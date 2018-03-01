Hypothalamic ER–associated degradation regulates POMC maturation, feeding, and age-associated obesity

Sel1L-Hrd1 ERAD expression in POMC neurons is responsive to physiological feeding signals. Hrd1 is ubiquitously expressed in the cytoplasm of neuronal cells throughout the brain, but is highly enriched in the hypothalamic arcuate nucleus (ARC) and ventromedial hypothalamus (VMH), both of which are critical regions for feeding behavior (40) (Figure 1A, with negative control staining in Supplemental Figure 1A). POMC neurons are predominantly located in the ARC of the hypothalamus and are key mediators of the leptin effect in vivo. A negative control with irrelevant antibody IgG is shown in Supplemental Figure 1A. Feeding induced mRNA levels of both Pomc and Sel1L in the ARC, but not of the ER chaperone BiP (Supplemental Figure 1B). Using POMC-eGFP reporter mice with GFP-labeled POMC neurons (41), we also found that Hrd1 protein levels were significantly increased in POMC neurons in the ARC in response to refeeding following an overnight fast, but were not increased in non-POMC neurons (Figure 1B). Moreover, injection of leptin induced Pomc gene expression after 6 hours, as expected, but also induced Sel1L-Hrd1 ERAD gene expression (Supplemental Figure 1C). These data demonstrate that Sel1L-Hrd1 ERAD is expressed in POMC neurons and is responsive to physiological cues.

Figure 1 POMC neuron–specific Sel1LPOMC mice develop age-associated obesity and hyperleptinemia. (A) Representative images of immunohistochemical staining of Hrd1 in the brains of 7-week-old C57BL/6J mice on LFD (n = 2 each group). Zoomed-in images of ARC and thalamus are shown on the right. 3V, third ventricle. Representative images of negative control IgG are shown in Supplemental Figure 1A. (B) Representative images of Hrd1 staining in the ARC of 7-week-old POMC-eGFP reporter mice after an overnight fast with or without 6-hour refeeding. Quantitation of Hrd1 signals in POMC neurons (green arrows) and non-POMC neurons (white arrows) shown on the right (n = 2 mice each group, 70 neurons each mouse). (C) Representative images of Hrd1 staining in the ARC of 8-week-old Sel1LPOMC;POMC-eGFP and control Sel1LPOMC/+;POMC-eGFP mice on LFD (n = 3–4 each group). Green arrows point to POMC neurons; white arrows point to non-POMC neurons. (D) Quantitation of Hrd1 level shown in C in POMC and non-POMC neurons in the ARC (n = 70 and n = 100 neurons per mouse, n = 3–4 mice each). (E and F) Growth curve of Sel1Lfl/fl (n = 5), heterozygous Sel1LPOMC/+ (Sel1Lfl/+;Pomc-Cre, n = 3), and Sel1LPOMC mice (n = 7) on LFD. In E, a green dotted line marks the age at which Sel1LPOMC mice became significantly more obese. (G) Body weight of 10- and 40-week-old mice on LFD. (H) Representative image of 40-week-old mice on LFD. (I) Body composition of 10-week-old (n = 3 each) and 40-week-old (n = 6–7 each) male mice on LFD. (J and K) Representative images of peripheral tissues (J) and H&E images of peripheral tissues (K) from 40-week-old mice (n = 3 each group). gWAT, gonadal WAT. (L and M) Serum leptin (L) and insulin (M) levels of 8- and 40-week-old mice of both sexes fed ad libitum LFD (n = approximately 4–6 each group). Values are shown as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001, 2-way ANOVA.

Sel1LPOMC mice develop age-associated obesity and hyperleptinemia. To delineate the role of ERAD in POMC neurons, we generated Sel1LPOMC mice by crossing Sel1Lfl/fl mice with the Pomc-Cre driver line, with Cre-negative Sel1Lfl/fl or heterozygous Sel1LPOMC/+ littermates as controls. Additionally, we crossed Sel1LPOMC mice with the POMC-eGFP reporter mice to generate Sel1LPOMC or control heterozygous Sel1LPOMC/+ mice with GFP-labeled POMC neurons. Consistent with previous findings on the indispensable role of Sel1L in Hrd1 stability (29, 33–35), deletion of Sel1L significantly reduced the levels of Hrd1 by over 60% specifically in the POMC neurons (Figure 1, C and D).

On LFD (13% calories from fat) ad libitum, both sexes of Sel1Lfl/fl and Sel1LPOMC mice had comparable weight for the first 3 months of age (Figure 1, E and F). However, while gross appearance was similar, histology showed that white adipose tissue (WAT) and brown adipose tissue (BAT) from Sel1LPOMC mice had relatively larger lipid droplets by 10 weeks of age (Supplemental Figure 2A). Around 15 weeks of age, both male and female Sel1LPOMC mice developed age-associated obesity (Figure 1, E and F). By 40 weeks of age, Sel1LPOMC mice reached 50 g body weight compared with 25–30 g of Sel1Lfl/fl littermates (Figure 1, G and H) and fat mass in Sel1LPOMC mice had expanded to nearly 50% of body weight (Figure 1I and Supplemental Figure 2B). Tissues such as BAT, liver, and WAT were enlarged, with a large proportion of lipids in 40-week-old Sel1LPOMC mice (Figure 1, J and K, and Supplemental Figure 2C). Of note, POMC neuron–specific Sel1L heterozygous (Sel1LPOMC/+) mice exhibited body weight and body composition comparable to those of Sel1Lfl/fl littermates (Figure 1, E and F, and Supplemental Figure 2B), suggesting that 1 copy of Sel1L is sufficient for ERAD function in POMC neurons.

At 8 to 12 weeks of age, nonobese Sel1LPOMC mice were equally glucose tolerant and insulin sensitive compared with Sel1Lfl/fl littermates (Supplemental Figure 3, A–C). However, at approximately 20–23 weeks of age, when Sel1LPOMC mice became obese (Supplemental Figure 3A), they became insulin resistant, but remained glucose tolerant (Supplemental Figure 3, D and E). Serum leptin and insulin levels were comparable between the 2 cohorts at 8 weeks of age, but thereafter, Sel1LPOMC mice developed hyperleptinemia and hyperinsulinemia (Figure 1, L and M). Thus, Sel1L deficiency in POMC neurons leads to age-associated adiposity accompanied by hyperleptinemia, hyperinsulinemia, and insulin resistance.

Sel1LPOMC mice are hyperphagic, with impaired leptin response. We next investigated how Sel1L deficiency in POMC neurons leads to age-associated obesity, first by measuring food intake and metabolic rates of Sel1LPOMC mice. Even at 8 weeks of age, when their body weights were similar to those of Sel1Lfl/fl littermates, Sel1LPOMC mice consumed significantly more food on a daily basis (Figure 2A). If Sel1LPOMC mice were restricted to the same amount of food consumed by WT mice (i.e., restricted feeding), obese Sel1LPOMC mice demonstrated a significant reduction in body weight (Figure 2B). When free access to food was reintroduced, Sel1LPOMC mice quickly regained body weight to levels similar to those of Sel1LPOMC mice fed ad libitum throughout the experiment (Figure 2B). These data suggest that overeating indeed was responsible for age-associated obesity in Sel1LPOMC mice.

Figure 2 Sel1LPOMC mice exhibit hyperphagia with impaired leptin sensitivity. (A) Daily food consumption of 8- and 40-week-old mice on LFD (n = approximately 5–6 each group). (B) Body weight of 30-week-old Sel1LPOMC mice under food restricted for 4 weeks (red line) followed by 1-week ad libitum on LFD (black line) or ad libitum LFD for 5 weeks (black line) (n = 3 each group). Sel1Lfl/fl mice fed ad libitum LFD were included as controls (white circles). For clarity, only statistical analyses comparing restricted feeding to ad libitum for Sel1LPOMC mice are shown. (C and D) Meal number (C) and size (D) of 8-week-old mice on LFD (n = 3–4 each group) as measured using the CLAMS metabolic cages. (E–I) Leptin response analyses in which mice approximately 7 to 9 weeks old were i.p. injected daily with leptin (2 mg/kg body weight) for 3 days and then perfused with fixative 30 minutes after the last injection. (E) Schematic diagram for the experiment. BW, body weight. (F) Cumulative food intake and (G) percentage of body weight change following 3 daily vehicle (saline) and leptin injections of 8-week-old mice (n = approximately 6–8 each group). (H and I) Representative images of immunofluorescent staining of pY705 STAT3 in the ARC of POMC-eGFP mice with or without Sel1L (n = 2 each group). Quantitation of the percentage of pY705 STAT3-positive POMC neurons of total POMC neurons in the ARC are shown in I. Values are shown as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001, 2-way ANOVA (C, D, F, G) or Student’s t test (A, B, I).

Daily food intake is a factor of both the size and frequency of meals. A normal diurnal rhythm of eating was observed in Sel1Lfl/fl littermates at the age of 8 weeks (Figure 2C). Interestingly, loss of Sel1L in POMC neurons led to increased meal frequency during both day and night (Figure 2C). The total amount of food consumed in 12 hours was significantly higher in Sel1LPOMC mice at night (Figure 2D). However, the metabolic rate of Sel1LPOMC mice, as measured by O 2 consumption and CO 2 production (normalized to lean mass), was not different from that of their Sel1Lfl/fl littermates at 8 weeks of age (Supplemental Figure 4A). Respiratory exchange ratio (RER) and physical activity were also comparable between the 2 cohorts at 8 weeks of age (Supplemental Figure 4B). These parameters remained unchanged between the 2 cohorts, even at 40 weeks of age (Supplemental Figure 4, C and D).

Hypothalamic POMC neurons mediate leptin’s effect on food intake and body weight in the paraventricular nucleus (PVN) of the hypothalamus (41–43). To provide direct evidence linking Sel1L in POMC neurons to leptin signaling, we tested the leptin response in cohorts of 8-week-old animals (Figure 2E). Daily injection of leptin for 3 days significantly reduced food intake and body weight in Sel1Lfl/fl mice, but not in Sel1LPOMC mice (Figure 2, F and G), indicating an impaired leptin response in Sel1LPOMC mice. However, leptin induced tyrosine phosphorylation of the transcription factor STAT3 (pY705 STAT3) in a similar number of POMC neurons between the cohorts (Figure 2, H and I), suggesting that the immediate leptin downstream signaling pathway in POMC neurons may not be significantly affected by Sel1L deficiency. Taken together, these data demonstrate that Sel1L deficiency in POMC neurons leads to age-associated obesity due to overeating, partially due to impaired leptin response at a step downstream of pY-STAT3.

Sel1LPOMC mice do not exhibit elevated inflammation or cell death in the ARC. As neuronal UPR and inflammation have been linked to diet-induced obesity in mice (44), we next asked whether similar associations may be present in our LFD cohorts. We measured Xbp1 mRNA splicing in the ARC of mice at 8 weeks of age and found that there was a slight, but not significant, increase in Xbp1 mRNA splicing in Sel1LPOMC mice (Figure 3A). Phosphorylation of UPR sensor IRE1α and protein kinase RNA-like endoplasmic reticulum kinase (PERK) downstream effector eIF2α at 8 weeks was modestly increased in the ARC of Sel1LPOMC mice compared with that in WT littermates (Supplemental Figure 5, A and B). Of note, IRE1α protein levels were increased in the absence of Sel1L, consistent with findings that IRE1α is an ERAD substrate (34, 35). Also at 8 weeks of age, BiP protein levels were doubled in the ARC of Sel1LPOMC mice (Supplemental Figure 5, A and B). At 40 weeks of age, UPR activation was less evident (Figure 3A and Supplemental Figure 5, A and B). Collectively, these data demonstrate that Sel1L deficiency triggers a low level of ER stress in the ARC that appears adapted with age.

Figure 3 Sel1L deficiency in POMC neurons is not associated with elevated inflammation and cell death in ARC. (A) Reverse transcriptase PCR (RT-PCR) analysis of Xbp1 mRNA splicing (u, unspliced; s, spliced) in ARC with quantitation shown on the right (n = 2–3 each group). Liver samples from mice injected with thapsigargin (Tg) were included as positive controls. (B) Western blot analysis of unphosphorylated and phosphorylated JNK (p-JNK) in the hypothalamus of 10-week-old mice on LFD with quantitation on the right (n = 3 each group, experiment was performed in duplicate). (C) Representative images of TUNEL analysis in the ARC of 8-week-old mice on LFD (n = approximately 4–5 each group). Quantitation of TUNEL-positive cells in ARC is shown in Supplemental Figure 5G. (D) Representative immunofluorescent images of GFP-positive POMC neurons in the ARC of 8-week-old Sel1LPOMC;POMC-eGFP and control Sel1LPOMC/+;POMC-eGFP mice on LFD with quantitation of the numbers of GFP-positive neurons in central ARC (bregma, –1.58/–1.94 mm) shown in E (n = 3–4 each group). Values are shown as mean ± SEM. Student’s t test was used.

Next, we checked inflammatory status and cell death in the ARC. There was no difference in the phosphorylation of JNK (Figure 3B) as well as other inflammatory genes in the ARC of Sel1LPOMC mice compared with WT littermates (Supplemental Figure 5, C and D), suggesting that the inflammatory tone of the ARC is not affected by Sel1L deficiency. Cell death, as measured by TUNEL staining and Western blot analysis of caspase 3 cleavage, was not detected in the ARC of Sel1LPOMC mice at either 8 or 40 weeks of age (Figure 3C, Supplemental Figure 5, E and F; quantitation shown in Supplemental Figure 5, G and H). Using Pomc-eGFP reporter mice, we found that Sel1LPOMC mice had a similar number of POMC neurons in the ARC (Figure 3, D and E). Hence, we conclude that the effect of Sel1L in POMC neurons on systemic energy metabolism is accompanied by a mild early ER stress response and is uncoupled from inflammation or loss of POMC neurons.

Intracellular retention of POMC in the absence of Sel1L. Since neither inflammation nor cell death in the ARC was apparent in Sel1LPOMC mice, we sought to explain the onset of obesity by other mechanisms. Given the role of POMC-derived neuropeptides in systemic energy homeostasis (6), we examined POMC maturation and trafficking using immunofluorescent staining for POMC (Figure 4A). Immunostaining using POMC-specific antibody revealed intracellular accumulation of POMC protein in Sel1LPOMC neurons in the ARC (Figure 4B). Quantitation of POMC signal in neuronal cell body and axon in the ARC are shown in Supplemental Figure 6A. This was further confirmed using 2 additional POMC antibodies specific for neuropeptides β-endorphin and ACTH (panels 2 vs. 4 in Figure 4, D and E). In contrast, Pomc mRNA levels were unchanged or slightly reduced in the ARC of Sel1LPOMC mice (Figure 4F), pointing to a defect in posttranslational POMC maturation in the absence of Sel1L.

Figure 4 Intracellular retention of POMC in the absence of Sel1L. (A) Schematic diagram showing specific domains and processing derivatives of POMC recognized by various antibodies. SP, signal peptide; β-endo, β-endorphin. (B–E) Representative immunofluorescence images of (B) POMC as a prohormone (n = 5–6 each) in the ARC of mice approximately 5 to 10 weeks of age, (C) α-MSH in the axons of POMC neurons in the PVN of mice approximately 5 to 10 weeks of age (n = 4 each), (D) β-endorphin (n = 4–5 in each), and (E) ACTH (n = 2-3 each) in the ARC and DMH of mice approximately 5 to 8 weeks of age fed ad libitum LFD. White arrows indicate staining in the cell bodies of POMC neurons. Quantitation of POMC and neuropeptide signal intensity in cell bodies and axons are shown in Supplemental Figure 6, A–B. (F) Pomc mRNA level in the ARC of mice approximately 5 to 8 weeks of age fed ad libitum LFD (n = 4 each). (G) α-MSH levels in the hypothalamus of mice approximately 6 to 7 weeks of age, measured by ELISA (n = 3 each group). (H) Cumulative food intake in 8-week-old mice injected daily i.p. with α-MSH (1 mg/kg body weight) for 3 days (n = approximately 5–7 each group). Vehicle, saline. Values are shown as mean ± SEM. *P < 0.05, Student’s t test (F and G) or 2-way ANOVA (H).

The axons of POMC neurons project through the hypothalamus, especially the dorsomedial hypothalamus (DMH) and PVN (45). We next examined POMC processing using antibodies specific for POMC-derived endoproteolytic cleavage products: α-MSH, ACTH, and β-endorphin (Figure 4A). The immunostaining of α-MSH showed a punctate pattern, presumably in secretory granules in the axons of POMC neurons, in the PVN of WT mice (Figure 4C). In contrast, α-MSH was largely absent in the PVN of Sel1LPOMC mice (Figure 4C). Importantly, the reduction of α-MSH staining in Sel1LPOMC neurons was even more pronounced than that observed in leptin receptor–deficient db/db mice (Figure 4C), indicating that impaired leptin signaling alone cannot account for the dramatic reduction of POMC-derived peptides in Sel1LPOMC axons. Similarly, staining of β-endorphin and ACTH in the ARC and DMH was evident and punctate in POMC-WT axons, but was markedly decreased in Sel1LPOMC axons (panels 3 vs. 1, Figure 4, D and E). Quantitation of α-MSH, β-endorphin, and ACTH signal intensity in the axons is shown in Supplemental Figure 6B. Finally, in the absence of Sel1L, POMC (stained by the β-endorphin antibody) was accumulated in the ER, as demonstrated by the colocalization with ER chaperone XTP3-B (Supplemental Figure 6, C and D). The accumulation of XTP3-B protein levels in Sel1LPOMC neurons was again consistent with a mild adaptive ER stress response to ERAD deficiency.

To further demonstrate the defect in POMC processing in Sel1LPOMC neurons, we next performed the following 2 experiments. First, we measured the concentration of α-MSH in the hypothalamus using α-MSH–specific ELISA and found that α-MSH levels were indeed markedly reduced in Sel1LPOMC mice (Figure 4G). Moreover, administration of recombinant α-MSH reversed hyperphagia of Sel1LPOMC mice at 8 weeks of age (Figure 4H). Taken together, these data demonstrate that a primary defect caused by Sel1L deficiency in POMC neurons is a profound ER retention of POMC, resulting in a greatly diminished formation of mature, bioactive POMC-processing products.

POMC is an endogenous substrate of Sel1L-Hrd1 ERAD. We next explored how Sel1L regulates POMC maturation in the ER using several biochemical approaches. In line with in vivo findings, deletion of either Sel1L or Hrd1 in the neural crest cell line Neuro2A (N2a), a commonly used model system to study POMC trafficking and processing (46), led to a large intracellular accumulation of POMC protein (Figure 5A). Treatment with the proteasomal inhibitor MG132 in WT cells increased POMC protein levels so that they were similar to those in ERAD-deficient cells (Figure 5B). As mRNA levels of transfected POMC were the same among samples in both experiments (Supplemental Figure 6, E and F), these data suggest that Sel1L-Hrd1 ERAD is a major mediator of normal ER POMC protein turnover. Second, HRD1 overexpression in HEK293T cells greatly enhanced POMC polyubiquitination (lanes 1 vs. 2, Figure 5C), which further accumulated following MG132 treatment (lanes 1 vs. 4, Figure 5C). These data suggest that Hrd1 is sufficient to ubiquitinate and target a fraction of POMC for proteasomal degradation. Conversely, loss of HRD1 markedly decreased POMC polyubiquitination below the level of that seen in WT cells (lanes 3 vs. 4, Figure 5D). Of note, polyubiquitinated POMC was only visible in the presence of the proteasomal inhibitor bortezomib (lanes 1 and 2 vs. 3 and 4, Figure 5D), suggesting that ordinarily, ubiquitinated POMC is quickly degraded by proteasomes. Hence, these studies demonstrate that POMC is an endogenous ERAD substrate and that Sel1L-Hrd1 ERAD is responsible for targeting a fraction of POMC molecules for proteasomal degradation.

Figure 5 POMC is an endogenous ERAD substrate and forms aggregates in the absence of ERAD. (A and B) Steady-state protein levels of POMC in WT and ERAD-deficient N2a cells transfected with POMC-WT-Flag. In B, proteasomal inhibitor MG132 was added for the last 2 hours. mRNA levels of Pomc in A and B are shown in Supplemental Figure 6, E–F. (C and D) Ubiquitination of POMC by HRD1 in gain- (C) and loss-of-function (D) systems: Western blot of ubiquitin in POMC-Flag immunoprecipitates of HEK293T cells transfected with POMC-WT-Flag with or without HRD1. MG132 (C) or bortezomib (D) was added for the last 2 hours. In D, quantitation of the ratio of ubiquitination (Ub) signal intensity to POMC band intensity is shown in the lower panels. (E) Western blot analysis of POMC-Flag immunoprecipitates in transfected WT and Hrd1–/– N2a cells under nonreducing (-β-ME) or reducing (+β-ME) SDS-PAGE. (F) Western blot analysis of endogenous POMC processing using ACTH antibody in POMC-expressing mouse pituitary tumor line AtT20 with or without Sel1L. (G) Representative confocal images of POMC in POMC-transfected WT and Sel1L–/– N2a cells. White arrows point to POMC-containing secretory granules, while yellow arrows point to perinuclear POMC. KDEL marks the ER. Representative data from at least 2 independent experiments are shown.

Notably, ERAD deficiency triggered the formation of high molecular-weight complexes of POMC, which were sensitive to the presence of the reducing agent β-mercaptoethanol (Figure 5E), indicating that in the absence of ERAD, POMC forms high molecular-weight complexes via disulfide bonds. Correspondingly, endogenous POMC processing in a mouse pituitary tumor cell line, AtT20, as demonstrated by the presence of intermediates, was attenuated in the absence of Sel1L (Figure 5F). Finally, to visualize the intracellular trafficking of POMC protein, we performed immunostaining followed by confocal microscopy in N2a cells. In line with previous studies (46, 47), POMC-containing secretory granules were detected throughout the cytoplasm in WT cells. In contrast, ERAD-deficient N2a cells demonstrated predominantly perinuclear staining of POMC (Figure 5G). Together, these data suggest that a fraction of POMC molecules is normally degraded by ERAD and that the absence of ERAD causes POMC to become trapped intracellularly.

Disease-associated POMC-C28F mutant forms aggregates that escape ERAD. The foregoing studies showed that Sel1L-Hrd1–mediated degradation of a fraction of POMC-WT molecules is required for the successful conformational maturation of another fraction of POMC-WT within the ER. To explore the clinical implications of these findings, we investigated the interaction between Sel1L-Hrd1 ERAD and POMC-C28F, a disease-associated mutant (Figure 6A) identified recently in patients with early onset obesity (16). POMC-WT accumulated by 9-fold in ERAD-deficient cells relative to that in WT HEK293T cells (lanes 1 vs. 3, Figure 6B). In contrast, POMC-C28F accumulated by less than 2-fold in ERAD-deficient cells compared with that in WT cells (lanes 2 vs. 4, Figure 6B), suggesting that the effect of ERAD on POMC-C28F protein turnover is less pronounced than that of POMC-WT. Consistently, the basal level of POMC-C28F protein was over 4-fold higher than that of POMC-WT when expressed in WT cells (lanes 1 vs. 2, Figure 6B). mRNA levels of POMC-WT and C28F were similar among the samples (Figure 6B), suggesting that changes in protein levels result from posttranscriptional regulation.

Figure 6 POMC-C28F readily forms disulfide bond–mediated aggregates. (A) Schematic diagram showing amino acid sequence of POMC 26–50 and the positions of 2 disulfide bonds and a free thiol in POMC-C28F. (B) Western blot analysis of steady-state levels of POMC proteins in WT and Hrd1–/– N2a cells transfected with POMC-WT and -C28F. mRNA levels of each sample are shown below. (C) Western blot analyses of ubiquitination following immunoprecipitation of POMC in HEK293T cells transfected with POMC-WT-Flag or POMC-C28F-Flag construct with or without HA-Ub, Myc-tagged HRD1-WT, or HRD1 E3 ligase-dead C2A mutant. (D) Representative confocal images of POMC in POMC-transfected WT and Sel1L–/– N2a cells. White arrows point to secreted POMC in granules, while yellow arrows point to perinuclear POMC, possibly in the form of aggregates. KDEL marks the ER. (E) Sucrose gradient fractionation (fractions 1–7 from top to bottom of gradient) of HEK293T cells expressing POMC-WT or -C28F under nonreducing (–β-ME) and reducing (+β-ME) SDS-PAGE. (F) Western blot analysis of Myc-tagged POMC in WT and Hrd1–/– N2a cells transfected with POMC-WT or -C28F under reducing and nonreducing SDS-PAGE. Red box marks HMW aggregates, while green box marks monomers and dimers. HMW, high molecular weight. (POMC) 2 , POMC dimers. Representative data from at least 2 independent experiments are shown.

Pointing to the requirement of Sel1L-Hrd1 ERAD in its turnover, POMC-C28F interacted with coexpressed HRD1 and was polyubiquitinated by HRD1 (lanes 5 vs. 6) in a manner that required the E3 ligase activity of HRD1 (lanes 6 vs. 7, Figure 6C). However, upon cycloheximide-mediated (CHX-mediated) translational blockade, POMC-C28F protein decayed more slowly than POMC-WT protein (Supplemental Figure 7A). These data suggest that, while a portion of POMC-C28F may serve as an ERAD substrate, POMC-C28F is not degraded as efficiently as POMC-WT.

Previous studies have suggested that nascent POMC may form 2 disulfide bridges involving C28–C50 and C34–C46 in the ER (47, 48) (Figure 6A). All 4 cysteines are highly conserved from frogs to humans (Supplemental Figure 7B). Like POMC-WT in Sel1L-deficient cells, the POMC-C28F mutant was trapped and accumulated in a perinuclear distribution even in ERAD-competent cells (Figure 6D). Sucrose fractionation assay revealed high molecular-weight aggregates in WT cells expressing POMC-C28F, whereas cells expressing POMC-WT contained predominantly monomers (Figure 6E). A similar pattern of protein aggregation for POMC-C28F was observed using nonreducing SDS-PAGE without prior sucrose fractionation (lanes 3 vs. 1, Figure 6F).

Highlighting the importance of ERAD in POMC-C28F quality control in the ER, ERAD deficiency selectively increased the disulfide-linked aggregation of POMC-C28F into large aggregates without apparent increase of POMC monomers or dimers (lanes 3 vs. 4, Figure 6F). In all of these studies, high molecular-weight complexes of POMC-C28F could be reduced to POMC monomers (and a small population of dimers) upon the addition of β-mercaptoethanol (Figure 6, E and F). Taken together, these data suggest that an important fraction of POMC-C28F mutant evades ERAD and forms high molecular-weight aggregates via aberrant disulfide bond formation.

Pathogenic POMC-C28F is completely rescued by intragenic suppressor mutation C50S. We evaluated the possibility that the C to F mutation in C28F (Figure 7A) may destabilize POMC protein due to the bulky side chain of F per se, hence leading to aggregation. We mutated cysteine 28 to serine (C28S) which has side-chain structure similar to that of cysteine, but without the thiol group. However, POMC-C28S formed aberrant disulfide-bonded aggregates similar to those formed by POMC-C28F (lanes 4 vs. 2, Supplemental Figure 7C). We next tested whether the expression of POMC-C28F may disturb the protein maturation of coexpressed POMC-WT in a dominant-negative manner. We coexpressed a combination of Myc- and Flag-tagged POMC and conducted immunoprecipitation to analyze protein aggregation. Indeed, Myc-tagged POMC-C28F formed aberrant high molecular-weight complexes with Flag-tagged POMC-WT in a disulfide bond–dependent manner (lanes 1 vs. 2, Figure 7B). Furthermore, the aberrant interaction and aggregation between POMC-WT-Flag and C28F-Myc worsened in the absence of ERAD (lanes 5 vs. 2, Figure 7B). Strikingly, the aberrant interaction of POMC-C28F-Myc with WT-Flag was abolished when the POMC-C28F was converted to a compound mutant also bearing C50S (lanes 3 vs. 2 and 6 vs. 5, Figure 7B).

Figure 7 Pathogenic POMC-C28F mutation is completely rescued by an intragenic suppressor mutation C50S. (A) Schematic diagram showing the sequence and positions of Cys residues in POMC-WT, C28F, and C28F/C50S. (B) Western blot analyses of POMC-Flag immunoprecipitates in HEK293T cells transfected with a combination of Myc- or Flag-tagged POMC under nonreducing (–β-ME) and reducing (+β-ME) SDS-PAGE. Two panels were from the same experiment at the same exposure time, with the irrelevant lanes in the middle cut off. (C) Sucrose gradient fractionation and Western blot analysis of HEK293T cells expressing POMC-C28F or -C28F/C50S under nonreducing (–β-ME) and reducing (+ β-ME) SDS-PAGE. (D) Metabolic labeling experiments to visualize the maturation of nascent POMC in HEK293T cells transfected with POMC-Myc. Cells were pulsed for 30 minutes and chased for the indicated times, followed by immunoprecipitation with anti-Myc agarose beads and separation on SDS-PAGE gels under nonreducing or reducing conditions and autoradiography. (E) Representative confocal images of POMC in POMC-transfected WT N2a cells. White arrows point to secreted POMC in granules, while yellow arrows point to perinuclear POMC, possibly in the form of aggregates. KDEL marks the ER. Representative data from at least 2 independent experiments shown.

To further understand how POMC-C28F/C50S (Figure 7A) abolishes the dominant-negative effect caused by C28F alone, we analyzed the self-aggregation ability of POMC-C28F/C50S. Addition of the C50S mutation completely abolished POMC-C28F aggregation, as demonstrated using either sucrose gradient analysis (Figure 7C) or nonreducing SDS-PAGE without fractionation (lanes 3 vs. 2, Supplemental Figure 7C and lanes 1 and 2 vs. 3 and 4, Supplemental Figure 8A), resulting in monomers similar to those seen for POMC-WT in WT cells (Figure 6E). The C50S mutation also abolished disulfide bond–mediated aggregation of POMC-C28S (lanes 5 vs. 4, Supplemental Figure 7C).

We next performed a pulse-chase experiment to visualize folding and maturation of newly synthesized POMC. Newly synthesized POMC-WT protein existed predominantly as monomers (lanes 2–4, Figure 7D). In contrast, nascent POMC-C28F formed mainly dimers and higher molecular-weight aggregates (lanes 5–6, Figure 7D), which was reversed by the additional intragenic C50S mutation.

Unlike POMC-C28F which aggregated in both WT and ERAD-deficient cells (Figure 6F), POMC-C28F/C50S did not aggregate even in ERAD-deficient cells (lanes 3 vs. 1, Supplemental Figure 8A). Confocal microscopy further revealed the anterograde transport of POMC-C28F/C50S to secretory granules in WT N2a cells in contrast with the perinuclear aggregation of POMC-C28F (Figure 7E) — indicating successful escape from ER quality control, leading to secretion of POMC-C28F/C50S. This observation is further supported by a previous study showing that the C28–C50 disulfide bridge is not required for trafficking of POMC to secretory granules (47). Finally, following translation blockade by CHX treatment, the intracellular levels of POMC-C28F/C50S protein declined faster than those of POMC-C28F (Supplemental Figure 8B), which is likely correlated with successful egress of POMC-C28F/C50S from the ER. Taken together, these studies demonstrate that an unpaired C50 residue renders POMC-C28F highly reactive to form aggregates via improper intermolecular disulfide bonds.