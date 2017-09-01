Prolonged human neural stem cell maturation supports recovery in injured rodent CNS

Human ESC-derived NSCs. Generation of the human H9 ESC line and differentiation of NSCs from these ESCs have been described previously (19, 20). Briefly, human H9 ESCs were derived from the inner cell mass of a blastocyst-stage embryo with a normal female XX karyotype; these cells expressed primate ESC markers but not other early lineage markers (19). H9 ESCs were induced to differentiate into NSCs by embryonic body and neural tube–like structure formation in response to the presence of FGF-2. Differentiated NSCs were isolated by selective enzymatic digestion and further purified on the basis of differential adhesion (20). The H9 ESC–derived NSCs (H9-NSCs) expressed the NSC marker nestin and were able to differentiate into neurons, astrocytes, and oligodendrocytes in vitro following withdrawal of FGF-2. The H9-NSC line was obtained from Aruna Biomedical and Invitrogen (Thermo Fisher Scientific). We purchased H9-NSCs from Invitrogen (catalog N7800-100) and cultured H9-NSCs as a monolayer on a CELLstart coated flask (Thermo Fisher Scientific) in KnockOut DMEM/F-12 with supplement and FGF-2 and EGF. To track the transplanted human NSCs in vivo, we transduced proliferating H9-NSCs with lentiviral vectors expressing GFP (49). Approximately 95% of the H9-NSCs expressed GFP.

In vivo studies. A total of 26 adult female athymic, T cell–deficient nude rats (Harlan Laboratories) weighing 180–200 g were used in this study. The animals were deeply anesthetized using a combination (2 ml/kg) of ketamine (25 mg/ml), xylazine (1.3 mg/ml), and acepromazine (0.25 mg/ml) under aseptic conditions. All 26 rats received a right C5 hemisection as described previously (5, 50). Briefly, following C5 dorsal laminectomy, the dura was cut longitudinally and retracted. A 1.5-mm-long block of the right spinal cord was excised using a combination of iridectomy scissors and microaspiration, with visual verification to ensure complete transection ventrally, medially, and laterally. The lesion was closed, and the subjects were treated with the antibiotics ampicillin (3–5 mg/kg/day) via a s.c. daily injection for 1 to 2 weeks and amoxicillin and sulfamethoxazole in the drinking water (0.5 mg/ml) continuously until sacrificed.

Two subjects died one day after C5 hemisection, and one animal was perfused one week after C5 hemisection due to systemic illness (prior to grafting); none of the animals died after stem cell grafting. The remaining 23 subjects were randomly divided into human NSC graft (n = 18) or control (n = 5) groups. Two weeks later, cultured human H9-NSCs were trypsinized, washed with PBS, and resuspended at a concentration of 250,000 cells/μl. Cells were mixed into a fibrin matrix containing a growth factor cocktail to promote survival and retention in the lesion site, as previously described (4, 5). The fibrin and growth cocktail alone (lacking NSCs, in controls) or human NSCs (5 μl) in the fibrin and growth factor cocktail were microinjected into the subacute lesion cavity using a pulled glass micropipette with an inner diameter of 40 μm, connected to a Picospritzer II (General Valve). Cells were injected into 6 sites encompassing the lesioned hemicord: 2 side-by-side injections were made at the center of the lesion cavity, spaced 0.5 mm apart (in the mediolateral plane); 2 side-by-side injections were made 0.5 mm rostral to the center of the lesion site, spaced 0.5 mm apart (in the mediolateral plane); and 2 side-by-side injections were made 0.5 mm caudal to the center of the lesion site, spaced 0.5 mm apart (in the mediolateral plane). Approximately 1 μl cell matrix per site was injected, for a total volume of approximately 5 to 6 μl. Injections were stopped if reflux occurred. After human NSC transplantation or vehicle injection, the animals were sacrificed at different time points as a time-course study of NSC survival, differentiation, and maturation: 1 month (n = 3); 3 months (n = 3); 6 months (n = 5); 12 months (n = 3 for the NSC group and n = 5 for the controls); and 18 months (n = 4).

Functional testing. Forepaw placement was examined on a gridwalk task. Footfalls were measured in 5-minute test sessions recorded on video as animals walked on a 38 cm2 plastic-coated wire mesh field containing 3-cm2 openings. Each forepaw was scored for the total number of steps and the total number of missteps. Step and misstep numbers were added to obtain the total number of placements. By convention, the right forepaw correct placement was calculated by dividing the number of steps by the total number of placements (steps plus missteps) (5, 51). Functional testing was performed for all animals surviving to 12 months (7 grafted animals and 5 controls) and continued for an additional 6 months for 4 grafted animals. The lesioned control animals did not continue functional testing beyond 12 months, because they had reached a preplanned anatomical endpoint for comparison with grafted animals. Initial testing was performed 1.5 weeks after C5 hemisection to obtain post-lesion scores, and then testing was performed monthly for 4 months and at least bimonthly thereafter (5, 51, 52).

Anatomical analysis. Rats were transcardially perfused with 4% paraformaldehyde in 0.1 M phosphate buffer (pH = 7.4) and post-fixed overnight. Spinal cords and brains were dissected out and transferred to 30% sucrose for 72 hours. A 12-mm length of spinal cord containing the NSC graft in the middle was entirely sectioned horizontally through its ventral-to-dorsal axis on a cryostat set at 30-μm thickness, and the horizontal sections were serially collected into 24-well plates for immunohistochemical analysis. In addition, the remaining spinal cord was blocked into 1- to 2-mm segments at C2, C8, T6, T12, and L4 spinal cord levels for coronal sections, and the whole right hemisphere of the brain was sectioned sagittally and collected into 24-well plates. Free-floating spinal cord and brain sections were processed for immunohistochemical analysis with the following primary antibodies: (a) GFP rabbit polyclonal antibody (A6455; Invitrogen, Thermo Fisher Scientific; 1:3,000) and GFP chicken polyclonal antibody (ab13970; Abcam; 1:3,000) for GFP labeling to assess grafted cell survival, differentiation, and processes outgrowth; (b) hNu mouse monoclonal antibody (MAB1281, clone 235-1; EMD Millipore; 1:200) for human nuclei labeling to assess grafted human cell bodies; (c) rabbit polyclonal antibody (ab16667, Abcam; 1:500) for Ki67 labeling to assess proliferating cells; d) mouse monoclonal antibody (10C2; Gene Tex; 1:500) for neural cell markers, including human-specific nestin; goat polyclonal DCX antibody (sc-8066; Santa Cruz Biotechnology Inc.; 1:1,000) for immature neurons; Hu human antibody for immature and mature neurons (1:1,000; a gift of Robert Darnel, Rockefeller University, New York, New York, USA) (25); Tuj1 mouse monoclonal antibody (MO15013; Neuromics; 1:200) for immature and mature neurons; NeuN mouse monoclonal antibody (ab104224, clone 1B7; Abcam; 1:1,000) for mature neuronal nuclei; goat polyclonal choline acetyltransferase (ChAT) antibody (AB144P; EMD Millipore; 1:200) for mature spinal motor neurons; human-specific NF-70 mouse monoclonal antibody (MAB5294, clone DP5 2.7.3; EMD Millipore; 1:1,500) to label human axons; 5-HT rabbit polyclonal antibody (20080; ImmunoStar; 1:10,000) for mature raphespinal neurons and axons; mouse monoclonal Syn antibody (MAB5258, clone SY38; EMD Millipore; 1:1,000) for presynaptic proteins expressed on both human and rodent synapses; hSyn mouse monoclonal antibody (NBP1-19222, clone EP10, Novus; 1:1,500) for human presynaptic proteins; vGlut1/2 mouse monoclonal antibody (MAB5502, clone 3C10.2, MAB5504, clone 8G9.2, Chemicon; 1:1,000) to label glutamatergic terminals; glutamic acid decarboxylase 65 or 67 (GAD65/67) to label GABAergic neurons/terminals (GAD65 goat polyclonal antibody, catalog AF2247, from R&D Systems, or GAD67 mouse monoclonal antibody, catalog MAB5406, clone 1G10.2, from EMD Millipore; 1:1,000); PSD-95 rabbit polyclonal antibody (ab18258, Abcam; 1:500) to label postsynapse density; GPHN rabbit polyclonal antibody (ab32206, Abcam; 1:1,000) to label postsynapse density; GFAP mouse monoclonal antibody (MAB360, clone GA5, EMDMillipore; 1:1,500) to label astrocytes; human-specific GFAP (hGFAP) rabbit polyclonal antibody (TA302094; OriGene; 1:1,000); APC mouse monoclonal antibody (OP80, clone CC-1; Oncogene; 1:800) to label oligodendrocytes; Oligo2 rabbit polyclonal antibody (18953; IBL; 1:200) to label immature and mature oligodendrocytes; vimentin mouse monoclonal antibody (MAB3400, clone V9; EMD Millipore; 1:80) to label immature oligodendrocytes; NG2 rabbit polyclonal antibody (AB5320; EMD Millipore; 1:400) to label immature oligodendrocytes; CNPase mouse monoclonal antibody (NE1020, clone SMI-91; EMD Millipore; 1:200) to label immature oligodendrocytes; PDGFR-α goat polyclonal antibody (sc-31178; Santa Cruz Biotechnology Inc.; 1:500) to label immature oligodendrocytes; GalC mouse monoclonal antibody (MAB342, clone mGalC; EMD Millipore; 1:100) to label immature oligodendrocytes; A2B5 mouse monoclonal antibody (ab-53521, clone 105; Abcam; 1:100) to label glial progenitors; myelin basic protein (MBP) rabbit polyclonal antibody (AB980; EMD Millipore; 1:250) to label myelin; and nestin mouse monoclonal antibody (556309, clone rat 401; BD Biosciences; 1:200) to label NSCs. Sections were incubated overnight at 4°C for primary antibodies individually or in combination and then incubated with Alexa 488–, 594–, or 647–conjugated goat or donkey secondary antibodies (Invitrogen, Thermo Fisher Scientific; 1:500) for 2.5 hours at room temperature. The sections were then washed, mounted on uncoated slides, and coverslipped with Fluoromount-G (SouthernBiotech).

The NSC graft area was measured using ImageJ software (NIH) on images of fixed box size at 1,600 × 1,200 pixels and ×20 magnification, using every sixth horizontal section that contained GFP-expressing graft. The pixel value was converted into mm2 to obtain the average graft area in mm2 per section. The ratio of Hu+ neurons in the NSC graft was determined by counting individual cells labeled for Hu within a fixed box size of 1,024 × 1,024 pixels in confocal images at ×600 magnification within the graft, divided by the total number of cells per sample box labeled with the human nuclear antigen hNu. Two randomly selected fields from the graft epicenter in two randomly selected horizontal sections were counted in each subject for each label. Exposure times were adjusted such that the brightest cell in each image was just below saturation. For each animal, 2 sections were quantified, with 1 grayscale image from both the rostral and caudal halves of the graft, for a total of 4 images per animal. For quantification of the size of Hu+ and NeuN+ neurons, images were converted to 8-bit and cropped to an 800 × 800 pixel region in the center of the original 1,024 × 1,024 pixel images. The dimensions of the cropped images were 155 × 155 μm. Each Hu+ or NeuN+ cell was outlined with the freehand tool and measured for area. Cells that extended to the borders of the image were not counted. The areas of Hu+ or NeuN+ cells in each animal were averaged and converted from pixels to square micrometers to produce the average Hu or NeuN size value.

The peak Hu and NeuN fluorescence intensity of grafted cells was quantified using ImageJ. A ×400 image was captured from horizontal sections in areas containing both the rostral and caudal halves of each graft and in which the brightest, most homogenous distribution of NeuN+ cells could be found. An exposure time of 141 ms was used for all images. Bright, relatively large, and in-focus cell perimeters were outlined freehand, and an adjacent background area was selected for each cell. Corrected total cell fluorescence was calculated by subtracting the product of the area of a cell and the mean gray value of its respective background selection from the integrated density of the cell. A total of 20 cells from 2 sections were analyzed for each subject.

For estimation of the total number of Hu+ and NeuN+ neurons, 2 sections per subject were imaged at ×200 using a Keyence BZ-X710 automated fluorescence microscope. Each graft region was imaged in its entirety by stitching together full-focused, 960 × 720 pixel images captured automatically on the basis of 4 edge points representing the furthest extent of the graft (defined by dense GFP signal) in each x–y direction. At each edge point, the top and bottom planes of the Z-stack to be captured were set. A slice interval of 1.5 μm was used for all images. The exposure was set to a point at which the brightest Hu+ or NeuN+ cell in the graft was just below saturation. Images were captured in both 488-nm (GFP) and 594-nm (Hu or NeuN) channels during each run. Images were then analyzed using Fiji software (ImageJ). Graft regions were outlined with the Polygon Selection tool. The graft border was defined as the edge of continuous, dense, and homogenous GFP signal. Ectopic GFP+ regions were not included as part of the graft. The area outside of the graft was then cleared from the image, and the red Hu or NeuN channel was isolated for analysis. A series of repeating 400 × 400 pixel regions of interest (ROIs) was then superimposed on the image, with 400 pixels between ROIs on the x axis, and 200 pixels on the y axis, resulting in one-third sampling of the graft area in each image. Within each ROI, Hu+ or NeuN+ cells with visible nucleoli contained entirely within the cropped graft were counted. Cells lying on the border of the ROI were only counted on the top and right edges. All ROIs containing any amount of graft area were quantified. The graft area was measured by setting the brightness threshold between 1 and 255, eliminating all pixels with a brightness value of 0 (the cropped out area of the original image), and using the Measure function. For each image, the number of Hu+ or NeuN+ cells was divided by the area of the graft in that image and averaged with the values for the other image from that subject to obtain the average Hu or NeuN density as number/square pixel. This density was then converted to the number of neurons/mm2 and multiplied by the average total graft area and the total number of sections per subject to obtain the estimated total number of neurons/graft.

To estimate the total number of human cells in grafts (labeled for hNu), we calculated the ratio of Hu-labeled neurons to total hNu-labeled human nuclei in thin (1-μm) double-labeled (hNu/Hu) sections at ×600 magnification. Ratios were quantified from 2 anatomical regions per graft, and regions were pseudo-randomly selected by StereoInvestigator software. The total number of Hu-labeled cells per graft was divided by the ratio of Hu/hNu as follows: total number of human cells = (total number of Hu neurons)/(ratio of Hu/hNu). This procedure was used because individual hNu-labeled cells could not be individually resolved and quantified due to their high packing density, whereas Hu-labeled neurons could be individually resolved and quantified.

Glial cell differentiation was determined by counting individual cells labeled for GFAP and APC within a fixed box size of 1,024 × 1,024 pixels at ×400 magnification within the graft, divided by the total number of cells per sample box labeled with the human nuclear antigen hNu. Two randomly selected fields from the graft epicenter were counted in every 12th section in each animal for each label. The number of GFAP- and APC-labeled cells was counted in each grafted animal and divided by the mean number of hNu-labeled nuclei in the sampled field. Similar methods were used to quantify Ki67-labeled cells divided by the number of hNu+ cells to obtain the percentage of Ki67 cells in the graft and at the C8 spinal cord level.

The ratio of migrating human cells expressing the glial marker hGFAP was determined by counting hGFAP and hNu double-labeled cells and dividing by the total number of hNu cells from ×400 Z-stack images taken from C8 coronal sections. The images were taken from 3 areas of the right-sided spinal cord white matter in which migrating, GFP-labeled cells were located: the dorsal columns, ventral white matter, and lateral white matter. The ratio of GFAP labeled glia in each area was averaged for each subject.

The number of GFP-labeled human axon profiles in gray matter of C8 coronal sections was counted from a ×400 Z-stack image in the medial central gray region including laminae 5–7, which human axons predominately innervated; there was no human glial cell migration in this region. Quantification of 2 coronal sections was done, and an average axonal profile number was obtained by adding total axon numbers in each of 2 sections and dividing by 2 (the number of sampled sections per animal). In addition, the number of axons in the whole right side of spinal cord white matter from two T12 coronal sections per subject was manually counted and averaged. One subject that survived 18 months was excluded because of the presence of glial processes at the T12 level.

The density of 5-HT–labeled serotonergic axons penetrating grafts in lesion sites was quantified as previously described (53). Briefly, a series of 1-in-12 sections was labeled for 5-HT to visualize serotonergic axons. The rostral lesion/graft border was identifiable as a region of GFP-labeled grafted cells that also expressed NeuN (graft-derived neurons did not migrate from the lesion site). The number of pixels occupied by graft at ×100 magnification was measured. The immunolabeled 5-HT axons within the graft were converted to black and white images, and the thresholding values of images were chosen, such that only immunolabeled axons were measured and light, nonspecific background labeling was not detected. The total number of 5-HT–labeled pixels was divided by the graft area to obtain the mean axon density per pixel of graft.

To assess synapse formation between human axonal terminals and host neurons, a segment of spinal cord at the T3 level from two 3-month surviving and two 18-month surviving animals was refixed with 4% paraformaldehyde and 0.25% glutaraldehyde overnight. Horizontal sections were cut on a vibratome set at 50-μm intervals and processed for light-level observation of GFP immunolabeling using DAB and nickel chloride following the methods of Knott et al. (54). The host spinal cord gray matter containing GFP-labeled axons was then microscopically dissected and post-fixed with 1% osmium tetroxide, dehydrated, and embedded in Durcupan resin (Sigma-Aldrich). These samples were sectioned at a thickness of 60 nm using an ultramicrotome. Individual BDA-labeled axons or axonal terminals were located and assessed using an FEI 200KV Sphera microscope at the UCSD CryoElectron Microscopy Core Facility.

Statistics. For all quantification procedures, observers were blinded to the nature of the experimental manipulation. Comparisons among groups were tested by ANOVA (JMP software) at a designated significance level of P < 0.05 and followed by Fisher’s exact post-hoc test between individual groups. Data are presented as the mean ± SEM. For behavioral analysis, repeated-measures ANOVA was used to assess group differences over time, with Fisher’s exact post-hoc test.

Study approval. All the animal experiments were approved by the IACUC of the VA–San Diego Healthcare System, and NIH guidelines for laboratory animal care and safety were strictly followed.