The endothelial cell receptor stabilin-2 regulates VWF-FVIII complex half-life and immunogenicity

LSECs contribute to the clearance of VWF and FVIII in vivo. To visually assess the contribution of LSECs to the clearance of VWF in vivo, we coated 100-nm fluorescent polystyrene microspheres with plasma-derived VWF (pdVWF; FVIII-free). Microsphere coating with VWF was assessed using cell and solid-phase binding assays (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI96400DS1). In this conformation, VWF has been previously shown to bind macrophage LRP-1 in a shear-dependent manner (29). Using VWF-KO mice, LSECs (CD31) and Kupffer cells (F4/80) were labeled using fluorescent antibodies, and the mouse liver was exteriorized by midline laparotomy. Microspheres were then delivered i.v. via jugular catheter, and uptake by liver cells was imaged with intravital spinning disc confocal microscopy. The ability of the VWF coating to influence the cellular distribution of polystyrene microspheres was quantified by image analysis using ImageJ software. All microspheres were observed binding to cells in the liver within 3 minutes of infusion. When uncoated polystyrene microspheres or microspheres coated with glycine were infused into VWF-deficient mice, removal was mediated predominantly by Kupffer cells (Figure 1, A and B), likely through a scavenger receptor or complement C3 pathways (30, 31). However, when microspheres were coated with bovine serum albumin (BSA), a known ligand for LSECs (23), clearance was mediated by both Kupffer cells and LSECs (P < 0.0001) (Figure 1C). Similarly, VWF-coated polystyrene microspheres were internalized by Kupffer cells and LSECs (P < 0.0001) (Figure 1, D–F, Supplemental Figure 2, and Supplemental Videos 1 and 2).

Figure 1 In vivo uptake of VWF by endothelial cells in the murine liver and spleen. Association of coated fluorescent microspheres (green) with LSECs (anti-CD31, blue) and Kupffer cells (KCs) (anti-F4/80, red) was visualized in real time with spinning disc confocal microscopy. (A–E) Intravital fluorescent images of uncoated microspheres (A), glycine-coated microspheres (B), BSA-coated microspheres (C), and VWF-coated microspheres (D and E). Scale bars: 50 μm. Images are representative of n = 3–5 independent experiments. (F) Quantitative analysis was performed on multiple still images from n = 3–4 independent experiments ± SEM by t test; *P < 0.05. See Supplemental Figures 1 and 2 and Supplemental Videos 1 and 2 for characterization of coated microspheres. (G–N) VWF-KO mice were infused with human pdVWF for 30 minutes, and visualization of VWF localization in the liver and spleen was performed with IHC and immunofluorescence (IF). Images are representative of n = 3 independent experiments. (G) Association of human pdVWF with cells in the murine liver using IHC (scale bar: 100 μm). (H) Association of LSECs (CD31, red) and VWF (green) by IF (scale bar: 20 μm). (I) Association of human pdVWF (green) with KCs (F4/80, red) by IF (scale bar: 20 μm). (J) Association of human pdVWF with cells in the murine spleen using IHC (scale bar: 200 μm). (K) Association of splenic endothelial cells (CD31, red) and VWF (green) by IHC (scale bar: 20 μm). (L) Association of human pdVWF (green) with KCs (F4/80, red) by IHC. (M and N) Super-resolution imaging of VWF associating with CD31 (M) and F4/80 (N) (scale bars: 2.5 μm) in the liver. Images are representative of n = 3 independent experiments. For all images, blue indicates DAPI.

To confirm our intravital observations, we performed immunohistochemistry (IHC) on liver and spleen sections from VWF-KO mice 30 minutes after tail vein injection of human pdVWF (200 U/kg). We observed that the majority of human VWF was associated with CD31-expressing sinusoidal endothelial cells or F4/80-expressing macrophages (Figure 1, G–I, M, and N for super-resolution images), consistent with our intravital observations. Similarly, infused human pdVWF associated with cells in the marginal zone of the spleen that expressed CD31 and F4/80 (Figure 1, J–L). We also took super-resolution images of infused VWF associating with LSECs and Kupffer cells in the liver (Figure 1, M and N). 3D image reconstructions of VWF associating with CD31- or F4/80-expressing cells in the murine liver can be found in Supplemental Figure 3 and Supplemental Videos 3 and 4. Overall, the staining of infused VWF throughout the liver was variable (Supplemental Figure 4), which may be related to the pattern of expression of endocytic VWF receptors as well as differential exposure of VWF to shear as it circulates throughout the liver.

To quantitatively assess the influence of LSECs on mediating VWF-FVIII clearance, we pretreated normal C57BL/6 mice with cyclophosphamide, which has been previously reported to disrupt the sinusoidal endothelium but not affect Kupffer cell function (32, 33). In normal mice, plasma VWF:Ag and FVIII:C levels were significantly increased (Figure 2, A and B), while VWF propeptide/VWF:Ag ratio (used as a surrogate marker for VWF clearance) was significantly decreased, indicating reduced VWF clearance (Figure 2C). The lower magnitude of FVIII:C increase compared with VWF may be related to impaired FVIII synthesis as a result of cyclophosphamide-induced sinusoidal endothelial cell toxicity. VWF and CD31 staining was less intense in the livers of cyclophosphamide-treated mice that were infused with human pdVWF (Figure 2, D–F), suggesting that cyclophosphamide treatment was partially cytotoxic to LSECs. We confirmed the involvement of LSECs in regulating clearance of human VWF and FVIII by performing half-life studies using cyclophosphamide-treated mice. VWF-KO mice that were pretreated with cyclophosphamide 24 hours before infusion with human pdVWF had a significantly increased half-life (P < 0.0001) relative to untreated controls (Figure 2G). Similarly, FVIII-KO mice treated with cyclophosphamide before infusion with human recombinant FVIII (rFVIII) had a significantly increased half-life relative to untreated controls (P < 0.0001) (Figure 2H), which may be related to increased circulating endogenous VWF:Ag in response to cyclophosphamide treatment. The ability of CD31-expressing LSECs to endocytose murine pdVWF is shown in Supplemental Figure 5.

Figure 2 Cyclophosphamide-induced LSEC cytotoxicity increases the plasma levels and half-life of VWF-FVIII. (A–C) Normal C57BL/6 mice were treated with cyclophosphamide to induce LSEC cytotoxicity, and plasma levels of VWF:Ag (A), FVIII:C (B), and VWFpp/VWF:Ag ratio (C) were measured (n = 10–14 animals per condition). (D and E) Association of infused human pdVWF (green) with LSECs (CD31, red) in untreated VWF-KO (D) and cyclophosphamide-treated VWF-KO (E) mice. Images are representative of n = 3 independent experiments; scale bars: 20 μm. (F) Quantitative analysis of VWF, CD31, and F4/80 staining from n = 3 independent experiments by t test; *P < 0.05. (G and H) Influence of cyclophosphamide treatment on VWF half-life in VWF-KO mice (n = 12 per treatment condition) (G) and FVIII half-life in FVIII-KO mice (n = 12 per treatment condition) (H). See statistical summary of half-life studies in Table 1.

LSECs are strongly regulated by their microenvironment and rapidly lose their phenotype in cell culture (19). We were unable to detect the expression of either stabilin-2 or CLEC4M by primary cultures of commercially available human LSECs (data not shown). Therefore, to demonstrate the association between LSECs, their surface receptors stabilin-2 and CLEC4M, and VWF, we performed IHC on normal human liver tissue (Figure 3A). VWF staining was strongest in vascular endothelial cells, and weaker and punctate in the liver sinusoids (Figure 3, B and C). Both sinusoidal and vascular endothelial cells express CD31, while only sinusoidal endothelial cells express stabilin-2 and CLEC4M. In the liver sinusoids, VWF associated with CD68-expressing Kupffer cells (Figure 3D) and CLEC4M-, stabilin-2–, and CD31-expressing LSECs (Figure 3, E–G). VWF in the sinusoids partially colocalized with EEA-1, a marker of early endosomes, and LAMP2, a marker of late endosomes/lysosomes (Figure 3, H and I). In the human spleen, VWF associated weakly with CD68-expressing macrophages and stabilin-2–expressing and CD31-expressing splenic endothelial cells (Figure 3, J–L).

Figure 3 VWF associates with endocytic endothelial cells in the human liver and spleen. Association of VWF with cells in the normal human liver was characterized by IF. (A) H&E stain of normal human liver (scale bar: 100 μm). (B and C) VWF (green) was found within the vascular endothelium (B) and the sinusoids (C). (D) Association of VWF (green) with Kupffer cells (CD68, red). (E–G) Association of VWF (green) with the LSEC markers stabilin-2 (E, red), CLEC4M (F, red), and CD31 (G, red). (H and I) Association of VWF (green) with early endosomes (EEA1, red) (H) and late endosomes (LAMP2, red) (I) in the liver sinusoids. Figure depicts representative images from a total of n = 3 sections from 1 case; scale bars: 20 μm. (J–L) Association of VWF (green) with splenic macrophages (CD68, red) (J) and CD31-expressing (red) (K) and stabilin-2–expressing (red) (L) endothelial cells in the spleen (scale bar: 20 μm). Figure depicts representative images from a total of n = 3 sections from 2 cases. For all images, blue indicates DAPI.

The LSEC receptor stabilin-2 binds and internalizes human VWF-FVIII complex. Murine LSECs express a series of endocytic receptors that may regulate VWF-FVIII clearance, including SIGNR1 (a homolog of the human receptor CLEC4M) (34–36) and stabilin-2 (21, 37). We first investigated the influence of SIGNR1 on VWF-FVIII clearance in VWF/SIGNR1 double-knockout (DKO) mice (Supplemental Figure 6), and observed no difference in endogenous VWF:Ag or FVIII:C or change in half-life of human pdVWF or FVIII in SIGNR1-deficient mice compared with C57BL/6 controls.

We next investigated the role of stabilin-2 in regulating VWF-FVIII clearance in vivo. Human pdVWF infused into VWF-KO mice associated with stabilin-2–expressing cells in the liver and spleen (Figure 4, A and D), and stabilin-2 deficiency altered the VWF staining intensity and cellular localization in both organs (Figure 4, B, C, E, and F). LSECs from VWF-KO mice were next isolated by MACS and cultured for 24 hours ex vivo. Characterization using flow cytometry and immunofluorescence demonstrated that these cells were CD146+, CD31+, stabilin-2+, and F4/80– and capable of endocytosing acetylated LDL (Figure 4G and data not shown). When exposed to VWF and FVIII products, we observed that these cells were able to bind and endocytose human recombinant VWF (rVWF) and pdVWF, murine rVWF, and human plasma-derived FVIII (pdFVIII) that was VWF-bound (Figure 4, H–L). For Figure 4I, an orthogonal view of a stabilin-2–expressing LSEC is inset to demonstrate internalization of VWF. LSECs interacted weakly with human rFVIII in the absence of VWF (data not shown).

Figure 4 Stabilin-2–expressing cells bind and internalize VWF in vivo and in vitro. (A–F) The influence and association between stabilin-2 and VWF were characterized in the murine liver and spleen. (A) Association of infused human pdVWF (green) with stabilin-2–expressing cells (red) in the liver of a VWF-KO mouse (scale bar: 20 μm). (B and C) Association of human pdVWF (green) with LSECs (CD31, red) in VWF-KO (B) and VWF/STAB2 DKO (C) mice (scale bars: 100 μm). (D) Association of infused human pdVWF (green) with stabilin-2–expressing cells (red) in the murine spleen (scale bar: 20 μm). (E and F) Association of VWF (green) with splenic endothelial cells (CD31, red) in VWF-KO (E) and VWF/STAB2 DKO (F) mice (scale bars: 20 μm). All images are representative of n = 3 independent experiments. (G–L) IF of isolated VWF-KO murine LSECs cultured ex vivo. (G) Expression of CD31 (green) and stabilin-2 (red). (H–L) IF of LSECs exposed to 2 U/ml VWF and/or FVIII for 1 hour. (H) Binding of human pdVWF (hpdVWF, green) to CD31-expressing LSECs (red). (I–K) Binding of hpdVWF (I) (orthogonal view inset), human recombinant VWF (hrVWF) (J), and murine recombinant VWF (mrVWF, red) (K) to stabilin-2–expressing LSECS (red). (L) Binding of human pdFVIII (+VWF) [hpdFVIII (+VWF)] (green) to stabilin-2–expressing LSECs (red). Scale bars: 20 μm. (M–R) IF of HEK 293 cells transfected with the human and murine stabilin-2 cDNA and exposed to 2 U/ml VWF and/or FVIII for 1 hour. (M and N) Binding of hpdVWF (M, green) and hpdFVIII (+VWF) (N, green) to human stabilin-2–expressing (red) HEK 293 cells. (O) Colocalization of VWF (green) and FVIII (red) on stabilin-2–expressing HEK 293 cells. (P–R) Binding of hpdVWF (green) (P), hrVWF (green) (Q), and mrVWF (green) (R) to murine stabilin-2–expressing (red) HEK 293 cells. For all images, blue indicates DAPI; and yellow, colocalization. Scale bars: 20 μm. All images are representative of n ≥ 3 independent experiments.

To confirm the ability of stabilin-2 to mediate VWF endocytosis by LSECs, we transfected HEK 293T cells with human and murine stabilin-2 cDNAs, and assessed the ability of these cells to bind and internalize VWF-FVIII. HEK 293 cells transfected with empty vector backbone did not interact with VWF or FVIII (data not shown). Human stabilin-2–expressing HEK 293T cells were able to bind and internalize human pdVWF and FVIII in a VWF-dependent manner (Figure 4, M and N), and VWF and FVIII partially colocalized on stabilin-2–expressing cells (Figure 4O), suggesting that the receptor interacts with these ligands as a complex. Human rFVIII, in the absence of VWF, interacts weakly with human stabilin-2–expressing cells (data not shown). HEK 293T cells expressing murine stabilin-2 demonstrated binding of both human rVWF and pdVWF but not murine rVWF (Figure 4, P–R). Analysis confirming the colocalization of VWF and stabilin-2 on stabilin-2–expressing cells using Coloc-2 can be found in Supplemental Figure 7.

We next characterized the influence of stabilin-2 deficiency on plasma levels and half-life of VWF-FVIII in a mouse model. No significant differences in endogenous plasma VWF:Ag levels were observed in STAB2-KO C57BL/6 mice (38) compared with age-matched normal C57BL/6 control mice (Figure 5A). No significant differences in the half-life of murine rVWF and pdVWF in VWF/STAB2 DKO mice relative to VWF-KO controls (Supplemental Figure 6) were observed. As stabilin-2–expressing HEK 293 cells interact with human but not murine VWF, we next evaluated the influence of murine stabilin-2 deficiency on the half-life of human VWF. In VWF/STAB2 DKO mice, the half-life of human rVWF (Figure 5B) and human pdVWF (Wilate) (Figure 5C) was significantly increased (P < 0.0001) in comparison with VWF-KO mice (summary statistics in Table 1). We also assessed the influence of macrophage depletion by clodronate liposomes or LSEC cytotoxicity induced by cyclophosphamide treatment on VWF half-life in VWF/STAB2 DKO mice. Clodronate liposome treatment increased VWF half-life in VWF/STAB2 DKO mice compared with liposome-treated controls (P = 0.018) (Figure 5D), and, notably, cyclophosphamide treatment also increased VWF half-life in VWF/STAB2 DKO mice (P = 0.0008) (Figure 5E).

Figure 5 Stabilin-2 deficiency increases the half-life of human VWF-FVIII. (A) Plasma levels of VWF:Ag were measured in age-matched normal C57BL/6 mice compared with stabilin-2–deficient (STAB2-KO) C57BL/6 mice (n = 26–38 animals per condition by t test). (B and C) Influence of stabilin-2 deficiency on the half-life of infused human rVWF (n = 12 animals per condition) (B) and human pdVWF (FVIII-bound 1:1) (n = 16 animals per condition) (C). (D) The combined influence of macrophage depletion using clodronate liposomes and stabilin-2 deficiency was assessed using human pdVWF (FVIII-free) (n = 8 animals per condition). (E) The combined influence of cyclophosphamide-induced LSEC cytotoxicity and stabilin-2 deficiency was assessed using human pdVWF (FVIII-free) (n = 8–16 animals per condition). (F) The influence of stabilin-2 deficiency on the half-life of infused human pdFVIII (+VWF) (n = 16 animals per condition) was measured in VWF-KO compared with VWF/STAB2 DKO mice. See statistical summary of half-life studies in Table 1.

Table 1 Summary statistics for VWF-FVIII half-life studies

We also assessed the influence of stabilin-2 deficiency on FVIII clearance. When we reanalyzed samples from the VWF-FVIII complex infusion studies for FVIII:Ag (using an ELISA that does not detect murine FVIII), we observed that there was a prolongation of the slow phase of FVIII clearance in VWF/STAB2 DKO mice relative to VWF-KO controls (Figure 5F). As VWF and FVIII exist in a dynamic equilibrium with high rates of association and disassociation, the competition of endogenous murine FVIII for the FVIII binding site on human VWF may result in displacement of human FVIII, resulting in its accelerated proteolysis and clearance when compared with the half-life of human VWF. In the absence of human or murine VWF, there was no influence of stabilin-2 on the half-life of human rFVIII (Supplemental Figure 6) in comparison with VWF-deficient controls. This result confirms our observation that stabilin-2 interacts weakly with human FVIII in the absence of human VWF, and that human FVIII is cleared by stabilin-2 only in the presence of human VWF.

Genetic variability and N-linked glycans modulate the interaction between human VWF and the clearance receptor stabilin-2. As VWF may interact with its clearance receptors through both peptide sequences and N-linked glycans, and stabilin-2 contains an X-link domain with C-type lectin capabilities, we assessed the influence of VWF N-linked glycans to mediate the interaction between VWF and stabilin-2. We first removed the N-linked glycans on human pdVWF and confirmed effective deglycosylation by concanavalin A lectin solid-phase ELISA (data not shown). We then exposed the de–N-glycosylated VWF to HEK 293T cells expressing human stabilin-2. Interestingly, stabilin-2–expressing cells demonstrated enhanced uptake of de–N-glycosylated human VWF as compared with control VWF (P < 0.0001) (Figure 6, A–C). We also characterized the influence of N-linked glycans on stabilin-2–mediated VWF clearance in vivo. The half-life of de–N-glycosylated VWF was significantly longer in VWF/STAB2 DKO mice than in VWF-KO mice (P < 0.0001) (Figure 6D). Finally, we demonstrated that competitive inhibition using known stabilin-2 ligands could decrease binding and internalization of VWF by stabilin-2–expressing cells (Figure 6I).

Figure 6 Genetic and biochemical regulation of VWF interactions with stabilin-2. HEK 293 cells were transiently transfected with the human stabilin-2 cDNA and incubated with 2 U/ml human pdVWF or 2 U/ml human pdVWF pretreated with PNGase F to remove its N-linked glycans (de-N VWF). (A) Quantification of de-N VWF binding to stabilin-2–expressing cells. (B and C) Human pdVWF and de–N-glycosylated VWF (green) binding to human stabilin-2–expressing (red) cells. Images are representative of n = 6 independent experiments. Scale bars: 40 μm. (D) The influence of VWF N-linked glycans on the clearance of VWF by stabilin-2 was characterized in vivo (n = 8 animals per condition). See statistical summary of half-life studies in Table 1. The stabilin-2 variant p.E2377K was introduced into the human stabilin-2 cDNA by site-directed mutagenesis. (E and F) HEK 293 cells were transiently transfected with the stabilin-2 cDNA p.E2377K 1:1 with WT (E, red) or p.E2377K stabilin-2 alone (F, red) and incubated with 2 U/ml human pdVWF (green). Images are representative of n = 4 independent experiments; scale bars: 40 μm. For all experiments, blue indicates DAPI; and yellow, colocalization. (G) Quantification of VWF binding to HEK 293 cells expressing the p.E2377K stabilin-2 variant. (H) Flow cytometric analysis of p.E2377K stabilin-2 expression. Pathogenicity assessment of the stabilin-2 p.E2377K variant is described in Table 2. To demonstrate competitive binding to stabilin-2, known stabilin-2 ligands were preincubated with HEK 293 cells expressing murine stabilin-2 for 15 minutes and then incubated with 2 U/ml human pdVWF for 1 hour. (I) Quantitative IF was performed to compare untreated VWF binding to cells pretreated with stabilin-2 ligands (n = 3–4 independent experiments). HA, hyaluronic acid; DS, dermatan sulfate; UFH, unfractionated heparin. Throughout figure, *P < 0.05, **P < 0.001 as determined by t test.

The rare stabilin-2 variant p.E2377K (rs141041254) has been previously shown to associate with plasma levels of VWF and FVIII in normal individuals (β: 26.81 and 33.65, respectively) (25). In silico analysis of the stabilin-2 p.E2377K variant using PolyPhen-2, SIFT, and MutationTaster (data accessed through Alamut Visual software [Interactive Biosoftware, version 2.9.0]) suggests that this variant is damaging to protein expression and/or function (Table 2). To understand the influence of the p.E2377K variant on the ability of stabilin-2 to interact with VWF, we generated this variant in the human stabilin-2 cDNA using site-directed mutagenesis and transiently transfected it into HEK 293T cells. Equivalent transfection efficiency of each plasmid was confirmed by TaqMan quantitative PCR analysis (Supplemental Figure 8). Compared with WT stabilin-2, the p.E2377K variant demonstrated a decreased total number of stabilin-2–expressing cells (WT 12.4% vs. p.E2377K 1.2% positive) (Figure 6H). For the cells that did express detectable levels of the p.E2377K stabilin-2 variant, the total amount of stabilin-2 expressed was decreased (48% geometric mean) relative to WT stabilin-2. Using immunofluorescence, we observed that for HEK 293T cells transfected with the p.E2377K stabilin-2 variant, VWF binding was significantly reduced (P < 0.0001) in comparison with cells transfected with the WT stabilin-2 (Figure 6, E–G).

Table 2 Pathogenicity prediction of STAB2 p.E2377K variant

The common STAB2 SNVs rs12229292 and rs4981022 associate with plasma levels of VWF:Ag and/or FVIII:C in normal individuals (18). We hypothesized that they may also contribute to variability in plasma VWF:Ag and/or FVIII:C in individuals with low VWF levels and type 1 VWD, characterized by a partial quantitative deficiency of VWF:Ag. We genotyped 165 type 1 VWD patients (VWF:Ag 0.05–0.5 IU/ml) (see Table 3 for patient characteristics) for these SNVs and performed linear regression in order to characterize the influence of these SNVs on plasma levels of VWF:Ag and FVIII:C (Figure 7). STAB2 rs12229292 associated with elevated VWF:Ag (β: 3.8%, P = 0.014) and FVIII:C (β: 1.9, P = 0.509) and STAB2 rs4981022 associated with decreased VWF:Ag (β: –2.8%, P = 0.041) and FVIII:C (β: –1.4%, P = 0.577) in these patients, consistent with the proposal that STAB2 variability influences plasma levels of VWF and FVIII (Table 4).

Figure 7 Common SNVs in STAB2 influence plasma VWF:Ag levels in type 1 VWD patients. One hundred sixty-five type 1 VWD index cases were genotyped for the STAB2 variants rs4981022 and rs12229292 to assess the contribution of STAB2 genetic diversity to plasma VWF:Ag and FVIII:C. (A and B) Association between STAB2 rs4981022 genotype and VWF:Ag (A) and FVIII:C (B) in type 1 VWD patients. (C and D) Association between STAB2 rs12229292 genotype and VWF:Ag (C) and FVIII:C (D) in type 1 VWD patients. Throughout figure, % = mean VWF:Ag or FVIII:C. Patient phenotypic data are found in Table 3. Linear regression and statistical analysis are found in Table 4.

Table 3 Population characteristics of type 1 VWD cohort

Table 4 Regression analysis of STAB2 SNVs in type 1 VWD

Stabilin-2 is an immunoregulatory receptor for human VWF-FVIII. In addition to influencing the half-life of endogenous human VWF-FVIII, stabilin-2 may also play a role in regulating the intracellular fate of cleared exogenous VWF-FVIII used as replacement therapy for the inherited bleeding disorders hemophilia A and VWD. The most frequent and severe complication of this treatment in hemophilia A is the development of neutralizing anti-FVIII antibodies (termed FVIII inhibitors). In addition, anti-VWF antibodies have been reported in type 3 VWD cases. The internalization, proteolysis, and presentation of VWF-FVIII peptides by APCs on MHC II results in either tolerance or immunity to the protein antigens. However, the mechanisms by which VWF-FVIII is internalized by these receptors are largely uncharacterized, and details concerning the fate of the internalized proteins are also lacking. We hypothesized that associations might exist between mechanisms that regulate VWF-FVIII clearance and those that contribute to its immunogenic response. In this context, we next addressed the potential of stabilin-2 to influence the immunogenicity of these proteins.

Here, we intravenously infused normal and STAB2-KO mice with 4 weekly doses of 2 IU human pdFVIII (80 IU/kg) containing approximately 4.8 IU human pdVWF, and assessed the plasma for anti–human VWF and anti–human FVIII IgG antibodies 4 weeks after the initial exposure (Figure 8A). We observed a substantial reduction in the titer of total anti–human VWF IgG antibodies in STAB2-KO mice compared with normal mice (Figure 8B; P = 0.003), although the incidence of anti-VWF antibodies in both groups was 100% (data not shown). In parallel, we observed a significant decrease in the incidence of anti–human FVIII antibodies (Figure 8C; P = 0.02), as well as a significant decrease in the magnitude of the anti–human FVIII response (Figure 8D; P = 0.003). When the same immune challenge protocol was repeated in VWF-KO and VWF/STAB2-DKO mice, we observed a similar influence of stabilin-2 deficiency on the titer of anti-VWF IgG. However, no anti-FVIII IgG immune response was observed in VWF KO mice (Supplemental Figure 10). To demonstrate that STAB2-KO mice are capable of mounting a robust immune response against human VWF and FVIII, we infused 2 IU pdFVIII together with 1 μg lipopolysaccharide (LPS) for 2 weeks, and collected blood 4 weeks after the initial infusion (Figure 8A). We observed a substantial increase in the titer of anti-VWF antibodies (Figure 8B), as well as an increase in the incidence of anti-FVIII antibodies (Figure 8C; P = 0.003) and their titers (Figure 8D; P = 0.0001).

Figure 8 Stabilin-2 deficiency modifies the immune response to human pdVWF-FVIII. (A) Normal or STAB2-KO C57BL/6 mice received intravenously 2 IU human FVIII (either rFVIII or pdFVIII complexed with pdVWF at a 1:2.4 ratio) weekly for 4 weeks (n = 10 for all conditions). For the immune challenge protocol, mice received 1 μg LPS i.p. for the first 2 weeks of treatment with pdFVIII (n = 6). On week 5, blood was collected and assayed for anti-VWF and anti-FVIII IgG. (B) Titer of anti-VWF IgG in mice receiving pdFVIII (by Mann-Whitney U). (C and D) Anti-FVIII IgG incidence (C) and titer (D) in mice receiving pdFVIII. (E and F) Anti-FVIII IgG incidence (E) and titer (F) in mice receiving rFVIII. Throughout figure, *P < 0.05 as determined by Fisher’s exact test or Mann-Whitney U.

Stabilin-2 is a clearance receptor for human VWF but not murine VWF. To demonstrate that the influence of stabilin-2 on FVIII immune response was human VWF–dependent, we performed similar experiments using human rFVIII. Upon infusion of 4 weekly doses of human rFVIII, we observed a modest but not statistically significant (P = 0.08) decrease in the incidence of anti–human FVIII IgG in STAB-KO mice compared with normal mice (Figure 8E). Similarly, the titers of anti-FVIII antibodies were decreased, but to a lesser extent than with the VWF-containing FVIII concentrates (Figure 8F).

To examine the potential of stabilin-2 as a therapeutic target for reducing the FVIII immune response, we intravenously administered VWF-containing human pdFVIII with 100 μg of the stabilin-2 ligand hyaluronic acid into WT C57BL/6 mice (Figure 9A). Following 4 weekly coinfusions, we did not observe a significant difference in the immune response against human VWF (Figure 9B). In contrast, we observed a substantial reduction in the titer of FVIII-specific IgG (Figure 9C; P < 0.01) and overall incidence of FVIII-specific IgG (Figure 9C; P < 0.001).