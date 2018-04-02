Tie2 protects the vasculature against thrombus formation in systemic inflammation

Human samples and patient selection for SOMAScan. Samples for SOMAScan analysis were collected from the Molecular Epidemiology of ARDS (MEARDS) prospective cohort study (ClinicalTrials.gov Identifier: NCT00006496), which recruited patients at the ICUs of Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) and Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (BIDMC) between 1998 and 2014. Study population and procedures were described previously (19). For the purpose of the current study, sepsis and sepsis DIC groups were defined based on the International Society of Thrombosis and Hemostasis (ISTH) DIC Scoring system (72), determined by laboratory tests for the following parameters: low platelet count, prolonged clotting time, and increased D-dimer and/or decreased fibrinogen.

Proteomic analysis using slow-off-rate-modified aptamer SOMAScan platform. EDTA-plasma from 7 patients with sepsis and seven patients with sepsis DIC were analyzed using DNA-aptamer-based recognition on the SOMAScan platform (SomaLogic) at the BIDMC Genomics, Proteomics, Bioinformatics and Systems Biology Center. Samples were prepared and run using the SOMAScan Assay Kit for human plasma, 1.3k (catalog 900-00011), according to the standard protocols from SomaLogic, as described previously (73). Five pooled plasma controls and 1 no-protein buffer control were run in parallel with the samples. Median normalization and calibration of the data was performed according to the standard quality control protocols at SomaLogic. All samples passed the established quality control criteria. P values were determined by t test.

Network, clustering, and functional enrichment analysis. Volcano plot was generated using binary fold-change and –log 2 P value for plasma analytes measured by SomaScan. Proteins with significant differences in abundance between groups were selected based on a fold-change greater than 1.2 and P value of 0.05 or less and included in subsequent network analysis. The selected proteins were searched against the STRING database version 10.5 for protein-protein interactions and displayed as a functional network (35). Interactions were considered with a STRING confidence score of 0.7 or higher (high to highest confidence) culled from the “experimental” and “databases” categories. Nodes with no associations to other proteins in the network were removed. A k-means clustering algorithm was performed to identify densely connected regions (k-means = 9). Functional description of clusters was assigned based on a manual curated evaluation of enriched KEGG pathway, Gene Ontology (GO) terms, and PubMed literature search.

ELISA validation of SOMAScan. EDTA-plasma concentrations of Angpt-2 and Angpt-1 were measured by ELISA (R&D Systems), according to the manufacturer’s instructions.

Clinical validation of SOMAScan. A secondary analysis of patients who participated in 2 published studies was undertaken: (a) the Protocolized Care for Early Septic Shock (ProCESS) trial, a patient-level randomized, multicenter interventional trial of alternative resuscitation strategies in Emergency Department Sepsis (ClinicalTrials.gov Identifier: NCT00793442) (39); and (b) an IRB-approved prospective cohort study of 221 adult patients age 18 years and older presenting to the Emergency Department of BIDMC with suspected infection (27). Blood was collected upon enrollment, immediately centrifuged, and then stored at –80°C for subsequent analysis. PT, international normalized ratio (INR), aPTT, and platelet counts were measured using clinically available laboratory testing. D-dimers were measured using a latex agglutination assay (Diagnostica Stago). All assays were performed according to the manufacturer’s specifications. Ethics committee approval was received from participating sites, University of Pittsburgh and BIDMC Committee for Clinical Investigations.

Mice. C57BL/6J mice (male, 8–12 weeks old) were purchased from The Jackson Laboratory. Heterozygous Tie2 mice (Tie2+/–) and littermate (Tie2+/+) controls were generated on a CD1 background as described previously (45). Mice were anesthetized through intraperitoneal (i.p.) injection of a ketamine (125 mg/kg) and xylazine (12.5 mg/kg) mixture in sterile saline. For laser-injury thrombosis experiments, pentobarbital (5 mg/kg) was administered through a jugular vein cannula to maintain anesthesia. For retro-orbital blood collection, mice were sedated using isoflurane.

Endotoxemia model. Mice were administered LPS from E. coli serotype O111:B4 (Sigma-Aldrich; 10 mg/kg body weight) via i.p. injection. Disease severity was assessed using a 7-parameter scoring system for murine sepsis, as described previously (74).

Adenoviral gene transfer. Mice were injected with an adenovirus expressing human Angpt-1 (AdAngpt-1; 2 × 1010 viral particles, Qbiogene Inc.) or GFP (Ad-CMV-GFP, control; 2 × 1010 viral particles, Qbiogene Inc. and Vector Biosystems) via intravenous (i.v.) tail injection in saline 72 hours prior to saline or LPS administration (75). Levels of Angpt-1 in plasma were confirmed by DuoSet ELISA against human Angpt-1 (R&D Systems). Mice that were assigned to receive AdAngpt-1 but did not have elevated Angpt-1 levels (above the control adenovirus group) were excluded from analysis.

Platelet aggregation. Platelet-rich plasma (PRP) from citrated whole blood (3.2% sodium citrate) obtained by retro-orbital plexus puncture using glass capillaries was prepared by differentiated centrifugation with HEPES Tyrode buffer (20 mM HEPES, 134 mM NaCl, 0.34 mM NaH 2 PO 4 , 2.9 mM KCl, 12 mM NaHCO 3 , 1 mM MgCl 2 , 5 mM glucose; pH 7.3) as described previously (76). PRP was diluted to a final platelet count of 200,000 platelets per μl. Platelet aggregation was initiated using PAR4-agonist (AYPGKF; Sigma-Aldrich) or collagen (385, ChronoLog), at indicated concentrations, and measured using the ChronoLog 680 aggregometer. An agonist dose curve was run for each independent experiment to determine the lowest dose at which aggregation was obtained.

Endothelial and platelet activation markers. Levels of soluble E-selectin, soluble VCAM, serpin E1/PAI-1, and platelet factor 4 (PF4) were measured in plasma using ELISA kits (Quantikine and DuoSet Immunoassays, R&D Systems), according to the manufacturer’s protocols. VWF levels were measured using an in-house-developed ELISA as described previously (77). Angpt-2 and TAT were measured using mouse ELISA kits, as per the manufacturer’s protocol (Abcam).

Coagulation assays. PT (Neoplastin Cl Plus), aPTT, and D-dimer (Asserachrom D DI kit) were measured in plasma according to the manufacturer’s instructions (Diagnostica Stago Inc.). Hematological analysis of total blood count was performed using a Hemavet 850FS (Drew Scientific) for platelet, white blood cell (WBC), monocyte (MO), lymphocyte (LY) and red blood cell (RBC) counts, and hemoglobin (Hb) and hematocrit (HCT).

Laser-injury thrombosis model. Thrombus formation in response to laser injury was measured as described previously (49, 78). Briefly, cremaster arterioles and venules were injured using a MicroPoint Laser system (Photonics Instruments). Platelet and fibrin accumulation was measured by infusion of Dylight 647–labeled anti-platelet antibodies (CD42b; 0.1 mg/g body weight; Emfret Analytics) and Dylight 488–labeled (Thermo Fisher Scientific) anti-fibrin antibodies (59D8; 0.5 mg/g body weight) through a jugular vein catheter. Data acquisition was done prior and subsequent to laser injury in 2 channels (488/520 nm and 640/670 nm). Images were captured for 180 seconds at 0.5 frames/second using a CCD camera (Hamamatsu). Data were analyzed using Slidebook 6.0 (Intelligent Imaging Innovations). Data from 30 to 40 thrombi were used to determine the median value of the integrated fluorescence intensity to account for the variability of thrombus formation at any given set of experimental conditions. AUC was calculated for individual thrombi to evaluate statistical significance. For experiments with eptifibatide, mice were injected i.v. with eptifibatide acetate salt (10 μg/g body weight; Bachem) dissolved in saline every 10–15 minutes.

Tail bleed assay. Mice were anesthetized with a ketamine (125 mg/kg) and xylazine (12.5 mg/kg) mixture in sterile saline via i.p. injection prior to a surgical dissection of the tail (3 mm from tip). Amputated tails were immediately immersed in 50 ml buffered saline prewarmed to 37°C and the time to bleeding cessation was recorded within 10 minutes (including start and stop time). The number of times bleeding stopped and re-started within the 10-minute observation window were recorded and categorized into bins as follows: 0 events, 1–3 rebleed events, or 4 or more events.

Endothelial cell culture. HUVEC (passage 1–5, pooled donors obtained from Lonza) monolayers cultured in EGM-2 media (Lonza) on gelatin- or collagen-coated culture vessels were treated with a cocktail of LPS (100 ng/ml), LPS-binding protein (LBP; R&D Systems; 10 ng/ml), and sCD14 (R&D Systems; 100 ng/ml) or vehicle (sCD14 and LBP) for 3 hours at 37°C. Pre- and postincubation with rAngpt-1 (R&D Systems; 200 ng/ml) or inhibitors was performed at indicated concentrations and time periods. A stable Ea.hy926 cell line expressing TF (Ea.hy629-TF) was made by transfecting Ea.hy926 cells with pLX304 vector expressing the F3 gene (NM_001993.4, clone HsCD00413770) using Lipofectamine 2000 (Life Technologies) and selecting positive colonies with blasticidin (6 μg/ml). A cell line with empty pLX304 vector was used as a control. Ea.hy926 cells were cultured in DMEM with 10% FBS and 5 μg/ml blasticidin.

siRNA transfection. HUVECs grown to 60%–70% confluence were transfected with Silencer Select (Thermo Fisher Scientific) negative control siRNA or a validated TEK (Tie-2) siRNA (s13984) using HiPerfect transfection reagent (Qiagen). A Cells-to-Ct 1-Step Taqman kit (Ambion/Life Technologies) and Taqman gene expression assay probe (Hs00945155-m1 TEK) were used to confirm reduction of gene expression following 48 hours of transfection. Quantitative reverse transcription PCR (qRT-PCR) was performed according to the manufacturer’s instructions (Thermo Fisher Scientific) at the BIDMC Molecular Medicine core.

Thrombin and FXa generation assays. Confluent HUVECs grown in 96-well plates were incubated with vehicle or LPS. For thrombin generation experiments, wells with confluent HUVECs (treated as above in “Endothelial cell culture”) were incubated with a mixture composed of 80 μl pooled human plasma (4 or 5 donors) to supply coagulation factors, the fibrin polymerization inhibitor H-Gly-Pro-Arg-Pro-OH (GPRP, 5 mM), 20 μl HEPES-buffered saline, pH 7.4 (HBS) and 1.5 to 5 mM CaCl 2 . Thrombin levels were measured using the SN-20 fluorogenic substrate (Haematologic Technologies). Fluorescence was measured every minute for 20 minutes using the Synergy 4 plate reader (BioTek). For FXa generation experiments, washed cells were incubated in HBS-BSA buffer supplemented with FX (100 nM; Haematologic Technologies), FVIIa (0.67 nM; Haematologic Technologies), calcium (5 mM), and the chromogenic substrate CS-11(22) (200 μM; BIOPHEN). Absorbance at 405 nm was measured every minute for 1.5 hours using the SpectraMax spectrophotometer. Thrombin and FXa levels were determined by converting reaction rate to units/ml. For experiments with anti-TF antibody and lactadherin, endothelial cells were incubated with anti-TF antibody (4509, Sekisui Diagnostics) or lactadherin (Haematologic Technologies) for 15 minutes prior to addition of plasma or buffer containing substrates.

Flow cytometry. Confluent HUVECs (treated as above in “Endothelial cell culture”) were harvested using Accutase (Sigma-Aldrich) and pelleted at 300 g for 5 minutes. For analysis of TF exposure, cell pellets were resuspended in PBS containing 0.5% BSA and labeled with FITC-conjugated mouse anti–human TF or isotype control (100 μg/ml final concentration) for 30 minutes at 4°C. Washed samples were run in a Gallios flow cytometer (Beckman Coulter) and analyzed using Kaluza software. Dot plots of FITC fluorescence intensity versus forward scatter were derived to determine the staining profile of control and treated cells. The percentage of TF-positive cells was calculated relative to each study control set at 100%. Annexin V–FITC was used to detect Ca2+-dependent PtdSer exposure using the FITC Annexin V/Dead Cell Apoptosis kit (Invitrogen). HUVECs cultured and stimulated with LPS with and without Angpt-1 (described in “Endothelial cell culture”) and exposed to HEPES buffer containing 2.5 mM CaCl 2 for 20 minutes were harvested using Accutase (Sigma-Aldrich) and washed in PBS. Cells (~1 × 106) were suspended in HEPES buffer (pH 7.4) containing 140 mM NaCl, 2.5 mM CaCl 2 , 5 μl annexin V–FITC, and 1 μg/ml propidium iodide (PI) and incubated in the dark for 15 minutes at room temperature. Events (10,000) were acquired in a BD FACSCanto and analyzed with BD FACSDiva Software. PtdSer-exposing cells were defined as the percentage of the parent population contained within quadrant Q4 (positive for FITC with low PI staining, a marker of cell death).

Preparation of protein lysates and Western blotting analysis. HUVECs and tissue lysate (40 μg) protein suspensions extracted with RIPA buffer (Boston BioProducts) supplemented with protease and phosphatase inhibitor tablets (Roche Diagnostics), 1 mM EDTA, 1 mM Na 3 VO 4 , and 1 mM NaF were resolved by SDS-PAGE (4%–12% gradient gel, Invitrogen) under reducing conditions (NuPage SDS sample buffer containing β-mercaptoethanol). After transfer to a nitrocellulose membrane, targeted protein detection was accomplished using the following antibodies: polyclonal rabbit anti–phospho-Tie2/TEK (epitope to protein kinase domain, Tyr992, ABF131; Millipore) and monoclonal mouse anti–Tie2/TEK (clone Ab33; Millipore), Human/Mouse Phospho-Tie-2 (Tyr992, AF2720, R&D Systems), and goat anti–mouse/rat Tie2 (AF762, R&D Systems), phosphor-Akt (Ser473, 9271, Cell Signaling Technology), Akt (9272, Cell Signaling Technology), sheep anti-TF (Haematologic Technologies), an in-house anti-fibrin antibody made in a 59D8 hybridoma cell line, and anti-GAPDH (Cell Signaling Technology) or pan cadherin (AB6529, Abcam). Immunoblots were developed with SuperSignal West Pico/Femto Chemiluminescent Substrate (Thermo Fisher Scientific), and visualized with Syngene BioImage and GeneSnap image acquisition software. Protein phosphorylation levels were determined relative to the intensity of total protein level using antibodies from the same vendor.

Statistics. Statistical calculations were performed with GraphPad Prism version 6.0. Sample size determination was based on the expected effect size and variability from previous observations of similar readouts in the investigators’ labs. Statistical significance for binary comparisons was assessed by Student’s t test, unless the data did not pass the Shapiro-Wilk test for normality in which case differences between groups were analyzed by Mann-Whitney U test. For comparison of more than 2 groups, 1-way ANOVAs were used, according to the experimental design, with Bonferroni’s multiple comparison test. P values of less than 0.05 were considered statistically significant and marked by asterisks. For the clinical cohort, SAS Version 9.3 was used to perform statistical analyses. The degree of diagnostic accuracy was determined by calculating the AUC with 95% confidence intervals. Unless otherwise indicated, data are represented as the mean ± SEM.

Study approvals. Samples for SOMAScan analysis were collected from the Molecular Epidemiology of ARDS (MEARDS) prospective cohort study (ClinicalTrials.gov Identifier: NCT00006496), which recruited patients at the ICUs of MGH and BIDMC between 1998 and 2014. The study was reviewed and approved by IRBs of Harvard School of Public Health, MGH, and BIDMC. All participants or their surrogate care providers gave written informed consent. A secondary analysis of patients who participated in 2 published studies was undertaken: (a) the Protocolized Care for Early Septic Shock (ProCESS) trial, a patient-level randomized, multicenter interventional trial of alternative resuscitation strategies in Emergency Department Sepsis (ClinicalTrials.gov Identifier: NCT00793442) (39); and (b) an IRB-approved prospective cohort study of 221 adult patients age 18 years and older presenting to the Emergency Department of BIDMC with suspected infection (27). Ethics committee approval was received from participating sites: the University of Pittsburgh and the BIDMC Committee for Clinical Investigations. Mouse care and experimental procedures were performed in accordance with and under the approval of the BIDMC Institutional Animal Care and Use Committee.