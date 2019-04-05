Spatially distinct tumor immune microenvironments stratify triple-negative breast cancers

Distinct CD8+ T cell localization profiles are observed in TNBC. To define patterns of CD8+ T cell localization in TNBC, we performed immunohistochemical analysis to assess the spatial distribution of CD8+ T cells in a cohort of 38 therapy-naive TNBC patients using whole sections of formalin-fixed, paraffin-embedded (FFPE) samples (Supplemental Table 1 and Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI96313DS1). For each tumor, CD8+ T cell density was quantified in 4 distinct compartments: the tumor margin (marCD8) and tumor core (corCD8), the latter of which includes the tumor stroma (strCD8) and tumor epithelium (epiCD8) (Figure 1, A and B, and Supplemental Figure 1B). Importantly, CD8+ T cell quantification in the stromal (strCD8) and epithelial (epiCD8) compartments was highly correlated with sTILs and intratumoral TILs (iTILs) (i.e., in the tumor epithelial compartment), as evaluated on matched H&E-stained sections and as defined by the International Immuno-Oncology Biomarker Working Group (9), respectively (Figure 1C). This demonstrates the robustness of our CD8+ T cell quantification scheme with respect to standard approaches for clinical TIL evaluation (9).

Figure 1 Therapy-naive TNBC tumors are classified into subtypes on the basis of distinct spatial localization of CD8+ T cells. (A) Representative images of CD8+ T cell staining at the tumor margins (top panels, dotted lines) and in the tumor core (bottom panels) (n = 38). Scale bars: 100 μm. (B) Quantification of CD8+ T cell densities at the tumor margins (marCD8) and in the tumor core (corCD8) (n = 38). (C) Comparison of strCD8 with sTILs and epiCD8 with iTILs (n = 38). Data were analyzed using Spearman’s correlation. (D) Working model of TNBC grouping based on CD8+ T cell localization. Black, green, blue, and red represent ID, MR, SR, and FI tumors, respectively. marCD8, corCD8, strCD8, and epiCD8 are the CD8+ T cell densities in the tumor margin, core, and stromal and epithelial compartments, respectively. Data represent the mean ± SEM.

Using the spectrum of infiltration of CD8+ T cells into the different compartments, we defined TNBC subgroups according to the presence and/or differential localization of CD8+ T cells, referred to as TIME subtypes (Figure 1A and stratification diagram in Figure 1D). Tumors were first divided into 2 groups on the basis of their corCD8+ T cell infiltration: corCD8hi and corCD8lo. The majority of tumors in the corCD8lo group had an accumulation of CD8+ T cells at the tumor margins (marCD8hi) and were designated as “margin-restricted” (MR) tumors (12 of 16), while a few tumors (4 of 16) displayed a low abundance of CD8+ T cells at the margins (marCD8lo) and were defined as “immune desert” (ID) tumors (Figure 1, A, B, and D, and Supplemental Figure 2). Alternatively, corCD8hi tumors (n = 22) were divided into 2 subgroups consisting of “fully inflamed” (FI) (11 of 22) tumors, which exhibited significant CD8+ T cell infiltration into the tumor epithelial compartment (epiCD8hi) in addition to their presence in the stroma, and “stroma-restricted” (SR) (11 of 22) tumors, which showed CD8+ T cell accumulation in the stroma (strCD8hi) and exclusion from the tumor epithelial compartment (epiCD8lo) (Figure 1, A, B, and D, and Supplemental Figure 2).

No significant differences in clinical variables, including tumor size, grade, and lymph node status, were observed among these groups (Supplemental Table 1). On the basis of gene expression profiling of matched bulk tumor specimens (n = 37), we found that 31 of the 37 TNBC samples in this data set belonged to the Prediction Analysis of Micrarray 50–defined (PAM50-defined) basal-like subtype (ref. 5 and Figure 2A). Consistent with the TNBC subtypes (TNBC types) defined by Lehmann et al. (1), we found that corCD8hi tumors were significantly enriched in the immunomodulatory subtype of TNBC. In contrast, corCD8lo tumors were significantly enriched in the mesenchymal subtype (Figure 2, B–D).

Figure 2 TIME subtypes compared with PAM50 and Lehmann breast cancer subtype stratifications. (A) Comparison of CD8+ T cell grouping (TIME subtypes) with PAM50 molecular subtyping of our TNBC cohort (n = 37). (B–D) Comparison of CD8+ T cell grouping (TIME subtypes) with Lehmann molecular subtyping of TNBC (n = 37), showing enrichment of the mesenchymal and immunomodulatory subtypes in corCD8lo (ID + MR) and corCD8hi (SR + FI), respectively. Data were analyzed by Fisher’s exact t test.

Metasignatures derived from immune microenvironments reflect different biologies. To assess whether specific biological processes are linked to differential CD8+ T cell localization, we profiled gene expression in matched samples derived from bulk tumor (n = 37) and tumor stromal and epithelial compartments, isolated by LCM (n = 38) (bulk: Gene Expression Omnibus [GEO] GSE88847; LCM: GSE88715. To understand the contributions of stromal and epithelial compartments to the biological differences between the TIME-based TNBC subgroups identified, we used GSEA-based metasignatures (MSigs) derived from bulk tumor gene expression data to interrogate LCM-derived tumor stromal and epithelial gene expression data sets (Figure 3). Through this analysis, we were able to more precisely decipher the source of the various biological pathways identified (Figure 4).

Figure 3 CD8+ T cell localization–derived metasignature methodology. (A) Analysis workflow for metasignatures and associated biological processes discovery in our data set (n = 37) and validation of the external data set (n = 578). (B) Heatmap on the left shows clustering of the pathway scores, determined according to a positive or inverse correlation with CD8+ T cell density in the tumor core (corCD8), and identifies 4 corCD8 metasignatures (corCD8 MSig) in whole-tumor gene expression for all TNBC tumors (n = 37). Heatmap on the right shows clustering of the pathway scores, determined according to a positive or inverse correlation with CD8+ T cell density in the tumor epithelium (epiCD8), and identifies 6 epiCD8 metasignatures (epiCD8 MSig). epiCD8 MSigs were generated from whole-tumor gene expression in tumors showing CD8+ T cell infiltration into the tumor core (corCD8hi, n = 22, SR and FI tumors).

Figure 4 CD8+ T cell localization–derived metasignatures identify distinct biological processes. (A and B) Cellular pathways positively or inversely correlated with (A) CD8+ T cell density in the core (corCD8) of all TNBC tumors (n = 37) and (B) with CD8+ T cell density in the epithelium (epiCD8) of TNBC corCD8hi (SR and FI) tumors (n = 22). Data were analyzed using Spearman’s correlation. Cellular pathway score FDR values are represented in whole tumor (black), tumor stroma (gray), and tumor epithelium (light gray). The top 5 significant pathways per metasignature are represented (except for corCD8 Msig1, for which the top 10 pathways are represented to reflect the dominance of the MSig). MODY, maturity-onset diabetes of the young; CTL, cytotoxic T lymphocyte; ESC, embryonic stem cell; GGPP, geranylgeranyl pyrophosphate; GVHD, graft versus host disease. Pathway names have been abbreviated; full names of the pathways can be found in Supplemental Tables 2 and 3.

To identify pathways associated with each specific pattern of CD8+ T cell localization, we followed a 2-step classification scheme (Figure 1D). We first identified pathways that differed between corCD8hi (SR and FI) and corCD8lo (ID and MR) tumors by clustering all significant pathways that were correlated (positively or inversely) with corCD8 (FDR <5%). Clustering analysis of pathway enrichments identified 4 metasignatures (corCD8 MSigs; Figure 3B, Figure 4A, and Supplemental Table 2). As expected, the predominant metasignature enriched in corCD8hi bulk tumors reflected elevated immune signaling (corCD8 MSig1; “Immune”) (Figure 3B, Figure 4A, and Supplemental Table 2). These pathways were equally enriched in both the tumor stromal and tumor epithelial compartments (Figure 3B, Figure 4A, and Supplemental Table 2), consistent with the distribution of CD8+ T cells within the tissue. By contrast, the predominant metasignature associated with corCD8lo bulk tumors included fibrosis and matrix remodeling pathways (corCD8 MSig 3; “fibrosis”) (Figure 3B, Figure 4A, and Supplemental Table 2). Consistent with signatures of reactive stroma, we observed that corCD8lo tumors were enriched in fibrotic foci (Figure 5), defined as scar-like areas associated with reactive tumor stroma and a poor prognosis (18). Moreover, signaling pathways linked to TGF-β, a key regulator of fibrosis, were enriched in the tumor stroma of corCD8lo tumors (Supplemental Figure 3). Accordingly, corCD8lo tumors were enriched for the mesenchymal Lehmann TNBC subtype (Figure 2, B and C). This subtype is characterized by extracellular matrix (ECM) receptor interaction, as well as actin remodeling by Rho and TGF-β signaling (1). Collectively, these results indicate the presence of elevated reactive stroma and matrix remodeling in the poorly infiltrated corCD8lo (ID and MR) TNBC tumors.

Figure 5 Tumors with poor infiltration of CD8+ T cells are enriched for fibrotic foci. (A) Representative image of fibrotic focus in H&E-stained images. Original image size: 7 × 10 mm; enlarged inset size: 0.5 × 0.5 mm. Dotted line identifies the fibrotic focus area. (B) Fibrotic focus presence represented as a 2D plot of marCD8 over corCD8 densities (n = 38). (C) Fibrotic focus presence was enriched in corCD8lo compared with corCD8hi tumors (n = 38). Data were analyzed using the Fisher’s exact test. (D) corCD8 was higher in tumors that did not contain a fibrotic focus (n = 38). Data were analyzed using the Mann-Whitney U test. Data represent the mean ± SEM.

Within corCD8hi tumors, we identified 6 metasignatures (epiCD8 MSigs) reflecting biological processes associated with epiCD8 status (Figure 3B, Figure 4B, and Supplemental Table 3). The metasignatures enriched in FI tumors included JAK/STAT signaling (epiCD8 MSig 1), IFN signaling and cytotoxic activity (epiCD8 MSig 2), and stem cell–linked transcription (epiCD8 MSig 3) (Figure 4B and Supplemental Table 3). In contrast, SR tumors showed enrichment for signatures of mTOR signaling (epiCD8 MSig 4), cholesterol biosynthesis (epiCD8 MSig 5), and IL-17 signaling (epiCD8 MSig 6) (Figure 4B and Supplemental Table 3). Together, these data indicate the association of specific patterns of CD8+ T cell infiltration into SR and FI tumors with distinct TMEs.

FI TNBCs are characterized by a type 1 IFN proinflammatory environment. To identify pathways implicated in enhanced CD8+ T cell recruitment into the tumor epithelium (epiCD8hi), we analyzed epithelium- and stroma-specific gene expression to find biological pathways distinguishing tumors with the FI TIME subtype from those of the SR subtype. As shown by the epiCD8 MSig2 signature (IFN signaling and cytotoxic activity), multiple pathways associated with various immune response activities are elevated in FI compared with SR tumors (Supplemental Table 3). This includes genes associated with a type I IFN response (e.g., OASL, ISG15), antigen presentation (e.g., TAP, B2M), cytotoxic activity (e.g., GZMB, FASLG), as well as cell death (e.g., CASP and PARP genes) (Figure 6, A and B, and Supplemental Figure 4).

Figure 6 Fully inflamed TNBC are associated with a proinflammatory TIME. (A and B) Heatmap depicting the expression of genes associated with a type 1 IFN response and cytotoxic activity in the tumor stroma (A) and epithelium (B) (n = 22). (C) Representative images showing a higher number of GzmB+ CD8+ T cells in FI tumor epithelium compared with numbers in SR tumor. Pan-cytokeratin (Pan-CK) staining (pink) identifies tumor cells, and DAPI (blue) identifies nuclei. White squares outline the position of the zoomed area in the stromal region for SR tumor and the epithelial region for FI tumor. Scale bars: 50 μm (merge, CD8, and GzmB) and 5 μm (enlarged insets showing CD8 and GzmB colocalization). n = 22. (D) Quantification of GzmB+CD8+ T cells in the tumor core, tumor stroma, and tumor epithelium (n = 32). Data were analyzed using the Kruskal-Wallis test. Data represent the mean ± SEM. (E) GzmB+CD8+ T cell density in tumor epithelium was positively correlated with epiCD8 (n = 20). Data were analyzed using Spearman’s correlation. Green, blue, and red dots represent MR, SR, and FI tumors, respectively.

Effector CD8+ T cells with cytotoxic activity were distinguished by elevated expression of GzmB compared with expression in memory CD8+ T cells. To validate the presence of cytotoxic CD8+ T cells in FI tumors, we quantified GzmB staining in the tumor stroma and epithelium in samples from our 38 patients. We found that the density of GzmB+CD8+ T cells was highest in the epithelial compartments of FI tumors, while it was decreased and predominantly restricted to the stroma in SR tumors and absent in corCD8lo tumors (Figure 6, C–E). These results indicate increased cytotoxic activity of CD8+ T cells in FI tumors compared with SR tumors, as confirmed by the gene expression metasignatures. Consistent with this, we observed a significant accumulation of proinflammatory CD68+CD206– macrophages in the epithelium of FI tumors when compared with tumor epithelium in the other groups (Figure 7), further indicating the presence of an active immune response in the epithelium of FI tumors. Together, these results identify a distinct antitumorigenic immune microenvironment mediated by CD8+ T cell cytotoxicity in FI compared with SR TNBC.

Figure 7 FI TNBC tumors are infiltrated with proinflammatory macrophages. (A) Representative images of CD68+CD206– and CD68+CD206+ macrophages show proinflammatory CD68+CD206– accumulation in FI tumors (n = 15). White squares indicate the position of the zoomed-in stromal regions for MR and SR tumors and epithelial region for the FI tumor. Pan-CK (pink) identifies tumor cells and DAPI (blue) identifies cell nuclei. Scale bars: 50 μm (merge, CD68, and CD206) and 5 μm (enlarged insets showing CD68 and CD206 colocalization). (B and C) Quantification of CD68+CD206– (B) and CD68+CD206+ (C) macrophages in each tissue compartment across groups (n = 15). Green, blue, and red dots represent MR, SR, and FI tumors, respectively. Data were analyzed using the Kruskal-Wallis test and represent the mean ± SEM.

Stromal CD8+ T cell–restricted tumors have a distinct TIME. To determine pathways enriched in SR versus FI tumors, we examined metasignatures specifically associated with SR tumors. One of these metasignatures (epiCD8 MSig5, Figure 4B) was dominated by the “superpathway (SPP) of cholesterol biosynthesis” (https://targetexplorer.ingenuity.com/pathway/ING/ING:8h0v2#!/api/rest/v1/client/searchPathwayNodes?pathwayId=ING:8h0v2&rows=0&facetLimit=5000&responseType=default). This is the only pathway that is significantly inversely correlated with epiCD8 in the tumor stroma as well as bulk tumor (Supplemental Table 3). Accordingly, we found that key leading-edge genes involved in cholesterol biosynthesis were elevated in the SR samples compared with the FI samples of bulk tumor (Figure 8, A and B, and Supplemental Figure 5, A and B) as well as in tumor stroma (Supplemental Figure 5, C and D) and, to a lesser extent, in tumor epithelium (Supplemental Figure 5, E and F). Hence, compared with FI tumors, SR tumors were enriched for signatures of cholesterol biosynthesis.

Figure 8 SR TNBC tumors are defined by a cholesterol gene expression signature and a distinct TIME. (A) Heatmap depicting the expression of genes of the SPP of cholesterol biosynthesis in bulk tumor from SR and FI tumors (n = 22). (B) Signature score of genes depicted in (A). Data were analyzed with Spearman’s correlation. (C) Signature score of ISGs repressed by SREBP2 showing decreased expression in SR versus FI tumors (n = 22). Data were analyzed with Spearman’s correlation. (D) Representative IHF images showing the presence of IL-17–producing cells in the tumor stroma of SR and FI tumors (n = 22). Blue, DAPI; pink, pan-CK; yellow, IL-17F. White squares represent the zoomed position in the images. Scale bars: 50 μm (merge) and 20 μm (enlarged insets). (E and F) Density of IL-17–producing cells (E) and neutrophils (F) across SR and FI tumors (n = 10; 5 patients with the lowest and 5 patients with the highest epiCD8, respectively, for SR and FI tumors). Data were analyzed by Mann-Whitney U test and represent the mean ± SEM.

Cholesterol metabolism and the type 1 IFN response have been shown to be inversely coregulated (19, 20). Indeed, type 1 IFN signaling, reflective of the SREBP2-regulated IFN-stimulating genes (ISGs) highly expressed in FI compared with SR tumors (Figure 8C and Supplemental Figure 5, E and H), negatively regulates SREBP2, the transcription factor controlling expression of cholesterol biosynthesis genes (19, 20). Our data consistently showed mutual exclusion between the cholesterol biosynthesis signature identified in SR tumors and a type 1 IFN response in FI tumors (Figure 4B and Supplemental Table 3). These data support the idea that the observed cholesterol signature associated with exclusion of CD8+ T cells from the tumor epithelium (SR tumors) is inversely related to a type 1 IFN signature identified in FI tumors.

A second metasignature associated with SR samples (epiCD8 MSig6) contains the “IL-17A in psoriasis” pathway, which is associated with autoimmunity (21) and shown to be protumorigenic and immunosuppressive in cancer (22). This includes genes expressed in IL-17–producing cells and in response to IL-17, including psoriasin (S100A7) (ref. 23 and Supplemental Figure 6). Immunofluorescence analyses revealed that SR tumors with the lowest epiCD8 had higher infiltration of IL-17–producing cells than did FI tumors with the highest epiCD8 profile (Figure 8, D and E, and Supplemental Figure 7A). The majority of the infiltrating IL-17–producing cells were negative for CD4 expression by immunofluorescence (Supplemental Figure 7, B–G). Thus, enrichment of IL-17–producing cells in SR tumors is probably due to the infiltration of γδ T cells or other IL-17–producing cells. IL-17 and γδ T cells are associated with an immunosuppressive microenvironment in part through their ability to recruit neutrophils (22, 24). In support of this, elevated levels of neutrophil-associated genes, including AMICA1 (also known as junction adhesion molecule like [JAML]) (Supplemental Figure 6B) as well as elevated levels of neutrophils were observed in SR tumors displaying strong stromal restriction when compared with levels in FI tumors (Figure 8F, Supplemental Figure 6C, and Supplemental Figure 7H). Together, these results link extreme stromal restriction of CD8+ T cells within the SR TIME subtype with the presence of IL-17–producing cells and neutrophils.

Since CD8+ T cells recognize antigens presented by MHC class I (MHC-I) molecules (heterodimers composed of HLA class I [HLA-I]and 2M subunits) via interaction with their T cell receptor (TCR), the levels of MHC-I expressed by tumor cells may influence CD8+ T cell localization (25). To investigate alternative mechanisms that could determine the spatial pattern of CD8+ T cell localization, we examined the level of tumoral HLA-I by IHC and found that a subset of ID, MR, and SR TIME subgroups contained tumors with decreased expression or loss of HLA-I (Supplemental Figure 8). In contrast, we detected no loss of HLA-I in FI tumors (Supplemental Figure 8). The consistent positivity for MHC-I expression in all FI tumors supports a capacity for antigen presentation while the decreased levels of HLA-I in subsets of ID, MR, and SR TIME subtypes, which may contribute to diminished infiltration of CD8+ T cells in these TNBCs. While SR tumors are equipped with different potential immune evasion mechanisms (HLA loss, neutrophil infiltration, IL-17–producing cell infiltration), all of these tumors are characterized by a high cholesterol biosynthesis signature consistent with their low IFN signature.

Metasignatures are prognostic in an independent validation cohort. Immune signatures can stratify TNBC patients and predict outcomes (1–3), yet some patients with high expression of immune-based signatures still have a poor outcome (14). Therefore, we aimed to assess the prognostic value of our metasignatures (Figure 9). To do so, we first identified metasignatures that best discriminated TIME subtypes in our discovery cohort (Figure 9) and applied Cohen’s κ statistic. The corCD8 MSig 1 “immune” and corCD8 MSig 3 “fibrosis” signatures were most enriched in and accurately predicted corCD8hi and the corCD8lo tumors, respectively (κ = 0.55) (Figure 4A and Figure 9B). Moreover, a combination of corCD8 MSig 1 “immune” and corCD8 MSig 3 “fibrosis” (referred to as “immune/fibrosis”) had a better predictive value (κ = 0.71) than did either metasignature alone (Figure 9B). Similarly, the epiMSig 2 “IFN” and epiMSig 5 “cholesterol” metasignatures were enriched in both LCM compartments and accurately predicted FI and SR TIME subtypes (κ = 0.45 and κ = 0.46), respectively, whereas combining these 2 metasignatures (referred to as “IFN/cholesterol”) demonstrated a better predictive value (κ = 0.52) (Figure 9B).

Figure 9 TIME metasignatures show prognostic value in the external TNBC cohort. (A) Analysis pipeline showing (a) Discovery of metasignatures in a 2-step process (corCD8 and then epiCD8 stratification); (b) prediction in our training set; and (c) validation of the external set. (B) Cohen’s κ statistics measuring the prediction accuracy of each metasignature and combinations. (C) Recurrence-free survival curves using the identified combinations of corCD8 MSig (up; n = 337) and epiCD8 MSig (down; n = 196). For the corCD8 MSig immunehi fibrosislo versus immunelo fibrosishi, the HR is 0.63 (0.456, 0.887), P = 0.006. For the epiCD8 MSig IFNhi cholesterollo versus IFNlo cholesterolhi, the HR is 0.52 (0.330, 0.843), P = 0.01. The log-rank P value is shown on the plots. (D) Working model of TNBC stratification into immune subgroups on the basis of the metasignatures identified.

To assess the predictive value of this 2-step approach, we first applied the “immune/fibrosis” metasignature to an independent external data set of chemotherapy-naive TNBC (n = 579) (ref. 3 and Figure 9C) for which recurrence-free survival (RFS) data were available (Supplemental Figure 9). This stratified a poor outcome immunelo fibrosishi (MR-like) (log-rank P = 0.04) and a good outcome immunehi fibrosislo tumor subset. As a second step, the “IFN/cholesterol” metasignature, when applied to the good outcome subset, further stratified this subgroup into patient subsets with intermediate outcomes (IFNlo cholesterolhi, SR-like) and good outcomes (IFNhi cholesterollo, FI-like) (log-rank P = 0.04) (Figure 9C). Hence, stratification by sequential use of “immune/fibrosis” and “IFN/cholesterol” metasignatures showed a prognostic value in independent gene expression data sets derived from TNBC bulk tumor samples.

Importantly, when applied using the same 2-step process (Figure 9, A and D), both combination signatures (“immune/fibrosis” and “IFN/cholesterol”) had prognostic value. Thus, the corMSig1/3 “immune/fibrosis” combination could be used as a first step to stratify MR-like versus SR- and FI-like tumors. As a second step, the epiMSigs 2 and 5 “IFN/cholesterol” combination could then be applied to distinguish between SR-like versus FI-like subtypes (Figure 9D). Together, these findings demonstrate that CD8+ T cell localization pattern–derived metasignatures, when applied in a 2-step approach, capture distinct aspects of TNBC patient prognosis that cannot be detected using existing approaches.

Specific coinhibitory molecules are associated with distinct immune microenvironments. Tumors can escape immune attack using various immunosuppressive mechanisms. These include the recruitment of immunosuppressive cell types such as Tregs as well as expression of negative regulators such as PD-1 and PD-L1 that can lead to a progressive decrease in T cell effector activity and functional hyporesponsiveness (12, 26, 27). By examining gene expression, we found that multiple regulators, known to act as negative feedback loops following immune activation, were elevated in the epithelial compartment of FI tumors (Figure 10, A and B, and Supplemental Figure 10). These regulators include members of the Ig superfamily of B7 coinhibitory receptors (PDCD1 [PD-1], CTLA, TIGIT) and the PD-1 ligand PD-L1 (CD274), as well as other checkpoint receptors including lymphocyte-activating 3 (LAG3), T cell immunoglobulin and mucin domain 3 (TIM3, encoded by the gene HAVCR2), and the immunoregulatory enzymes indoleamine 2,3-dioxygenase 1 and indoleamine 2,3-dioxygenase 2 (IDO1 and IDO2) (27). In contrast, expression levels of the B7 family members B7-H4 (VTCN1) and B7-H3 (CD276), which can mediate inhibition of T cell activity and infiltration (28, 29), were elevated in corCD8lo (ID and MR) tumors (Supplemental Figures 10 and 11) and were inversely correlated with CD274 (PD-L1) expression (Figure 10C and Supplemental Figure 10B). Immunostaining revealed an inverse correlation between PD-L1 and B7-H4 protein expression (Figure 11) as well as an association with distinct TIME subgroups. Notably, PD-L1 and other markers of inflammation, such as IDO1, were both enriched in the epithelial compartment of FI tumors and in the stromal compartment of SR tumors, but were low or absent in corCD8lo (ID and MR) tumors (Figure 11, A and B, and Supplemental Figures 12 and 13). Similarly, CD4+ T cells that express the transcription factor FOXP3 and can function as Tregs were elevated in SR and FI tumors compared with that seen in MR and ID tumors and followed the spatial distribution patterns of CD8+ T cells, with accumulation in stroma in SR tumors and infiltration into the epithelial compartment in FI tumors (Supplemental Figure 14). Hence, expression and localizatin of PD-L1 and IDO1 as well as precence of FOXP3+CD4+ T cells were positively correlated with presence of CD8+ T cells. Conversely, expression of B7-H4 was predominantly observed in the epithelial compartment of corCD8lo (ID and MR) tumors (Figure 11, A and B). Together these results demonstrate mutually exclusive expression of known negative regulators of T cells (such as PD-L1 or IDO1) which are positively correlated with presence of CD8+ T cells and the PD-L1 family member, B7-H4 which is negatively correlated with presence of CD8+ T cells. Our data thus reveals that expression of immune checkpoint targets is distinct between ID, MR, SR, and FI TNBC tumors. These results highlight the importance of delineating the localization of PD-L1 expression as well as of other immune checkpoints to better understand and target mechanisms of response to immune checkpoint inhibitors and improve their efficacy.

Figure 10 TIME TNBC subtypes express distinct markers of immune suppression. (A) Heatmap depicting the expression of classical immunosuppressive genes in tumor stroma and epithelium for each patient (n = 38). (B) Signature scores for the immunosuppressive gene list from A (n = 38). Data were analyzed using the Kruskal-Wallis test and represent the mean ± SEM. (C) VTCN1 (B7-H4) and CD274 (PD-L1) gene expression was inversely correlated (n = 37). Data were analyzed using Spearman’s correlation.