we analyzed islet Lrp1 transcript abundance in a large population of genetically obese (Leptinob/ob) B6:BTBR F2 mice (15). Islet LRP1 correlates positively with plasma glucose (R = 0.413, P = 1.2 × 10–21, Figure 1A) and triglyceride (R = 0.381, P = 2.0 × 10–18, Figure 1B) and negatively with plasma insulin (R = –0.581, P = 1.4 × 10–45, Figure 1C). These results demonstrate that the genetic regulation of islet LRP1 is associated with a dysregulation of glucose homeostasis. However, the scatter in the population was significant. To probe for the relative contribution of LRP1 to the cellular homeostasis and responsiveness to glucose more directly, we decided to use a genetic approach to manipulate islet LRP1 levels and determine whether this association reflects a direct causal relationship between LRP1 and islet function.

Figure 1 Lrp1 gene transcription negatively correlates with β cell function in B6:BTBR F2ob/ob mice. Pancreatic islets were isolated from individual 10-week-old, chow-fed B6:BTBR F2ob/ob mice (n = 491), prepared for RNA, and subjected to microarray analysis of gene expression. The Lrp1 mRNA level is correlated to fasting plasma glucose (A), triglyceride (B) and insulin (C). To approximate normal distribution, log 10 transformation was applied to the expression values for Lrp1 as well as the measurements of triglyceride and insulin. Data normality was tested by Kolmogorov-Smirnov test with Lilliefors correction. Correlation coefficients R and P values were calculated by the Pearson product moment test.

LRP1 is required for compensatory β cell hyperplasia and glucose metabolism in HFD-fed mice. To directly investigate the physiological role of LRP1 in the insulin-producing β cell, we generated Lrp1-βKO, a mouse model allowing doxycycline-inducible (Tet-On), β cell–specific elimination of the Lrp1 gene (Figure 2A). In the Lrp1-βKO mice, homozygous Lrp1 floxed alleles (Lrp1fl/fl) (16) were crossed with the transgenes reverse tetracycline transactivator (rtTA) (17) and TRE-Cre. Expression of the rtTA protein is driven by the mouse insulin promoter (MIP) and thus exclusively active in β cells. In the presence of doxycycline, the rtTA protein activates the tetracycline response element–controlled (TRE-controlled) promoter and thus the local expression of Cre recombinase, which irreversibly converts the Lrp1 floxed alleles into KO alleles (Lrp1–/–) in all mature β cells. Littermates lacking the TRE-Cre transgene were employed as the control group. Both Lrp1-βKO and control mice were first fed a doxycycline-containing diet for 2 weeks and then switched to regular chow diet (RD) or high-fat diet (HFD) (Figure 2A). Compared with what occurred in the control mice, elimination of LRP1 was evident in the isolated pancreatic islets of Lrp1-βKO mice at both mRNA (Figure 2B) and protein levels (Figure 2C). LRP1 depletion in β cells was further confirmed by immunofluorescence (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI97702DS1).

Figure 2 LRP1 ablation prevents β cell compensation during DIO. (A) Doxycycline-inducible KO of Lrp1 in mouse β cells. In Lrp1-βKO mice with the genotype MIP-rtTA; TRE-Cre; Lrp1fl/fl, the transgene MIP-rtTA expresses an rtTA specifically in β cells. In the presence of doxycycline (Dox), rtTA activates the transcription of the TRE-Cre transgene. The Cre recombinase in turn converts the Lrp1 floxed alleles to KO (–) alleles. After 2 weeks of doxycycline diets, both Lrp1-βKO and control mice were fed on RD or HFD for up to 8 months. (B and C) Pancreatic islets were isolated from HFD-fed mice and subjected to RT-qPCR (B) or Western blotting (C) for LRP1 expression. (D and E) Six months after doxycycline treatment, mice were subjected to oral glucose tolerance test (2 mg/g body weight) and measured for plasma glucose (D) and insulin (E). n = 5–7 mice per condition. (F and G) Pancreas sections of mice after 8 months of HFD were immunostained for insulin (F), and the stained areas (brown) were normalized against total pancreas area in individual mice (G). Data are presented as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01 for Lrp1-βKO versus control mice by 2-tailed unpaired Student’s t test.

Surprisingly, Lrp1-βKO mice on RD showed a trend toward glucose intolerance compared with controls (Figure 2D). After HFD, while the control mice still maintained relatively normal glucose tolerance, Lrp1-βKO mice were significantly ineffective with respect to glucose disposal. HFD-fed control mice showed the expected increase in GSIS, thereby supporting the maintenance of normal glucose metabolism (Figure 2E). However, the compensatory increase in β cell output was largely diminished in the absence of LRP1. The reduction in insulin was the primary cause of the glucose intolerance in HFD-fed Lrp1-βKO mice because they were even more insulin sensitive than the control group during an insulin tolerance test (Supplemental Figure 1B). Meanwhile the differences in body weight, fat mass, and lean mass were not significant between the 2 groups (Supplemental Figure 1C).

The defective insulin production in HFD-fed Lrp1-βKO mice was associated with a more than 50% decrease in β cell volume compared with controls (Supplemental Figure 1D, and Figure 2, F and G). Quantitation of individual islet size in these animals revealed that the Lrp1-βKO islets were less hyperplasic (Supplemental Figure 1E). BrdU incorporation suggested LRP1 is critical for β cell proliferation under both RD and HFD regimens (Figure 3, A and B). And we observed reduced expression of cell-cycle regulators cyclin A2 and Mdm2, a mediator of p53 degradation (18) (Supplemental Figure 2A).

Figure 3 Defective proliferation and insulin production in LRP1-KO β cells after HFD. (A and B) Four months after doxycycline treatment, mice were subjected to 3 consecutive daily i.p. injections of BrdU, and their pancreas sections were subjected to immunofluorescence of BrdU (red), merged with insulin (green) and DAPI (blue). (A) Representative images. Arrowheads show examples of BrdU-positive β cells. (B) Percentage of BrdU-positive β cells. n = 2.8–8.1 × 103 cells (31–48 islets) per condition. Data are presented as percentage ± 95% CI. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01 for Lrp1-βKO versus control mice; ##P < 0.01 for RD versus HFD by Z test. (C and D) Transmission electron microscopy of β cells in mice after 8 months of HFD. (C) Representative fields. Original magnification, ×10,000 (upper panels); ×25,000 (lower panels). Arrows show examples of immature secretory granules. (D) Percentage of granules lacking an electron-dense core. n = 5 (control); n = 9 (Lrp1-βKO) ×25,000 fields, with 75–220 granules per field. (E) RT-qPCR of insulin and β cell transcription factors with pancreatic islets from mice after 8 months of HFD. n = 3 to 4 mice per genotype. Data are presented as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01 for Lrp1-βKO versus control mice by 2-tailed unpaired Student’s t test.

To further understand the role of LRP1 in β cell function, we examined the intracellular structure by electron microscopy (Figure 3, C and D) and found more immature secretory granules in Lrp1-KO β cells. This phenotype can be attributed, at least in part, to the reduced expression of the insulin 1 gene (Figure 3E). In isolated Lrp1-βKO islets, we also observed significant reduction in Tcf7l2 (19), Pdx1 (20), and Neurod1 (21) mRNAs, key transcription factors for insulin expression and β cell proliferation (Figure 3E). There was no significant change in the mRNAs of insulin processing (Supplemental Figure 2B) or endoplasmic reticulum (ER) stress-signaling genes (Supplemental Figure 2C), downplaying the role of posttranslational regulation in insulin deficiency. In summary, these results demonstrate that LRP1 is required for the compensatory proliferation and insulin production of β cells upon HFD.

LRP1 regulates the insulin signaling pathway in β cells. We further investigated the insulin-signaling cascades in islets, since these pathways are well-established key regulators of β cell function and proliferation, especially for compensation to DIO and insulin resistance (2). While there is always plenty of insulin available locally, tonic insulin signaling is crucial for proper β cell functionality. At the mRNA level, we observed a significant reduction in IRS-1 and -2 as well as the glucose transporter Glut2 upon LRP1 ablation (Figure 4A). There was also a trend toward reduction (P = 0.06) in Gck expression, consistent with a defective insulin-signaling pathway in islets lacking LRP1. At the protein level, Lrp1-βKO islets from RD-fed mice showed a significant decrease in IRS-2 (Figure 4B and Supplemental Figure 3, A–D). HFD resulted in potent activation of insulin signaling in control islets, consistent with their compensatory upregulation in β cell volume and insulin production. However, insulin-signaling components, including IRβ, IRS-2, and phosphorylated Akt, were moderately diminished when LRP1 was absent. The dramatic reduction in IRβ was further confirmed by immunofluorescence (Figure 4, C and D). Therefore, LRP1 is required to mediate proper compensatory insulin signaling in β cells in response to HFD.

Figure 4 Diminished insulin signaling in Lrp1-βKO islets after HFD. Experiments used mice 8 months after doxycycline treatment. (A) RT-qPCR of insulin/IGF signaling genes with pancreatic islets. n = 3 to 4 mice per genotype. (B) Representative Western blots of insulin-signaling molecules with pancreatic islets. Noncontiguous lanes run on the same gel are separated by black lines. (C and D) Immunofluorescence of IRβ on pancreas sections. (C) Representative images. Upper panels: IRβ signal (red) only. Lower panels: merged with insulin (green). (D) IRβ signal intensity in insulin-positive cells is quantitated in individual mice (4–6 ×20 sections per mouse). Data are presented as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01 for Lrp1-βKO versus control mice by 2-tailed unpaired Student’s t test.

We wanted to understand how β cell insulin signaling is regulated by LRP1. In the context of obesity, the phosphorylated, active form of CREB is implicated as a key transcription activator linking glucose metabolism with cAMP amplification, thereby triggering the induction of IRS-2 and cell-cycle regulators in β cells (1). LRP1 ablation led to a reduction in CREB levels; however, this was only seen in RD-fed animals, not in the HFD-fed cohort (Supplemental Figure 3, E and F). CREB seems therefore an unlikely candidate to be responsible for the impaired insulin signaling in the HFD setting.

The mTORC1 signaling pathway is activated by the insulin-Akt cascade and mediates cell growth (22). HFD did induce phosphorylation of the S6 kinase 1 (S6K1) p85 isoform, a direct indicator of mTORC1 activation, in control islets (Figure 5A), consistent with enhanced insulin signaling (Figure 4B and Supplemental Figure 3, A–D). However, to our surprise, Lrp1-βKO islets after HFD exhibited a paradoxical increase in p85 S6K1 phosphorylation (Figure 5A and Supplemental Figure 4, A–D). Such changes did not fully transmit to S6 phosphorylation (Figure 5A and Supplemental Figure 4E), which depends primarily on S6K2 or p70 S6K1 (23–25). Instead, S6K1 activation can contribute, at least in part, to the suppression of IRS-2 as feedback inhibition (26) and, eventually, the failureof β cells to compensate (27, 28).

Figure 5 LRP1 controls Erk-mTORC1 activation and IRS-2 suppression in β cells. (A and B) Representative Western blots of mTORC1- (A) and Erk-signaling (B) molecules with pancreatic islets from mice 8 months after doxycycline treatment. (C and D) Overnight cultured islets from mice after 4 months of HFD were first quiesced in SAB with 3 mM glucose and then treated with glucose, insulin, and EGTA at indicated concentrations for 15 minutes (C) or 1 hour (D). These islets were subjected to Western blotting of signaling molecules as indicated. Representative blots are presented.

To explain the paradoxical induction of mTORC1 associated with reduced insulin signaling in Lrp1-βKO islets after HFD, we examined the activation of Erk, which may be an alternate activator of mTORC1, independent of Akt (29, 30). The levels of phosphorylated Erk were consistent with S6K1 phosphorylation in islets (Figure 5B and Supplemental Figure 4F). In vascular smooth muscle cells, LRP1 ablation led to dramatic induction of PDGFRβ and Erk activation (9). However, PDGFRβ induction was minor in Lrp1-βKO islets after HFD (Supplemental Figure 7, A and B). In cultured mouse islets, 15 minutes of high glucose treatment in the absence of exogenous insulin stimulated much higher phosphorylation of Erk in Lrp1-βKO than in control islets. This stimulation completely depended on the availability of extracellular Ca2+ (Figure 5C and Supplemental Figure 5). Consistent with the data in freshly isolated islets (Figure 5, A and B, and Supplemental Figure 4), phosphorylation of S6K1, but not S6, follows the changes of Erk activation. Interestingly, the reduction in IRS-2 protein levels was observed in Lrp1-βKO islets after high glucose treatment for 1 hour (Figure 5D and Supplemental Figure 6A), but not 15 minutes (Supplemental Figure 6, B–F), suggesting time-dependent, progressive signal transduction from phosphorylated S6K1 to IRS-2 suppression, which is supported by a previous in vitro study (26).

Taken together, our data suggest that after HFD, β cells require LRP1 to suppress the glucose-stimulated, Ca2+-dependent overactivation of Erk and p85 S6K1, thereby avoiding the inhibitory response during HFD exposure on insulin signaling mediated by molecules such as IRS-2.

Improved lipid metabolism in LRP1-deficient β cells. LRP1 deficiency disrupts lipid metabolism in multiple tissues (9–12, 14). So we aimed to determine whether this is also a contributing factor to the impaired β cell function and proliferation after HFD. Loss of LRP1 has been shown to cause apoE accumulation in mouse embryonic fibroblasts (MEFs) and neurons (11) as well as reduced apoE-lipoprotein secretion from liver (14). However, apoE levels were similar between control and Lrp1-βKO islets after HFD (Supplemental Figure 7, A, C–E). Defective lipid metabolism leads to increased lipotoxicity in β cells, as indicated by the levels of ceramides, a group of sphingolipids (4). Surprisingly, we observed an overall decrease in ceramides in Lrp1-βKO islets (Figure 6A). The same trends also existed in the lipotoxic precursors and derivatives of ceramides, including dihydro- (Figure 6B), lactosyl- (Figure 6C), and hexosyl-ceramides (Figure 6D), but not in sphingomyelins (Supplemental Figure 8A), the major storage form of sphingolipids or sphingoid bases (Supplemental Figure 8B), the early precursors and catabolites of ceramides. The normal levels of ceramide precursors and ceramide stores suggest that the levels of fatty acyl CoA, the fatty acid catabolites, may act as major determinants of ceramide levels in these β cells. This is in support of the notion that the lipotoxic sphingolipid axis, dihydro-ceramides/ceramides/lactosyl-ceramides/hexosyl-ceramides, are readouts of intracellular lipid metabolism (31). These data consistently indicate a mitigated level of lipotoxicity in Lrp1-βKO islets compared with control islets after HFD.

Figure 6 Reduced lipotoxic sphingolipids in HFD Lrp1-βKO islets. Sphingolipids were assayed by mass spectrometry in pancreatic islets isolated from mice after doxycycline treatment and 8 months of HFD and normalized against the protein content of islet samples. n = 6 (control) and n = 4 (Lrp1-βKO) samples with 50 islets per sample. Sphingolipid species are categorized as (A) ceramides, (B) dihydro-ceramides, (C) lactosyl-ceramides, and (D) hexosyl-ceramides. The furthest left columns in every panel represent the sum of all species evaluated. Data are presented as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01 for Lrp1-βKO versus control by 2-tailed unpaired Student’s t test. ND, not detected.

To understand how LRP1 deficiency results in improved lipotoxicity in β cells after HFD, we examined the expression of lipid metabolism genes and detected a significant induction in lipid enzymes Slc27a2 (Figure 7A), Cyp2c29, Cyp2c67, Cyp2d9 (Figure 7B), and Scd1 (Figure 7C). As for transcriptional regulators, FoxO1 expression was significantly reduced (Figure 7D). More to the point, there was a 3-fold increase in the mRNA of PPARγ2 isoform, but not the total PPARγ transcripts (Figure 7D). At the protein level, we observed that PPARγ2, but not PPARγ1, was induced in control islets by HFD and was further increased upon LRP1 ablation (Figure 7, E–G). In contrast, RD-fed Lrp1-βKO mice displayed lower PPARγ levels in islets compared with controls, suggesting a different relationship between LRP1 and PPARγ under normal conditions relative to the DIO setting. These results suggest that the induction of PPARγ2 may contribute, at least in part, to properly managing the lipid metabolism program in Lrp1-βKO islets after HFD.

Figure 7 Improved lipid metabolism in HFD Lrp1-βKO islets. Experiments used pancreatic islets from mice 8 months after doxycycline treatment. (A–D) RT-qPCR of lipid metabolism genes in the HFD groups. n = 3 to 4 mice per genotype. Data are presented as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01 for Lrp1-βKO versus control by 2-tailed unpaired Student’s t test. (E–G) Representative Western blots (E) and quantitation (F and G) of both PPARγ isoforms. n = 2 mice per condition. Data are presented as mean ± SEM.

Acute overexpression of PPARγ2 impairs β cell function and insulin signaling. To directly explore the role of intracellular lipid metabolism in β cell function, we generated Pparg2-βOE, a mouse model enabling doxycycline-inducible, β cell–specific expression of a FLAG-tagged mouse PPARγ2 protein (Figure 8A). Pparg2-βOE (MIP-rtTA; TRE-Pparg2) mice and their control littermates (MIP-rtTA) were fed on HFD for 4 months and then switched to doxycycline-containing HFD for 2 weeks. Both genotypes continued weight gain during these 2 weeks (Supplemental Figure 9A). Strikingly, Pparg2-βOE mice, but not control mice, developed significant glucose intolerance after doxycycline treatment (Figure 8B). While control mice exhibited an adaptive increase in GSIS, Pparg2-βOE mice failed to do so (Figure 8C and Supplemental Figure 9B). Insulin-signaling proteins IRβ, IRS-2, and Akt and their phosphorylated forms were reduced in Pparg2-βOE islets compared with controls (Figure 8D and Supplemental Figure 10). However, this acute induction of PPARγ2 was not sufficient to change β cell volume (Supplemental Figure 9C). Collectively, local overexpression of PPARγ2, the master transcriptional activator of lipid metabolism, simultaneously impairs β cell insulin signaling and function, which recapitulates the response to LRP1 deficiency in the islet.

Figure 8 PPARγ2 overexpression impairs GSIS and insulin signaling in β cells after HFD. (A) Doxycycline-inducible overexpression of FLAG-tagged PPARγ2 in mouse β cells. After 4 months of HFD, both Pparg2-βOE and control mice were switched to doxycycline HFD. Mice were subjected to oral glucose tolerance test (OGTT) (2 mg/g body weight) before and 2 weeks after doxycycline HFD. (B and C) Plasma glucose (B) and insulin (C) during oral glucose tolerance test. n = 4 (control) and n = 7 (Pparg2-βOE) mice. Data are presented as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01 for Pparg2-βOE versus control mice; #P < 0.05; ##P < 0.01 for before versus after doxycycline by 2-tailed unpaired Student’s t test. (D) Representative Western blots of insulin-signaling molecules with islets from mice after 3 weeks of doxycycline HFD.

Elimination of Apbb2 impairs β cell GSIS and systemic glucose tolerance. To obtain further mechanistic insights into how LRP1 regulates lipid metabolism and β cell function, we wanted to further probe for a functional role of the LRP1 cytoplasmic domain, which directly interacts with multiple adaptor proteins and initiates cellular trafficking and signaling cascades (8). Apbb2 is a member of the amyloid β (A4) precursor protein-binding family, which tethers amyloid precursor protein (APP) to the cytoplasmic domain of LRP1 (32, 33) to form potential scaffolds for protein complex assembly (34). We utilized a KO mouse model of Apbb2 and observed significant glucose intolerance even under RD feeding (Figure 9A), mimicking the Lrp1-βKO phenotype after HFD (Figure 2D). When the isolated pancreatic islets were perifused with variable glucose concentrations, the Apbb2–/– islets displayed blunted insulin secretion upon high glucose stimulation (Figure 9B). During the hyperglycemic clamp experiments, GSIS was intact in WTs, but almost abolished in Apbb2–/– mice (Figure 9C). Their defective glucose tolerance was also demonstrated by the higher circulating glucose levels (Figure 9D) and lower glucose infusion rate (Figure 9E) at the hyperglycemic stage. Interestingly, Apbb2–/– islets showed reduced mRNA (Supplemental Figure 11A), but normal protein (Supplemental Figure 11B) levels of LRP1, suggesting that function rather than the amount of LRP1 protein is regulated by Apbb2 in β cell GSIS. Disruption of Apbb2 may abolish the capacity of LRP1 to handle basal lipid flux and mimic its dysfunction upon HFD stress.