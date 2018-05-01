Mycobacterial growth inhibition is associated with trained innate immunity

MGIA in BCG cohorts: limited and transient bacterial growth control. Mycobacterial growth inhibition assays (MGIAs) provide an important and hypothesis-free readout of functional (bacterial) growth inhibition by the human immune system. However, in order to apply such functional assays in further research and eventually for rationalized TB vaccine selection, it is essential to optimize the assay toward high reproducibility and robustness. Using a frozen stock of BCG and an extensive thawing procedure, we were able to obtain solidly reproducible standard curves across experiments (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI97508DS1). Serial dilutions were generated as standard curves for each independent experiment, and each standard was plated in a 10-fold dilution series (Supplemental Figure 1D) to obtain CFU counts. Cumulative CFU counts over 9 individual experiments were highly reproducible (Supplemental Figure 1B), as were the time-to-positivity (TTP) readouts from the BACTEC over the same dilutions (Supplemental Figure 1C).

BCG vaccination has been widely used for almost a century, but the protection it affords in human populations has been highly variable, likely depending on population geography and previous exposure to environmental factors. We analyzed a cohort of young, mycobacterially naive (purified protein derivative–negative [PPD-negative]) Dutch adults before and at several time points after BCG vaccination (30). We observed considerable variation in mycobacterial growth inhibition between these individuals during follow-up time points, and there appeared no single common time point at which mycobacterial outgrowth across all participants was significantly improved following vaccination (Figure 1A). However, we noticed that several individuals had considerable growth control at 4 weeks after vaccination (left panel), whereas others controlled BCG outgrowth only at 8 (middle panel) or 12 weeks (right panel) after vaccination, suggesting different kinetics in the response (30). Therefore, we compared the prevaccination MGIA result with the results at the peak response for each individual (4, 8, or 12 weeks after vaccination), and then observed a significant inhibition of mycobacterial outgrowth (Figure 1B). It was remarkable that samples with significant control at 1 time point (e.g., week 4 or 8) had lost that capacity at the next sampling time point, which was only 4 weeks later (Figure 1A), suggesting a limited role of imprinted adaptive immunity. Thus, although there was significant BCG growth reduction following BCG vaccination, the magnitude of BCG growth control was rather modest and transient.

Figure 1 Mycobacterial growth control is associated with recent TB exposure. PBMCs were infected with live BCG, rotated 4 days, and incubated in MGIT tubes in the BACTEC machine. Horizontal lines indicate medians. “Δ median” indicates the difference in medians between groups. (A) PBMCs collected before BCG vaccination, 4, 8, and 12 weeks after vaccination, and 1 year after vaccination. Left plot indicates donors with the strongest reduction in BCG growth at week 4 (n = 8), middle plot at week 8 (n = 2), and right plot at week 12 (n = 6). (B) For each individual from A, the time point with maximal MGIA control was compared with the prevaccination sample using the Wilcoxon paired-rank test. (C–G) All groups in C–G were compared with a common group of 30 controls — 16 individuals prior to BCG vaccination and 14 blood bank donors — using the Kruskal-Wallis test. (C) Patients with active TB disease (n = 19). (D) Individuals with latent TB infection (LTBI; n = 22). (E) Individuals with long-term LTBI (lt-LTBI; n = 20). An age-matched control group (lt-LTBI ctr; n = 10) was included. (F) Three independent cohorts of recently TB-exposed individuals collected during contact investigations: 35 at a soccer club, 11 in a supermarket, and 39 immigrants with recent exposure to active TB. (G) Combined analysis of all groups tested: BCG (n = 16 at peak response); recently exposed (F: n = 85); LTBI (from D and E: n = 42); active TB (from C). Data were compared using the Kruskal-Wallis test. Dashed lines indicate the lower limit of the CI of the median of the controls, and the 1 log reduction compared with this median. Samples above the CI of median lacked control of mycobacterial outgrowth and samples with more than 1 log reduction had good control.

LTBI and TB infection: recent exposure associated with strong bacterial growth control. Given the observation that LTBI protects significantly against TB (see above) (27), we decided to assess the capacity of PBMCs from several Mtb-infected cohorts to control BCG outgrowth. We also included TB patients with active disease as well as a control group composed of healthy, mycobacterially naive Dutch donors. Altogether, patients with active TB did not control BCG outgrowth in the MGIA assay (Figure 1C), although we could discriminate 2 subgroups with a different functional response. We have critically analyzed the available clinical parameters of these groups, including disease localization (pulmonary vs. extrapulmonary localization), ethnicity, and suggestion of long-term existing disease, but we were not able to identify any parameter associated with good or poor inhibition of BCG outgrowth.

As only a proportion of latently infected individuals progresses to disease, the capacity to inhibit mycobacterial outgrowth may be expected to characterize the majority of latently infected donors, especially those who have been latently infected for a long period without developing disease. Contrary to our expectation, however, a cohort of latently infected individuals from the Netherlands (31) as well as a group of elderly Norwegian individuals (32, 33) known to be latently infected with Mtb for about 3 decades (based on tuberculin skin test conversion and IFN-γ release assay positivity) failed to inhibit BCG outgrowth in the MGIA assay (Figure 1, D and E). The LTBI cohort from the Netherlands was composed of individuals with a positive tuberculin skin test (TST), and most individuals also had a positive QuantiFERON-TB Gold (QFN; QIAGEN) response. For most individuals in our LTBI cohort it is hard to estimate the time since Mtb infection, and since our BCG vaccination studies also revealed a temporal inhibition in BCG growth following vaccination, we hypothesized that mycobacterial growth control might be strongest recently after mycobacterial (TB) exposure.

Next, in order to study this directly, we included samples from 3 fully independent TB contact investigations in the Netherlands: these involved a professional soccer club (34), a supermarket outbreak (35–37), and a group of immigrants with recent (re)exposure to Mtb (38, 39). Interestingly, all 3 cohorts considerably controlled BCG outgrowth in the MGIA assay (Figure 1F), with a change of about 1 log compared to the median of the control population. To the best of our knowledge, this is the highest level of mycobacterial control reported for human PBMCs so far. Combination of all independent cohorts, previously shown above, according to infectious status, showed that recently exposed individuals inhibited BCG outgrowth best (Figure 1G). Good control, defined as more than 1 log reduction compared with the control population, was almost only observed in donors who were recently exposed. Intermediate control (between the lower confidence interval [CI] value and 1 log reduction of the median of the controls) was observed most frequently in recently exposed individuals but also in BCG-vaccinated individuals as well as a subset of TB patients. Taken together, most individuals in the recently exposed group had intermediate or good control, whereas only a small proportion of individuals in the other groups showed such BCG growth inhibition.

The capacity to control BCG outgrowth was compared with clinical measures of Mtb infection status, the TST and QFN, both measures of induced adaptive immunity. Surprisingly, PPD-induced TST induration correlated inversely with the capacity to control BCG outgrowth in the MGIA (Supplemental Figure 2A). However, this was mostly due to the large proportion of individuals that had negative skin test results and relatively good MGIA control. If these individuals were excluded from the analysis, the negative correlation was lost. There also was no positive correlation between the absolute QFN result and BCG growth control (Supplemental Figure 2B). However, a considerably sized group of individuals lacked cellular immunity toward Mtb antigens while having good control of BCG outgrowth in the MGIA.

Immune correlate analysis: CD14dim monocytes correlate with MGIA control. To decipher the mechanism of mycobacterial growth control mediated mostly by the samples from recently exposed individuals, we analyzed associations with several immune cell subsets and functions. The percentage of CD19+ B cells correlated with the capacity to control BCG in the MGIA, as higher proportions of B cells were associated with decreased CFU (Figure 2A). In contrast, the percentage of CD3+ T cells was inversely related to control in the MGIA (Figure 2B). Since it was previously reported that multifunctional T cells were associated with MGIA results (25), we also enumerated multifunctional T cells in our samples (gating strategies are given in Supplemental Figure 7, A and B). However, the frequency of CD4+ T cells producing IFN-γ, TNF-α, and IL-2 was very low in our cohorts, although significant differences were identified (Figure 2C). The same was true for CD8+ multifunctional T cells (Supplemental Figure 3A). There was no correlation between the frequency of CD4+ multifunctional T cells and the MGIA results (Figure 2D), nor was there for CD8+ multifunctional T cells (Supplemental Figure 3B). In addition, none of the single-cytokine-producing CD4+ or CD8+ T cells (Supplemental Figure 3, C and D) was associated with MGIA activity (Supplemental Figure 3, E and F).

Figure 2 Mycobacterial growth control is not associated with multifunctional T cells. PBMCs were infected with live BCG and rotated for 4 days, and samples were incubated in MGIT tubes in the BACTEC machine. Antibody marker staining for FACS analysis was performed after 16 hours of negative control or live BCG stimulation. Data from all independent cohorts were combined. Associations were determined using linear regression modeling (n = 144). (A) The percentage of CD19+ B cells was positively correlated with mycobacterial growth control. (B) The percentage of CD3+ T cells was correlated inversely with mycobacterial growth control. (C) The percentage of CD4+ T cells producing IFN-γ, IL-2, and TNF-α (multifunctional T cells) following 16 hours of BCG stimulation over the different clinical groups. Groups were compared using the Kruskal-Wallis test. Higher numbers were observed in LTBI and TB groups. Controls, n = 38; BCG, n = 16; exposed, n = 50; LTBI, n = 35; TB, n = 19. (D) The percentage of CD4+ T cells producing IFN-γ, IL-2, and TNF-α did not correlate with the capacity to control mycobacterial outgrowth (n = 144). (E) The percentage of CD4+ central memory (CM; CD45RA–CCR7+) T cells correlated with the capacity to control mycobacterial outgrowth (n = 148). (F) Summary of correlation data between CD4+ or CD8+ T cell subsets based on the expression of CD45RA and CCR7 and the capacity to control mycobacterial outgrowth. Positive correlations indicate that increased expression of the population is associated with better growth control; inverse correlations indicate that increase in the population is associated with decreased growth control. N, naïve; EM, effector memory; E, effector.

In contrast, however, analysis of different memory T cell populations revealed a strong association (P < 0.0001) of CD4+ central memory T cells with the capacity to control BCG outgrowth (Figure 2E; gating strategies are given in Supplemental Figure 7C). Both CD4+ and CD8+ effector cell frequencies were inversely related with MGIA control (Figure 2F and all data in Supplemental Figure 4, A and B).

In addition to cells involved in adaptive immunity, we also assessed monocytes, being the primary targets of BCG infection. The percentage of CD14+ monocytes correlated significantly with the capacity to control BCG outgrowth in the MGIA (P = 0.0006) (Figure 3A). An even stronger correlation with MGIA activity was seen when we expressed monocyte/lymphocyte (ML) ratios, which were obtained by division of the percentage of CD14+ cells by that of CD3+ cells (P < 0.0001) (Figure 3B). When analyzing these CD14 data we noticed that particular samples had a very abundant CD14dim population (Figure 3C). Therefore, we analyzed CD14dim and CD14bright populations separately and found that the CD14dim population was most abundantly present in individuals recently exposed to Mtb (Figure 3D). Interestingly, not the frequency of the CD14bright (Figure 3E) but that of CD14dim cells (P < 0.0001) (Figure 3F) correlated with the capacity to control BCG outgrowth in the MGIA.

Figure 3 Capacity to control mycobacterial growth is associated with a CD14dim myeloid population. PBMCs were infected with live BCG and rotated for 4 days, and samples were incubated in MGIT tubes in the BACTEC machine. Antibody marker staining for FACS analysis was performed after 16 hours of negative control stimulation. Associations were determined using linear regression modeling (n = 144). (A) The percentage of CD14+ monocytes was positively correlated with mycobacterial growth control. (B) The monocyte/lymphocyte (ML) ratio (% CD14/CD3) correlated with mycobacterial growth control. (C) Representative dot plots of monocyte profiles in individuals with good mycobacterial growth control (more than 1 log reduction of BCG outgrowth compared with the median of the control population), intermediate control (between 1 log reduction and lower limit of the CI of median of control population; see Figure 1G), or no control (above lower limit of the CI of median of control population). There was a strong CD14dim population in the individuals with mycobacterial growth control. (D) Recently exposed individuals had the highest proportion of CD14dim cells; open symbols indicate donors with good control in the MGIA. Controls, n = 37; BCG, n = 16; exposed, n = 50; LTBI, n = 34; TB, n = 19. (E) The percentage of CD14bright monocytes was not correlated with mycobacterial growth control (n = 144). (F) The percentage of CD14dim monocytes was positively correlated with mycobacterial growth control (n = 144).

Thus we have identified a CD14dim monocyte subset that is increased upon recent exposure to Mtb, and correlates with the capacity to control BCG outgrowth.

Nonclassical monocytes are associated with MGIA control and production of CXCL10. CD14dim monocytes are nonclassical monocytes that are further characterized by the expression of particular chemokine receptors. Indeed, CD14bright cells expressed increased levels of CD163, CCR2, and CX3CR1, but CD14dim cells expressed higher levels of CCR5, consistent with a nonclassical monocyte subset phenotype (Figure 4A). Further work revealed that a large proportion of the CD14dim population produced the chemokine CXCL10. In contrast, TNF-α was generally produced by CD14bright cells (Figure 4B). Most importantly, the proportion of CXCL10-producing monocytes was associated with the capacity to control BCG outgrowth (Figure 4C). The capacity to control BCG outgrowth was associated not with CXCL10-producing CD14bright cells (Figure 4D), but with CXCL10-producing CD14dim cells (Figure 4E). The proportion of total CD14+, CD14bright, or CD14dim cells producing TNF-α did not correlate with the capacity to reduce BCG outgrowth (Supplemental Figure 5, A–C).

Figure 4 Nonclassical monocytes produce CXCL10 and are involved in mycobacterial growth control. PBMCs were infected with live BCG and rotated for 4 days, and samples were incubated in MGIT tubes in the BACTEC machine. Antibody marker staining for FACS analysis was performed after 16 hours in the absence of specific stimulation in the presence of BFA. Associations were determined using linear regression modeling, and P less than 0.05 was considered significant. (A) Concatenated gate of CD14dim and CD14bright cells for monocyte subset markers revealed a nonclassical monocyte expression pattern of the CD14dim population consisting of low CD163, low CCR2, high CX3CR1, and high CCR5 expression. (B) CXCL10 (top row) and TNF-α (bottom row) production by monocytes in recently exposed individuals, a BCG-vaccinated donor, a TB patient, and a healthy control (HC) donor. (C) The percentage of total monocyte-derived CXCL10 was positively correlated with the capacity to control mycobacterial outgrowth (n = 144). (D) The percentage of CD14bright cells producing CXCL10 did not correlate with mycobacterial growth control (n = 144). (E) The percentage of CD14dim cells producing CXCL10 correlated strongly with mycobacterial growth control (n = 144). (F) Longitudinal follow-up of individuals from the supermarket contact investigation revealed increasing levels of growth control, which coincided with an increased percentage of CXCL10-producing CD14dim cells (line indicates mean of 8 samples). (G) Supernatants of 4-day MGIA cocultures were tested for cytokine and chemokine production using a multiplex bead array. Shown are CXCL9 and CXCL10 production and CXCL9 production, expressed as picograms per milliliter, over the clinical groups. Groups were compared using the Kruskal-Wallis test. Controls, n = 43; BCG, n = 15; exposed, n = 79; LTBI, n = 44; TB, n = 21.

Interestingly, follow-up of individuals exposed in the supermarket outbreak allowed longitudinal assessment of the capacity to control BCG outgrowth. The capacity to control BCG outgrowth persisted during the first 2 years after exposure, and time points with the strongest reduction in BCG outgrowth contained the highest frequency of CD14dim monocytes (Figure 4F). Longitudinal follow-up was available only for the supermarket study and for the Dutch cohort of LTBI individuals. In the supermarket contact investigation with recent Mtb exposure, control in the MGIA was maintained throughout the 2-year follow-up. Although strong control was achieved, this did not result in sterile eradication of the BCG in the MGIA assay (Supplemental Figure 6A). In the more remote LTBI cohort, however, no control was observed during follow-up (Supplemental Figure 6B). In agreement with the above results, the supermarket group had increased ML ratios, increased frequencies of CD14dim cells, and increased frequencies of CXCL10-producing CD14dim cells, whereas none of these were observed during follow-up of the LTBI cohort (Supplemental Figure 6, C–H).

Thus, our functional and immunological analyses identify strong correlations between the capacity to control BCG outgrowth in the MGIA and the presence of a nonclassical monocyte subset characterized by decreased expression of CD14, that produced CXCL10.

Mechanistic involvement of CXCL10/CXCR3 signaling requires the presence of T cells. Since the frequency of CXCL10-producing CD14dim monocytes was strongly associated with MGIA control, we next investigated the concentration of CXCL10 and its closely related family member CXCL9 in the supernatants of the 4-day MGIA assay. CXCL9 and CXCL10 were present at the highest levels in donors recently exposed to TB, although concentrations varied between individuals (Figure 4G). The third CXCR3-binding family member, CXCL11, could not be detected in the same MGIA supernatants. CXCL9 and CXCL10 bind to CXCR3 as their cognate receptor. NBI-74330, a chemical CXCR3 receptor antagonist, was added to the MGIA assay during the 4 days of incubation. Controls with the CXCR3 antagonist and BCG bacteria only, in the absence of PBMCs, revealed no difference in BCG outgrowth kinetics, excluding direct effects of the inhibitor on bacterial growth. Addition of the inhibitor to PBMCs from samples that controlled BCG outgrowth abrogated the reduction in BCG CFU, indicating that the CXCR3/CXCL10 axis is functionally involved in controlling BCG outgrowth (Figure 5A; raw data given in Supplemental Table 1). Interestingly, PBMC samples that lacked BCG outgrowth control showed increased capacity to control BCG outgrowth upon addition of the CXCR3 antagonist NBI-74330, to a small but significant extent (Figure 5B). Analysis of the supernatants of these cocultures revealed a similar pattern in the production of CXCL10 at day 4 of the cultures, suggesting a feedback loop between chemokine production and receptor function (Figure 5C).

Figure 5 CXCR3 is key in determining mycobacterial outgrowth control. PBMCs were infected with live BCG and rotated for 4 days, and samples were incubated in MGIT tubes in the BACTEC machine. (A) A CXCR3 receptor antagonist (NBI-74430) was added daily during the MGIA incubation period to inhibit activity of CXCL10; this reverted the capacity to control mycobacterial outgrowth. Data represent 11 donors with MGIA control run in 2 independent experiments; differences were assessed using the Wilcoxon matched-pairs signed-rank test. (B) Similar to A, addition of the CXCR3 receptor antagonist during the MGIA assay. Data represent 27 donors without MGIA control run in 3 independent experiments; differences were assessed using the Wilcoxon matched-pairs signed-rank test. (C) CXCL10 production was measured in supernatants of the MGIA assay at day 4 of coculture in samples with MGIA control or no MGIA control, in the absence or presence of NBI-74430, the CXCR3 antagonist. Data are expressed as median. (D) CXCR3 splice variants were determined by real-time quantitative reverse transcriptase PCR. ΔCt was calculated for both CXCR3A and CXCR3B using the in-well GAPDH control. Subsequently, the ratio of CXCR3A over CXCR3B was calculated and plotted. Data were compared using the Kruskal-Wallis test. Controls, n = 33; BCG, n = 16; exposed, n = 63; LTBI, n = 26; TB, n = 16. (E) The percentage of Tcm cells was plotted for donors with a low frequency of CD14dim monocytes producing CXCL10 (<3%). Good, n = 11; intermediate, n = 20; no, n = 54. (F) The percentage of Tcm cells plotted for donors with a high frequency of CD14dim monocytes producing CXCL10 (>3%). Groups were compared using the Kruskal-Wallis test. Good, n = 22; intermediate, n = 22; no, n = 15. (G) MGIA assay with PBMCs and isolated fractions of monocytes with or without T cells. Cells were separated and combined in various ratios before infection with live BCG and 4-day coculture. Boxes and whiskers indicate donors that lack MGIA control (n = 8); lines indicate 3 individual donors with MGIA control.

These opposing effects of the CXCR3 antagonist in donors that controlled versus those that did not control BCG outgrowth prompted us to assess expression of CXCR3 receptor alternative splice variants. Interestingly, although these splice variants differ only in the N-terminal part of this 7-transmembrane G protein–coupled receptor, their intracellular effector coupling is different (40, 41): CXCR3A is an immune-activating receptor and has the highest binding affinity for CXCL9, CXCL10, and CXCL11, whereas CXCR3B exerts a more inhibitory role and can also bind CXCL4 (42). The regulation of expression of each of the splice variants has not been resolved yet, but epigenetic modifications may play a role.

RNA samples were isolated from most PBMC samples (depending on cell yields) directly after thawing, without any stimulation, and stored. TaqMan quantitative reverse transcriptase PCR was performed for both splice variants on all samples that were available. Recently exposed individuals had a decreased ratio of CXCR3A over CXCR3B, as a result of both increased CXCR3B and reduced CXCR3A expression (Figure 5D). LTBI donors showed a similar trend toward a decreased ratio, but this did not reach statistical significance.

The CXCR3 receptor is most abundantly expressed on T cells, although it can also be expressed on monocytes, NK cells, and B cells. Since all MGIA data were obtained from total PBMCs, we wondered whether monocytes alone would be sufficient or whether the presence of T cells was required. First, data were compared for the percentage of central memory T cells (Tcm cells), since these cells typically express CXCR3 and may be responsible for the effector function (43). Since the presence of CXCL10-producing CD14dim monocytes seems a first prerequisite for BCG control, groups were subdivided based on the percentage of CXCL10-positive cells as determined in Figure 4E, using a cutoff of 3%. Indeed, donors with good control of BCG outgrowth had higher frequencies of Tcm cells, suggesting that T cells and/or T cell–expressed CXCR3 is involved in control of BCG outgrowth (Figure 5, E and F). Second, we performed an additional series of MGIA experiments, in which we included not only total PBMCs, but also isolated monocytes and monocytes supplemented with purified autologous T cells. PBMCs from BCG controllers again inhibited outgrowth of BCG, which could be reversed with the CXCR3 antagonist as shown above (Figure 5G). However, isolated monocytes did not reduce the bacterial burden unless T cells were added (Figure 5G). Thus, both monocytes and T cells are required to control BCG outgrowth.

Trained immunity. Since we observed control of BCG outgrowth mostly in donors that were recently exposed to Mtb and since control of BCG outgrowth was associated with a particular subset of monocytes, we evaluated whether trained innate immunity was responsible for the observed bacterial control. Trained immunity has previously been described in studies following BCG vaccination and in vitro restimulation with unrelated pathogen-derived pattern recognition receptor agonists (28, 29, 44). Cytokines that thus far have been reported as primary indicators of trained immunity are IL-1β, IL-6, and TNF-α. Samples from the MGIA assays of the above tested clinical groups were therefore analyzed for the production of these cytokines. Confirming our hypothesis, all 3 were found at increased levels in recently Mtb-exposed individuals (Figure 6, A–C).

Figure 6 CXCL10 production is a marker of trained immunity. Supernatants from the 4-day coculture with BCG were collected and cytokine/chemokine production determined using a multiplex bead array. In addition, samples were collected from in vivo, BCG-vaccinated individuals and stimulated ex vivo (restimulation with microbiological agents). Groups were compared using the Kruskal-Wallis test (A–C). (A) IL-1β production (as classical trained immunity marker) was assessed in 4-day culture supernatant. Controls, n = 43; BCG, n = 15; exposed, n = 79; LTBI, n = 40; TB, n = 20. (B) IL-6 production (as classical trained immunity marker) was assessed in 4-day culture supernatant. Controls, n = 43; BCG, n = 16; exposed, n = 79; LTBI, n = 44; TB, n = 21. (C) TNF-α production (as classical trained immunity marker) was assessed in 4-day culture supernatant. Controls, n = 42; BCG, n = 16; exposed, n = 78; LTBI, n = 45; TB, n = 20. (D) CXCL9 (as new trained immunity marker) was measured in supernatants of ex vivo–stimulated PBMCs. Black bars indicate BCG-vaccinated donors (n = 10); open bars indicate placebo-vaccinated donors (n = 5). Results are expressed as fold change of 4 weeks post-vaccination over the prevaccination time point. CA, Candida albicans; SA, Staphylococcus aureus. (E) CXCL10 (as new trained immunity marker) was measured and expressed similarly as in D. (F) CXCL11 (as new trained immunity marker) was measured and expressed similarly as in D. (G) Summary of all cytokine and chemokine data collected in the multiplex bead array analysis using supernatants from individuals with trained immunity following BCG vaccination (top part; vaccinated donors only) and samples from individuals from TB infection cohorts from the current study (bottom parts). Dot sizes indicate the fold change compared with prevaccination for the trained cohort and fold change versus the control population in our clinical TB infection groups. Gray-shaded cytokines and chemokines are potentially associated with trained immunity.

Next, in order to confirm that our above-defined CXCR3-binding chemokines are indeed associated with trained immunity, we assessed their concentrations in an independent cohort of recently BCG-vaccinated individuals from whom supernatants with classical trained immunity were obtained 4 weeks after vaccination. PBMCs isolated from volunteers vaccinated with placebo or BCG were restimulated for 24 hours in vitro with heat-killed Candida albicans, Staphylococcus aureus, Mtb, or lipopolysaccharide. Although CXCL9 was detected in these BCG-trained samples (Figure 6D), CXCL10 was much more strongly upregulated (Figure 6E). CXCL11 was also found to be increased in the classical trained immunity samples (Figure 6F). These data show that CXCL9, CXCL10, and CXCL11 may be newly identified markers of trained immunity.

Additional cytokine and chemokine data were collected using a 40-plex bead array. We also analyzed these cytokines and chemokines for their induction both in classically trained samples and in our recently exposed individuals. Intriguingly, along with CXCL9, CXCL10, and CXCL11, also IL-4, CCL8 (MCP2), CCL11 (eotaxin), CCL17 (TARC), CCL19 (MIP3β), CCL23 (MIP3), CCL25 (TECK), CCL26 (MIP4α), CCL27 (C-TACK), and CXCL13 (BLC) were identified as potential markers of trained immunity, deserving further research (Figure 6G).

Hence, we identified new markers of trained immunity and a series of candidate markers that deserve further investigation for their possible contribution to trained immunity effector mechanisms. The CXCR3 axis, involving both CXCL9 and CXCL10 as ligands, has a functional role in mediating mycobacterial outgrowth control in the context of trained immunity. Monocyte frequency, and in particular the CD14dim nonclassical monocyte population that produced CXCL10, may serve as surrogate markers for BCG outgrowth control. However, it remains important to validate these findings in additional, independent cohorts, preferably composed of recently exposed individuals. In addition, validation of these findings in human or nonhuman primate studies with novel vaccine candidates that induce protection, when available, would be extremely valuable. Detailed analysis of samples with strong control of bacterial outgrowth may contribute to the identification of novel correlates of protection.