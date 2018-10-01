Leukemogenic nucleophosmin mutation disrupts the transcription factor hub that regulates granulomonocytic fates

Protein interactions of endogenous NPM1 and mutated NPM1 in nuclei and cytoplasm. Protein-protein interactions of endogenous NPM1 immunoprecipitated from nuclear and cytoplasmic fractions of NPM1-WT and mutated AML cells were identified using liquid chromatography–tandem mass spectrometry (LC-MS/MS). Separation of cells into fractions was essential, since mutant NPM1 aberrantly accumulates in cytoplasm (1, 7). In nuclei of NPM1-WT AML cells, the NPM1 interactome was enriched for chromatin remodelers, splicing factors, ribosomal proteins, transport proteins, and hematopoietic transcription factors, most notable of which was PU.1 (Figure 1A and Supplemental Table 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI97117DS1). NPM1 also coimmunoprecipitated with PU.1 in the reverse pull-down (Supplemental Figure 1). PU.1 is essential for monocyte differentiation, contributes to granulocyte differentiation (23, 42–47), and is considered a master transcription factor, commanding other transcription factors and hundreds of genes to dictate cell fates (32). Critically, the transcription factors identified as interacting with NPM1 in nuclei of NPM1-WT AML cells were observed in cytoplasm of NPM1-mutated AML cells (Figure 1A).

Figure 1 The NPM1 interactome includes the master transcription factor PU.1, which is cytoplasmically dislocated along with mutant NPM1 in NPM1-mutated AML cells. (A) Transcription factors pulled down with NPM1 and mutant NPM1 (mNMP1) from nuclear (N) and cytoplasmic (C) fractions of WT and NPM1-mutated (mut) AML cells. Endogenous NPM1 and mutant NPM1 were immunoprecipitated from nuclear and cytoplasmic fractions of WT (THP1) and NPM1-mutated AML cells (OCI-AML3), and protein interactions were analyzed by LC-MS/MS. Only interactome transcription factors are shown (additional data in Supplemental Table 1). Individual protein enrichment is presented as total spectral counts, a semiquantitative method for estimating the abundance of a specific protein in the coimmunoprecipitate; larger circle size indicates higher number of total spectral counts for the protein. (B) NPM1 and PU.1 interaction in nuclei of WT AML cells, and in cytoplasm of NPM1-mutated AML cells, was also evident by IP-WB. Blue boxes indicate expected locations of NPM1 and PU.1 if in nuclear fractions of NPM1-mutated AML cells. WB with mutant NPM1-specific antibody also shown. (C) IF for NPM1 and PU.1 in WT (OCI-AML2, THP1, NB4) and NPM1-mutated (OCI-AML3, IMS-M2) AML cell lines. Nuclei were stained with DAPI. Images by Nikon Eclipse 400 microscope; original magnification, ×630. Secondary antibody–alone controls are shown in Supplemental Figure 2. (D) IF for NPM1 and PU.1 in WT and NPM1-mutated AML primary cells from patients’ bone marrow. Images by Nikon Eclipse 400 microscope; original magnification, ×630. Secondary antibody–alone controls are shown in Supplemental Figure 2. (E) WB for PU.1, RUNX1, CEBPA, and NPM1 in nuclear and cytoplasmic fractions of WT and NPM1-mutated AML cell lines. Blue boxes indicate expected locations of NPM1 and PU.1 in nuclear fractions of NPM1-mutated AML cells; red boxes highlight location in cytoplasm of these cells instead.

We corroborated the findings of NPM1 interactions with PU.1, and dislocation of both into cytoplasm when NPM1 is mutated, using 4 additional methods. First, we immunoprecipitated endogenous NPM1 from cell fractions of WT (THP1) and NPM1-mutated AML cells (OCI-AML3) and then performed Western blot (WB) analysis on the immunoprecipitates — these IP-WBs again demonstrated abundant coimmunoprecipitation of PU.1 with WT-NPM1 from nuclei of NPM1-WT AML cells, and with mutant-NPM1 from cytoplasm of NPM1-mutated AML cells (Figure 1B). Second, we used IF microscopy to examine whole cell preparations of 3 NPM1-WT AML cell lines (OCI-AML2, THP1, NB4) and 2 NPM1-mutated AML cell lines (OCI-AML3, IMS-M2); we found NPM1 and PU.1 in nuclei of the 3 NPM1-WT AML cell lines, but both were in cytoplasm of the 2 NPM1-mutated AML cell lines (Figure 1C and Supplemental Figure 2). Third, we used IF to visualize whole cell preparations of primary AML cells from 3 patients with NPM1-WT AML and 3 patients with NPM1-mutated AML; again, both NPM1 and PU.1 were in nuclei of the 3 NPM1-WT AML primary cell populations but in the cytoplasm of the 3 NPM1-mutated AML primary cell populations (Figure 1D and Supplemental Figure 2). Fourth, we performed WB analysis for NPM1, PU.1, and the master transcription factors RUNX1 and CEBPA, which cooperate with PU.1 to drive granulomonocytic differentiation (20–24), in cytoplasmic and nuclear fractions of 3 NPM1-WT AML cell lines (OCI-AML2, NB4, THP1) and 2 NPM1-mutated AML cell lines (OCI-AML3, IMS-M2): PU.1, CEBPA, and RUNX1 were in nuclear fractions of the 3 NPM1-WT AML cell lines, whereas PU.1, but not CEBPA or RUNX1, was instead in cytoplasmic fractions of the 2 NPM1-mutated AML cell lines (Figure 1E).

The master transcription factor expression pattern in AML cells. To interpret the pattern of master transcription factor expression in cytogenetically normal AML cells, we related this pattern to that seen at different stages of normal hematopoiesis by using a gene expression resource that we generated and described previously (48, 49). Master transcription factors that produce HSCs — HLF, PBX1, PRDM5 — were expressed in the AML cells at less than one-hundredth the levels seen in normal HSCs but similar to those in normal GMPs, granulocytes, or monocytes (Figure 2A). Master transcription factors that produce granulocytes and monocytes — PU.1, RUNX1, and CEBPA — were also expressed in the AML cells at levels similar to or exceeding (by up to 2-fold) those in normal GMPs/granulocytes/monocytes, levels several-fold higher than in normal HSCs (Figure 2A). The AML cells also clustered with normal GMPs to terminally differentiated granulocytes/monocytes and not HSCs when expression levels of several known hematopoietic master transcription factors (PU.1, RUNX1, CEBPA, IRF8, GFI1, GATA1, GATA2, FLI1, TAL1, LMO2, EBF1, PAX5, HLF, PBX1, PRDM5, and ZFP37AML) were used for unbiased hierarchical clustering (Supplemental Figure 3) (49).

Figure 2 AML cells highly express the PU.1/RUNX1/CEBPA master transcription factor circuit that drives cells to terminal granulomonocytic fates, but the monocyte differentiation program is suppressed. (A) Expression of granulomonocytic (CEBPA, RUNX1, CEBPA) and HSC (HLF, PBX1, PRDM5) master transcription factors during normal myelopoiesis and in cytogenetically normal AML (CNAML). Gene expression data were integrated and normalized as previously described (48, 49). Boxes indicate median ± IQR, whiskers indicate range. HSCs, n = 6; multipotent progenitors (MPP), n = 2; CMPs, n = 3; GMPs, n = 7; neutrophils (Neut), n = 3; monocytes (Mono), n = 4; CNAML cells, n = 989. (B) Negative (Neg) correlation between myeloid commitment and PU.1 gene expression, but positive correlation between monocyte differentiation and PU.1 gene expression (Pearson’s correlation coefficients). Comparative Marker Selection (Morpheus) analysis of gene expression in HSCs, CMPs, GMPs, CFU monocytes (CFUM), and monocytes from GSE24759 (51) identified ~200 myeloid commitment and ~300 terminal monocytic differentiation genes. MYC target genes identified by others using ChIP-Seq (98), validated by separate analyses (Supplemental Figure 4). Also, Pu.1 localized at monocyte differentiation but not commitment genes by ChIP-Seq (Supplemental Figure 4). Gene sets were also validated in our separate gene expression database of normal hematopoiesis (Supplemental Figure 5). Gene lists are in Supplemental Tables 2–4. (C) CNAML expresses monocyte differentiation genes at levels higher than in normal HSCs, CMPs, or GMPs, but ~4-fold lower than seen in normal monocytes. 100 CNAML shown (truncated from 989 analyzed) (49). P values, 2-sided Mann-Whitney U test. (D) NPM1, RUNX1, and biallelic CEBPA mutations in CNAML cells are highly recurrent but mutually exclusive. n = 101 (analysis of data from The Cancer Genome Atlas [TCGA]).

PU.1 localizes at monocyte terminal differentiation, but not myeloid commitment, genes. PU.1, RUNX1, and CEBPA, highly expressed in AML cells, would be expected to activate granulomonocytic gene expression programs. We identified 3 such programs: (i) proliferation program: approximately 300 genes identified in the literature as target genes of MYC, the master transcription factor regulator of cell growth and division (50) (Supplemental Table 2 and Figure 2B); we further validated that these genes are MYC targets by analyzing separate public ChIP sequencing (MYC ChIP-Seq) data from Encode (Supplemental Figure 4A); (ii) myeloid-commitment program: approximately 200 genes significantly upregulated in normal common myeloid progenitors (CMPs) and GMPs versus HSCs/granulocytes/monocytes (Supplemental Table 3 and Figure 2B), identified by applying the Comparative Marker Selection algorithm to a public dataset of gene expression at different stages of myelopoiesis (51); and (iii) terminal monocyte differentiation program: more than 300 genes significantly upregulated in normal monocytes versus HSCs/CMPs/GMPs (Supplemental Table 4 and Figure 2B), identified using the same method.

We then validated that the proliferation, commitment, and monocyte differentiation genes discriminated between HSCs, committed myeloid progenitors, and monocytes, in our own separate database of gene expression in normal myelopoiesis (48, 49) (Supplemental Figure 5). Then, using public data on Pu.1 binding to genomic sites in hematopoietic progenitors and monocytes (Pu.1 ChIP-Seq) (52), we noted that Pu.1 localized at the monocyte differentiation but not at the myeloid commitment genes (Supplemental Figure 4B). Accordingly, expression of monocyte differentiation genes and PU.1 positively correlated (correlation coefficients 0.01 to 0.66) (Figure 2B), but expression of commitment genes and PU.1 negatively correlated (correlation coefficients –0.65 to –0.06) (Figure 2B). Proliferation and monocyte differentiation gene expression negatively correlated (Supplemental Figure 6).

The monocyte terminal differentiation program is suppressed in NPM1-mutated AML cells. Consistent with the similar expression of PU.1, CEBPA, and RUNX1 in AML cells and normal monocytes (Figure 2A), proliferation and myeloid commitment programs were also similarly expressed, in both pattern and magnitude (Figure 2C). Monocyte terminal differentiation genes, however, were markedly suppressed in the AML cells, with levels approximately 4-fold lower than in normal monocytes (Figure 2, A and C). Repression of the monocyte terminal differentiation program despite PU.1/CEBPA/RUNX1 expression similar to or higher than in monocytes/granulocytes (Figure 2A) implies at least partial loss of function in this master transcription factor circuit — shown previously to occur by mutated or translocated RUNX1 and biallelically mutated CEBPA (37–39), and shown to occur here via the actions of mutant NPM1. Notably, RUNX1, biallelic CEBPA, and NPM1 mutations, although very frequent in AML, are mutually exclusive (Figure 2D).

Mutant NPM1 dislocates PU.1 into cytoplasm, and Pu.1 nuclear relocation transitions proliferative precursors to terminal monocytic fates. We then used 2 separate model systems to show that (i) mutant NPM1 causes cytoplasmic dislocation of PU.1; and to reaffirm that (ii) Pu.1 nuclear relocation in a Pu.1-null myeloid context is sufficient to suppress key commitment/precursor genes, activate key monocyte terminal differentiation genes, and trigger terminal monocytic fates.

The first model was HEK293 cells cotransfected with expression vectors for NPM1 and PU.1, or mutant NPM1 and PU.1. In the cells cotransfected to express NPM1 and PU.1, both NPM1 and PU.1 were almost exclusively localized in the nucleus, as expected (Figure 3A). However, in the cells cotransfected to express mutant NPM1 and PU.1, both mutant NPM1 and PU.1 were mostly in the cytoplasm (Figure 3A). These data suggest that mutant NPM1 is responsible for the dislocation of PU.1 into cytoplasm.

Figure 3 Two models were used to show that mutant NPM1 dislocates PU.1 into cytoplasm, and that Pu.1 nuclear relocation in Pu.1-null myeloid precursors represses key precursor genes (e.g., Hoxa9) and activates terminal monocytic fates. (A) Mutant NPM1, but not WT NPM1 (wNPM1), translocates PU.1 into cytoplasm. HEK293 cells were cotransfected with expression vectors for NPM1 and PU.1 or mutated NPM1 (exon 12 TCTG insertion) and PU.1. After staining with anti-NPM1 and anti-PU1 antibodies, IF was used to evaluate cellular location of NPM1 and PU.1. Images by Nikon Eclipse 400 microscope; original magnification, ×630. (B) Addition of estrogen (OHT) translocates Pu.1 into the nucleus in Pu.1–/– myeloid precursors retrovirally transduced to express Pu.1-ER (53), activating terminal monocytic fates (Supplemental Figure 7) and suppressing Hox gene expression. Hox gene expression measured by quantitative real-time PCR (QRT-PCR); mean ± SD, 3 independent experiments. *P < 0.01 (significant after Bonferroni’s correction), 2-sided t test, 12 hours versus 0 hours. (C) Master transcription factor and HOX gene expression in NPM1-mutated and WT AML cells. Gene expression by RNA-Seq, primary AML bone marrow cells (The Cancer Genome Atlas). (D) Negative correlation between HOX and PU.1 gene expression in normal myelopoiesis. Gene expression in normal hematopoietic hierarchy from GSE24759 (HSCs, n = 14; CMPs, n = 4; GMPs, n = 4; CFUM, n = 4; monocytes, n = 5) (51). Pearson’s correlation coefficients.

The second model was Pu.1-KO (Pu.1–/–) murine hematopoietic precursors that were retrovirally transduced to express Pu.1 fused with the estrogen receptor (Pu.1-ER) and generated, as described previously (53): Pu.1-ER is in the cytoplasm unless estrogen is added, which causes its translocation into the nucleus. Reproducing previous data, Pu.1-ER translocation from cytoplasm into nuclei (Supplemental Figure 7A) activated key monocyte differentiation genes (e.g., the macrophage colony-stimulating factor receptor [MCSFR]) (Supplemental Figure 7B), induced morphologic changes in monocyte differentiation (Supplemental Figure 7C), and terminated proliferation (Supplemental Figure 7D). We showed previously that knockdown of Runx1 prevents the Pu.1-driven terminal monocytic differentiation (17, 20, 21). Thus, Pu.1 nuclear restoration, in a myeloid context containing Runx1, transitions indefinitely replicating precursors to terminally differentiated monocytes.

The Pu.1–/– cells modeled another characteristic of NPM1-mutated AML cells: high expression of homeobox genes (e.g., Hoxa9, Hoxb5) (Figure 3, B and C). During normal myelopoiesis, there is a strong negative correlation between HOX gene and PU.1 expression (Pearson’s correlation coefficients –0.68 to –0.86, P < 0.001) (Figure 3D), but, incongruously, the AML cells expressed both simultaneously at high levels (Figure 3C). The high HOX gene expression in NPM1-mutated AMLs does not appear to be driven by the master transcription factors that produce HSCs, since levels of these master transcription factors (HLF, PBX1, PRDM5) were approximately one-thousandth the levels of PU.1/RUNX1/CEBPA (Figure 3C). Instead, there was rapid suppression of Hoxa5, Hoxa9, Hoxa10, and Hoxb5 upon Pu.1-ER translocation into nuclei of Pu.1–/– cells (Figure 3B), suggesting that PU.1 cytoplasmic dislocation also can explain this feature of NPM1-mutated AMLs.

Nuclear retention of mutant NPM1 and PU.1 triggers monocytic differentiation. Protein macromolecules such as NPM1 require transport factors to enter (importins) and exit (exportins) nuclei. A specific exportin, XPO1 (CRM1), has been shown to mediate nuclear export of mutant NPM1 (5), and consistent with this finding, XPO1 was the major exportin we found in the NPM1/mutant NPM1 protein interactomes (Supplemental Table 1). XPO1 interactions with transported cargo can be inhibited by the small molecule s elective i nhibitor of n uclear e xport (SINE) drug selinexor (KPT330) (54). Treatment of NPM1-mutated AML cells (OCI-AML3 and IMS-M2) with 10–20 nM selinexor rapidly relocated both mutant NPM1 and PU.1 to nuclei, as shown both by WBs of nuclear and cytoplasmic fractions (Figure 4, A and B) and by IF (Figure 4C). The selinexor-induced nuclear retention of PU.1 terminated NPM1-mutated AML cell proliferation (Figure 5A) by monocytic differentiation, as shown by downregulated protein levels of MYC (the master transcription factor regulator of cell growth and division) (Figure 5B), upregulated protein levels of p27/CDKN1B (a cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitor that mediates terminal differentiation) (Figure 5B), upregulated expression of the monocyte lineage marker CD14 and MCSFR (CSF1R) (Figure 5, C and D) but not expression of the granulocyte lineage marker CD11b or the granulocyte colony-stimulating factor receptor (GCSFR, CSF3R) (Figure 5, C and D), and morphologic changes of monocyte differentiation (bean-shaped nuclei, lower nuclear/cytoplasmic ratio) (Figure 5E and Supplemental Figure 8), without inducing early apoptosis (no increase in annexin V staining) (Supplemental Figure 9). Thus, selinexor induced a constellation of events in NPM1-mutated AML cells consistent with terminal monocytic differentiation. The same treatment did not induce differentiation of NPM1-WT AML cells (THP1, OCI-AML2) (Figure 5, A–E).

Figure 4 The nuclear export inhibitor selinexor sequestered both mutant NPM1 and PU.1 in nuclei of NPM1-mutated AML cells. (A) Experiment schema. Cell fate outcomes are shown in Figure 5. (B) Selinexor rapidly relocalized mutant NPM1 and much of PU.1 into nuclei of NPM1-mutated AML cells. WT (THP1) and NPM1-mutated AML cells (OCI-AML3, IMS-M2) were treated with 20 nM selinexor and cell fractions (C, cytoplasm; N, nucleus; NM, nuclear matrix ) were evaluated by WB. Blue boxes show expected location of NPM1 and PU.1 in nuclear fractions. (C) IF for NPM1 and PU.1 in vehicle- versus selinexor-treated NPM1-mutated AML cells. DAPI was used to stain for nuclei. Images by Nikon Eclipse 400 microscope; original magnification, ×630.

Figure 5 Nuclear retention of mutant NPM1 and PU.1 by selinexor triggered terminal monocytic differentiation of NPM1-mutated, but not WT, AML cells. (A) Cell counts of NPM1-mutated (OCI-AML3, IMS-M2) and NPM1-WT (OCI-AML2, THP1) AML cells. Decitabine was used to deplete DNMT1. Cell counts by automated counter. Mean ± SD of 3 independent experiments. *P < 0.01 (significant after Bonferroni’s correction), t test, 2-sided, selinexor or decitabine versus vehicle on day 5; NS, P > 0.025. (B) Protein levels of MYC (master transcription factor driver of proliferation) and p27/CDKN1B (cyclin-dependent kinase inhibitor mediating cell cycle exits by differentiation). WB. Dec, decitabine; Sel, selinexor. (C) Monocyte lineage marker CD14 and granulocyte lineage marker CD11b expression. Flow cytometry. (D) Cell morphology, day 5. Giemsa stain. Leica DMR microscope; original magnification, ×630. Quantified in Supplemental Figure 8. (E) MCSFR/CSF1R or GCSFR/CSF3R expression. QRT-PCR, multiple primer sets were used for each gene (#1–3/4). Mean ± SD 3 independent experiments. *P < 0.01 (significant after Bonferroni’s correction), 2-sided t test, selinexor versus vehicle (Veh); NS, P > 0.0125.

Low-dose selinexor in a patient-derived xenotransplant model of dual NPM1/FLT3-mutated AML. Immunodeficient (NSG) mice were xenotransplanted with NPM1/FLT3-mutated primary AML cells (a subset of NPM1-mutated AMLs with poor prognoses) (55). After confirmation of bone marrow AML engraftment to at least 20% in 3 randomly selected mice, mice were randomized to treatment with vehicle or selinexor (2 mg/kg) 4 times per week (Supplemental Figure 10A). The 2-mg/kg dose was expected to produce plasma C max of approximately 200 nM based on previous pharmacokinetic studies and was ~10-fold lower than the usual dose of more than 20 mg/kg used in mice for nonspecific cytotoxic intent (54, 56, 57). On approximately day 75, vehicle-treated mice demonstrated signs of distress, and the experiment was terminated for analysis: selinexor-treated mice had no signs of distress and significantly lower bone marrow AML burden (~70% human CD45+ cells) than vehicle-treated mice (>95% human CD45+ cells), with preservation of some murine hematopoiesis, as shown by blood counts, bone marrow flow cytometry for murine CD45+ cells, and morphology (Supplemental Figure 10, B–G). There was also a substantial AML burden in the spleens of vehicle-treated mice, with a more than 50-fold increase in splenic weight versus normal NSG spleen (~0.018 g) (extramedullary AML features in monocytic AMLs); this burden was decreased approximately 3-fold after treatment with selinexor (Supplemental 10D). IF confirmed restoration of some PU.1 into nuclei in AML cells from selinexor- versus vehicle-treated mice (Supplemental Figure 10E). Monocytic differentiation induction of the AML cells was evident by flow cytometry for human CD14 and by inspection of Giemsa-stained bone marrow cytospin preparations (Supplemental Figure 10, F and G).

Although there was substantial reduction in spleen AML burden, reduction in bone marrow AML burden was modest. We therefore examined whether the disconnect between in vitro and in vivo potency reflected pharmacologic/pharmacodynamic factors that could be overcome with a higher but still noncytotoxic dose of selinexor, by comparing the effects of 2 mg/kg and 5 mg/kg selinexor (Figure 6A). Consistent with a molecularly targeted effect that was saturated with a dose of 2 mg/kg, the higher dose of 5 mg/kg was not more efficacious: the two doses produced similar restorations of PU.1 into nuclei in bone marrow AML cells (Figure 6B); 2 mg/kg selinexor reduced bone marrow AML burden from more than 95% to approximately 45% (Figure 6C), while 5 mg/kg reduced it to approximately 65% (the difference was not statistically significant); and both doses produced a greater than 2-fold reduction in spleen AML burden versus vehicle (the difference was not statistically significant) (Figure 6D). A noncytotoxic, differentiation-based mode of action for both doses was indicated by significant and similar approximately 2-fold increase in the monocyte lineage differentiation marker CD14 (Figure 6F) and no increase in expression of the apoptosis/DNA-damage marker γ-H2AX in bone marrow AML cells (Figure 6G), and preservation of platelet and hemoglobin levels while receiving active therapy for approximately 50 days. There were eventual declines in platelets and hemoglobin, but these were driven by AML progression, as demonstrated by concurrent increases in circulating myeloblasts (Figure 6E).

Figure 6 The differentiation-restoring effect of selinexor in vivo was saturated at a dose of 2 mg/kg. 2 mg/kg selinexor (Sel-2) was compared with 5 mg/kg (Sel-5) in a patient-derived xenotransplant model of dual NPM1/FLT3-mutated AML. (A) Experiment schema. After confirmation of bone marrow AML engraftment to ≥20% in 3 randomly selected mice, remaining mice were randomized to vehicle, 2 mg/kg selinexor, or 5 mg/kg selinexor, by oral gavage 4 times per week starting on day 21 (n = 5/group). Treatment (Tx) continued until appearance of signs of distress in vehicle-treated mice (day 75), when the experiment was terminated for analyses. *P < 0.01. (B) IF for PU.1 and NPM1 location in bone marrow AML cells. DAPI was used to stain for nuclei. Images by Leica SP8 inverted confocal microscope; original magnification, ×630. (C) Bone marrow AML burden. Flow cytometry for human (Hu) CD45+ (AML) and murine (Ms) CD45+ (normal) cells. Median ± IQR. P values, Mann-Whitney U test, 2-sided. Significance after Bonferroni’s correction was P < 0.025. (D) Spleen AML burden. Median ± IQR. P values, 2-sided Mann-Whitney U test. Normal NSG spleen weight is ~0.018 g. (E) Serial blood counts. Increasing WBC were circulating myeloblasts. Tail vein phlebotomy, blood counts by HemaVet. Mean ± SD. *P < 0.01 (significant after Bonferroni’s correction), Sel-2 or Sel-5 versus vehicle on day 75, 2-sided t test. (F) CD14 monocyte-lineage differentiation marker expression on bone marrow AML cells. Flow cytometry. Median ± IQR. P values, Mann-Whitney U test, 2-sided. Significance after Bonferroni’s correction was P < 0.025. (G) γ-H2AX apoptosis/DNA damage marker expression on bone marrow AML cells. Flow cytometry. Median ± IQR; P values, 2-sided Mann-Whitney U test (NS, P > 0.025). Hb, hemoglobin; Plts, platelets.

In short, a higher dose of the nuclear export inhibitor did not appear to be the solution to improving the differentiation-restoring benefit in NPM1/FLT3-mutated AML in vivo, the genetic subset of NPM1-mutated AML that accounts for most clinical refractory/relapsed disease.

Coregulator interactions of CEBPA and RUNX1 and repression of granulocyte differentiation genes. We therefore queried whether the master transcription factors CEBPA and RUNX1, which remained nuclear in NPM1-mutated AML cells, could be used for a complementary approach to differentiation restoration. CEBPA and RUNX1 are expected to activate granulocytic fates (25, 27); however, the granulocyte differentiation program, like the monocyte differentiation program, is suppressed in AML versus normal granulocytes (Supplemental Figure 11 and Supplemental Table 5). To investigate how, we examined the coregulator interactions of nuclear CEBPA and RUNX1 in NPM1-mutated AML cells using affinity purification–LC-MS/MS and WB analysis. The CEBPA and RUNX1 protein interactomes were enriched for coregulators that repress transcription (corepressors, e.g., DNMT1, NURD, SIN3A complex, CBX) over coactivators that activate genes (e.g., SWI/SNF, NUA4, SETD1A) (Figure 7, Supplemental Figure 12, and Supplemental Tables 6 and 7). We showed previously a mechanism by which PU.1 synergizes with its master transcription factor partners: the transcription regulating domains of PU.1 and RUNX1 interacted to exclude corepressors and recruit coactivators (20, 21). In keeping with this motif, PU.1 introduction into the CEBPA/RUNX1 interactomes by selinexor switched CEBPA and RUNX1 interactions in NPM1-mutated AML cells from corepressors (e.g., DNMT1, NURD, SIN3A) to coactivators (e.g., SWI/SNF, NUA4, SETD1A), as shown by IP–LC-MS/MS and by IP-WB (Figure 8 and Supplemental Figure 12).

Figure 7 Coregulator interactions of nuclear CEBPA in NPM1-mutated AML cells. Endogenous CEBPA was affinity purified from nuclear fractions of OCI-AML3 cells; coregulator (coactivator and corepressor) interactions were analyzed by LC-MS/MS and WB; and suggested CEBPA interactions in this context were biased toward corepressors. Quantification in Supplemental Table 6.

Figure 8 Impact of PU.1 nuclear retention by selinexor, or DNMT1 depletion by decitabine, on coregulator interactions of nuclear CEBPA in NPM1-mutated AML cells. 20 nM selinexor or 0.25 μM decitabine was added to OCI-AML3 cells at 0 and 24 hours, and cells were harvested at 48 hours. Endogenous CEBPA was affinity purified from nuclear fractions, and coregulator interactions were analyzed by LC-MS/MS and WB. Quantification in Supplemental Table 6. (A) Depletion of the corepressor DNMT1 by decitabine, or nuclear retention of PU.1 by selinexor, rebalanced toward coactivators. (B) Relative abundances of coregulator complexes with vehicle versus treatments. The individual proteins constituting the complexes are listed in A. Median ± IQR. *P < 0.0125 (significant after Bonferroni’s correction), Mann-Whitney U test, 2-sided. (C) CEBPA IP-WB to show coimmunoprecipitating master transcription factors (PU.1, RUNX1), a coactivator (PBRM1), and a corepressor (DNMT1). NPM1-mutated (OCI-AML3) and WT (THP1) AML cells.

We then evaluated use of the clinical small molecule decitabine to directly deplete the corepressor enzyme and scaffold protein DNMT1 from the CEBPA/RUNX1 interactomes. DNMT1 depletion reconfigured CEBPA/RUNX1 interactions from corepressors to coactivators (Figure 8 and Supplemental Figure 12). This activated terminal granulocytic fates: CD11b was upregulated (~20% of cells) (Figure 9A), granulocytic nuclear segmentation was induced in many cells (Figure 9B and Supplemental Figure 8), GCSFR was upregulated more than 6-fold (Figure 9C), MYC was downregulated (Figure 5B), p27/CDKN1B was upregulated (Figure 5B), and proliferation terminated (Figure 5A). Moreover, NPM1 expression decreases naturally during granulocyte lineage differentiation (Figure 9D), and there was a progressive decrease in NPM1/mutant NPM1 protein levels, progressive increase in PU.1 nuclear retention (Figure 9E and Supplemental Figure 13), CD14 upregulation in approximately 60% of the cells (Figure 9A), monocytic morphology changes in many cells (Figure 9B and Supplemental Figure 8), and a more than 6-fold upregulation of MCSFR (Figure 9C).

Figure 9 Depletion of DNMT1 from the CEBPA/RUNX1 interactome by decitabine (0.25 μM/day, twice) induced granulocyte/monocyte differentiation, while PU.1 nuclear retention by selinexor (20 nM/day, 5 times) induced monocytic differentiation of NPM1-mutated AML cells (OCI-AML3). THP1 cells are NPM1-WT AML cells with high nuclear content of both PU.1 and CEBPA. (A) Expression of the granulocyte lineage marker CD11b and the monocyte lineage marker CD14 in NPM1-mutated or WT AML cells treated with decitabine or selinexor. Flow cytometry on day 5. (B) Cell morphology, day 5. Giemsa stain. Leica DMR microscope; original magnification, ×630. Wider-field version shown in Supplemental Figure 8. (C) Expression of the GCSFR (CSF3R) and MCSFR. QRT-PCR, day 5. Mean ± SD; 3 independent experiments. Results with selinexor are shown in Figure 5. *P < 0.01 (significant after Bonferroni’s correction), Decitabine versus vehicle, 2-sided t test. (D) NPM1 mRNA expression during normal myelopoiesis. Gene expression data were integrated and normalized as previously described (48, 49). Mean ± SD; P value, 2-sided t test. (E) NPM1 decreased, and nuclear PU.1 increased, after decitabine treatment. Serial WBs of nuclear and cytoplasmic fractions of NPM1-mutated AML cells (OCI-AML3) after treatment with 250 nM decitabine on days 0 and 1 (additional data in Supplemental Figure 13).

Combination differentiation-restoring therapy. Immunodeficient mice were xenotransplanted with NPM1/FLT3-mutated primary AML cells (55). After bone marrow AML engraftment to at least 20% was confirmed in 3 randomly selected mice (Figure 10A), mice were randomized to treatment with (i) vehicle as control; (ii) nuclear export inhibition by 2 mg/kg selinexor by oral gavage 4 times per week; (iii) DNMT1 depletion by 0.1 mg/kg decitabine subcutaneously 3 times per week alternating with 1 mg/kg 5-azacytidine subcutaneously 3 times per week, with both drugs combined with 10 mg/kg tetrahydrouridine administered intraperitoneally to inhibit their otherwise rapid degradation in vivo by cytidine deaminase (a regimen optimized for noncytotoxic DNMT1 depletion in vivo, as previously described; refs. 58–63); and (iv) combination nuclear export–inhibiting and DNMT1-depleting treatment (Figure 10A). Mice were closely followed and euthanized if there were signs of distress — blood counts at time of distress confirmed onset of anemia, thrombocytopenia, and circulating AML (peripheral myeloblasts) (Figure 10B). Nuclear export inhibition alone delayed distress onset by 10 days versus vehicle, a significant (P = 0.01, log-rank) but limited benefit (Figure 10C). DNMT1 depletion and combination nuclear export inhibition/DNMT1 depletion, however, extended distress-free survival by more than 160 days versus vehicle in all the treated mice (Figure 10C). At euthanasia, there were similar, more than 90% bone marrow AML burdens in all treatment groups (Supplemental Figure 14); however, spleen AML burdens were decreased by a significantly greater extent by combination nuclear export inhibition/DNMT1 depletion versus the other treatment groups (~2-fold versus DNMT1 depletion alone, P = 0.02; Figure 10D) (extramedullary AML is a feature of monocytic AMLs, and spleen weights were >80-fold higher in vehicle-treated mice than normal NSG spleen). Growth fractions of bone marrow AML cells (SG 2 /M, cell cycle distribution measured by flow cytometry) were also smallest with combination treatment versus DNMT1 depletion (mean 29.4% versus 41.9%, P = 0.002) (Figure 10E and Supplemental Figure 15). A noncytotoxic differentiation-based mechanism of action was indicated in all treatment groups: with nuclear export inhibition by approximately 2-fold upregulation of the monocyte lineage marker CD14 (Figure 10F and Supplemental Figure 16) and monocytoid appearance of bone marrow AML cells (Figure 10G); with DNMT1 depletion by greater than 2-fold upregulation of granulocyte lineage marker CD11b or CD15 (Figure 10F and Supplemental Figure 17) and abnormal but recognizable nuclear segmentation (Figure 10G); with combination treatment by even greater monocytic differentiation with more than 2-fold upregulation of CD14 (Figure 10F and Supplemental Figure 16) and monocytic morphology of bone marrow AML cells (Figure 10G); with all treatments by preservation of normal blood counts on active therapy for more than 8 months (Figure 10B), no increase in expression of the apoptosis/DNA damage marker γ-H2AX (Figure 10H and Supplemental Figure 18), and trivial sub-G 1 fraction in bone marrow AML cells at time of distress (Figure 10E and Supplemental Figure 15).

Figure 10 Combination differentiation-restoring treatment in vivo. (A) Experiment schema. Immunodeficient mice were xenotransplanted with NPM1/FLT3-mutated primary AML cells (55). After bone marrow engraftment to ≥20% AML was confirmed in 3 randomly selected mice, mice were randomly assigned to treatment with (i) vehicle; (ii) nuclear export inhibition — 2 mg/kg selinexor 4 times per week by oral gavage; (iii) DNMT1 depletion — 0.1 mg/kg decitabine, 3 times per week alternating with 1 mg/kg 5-azacytidine 3 times per week subcutaneously, combined with THU 10 mg/kg intraperitoneally (to inhibit in vivo degradation of decitabine/5-azacytidine (Dec/5Aza) by cytidine deaminase); or (iv) combination nuclear export inhibition/DNMT1 depletion. Mice were euthanized after appearance of signs of distress. (B) Serial blood counts. The increase in WBC was due to myeloblasts (right). Tail vein phlebotomy; blood counts by HemaVet. Mean ± SD. (C) Survival (time to distress). P values, log-rank test. (D) Spleen AML burden at euthanasia. Median ± IQR. NS, P > 0.01, 2-sided Mann-Whitney U test. Photos show a spleen from a normal NSG mouse versus a vehicle-treated mouse, with H&E-stained spleen sections showing AML infiltration (yellow arrow) and necrosis (white arrow) (original magnification, ×400). Normal NSG spleen weight is ~0.018 g. (E) Cell cycle distribution of marrow AML cells at euthanasia. Mean ± SD for percentage of cells in each cell cycle phase. P value, unpaired t test 2-sided. Raw data are shown in Supplemental Figure 14. (F) Monocyte (CD14) and granulocyte (CD11b) lineage differentiation marker expression in marrow AML cells at euthanasia. Flow cytometry. Median ± IQR. *P < 0.01 (significant after Bonferroni’s correction), NS, P > 0.01, Mann-Whitney U test, 2-sided. Raw data are shown in Supplemental Figures 15 and 16. (G) Morphology of marrow AML cells at euthanasia. Giemsa stain. Leica DMR microscope; original magnification, ×630. (H) Apoptosis/DNA damage marker γ-H2AX expression in marrow AML cells at euthanasia. Flow cytometry. Median ± IQR. *P < 0.01 (significant after Bonferroni’s correction), NS, P > 0.01, Mann-Whitney U test, 2-sided. Raw data including positive control are shown in Supplemental Figure 17. Veh, vehicle; Sel, selinexor; TDA, THU-Dec/5Aza; STDA, selinexor + THU-Dec/Aza.

Resistance in vivo and in vitro was by avoidance of pharmacodynamic effect. The NPM1/FLT3-mutated AML cells that resisted and progressed through several months of in vivo therapy to cause distress in the mice in the above experiment were analyzed for achievement of intended molecular pharmacodynamic effects — nuclear retention of mutant NPM1/PU.1 by selinexor and DNMT1 depletion by decitabine/5-azacytidine. In resistant cells, selinexor had failed to relocate mutant NPM1/PU.1 into nuclei (Supplemental Figure 19A). This was also seen in vitro: NPM1-mutated AML cells (OCI-AML3) selected for resistance to selinexor over several months of in vitro culture (exponential proliferation in selinexor up to 50 nM added every 3 days) demonstrated persistent cytoplasmic dislocation of mutant NPM1/PU.1, as shown both by IF (Figure 11A) and by WB of cytoplasmic and nuclear fractions (Figure 11B). The selinexor-resistant cells were still sensitive to noncytotoxic concentrations of decitabine (Figure 11C), as expected from the mechanism data shown earlier (Figures 7–9). Similarly, DNMT1 was not depleted from AML cells harvested from bone marrow at time of euthanasia (Supplemental Figure 19B), consistent with previous documentation by us and others that in vitro resistance to decitabine and 5-azacytidine is by selection for malignant cells that avoid DNMT1 depletion (58–63).

Figure 11 Resistance is by avoidance of selinexor-induced nuclear relocation of mutant NPM1/PU.1. OCI-AML3 NPM1-mutated cells were selected for resistance to selinexor by culture in selinexor, with up to 50 nM added every 3 days. (A) NPM1 and PU.1 localization in the resistant cells by IF. DAPI was used to stain for nuclei. Images by Leica SP8 inverted confocal microscope; magnification, ×630. (B) NPM1 and PU.1 cytoplasmic versus nuclear localization in the resistant cells. WB of nuclear and cytoplasmic fractions. (C) Parental and selinexor-resistant OCI-AML3 cells were sensitive to noncytotoxic concentrations of decitabine. Cell counts by automated counter. Mean ± SD for 3 independent experiments. *P < 0.01 (significant after Bonferroni’s correction), selinexor or decitabine versus vehicle on day 7, 2-sided t tests.

Thus, resistance both in vitro and in vivo was mediated by prevention of intended molecular pharmacodynamic effects, underscoring the importance of the targeted pathways to the malignant phenotype. A summary of the overall data is provided in Figure 12.