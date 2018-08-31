Research ArticleGeneticsImmunology Free access | 10.1172/JCI97116

Inherited p40phox deficiency differs from classic chronic granulomatous disease

1Department of Blood Cell Research, Sanquin Research, Academic Medical Center, University of Amsterdam, Amsterdam, Netherlands. 2Laboratory of Human Genetics of Infectious Diseases, Necker Branch, INSERM U1163, Necker Hospital for Sick Children, Paris, France. 3Paris Descartes University, Imagine Institute, Paris, France. 4Department of Immunology, National School of Biological Science, National Polytechnic Institute, ENCB – IPN, Mexico. 5Neutrophil Monitoring Laboratory, Clinical Services Program, Leidos Biomedical Research Inc., Frederick National Laboratory for Cancer Research, Frederick, Maryland, USA. 6Primary Immunodeficiencies Group, Department of Microbiology and Parasitology, School of Medicine, and 7School of Microbiology, University of Antioquia, Medellin, Colombia. 8Department of Molecular Cell Biology and Immunology, VU Medical Center, VU University, Amsterdam, Netherlands. 9National Center for Genomic Sequencing – CNSG-SIU, School of Medicine, University of Antioquia, Medellin, Colombia. 10Department of Pediatrics and Biochemistry, University of Toronto, Hospital for Sick Children, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 11Service of Immunology and Rheumatology, Garrahan National Pediatric Hospital, Buenos Aires, Argentina. 12Department of Pediatric Allergy and Immunology, Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital, University of Manchester, Manchester, United Kingdom. 13Department of Immunology, Great Ormond Street Hospital, NHS Foundation Trust, London, United Kingdom. 14Institute of Immunity and Transplantation, University College London, London, United Kingdom. 15Department of Clinical Immunology, Royal Free London, NHS Foundation Trust, London, United Kingdom. 16SISTEMIC Group, Electronic Engineering Department, University of Antioquia, Medellin, Colombia. 17Laboratory of Intestinal Immunity, INSERM U1163, Imagine Institute, Paris, France. 18GENIUS group (GENetically ImmUne-mediated enteropathieS) of the European Society for Pediatric Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Nutrition (ESPGHAN). 19Paris Descartes University, Paris, France. 20Pediatric Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Nutrition Unit, AP-HP, Necker Hospital for Sick Children, Paris, France. 21Department of Human Genetics, University Hospitals Leuven, Leuven, Belgium. 22Department of Immunology, Ricardo Gutierrez Children’s Hospital, Buenos Aires, Argentina. 23Department of Pediatric Rheumatology and Immunology, Munster University Hospital, Munster, Germany. 24Laboratory of Clinical Immunology and Microbiology, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 25Department of Pediatrics, Santo Antonio Hospital, Porto, Portugal. 26Laboratory of Clinical Infectious Diseases, NIAID, NIH, Bethesda, Maryland, USA. 27Inflammatory Bowel Disease Program, Gastroenterology Department, Clinic Las Condes Medical Center, University of Chile, Santiago de Chile, Chile. 28Department of Pediatric Hematology and Oncology and 29Department of Microbiology and Immunology, University Hospitals Leuven, KU Leuven, Leuven, Belgium. 30Department of Immunology, Santo Antonio Hospital, Porto, Portugal. 31SickKids Inflammatory Bowel Disease Center and Cell Biology Program, Research Institute, and 32Division of Gastroenterology, Hepatology, and Nutrition, Department of Pediatrics and Biochemistry, University of Toronto, Hospital for Sick Children, Toronto, Ontario, Canada. 33Pediatric Gastroenterology Unit, Sao Joao Hospital, Porto, Portugal. 34Division of Gastroenterology and Hepatology, University Hospitals Leuven, Leuven, Belgium. 35Department of Experimental Medicine, KU Leuven, Leuven, Belgium. 36St. Giles Laboratory of Human Genetics of Infectious Diseases, Rockefeller Branch, The Rockefeller University, New York, New York, USA. 37Department of Pediatrics, Washington University School of Medicine, Saint Louis, Missouri, USA. 38Howard Hughes Medical Institute, New York, New York, USA. 39Pediatric Hematology and Immunology Unit, AP-HP, Necker Hospital for Sick Children, Paris, France. 40Department of Pediatric Hematology, Immunology and Infectious Diseases, Emma Children’s Hospital, Amsterdam, Netherlands. 41Academic Medical Center, University of Amsterdam, Amsterdam, Netherlands. 42Center for the Study of Primary Immunodeficiencies, Necker Hospital for Sick Children, Paris, France. Address correspondence to: Dirk Roos, Sanquin Research, Plesmanlaan 125, 1066 CX Amsterdam, The Netherlands. Phone: 00.31.20.5123317; Email: d.roos@sanquin.nl. Or to: Jean-Laurent Casanova, The Rockefeller University, 1230 York Avenue, New York, New York 10065, USA. Phone: 212.327.7331; Email jean-laurent.casanova@rockefeller.edu. Or to: Taco W. Kuijpers, Sanquin Research, P.O. Box 9190, 1006 AD Amsterdam, The Netherlands. Phone: 00.31.20.5123224; Email t.w.kuijpers@amc.uva.nl. Or to: Jacinta Bustamante, Paris Descartes University, Imagine Institute, Necker Hospital for Sick Children, INSERM U-1163, Laboratory of Human Genetics of Infectious Diseases, 24 Boulevard du Montparnasse, 75015 Paris, France. Phone: 33.1.42.75.43.20; Email jacinta.bustamante@inserm.fr. Authorship note: AVDG and ANP contributed equally to this work. AAA, MB, MDB, JLF, RPG, JLVH, MVH, KVL, PJHV, TKVDB, JFA, CAAF, VB, ARB, BB, CB, SOB, FC, NCB, FCH, AC, CD, MEA, DF, JIG, CG, MG, CHH, SMH, SMH, PI, HLM, IM, MMV, KM, EN, MO, LP, VR, COQ, NW, AMM, JSL, ET, JV, SV, HW, AW, LA, MCD, and PDA contributed equally to this work. DR, JLC, TWK, and JB contributed equally to this work.

Find articles by Garcés, C. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

Published in Volume 128, Issue 9 on August 31, 2018

J Clin Invest. 2018;128(9):3957–3975.

Copyright © 2018, American Society for Clinical Investigation

J Clin Invest. 2018;128(9):3957–3975. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI97116