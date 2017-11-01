Adipocyte cannabinoid receptor CB1 regulates energy homeostasis and alternatively activated macrophages

Mice. Male Total-CB1–KO (also named CB1–/–) mice were generated and genotyped as described (64). Ati-CB1–KO mice (CB1 deletion in adipocytes; CB1fl/fl;AdipoqCreERT2tg/+ with tamoxifen treatment) were generated by crossing the AdipoqCreERT2 line (35) with mice containing the 2 loxP sites flanking the open reading frame of the CB1 gene (64). Mice were genotyped by PCR as previously described (34, 35). For the AdipoqCreERT2 line, the primers 5′-TGGTGCATCTGAAGACACTACA and 5′-TGCTGTTGGATGGTCTTCACAG gave a band of 600 bp, when the transgene was present. For the genotyping of the CB1 gene locus, 3 primers were used: G50 (5′-GCTGTCTCTGGTCCTCTTAAA), G51 (5′-GGTGTCACCTCTGAAAACAGA), and G53 (5′-CTCCTGTATGCCATAGCTCTT). G50 plus G51 detected the floxed CB1 allele as a 500-bp band and the WT CB1 allele as a 400-bp band, G50 plus G53 detected the floxed CB1 allele after recombination (i.e., the inactivated CB1 gene) as a 600-bp band. Mutant animals were on a mixed genetic background with a predominant C57BL/6N contribution (at least 9 backcrosses). Mice were housed under conditions of controlled temperature (22°C) and illumination (12-hour light/12-hour dark cycle, light off at 7 pm). Generally, 4- to 5-week-old male Ati-CB1–KO mice and their littermate controls (CB1fl/fl, named Ati-CB1–WT) received tamoxifen (1 mg/mouse, stock solution in 33% ethanol, 33% dimethyl sulfoxide, 33% Tween-80, finally diluted 1:10 in 0.15 M NaCl; tamoxifen from Sigma-Aldrich, T5648) once a day i.p. for 5 consecutive days. For experiments shown in Figure 5, tamoxifen treatment was performed at 16 weeks of age. When treatment was at week 4, 2 weeks after the last tamoxifen injection, animals were single housed and sorted into their corresponding diet-specific group. Animals were fed with an SD containing 13.9 kJ/g (caloric contribution: 11% fat, 36% protein, 53% carbohydrate; Altromin, C1090/10), with an HFD containing 18.9 kJ/g (caloric contribution: 40% fat, 15% protein, 45% carbohydrate; Dottori Piccioni Laboratory), or with an SHFD containing 21.1 kJ/g (caloric contribution: 60% fat, 17% protein, 23% carbohydrate; Altromin, C1090/60).

Histology and immunofluorescence. Paraffin-embedded tissue was sectioned on a microtome (8 μm) and mounted on microscope glass (Thermo Scientific, Superfrost Plus, 4951PLUS). Sections were deparaffinized. For histology, sections were stained with hematoxylin (2 g/l, Roth, CN04.1) for 15 minutes and with eosin (0.1%; in 0.0003% acetic acid) for 10 minutes. Cell size quantification was performed after H&E staining; sequential photographs from EF were taken and processed with ImageJ software (version 1.45, NIH). For immunofluorescence, epitopes were unmasked by the use of heat treatment in sodium citrate buffer (10 mM) at 95°C for 15 minutes. Sections were preincubated with 5% BSA and incubated overnight at 4°C in a 1:50 dilution of polyclonal anti-mouse CB1 antibody (rabbit L15 antiserum, directed against the last 15 amino acids of CB1; gift of Ken Mackie, Indiana University, Bloomington, Indiana, USA), in a 1:1,000 dilution of a monoclonal anti-mouse adiponectin antibody (Abcam, ab22554), or in a 1:1,000 dilution of a polyclonal anti-mouse UCP1 antibody (Santa Cruz Biotechnology Inc., sc-6529). Sections were incubated with the secondary antibody (1:1,000 coupled to Alexa Fluor 546 or Alexa Fluor 488, Invitrogen) for 2 hours at room temperature. For fluorescence microscopy, sections were analyzed using the Leica DMRA microscope (Leica Microsystems) equipped with appropriate excitation and emission filters.

β-Galactosidase staining. Cre recombinase activity was evaluated by crossing the AdipoqCreERT2 mouse line with the Gt(ROSA)26Sor Cre reporter mouse line (35). β-Galactosidase staining was performed as described (65).

Electron microscopy. Ati-CB1–WT and Ati-CB1–KO on SD and HFD (n = 3/group) were deeply anesthetized with pentobarbital and transcardially perfused with 2% glutaraldehyde in 0.1 M phosphate buffer pH 7.4. Fat depots were collected and cut in small pieces and post-fixed for 6 hours at 4°C in the same fixative. Small fragments of inguinal SF were fixed in 2% glutaraldehyde/2% paraformaldehyde in 0.1 M phosphate buffer (pH 7.4) for at least 4 hours, post-fixed in 1% osmium tetroxide and 1% potassium hexacyanoferrate (II), dehydrated in acetone, and epoxy resin embedded. Semi-thin sections (2 μm) were stained with toluidine blue, and thin sections obtained with an MT-X ultratome (RCM) were mounted on copper grids, stained with lead citrate, and examined with a CM10 transmission electron microscope (Philips).

Food intake, body weight monitoring, pair feeding. Mice had ad libitum access to food and water. Food intake and body weight were measured at 9 am, twice a week from 8 to 22 weeks of age. For the pair-feeding experiment, from week 12 to week 16, Ati-CB1–WT mice received a daily amount of food that was calculated by determining the daily food intake of the Ati-CBO–KO mice based on the weekly average consumption.

Indirect calorimetry. EE was assessed as described by measuring oxygen consumption (VO 2 ) and carbon dioxide production (VCO 2 ) by indirect calorimetry (46). Twelve-week-old male WT (n = 16) and Ati-CB1–KO (n = 12) mice maintained on an HFD for 5 to 6 weeks were individually housed in metabolic chambers (TSE Systems GmbH) in which water and food intake, locomotor activity, and gas exchanges were monitored. Following 48 hours of acclimation, O 2 consumption, CO 2 production, locomotor activity, and food and water intake were measured every 15 minutes for 48 hours. Mice had ad libitum access to HFD and water throughout the study. The values of EE corresponding to the lowest 10 values of ambulatory activity over the 48-hour measurement were averaged to provide a measure of REE (kcal/h). EE and REE were analyzed by ANCOVA using body weight as covariate.

RNA isolation and real-time PCR analysis. RNA was isolated from Ati-CB1–WT and Ati-CB1–KO mice on SD and HFD and analyzed as described (24). Tissues were homogenized in TRIzol (Sigma-Aldrich, 12183-555), aqueous phase was collected, and RNA was isolated by using a QIAGEN RNA Kit (QIAGEN, 74106). For CD11b+F4/80+ FACS-sorted ATMs, RNA was isolated using a RNeasy Plus Micro Kit (QIAGEN, 74034). cDNA was synthesized by using a High Capacity RNA-to-cDNA Kit (Applied Biosystems, 4390778). Primers for TaqMan Gene Expression Assay were purchased from Applied Biosystems. Real-time PCR analysis was carried out with the following primers (showing gene name followed by probe code): Pparg: Mm01184323_m1; Cebpa: Mm00514283_s1; Adipoq: Mm00456425_m1; Lep: Mm00434759_m1; Fasn: Mm00662291_g1; Acaca: Mm01304257_m1; Ucp1: Mm01244861_m1; Ppargc1a: Mm01208832_m1; CB1: Mm00432621_s1; Elovl3: Mm00468164_m1; Dio2:Mm00515664_m1; Cox8b: Mm00432648_m1; Cox4i2: Mm00446387_m1; Tfam: Mm00447485_m1; Adrb3: Mm02601819_g1; Pomc: Mm00435874_m1; Npy: Mm01410146_m1; Cartpt: Mm04210469_m1; Pmch: Mm01242886_g1; Socs3: Mm00545913_s1; Mrc1: Mm00485148_m1; Clec10a: Mm00546125_g1; Th: Mm00447557_m1; Dbh: Mm00460472_m1; Ddc: Mm00516688_m1; and Gusb: Mm01197698_m1.

Hormone and metabolite assays. Plasma leptin, insulin, IL-6, and PAI1 were measured by Mouse Serum Adipokine Kit (Milliplex Map, Millipore, MADPK-71K), adiponectin by Mouse Adiponectin ELISA Assay Kit (Biovision, K4902-100), plasma free fatty acids by Fatty Acid Kit (Biovision, K612-100), plasma total cholesterol and LDL by HDL and LDL Cholesterol Quantification Kit (BioVision, K631-100), plasma and hepatic triglycerides by Triglyceride Quantification Kit (Biovision, K622-100), and blood glucose levels by an automated blood glucose reader (OneTouch Ultra2 Glucometer) (66).

NE turnover. Ati-CB1–KO mice and their WT littermates on HFD were divided into 2 groups to study the NE turnover in EF, SF, and BAT at time point zero and 3 hours after i.p. injection of the TH inhibitor methyl ester of α-methyl-P-tyrosine (80 mg/kg, Sigma-Aldrich, M8131). EF, SF, and BAT were then rapidly removed and stored at –80°C for subsequent NE quantification. Tissue NE was measured by LDN ELISA Kit (Labor Diagnostika Nord, BA E-5200). NE turnover was calculated by plotting tissue NE content semilogarithmically, and the slope of the declining endogenous NE level versus time was used to calculate the turnover rate (67). Rates of NE turnover were then calculated by multiplying the turnover rate for each NE content of the organs of the individual mouse.

Glucose and insulin tolerance tests. For glucose tolerance test, overnight-fasted mice were given i.p. glucose (2 mg/g). For insulin tolerance test, overnight-fasted mice were injected with insulin (0.75 IU/kg i.p.; Eli Lilly). Tail blood glucose was determined at defined time intervals (OneTouch Ultra, LifeScan). Concerning insulin tolerance tests, due to increased total adiponectin levels in Ati-CB1–KO mice and the insulin sensitization effect of this hormone on peripheral organs (36), we used a low insulin dose (0.5 IU/kg). Preliminary experiments with Ati-CB1–KO mice revealed that commonly used insulin doses induced severe hypoglycemia in KO mice.

In vivo quantification of adipose tissue. Ati-CB1–WT (n = 6–12) and KO (n = 7–4) mice were placed under deep anesthesia with 5% sevoflurane and oxygen supplementation (1 l/min) and scanned using an in vivo micro-CT scanner (eXplore Locus) at an isometric resolution of 90 μm, as previously described (21).

Flow cytometric analysis and sorting of ATMs. Adipose tissues were minced and digested with collagenase II (1 mg/ml, Sigma-Aldrich) for 30 minutes at 37°C on a shaker. The digested cell suspension was passed through a 70-μm strainer (MACS, Miltenyi Biotec) and centrifuged at 700 g for 10 minutes at 4°C to isolate the stromal-vascular fraction. Pelleted cells were resuspended in rbc lysis buffer (155 mM NH 4 Cl, 10 mM KHCO 3 , 0.1 mM EDTA) for 5 minutes and diluted with FACS buffer (PBS containing 1% FCS and 2 mM EDTA) to neutralize rbc lysis. Samples were centrifuged at 700 g for 10 minutes at 4°C and resuspended in FACS buffer. Antibodies against mouse CD206-PE (BioLegend, C068C2), CD301-APC (BioLegend, LOM-14), F4/80-APC (BioLegend, BM8), CD11b-FITC (Abcam, ab24874), and TH-PE (Abcam, ab209921) were used for flow cytometric analysis (acquired on LSRFortessa, BD, additionally equipped with a yellow-green laser for detecting PE and analyzed with FlowJo software, TreeStar). Sorting of ATMs (FACS Aria II SORP using DiVa software, BD) was based on anti-mouse CD11b-PE (BioLegend, M1/70) and anti-mouse F4/80-APC antibody (BioLegend, BM8). Samples were fixed in 4% PFA for 15 minutes at 4°C before staining of intracellular antigens. FACS-sorted CD11b+F4/80+ ATMs were directly resuspended in 750 μl of TRIzol Reagent (Thermo Fisher) for total RNA isolation.

ddPCR system. Before droplet generation, ddPCR reactions were prepared in a manner similar to that of real-time reactions using TaqMan probes labeled with FAM (2× ddPCR Mastermix [Bio-Rad], 20× TaqMan probes and template in a final volume of 20 μl). As template, the maximum input (9 μl) from undiluted cDNA of CD11b+F4/80+-sorted ATMs were loaded per ddPCR reaction. Positive controls (1 μl from 1:1,000 dilution of cDNA from adrenal gland; and 1 μl from 1:100 dilution of cDNA from brain stem) and negative controls (1 μl from 1:1,000 dilution of no-RT adrenal gland; and 9 μl of H 2 O as no template control) were included. Each assembled ddPCR reaction mixture was applied into a sample droplet well of an 8-channel disposable droplet generator cartridge (Bio-Rad), and 70 μl of droplet generator oil (Bio-Rad) was loaded into an oil well for each channel. The cartridge was placed into the droplet generator (Bio-Rad) and 1 nl monodisperse droplets were formed in around 2 minutes, generating 15,000 droplets per sample. Droplets were transferred to a 96-well PCR plate, and droplet PCR amplification to end-point was performed in a conventional thermal cycler (95°C for 10 minutes; 40 cycles of 95°C for 30 seconds and 60°C for 1 minute; followed by 98°C for 10 minutes and hold at 4°C). After PCR, the 96-well plate was loaded and analyzed by a 2-color detector droplet reader (Bio-Rad), which automatically assigns droplets as positive or negative based on their fluorescence amplitude. Analysis of the ddPCR data was performed with QuantaSoft analysis software (Bio-Rad).

Peroxidase immunohistochemistry. Immunohistochemistry was performed on 3-μm–thick paraffin-embedded sections of fat depots. In brief, paraffin sections were reacted with 0.3% H 2 O 2 (in water; 10 minutes) to block endogenous peroxidase, rinsed with PBS, and incubated in a 3% normal-serum blocking solution for 60 minutes. Then they were incubated with the anti-TH primary antibody (1: 400, Millipore, AB1542) overnight at 4°C. After rinse in PBS, sections were incubated with a 1:200 biotinylated HRP-conjugated anti-sheep secondary antibody solution (Vector Laboratories) for 30 minutes. Histochemical reactions were performed using VECTASTAIN ABC Kit (Vector Laboratories) and SIGMAFAST 3,3′-diaminobenzidine (Sigma-Aldrich) as the substrate. Sections were finally counterstained with hematoxylin. Staining was not observed when the primary antibody was omitted. For morphometric analysis, adipocyte size was calculated as the mean adipocyte area of 200 randomly selected adipocytes, and TH-positive parenchymal fibers were calculated in 200 adipocytes. Tissue sections were analyzed using Nikon LUCIA IMAGE software (Laboratory Imaging).

Double-labeling and confocal microscopy. For double-labeling experiments, frozen sections obtained with a cryostat (Leica CM1900) were incubated overnight in a mixture of the 2 primary antibodies (TH, Millipore AB1542; and CD206, Abcam ab64693). Sections were washed twice with PBS and incubated in a cocktail of fluorophore-linked secondary antibodies at a dilution of 1:400 in PBS for 1 hour at room temperature. The secondary antibodies were Alexa Fluor 488 donkey anti-sheep IgG and Alexa Fluor 555 donkey anti-rabbit IgG (Invitrogen). Sections were washed twice with PBS, counterstained with TO-PRO3 (1:4,000), and mounted using Vectashield mounting medium (Vector). Sections were viewed under a motorized Leica DM6000 microscope. Fluorescence was detected with a Leica TCS-SL spectral confocal microscope equipped with an Argon and He/Ne mixed gas laser. Fluorophores were excited with the 488 nm, 543 nm lines and imaged separately. Images (1024 × 1024 pixels) were obtained sequentially from 2 channels using a confocal pinhole of 1.1200. The brightness and contrast of the final images were adjusted using Photoshop 6 (Adobe Systems).

Western blot. WT and Th–KO spleen sample preparations were obtained from Christoph Buettner (The Mount Sinai Hospital, New York, New York, USA)(18). Protein extracts were separated on 10% PAGE and blotted onto nitrocellulose membrane. Membranes were blocked at room temperature for 1 hour with blocking solution (5% powdered nonfat milk, 0.5% BSA, and 0.1% Tween-20) and incubated with primary antibody (1:5,000 in blocking solution) overnight at 4°C. Primary antibodies against mouse TH (Abcam, ab137869) and mouse actin (Millipore, 04-1040) were used. Membranes were washed 3 times for 5 minutes in PBS-T buffer, and blots were incubated with HRP-conjugated anti-rabbit secondary antibody (1:5,000 in blocking solution) for 1 hour at room temperature. After washing, signals were detected using a chemiluminescent enhancer solution (WESTAR NOVA 2.0, CYANAGEN). Images were captured using a Peqlab camera and analyzed with Fusion 1.0 software.

CL316243-induced in vivo lipolysis. Lipolysis was carried out as described (68) with some modifications. After 4 hours starvation, HFD-fed Ati-CB1–KO mice and WT littermates were injected with the selective β3-adrenergic receptor agonist CL316243 (Sigma-Aldrich, 0.1 mg/kg, i.p.), and blood samples were collected from the submandibular vein at 0, 8, and 15 minutes. Plasma-free fatty acid concentration was measured using a fatty acid kit (Biovision, K612-100).

Thermoneutrality conditions. Two weeks after tamoxifen injection, animals were single housed at standard housing temperature (22°C) and at thermoneutrality (30°C, ZOONLAB cabinets) on a 12-hour light/12-hour dark cycle for 4 weeks. Temperature in cabinets was continuously recorded. Mice had free access to HFD and water. Once per week, body weight and food weight were recorded.

Endocannabinoid measurements by LC–tandem mass spectrometry. Plasma samples from Ati-CB1–WT mice on SD (n = 7), Ati-CB1–WT mice on HFD (n = 12), Ati-CB1–KO mice on SD (n = 6), and Ati-CB1–KO mice on HFD (n = 4) were stored at –80°C until extraction. Samples were allowed to thaw on ice water, and 50 μl aliquots were transferred to 1.5 ml centrifugation tubes. After adding 300 μl of ice-cold ethyl acetate/hexane (9:1, v/v) containing the deuterated endocannabinoids as internal standards, tubes were vortexed for 30 seconds with Vortex Disruptor (Scientific Industries). Tubes were immediately centrifuged for 15 minutes at 16,000 g at 4°C. The upper organic phase was removed, evaporated to dryness under a gentle stream of nitrogen at 37°C, and reconstituted in 50 μl acetonitrile. Concentrations of AEA and 2-arachidonoylglycerol (2-AG) were determined by liquid chromatography (LC) multiple reaction monitoring (MRM). LC and MRM conditions were as described (69). AEA and 2-AG levels were normalized to plasma volume.

Pharmacological treatment with peripheral CB1 antagonist. Ati-CB1–KO–TAO and Ati-CB1–WT–TAO mice on HFD were injected i.p. with AM6545 (10 mg/kg), a neutral peripherally restricted CB1 antagonist (31, 32), or with vehicle for 3 weeks starting at 5 weeks after tamoxifen injection.

Behavioral experiments. EPM and HB experiments were performed as previously described (54). Ati-CB1–WT–TAO (n = 8–10) and Ati-CB1–KO–TAO (n = 6–7) mice were analyzed.

Statistics. Results are expressed as mean ± SEM. Data were analyzed by unpaired 2-tailed Student’s t test or by ANOVA followed by appropriate post hoc tests. Data with repeated measurements were analyzed by repeated-measures ANOVA followed by post-hoc test. Statistical comparison of NE turnover was made with Student’s t test. To determine whether differences in EE and REE were attributable simply to differences in body weight, ANCOVA was performed using as covariates appropriate measures of body weight. All the statistical analyses were performed by using GraphPad Prism 5.0 software. P < 0.05 was considered statistically significant.

Study approval. Experimental protocols were carried out in accordance with the Council Directive 2010/63EU of the European Parliament and the Council of 22 September 2010 on the protection of animals used for scientific purposes and approved by the local ethical committees on animal care and use in Rhineland-Palatinate, Germany (reference number 23 177-07/G 10-1-038, and 23 177-07/G 16-1-005), by the French Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries (animal experimentation authorization 3309004), by the ethical committee of the University of Bordeaux (N° 5012062-A), and by University of Bologna, Local Ethical Committee and Italian Ministry of Health (Project ID 09/59/09, and Project ID 54464-X/10).