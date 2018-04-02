Sox2 haploinsufficiency primes regeneration and Wnt responsiveness in the mouse cochlea

Sox2 haploinsufficiency leads to ectopic hair cell formation and delayed terminal mitosis. The mammalian cochlea is organized as a checkerboard of hair cells intercalated by Sox2+ supporting cells (34) (Figure 1A). In the P5 cochlea, Sox2 expression was robust in most supporting cell subtypes (Hensen’s cells, Deiters’ cells, pillar cells, and inner phalangeal cells) and also in cells residing in the greater epithelial ridge (Figure 1A). This pattern was confirmed by Cre reporter expression in Sox2CreERT2/+ Rosa26RTdTomato/+ cochleae induced on P1 and by GFP expression in Sox2GFP/+ cochleae (Figure 1, B and C) (21).

Figure 1 Sox2 haploinsufficiency results in continued proliferation and formation of supernumerary hair cells in the neonatal cochlea. (A) Immunostaining of P5 WT cochlea shows Sox2 expression in Hensen’s cells, Deiters’ cells, pillar cells, and the lateral portion of the greater epithelial ridge. (B) Whole-mount preparation of cochlea from P4 Sox2CreERT2/+ R26RtdTomato/+ mice given tamoxifen on P2, showing tdTomato expression in supporting cells and some hair cells. (C) GFP+ supporting cells in the P5 Sox2GFP/+ cochlea. (D) Schematic of EdU administration to Sox2CreERT2/+ mice, Sox2GFP/+ mice, and WT littermates (once daily, P2–P4). haplo, haploinsufficient. (E) qPCR showed a significant reduction of Sox2 expression in Sox2CreERT2/+ cochleae compared with expression in WT littermates. (F) Confocal images show no EdU+ hair cells or supporting cells in the P5 WT cochlea. EdU labeling was seen in cells in the lesser epithelial ridge and greater epithelial ridge. (G) Sox2CreERT2/+ cochlea contained occasional extranumerary hair cells adjacent to inner hair cells (arrowheads). Extranumerary hair cells were noted in all cochlear turns of Sox2CreERT2/+ mice. Image shows EdU+ supporting cells (chevrons) in the apical turn. No EdU+ hair cells were noted. (H) Quantification of extranumerary hair cells in WT, Sox2CreERT2/+, and Sox2GFP/+ cochleae. (I) Quantification of EdU+ cells in WT, Sox2CreERT2/+, and Sox2GFP/+ cochleae. (J) P28 Sox2CreERT2/+ mice had normal ABR thresholds, comparable to those of their WT littermates. DC, Deiters’ cell; GER, greater epithelial ridge; HC, hair cell; IHC, inner hair cell; IP, inner pillar cell; IPhC, inner phalangeal cell; LER, lesser epithelial ridge; OHC, outer hair cell; OP, outer pillar cell; Ortho, orthogonal view; PC, pillar cell; SC, supporting cell. Data represent the mean ± SD. *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01, by 2-tailed Student’s t test. n = 3–8. Scale bar: 20 μm.

To determine whether hair cell formation and proliferation are affected by Sox2 haploinsufficiency, we first examined cochleae from Sox2CreERT2/+ mice (Figure 1D). The Sox2CreERT2/+ mouse was generated as an inserted targeted mutation in the single exon of the Sox2 gene (21), resulting in Sox2 haploinsufficiency (Sox2haplo). We performed quantitative PCR (qPCR) on cochleae from P5 Sox2CreERT2/+ mice and found a reduction of approximately 27.3% in Sox2 expression relative to WT cochleae (Figure 1E, P < 0.05). P5 WT cochleae had the normal complement of myosin 7a+ hair cells (3 rows of outer hair cells and 1 row of inner hair cells) (Figure 1F). In Sox2CreERT2/+ cochleae, we noted extranumerary myosin 7a+ hair cells juxtaposed to inner hair cells (Figure 1G) along the length of the cochlea. We also observed ectopic hair cells along the cochleae from a second Sox2-knockin mouse line (Sox2GFP/+) (Supplemental Figure 1, B–E; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI97248DS1) (21). On average, we observed 78.2 ± 38.1 and 65.5 ± 27.0 ectopic hair cells in whole cochleae from Sox2CreERT2/+ and Sox2GFP/+ mice, respectively, compared with 3.3 ± 1.5 ectopic hair cells in WT control cochleae (Figure 1H).

The last mitotic event in the developing organ of Corti occurs in the basal turn around E14.5 (42). EdU pulses (P2–P4, Figure 1D) failed to label any hair cells or supporting cells in the WT cochlea, confirming its mitotic quiescence (Figure 1F). With the same EdU regimen (Figure 1D and Supplemental Figure 1A), we observed 10.2 ± 4.8 and 22.8 ± 13.8 EdU-labeled supporting cells in the apical turn of Sox2CreERT2/+ and Sox2GFP/+ cochleae, respectively (Figure 1, G and I, Supplemental Figure 1C, and Supplemental Table 1). There were no EdU+ supporting cells in the middle or basal turns (Supplemental Figure 1, D and E). To determine the timing of terminal mitosis in Sox2CreERT2/+ mice, we delayed the EdU injection schedule by 1 day (P3–P5) and failed to detect any EdU-labeled supporting cells in the organ of Corti (n = 3, data not shown). This indicates that terminal mitosis is delayed until around P2 in the Sox2CreERT2/+ cochlea. We confirmed this finding by immunostaining for the proliferation marker Ki67 in Sox2CreERT2/+ and Sox2GFP/+ cochleae (P4–P5) and found no Ki67+ cells in the organ of Corti (Supplemental Figure 1, F–H). We also measured the auditory brainstem response (ABR) and distortion product otoacoustic emissions (DPOAEs) and found no statistical differences in thresholds between Sox2CreERT2/+ mice and WT mice at 4 weeks of age (Figure 1J and Supplemental Figure 1I). These results demonstrate that Sox2 haploinsufficiency (Sox2haplo) leads to delayed terminal mitosis and ectopic inner hair cell formation without compromising auditory function.

Sox2haplo enhances mitotic regeneration and transitional cell formation. Our prior work showed that supporting cells in the apical turn mitotically regenerate hair cells after hair cell ablation in the neonatal cochlea (43). Here, we compared damaged (Pou4f3DTR/+) (44) cochleae with damaged, Sox2haplo (Pou4f3DTR/+ Sox2CreERT2/+) cochleae (Figure 2A and Supplemental Figure 3E). Cochleae from WT animals injected with diphtheria toxin (DT) showed no hair cell loss or EdU-labeled supporting cells (Figure 2, B–D). As expected, DT-induced hair cell loss in Pou4f3DTR/+ mice resulted in a modest increase in EdU+ hair cells (0.3 ± 0.1 per 160 μm, myosin 7a+) and supporting cells (1.4 ± 0.5 per 160 μm, Sox2+myosin 7a–) in the apical turn (Figure 2E and Supplemental Table 1). We found no proliferative cells in the middle or basal turns of the damaged cochlea (Figure 2, F and G). In the Pou4f3DTR/+ Sox2CreERT2/+ (damaged, Sox2haplo) cochlea, we found a significantly larger number of EdU-labeled supporting cells (10.3 ± 1.9 per 160 μm) and hair cells (1.5 ± 0.3 per 160 μm) in the apical turn (Figure 2H), with EdU-labeled supporting cells also present in the middle turn (Figure 2I) but not the basal turn (Figure 2J). On average, there was a 9.2-fold increase in the total number of EdU-labeled cells in damaged, Sox2haplo cochleae compared with total numbers in the damaged-only cochleae (Figure 2K and Supplemental Table 1). These results indicate that Sox2haplo increases the degree and expands the domain of damage-induced proliferation along the length of the cochlea.

Figure 2 Reduced Sox2 levels enhance and expand the domain of proliferation in the damaged neonatal mouse cochlea. (A) Schematic of hair cell ablation in neonatal cochlea. Briefly, Pou4f3DTR/+ and Pou4f3DTR/+ Sox2CreERT2/+ mice were injected with DT on P1 to induce hair cell loss, followed by administration of EdU (P3–P5), and cochleae were examined on P5. (B–D) No EdU+ hair cells or supporting cells were found in any of the 3 WT cochlear turns. (E–G) In the Pou4f3DTR/+ cochlea, after DT-induced hair cell damage, EdU+myosin 7a+ hair cells (arrowhead) and some EdU+Sox2+ supporting cells (chevrons) were observed in the apical turn, but not in the basal or middle turns. (H–J) In Pou4f3DTR/+ Sox2CreERT2/+ cochlea, there was robust EdU labeling of both myosin 7a+ hair cells (arrowheads) and Sox2+ supporting cells (chevrons) in the apical turn. EdU+Sox2+ supporting cells were also found in the middle turn. (K) Quantification of EdU+myosin 7a+ hair cells and myosin 7a–Sox2+ supporting cells per cochlear turn. Data represent the mean ± SD. *P < 0.05 and ***P < 0.001, by 1-way ANOVA with Holm-Sidak multiple comparisons test. n = 5–6. Scale bar: 20 μm.

Hair cell regeneration in the neonatal mammalian cochlea can also occur without an antecedent mitotic event (43, 45), through the direct transition of supporting cells into hair cells. We directly assessed the degree of new hair cell formation through immunostaining of damaged cochleae for the transcription factor Atoh1 (Figure 3, A and B, and Supplemental Figure 3A), which is upregulated in nonmitotic hair cell precursors in the regenerating mouse vestibular system (46, 47). Atoh1 is highly expressed in nascent hair cells in the embryonic cochlea and is rapidly downregulated postnatally (48, 49). In agreement with previous reports, we detected Atoh1 protein expression in hair cells in the E18.5 cochlea and its reduction in a base-to-apex direction between P0 and P3, with no expression detected in hair cells at P4 or in supporting cells at any of these ages (Figure 3C and Supplemental Figure 2, A–L). We examined the P1 Atoh1GFP/+ cochlea (50) and found a similar apical-basal gradient of GFP expression in hair cells and none in supporting cells (Supplemental Figure 2, M–O). Two days after DT-induced hair cell loss on P1, we detected Atoh1, Sox2 double-positive supporting cells in the apical and middle turns in damaged-only (Pou4f3DTR/+) mouse cochleae (Figure 3, D and E, and Supplemental Figure 3, B–D). To ascertain whether the Atoh1+ cells were supporting cells acquiring a hair cell phenotype, we examined P3 cochlea and found that Atoh1+Sox2+ supporting cells also expressed Gfi1, another hair cell transcription factor normally absent in supporting cells (Figure 3D and Supplemental Figure 3, F and I). The following day (P4), we found that many Atoh1+Sox2+ cells also expressed myosin 7a in the apical and middle turns and rarely in the base (9.7 ± 0.6, 5.0 ± 1.0, and 0.3 ± 0.6, respectively) (Figure 3G, Supplemental Figure 3, G and J, and Supplemental Table 2). By P4, when cochlear hair cells normally lack Sox2 expression (Figure 3F), we found that Atoh1+myosin 7a+ cells also expressed Sox2 and Gfi1 (Figure 3G), suggesting that they were supporting cells transitioning into nascent hair cells (Figure 3B). Given these findings, we hereafter define Atoh1+Sox2+ cells as transitional cells. Thus, unlike the proliferative cells that were limited to the apical turn of the damaged cochlea, Atoh1+ transitional cells were found in all 3 cochlear turns (Figure 3I, and Supplemental Figure 3, G and J). In comparison with the damaged-only cochlea (P4), the damaged, Sox2haplo cochlea contained a significantly larger number of transitional cells in all turns (Figure 3, H and I, and Supplemental Figure 3, H and K). Collectively, these results suggest that Sox2haplo enhances transitional cell formation in the damaged neonatal cochlea.

Figure 3 Sox2 reduction enhances transitional cell formation in the damaged neonatal mouse cochlea. (A) Schematic of hair cell ablation. P1 Pou4f3DTR/+ and Pou4f3DTR/+ Sox2CreERT2/+ pups were injected with DT, and cochleae were examined on P3 and P4. (B) Cartoon depicts supporting cells forming transitional cells during regeneration. (C) Confocal images of P3 WT cochlea show no Atoh1 or Gfi1 expression in supporting cells. (D) After hair cell damage in the Pou4f3DTR/+ cochlea, some Sox2+ supporting cells expressed Atoh1 (chevrons) and Gfi1 (arrowheads), both early hair cell markers. All Gfi1+Sox2+ supporting cells expressed Atoh1, but some Atoh1+Sox2+ supporting cells did not express Gfi1. (E) Quantification of transitional cells (Atoh1+Sox2+ and Atoh1+Sox2+Gfi1+) from WT and Pou4f3DTR/+ cochleae. (F) P4 WT cochlea showed Gfi1 expression limited to hair cells and no Atoh1 or Gfi1 expression in Sox2+ supporting cells. Atoh1 was absent in hair cells. (G) After DT-induced hair cell loss in Pou4f3DTR/+ cochlea, Gfi1 was downregulated in the remaining myosin 7a+ hair cells. Many transitional cells (arrows) (Atoh1+Sox2+myosin 7a+Gfi1+) were detected in all 3 cochlear turns. Like the P3 Pou4f3DTR/+ cochlea, all transitional cells expressed Atoh1 and Sox2. In contrast to the P3 Pou4f3DTR/+ cochlea, most transitional cells expressed myosin 7a by P4. Myosin7a+ cells with no expression of Sox2, Atoh1, or Gfi1 (chevron) likely represent surviving hair cells (G and H). (H) In the P4 Pou4f3DTR/+ Sox2CreERT2/+ cochlea, there were noticeably more transitional cells (arrows). (I) Quantification of transitional cells (Atoh1+Sox2+myosin 7a+Gfi1+ and Atoh1+Sox2+Gfi1+) in WT, Pou4f3DTR/+, and Pou4f3DTR/+ Sox2CreERT2/+ cochleae. Hair cell ablation led to a significantly greater number of transitional cells in each cochlear turn compared with that seen in controls. There were significantly more transitional cells detected in each turn of damaged, Sox2haplo cochleae than in the damaged-only cochleae. The SD of transitional cell counts in the basal turn of damaged, Sox2haplo cochleae is zero. Data represent the mean ± SD. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, and ***P < 0.001, by 1-way ANOVA with Holm-Sidak multiple comparisons test. n = 3. Scale bars: 20 μm.

Sox2haplo promotes the survival of regenerated hair cells. A previous study showed that regenerated hair cells in the neonatal mouse cochlea undergo subsequent cell death (51). To determine whether Sox2haplo promotes the survival of regenerated hair cells, we compared the damaged, Sox2haplo cochlea with the damaged-only cochlea on P21 (after treatment with DT on P1 and with EdU from P3 to P5) (Supplemental Figure 4A). As expected, we detected no EdU incorporation in the WT cochlea (Supplemental Figure 4B). We found that the damaged-only cochlea contained few hair cells among disorganized supporting cells in the apical turn, with occasional EdU labeling of each cell type (Supplemental Figure 4, C and F). In contrast, the Sox2haplo, damaged cochleae had significantly more EdU+ hair cells and supporting cells in the apical turn than did the damaged-only cochleae (Supplemental Figure 4, D and F). Early after damage (P5, P7, and P10), we found a significantly greater number of hair cells in most turns of the Sox2haplo, damaged cochleae than in the damaged-only cochleae, even though there were few EdU-labeled cells in the middle turn and none in the basal turn on P5 (Supplemental Tables 1 and 3). By P21, both the damaged-only and Sox2haplo, damaged cochleae had a gradual loss of hair cells and EdU-labeled cells (Supplemental Figure 4, E and F, and Supplemental Table 3), with hair cells remaining only in the apical turn. There were, however, still significantly more hair cells in the Sox2haplo, damaged cochleae than in the damaged-only cochleae. After DT administration, both Pou4f3DTR/+ and Pou4f3DTR/+ Sox2CreERT2/+ animals showed markedly elevated auditory thresholds (Supplemental Figure 4G). Taken together, these results indicate that Sox2haplo modestly promotes the survival of regenerated hair cells in the damaged cochlea, but the extent of survival is insufficient to establish auditory function.

Sox2haplo enhances β-catenin–induced proliferation in the damaged neonatal cochlea. β-Catenin is the central mediator of the canonical Wnt signaling pathway, with exon 3 encoding a domain to be phosphorylated by glycogen synthase 3β. Phosphorylated β-catenin is degraded by the destruction complex, rendering the pathway inactive (52). In heterozygotes carrying β-catenin lacking exon 3, β-catenin is stabilized, leading to aberrant activation of Wnt signaling, and thus acts as a dominant mutation (53). Previous studies show that β-catenin stabilization in the neonatal cochlea causes proliferation and ectopic hair cell formation (54, 55). To further explore its role after damage, we first used 2 Cre-LoxP model systems to enhance Wnt signaling by stabilizing β-catenin in neonatal supporting cells (Figure 4, A and B). In Fgfr3-iCre mice given tamoxifen at P2, we detected Cre activity in approximately 86.9% of supporting cells in the P4 cochlea (using Ai14 tdTomato reporter mice; data not shown). To determine whether β-catenin stabilization enhances mitotic regeneration, we examined Pou4f3DTR/+ Fgfr3-iCre Ctnnb1fl(ex3)/+ (referred to hereafter as damaged, β-cateninGOF) cochleae and compared them with damaged-only (Pou4f3DTR/+) cochleae. We observed significantly more (~3.5-fold) EdU-labeled supporting cells and hair cells in the damaged, β-cateninGOF cochleae, a finding that was limited to the apical turn (Figure 4, C–E, and I, and Supplemental Table 1). This suggests that β-cateninGOF increases mitotic regeneration without expanding its domain to the middle or basal turns.

Figure 4 β-Catenin stabilization and Sox2 haploinsufficiency coordinate to increase mitotic regeneration in the damaged neonatal mouse cochlea. (A) Pou4f3DTR/+ Fgfr3-iCre Ctnnb1fl(ex3)/+ and Pou4f3DTR/+ Sox2CreERT2/+ Ctnnb1fl(ex3)/+ pups were injected with DT on P1, tamoxifen on P2, and EdU daily (P3–P5), and cochleae were collected on P5. (B) Schematic depicting the domains of Fgfr3 and Sox2 expression in the neonatal mouse cochlea. (C–E) Confocal images of cochleae from P5 Pou4f3DTR/+ Fgfr3-iCre Ctnnb1fl(ex3)/+ mice showing EdU+myosin 7a+ hair cells (arrowhead) and EdU+Sox2+ supporting cells (chevrons) in the apical turn, but not in the middle or basal turn. Note that many EdU+Sox2– cells resided outside the sensory epithelium. (F–H) In Pou4f3DTR/+ Sox2CreERT2/+ Ctnnb1fl(ex3)/+ cochlea, there was a robust increase in the number of EdU+myosin 7a+ hair cells (arrowheads) and Sox2+ supporting cells (chevrons) in the apical turn. As with Pou4f3DTR/+ Sox2CreERT2/+ cochlea, EdU+ supporting cells were noted in the middle turns and occasionally in the basal turns. Many EdU+Sox2– cells outside the sensory epithelium were also noted. (I) Quantification of EdU+myosin 7a+ hair cells and EdU+Sox2+ supporting cells in Pou4f3DTR/+, Pou4f3DTR/+ Fgfr3-iCre Ctnnb1fl(ex3)/+, and Pou4f3DTR/+ Sox2CreERT2/+ Ctnnb1fl(ex3)/+ cochleae. Data represent the mean ± SD. *P < 0.05 and ***P < 0.001, by 1-way ANOVA with Holm-Sidak multiple comparisons test. n = 3–5. Scale bar: 20 μm.

We next probed the effects of Sox2haplo on β-catenin–induced mitotic regeneration by examining damaged, Sox2haplo, β-cateninGOF (Pou4f3DTR/+ Sox2CreERT2/+ Ctnnb1fl(ex3)/+) cochleae. We found many EdU+ supporting cells and hair cells in both the apical and middle turns and also observed EdU+ supporting cells in the basal turn (Figure 4, F–I, and Supplemental Table 1). In comparison with the damaged, β-cateninGOF cochlea, we observed an additional increase in the number of EdU+ supporting cells and hair cells in the apical and middle turns (Figure 4I and Supplemental Table 1). Relative to the damaged, Sox2haplo cochlea, the damaged, Sox2haplo, β-cateninGOF cochlea contained more EdU+ supporting cells and hair cells in the apical turn only, while the cells in the middle and basal turns were not significantly different (Supplemental Table 1). These results indicate that both β-cateninGOF and Sox2haplo enhanced mitotic regeneration in the apical turn in the damaged cochlea. While Sox2haplo extended the domain of mitotic regeneration into the middle and basal turns of the damaged cochlea, β-cateninGOF failed to induce proliferation in this region, thus its mitogenic effect is spatially restricted to the apex.

Sox2haplo acts as a permissive signal for β-catenin–responsive transitional cell formation in the damaged neonatal cochlea. To assess whether β-cateninGOF also enhances transitional cell formation, we stained for Atoh1 and Gfi1 in the damaged, β-cateninGOF cochlea (P4) and found transitional cells (Atoh1+Gfi1+Sox2+) in the apical and middle turns (Figure 5, A, B, and D). However, we detected no transitional cells in the base (Figure 5F). Compared with damaged-only cochlea without stabilized β-catenin, fewer transitional cells expressed myosin 7a, although there was no significant change in the total number (Figure 5H and Supplemental Table 2), suggesting that β-cateninGOF alone does not enhance transitional cell formation.

Figure 5 β-Catenin stabilization and Sox2 haploinsufficiency coordinate to increase transitional cell formation in the damaged neonatal mouse cochlea. (A) Pou4f3DTR/+ Fgfr3-iCre Ctnnb1fl(ex3)/+ and Pou4f3DTR/+ Sox2CreERT2/+ Ctnnb1fl(ex3)/+ mice were injected with DT on P1, followed by tamoxifen administration on P2, and cochleae were examined on P4. (B, D, and F) As with Pou4f3DTR/+ cochlea, some transitional cells (Atoh1+Gfi1+Sox2+myosin 7a+, arrows) were detected in the apical and middle turns of the Pou4f3DTR/+ Fgfr3-iCre Ctnnb1fl(ex3)/+ cochlea. Some Atoh1+Gfi1+Sox2+ (myosin 7a–) cells (arrowheads), which were rarely seen in the Pou4f3DTR/+ cochlea, were also noted in the supporting cell layer of apical and middle turns. Some myosin 7a+Atoh1–Gfi1– hair cells (chevrons) were also observed in all 3 turns and were presumed to be surviving hair cells. (C, E, and G) In the Pou4f3DTR/+ Sox2CreERT2/+ Ctnnb1fl(ex3)/+ cochlea, a marked increase in transitional cells was observed in all 3 turns. (H) Quantification revealed that significantly more transitional cells were detected in all 3 turns in the Pou4f3DTR/+ Sox2CreERT2/+ Ctnnb1fl(ex3)/+ cochleae than in either Pou4f3DTR/+ or Pou4f3DTR/+ Fgfr3-iCre Ctnnb1fl(ex3)/+ cochleae. Data represent the mean ± SD. **P < 0.01 and ***P < 0.001, by 1-way ANOVA with Holm-Sidak multiple comparisons test. n = 3. Scale bar: 20 μm.

We next assessed whether Sox2haplo affects β-catenin–induced transitional cell formation and examined damaged, Sox2haplo, β-cateninGOF cochleae. We detected a robust and significant increase in the number of transitional cells in all 3 cochlear turns compared with cell numbers in damaged, β-cateninGOF or damaged-only (Pou4f3DTR/+) cochleae (Figure 5, C, E, G, H, and Supplemental Table 2). Furthermore, to distinguish the effects of Sox2haplo from those of β-cateninGOF, we compared the effects and found that the number of transitional cells was significantly higher in damaged, Sox2haplo, β-cateninGOF cochleae than in damaged, Sox2haplo cochleae without stabilized β-catenin (Supplemental Table 2). Taken together, these data suggest that both Sox2haplo and damage act as permissive signals for β-catenin–induced transitional cell formation in the neonatal cochlea.

Sox2haplo primes the neonatal cochlea for β-catenin–induced proliferation. We next probed the relationship between Sox2haplo and β-cateninGOF by examining the undamaged cochlea. After administering tamoxifen on P2 to β-cateninGOF (Fgfr3-iCre Ctnnb1(ex3)/+) mice, we did not detect any EdU-labeled supporting cells or ectopic hair cell formation in the P5 cochlea (Figure 6, A and B, and Supplemental Figure 5, A–C). However, after the same tamoxifen and EdU regimen, we found many EdU+ supporting cells (but not hair cells) in the pillar cell region in the Sox2haplo, β-cateninGOF (Sox2CreERT2/+ Ctnnb1fl(ex3)/+) cochleae (Figure 6, A, C, and G, and Supplemental Figure 5, A, D, and E). To test whether cochlear supporting cells become β-catenin responsive upon acute downregulation of Sox2, we next concurrently stabilized β-catenin and partially deleted Sox2 by using Fgfr3-iCre Sox2fl/+ Ctnnb1fl(ex3)/+ (conditional Sox2haplo, β-cateninGOF) mice (Figure 6D and Supplemental Figure 5F) (32). As expected, no EdU+ cells were detected in cochleae from β-cateninGOF (Fgfr3-iCre Ctnnb1fl(ex3)/+) mice given tamoxifen on P1 and EdU from P3 to P5 (Figure 6E, and Supplemental Figure 5, G, and H). This contrasts with the conditional Sox2haplo, β-cateninGOF (Fgfr3-iCre Sox2fl/+ Ctnnb1fl(ex3)/+) cochleae, in which we observed many EdU+ supporting cells in the apical and middle turns (Figure 6, F and G, and Supplemental Figure 5, I and J).

Figure 6 Sox2 haploinsufficiency acts as a permissive signal for β-catenin–induced proliferation in the undamaged neonatal cochlea. (A) Schematic of the experimental paradigm. Fgfr3-iCre Ctnnb1fl(ex3)/+ and Sox2CreERT2/+ Ctnnb1fl(ex3)/+ pups were given tamoxifen on P2, followed by daily administration of EdU (P3–P5), and cochleae were examined on P5. (B) No EdU+ cells were detected in the organ of Corti in cochleae from Fgfr3-iCre Ctnnb1fl(ex3)/+ mice treated with tamoxifen on P2. (C) EdU+ supporting cells but not hair cells arranged as foci (dashed lines, arrowhead) were found in P5 Sox2CreERT2/+ Ctnnb1fl(ex3)/+ cochleae. (D) Fgfr3-iCre Ctnnb1fl(ex3)/+ and Fgfr3-iCre Sox2fl/+ Ctnnb1fl(ex3)/+ pups were given tamoxifen on P1, followed by EdU administration daily (P3–P5), and cochleae were examined on P5. (E) The apical turn of Fgfr3-iCre Ctnnb1fl(ex3)/+ cochleae revealed no EdU+ hair cells or supporting cells. (F) Like Sox2CreERT2/+ Ctnnb1fl(ex3)/+ cochlea, but in contrast to Fgfr3-iCre Ctnnb1fl(ex3)/+ cochlea, EdU+ cells arranged as clusters (dashed lines, arrowheads) were found in Fgfr3-iCre Ctnnb1fl(ex3)/+ Sox2fl/+ cochlea (tamoxifen was given on P1). (G) Quantification of EdU+ cells. The differences in EdU+ cells between Sox2haplo and conditional Sox2haplo models can be attributed to the timing or degrees of Sox2 partial deletion. (H) Fgfr3-iCre Ctnnb1fl(ex3)/+, Sox2CreERT2/+ Ctnnb1fl(ex3)/+, and Fgfr3-iCre Sox2fl/+ Ctnnb1fl(ex3)/+ pups were injected with tamoxifen on P1, and cochleae were harvested on P4. (I) Gfi1-labeled hair cells were present, but no Atoh1- or Gfi1-labeled Sox2+ supporting cells were detected in Fgfr3-iCre Ctnnb1fl(ex3)/+ cochlea. (J) No Atoh1- or Gfi1-labeled Sox2+ supporting cells were detected in Sox2CreERT2/+ Ctnnb1fl(ex3)/+ cochlea, although foci-like clusters were still noted in the pillar cell region (dashed lines, arrowheads). (K) Neither Atoh1- nor Gfi1-labeled transitional cells were detected in Fgfr3-iCre Ctnnb1fl(ex3)/+ Sox2fl/+ cochlea (tamoxifen was administered on P1), although foci-like clusters could still be observed (dashed line, arrowhead). Data represent the mean ± SD. *P < 0.05 and ***P < 0.001, by 1-way ANOVA with Holm-Sidak multiple comparisons test. n = 3. Scale bars: 20 μm.

To directly assess the effects of Sox2haplo on Wnt signaling, we immunostained for the Wnt target Lef1 (56). In the P5 WT cochlea, we found that Lef1 expression was restricted to below the basilar membrane, where Wnt-responsive, tympanic border cells reside, as previously described (57), and we detected no expression in the sensory epithelium (Supplemental Figure 6, A–C). Similarly, we failed to detect Lef1 in the sensory epithelium from β-cateninGOF or Sox2haplo mice (Supplemental Figure 6, D–I). In the organ of Corti from Sox2haplo, β-cateninGOF cochlea, we found many Lef1+ supporting cells in the apical turn, some of which were arranged as foci within the pillar cell region (Supplemental Figure 6, J–L). Thus Sox2haplo acts as a permissive signal for β-catenin–induced Wnt activation in the undamaged, neonatal cochlea.

We next immunostained for Atoh1 and Gfi1 to detect transitional cells in the undamaged, Sox2haplo, β-cateninGOF cochlea (Fgfr3-iCre Sox2fl/+ Ctnnb1fl(ex3)/+ and Sox2CreERT2/+ Ctnnb1fl(ex3)/+) (Figure 6H and Supplemental Figure 5K). We detected no Atoh1 expression and found that Gfi1 expression was confined to hair cells in cochleae subjected to β-catenin stabilization only (Fgfr3-iCre Ctnnb1fl(ex3)/+) (Figure 6I and Supplemental Figure 5, L and M). Similarly, no transitional cells were found in the undamaged, Sox2haplo, β-cateninGOF cochleae from either model (Figure 6, J and K, and Supplemental Figure 5, N–Q). These data indicate that Sox2haplo acts as a permissive signal for β-catenin–induced proliferation in the undamaged, neonatal cochlea. Moreover, we found that, in the absence of damage and Sox2haplo, β-cateninGOF does not induce transitional cell formation.

Sox2haplo and β-cateninGOF do not promote proliferation or hair cell formation in the mature cochlea. To test whether Sox2haplo and β-cateninGOF can induce regeneration in the damaged, mature cochlea, we used 2 models of hair cell ablation: aminoglycoside (AG) (sisomicin with furosemide) (58) and DT (44) treatment (Figure 7A and Supplemental Figure 7A). After drug administration on P21, both damage paradigms led to significant hair cell loss by P28 (Figure 7, B–E). AGs caused primarily outer hair cell loss, and DT (Pou4f3DTR/+) caused mainly inner hair cell loss. Both damage models showed significantly elevated ABR thresholds, with the AG model also showing higher DPOAE thresholds (Figure 7, F and G).

Figure 7 Sox2 haploinsufficiency and β-catenin stabilization do not induce mitotic hair cell regeneration in the damaged adult cochlea. (A) Schematic showing the use of AG (sisomicin combined with furosemide) or DT to damage the mature cochlea in WT and Pou4f3DTR/+ mice. (B–D) Saline-treated mice containing a full complement of myosin 7a+ cochlear inner hair cells and outer hair cells. A loss of outer hair cells after AG treatment and of inner hair cells after DT treatment was observed. Some outer hair cell loss after DT treatment was observed. (E) Quantification revealed a significant decrease in hair cell numbers in both damage paradigms. (F and G) ABR thresholds were significantly higher in both the AG- and DT-treated animals as compared with controls. A significant threshold shift was also observed in the DPOAEs in AG-treated animals, but not in the animals treated with DT. (H) Schematic of transgenic mouse models and experimental timeline. Cochleae were damaged on P21, tamoxifen was given on P22, followed by EdU administration from P23 to P25, and the animals were sacrificed after ABR on P28. (I) qPCR showing a significant reduction of Ctnnb1 (exon3) mRNA expression but not of Ctnnb1 (exon 13) mRNA expression in cochleae from Fgfr3-iCre Ctnnb1fl(ex3)/+ mice. (J–M) No EdU+Sox2+ supporting cells or myosin 7a+ hair cells were detected after AG treatment in any of the genotypes examined. A persistent loss of outer hair cells was seen in these cochleae, without any new Sox2+myosin 7a+ hair cells. (N–Q) There were no EdU+ hair cells or supporting cells after DT treatment or formation of new Sox2+myosin 7a+ hair cells in any of the mouse cohorts. (R and S) Quantification of hair cells in AG- and DT-treated cochleae showing no change in hair cell numbers among genotypes. Data represent the mean ± SD. *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01, by 2-tailed Student’s t test or 1-way ANOVA with Holm-Sidak multiple comparisons test. n = 3–11. Scale bars: 20 μm.

To test the effects of Sox2haplo and β-cateninGOF on damaged, mature cochlea, we examined the Fgfr3-iCre Ctnnb1fl(ex3)/+ and Sox2CreERT2/+ Ctnnb1fl(ex3)/+ mice (β-cateninGOF alone and Sox2haplo and β-cateninGOF, respectively) (Figure 7H). Cochleae from Fgfr3-iCre (damaged only) and Sox2CreERT2 (damaged, Sox2haplo) mice served as controls. Tamoxifen administration on P22 led to approximately 70.8% ± 14.9% Cre+ supporting cells in Fgfr3-iCre Rosa26tdTomato/+ cochleae (data not shown) and a decrease of 30.0% ± 18.1% in Ctnnb1 exon 3 mRNA levels in whole Fgfr3-iCre Ctnnb1fl(ex3)/+ cochleae (Figure 7I), suggesting that activated Cre recombinase and β-catenin were effectively modified for stabilization.

In the AG- and DT-damaged cochleae, we detected no EdU-labeled cells within the organ of Corti in the β-cateninGOF or Sox2haplo, β-cateninGOF cochleae 1 week after damage (Figure 7, J–Q, and Supplemental Figure 7, B–Q), nor did we detect any EdU-labeled cells within the organ of Corti 3 weeks after damage (data not shown). Moreover, BrdU administered via the drinking water for 2 weeks (P23–P37) to AG-damaged Fgfr3-iCre Ctnnb1fl(ex3)/+ mice also failed to label cells in the organ of Corti (Supplemental Figure 7, V–X). To assess for transitional cell formation, we immunostained cochleae from AG-treated, Sox2haplo, β-cateninGOF (Sox2CreERT2/+ Ctnnb1fl(ex3)/+) mice and found no Atoh1+ supporting cells 4 days after damage (not shown). In addition, myosin 7a+ hair cell counts did not differ among the 4 groups: (a) damaged-only control cochleae, (b) damaged and Sox2haplo cochleae, (c) damaged and β-cateninGOF cochleae, and (d) damaged, Sox2haplo, β-cateninGOF cochleae) 1 week (Figure 7, R and S) or 3 weeks after damage (data not shown). Lastly, ABR and DPOAE measurements revealed no differences in thresholds among damaged-only, damaged and β-cateninGOF, and damaged, Sox2haplo, β-cateninGOF animals 3 weeks after damage (Supplemental Figure 7, R–U). Thus, our data indicate that supporting cells in the damaged, mature cochlea are not competent to divide or form transitional cells in response to Sox2haplo and/or β-cateninGOF.

Downstream targets of Sox2 haploinsufficiency. Our results so far suggest that Sox2haplo acts as a permissive signal for supporting cells to proliferate, form transitional cells, and be responsive to β-catenin in the damaged, neonatal cochlea but not in the damaged, mature cochlea. To gain insights into possible mechanisms governing this phenomenon, we measured mRNA expression of Notch (Hes5, Hes1, and Hey1) and Wnt (Axin2, Lef1, and Lgr5) target genes in 4 groups of cochleae from P5 and P25 mice: (a) undamaged WT; (b) undamaged, Sox2haplo (Sox2CreERT2/+); (c) damaged only (Pou4f3DTR/+); and (d) damaged, Sox2haplo (Pou4f3DTR/+ Sox2CreERT2/+) (Figure 8A and Supplemental Figure 8A).

Figure 8 qPCR of Notch and Wnt target genes in damaged and Sox2-haploinsufficient cochleae. (A) Neonatal (P1) and mature (P21) WT, Sox2CreERT2/+, Pou4f3DTR/+, and Pou4f3DTR/+ Sox2CreERT2/+ mice were treated with DT, and cochleae were collected 4 days later. (B) A significant decrease was detected in Sox2 expression levels in the neonatal Sox2CreERT2/+, Pou4f3DTR/+, and Pou4f3DTR/+ Sox2CreERT2/+ cochleae relative to levels in WT controls. (C) Only the mature Sox2CreERT2/+ and Pou4f3DTR/+ Sox2CreERT2/+ cochleae had lower Sox2 levels than those detected in control cochleae. (D) A significant decrease in the levels of the Notch target gene Hes5 was detected in Sox2CreERT2/+, Pou4f3DTR/+, and Pou4f3DTR/+ Sox2CreERT2/+ cochleae relative to levels in WT cochleae on P5. (E) When measured on P25, no significant changes in the expression levels of Hes5 were seen relative to WT cochleae. Expression levels of Sox2 and Hes5 in the mature WT cochleae were lower than levels in P5 WT cochleae. (F) Schematics depicting the extent and patterns of proliferation and Atoh1+ transitional cells under various defined conditions. Darker colors represent more robust proliferation or the formation of transitional cells. (G) Proposed model of Sox2 and damage coordination in regulating mitotic regeneration, transitional cell formation, and Wnt responsiveness. *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01, by 1-way ANOVA with Holm-Sidak multiple comparisons test. n = 4.

Both the neonatal and mature Sox2haplo cochleae expressed significantly lower levels of Sox2 (23.1% ± 11.1% and 42.7% ± 29.2%, respectively) when compared with levels in WT tissues (Figure 8, B and C). We also detected a significant reduction in Sox2 levels in the damaged-only (Pou4f3DTR/+, 29.1% ± 16.7%) cochleae and damaged, Sox2haplo (Pou4f3DTR/+ Sox2CreERT2/+, 21.4% ± 6.1%) cochleae compared with levels in WT control cochleae (Figure 8B). By contrast, Sox2 levels did not significantly change after damage in the mature cochlea (Figure 8C).

Neonatal cochleae from Sox2CreERT2/+ mice had a significant reduction in levels of the Notch target gene Hes5 (47.8% ± 29.9%) relative to levels in WT control cochleae (Figure 8D). This decrease was also detected using semiquantitative in situ experiments on sections from Sox2CreERT2/+ and WT cochleae (Supplemental Figure 9, A–F). After DT damage alone (Pou4f3DTR/+) or when combined with Sox2haplo (Pou4f3DTR/+ Sox2CreERT2/+), we also observed a significant decrease in Hes5 expression (25.4% ± 10.3% and 31.3% ± 10.6%, respectively) (Figure 8D). However, no change in Hes5 expression was detected in the mature cochlea (Figure 8E). Moreover, we observed no changes in the levels of expression of other Notch target genes (Hes1 and Hey1) in the neonatal or mature cochleae (Supplemental Figure 8, B–E). We also found no significant changes in the expression of Wnt target genes (Axin2, Lgr5, and Lef1) in the 4 groups of neonatal and mature cochleae examined (Supplemental Figure 8, F–K). These results suggest that decreased expression in components of the Notch pathway may mediate the permissive signals conferred by Sox2haplo or damage to induce proliferation, the formation of transitional cells, and responsiveness to β-cateninGOF.