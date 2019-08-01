Clinically approved CFTR modulators rescue Nrf2 dysfunction in cystic fibrosis airway epithelia

VX809 increases Nrf2 nuclear translocation and activity. To determine the effects of CFTR modulation on Nrf2, primary non-CF and CF human bronchial epithelial (NhBE and CFhBE) cells were incubated with a range of doses of VX809 (1–100 μM) for 48 hours. The CFhBE cells used in this and subsequent experiments were homozygous for the F508del CFTR variant, the most common genotype in CF (2). VX809 induced the expression of Nrf2-regulated genes, including NQO1 [NAD(P)H quinone dehydrogenase 1] and GCLC (glutamate-cysteine ligase catalytic subunit) (Figure 1, A and B). Furthermore, VX809 increased Nrf2-dependent luciferase activity in CFhBE cells, indicating that the compound promotes Nrf2 activation (Figure 1C). We next investigated whether VX809 also regulates CFTR gene expression and found that after incubation with 1–100 μM VX809 for 48 hours, CFTR gene expression significantly increased in primary NhBE cells, but did not change in CFhBE cells (Figure 1, A and B). Consistent with increased Nrf2 function, we found that VX809 treatment enhanced the nuclear localization of Nrf2 by immunofluorescence (IF) (Figure 1D).

Figure 1 CFTR modulation dose-dependently increases Nrf2 nuclear localization and activity. (A and B) Gene expression of CFTR, NFE2L2, and Nrf2-regulated genes GCLC and NQO1 in primary NhBE (A) and CFhBE (B) cells, after incubation with DMSO control or the indicated doses of VX809 for 48 hours, determined by real-time quantitative PCR (qPCR). Data presented as fold changes versus untreated cells; calculated from cycle threshold measurements and normalized to 18S rRNA for n = 3 independent experiments and 3 donors per cell type. Data are expressed as box-and-whisker plots. Horizontal bars indicate the median, box borders indicate 25th and 75th percentiles, and whiskers indicate 5th and 95th percentiles. (C) VX809 induces Nrf2-mediated luciferase expression in CFhBE cells. Cells were transiently transfected with a plasmid containing the Nrf2-binding promoter ARE driving firefly and a transfection control Renilla luciferase plasmid, then treated with VX809 (1–10 μM) for 48 hours. Expression in cell lysates was measured by luminometer. Relative activity is firefly/Renilla luciferase activity normalized to total protein, and is expressed as fold change versus DMSO control. Mean ± SEM for n = 7 independent experiments. (D) Representative micrographs of basolateral view of immunofluorescence for Nrf2 (green) or DAPI nuclear staining (blue). Cells were treated with VX809 (10–100 μM) for 48 hours. Scale bars: 10 μm. (E) Western blotting for Nrf2 protein in nuclear and cytosolic fractions of NhBE and CFhBE cells after VX809 treatment for 48 hours; β-actin and proliferating cell nuclear antigen (PCNA) are loading controls. (F) Aggregate short-circuit current data for cells pretreated with VX809 or VX661 (symbols color-coded by donor). Mean ± SEM for 3–4 replicates per condition per donor, from at least 3 unique patient donors, normalized as percentage of donor DMSO control. Dashed lines represent percentage of NhBE control average. For A–C, *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001 vs. DMSO control cells by 1-way ANOVA and Dunnett’s multiple-comparisons test.

VX809 treatment also increased Nrf2 cytosolic and nuclear protein levels (Figure 1, D and E), but not Nrf2 gene (NFE2L2) expression (Figure 1, A and B), in both CF and non-CF cells. In agreement with this, VX809 dose-dependently increased Nrf2 protein levels in the cytosolic and nuclear fractions of CFhBE cells up to 2-fold and almost 30-fold, respectively, by Western blot analysis (Figure 1E). Nrf2 fluorescence in the nucleus significantly increased after incubation with VX809 for 48 hours in both NhBE and CFhBE cells (Figure 1D), which agrees with the increase in nuclear Nrf2 observed by Western blotting (Figure 1E). An MTT cell viability assay confirmed that VX809 (10–100 μM) is not cytotoxic (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI96273DS1). Both the IF and Western blot data are consistent with the stimulation of Nrf2 activity following VX809 treatment. These data demonstrate that VX809, especially at higher doses, is able to correct Nrf2 dysfunction in CF by inducing translocation of Nrf2 to the nucleus and increasing Nrf2 transcriptional activity. While 100 μM VX809 induced more nuclear Nrf2 accumulation than lower doses (Figure 1, D and E), we used the lowest effective doses of 1–10 μM (Figure 1, A–C) in the remaining studies for physiological and clinical relevance.

Prolonged incubation with corrective modulators improves F508del CFTR function. Ussing chamber studies were performed to confirm that incubation with CFTR corrector compounds improves stimulated F508del CFTR function in primary CFhBE cells. In the absence of corrector compounds, cells from five F508del CFTR homozygous donors exhibited stimulated (ΔcAMP+VX770) CFTR currents at 6.2% of those from four NhBE donors (Supplemental Figure 2, A and B). Preincubation with 1–10 μM VX809 for 48 hours increased F508del CFTR function 3- to 4-fold, and a similar trend of improvement was observed with VX661 preincubation (Supplemental Figure 2, A and B). In cells pretreated with 1 μM VX809, stimulated F508del CFTR function reached 17.3% of that of NhBE donors, similar to findings of previously published studies (40). In cells also pretreated with VX770, alone or in combination with corrector, very little stimulated F508del CFTR current was observed because of baseline CFTR activation in the presence of VX770. For these groups, however, a statistically significant increase in inhibited CFTR function (ΔInh172) was noted in cells pretreated with VX770 combined with 1–10 μM VX809, with a trend toward an increase in current in cells pretreated with VX770 and 1 μM VX661 (Supplemental Figure 2, C and D). Across all studies of stimulated CFTR function, no corrector-induced difference was consistently noted in other electrophysiological measures, including baseline resistance, current, amiloride-inhibited current, low-chloride-induced current, or ATP-stimulated currents (Supplemental Figure 3).

To mirror the nonstimulated conditions in our colocalization studies, we also examined the corrector-induced change in Inh172-inhibited, unstimulated CFTR current (i.e., in the absence of cAMP or VX770). Unstimulated F508del CFTR function in 3 CFhBE donors was 4.1% of that in NhBE donors in the absence of corrector compounds (Figure 1F and Supplemental Figure 4). Like in our stimulated studies, this was rescued to more than 10% of NhBE function following 48-hour preincubation with 1–10 μM VX809 or VX661 (Figure 1F and Supplemental Figure 4). These results demonstrate that both corrector drugs alone increase baseline F508del CFTR function without stimulation by cAMP activators or VX770. As with studies of stimulated CFTR function, there was no consistent corrector-induced differences in baseline resistance or baseline, amiloride-sensitive, low-chloride-induced, DIDS-sensitive, or ATP-stimulated currents (Supplemental Figure 5).

Prolonged incubation with VX809 or VX661 increases mature F508del CFTR. Primary CFhBE vehicle control cells had a weak or undetectable mature band C, compared with a readily detectable band C in non-CF NhBE cells (Supplemental Figure 6, A and B). However, treatment for 48 hours with 1–10 μM VX809 or VX661 produced a detectable band C for F508del CFTR, indicating an increase in glycosylated mature protein with corrector drugs (Supplemental Figure 6, A and B). These data are consistent with correction of F508del CFTR trafficking, increased CFTR function at the plasma membrane (by Ussing chamber assay; Figure 1F), and increased Nrf2 activity following treatment with CFTR correctors (Figure 1, A–C).

Colocalization of Nrf2 and F508del CFTR is decreased in primary human CF airway epithelia. To explore the mechanism by which VX809 activates Nrf2, we examined the localization of Nrf2 with respect to F508del CFTR, since VX809 and VX661 change F508del CFTR localization. Dual IF with antibodies against Nrf2 (green) and CFTR (red) reveals that the 2 proteins colocalized (yellow) in primary NhBE cells (Figure 2, A–C). To focus on membrane and cytoplasmic staining, cells were minimally permeabilized. As expected, IF for F508del CFTR protein was significantly lower in primary CFhBE cells compared with NhBE cells, and was mainly limited to the perinuclear to subapical planes (Figure 2, A–C, and Supplemental Figure 7). Importantly, the colocalization of Nrf2 with CFTR was significantly diminished in CF cells compared with non-CF cells (Figure 2, A–E, and Supplemental Figure 7). Colocalization (yellow) in both the primary NhBE and CFhBE cells appeared highest in the perinuclear to subapical plane, although colocalization was observed from the basolateral plane to below the apical plane in the NhBE cells (Figure 2, A–E, and Supplemental Figure 8A).

Figure 2 Nrf2 and CFTR colocalize in NhBE cells, and this colocalization is diminished in CFhBE cells. (A–C) Representative photographs of IF for Nrf2 (green), CFTR (red), or DAPI (blue) in the apical (A), subapical (B), and perinuclear (C) views of NhBE and CFhBE cells, at ×60 original magnification. Merged composite images are shown in the far right column, with colocalization of Nrf2 and CFTR in yellow. To avoid nuclear permeabilization, mild detergent was used. (D) Slices view of IF in NhBE and CFhBE cells stained as above. Arrows indicate apical (A) and basolateral (B) sides. Each experiment was performed at least 10 times. (E) Representative IF images of NhBE and CFhBE cells, XY side sectioned after paraffin embedding, with staining as above. (F) CFTR association with Nrf2 was also analyzed by immunoprecipitation. NhBE and CFhBE cells were treated with the indicated doses of DMSO control, VX809, or VX661 for 48 hours. Whole cell lysates were incubated with anti-CFTR antibody, immunoprecipitated, subjected to SDS-PAGE, transferred to PVDF membrane, and probed with anti-Nrf2 antibody. Data are representative of 3–4 CF and 3 non-CF donors, and 3–4 replicates per treatment per donor. Scale bars: 10 μm.

To directly test whether CFTR and Nrf2 interact, we conducted immunoprecipitations from whole cell lysates with an antibody against CFTR, followed by immunoblotting with an anti-Nrf2 antibody. Consistent with our IF studies, Nrf2 was pulled down with CFTR, and the association between CFTR and Nrf2 in CFhBE cells was decreased compared with that in NhBE cells, while 48 hours of treatment with 1 or 10 μM VX809 or VX661 increased this association (Figure 2F and Supplemental Figure 8, B and C). We also examined the interaction between CFTR and Nrf2 by proximity ligation assay (PLA), in which a red fluorescent signal indicated that the 2 proteins were less than 40 nm (~3 times the length of the average 100-kDa protein) apart. In WT NhBE cells, Nrf2 and CFTR colocalized to within 40 nm, as indicated by readily detectable red PLA signals (Figure 3, A and B). Conversely, CFhBE cells displayed a very weak PLA signal using antibodies for Nrf2 and CFTR, suggesting little interaction between these 2 proteins in the CF condition (Figure 3, A and C). The negative control (mouse IgG used instead of primary anti-CFTR antibody) did not produce a red fluorescent signal (Figure 3B). The PLA data corroborated our IF (Figure 2, A–C) and immunoprecipitation findings regarding CFTR and Nrf2 interactions (Figure 2F), and together, the results reveal a reduced association between F508del CFTR and Nrf2 in CF versus non-CF cells. Close Nrf2-CFTR association from the perinuclear compartment through the subapical membrane suggests that the interaction may occur early in the proteins’ life cycles and continues while they traffic to the membrane. In CFhBE cells, treatment with VX809 significantly increased PLA signal (Figure 3, A and C). Inhibition of CFTR function with 20 μM CFTR inh -172 blocked the VX809-stimulated Nrf2–F508del CFTR interaction, as assessed by diminished red fluorescent PLA signal, in comparison with cells treated with VX809 alone (Figure 3C).

Figure 3 Nrf2 dysfunction and diminished colocalization with F508del occur physiologically and can be rescued in primary CFhBE cells by CFTR modulation. (A) Representative 3D micrographs of a proximity ligation assay (PLA) showing that Nrf2 interacts closely with CFTR in NhBE, but not CFhBE, cells (red dots: PLA signals), and that 10 μM VX809 treatment rescues Nrf2-CFTR interaction, visualized by increased red PLA signal. (B) PLA for NhBE cells incubated with antibodies for Nrf2 and either CFTR (top panel) or mouse IgG (bottom panel) as negative control. (C) CFhBE cells incubated with DMSO control or 1–10 μM VX809, and/or 20 μM CFTR inh -172 (Inh172), a CFTR inhibitor, for 48 hours. CFTR-Nrf2 interaction determined by PLA and fluorescent imaging. Arrows indicate apical and basolateral sides. Each experiment repeated in 3–4 CF and 3 non-CF donors with 3–5 replicates per treatment per donor. (D) Nrf2-activated gene expression is decreased in whole lungs from CF mouse models compared with WT mice, as determined by qPCR. Data for n = 5–10 mice per group are expressed as box-and-whisker plots. Horizontal bars indicate the median, box borders indicate 25th and 75th percentiles, and whiskers indicate 5th and 95th percentiles. Outliers are indicated by points outside the box plots. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001 vs. WT mice by 1-way ANOVA and Dunnett’s multiple-comparisons test. (E) Nrf2-CFTR colocalization is decreased in the lung airway epithelial cells of DF508 CF mice versus WT mice. Representative micrographs of IF for Nrf2 (green), CFTR (red), and DAPI (blue), with Nrf2-CFTR colocalization in yellow, at ×60 original magnification, for at least n = 4 mice per group with 3–5 replicates per donor. Scale bars: 10 μm.

Nrf2 target gene expression and Nrf2-CFTR colocalization are decreased in CF mouse models. To confirm the physiological relevance of crosstalk between Nrf2 and CFTR, we examined Nrf2 function and interaction with CFTR in CF mutant mouse lungs. In F508del CFTR (DF508) and knockout S489X-CFTR mice, expression of the Nrf2 target genes Hmox1, Nqo1, and Gclc was decreased to about 40%–75% of expression levels measured in WT mice (Figure 3D). Reduced Nrf2 function was also evident in mice with the less severe R117H-CFTR class IV variant, in which R117H-CFTR expression is about 10% of CFTR expression in WT mice (Craig Hodges, Case Western Reserve University, Cleveland, OH; personal communication). Furthermore, IF imaging for Nrf2 (green) and CFTR (red) demonstrated significant colocalization (yellow) in airway epithelial cells of WT mice versus reduced levels in DF508 mice (Figure 3E and Supplemental Figure 9). Further studies of the mechanism of activation of Nrf2 by VX809/VX661 were conducted in air-liquid interface cultures of primary human cells.

VX809 and VX661 rescue F508del CFTR and Nrf2 interaction in CF cells. VX809 affects the cellular localization of F508del CFTR, and activates Nrf2, possibly by promoting the interaction of the transcription factor with CFTR (Figure 3). To test this hypothesis, we investigated whether VX809 modulates the association of Nrf2 and CFTR in primary CF cells using IF. Consistent with the PLA data, IF reveals F508del CFTR and Nrf2 colocalization (yellow) with 1 or 10 μM VX809 in CFhBE cells, to levels similar to those observed in control NhBE cells, following 72 hours of drug exposure (Figure 4, B and C, and Supplemental Figure 10). Quantitation revealed that CFhBE control cells had less than 40% of the Nrf2-CFTR colocalization observed in NhBE control cells (Figure 4C). VX809 (1–10 μM) treatment significantly and dose-dependently increased Nrf2–F508del CFTR colocalization in CFhBE cells, and at the 10-μM dose VX809 increased colocalization to approximately 67% of NhBE control levels (Figure 4C). VX809 treatment increased F508del CFTR levels (shown in red, Figure 4B). Incubation with 1–10 μM VX661 for 48 hours had a similar corrective effect on Nrf2-CFTR colocalization in CFhBE cells (Figure 4D). When the potentiator VX770 was added to either VX809 or VX661, colocalization was not significantly increased over that in CFhBE vehicle control and was similar to or lower than that seen with either corrector alone (Figure 4D), consistent with previous reports that VX770 reduces VX809 correction of F508del CFTR function in vitro (41). None of the treatments fully corrected Nrf2-CFTR colocalization.

Figure 4 VX809 increases colocalization of CFTR and Nrf2 in CFhBE cells, which is blocked by coincubation with inhibitors of CFTR. (A and B) Representative photographs, at ×60 original magnification, of IF for Nrf2 (green), CFTR (red), and nuclei (DAPI, blue) in primary NhBE (A) and CFhBE (B) cells treated with indicated doses of VX809 and/or CFTR inh -172 (Inh172) for 72 hours. Colocalization of CFTR and Nrf2 is in yellow, and arrows indicate apical (A) and basolateral (B) sides. Cells permeabilized as in Figure 2. (C and D) Quantification of Nrf2-CFTR colocalization in NhBE and CFhBE cells after incubation with 1–10 μM VX809 and/or 20 μM CFTR inh -172 or GlyH-101 for 72 hours (11 independent experiments with 6 CF and 5 non-CF donors, with 3 technical replicates per treatment) (C), or 1–10 μM VX809 or VX661 and/or 1 μM VX770 for 48 hours (4 independent experiments with 4 CF and 3 non-CF donors, with 3 replicates per treatment per donor) (D). Data are expressed as box-and-whisker plots. Horizontal bars indicate the median, box borders indicate 25th and 75th percentiles, and whiskers indicate 5th and 95th percentiles. For C, *P < 0.05, ***P < 0.001 vs. NhBE vehicle control; †P < 0.05, †††P < 0.001 CFhBE treatments vs. CFhBE vehicle control; #P < 0.05 vs. same donor cells with same dose of VX809 by mixed-effects ANOVA and Dunnett’s multiple-comparisons test. For D, *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001 vs. CFhBE vehicle control by mixed-effects ANOVA and Dunnett’s multiple-comparisons test. Scale bars: 10 μm.

Prolonged inhibition of CFTR decreases Nrf2 and CFTR interaction. To investigate the role of CFTR function in regulating Nrf2-CFTR interaction, we inhibited the channel following treatment with correctors. Colocalization of Nrf2 with CFTR was decreased in NhBE cells after incubation with CFTR inh -172, suggesting that functional CFTR modulates interaction between CFTR and Nrf2 in WT cells (Figure 4, A and C). Consistent with PLA studies shown in Figure 3C, treatment of CFhBE cells with 10 μM VX809 combined with 20 μM CFTR inh -172 trended (P = 0.07) towards reducing Nrf2-CFTR colocalization versus treatment with 10 μM VX809 alone (Figure 4, B and C), and incubation with 1–10 μM VX809 and 20 μM CFTR inh -172 did not significantly increase Nrf2-CFTR colocalization over that of the inhibitor alone. In order to confirm that the inhibitor effect is not due to competition with VX809, we used a second inhibitor of CFTR, GlyH-101. While the thiazolidinone CFTR inh -172 interacts with the intracellular Arg347 residue of CFTR, GlyH-101 is a glycine hydrazide analog that blocks the extracellular region of CFTR’s pore (37, 38). Treatment of CFhBE cells with 10 μM VX809 plus 20 μM GlyH-101 significantly reduced Nrf2-CFTR colocalization versus treatment with 10 μM VX809 alone (Figure 4C). VX809 failed to significantly increase Nrf2-CFTR colocalization in CFhBE cells treated with GlyH-101 over GlyH-101 alone or vehicle control. We also investigated whether VX809 altered Keap1 protein expression, the primary regulator of Nrf2 degradation and activation. We found no impact of VX809 treatment, suggesting that the effects of VX809 are not mediated by changes in total Keap1 levels (Supplemental Figure 6C). These data suggest that CFTR function, even during trafficking, is required for Nrf2 colocalization throughout the cell.

Acute manipulation of CFTR function modulates Nrf2-CFTR colocalization. Based on the evidence above, we further investigated acute activation of CFTR and its role in Nrf2 interactions. In NhBE cells, acute treatment with CFTR inh -172 significantly reduced colocalization, while forskolin trending towards increasing it over that in vehicle control cells, and did so significantly in combination with VX809 (Supplemental Figure 11A). In conjunction with our other CFTR inhibitor studies, results with acute forskolin treatment support the notion that Nrf2-CFTR colocalization is CFTR function dependent. In CFhBE cells, acute treatment with CFTR inh -172 abrogated VX809-induced Nrf2-CFTR colocalization, similar to the effects of prolonged inhibition, further indicating a rapid sensitivity of colocalization to CFTR function (Supplemental Figure 11B). Acute treatment with amiloride, which inhibits ENaC, trended to increase Nrf2 colocalization with CFTR. In addition to corrector, both amiloride and DIDS, a non-CFTR chloride channel inhibitor, resulted in VX809-induced Nrf2-CFTR colocalization that significantly differed from that of CF vehicle control (Supplemental Figure 11B).

Knockdown of F508del expression in CFhBE cells blocks VX809 activation of Nrf2. To further examine the CFTR dependence of VX809 activation of Nrf2, we used shRNA lentivirus to knock down F508del gene expression in CFhBE cells. When CFTR gene expression was reduced by more than 50% in comparison with scrambled control (Figure 5A), VX809-induced increase in HMOX1, NQO1, and GCLC mRNA levels (Figure 5, B–D) was significantly inhibited. Importantly, knockdown combined with VX809 did not change Nrf2 gene expression (Supplemental Figure 12), supporting the notion that CFTR-dependent VX809 activation of Nrf2 occurs at the protein level.

Figure 5 F508del knockdown in CFhBE cells blocks CFTR modulator–mediated activation of Nrf2. (A–D) CFhBE cells were infected with CFTR shRNA or scrambled control (Scr Con) lentivirus for 4 days, then treated with vehicle (DMSO) control or 1–10 μM VX809 for 48 hours. Gene expression was determined for CFTR (A), HMOX1 (B), NQO1 (C), and GCLC (D), by real-time qPCR, with mRNA levels shown as fold changes versus Scr Con cells incubated with vehicle control (DMSO). Data for 4 independent experiments from 3 CF donors with 3 replicates per treatment per donor are expressed as box-and-whisker plots. Horizontal bars indicate the median, box borders indicate 25th and 75th percentiles, and whiskers indicate 5th and 95th percentiles. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001 vs. Scr Con cells treated with DMSO control, or #P < 0.05 vs. Scr Con cells treated with the same dose of VX809, by mixed-effects ANOVA and Dunnett’s multiple-comparisons test. (E and F) Primary CFhBE cells were incubated with vehicle control (DMSO) or the indicated doses of VX809 or VX661, with or without 1 μM VX770, for 48 hours, and gene expression of HMOX1 (E) or NQO1 (F) was determined by qPCR as above. Data for 3–4 independent experiments from 3 CF donors with 3–4 replicates per treatment per donor are expressed as box-and-whisker plots. Horizontal bars indicate the median, box borders indicate 25th and 75th percentiles, and whiskers indicate 5th and 95th percentiles. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001 vs. DMSO control cells by 1-way ANOVA (Control group) or 2-way ANOVA (VX770 group) and Dunnett’s multiple-comparisons test; #P < 0.05 vs. control cells treated with the same dose of VX809/VX661 by 1-way ANOVA.

Correction of F508del CFTR with VX661 stimulates Nrf2 transcriptional activity. Similarly to VX809, treatment of primary CFhBE cells with the newer corrector drug VX661 for 48 hours also increased expression of the Nrf2 target genes HMOX1 and NQO1 (Figure 5, E and F). The combination of VX661 and the potentiator VX770 also stimulated expression of both HMOX1 and NQO1 significantly compared with DMSO control, but not over the same dose of VX661 alone except for NQO1 at the 1-μM dose (Figure 5, E and F). Potentiation by VX770 of VX809/VX661–corrected F508del CFTR was able to further increase Nrf2-activated gene expression over the effects of corrector alone, but failed to do so consistently. Nevertheless, these data further support the importance of CFTR functional correction rather than localization for Nrf2 activation.

Activation of Nrf2 by VX809/VX661 is dependent on CFTR function. To examine whether CFTR function was necessary for Nrf2 transcriptional activation, we cotreated primary differentiated cultures with VX809/VX661 and CFTR inh -172. After 48–72 hours, 20 μM CFTR inh -172 blocked the VX809- or VX661-induced increase in gene expression of GCLC, HMOX1, and NQO1 in CFhBE cells, with a partial blockade in HMOX1 expression by VX809 at 48 hours (Figure 6 and Figure 7A). Taken together with shRNA knockdown experiments (Figure 5), inhibitor studies indicate that VX809 correction of Nrf2 is CFTR function dependent. Importantly, CDDO-Me, a triterpenoid activator of Nrf2 that is not dependent on CFTR function, served as positive control and increased GCLC, HMOX1, and NQO1 mRNA levels after 72 hours (Figure 6, A–C). Treatment with 20 μM CFTR inh -172 did not reverse the Nrf2 stimulatory effect of CDDO-Me (Figure 6, A–C), indicating that the inhibitory action of CFTR inh -172 is mediated through CFTR and not by direct action on Nrf2.

Figure 6 Functional inhibition of CFTR reverses VX809-induced expression of Nrf2 target genes. NhBE and CFhBE cells were treated with DMSO control, 1–10 μM VX809, or 30 nM CDDO, a Nrf2 activator, with or without 20 μM CFTR inh -172 for 48 or 72 hours. Gene expression of Nrf2-activated genes, GCLC (A), HMOX1 (B), and NQO1 (C), was determined by real-time qPCR. Gene expression is expressed as fold changes versus control cells (DMSO control or CFTR inh -172 alone), and was calculated from cycle threshold and normalization to the control gene, 18S rRNA. For 48-hour experiments (3 independent experiments from 3 patient donors each for non-CF and CF cells) and 72-hour experiments (7 independent experiments from 4 CF and 4 non-CF donors with 3 replicates per treatment per donor) and for 72-hour CDDO experiments (3 independent experiments from 4 CF and 4 non-CF donors with 3 replicates per treatment per donor), data are expressed as box-and-whisker plots. Horizontal bars indicate the median, box borders indicate 25th and 75th percentiles, and whiskers indicate 5th and 95th percentiles. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001 by mixed-effects ANOVA with Dunnett’s multiple-comparisons test.

Figure 7 Inhibition of CFTR function blocks CFTR modulator–induced expression of Nrf2 target genes. (A) Primary CFhBE cells were incubated with vehicle (DMSO) control or 1 μM VX661 and/or CFTR inh -172 (Inh172) for 48 hours. (B and C) Primary NhBE (B) or CFhBE (C) cells were treated with DMSO control or the indicated doses of VX661 and/or GlyH-101 for 72 hours. Gene expression of Nrf2-activated genes (HMOX1 and NQO1) was determined by real-time qPCR. Gene expression is expressed as fold changes versus control cells (DMSO control, Inh172, or GlyH-101 alone), and was calculated from cycle threshold and normalization to the control gene, 18S rRNA. Data for 3–6 independent experiments from 3 CF and 3 non-CF donors with 3–4 replicates per treatment per donor are expressed as box-and-whisker plots. Horizontal bars indicate the median, box borders indicate 25th and 75th percentiles, and whiskers indicate 5th and 95th percentiles. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001 by mixed-effects ANOVA with Dunnett’s multiple-comparisons test.

Coincubation with 20 μM GlyH-101 blocked the VX661-induced stimulation of Nrf2 target gene expression, including HMOX1 (at 1 μM VX661) and NQO1, in CFhBE cells after 72 hours (Figure 7, B and C), similar to the block of the increase in Nrf2-CFTR colocalization observed in imaging studies (Figure 4C). The similar inhibitory effects of CFTR inh -172 and GlyH-101 on corrector-induced Nrf2 activity and Nrf2-CFTR colocalization further support the notion that corrector effects are CFTR function dependent.

Conversely, activation of CFTR stimulated Nrf2 activity. Incubation of NhBE cells with forskolin for 6 hours stimulated HMOX1 or GCLC gene expression over 2- and 5-fold, respectively, indicating that activation of WT CFTR function increased Nrf2 transcriptional activity (Supplemental Figure 13A). In CFhBE cells, 6 hours of treatment with CFTR inh -172 blocked HMOX1 and GCLC gene expression stimulated by 48 hours of pre- or cotreatment with 10 μM VX809, while 6 hours of cotreatment with amiloride (ENaC inhibitor) and DIDS (non-CFTR chloride channel inhibitor) did not significantly inhibit VX809-induced Nrf2 activity (Supplemental Figure 13B).

Partial CFTR knockdown in NhBE cells does not inhibit Nrf2 activity induced by VX809. Infection of NhBE cells with CFTR shRNA lentivirus decreased CFTR gene expression by approximately 60% compared with scrambled control (Figure 8A). Partial knockdown experiments allow us to compare the effect of decreased CFTR function and Nrf2 CFTR colocalization, and are complementary to the studies using the inhibitors of CFTR function, CFTR inh -172, and GlyH-101. Partial knockdown of CFTR in NhBE cells did not decrease the basal gene expression of Nrf2 target genes (HMOX1, NQO1, and GCLC), but did block VX809-mediated activation of Nrf2, although high doses of corrector trended toward Nrf2 activation (Figure 8, B–D). These data support the importance of CFTR function over localization for corrector- mediated activation of Nrf2.

Figure 8 Partial knockdown of CFTR in NhBE cells decreases VX809-mediated activation of Nrf2. Primary NhBE cells were infected with CFTR shRNA or scrambled control (Scr Con) lentivirus for 4 days, then treated with DMSO control or 1–10 μM VX809 for 48 hours. (A) Gene expression of CFTR was determined by real-time qPCR, with mRNA levels expressed as fold changes versus Scr Con with vehicle control (DMSO). (B–D) Gene expression of Nrf2 target genes (HMOX1, NQO1, or GCLC) was determined by qPCR, with mRNA levels shown as fold changes versus Scr Con or CFTR shRNA with vehicle control (DMSO), respectively. Data for 3 independent experiments on 3 non-CF donors with 4 replicates per treatment per donor are expressed as box-and-whisker plots. Horizontal bars indicate the median, box borders indicate 25th and 75th percentiles, and whiskers indicate 5th and 95th percentiles. *P < 0.05 and **P < 0.01 vs. no drug control, while #P < 0.05 vs. same drug concentration scrambled shRNA control by mixed-effects ANOVA with Dunnett’s multiple-comparisons test.

CFTR modulation stimulates Nrf2 phosphorylation and increased interaction with CBP. To explore the mechanism by which correction of F508del CFTR function increases Nrf2 activity, we immunoprecipitated Nrf2, followed by immunoblotting with antibody against phosphoserine to assess serine phosphorylation of Nrf2 in CFhBE versus NhBE cells (Figure 9A). Nrf2 serine phosphorylation is required for its translocation to the nucleus (42, 43). Incubation of CFhBE cells with 1–10 μM VX809 or VX661 significantly increased Nrf2 phosphoserine levels (Figure 9A), consistent with increases in Nrf2 nuclear localization and activity observed in our other studies CFTR modulation studies (Figures 1 and 6–8). Furthermore, previous studies demonstrated that lack of CFTR function resulted in an increase in phospho-CREB, which increasingly bound CBP and decreased CBP-Nrf2 interaction, in primary CF epithelial cells and F508del mutant mice (12). CBP, a transcriptional coactivator, binds and maximally activates Nrf2 (44, 45). In previous studies, artificial restoration of Nrf2-CBP interaction corrected a large portion of the Nrf2 dysfunction observed in CF (12). We hypothesized that correction of F508del CFTR function with VX809/VX661 would also correct Nrf2-CBP interaction. To test this, we immunoprecipitated CBP, and probed for Nrf2 in CF and non-CF primary epithelia treated for 48 hours with VX809 or VX661. We found that, in a dose-dependent manner, VX661 significantly increased (while VX809 treatment trended towards increasing) CBP interaction with Nrf2 (Figure 9, B and C) 1.5- to 3-fold. This increase of Nrf2 interaction with CBP was CFTR function dependent, as coincubation with CFTR inh -172 abrogated any increase in Nrf2-CBP association over that observed with DMSO alone (Figure 9, B and C). No significant changes were observed in complementary studies with NhBE cells (Figure 9, B and D). These data are consistent with the increase in Nrf2 activation observed with F508del CFTR modulation and demonstrate a link between CFTR function and Nrf2 activation.