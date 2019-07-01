Transcription factor Fra-1 targets arginase-1 to enhance macrophage-mediated inflammation in arthritis

Fra-1 expression in macrophages is linked to inflammation. To investigate the role of Fra-1 and Fra-2 in macrophages, Fra-1 or Fra-2 floxed mice were crossed to mice carrying the Cre recombinase controlled by the Mx1 (Fra-1ΔMx) or the Lysozyme2 (Fra-1ΔLysM and Fra-2ΔLysM) promoter, respectively. The regulatory spectrum of Fra-1 and Fra-2 in macrophages was determined through microarray analysis, using Agilent Technologies platforms, performed with thioglycollate-elicited macrophages isolated from Fra-1ΔMx and Fra-2ΔLysM mice and their respective littermate controls. First, the deletion of Fra-2 and Fra-1 in macrophages from each strain was determined by real-time PCR. Both lines showed decreases of gene expression by 85 % when the Fra-deficient cells were compared with their respective controls (Figure 1A and Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI96832DS1). Subsequent microarray analysis and the comparison of each deletion strain to its respective control strain revealed more than 500 genes differentially expressed in Fra-1ΔMx or Fra-2ΔLysM compared with WT macrophages (Figure 1B and data not shown).

Figure 1 GO enrichment analysis links Fra-1 in macrophages to cell proliferation, response to growth factors, and wounding. Thioglycollate-elicited macrophages were isolated from Fra-1ΔMx and control mice (n = 2). (A) The deletion efficiency of Fra-1 was quantified by real time PCR (RT-PCR). Data are shown as mean of 2 samples with duplicates and error bars represent SEM. ***P < 0.01, Student’s t test. (B) Heatmap of differentially expressed genes ascertained from microarray analysis. (C–E) GO enrichment analysis of differentially expressed genes found in the microarray analysis (related to Supplemental Figure 2). Depicted are genes associated with the terms in the cluster.

Gene ontology (GO) cluster analyses were performed, defining the molecular pathways associated with the differentially expressed genes. Surprisingly, differentially expressed genes in Fra-2–deficient macrophages were assembled in terms related to developmental functions (Supplemental Figure 1B). This confirms the essential function of Fra-2 during development (28–30). In contrast, GO cluster analysis based on differentially expressed genes in Fra-1–deficient macrophages revealed essential cellular pathways, such as wound response, proliferation, and responses to diverse stimuli (Figure 1, C–E, and Supplemental Figure 2). Interestingly, GO cluster analysis also indicated a dysregulation of Arg1 and Nos2 expression, as both genes were differentially expressed in Fra-1–deficient macrophages (Figure 1, C–E). Considering that the Arg1 and NOS2 pathways can define macrophage responses (16, 31, 32), these data indicate that Fra-1 could shape the pro- and antiinflammatory properties of macrophages.

To ascertain whether Fra-1 expression is regulated following macrophage stimulation, mRNA and protein levels of Fra-1 were determined in thioglycollate-elicited macrophages and BM-derived macrophages (BMDMs). Cells were isolated from WT mice and stimulated with IL-4, apoptotic cells (AC), IFN-γ, or LPS. Fra-1 mRNA levels in thioglycollate-elicited macrophages peaked prominently at 1 hour, and protein levels increased 2 hours after AC or LPS challenge in vitro (Figure 2, A and B). Fra-1 expression in BMDMs following LPS stimulation also peaked 1 hour after challenge in a manner similar to that seen in thioglycollate-elicited macrophages (Figure 2C). In cases of AC stimulation, the Fra-1 expression in BMDMs was 4 times increased 30 minutes after stimulation compared with that in unstimulated BMDMs (Figure 2C). However, Fra-1 expression in both types of macrophages remained unaffected by IL-4 or IFN-γ treatment (Figure 2, A and C). These data suggest that Fra-1 might be involved in macrophage immune responses.

Figure 2 Fra-1 modulates expression and activity of Arg1 and Nos2. Thioglycollate-elicited macrophages or BMDMs were isolated from Fra-1ΔMx or control littermate mice. 1 × 106 Macrophages were stimulated with 50 ng/ml IFN-γ, 1 μg/ml LPS, 100 ng/ml IL-4, or 5 × 106 ACs for the indicated time points. (A) Fra-1 mRNA levels in WT thioglycollate-elicited macrophages were determined by RT-PCR. (B) Fra-1 protein levels in thioglycollate-elicited macrophages isolated from Fra-1ΔMx or control mice. Shown are representative data from 1 out of 3 experiments. (C) Fra-1 mRNA levels in WT BMDMs after stimulation. (D and E) Fra-1 mRNA levels in WT and mutant (D) thioglycollate-elicited macrophages or (E) BMDMs stimulated with LPS or AC. (F and G) Arg1 mRNA levels in WT and mutant (F) thioglycollate-elicited macrophages or (G) BMDMs stimulated with LPS or AC. (H and I) Nos2 mRNA levels in WT and mutant (H) thioglycollate-elicited macrophages or (I) BMDMs stimulated with LPS or AC. (J) Arginase activity was determined in cell lysates of thioglycollate-elicited macrophages (left) or BMDMs (right). (K) iNOS activity was determined by Griess assay in supernatants of WT and mutant thioglycollate-elicited macrophages (left) or BMDMs (right). Data are shown as mean values of 3 independent experiments, and error bars represent SEM. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001; ****P < 0.0001, ANOVA.

Fra-1 controls Arg1 and Nos2 expression as well as macrophage activity. To confirm the deregulation of Arg1 and Nos2 in Fra-1–deficient macrophages (Figure 1, C–E), differentially expressed molecules found in the GO clusters during macrophage responses were profiled. To do so, thioglycollate-elicited macrophages or BMDMs isolated from Fra-1ΔMx mice or littermate controls were stimulated with LPS or AC as stimuli for Fra-1 (Figure 2, A and C). Both types of Fra-1ΔMx macrophages showed a proper deletion of Fra-1 at the protein and mRNA levels in untreated or in AC- and LPS-treated cells when compared with WT cells (Figure 2, B, D, and E). Next, a decreased expression of Il6 in thioglycollate-elicited Fra-1ΔMx macrophages compared with WT macrophages following LPS or AC stimulation was observed, as previously described by Wang et al. (Supplemental Figure 3) (33). No significant difference in Tnf, Il10, Il12b, Il1b, or Retnla levels following AC or LPS stimulation was detected in Fra-1–deficient thioglycollate-elicited macrophages. However, Il1rn expression in these cells was slightly decreased following LPS treatment (Supplemental Figure 3). In control thioglycollate-elicited macrophages and BMDMs, the Arg1 expression following LPS stimulation was 6 times increased 1 hour after stimulation. Interestingly, in thioglycollate-elicited macrophages and BMDMs generated from Fra-1ΔMx mice, the Arg1 mRNA expression was more than 10-fold increased following AC or LPS stimulation compared with WT cells (Figure 2, F and G), while Nos2 expression was reduced following AC and was 40-fold lower following LPS stimulation in Fra-1ΔMx compared with WT macrophages (Figure 2, H and I). Accordingly, an increase of Arg1 enzyme activity was observed in Fra-1–deficient macrophages when compared with control 4 hours after LPS and AC stimulation in thioglycollate-elicited macrophages and 24 hours after LPS stimulation in BMDMs (Figure 2J). A decrease of NO synthesis (measured as nitrite accumulation) was only observed in Fra-1–deficient thioglycollate-elicited macrophages 4 hours after LPS and AC stimulation, but no longer at 24 hours after stimulation, whereas Fra-1–deficient BMDMs still showed decreased NOS2 activity 24 hours after LPS stimulation (Figure 2K). These data suggest that Fra-1 is a key switch in determining the expression of Nos2 and Arg1, shifting macrophages to a proinflammatory activation status.

Since Fra-1 and Fra-2 display similar primary protein structure, we investigated the regulation of Fra-2 expression in thioglycollate-elicited WT macrophages following LPS, AC, IL-4, and IFN-γ stimulation. Similarly to Fra-1 expression, Fra-2 expression was induced following LPS or AC challenge, but in contrast to Fra-1, it was also increased following IL-4 or IFN-γ stimulation (Supplemental Figure 4A). These data suggest that Fra-1 and Fra-2 are differentially regulated depending on the stimulation and the microenvironment of macrophages. Thus, Fra-1 and Fra-2 might possess distinct functions in macrophages. Next, we investigated whether Fra-2 deficiency would affect Arg1 and Nos2 expression in macrophages. Fra-2 deletion in macrophages was confirmed by quantitative PCR analysis in LPS- or AC-stimulated thioglycollate-elicited macrophages isolated from Fra-2ΔLysM compared with WT mice (Supplemental Figure 4B). However, Arg1 and Nos2 mRNA levels, as well as proinflammatory (Il6, Tnf) and antiinflammatory (Il10) cytokines, were similar in Fra-2ΔLysM and WT macrophages following LPS or AC stimulation (Supplemental Figure 4B). These results demonstrate that Fra-2 is unable to regulate these genes under these conditions.

Fra-1 controls Arg1, but not Nos2, expression in macrophages. The AP-1 transcription factors have been shown to bind nonconsensus tetradecanoyl-phorbol-13-acetate response element (TRE) sequences at promoter levels and regulate the expression of a multitude of genes (34). Therefore, the whole spectrum of Fra-1 target genes in macrophages was determined. To do so, WT thioglycollate-elicited macrophages were left untreated or stimulated with LPS or AC before the cells were subjected to Fra-1 ChIP-Seq analyses. In unstimulated macrophages, more than 3000 genes are predicted to be regulated by Fra-1, according to the peak binding found, and this number doubled after LPS or AC treatment, respectively (Supplemental Table 1). To narrow down each stimulus’s effect, genes that were found under more than one condition were discarded; subsequently, an interaction network for each of the remaining gene lists was constructed (Supplemental Table 1). The genes for which interactors were found were then analyzed using GO enrichment analysis to pinpoint molecular pathways associated with the predicted genes. The GO enrichment confirmed that Fra-1 is a key player in macrophage immune responses (Supplemental Figure 5, A and B). Genes predicted to be regulated by Fra-1 following LPS stimulation were clustered to myeloid differentiation primary response gene 88–dependent (MyD88-dependent) mechanisms, involving Toll-like receptor-3,-4,-5, and -9 pathways as well as IL-6 and IL-7 signaling (Supplemental Figure 5A). Predicted genes regulated by Fra-1 following AC stimulation hinted at new aspects of Fra-1 in myogenesis and apoptosis pathways (Supplemental Figure 5B).

ChIP-Seq analyses suggested that Arg1 and Nos2 might be transcriptionally controlled by Fra-1 in macrophages, according to the binding peaks found in the promoters of these genes (Figure 3, A and B). To pursue the functionality of potential Fra-1 binding on Arg1 and Nos2 promoters, we performed conventional ChIP analyses. Therefore, we first determined the putative AP-1–binding sites up to 4000 bp upstream of the transcription starting site using the online tool TFSEARCH (http://diyhpl.us/~bryan/irc/protocol-online/protocol-cache/TFSEARCH.html). Consistent with the ChIP-Seq data, the promoter regions of Arg1 and Nos2 genes were predicted to harbor numerous TRE consensus sequences for AP-1 proteins (Figure 3, C and D). Fra-1 ChIP analyses in thioglycollate-elicited macrophages from WT or Fra-1ΔMx mice confirmed a Fra-1 binding in the Arg1 promoter region at the 1, 2, 4, 5, and 8 (Figure 3E). However, out of the 10 potential binding sites of the Nos2 promoter, Fra-1 only bound to the consensus sequence located around 500 bp upstream of the Nos2 transcription starting site (Nos2-10) (Figure 3F). Next, we hypothesized that LPS and AC stimulation, which induce Fra-1 expression, might increase its binding. Indeed, ChIP analysis using macrophages stimulated with LPS or AC for 1 hour and precipitating with a Fra-1 antibody showed an increased binding of Fra-1 to the Arg1 promoter region (Figure 3G). Binding of Fra-1 to the Nos2 promoter region was also increased after LPS and AC stimulation compared with unstimulated macrophages, suggesting that Fra-1 binds the Arg1 and Nos2 promoters after macrophage activation and controls its expression (Figure 3G).

Figure 3 Fra-1 transcriptionally regulates Arg1 at the promoter level. Thioglycollate-elicited macrophages from Fra-1ΔMx or control littermate mice unstimulated or stimulated with LPS or AC were used for ChIP analysis. Chromatin was precipitated using an anti-mouse Fra-1 antibody or IgG isotype control; the obtained eluate was analyzed by sequencing or real-time PCR. (A and B) Peak of Fra-1 binding on the (A) Arg1 and (B) Nos2 promoters assessed by ChIP-Seq of LPS- or AC-stimulated WT macrophages. (C and D) AP-1 consensus sequences on the (C) Arg1 or the (D) Nos2 promoter were determined by the online tool TF search and are indicated by gray boxes. Additionally, the locations of the primers (arrows) are indicated. (E and F) Fra-1 ChIP analysis by real-time PCR for (E) Arg1 and (F) Nos2 promoters. The eluates arose from Fra-1ΔMx or control macrophages, and the Ct values are normalized to input. (G) Fra-1 ChIP analysis by real-time PCR for Arg1 and Nos2 promoters. The eluates arose from control macrophages stimulated for 1 hour with LPS or AC, and the Ct values normalized to the input were subsequently normalized to Fra-1 binding in unstimulated macrophages. (H) Jun protein ChIP analysis for Arg1 and Nos2 promoters. The eluates arose from control macrophages that were precipitated using anti-mouse JunB, JunD, cJun, or IgG isotype. Ct values were normalized to input. (I) AP-1 consensus sequences (Arg1-1/2/4/5/8 and Nos2-10) were cloned into a luciferase reporter construct and transfected into 293T cells; luciferase activity was determined. Mutated reporter constructs deleted for the respective binding sites were used as negative and renilla as internal control. The luciferase/renilla ratio was normalized to an empty pGL4.23 luciferase construct (n = 3). Data are shown as mean values of 3 independent experiments, and the error bars represent SEM. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001, ANOVA.

Fra-1 forms transcriptionally active heterodimers with JUN family members; therefore, the binding potential of cJun, JunB, and JunD on the Arg1 and Nos2 promoters was analyzed. To do so, ChIPs for c-Jun, JunB, and JunD proteins were performed using unstimulated thioglycollate-elicited WT macrophages. As shown in Figure 3H, only JunB and JunD bound to Arg1 and Nos2 promoters, whereas cJun showed no binding at the tested TRE elements (Figure 3H).

To determine whether Fra-1 can regulate the transcription of Arg1 and Nos2 expression, the promoter fragments 1, 2, 4, 5, and 8 of the Arg1 and 10 of the Nos2 promoter were cloned into an expression reporter plasmid. The plasmid carried a luciferase gene with a minimal promoter in front of which the respective promoter fragment was inserted. The transfection of 293T cells and subsequent luciferase assay showed that the presence of the Arg1 promoter fragment 1 increased luciferase expression, suggesting Fra-1 activates fragment 1 of the Arg1 promoter, located around 170 bp upstream of the transcription start site of the Arg1 gene (Figure 3I). However, direct regulation of Fra-1 through fragment 10 of the Nos2 promoter was not seen under unstimulated conditions (Figure 3I).

With respect to Fra-1 and Fra-2’s similar protein structures, we aimed to exclude that Fra-2 can replace Fra-1 on the Arg1 promoter in its absence. Therefore, we performed ChIP analyses for Fra-1 and Fra-2 on the AP-1 consensus element found on the Arg1 promoter using thioglycollate-elicited macrophages from control or Fra-1ΔMx mice. The ChIP analyses denied the ability of Fra-2 to bind the Arg1 promoter in control and Fra-1–deleted macrophages when compared with Fra-1 binding (Supplemental Figure 6, A and B).

Together, these data suggest that Fra-1 transcriptionally regulated Arg1 expression in macrophages, likely in cooperation with JunD or JunB, but could not confirm that Fra-1 directly regulates Nos2 expression in macrophages.

Fra-1 in myeloid cells exacerbates arthritis. To determine the functional relevance of Fra-1 in macrophages, a KEGG cluster analysis was performed, allowing interpretation of high-level biological functions. This bioinformatic analysis linked macrophage Fra-1 expression to melanoma, prostate cancer, insulin resistance, and rheumatoid arthritis (RA) (Supplemental Figure 7). While the role of Fra-1 has been extensively studied in cancer (35), its function in chronic inflammatory diseases, such as RA, has not yet been determined. To investigate the in vivo relevance of Fra-1 in arthritis, the K/BxN serum-induced arthritis (SIA) model, which is a B cell– and T cell–independent representative model of RA, was used (36). First, SIA in WT mice was induced and Fra-1 mRNA expression in healthy versus arthritic paws 10 days after serum transfer was quantified. Fra-1 mRNA levels were increased in arthritic as compared with normal joints (Figure 4A). Next, the K/BxN model was applied to Fra-1ΔMx and control littermate mice. To quantify the Fra-1 deletion efficiency in different cell types, stromal cells (CD11b–), neutrophils (CD11b+Ly6G+), monocytes (CD11b+Ly6C+), and macrophages (CD11b+F4/80+) were sorted from arthritic paws of control and Fra-1ΔMx mice. First, compared with stromal cells, the expression of Fra-1 in WT neutrophils and monocytes was strongly increased and most abundant in neutrophils (Figure 4B). The expression of Fra-1 was unaltered in Fra-1ΔMx stromal cells compared with control cells, but its expression was absent or very low in Fra-1ΔMx neutrophils, monocytes, and macrophages when compared with control cells in arthritic paws, confirming the proper deletion of Fra-1 in the immune cell populations (Figure 4B).

Figure 4 Ameliorated joint inflammation in Fra-1ΔMx arthritic mice. K/BxN arthritis was induced in Fra-1 mutant mice and their respective control mice. Healthy or arthritic mice were analyzed 10 days after serum transfer. (A) Fra-1 mRNA levels in paws of healthy and arthritic control mice (n = 4). (B) Fra-1 mRNA levels in stromal cells (CD11b–), neutrophils (CD11b+Ly6G+), monocytes (CD11b+Ly6C+), and macrophages (CD11b+F4/80+) sorted from arthritic Fra-1ΔMx, Fra-1ΔLysM, and control littermate mice. (C) Arthritis scores of control, controlΔMx, and Fra-1ΔMx mice and quantification of AUC. (D) Quantification and representative images of paw volume ascertained from in vivo MRI analysis of healthy, arthritic Fra-1ΔMx and arthritic control mice. Graph points indicate individual mice. Data are shown as mean values, and the error bars represent SEM. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001, Student’s t test (A and B) or ANOVA (C and D).

Notably, the severity of arthritis was significantly ameliorated in Fra-1ΔMx compared with both controls, Fra-1WT/fl containing MxCre (controlΔMx), and Fra-1fl/fl (control) mice (Figure 4C). In vivo MRI analysis confirmed that Fra-1–deficient mice had 25 % lower paw volume than WT mice at days 7 and 10 after serum transfer (Figure 4D). Accordingly, flow cytometric analysis revealed reduced neutrophil, monocyte, and macrophage numbers in the inflamed joints of Fra-1ΔMx mice when compared with arthritic WT mice, whereas no difference could be observed in joints of nonarthritic mice (Supplemental Figure 8, A and B). Taking into consideration that the Mx1 promoter can induce a deletion in some nonimmunological cells, such as hepatocytes in the liver (37–40), BM transfer from WT controls or Fra-1ΔMx mice into previously lethally irradiated WT or Fra-1ΔMx recipient mice was performed to restrict the deletion of Fra-1 to the immune cell compartment. Six weeks after BM transfer, arthritis was induced in WT→WT, WT→Fra-1ΔMx, Fra-1ΔMx→WT and Fra-1ΔMx→Fra-1ΔMx mice. A 50% decrease of Fra-1 mRNA level was detected in Fra-1ΔMx→WT and Fra-1ΔMx→Fra-1ΔMx when compared with WT→WT or WT→Fra-1ΔMx mice (Figure 5A). Accordingly, we found ameliorated arthritis in Fra-1ΔMx→WT and Fra-1ΔMx→Fra-1ΔMx mice (Figure 5B), whereas the arthritis in Fra-1ΔMx mice reconstituted with WT BM (WT→Fra-1ΔMx) showed a severity similar to that seen in WT→WT mice (Figure 5B). MRI analysis confirmed the decreased arthritis, showing decreased paw volume in Fra-1ΔMx→WT compared with WT→WT mice (Figure 5C). Additionally, histological analyses showed a reduced inflammatory area, bone erosion, and osteoclast numbers in paws from Fra-1ΔMx→WT and Fra-1ΔMx→Fra-1ΔMx mice (Figure 5D). Moreover, μCT analysis showed less pronounced bone changes in Fra-1ΔMx→WT than in WT→WT mice (Figure 5E). These data suggest that Fra-1 expression in the hematopoietic compartment affects the severity of arthritis and joint destruction.

Figure 5 Fra-1 in myeloid cells exacerbates the development of K/BxN SIA inflammation in joints. BM from Fra-1ΔMx or control mice was transferred to previously irradiated Fra-1ΔMx or WT mice (WT→WT, WT→Fra-1ΔMx, Fra-1ΔMx→WT, and Fra-1ΔMx→Fra-1ΔMx). Six weeks after BM reconstitution, K/BxN arthritis was induced in recipient mice. (A) Fra-1 expression in arthritic paws. (B) Arthritis score as well as quantification of the AUC. (C) Quantification and representative images of paw volume ascertained by MRI analysis of healthy control paws and arthritic paws from WT→WT and Fra-1ΔMx→WT mice. (D) Quantification of the inflammatory area, erosion area, and number of osteoclast and representative images ascertained from H&E (top) and TRAP (bottom) staining of arthritic paws. The arrows indicate cell infiltrated areas in H&E staining and osteoclasts in TRAP staining, respectively. Scale bars: 500 μm. (E) Representative μCT imaging analysis of arthritic ankles from WT→WT and Fra-1ΔMx→WT. The arrows indicate osteophyte formation. Graph points indicate individual mice. Data are also shown as mean values, and error bars represent SEM. *P < 0.05; ***P < 0.001, Student’s t test (A, C, D) or ANOVA (B).

To further restrict Fra-1 deletion, the Fra-1 deletion controlled by the lysozyme promoter (Fra-1ΔLysM) was used. Lysozyme is known to be expressed in neutrophils, monocytes, and macrophages, resulting in a deletion of Fra-1 in these cell types (41). The K/BxN model was applied to Fra-1ΔLysM and control littermate mice. Again, the Fra-1 deletion was controlled in sorted stromal cells, neutrophils, monocytes, and macrophages. Similarly to what occurred in Fra-1ΔMx mice, Fra-1 expression was unchanged in Fra-1ΔLysM stromal cells compared with control cells, but its expression was absent or low in Fra-1ΔLysM neutrophils, monocytes, and macrophages (Figure 4B). Accordingly, the severity of arthritis was ameliorated in Fra-1ΔLysM compared with both controls, Fra-1WT/fl containing LysMCre (controlΔLysM), and Fra-1fl/fl (control) mice (Figure 6A). In addition, MRI analysis confirmed that Fra-1ΔLysM mice had decreased paw volumes compared with WT mice, and histological analysis of inflamed paws showed reduced inflammatory area, bone erosion, and osteoclast numbers in Fra-1ΔLysM compared with control mice (Figure 6, B and C). Despite no differences in myeloid cell numbers in Fra-1 and WT joints in steady state, flow cytometric analysis revealed decreased numbers and percentages of neutrophils, monocytes, and macrophages in the inflamed joints of Fra-1ΔLysM mice compared with arthritic control mice (Supplemental Figure 8, A and B).

Figure 6 Ameliorated joint inflammation in Fra-1ΔLysM arthritic mice. K/BxN arthritis was induced in Fra-1ΔLysM and control littermate mice. (A) Arthritis score of control, controlΔLysM, and Fra-1ΔLysM mice and quantification of AUC. (B) Quantification of soft tissue volume and representative images ascertained by MRI analysis of healthy control and arthritic control and Fra-1ΔLysM mice. (C) Quantification of the inflammatory area, erosion area, and number of osteoclasts and representative images ascertained from H&E (top) and TRAP (bottom) staining of arthritic paws. The arrows indicate cell infiltrated areas in H&E staining and osteoclasts in TRAP staining, respectively. Scale bars: 500 μm. Graph points indicate individual mice. Data are shown as mean values, and error bars represent SEM. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001, Student’s t test (B and C) or ANOVA (A).

Next, the role of Fra-2 in the K/BxN arthritis model was investigated. Therefore, K/BxN arthritis was induced in Fra-2ΔLysM mice. Fra-2 mRNA in arthritic Fra-2ΔLysM mice was decreased compared with in control joints (Supplemental Figure 9A). However, deletion of Fra-2 in macrophages, neutrophils, and monocytes did not significantly alter clinical and histological signs of arthritis (Supplemental Figure 9, B and C). This suggests that, in contrast to Fra-1, the expression of Fra-2 in myeloid cells does not exacerbate arthritis.

Increased Fra-1–dependent Arg1 activity ameliorates clinical arthritis. To investigate whether Arg1 expression is also increased in Fra-1–deficient macrophages in vivo, its expression in normal versus arthritic paws of WT and Fra-1–deficient mutant mice was quantified. Arg1 mRNA levels were upregulated in arthritic compared with healthy paw lysates (Figure 7A). Moreover, Arg1 mRNA levels were more than 30 times increased in all Fra-1–deficient mutant mice (Figure 7A). Consistent with these findings, concentration of ʟ-arg was reduced, while ʟ-ornithine was increased in arthritic paws of Fra-1–deficient mice compared with paws from arthritic WT mice (Figure 7B). These results suggest that Fra-1 represses Arg1 expression in myeloid cells and thereby also prevents resolution of arthritis in vivo. This effect is specific for Fra-1, since Arg1 expression levels were identical in Fra-2ΔLysM compared with WT arthritic paws (Supplemental Figure 9D).

Figure 7 Increased Arg1 in Fra-1–deleted macrophages from arthritic joints. K/BxN arthritis was induced in Fra-1 mutant mice and their respective control mice. Healthy or arthritic mice were analyzed 10 days after serum transfer. (A) Arg1 mRNA levels were determined in paws of healthy, arthritic control and Fra-1 mutant mice (Fra-1ΔMx, Fra-1ΔMx→WT, and Fra-1ΔLysM). (B) The concentrations of ʟ-arg and ʟ-ornithine in paw lysates of Fra-1ΔMx and control littermate mice were analyzed by HPLC. (C) Arg-1 mRNA levels in stromal cells (CD11b–), neutrophils (CD11b+Ly6G+), monocytes (CD11b+Ly6C+), and macrophages (CD11b+F4/80+) sorted from arthritic Fra-1ΔMx, Fra-1ΔLysM, and control littermate mice. (D) Intracellular Arg1 protein levels observed as MFI in neutrophils, monocytes, and macrophages isolated from healthy control or arthritic joints of WT, Fra-1ΔMx, and Fra-1ΔLysM mice. Shown are ΔMFI as compared with unstained and normalized to healthy controls of each respective cell type. A representative histogram of MFI is shown for macrophages from healthy control mice, arthritic control mice, and arthritic Fra-1ΔMx mice. Graph points indicate individual mice. Data are shown as mean values, and error bars represent SEM. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001, ANOVA.

To determine the cellular source of Arg1 in the joints, stromal cells (CD11b–), neutrophils (CD11b+Ly6G+), monocytes (CD11b+Ly6C+) and macrophages (CD11b+F4/80+) were sorted from arthritic paws of control, Fra-1ΔMx, and Fra-1ΔLysM mice, and their Arg1 mRNA expression levels were determined. Expression of Arg1 mRNA was around 100-fold higher in macrophages than in stromal cells (Figure 7C). Moreover, Arg1 mRNA expression in macrophages was significantly increased in Fra-1–deleted macrophages compared with control macrophages (Figure 7C). Using flow cytometry, intracellular Arg1 protein levels were compared in neutrophils, monocytes, and macrophages from joints of controls, Fra-1ΔMx mice, and Fra-1ΔLysM mice, either healthy or arthritic, respectively. Increased intracellular Arg1 protein levels were observed in neutrophils and macrophages from Fra-1ΔMx and Fra-1ΔLysM joints compared with arthritic controls, whereas Arg1 levels in monocytes remained unchanged (Figure 7D). The MFI of Arg1 protein in macrophages of arthritic WT paws was 2 times as high as in neutrophils or monocytes (Figure 7D). Notably, Arg1 levels in macrophages of arthritic Fra-1ΔMx mice were 4 times higher than in neutrophils or monocytes of the same mice (Figure 7D). These data indicate that Arg1 in arthritic joints is expressed mainly in macrophages and that its expression is inhibited by Fra-1.

These in vivo and in vitro analyses led us to hypothesize that the increased Arg1 expression in Fra-1–deficient mice potentially accounts for the reduced severity of arthritis. To test this hypothesis, arginase activity was blocked using the inhibitor Nω-hydroxy-nor-l-arg (NOHA) in Fra-1–deficient and WT arthritic mice (42). First, Fra-1 expression was not affected by NOHA treatment (Supplemental Figure 10A). Second, the increased Arg1 mRNA levels and arginase activity in the paws of Fra-1ΔMx arthritic mice returned to basal levels after NOHA treatment (Figure 8, A and B), whereas iNos was not affected, as assessed by the Griess assay (Supplemental Figure 10B). Interestingly, inhibition of arginase in Fra-1–deficient mice was sufficient to aggravate the arthritis, reaching the level observed in WT mice (Figure 8C). This clinical effect of NOHA in Fra-1 mutant mice was paralleled by an increase of inflammation, bone erosion, osteoclast numbers, and osteophyte formation, as determined by μCT and histological analysis of the arthritis paws (Figure 8, D and E). Furthermore, the expression of several cytokines (e.g., Tnf, Il12b, Il1β and Il1rn) that were affected in the arthritic paws of Fra-1–deficient mice was restored after NOHA treatment (Supplemental Figure 10A). Notably, mRNA levels of Reltna, like Arg1, known as a marker for alternatively activated macrophages (43), were also highly increased in Fra-1–deficient arthritic joints, but returned to the low levels seen in WT arthritic mice after NOHA treatment of the Fra-1ΔMx mice (Supplemental Figure 10A). Moreover, arginase activity was blocked in Fra-1ΔLysM mice through NOHA treatment; again, the arthritis score of Fra-1ΔLysM mice treated with NOHA was enhanced to WT levels, as well as the inflammatory area, bone erosion, and the osteoclast numbers (Supplemental Figure 11, A and B). Taken together, these results suggest that Fra-1 expression in myeloid cells inhibits Arg1 expression and thereby promotes arthritis.

Figure 8 Arginase inhibition by NOHA restores arthritis in Fra-1ΔMx mice. Arthritis was induced by K/BxN serum-transfer in Fra-1ΔMx or control mice. Mice were i.p. injected with NOHA (100 mg/kg body weight, Fra-1ΔMx or control) or PBS (Fra-1ΔMx or control) daily from the day of arthritis induction, and mice were analyzed 10 days after serum transfer. (A) Arg1 mRNA levels were quantified in whole paw. (B) Arg1 enzyme activity in whole-paw lysates was quantified by arginase activity assay. (C) Arthritis scores and AUC. (D) Quantification of the inflammatory area, erosion area, and number of osteoclasts from the histological analysis of H&E (top) and TRAP (bottom) staining and its representative images. The arrows indicate cell infiltrated areas in H&E staining and osteoclasts in TRAP staining, respectively. Scale bars: 500 μm. (E) Representative images of μCT imaging analysis (n = 3). The arrows indicate osteophyte formation. Graph points indicate individual mice. Data are shown as mean values, and error bars represent SEM. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001, ANOVA.

To determine whether the increased arginase activity can be used to inhibit arthritis, WT mice with K/BxN SIA were supplemented with 40 g/l ʟ-arg in drinking water ad libitum, which resulted in an average daily uptake of approximately 100 mg surplus ʟ-arg to increase arginase activity. The mice were either supplemented with ʟ-arg together with the induction of arthritis or in a therapeutic setting at the peak of the inflammation, on day 4 after serum transfer. Indeed, ʟ-arg supplementation led to increased arginase activity in the paws, while iNos activity remained unaffected (Figure 9A and Supplemental Figure 11C). Accordingly, both treatments led to a reduction of arthritis severity and reduced inflammatory areas, bone erosion, and osteoclast numbers (Figure 9, B and C). These data suggest that increased arginase enzyme activity inhibits the severity of arthritis and can be used in a therapeutic setting to alleviate arthritis symptoms and bone erosion.

Figure 9 Therapeutic l-arg supplementation resolves arthritis. Arthritis was induced by K/BxN serum transfer to WT mice, supplemented with 40 g/l ʟ-arg in the drinking water, either simultaneously with the K/BxN serum transfer (d0) or therapeutically at d4 after serum transfer. Mice were analyzed at day 10 after serum transfer. (A) Arg1 activity in total paw lysates. (B) Arthritis score and its quantification of AUC. (C) Quantification of the inflammatory area, erosion area, and number of osteoclasts from the histological analysis of H&E (top) and TRAP (bottom) staining and its representative images. Scale bars: 500 μm. The arrows indicate cell infiltrated areas in H&E staining and osteoclasts in TRAP staining, respectively. Graph points indicate individual mice. Data are shown as mean values, and error bars represent SEM. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001, ANOVA.

Human RA is associated with high Fra-1 and low Arg1 expression in synovial macrophages. To investigate the relevance of our findings in human RA, we determined Fra-1 expression in the blood and synovial tissue from patients with active RA and RA patients in remission. The expression of Fra-1 in human whole blood from RA patients was increased in active as compared with inactive disease, suggesting that this mechanism might play a role in human RA (Figure 10A). Furthermore, a trend toward an inverse relation between Fra-1 expression in the blood and arginase expression as well as arginase activity was also observed (Figure 10B). Next, the levels of Fra-1 and Arg1 in macrophages locally in the inflamed joints were determined. Therefore, immunofluorescence stainings of Fra-1, Arg1, and CD68 in synovial tissue from patients with active RA and RA in remission were performed and quantified through densitometry. Analyzing the protein levels of Fra-1 and Arg1 in macrophages in the synovial tissue revealed that active RA is characterized by high Fra-1, but low Arg1 expression, while in the synovium of RA patients in remission, Fra-1 levels were low, but Arg1 levels were high in macrophages (Figure 10C). Additionally, the Fra-1/Arg1 protein ratio in the synovial membrane was higher in active than inactive disease and correlated to RA disease activity, as measured by DAS28 score (Figure 10D). In summary, these data led us to assume that Fra-1 effectively inhibits Arg1 expression in arthritis, thereby blocking resolution of inflammation and promoting a more severe clinical disease course (Figure 10E).