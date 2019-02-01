Mutated nucleophosmin 1 as immunotherapy target in acute myeloid leukemia

ΔNPM1 peptides in the HLA class I ligandome of primary AMLs. To investigate whether ΔNPM1 peptides are processed and presented on AML, we immunoprecipitated HLA class I surface molecules from 12 primary AMLs, eluted the peptides from the binding groove, and analyzed the peptidome by tandem mass spectrometry (MS/MS). Table 1 shows HLA typing of these 12 AMLs as well as their mutational status for NPM1. Eight of the 12 AMLs were positive for ΔNPM1 by routine diagnostics. All patients had normal karyotypes by cytogenetics except for 1 AML, which carried chromosomal translocation inv(16)(p13q22), resulting in the CBFB-MYH11 fusion gene. Blast percentages in peripheral blood or bone marrow samples used for peptidome analysis ranged between 55% and 98%.

Table 1 ΔNPM1 peptides in the HLA class I ligandome of primary AMLs

The 4 bp hotspot insertion in exon 12 results in a ΔNPM1 protein that is 4 aa longer than its WT counterpart, with 11 aa (CLAVEEVSLRK) at the C terminus translated in an alternative reading frame (Figure 1). From this ΔNPM1 protein, a sequence spanning 10 N-terminal residues in the normal reading frame followed by the 11 C-terminal aa in the alternative reading frame (MTDQEAIQDL CLAVEEVSLRK ) was used to search for matching peptides in the HLA class I ligandomes of the 12 primary AMLs. This search revealed two 8-mer peptides (VEEVSLRK and AVEEVSLR), two 9-mer peptides (CLAVEEVSL and AVEEVSLRK), and one 11-mer peptide (CLAVEEVSLRK) in ΔNPM1 AML, but not in WT NPM1 (WTNPM1) AML (Table 1). All 5 ligands as eluted from 7 AMLs were validated by comparing tandem mass spectra with synthetic peptides (Figure 2 and Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI97482DS1). Tandem mass spectra of the eluted CLAVEEVSL and CLAVEEVSLRK ligands were confirmed upon cysteinylation of the first residue of the synthetic peptide, indicating that cysteinylated variants of these peptides are presented on primary AMLs. Using NetMHCpan 3.0 (17), CLAVEEVSL was predicted to bind to HLA-A*02:01 and AVEEVSLRK and CLAVEEVSLRK to HLA-A*03:01 as well as HLA-A*11:01 (Supplemental Table 1), which was confirmed by appropriate peptide folding in the respective HLA class I monomers.

Figure 1 DNA and protein sequences for WTNPM1 and ΔNPM1. Nucleic and amino acid sequences are shown for WTNPM1 (upper) and ΔNPM1 (lower). Indicated is a TCTG insertion between c.863_864 in the coding sequence of NPM1, which is the most frequent frameshift mutation in the hotspot region. Translated aa sequences are shown until the termination sequence (stop, indicated by asterisks). As a consequence of the TCTG insertion, the C-terminal aa CLAVEEVSLRK of ΔNPM1 are translated in an alternative reading frame. WT and mutant aa are indicated in gray and red, respectively.

Figure 2 Validation of C*LAVEEVSL as peptide eluted from HLA-A*02:01–positive AML with ΔNPM1. C*LAVEEVSL was validated as peptide eluted from HLA-A*02:01–positive AML with ΔNPM1 by comparing MS/MS between eluted peptides and synthetic peptide C*LAVEEVSL. Matching MS/MS are shown for an eluted peptide from AML10197 (upper panel) and synthetic peptide C*LAVEEVSL (lower panel). C*, cysteinylation of the Cys residue.

CLAVEEVSL as ΔNPM1-derived neoantigen. Since HLA-A*02:01 is expressed in 50% of the White population, we selected CLAVEEVSL to explore its relevance as therapeutic neoantigen and searched for specific T cells in AML patients. Phycoerythrin-conjugated (PE-conjugated) peptide-HLA (pHLA) tetramers were produced for CLAVEEVSL (ΔNPM1-CLA) and its cysteinylated variant C*LAVEEVSL (ΔNPM1-C*LA), and a mix of these tetramers was used to isolate specific T cells from PBMCs from 6 HLA-A*02:01–positive AML patients with ΔNPM1 who were in remission after chemotherapy. T cells binding to 1 or both pHLA tetramers were enriched by magnetic anti-PE beads, and single tetramer-positive CD8+ T cells were isolated by flow cytometry (Supplemental Table 2). A total of 41 tetramer-positive CD8+ T cells were isolated from 34 × 106 PBMCs from 4 patients; of these, 5 clones from 3 patients expanded. None of these 5 T cell clones, however, stained with the ΔNPM1-CLA or ΔNPM1-C*LA tetramer. In addition to direct T cell isolation, we also screened for tetramer-positive T cells after in vitro peptide stimulation, but failed to detect these T cells above background in any of the 4 patients analyzed (Supplemental Table 3 and Supplemental Figure 2). These data indicate that T cells for ΔNPM1 did not exist at frequencies that could be detected in limited numbers of PBMCs, as available from AML patients in remission after chemotherapy. Since we and others previously demonstrated that tumor-specific T cells can be present at low frequencies in healthy individuals (18, 19), we followed the same strategy as described above and directly isolated tetramer-positive T cells from large numbers of PBMCs from 6 HLA-A*02:01–positive healthy individuals (Table 2). A variable number of 8 to 55 tetramer-positive CD8+ T cells were isolated from 460–1970 × 106 PBMCs from each individual. Of these cells, 31 clones from 5 individuals expanded and 13 T cell clones from 4 individuals were positive for the ΔNPM1-CLA tetramer. Of these 13 clones, 3 T cell clones also stained with the ΔNPM1-C*LA tetramer (Figure 3A).

Figure 3 CLAVEEVSL as ΔNPM1-derived neoantigen. CD8+ T cells specific for ΔNPM1 were single cell isolated from PBMCs from HLA-A*02:01–positive healthy individuals using a mix of ΔNPM1-CLA and ΔNPM1-C*LA pHLA tetramers. (A) T cell clones were stained with pHLA tetramers. T cell clones 1A2 (left) and 4A8 (right) were both positive for the ΔNPM1-CLA tetramer (red), whereas only clone 1A2 stained with ΔNPM1-C*LA (orange). (B) T cell clones 1A2 (upper panel) and 4A8 (lower panel) were tested for reactivity against HLA-A*02:01–positive T2 cells exogenously loaded with titrated concentrations of ΔNPM1 peptide CLAVEEVSL (red circles), the cysteinylated variant C*LAVEEVSL (orange squares), or an irrelevant HLA-A*02:01–binding CMV peptide NLVPMVATV (blue triangles) by IFN-γ ELISA. Both T cell clones showed recognition of CLAVEEVSL, and clone 1A2 also showed recognition of C*LAVEEVSL. Release of IFN-γ (ng/ml) in duplicate wells is shown. (C) Clones 1A2 (upper panel) and 4A8 (middle panel) were tested for reactivity against 5 HLA-A*02:01–positive primary AMLs by IFN-γ ELISA. The panel included 3 AMLs with ΔNPM1 and 2 AMLs with WTNPM1. T cell clone 1A2 reacted against all 3 AMLs with ΔNPM1, whereas clone 4A8 recognized 2 AMLs. An HLA-A*02:01–specific alloreactive T cell clone (Allo-A2 clone) was included as a positive control. Release of IFN-γ (ng/ml) in duplicate wells is shown; bars represent mean IFN-γ release.

Table 2 Direct isolation of ΔNPM1-specific T cells from healthy individuals

To determine whether the 13 tetramer-positive CD8 clones were reactive against their target peptide, clones were tested for reactivity against HLA-A*02:01–positive T2 cells exogenously loaded with CLAVEEVSL, the cysteinylated variant C*LAVEEVSL, or an irrelevant HLA-A*02:01–binding CMV peptide, NLVPMVATV. Of the 13 ΔNPM1-CLA tetramer-positive clones, 2 T cell clones (1A2 and 4A8) showed specific reactivity against T2 cells loaded with CLAVEEVSL, but not control peptide NLVPMVATV (Figure 3B). Clone 1A2 also showed recognition of C*LAVEEVSL. These results are in line with tetramer data and demonstrate that clone 1A2 recognizes uncysteinylated as well as cysteinylated ΔNPM1, whereas only uncysteinylated ΔNPM1 is recognized by clone 4A8.

To investigate the antitumor potential of clones 1A2 and 4A8, T cell reactivity was measured against 5 HLA-A*02:01–positive primary AMLs, including 3 samples with ΔNPM1 and 2 samples with WTNPM1. T cell clone 1A2 showed reactivity against all 3 AMLs with ΔNPM1, whereas clone 4A8 showed reactivity against 2 of these samples (Figure 3C). Superior reactivity against AML by clone 1A2 may be explained by its capacity to recognize cysteinylated ΔNPM1 as identified on the surface of primary AML by MS. No T cell reactivity was observed against HLA-A*02:01–positive AML with WTNPM1 (Figure 3C). These data indicate that ΔNPM1 tetramer-positive T cells are present in healthy individuals and that a minority of these T cells are able to react to ΔNPM1-positive primary AML.

TCR gene transfer to target ΔNPM1 on AML. Since ΔNPM1 is a driver mutation that occurs in 30%–35% of AMLs and HLA-A*02:01 is expressed in 50% of the White population, we considered CLAVEEVSL an attractive target for TCR gene transfer. Since primary AMLs were most strongly recognized by clone 1A2, mRNA was isolated from this clone and cDNA was generated to sequence the variable regions of the TCR α and β chains for ΔNPM1. Codon-optimized gene sequences for TRAV12-2 and TRBV5-1 as expressed by clone 1A2 were synthesized and cloned into a modified MP71-TCR-flex retroviral vector (20). To facilitate preferential binding and expression of the TCR α and β chains, the variable regions of the TCR were cloned in-frame with murine constant regions linked by a P2A sequence. The TCR for ΔNPM1 and, as a control, a TCR for HLA-A*02:01–binding CMV pp65 peptide NLVPMVATV were introduced into CD8+ and CD4+ T cells isolated from PBMCs from HLA-A*02:01–positive healthy individuals (donors 1, 2, and 3). At day 6 after transduction, TCR-transduced CD8+ and CD4+ T cells were purified using an allophycocyanin (APC)-conjugated antibody against mouse TCR-Cβ and magnetic anti-APC beads. Flow cytometry demonstrated specific binding of the ΔNPM1-CLA tetramer to CD8+ T cells transduced with the TCR for ΔNPM1 (CD8ØNPM1), but not to CD8+ T cells transduced with the CMV-specific TCR (CD8ØCMV) (Figure 4A). Conversely, the CMV-NLV tetramer did not bind to CD8+ T cells transduced with the TCR for ΔNPM1, whereas it clearly stained CD8+ T cells transduced with the CMV-specific TCR. For TCR-transduced CD4+ T cells (CD4ØNPM1 and CD4ØCMV), results were similar, indicating that the ΔNPM1-CLA tetramer binds to ΔNPM1 TCR–transduced T cells independently of the CD8 coreceptor. TCR-transduced CD8+ and CD4+ T cells were also stained with an antibody against mouse TCR-Cβ, and CD8+ and CD4+ T cells transduced with the TCR for ΔNPM1 also showed specific binding to an antibody against human TCR-Vβ5.1 (Supplemental Figure 3).

Figure 4 Targeting ΔNPM1 by TCR gene transfer. CD8+ and CD4+ T cells isolated from HLA-A*02:01–positive healthy individuals were transduced with the TCR for ΔNPM1 from clone 1A2 and a TCR for HLA-A*02:01–binding CMV peptide NLVPMVATV. TCR-transduced T cells were purified by MACS. (A) TCR-transduced T cells were analyzed by flow cytometry using ΔNPM1-CLA (red) and CMV-NLV (blue) pHLA tetramers. CD8+ (CD8ØNPM1) and CD4+ (CD4ØNPM1) T cells transduced with the TCR for ΔNPM1 stained with the ΔNPM1-CLA tetramer, whereas CD8+ (CD8ØCMV) and CD4+ (CD4ØCMV) T cells transduced with the CMV-specific TCR showed binding to the CMV-NLV tetramer. Results are shown for donor 1. (B) TCR-transduced T cells were analyzed for reactivity against T2 cells exogenously loaded with titrated concentrations of CLAVEEVSL (red circles) or NLVPMVATV (blue squares) by IFN-γ ELISA. CD8ØNPM1 (upper left panel) and CD4ØNPM1 (lower left panel) showed half-maximum recognition of CLAVEEVSL at concentrations of 30–100 nM (dotted lines), but no recognition of NLVPMVATV. Conversely, CD8ØCMV (upper right panel) and CD4ØCMV (lower right panel) reacted against NLVPMVATV, but not CLAVEEVSL. Release of IFN-γ (ng/ml) in duplicate wells is shown for donor 1. (C) TCR-transduced T cells were tested for recognition of HLA-A*02:01–positive AML cell lines with ΔNPM1 (OCI-AML3) or WTNPM1 (OCI-AML2) in the absence or presence of blocking antibodies against HLA class I (αHLA-I) or HLA class II (αHLA-II) by IFN-γ ELISA. Recognition of OCI-AML3 by CD8+ and CD4+ T cells transduced with the TCR for ΔNPM1 is mediated by HLA class I. Release of IFN-γ (ng/ml) in duplicate wells is shown for donor 2. Bars represent mean IFN-γ release.

Next, we analyzed the functionality of CD8+ and CD4+ T cells transduced with the TCR for ΔNPM1 and demonstrated specific release of IFN-γ upon incubation with HLA-A*02:01–positive T2 cells loaded with CLAVEEVSL, but not CMV peptide NLVPMVATV (Figure 4B). Specific release of IFN-γ was also observed upon stimulation with HLA-A*02:01–positive and ΔNPM1-mutated AML cell line OCI-AML3, but not HLA-A*02:01–positive WTNPM1 AML cell line OCI-AML2. Blocking experiments confirmed that recognition of OCI-AML3 by TCR-modified CD8+ and CD4+ T cells was mediated by HLA class I (Figure 4C).

TCR-transduced CD8+ and CD4+ T cells were subsequently tested for reactivity against a panel of 13 HLA-A*02:01–positive primary AMLs, including 9 samples with ΔNPM1 and 4 samples with WTNPM1. Upon transduction with the TCR for ΔNPM1, CD8+ and CD4+ T cells both showed recognition of all 9 AMLs with ΔNPM1, whereas no specific recognition of AML with WTNPM1 was observed (Figure 5). Despite variable expression of HLA-A*02:01 and costimulatory and adhesion molecules on leukemic cells (Supplemental Table 4), the TCR for ΔNPM1 was strongly reactive against all AML analyzed, except for AML10594, which has a low percentage of leukemic blasts (27%). We also analyzed ΔNPM1 gene expression and variant allele frequencies using RNA-Seq data for these AMLs (Supplemental Table 5). RNA-Seq analysis revealed high gene expression and variant allele frequencies, thereby confirming strong and clonal expression of ΔNPM1 in all AML cases tested.

Figure 5 Recognition of primary AMLs after ΔNPM1 TCR gene transfer. TCR-transduced CD8+ and CD4+ T cells were tested for reactivity against a panel of 13 HLA-A*02:01–positive primary AMLs, including 9 samples with ΔNPM1 and 4 samples with WTNPM1 by IFN-γ ELISA (Supplemental Table 4). CD8+ (CD8ØNPM1; red circles) and CD4+ (CD4ØNPM1; red squares) T cells transduced with the TCR for ΔNPM1 reacted against all 9 AMLs with ΔNPM1, whereas none of the AMLs were specifically recognized by CD8+ (CD8ØCMV; blue circles) or CD4+ (CD4ØCMV; blue squares) T cells after transfer of the CMV-specific TCR. The allo-A2 clone (gray triangles) was included as a positive control. Release of IFN-γ (ng/ml) in duplicate wells is shown for donor 1.

CD8+ and CD4+ T cells transduced with the TCR for ΔNPM1 lacked reactivity against HLA-A*02:01–negative AML with ΔNPM1. There was also no reactivity against HLA-A*02:01–positive mature monocyte-derived DC and a panel of HLA-A*02:01–positive EBV-LCL (Supplemental Figure 4), excluding production of a peptide resembling CLAVEEVSL by alternative translation of the WTNPM1 gene and off-target reactivity against a ubiquitous peptide presented by HLA-A*02:01 or other common HLA alleles. In summary, the data show that the TCR for ΔNPM1 upon gene transfer to CD8+ and CD4+ T cells results in specific recognition of CLAVEEVSL as an endogenous neoantigen presented by HLA-A*02:01 on primary AML with ΔNPM1.

Next, we tested the cytolytic capacity of TCR-transduced CD8+ and CD4+ T cells against primary AML. TCR-transduced T cells were tested against 6 HLA-A*02:01–positive AMLs, including 4 samples with ΔNPM1 and 2 samples with WTNPM1 in a 9-hour 51chromium release assay. CD8+ as well as CD4+ T cells transduced with the TCR for ΔNPM1 showed specific lysis of ΔNPM1 AML, but not WTNPM1 AML (Figure 6), indicating that CLAVEEVSL is a neoantigen that can be efficiently targeted on AML by ΔNPM1 TCR gene transfer in a CD8 coreceptor–independent fashion.

Figure 6 Lysis of primary AMLs after ΔNPM1 TCR gene transfer. TCR-transduced CD8+ and CD4+ T cells were tested for cytolytic capacity by a 9-hour 51Cr-release assay on 6 HLA-A*02:01–positive primary AMLs, including 4 samples with ΔNPM1 and 2 samples with WTNPM1. CD8+ (CD8ØNPM1; red circles) and CD4+ (CD4ØNPM1; red squares) T cells transduced with the TCR for ΔNPM1 showed specific lysis of all 4 AMLs with ΔNPM1, whereas none of the AMLs were specifically lysed by CD8+ (CD8ØCMV; blue circles) or CD4+ (CD4ØCMV; blue squares) T cells after transfer of the CMV-specific TCR. The allo-A2 clone (gray triangles) was included as a positive control. Data represent mean percentage of specific lysis in triplicate wells ± SD for donor 2.

Finally, in vivo efficacy of TCR-transduced T cells was investigated in immunodeficient NSG mice engrafted with HLA-A*02:01–positive OCI-AML3 cells with ΔNPM1. Two weeks after inoculation of 1 × 106 OCI-AML3 cells transduced with luciferase, mice were either left untreated (n = 4) or received a single dose of 4 × 106 CD8/CD4+ T cells (ratio 2:3) transduced with the TCR for ΔNPM1 (n = 5) or with the CMV-specific control TCR (n = 2). The data showed a clear antitumor effect in mice treated with the ΔNPM1-specific TCR by bioluminescent imaging (Figure 7, A and B), resulting in significantly better overall survival than that seen in untreated mice or mice treated with the CMV-specific TCR (Figure 7C). In conclusion, T cells transduced with the TCR for ΔNPM1 efficiently kill AML cells in vivo, resulting in prolonged overall survival.