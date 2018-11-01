Deletion of Tmtc4 activates the unfolded protein response and causes postnatal hearing loss

Tmtc4-knockout mice have rapid postnatal-onset hearing loss. ES cells were obtained from the knockout (KO) mouse project repository (www.komp.org) that contained a nonconditional genomic deletion within Tmtc4 via homologous recombination (15) on a C57BL/6J background. This deletion begins at the 5′ end of exon 1 through the 3′ end of exon 3, replaced by a cassette encoding the genes for β-galactosidase (β-gal) and neomycin (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI97498DS1). After confirming that these ES cells carried the Tmtc4 interstitial deletion, these cells were then injected into the blastocysts of C57BL/6J (B6) mice. Vertical transmission was confirmed and KO and heterozygous (Het) offspring were viable, and KO/WT/Het mice were born with the predicted Mendelian frequencies. There was no evident morbidity or early mortality, and the KO animals reproduced successfully.

Tmtc4-KO mice have early onset hearing loss when compared with their matched littermate controls. Sound-field click and pure-tone auditory brainstem response (ABR) showed that hearing thresholds measured at P13 were identical among WT, KO, and Het mice (Figure 1A). However, by P23 the KO mice were nearly completely deaf (Figure 1, A, B, and D). Distortion-product otoacoustic emissions (DPOAEs) were also absent, indicating outer hair cell (OHC) dysfunction (Figure 1C). Immunohistochemistry of cochlear explants revealed progressive loss of first OHCs and then inner hair cells (IHCs) at the cochlear base in Tmtc4-KO mice compared with WT littermates (Figure 2, A, B, D, and E), and subsequently at the mid-turn and apex (data not shown). Histologic analysis corroborated this finding of generalized and progressive cochlear degeneration affecting first hair cells, and subsequently the supporting cell network and spiral ganglion neurons (Figure 2, C and F, and Supplemental Figure 2). To provide further evidence that inactivation of Tmtc4 is the cause of hearing loss in these mice, we backcrossed the Tmtc4 mutant allele (that was initially on the B6 background) for 10 generations (N10) onto the FVB background, a strain well established for normal hearing thresholds, unlike the B6 mice on which the KO was initially generated (which carries the hearing loss ahl allele; ref. 16). These FVB N10 Tmtc4+/– mice, when intercrossed to produce Tmtc4–/– mice, produced viable and healthy offspring of the expected Mendelian ratios. Moreover, as seen in the original B6 line, when ABR thresholds were measured at P23, the KO mice were deaf (ABR waveforms not detected at 85 dB) and the WT and Het mice had normal thresholds (data not shown), providing additional evidence that inactivation of Tmtc4 is the cause of hearing loss.

Figure 1 Rapidly progressive postnatal hearing loss in Tmtc4-KO mice. (A) At postnatal day 13, auditory brainstem response (ABR) thresholds to broadband click stimuli are equivalent in Tmtc4-KO (red squares), Het (blue triangles), and WT (black circles) littermates. Tmtc4-KO mice progress to profound deafness by P26 (n = 4 for each genotype). (B) Hearing loss in P26 Tmtc4-KO mice is present in response to both broadband click and a range of pure-tone frequencies (n = 4 for each genotype). (C) Distortion-product otoacoustic emissions (DPOAEs) measured at different frequencies demonstrate cochlear dysfunction in P26 Tmtc4-KO mice (n = 4 for each genotype). (D) ABR waveforms in P26 Tmtc4-KO and WT littermates demonstrate absent ABR responses to click stimuli at multiple sound pressure levels (SPL) in KO mice. Traces representative of at least 4 experiments. Data are mean ± SD. *P < 0.01, **P < 0.001 by 2-tailed, unpaired t test.

Figure 2 Progressive hair cell loss in Tmtc4-KO mice. Staining for actin (red; phalloidin), myosin7a (green), and nuclei (blue; DAPI) demonstrates progressive loss of outer hair cells (OHC) and inner hair cells (IHC) in the cochlear base from Tmtc4-KO mice at P10 (A), P30 (B), and P45 (D). Cochlea from a P30 WT mouse is shown for comparison (E). Histologic sections from P26 organ of Corti in WT (C) and KO (F) mice show disrupted architecture in the KO cochlea. Images representative of at least 4 experiments each. Scale bar: 10 μm in A, B, D, and E. Scale bar: 50 μm in C and F.

Tmtc4 is broadly expressed in the cochlea and enriched in the endoplasmic reticulum. Immunohistochemistry on cochlear sections from P21 Tmtc4 Het mice demonstrated broad expression of β-gal (as an indirect measure of Tmtc4 expression) driven by the Tmtc4 promoter in IHCs, OHCs, and cochlear supporting cells (Figure 3). This corroborates recently published data from RNASeq and mass spectrometry experiments of flow-sorted outer and inner hair cells confirming that Tmtc4 protein is highly enriched in these cells (17, 18). These published data also demonstrate that the level of Tmtc4 (both mRNA and protein) in the cochlea is higher than the other 3 isoforms (Tmtc1,2,3), although all 4 are expressed in the cochlea (18). Given the broad expression of all isoforms in the cochlea and the recently published linkage of TMTC2 to hearing loss in humans (19), we also tested whether inactivation of Tmtc4 led to a change in the abundance of other isoforms. As measured by quantitative PCR (qPCR), we found that there was a significant increase in the levels of Tmtc1, Tmtc2, and Tmtc3 mRNA in the cochlea of Tmtc4-KO mice compared with littermate WT controls, suggesting possible shared functions (Supplemental Figure 3).

Figure 3 Expression of Tmtc4 and its isoforms in mice. In heterozygous Tmtc4-KO mice, β-gal expression is driven in the KO allele by the Tmtc4 promoter. β-gal expression is seen broadly in the cochlea, particularly in the stria vascularis (SV), spiral ligament (SLg), and organ of Corti (OC), with less expression noted in the spiral limbus (SLm) and spiral ganglion (SG). (B) In a magnified view of A, the organ of Corti contains inner (IHC) and outer (OHC) hair cells, as well as supporting cells (pillar cells [PC], Dieter’s cells [DC], and Claudius cells [CC]), with robust labelling. (C) WT control mice, in which Tmtc4 promoter–driven β-gal expression is not present, shows no β-gal antibody labeling, demonstrating that the broad labelling seen in A and B is specific.

We then assessed the intracellular localization of TMTC4. We stably introduced c-Myc–tagged TMTC4 cDNA into HEK 293 cells and assessed intracellular localization of TMTC4-Myc using antibody against human TMTC4 (Figure 4A). This approach showed overlap of localization of TMTC4 with the ER-resident proteins SERCA2B and GRP94 (89% and 87%, respectively), but minimal overlap was noted with staining of the Golgi marker GM130 (29%), suggesting that TMTC4 was enriched in the ER. We then tested whether native TMTC4 was overrepresented in biochemical fractions enriched in the endoplasmic reticulum from untransfected, WT HEK cells. We found, as would be predicted, that SERCA2B, calnexin, and calreticulin were enriched in the ER fraction, but VDAC1, a mitochondrial marker, was not. TMTC4 was found to be enriched in the same cellular fraction as the ER markers (Figure 4B). To further test whether TMTC4 may be an ER-resident protein, we immunoisolated TMTC4-Myc from stably transfected HEK cells and then treated this fusion protein with endoglycosidase H (Endo H) or peptide N-glycosidase F (PNGase F). N-linked glycans are large hydrophilic sugar structures that are added co- or posttranslationally to most secretory proteins upon ER targeting. TMTC4 is predicted to have multiple glycan sites by the NetNGly algorithm (20). As shown in Figure 4C, both Endo H and PNGase F lead to a decrease in the apparent molecular weight of TMTC4-Myc, further supporting the hypothesis that TMTC4 is a glycosylated ER-resident protein.

Figure 4 TMTC4 enrichment in the ER and colocalization with ER markers. (A) HEK cells were stably transfected with TMTC4-c-myc constructs and stained with antibodies against TMTC4 (green, first column), ER proteins (GRP94 or SERCA2b), or the Golgi-enriched protein GM130 (red, second column), and DAPI to stain nuclei (blue, all panels). As demonstrated in the merged panels (third column), TMTC4 colocalizes with ER proteins but not with the Golgi protein (quantified in the fourth column). Images are representative of 5 experiments. Scale bar: 10 μm. (B) Nonnuclear whole-cell lysate (whole-cell lysate) from WT HEK cells, and a fraction enriched for ER membranes (ER Fxn), were stained with antibodies against TMTC4, as well as to the known ER resident proteins SERCA2b, calnexin, and calreticulin; all showed enrichment in the ER. As controls, actin was not enriched, and the mitochondrial membrane protein VDAC1 was barely detected, in the ER fraction. Quantification of expression levels (relative to actin, and normalized against the relative expression level in whole-cell lysate) confirm the ER localization of endogenous TMTC4 (n = 3 experiments, from which representative images were taken). (C) TMTC4-c-Myc and copurifying proteins were isolated from a postnuclear supernatant of HEK cells with stably incorporated TMTC4-c-Myc vector. This lysate (c-Myc lysate) was then treated with or without Endo H and/or PNGase F and the fractions assessed with antibody against c-Myc. The shift in molecular weight in TMTC4 treated with both Endo H and PNGase F indicates that TMTC4 is glycosylated, consistent with residence in the ER. M: molecular weight markers. Images are representative of 3 experiments.

Next, we examined the potential interaction partners of TMTC4 in human fetal brain and in HEK cells stably transfected with TMTC4-Myc (Figure 5). From nonnuclear detergent solubilized whole-cell lysate, 2 known ER markers — SERCA2B and calnexin — were identified to coimmunoprecipitate with either endogenous TMTC4 from human brain (Figure 5B) or stably transfected TMTC4-Myc (Figure 5A) from human HEK293 cells by using an antibody against human TMTC4. These complementary approaches suggest that TMTC4 is a resident ER membrane protein that complexes with SERCA2B and calnexin, 2 ER membrane proteins that mediate Ca2+ and UPR dynamics.

Figure 5 TMTC4 coimmunoprecipitation with ER membrane proteins. (A) Nonnuclear whole-cell lysates from HEK cells with stably incorporated TMTC4-c-Myc vector (HEK-TMTC4) or empty plasmid (HEK) were assayed with antibodies against ER proteins (SERCA2b, calnexin) or TMTC4, showing that all 3 proteins were present in transfected HEK cells and that the TMTC4 antibody did not stain nonspecifically in mock-transfected cells. These extracts from TMTC4-c-Myc stably transfected cells were then incubated with agarose beads linked with antibodies against c-Myc or to beads alone (Beads). Bound proteins were purified and the “pull down” fraction stained with the aforementioned antibodies against TMTC4 and ER proteins, showing that SERCA2b and calnexin are copurified upon c-Myc pull down. Images are representative of 3 experiments. (B) Human fetal brain lysate was used to assess endogenous TMTC4 interactions. Pull down fractions were isolated using beads linked to antibody against SERCA2b, calnexin, or beads alone without linked antibodies (Beads), and probed with antibody against TMTC4. Endogenous TMTC4 was found to coimmunoprecipitate strongly with SERCA2b and weakly with calnexin. Images are representative of 3 experiments.

Tmtc4 regulates ER Ca2+ dynamics. The data above suggest that TMTC4 binds to a protein complex that includes the principal Ca2+ pump in the ER, SERCA2B, which, by pumping Ca2+ into the ER, helps to maintain the approximately 5,000-fold Ca2+ gradient between the ER and the cytoplasm (21). We thus sought to test the role of Tmtc4 in ER Ca2+ dynamics. We measured intracellular cytosolic [Ca2+] in WT and Tmtc4-KO cochleae using live FURA-2 ratiometric Ca2+ imaging (22). In neonatal cochlear organotypic cultures, spontaneous intercellular Ca2+ waves occur between the supporting cells of the organ of Corti (Figure 6A). Within individual cells, peaks correspond to cytosolic Ca2+ increase due to release of Ca2+ from intracellular ER stores, followed by a return to baseline, due in part to subsequent Ca2+ reuptake by SERCA2b back into the ER (23). Quantification of the characteristics of these Ca2+ peaks, in particular, the decay time from the maximal cytosolic [Ca2+] halfway back to the baseline, provides insight into ER Ca2+ reuptake kinetics. In both neonatal and adult cochleae, these Ca2+ waves are thought to be involved in the cochlear response to mechanical and acoustic trauma (22, 24). Thus, we used this model to investigate the role of Tmtc4 in ER Ca2+ reuptake.

Figure 6 Ca2+ dynamics in cochlear supporting cells. Ratiometric FURA-2 imaging was used to measure cytosolic [Ca2+] i in WT and Tmtc4-KO P3–P5 cochlear cultures. (A) Representative spontaneous intracellular Ca2+ wave in the inner sulcus of the organ of Corti. Regions of interest (7-μm square) in the inner and outer sulci were identified and FURA-2 excitation ratios (proportional to cytosolic Ca2+ concentration) measured. Ca2+ peaks were extracted and analyzed. (B) Aggregate ratio time course for Ca2+ peaks normalized to baseline and peak maximum show identical initial kinetics and faster return to baseline in WT cochleae treated with the SERCA2B activator CDN1163 (CDN) plus the SERCA2B inhibitor thapsigargin (TG) (n = 88 peaks) compared with TG (n = 65 peaks) alone, demonstrating the ability of known modulators of ER Ca2+ reuptake to affect Ca2+ peak decay time. (C–E) Analysis of 273 and 653 peaks, respectively, from 6 WT and 6 KO cochleae. (C) Peaks in Tmtc4-KO cochleae (n = 653) showed prolongation of return to baseline cytosolic Ca2+ level relative to WT controls (n = 273). (B and C) Black bars: points at which aggregate ratios were statistically significantly different. Peak frequency (D) (mean ± SEM) and height (E) (mean ± SEM) were greater in KO cochleae. (F) Decay time in WT cochleae was measured in dissecting solution (DS) and with drugs (CDN: 10 μM CDN1163; TG: 1 μM TG; and TG+CDN: 10 μM CDN1163 and 1 μM TG) as well as for Tmtc4-KO cochleae in DS. Data indicate difference in mean ± SE of decay time relative to that measured in WT cochleae in DS (number of peaks analyzed for each comparison in parentheses).*P < 0.01 for DS in WT cochleae. #P < 0.0001 versus TG in WT cochleae (unpaired, 2-tailed t test for all comparisons).

Application of 1 μM thapsigargin, an irreversible inhibitor of SERCA2b, which leads to depletion of Ca2+ in the ER, induction of the UPR, and cell death (25), and 10 μM CDN1163, a SERCA2b positive allosteric modulator (26), respectively increase and decrease this decay time in WT cochlear cultures (Figure 6, B and F), demonstrating that Ca2+ peak decay time can serve as a proxy for measurement of ER Ca2+ reuptake. Tmtc4-KO cochleae had significantly increased spontaneous Ca2+ wave frequency and higher [Ca2+] i peak levels (Figure 6, D and E). Most notably, similar to thapsigargin, Tmtc4-KO cochlea had significantly longer decay time of [Ca2+] return to baseline (Figure 6, C and F). These findings together are all consistent with impaired Ca2+ reuptake into the ER in Tmtc4-KO cochleae, and suggest that Tmtc4 is a necessary component for regulating ER Ca2+ levels.

TMTC4 participates in ER stress and the UPR. The aforementioned experiments demonstrated that Tmtc4-KO mice exhibit early postnatal hearing loss and corresponding progressive degeneration of OHCs, IHCs, and supporting cells. We showed that Tmtc4 is an ER resident protein, associates with the Ca2+ reuptake pump SERCA2b, and is involved in ER Ca2+ dynamics. Dysregulation of ER Ca2+ is strongly associated with ER stress and the UPR pathway (27). We hypothesized that the observed hearing loss in Tmtc4-KO mice may be a result of aberrant overactivation of the UPR and subsequent cell death.

To test the role of Tmtc4 in the UPR, we isolated fibroblasts from the skin of newborn mice (WT and KO) and tested for activation of key signaling molecules in the UPR. WT and KO fibroblasts were treated for 2 hours with 1 μM thapsigargin. KO cells showed increased activation of all 3 arms of the UPR with markers selective for each arm: Chop (reflective of the PERK arm), XBP1 (reflective of the IRE1 arm), and BiP (Figure 7A). Fluorescence-activated cell sorting showed that steady-state Chop protein levels (as a surrogate for the arm of the UPR that more consistently promotes cell death) are markedly higher in KO compared with WT fibroblasts, with 29.9% (KO) versus 0.5% (WT) of cells having expression levels above threshold, indicating overactivation of the UPR in KO cells even at baseline in the absence of thapsigargin treatment (Figure 7B). These findings were further confirmed by Western blotting of cells treated with thapsigargin for 24 hours. Compared with WT fibroblasts, Tmtc4-KO fibroblasts had significantly higher protein levels of Chop as well as the downstream UPR protein DR5, and the apoptosis marker cleaved caspase 8 (Supplemental Figure 4 and ref. 28).

Figure 7 Upregulation of the UPR in Tmtc4-KO cells and cochleae. (A) mRNA levels of 3 genes (Chop, S-XBP1, and BiP) that represent the 3 principal arms of the UPR were measured in fibroblasts treated with the SERCA2B inhibitor thapsigargin (TG). Treatment of fibroblasts from WT and Tmtc4-KO mice with TG elicited an exaggerated upregulation of all 3 UPR effectors in KO compared with WT cells, as measured relative to expression of GAPDH and to unexposed KO and WT fibroblasts, respectively, by the 2ΔΔct method. (B) FACS sorting of KO and WT cells positive for staining with antibody against Chop shows a greater percentage of KO cells (29.9% vs 0.5% of WT cells) positive for Chop expression. P2: gating set at 3 SD from the mean fluorescence for WT cells. (C) mRNA levels of Chop, S-XBP1, and BiP were also upregulated to a greater extent in Tmtc4-KO cochlear explant cultures treated with TG compared with WT control cultures. TG treatment also induced apoptosis in KO cochlear cultures, as measured by the expression of caspase 3. Data represent the mean and SD of 3 independent experiments; culture dishes of confluent fibroblasts (A) or single cochlear cultures (C). *P < 0.01; **P < 0.001 by 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s multiple comparisons test.

We then directly tested whether the UPR was overactivated in cochleae from KO versus WT mice. Neonatal cochlear cultures were treated with 1 μM thapsigargin or with vehicle for 2 hours. As was seen in cultured fibroblasts, KO cochleae had greater induction of mRNA for UPR activators compared with WT cochleae (Figure 7C). Additionally, caspase 3 mRNA was found to be elevated only in thapsigargin-treated KO cochleae, demonstrating relative sensitivity to apoptotic cell death in KO, but not WT cochlea subjected to pharmacologic ER stress in this model (Figure 7C). These data together demonstrate that absence of Tmtc4 leads to overactivation of the UPR and cell death, both in KO fibroblasts and in Tmtc4-KO neonatal cochleae, suggesting that this cellular disruption leads to hearing loss in these mice.

Noise exposure activates the UPR in WT mice. We hypothesized that activation of the UPR may be a more general mechanism of hearing loss and tested directly whether acoustic overstimulation (as a model for NIHL) results in UPR activation in WT mice. Eight-week-old WT FVB mice were exposed to 8–16 kHz octave-band white noise at a 106 dB sound pressure level (SPL) for 120 minutes to generate a transient threshold shift with partial recovery and partial permanent threshold shift (22). UPR pathway gene expression was upregulated as measured in the dissected cochleae 2 hours after completion of noise exposure compared with unexposed mice (Figure 8A). These findings strongly implicate UPR upregulation in the early stages of NIHL. Additionally, caspase 3 mRNA levels are also elevated in mice exposed to loud noise, further strengthening this association between the UPR, downstream cell death, and NIHL (Figure 8A).

Figure 8 UPR in noise-exposed WT mice. (A) Eight-week-old WT FVB mice were exposed to 8–16 kHz octave-band white noise at 106 dB SPL for 120 minutes. Cochleae were removed 2 hours after exposure (Noise) or unexposed (No Noise). mRNA expression of Chop, S-XBP1, BiP, and caspase 3 is presented relative to expression of GAPDH and the average expression levels of control, unexposed cochleae by the 2ΔΔct method. Data represent the mean and SD of 4 (Chop, S-XBP1, and BiP) or 3 (caspase) cochleae in each condition. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01 by 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s multiple comparisons test. (B) Eight-week-old WT FVB mice were exposed to noise, and ABR thresholds were measured at 1, 7, and 14 days post–noise exposure (PNE). Intraperitoneal injection of ISRIB (n = 11) 2 hours prior to noise exposure attenuated the hearing loss observed in vehicle-injected mice (n = 12). Data represent mean and SD. *P < 0.05 by 1-way ANOVA followed by Tukey’s multiple comparisons test. (C) Whole-mount immunohistochemical staining for Myo7a (green, hair cell marker) and actin (red, phalloidin) demonstrates 3 intact rows of outer hair cells (OHC) in control, nonexposed mice (top); significant OHC loss in mice exposed to noise and treated with vehicle (bottom); and minimal OHC loss in ISRIB-treated mice exposed to noise (middle). Images representative of 5 cochleae for each condition. Original magnification ×60. (D) OHC number was quantified in the mid-basal turn of the cochlea (n = 5 cochleae for each condition, data presented as individual values with median and interquartile range), demonstrating significantly greater OHC loss in vehicle-treated animals exposed to noise (Vehicle), compared with those treated with ISRIB, or non–noise-exposed controls. *P < 0.05 by Mann-Whitney U rank-sum test.

Modulating the UPR prevents hearing loss in both environmental and genetic models. Given this observed link of the UPR to hearing loss in both genetic and environmental models, we hypothesized that modulating the UPR could protect against hearing loss. Of the 3 arms of the UPR, the one culminating in the upregulation of Chop is most consistently implicated in promoting apoptotic cell death, and might be a good candidate for pharmacological and genetic modulation (27). ISRIB (integrated stress response inhibitor) binds to and activates the guanine nucleotide exchange factor (GEF) eIF2B, leading to subsequent inhibition of ATF4 and hence suppression of downstream components of the UPR, including Chop (29, 30). We first assessed whether ISRIB can modulate the UPR in our cell-based models. After 1 μM thapsigargin treatment to induce UPR activation, WT fibroblasts treated with ISRIB showed decreased levels of both CHOP and S-XBP1 compared with fibroblasts treated with thapsigargin alone (Supplemental Figure 5). We then evaluated the ability of ISRIB to attenuate NIHL. WT FVB mice were exposed to the same sound described above, which we showed induces UPR gene upregulation (Figure 8A). ISRIB (2.5 mg/kg) or vehicle was administered intraperitoneally 3 hours prior to noise exposure. ABR thresholds 1, 7, and 14 days after noise exposure were elevated in both groups of animals, but those treated with ISRIB showed improved hearing at all time points, with approximately 30% attenuation of threshold shifts (P < 0.05 for each time point) (Figure 8B). In addition to this partial rescue of hearing loss, we also observed a corresponding decrease in outer hair cell loss in these same ISRIB-treated and noise-exposed mice (Figure 8, C and D).

These findings demonstrated the ability of UPR modulation, specifically inhibition of the Chop arm of the UPR, to prevent hearing loss in an acquired, pharmacologic model (Figure 9A). We next performed a genetic “inverse complementation” assay by breeding Tmtc4-KO mice to Ddit3 KO (Chop-KO) mice. A previous study has shown that Chop-KO mice were less susceptible to the deleterious effects of aberrant UPR regulation, providing a strong rationale for this approach (refs. 31–33 and Figure 9B). Compared with Tmtc4-KO mice on a Chop WT background, animals that were homozygous for both the Tmtc4-KO and the Chop-KO alleles had improved hearing thresholds at P19, although not completely restored, as this may be a result of the more significant impact on the UPR that complete absence of Tmtc4 creates (Figure 9C).

Figure 9 Inverse complementation assay. (A) As demonstrated in Figure 8, noise exposure induces expression of the proapoptotic UPR modulator Chop, and pharmacologic inhibition of Chop expression with ISRIB via ATF4 attenuates NIHL. (B) In the genetic model of Tmtc4 deficiency, Tmtc4-KO cochlea demonstrate upregulation of Chop. In an inverse complementation model, we generated double KO mice with both Tmtc4 and Chop deficiency and hypothesized that prevention of Chop expression would attenuate progressive postnatal hearing loss. (C) ABR thresholds were measured for mice of the indicated genotypes for Tmtc4 and Chop. Tmtc4–/– mice were all tested at P19; Tmtc4+/+ mice were all tested at P39 to ensure no long-term hearing loss associated with Chop deficiency alone. Tmtc4–/– mice showed elevated ABR thresholds compared with all Tmtc4+/+ mice; among the Tmtc4–/– mice, Chop–/– genotype was associated with improved hearing compared with Chop+/+ mice. *P < 0.01 by unpaired 2-tailed t test. Data represent mean and SD.

This suggests that the Chop-KO allele complements the absence of Tmtc4 and decreases the severity of hearing loss, linking these 2 genes to a shared molecular pathway, and underscoring the importance of the UPR as a potential pathway for treatment for NIHL.