Expression of concern Free access | 10.1172/JCI97015

CXCL11-dependent induction of FOXP3-negative regulatory T cells suppresses autoimmune encephalomyelitis

Yaniv Zohar, Gizi Wildbaum, Rostislav Novak, Andrew L. Salzman, Marcus Thelen, Ronen Alon, Yiftah Barsheshet, Christopher L. Karp, and Nathan Karin

First published August 28, 2017 - More info

Published in Volume 127, Issue 10 (October 2, 2017)
J Clin Invest. 2017;127(10):3913–3913. doi:10.1172/JCI97015.
Copyright © 2017, American Society for Clinical Investigation

First published August 28, 2017

See the related article at CXCL11-dependent induction of FOXP3-negative regulatory T cells suppresses autoimmune encephalomyelitis.

Original citation: J Clin Invest. 2014;124(5):2009–2022. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI71951

Citation for this expression of concern: J Clin Invest. 2017;127(10):3913. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI97015

The Editors recently became aware that some of the flow cytometry plots in this article were duplicated and used to represent different samples. Specifically, in Figure 5C, the flow cytometry plots of IFN-γ– and IL-17–stained cells from IgG1- and CXCL10-Ig–treated animals are from the same sample. In addition, in Figure 7A, the spinal cord samples from the PBS- and IgG1-treated animals are the same; the spleen samples from the CXCL11-Ig– and IgG1–treated animals are the same; and the lymph node samples for the PBS- and IgG1-treated animals are the same. The authors were unable to provide the original data for these figures. The Journal subsequently requested an institutional investigation by the Technion – Israel Institute of Technology, which was recently completed. The investigative committee concluded that identical data were presented twice in the publication and that the raw data were not archived for the amount of time required by Technion. The authors have stated that the errors were unintentional.

The Editorial Board is issuing this Expression of Concern to alert readers to the problems identified in Figures 5C and 7A. The Editors have requested that the experiments in question be repeated by the authors and resubmitted to the Journal. We will inform our readers of the outcome after the data have been evaluated.

Footnotes

Version history
  • Version 1 (August 28, 2017): Electronic publication
  • Version 2 (October 2, 2017): Print issue publication
