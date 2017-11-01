Commentary 10.1172/JCI97042

Cannabis in fat: high hopes to treat obesity

Melody N. Hawkins1,2 and Tamas L. Horvath2,3

1Department of Internal Medicine, Section of Pulmonary, Critical Care, and Sleep Medicine,

2Yale University School of Medicine, and

3Department of Comparative Medicine, Program of Integrative Cell Signaling and Neurobiology of Metabolism, New Haven, Connecticut, USA.

Address correspondence to: Melody Hawkins, 300 Cedar St., TAC S425 New Haven, Connecticut 06519, USA. Phone: 203.824.4654; Email: melody.hawkins@yale.edu or melodynoleshawkins@gmail.com.

First published October 16, 2017 - More info

Published in Volume 127, Issue 11 (November 1, 2017)
J Clin Invest. 2017;127(11):3918–3920. doi:10.1172/JCI97042.
Copyright © 2017, American Society for Clinical Investigation

See the related article at Adipocyte cannabinoid receptor CB1 regulates energy homeostasis and alternatively activated macrophages.

Cannabinoid receptor type-1 (CB1) is known to have a substantial impact on the regulation of energy metabolism via central and peripheral mechanisms. In this issue of the JCI, Ruiz de Azua and colleagues provide important insights into the regulation of adipocyte physiology by CB1. Mice with adipocyte-specific deletion of the CB1-encoding gene had an overall improved metabolic profile in addition to reduced body weight and total adiposity. These changes were associated with an increase in sympathetic tone of the adipose tissue and expansion of activated macrophages, both of which occurred prior to changes in body weight, lending support to a causal relationship between loss of CB1 in adipocytes and systemic metabolic changes. This work identifies adipocyte CB1s as a potential novel peripheral target for affecting systemic metabolism with diminished CNS effects.

