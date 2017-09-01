Commentary 10.1172/JCI96650

Patience pays in spinal repair

Center for Translational Neuromedicine, University of Rochester Medical Center, Rochester, New York, USA. Faculty of Health and Medical Sciences, University of Copenhagen and Rigshospitalet, Copenhagen, Denmark. Address correspondence to: Steven A. Goldman, University of Rochester Medical Center, 601 Elmwood Ave, Rochester, New York 14642, USA. Phone: 585.275.0550; Email: steven_goldman@urmc.rochester.edu or goldman@sund.ku.dk. Find articles by Goldman, S. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

Published in Volume 127, Issue 9 (September 1, 2017)

J Clin Invest. 2017;127(9):3284–3286. doi:10.1172/JCI96650.

Copyright © 2017, American Society for Clinical Investigation

(September 1, 2017)2017;127(9):3284–3286. doi:10.1172/JCI96650.Copyright © 2017, American Society for Clinical Investigation

See the related article at Prolonged human neural stem cell maturation supports recovery in injured rodent CNS.

Transplantation of human neural stem cells has long been proposed as a potential strategy for treating CNS injury and disease; however, application of this approach has had limited therapeutic benefit. Yet compared with rodents and other experimental mammals, humans have a relatively long time window for development of the brain and spinal cord. In this issue of the JCI, Lu and colleagues asked whether the results of neural stem cell transplantation might be improved by accommodating the protracted development of human neural cells. They used a rodent model of spinal cord injury, in which human neural progenitor cells were transplanted at the site of damage. While there was no observable benefit at early time points after transplantation, both anatomic and functional improvements in the injured animals emerged over the course of a year. In particular, the human progenitor cell population differentiated, matured, and integrated into the rodent spinal cords over a time frame that aligned with the normal development of these cells in humans. This study demonstrates that neural stem cells may offer significant therapeutic benefit after CNS injury; however, this process may take time and demands patience on the part of investigators, patients, and clinicians alike.

Preview pages Reset 3285 Page 3284 Back