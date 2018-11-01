Targeted hypoxia reduction restores T cell infiltration and sensitizes prostate cancer to immunotherapy

Hypoxic zones within prostate tumors lack T cells. Hypoxia is known to be a common feature of clinical prostate cancer that correlates with poor prognosis (10), and we have found it to be equally pervasive across murine transplantable and spontaneous preclinical models (Supplemental Figure 1A; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI96268DS1). In the TRAMP-C2 model, mice bearing 200- to 300-mm3 prostate tumors were sacrificed following administration of the hypoxia-marking compound pimonidazole and the distribution of T cells within them examined by immunofluorescence imaging. Normoxic zones of these tumors were infiltrated by both CD8+ and CD4+ T cells, although with a sufficient fraction of CD4+FoxP3+ Tregs to functionally suppress the effector populations (Supplemental Figure 1B). In contrast, the hypoxic zones of this same tumor lacked substantial infiltration by any type of T cells. Within the more physiologic setting of spontaneous prostate cancer in TRAMP transgenic mice, we found that, just as in TRAMP-C2, T cells were largely excluded from hypoxic zones (Supplemental Figure 1C). This lack of T cell infiltration of hypoxic zones led us to hypothesize that they may serve as islands of immune privilege and, potentially, immunotherapy resistance within the tumor microenvironment of these cancers.

Targeted hypoxia reduction cooperates with T cell checkpoint blockade to promote rejection of TRAMP-C2 prostate tumors. To test the hypothesis that reduction of hypoxia might reduce prostate cancer immune resistance, we used the hypoxia-activated prodrug compound TH-302 as a nonlymphotoxic means to reduce hypoxia. TH-302 is cytotoxic within hypoxic zones of tumors; however, as we found few or no T cells in these areas, we did not anticipate bystander T cell killing. In addition, TH-302 has an exceptionally short in vivo half-life and selectively kills proliferating cells, whereas we found little proliferation among the few T cells persisting under hypoxia. Mice were implanted with subcutaneous TRAMP-C2 tumors and treated with either combination antibody blockade of the CTLA-4 and PD-1 immune checkpoint receptors, TH-302 hypoxia-activated prodrug, or the prodrug/checkpoint combination in 2 cycles starting 7 days later (Supplemental Figure 2A). The combination of TH-302 with αCTLA-4/αPD-1, which confers 82% overall survival (OS), demonstrated therapeutic superiority to TH-302 alone (P < 0.001; OS 30%) and to dual antibody alone (P = 0.016; OS 55%) (Figure 1A). The same hierarchy of efficacy was reflected in measurements of tumor growth (P < 0.0001 for combination versus each monotherapy). We chose to focus on the combination of TH-302 + αCTLA-4/αPD-1 because of its high potential for clinical translation and greater efficacy than TH-302 + αCTLA-4 (OS 50%) or + αPD-1 (OS 30%) alone (Supplemental Figure 2B). The capacity of TH-302 to cure some animals in this study was surprising given that its cytotoxic effects are confined to areas of tumor hypoxia. To determine whether disruption of these hypoxic zones was catalyzing an immune response capable of eliminating the entirety of the tumor, we repeated these experiments in immune-deficient Rag-knockout mice and found that neither TH-302 nor the combination could cure any animals (Supplemental Figure 2C). The combination of TH-302 and αCTLA-4/αPD-1 also demonstrated a significant therapeutic benefit in terms of survival (P = 0.02) and tumor growth control (P < 0.0001) versus untreated animals against MyC-CaP prostate tumors preimplanted 21 days earlier (Supplemental Figure 2D and refs. 18, 19). Neither drug nor antibody monotherapy has significant benefit in this model.

Figure 1 Hypoxia ablation cooperates with T cell checkpoint blockade to promote rejection of TRAMP-C2 prostate tumors. (A) Mice bearing TRAMP-C2 tumors preimplanted 7 days earlier were treated with 2 cycles of TH-302 and/or αCTLA-4/αPD-1 antibody and monitored for survival and tumor growth for 140 days (5–10 mice per group, n = 5). Statistical significance for survival was calculated using the log-rank (Mantel-Cox) test, and for tumor growth a linear mixed model was used to analyze the longitudinal tumor size data with consideration of within-mouse correlations. (B) Mice bearing TRAMP-C2 tumors preimplanted 7 days earlier were treated as in A except that groups receiving ifosfamide (50 mg/kg) with or without antibody were included (10 mice per group [5 untreated mice], n = 1). (C) TRAMP-C2 tumor–bearing mice were treated with a single cycle of therapy, and 2 days later their tumors were stained for hypoxia following pimonidazole injection (Hypoxyprobe) and imaged at low magnification (×10). Representative images are shown for each group. (D) Hypoxic area from 4 full tumor slices for each group was quantified using ImageJ and the statistical significance between groups determined by ANOVA. **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001.

While the cytotoxic nature of TH-302 had the potential to boost T cell immunity through tumor and stromal depletion and antigen release from within hypoxic areas, these effects were short-lived, and the therapeutic benefit with immunotherapy could not be replicated by substitution of the untargeted parental chemotherapy drug ifosfamide (Figure 1B). Failure of ifosfamide in this context was not due to lymphotoxicity, as CD8+ T cells from OT-I T cell transgenic mice (ovalbumin specific) treated for 1 week with ifosfamide (50 mg/kg) showed equivalent capacity to expand in response to ex vivo peptide stimulation (ovalbumin-derived SIINFEKL peptide) compared with those from untreated animals (Supplemental Figure 2E). Examination of the full area of slices through TRAMP-C2 tumors following a single cycle of TH-302 therapy revealed prominent hypoxic geography across untreated as well as checkpoint-unresponsive tumors that was profoundly diminished in mice receiving the drug (Figure 1C). Across 4 full tumors under each condition, we found that more than a third of the area of untreated or antibody-treated tumors was hypoxic (Figure 1D). In contrast, mice that received TH-302, alone or in combination with checkpoint blockade, averaged less than 7% hypoxic area across their tumors. We hypothesize that it is the removal of these zones of hypoxia that restores T cell infiltration, thereby sensitizing these prostate tumors to checkpoint blockade.

Hypoxia reduction restores T cell access and increases T cell proliferation within the tumor microenvironment. TRAMP-C2 tumors were established for 14 days, treated with a single cycle of therapy, and then examined for T cell and myeloid cell infiltration of normoxic versus hypoxic areas. As observed previously, T cells were present at low abundance in normoxic tumor areas but absent from hypoxic zones in untreated tumors (Figure 2A). As hypoxic zones break down following TH-302 treatment, the capacity of T cells to extravasate out from vessels in these areas into the tumor tissue may improve (Figure 2A, yellow arrows); however, the numbers and depth of infiltrating T cells remained limited, likely as a result of multiple immune-suppressive mechanisms including engagement of T cell coinhibitory pathways. Immune checkpoint blockade drove robust T cell infiltration of normoxic areas of tumor, but very few of these cells could access hypoxic zones of these cancers, further supporting their role as centers of therapy resistance. The combination of hypoxia reduction by TH-302 and checkpoint blockade restored the capacity of these T cells not only to infiltrate hypoxic areas but to persist within them and promote tumor elimination (Figure 2A, bottom right). These differences were quantified across 10 fields per condition, showing that infiltration of hypoxic areas was impaired in the context of checkpoint blockade but not TH-302 monotherapy (Figure 2B). Combination therapy demonstrated significantly elevated normoxic infiltration compared with TH-302 monotherapy and elevated hypoxic infiltration relative to checkpoint blockade. Reduction of hypoxia and restoration of T cell infiltration with the TH-302 and checkpoint blockade combination correlated with increases in the density of CD31+ vessels within these zones (Supplemental Figure 3, A and B). These healthier, more complete vessels are likely responsible for both reoxygenation of the tissue and reduction of hypoxia, as well as potentially for improved T cell extravasation capacity.

Figure 2 Hypoxia loss reverses T cell exclusion and suppression in prostate tumors. (A) Mice bearing TRAMP-C2 tumors preimplanted 14 days earlier were treated with 1 cycle of TH-302 and/or antibody therapy. Tumors were isolated, OCT-mounted, frozen, sectioned, fixed, and stained for pimonidazole (FITC), CD31 (Alexa Fluor 647), CD11b (Alexa Fluor 546), and CD3 (V450). (B) Quantification of CD3+ T cells from tumors of mice treated in A. CD3+ T cells in at least 10 fields per tumor were counted, and at least 2 tumors per condition were analyzed. The average CD3+ T cell number per field is shown. (C and D) Mice were implanted with TRAMP-C2 tumors in 30% Matrigel and treated beginning on day 14 for 2 cycles of therapy. One day after therapy, tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes were purified and analyzed by flow cytometry. The intratumoral ratios of CD3+CD8+ T cells versus CD3+CD4+FoxP3+ Tregs (C) and CD11b+Gr-1+arginase+ MDSCs (D) are shown. C and D show individual mice from 5 independent experiments. Statistical significance between groups was determined by ANOVA. *P < 0.05, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001.

In order to assess the impact of hypoxia reduction on the tumor microenvironment as a whole, we established TRAMP-C2 tumors for 2 weeks, treated them with 2 cycles of therapy, and then dissociated their tumors and examined the immune infiltrates by flow cytometry. Even waiting 14 days to begin treatment, combination therapy eliminated tumor in more than 60% of animals, making isolation of sufficient numbers of tumors for analysis challenging (Supplemental Figure 4). The flow cytometry gating strategy used in analysis of these tumors, as well as relevant control gating, is shown in Supplemental Figure 5. While the ratios of CD8+ T cells to suppressive Tregs improved with immunotherapy in these tumors, the magnitude of that increase was small in comparison with more immunogenic cancers like melanoma (Figure 2C and refs. 1, 20, 21). Importantly, the addition of TH-302 to checkpoint blockade did nothing to impair the benefit of checkpoint in expanding CD8+ T cells relative to Tregs and myeloid-derived suppressor cells (MDSCs) (Figure 2C). Within untreated TRAMP-C2 tumors, there was approximately 1 Treg for every 2 CD8+ effector T cells; however, there were also approximately 2 arginase-positive MDSCs for every CD8+ cell — a potentially far greater impediment to tumor immunity (Figure 2D). Checkpoint blockade or TH-302 only minimally impacted this suppressive state, while the combination demonstrated significant synergy by increasing the CD8+/MDSC ratio to 5:1 (Figure 2C). We hypothesize that it is the release from MDSC-mediated suppression that allows CD8+ T cells to expand more freely in these tumors.

Hypoxia reduction diminishes suppressive myeloid density in the tumor microenvironment. Unlike T cells, we found CD11b+Gr-1+ MDSCs, as well as CD11b+Gr-1–F4/80+ tumor-associated macrophages (TAMs), to reside in high densities within hypoxic zones of TRAMP-C2 tumors (Figure 3A and Supplemental Figure 6A). As hypoxic zones diminished following TH-302, density of MDSCs within these areas was noticeably diminished. Following combination therapy, this loss of CD11b+Gr-1+ cells was even more pronounced. In comparison with MDSC density, macrophage density within these areas remained relatively consistent (Figure 3A and Supplemental Figure 6A). The tendency of MDSCs and suppressive, M2-polarized TAMs to concentrate in hypoxic zones of tumors has been described; therefore, we sought to determine the global impact of loss of MDSCs from hypoxia on overall tumor MDSC density (6, 22).

Figure 3 Hypoxia ablation reduces the frequency and density of MDSCs in the tumor microenvironment. (A) TRAMP-C2 tumors preestablished 2 weeks earlier were treated with TH-302 and antibody for 1 cycle of therapy, and then tumors were isolated, fixed, embedded in OCT, sectioned, and stained for pimonidazole (FITC), Gr-1 (V450), CD11b (Alexa Fluor 546), and F4/80 (Alexa Fluor 647). (B) Mice were implanted with TRAMP-C2 tumors in 30% Matrigel and treated beginning on day 14 for 2 cycles of therapy. The day after conclusion of therapy, tumor-infiltrating MDSCs were purified and analyzed by flow cytometry. The frequencies of CD11b+Gr-1+ and CD11b+Gr-1+arginase+ MDSCs relative to untreated animals are shown for 5 independent experiments each with 3–10 mice per group. (C) The absolute densities of CD11b+Gr-1+ and CD11b+Gr-1+arginase+ MDSCs relative to untreated animals are shown for 2 independent experiments each with 3–10 mice per group. Statistical significance between groups was determined by ANOVA. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01.

TRAMP-C2 tumors established 2 weeks earlier were treated with 2 cycles of therapy, and then their immune infiltrates were analyzed by flow cytometry. Across 5 independent experiments, hypoxia-activated prodrug therapy alone reduced the frequency of CD11b+Gr-1+ MDSCs to 0.64 relative to untreated tumors, with the addition of immunotherapy further reducing this frequency to 0.51 (Figure 3B). While MDSCs have multiple mechanisms of T cell suppression, production of the enzyme arginase I is arguably the most potent, as T cells are exceptionally sensitive to concentrations of extracellular arginine. The frequency of arginase-expressing MDSCs declined to 0.83 of its baseline with TH-302 alone and was further reduced to 0.51 with combination therapy (Figure 3B). Pooling and analyzing the individual mice rather than the experimental means from these 5 experiments also showed significant MDSC and arginase+ MDSC reduction with TH-302 or the TH-302 and checkpoint blockade combination (Supplemental Figure 6B). In some experiments, the level of arginase+ MDSCs appeared elevated relative to baseline in mice receiving checkpoint blockade alone, suggesting a potential mechanism of adaptive immune resistance. Absolute densities of CD11b+Gr-1+ MDSCs or arginase+ MDSCs were reduced to approximately 25% of their density in untreated tumors with hypoxia-activated prodrug therapy, and, in this case, no further reduction was achieved by the addition of checkpoint blockade (Figure 3C).

Combined hypoxia reduction and checkpoint blockade decreases MDSC suppressive capacity and promotes T cell effector function. We next sought to dissect the impact of TH-302 and checkpoint blockade therapy on the functional properties of T cells, MDSCs, and tumor cells within TRAMP-C2 prostate tumors. TRAMP-C2 tumors established 21 days earlier were treated with a single cycle of TH-302 and checkpoint blockade, and then their tumor-infiltrating T cells and myeloid cells were analyzed by flow cytometry. Granulocytic MDSC (Gr-MDSC) proliferation (Ki67) decreased significantly in hypoxic zones of combination-treated versus untreated TRAMP-C2 tumors (Figure 4A). This finding is consistent with the overall reductions in this population noted in Figure 3. Total MDSCs were isolated from these TRAMP-C2 tumors and tested for their capacity to inhibit the proliferation of CFSE-labeled, polyclonally activated T cells (αCD3/αCD28). MDSCs isolated from tumors that had been treated with TH-302 and blockade of CTLA-4 and PD-1 showed reduced ability to inhibit T cell proliferation relative to Gr-MDSCs from untreated tumors (Figure 4B). Thus, combined hypoxia reduction and checkpoint blockade reduces proliferation and suppressive function of tumor-resident MDSCs.

Figure 4 Combined hypoxia ablation and checkpoint blockade decreases MDSC suppressive capacity and promotes T cell effector function. (A) Mice were implanted with TRAMP-C2 tumors in 30% Matrigel and treated beginning on day 21 for 1 cycle. Two days later, mice were injected with pimonidazole and euthanized 6 hours later. Proliferation of tumor-infiltrating Gr-MDSCs (CD11b+Ly6G+Ly6C–) in pimonidazole-negative (normoxia) and pimonidazole-positive (hypoxia) regions was assessed by Ki67 staining (6–7 mice per group, n = 1). (B) Mice were treated as in A but for 2 cycles of therapy. Two days later, tumor-infiltrating CD11b+Gr-1+ MDSCs were sorted and cocultured with αCD3/αCD28–activated T cells for 72 hours. T cell proliferation was assessed by CFSE dilution. Tumors from 14–16 mice with bilateral tumors were pooled for each condition. (C and D) Mice were treated as in B but starting at day 14. The next day, tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes were purified and analyzed by flow cytometry for Ki67 (proliferation) expression (C) and granzyme B (cytotoxic potential) expression (D) (n = 5). Teff, effector T. (E) Mice were treated as in A, and apoptosis of tumor-infiltrating TCRβ+CD8+ T cells in pimonidazole-negative (normoxia) and pimonidazole-positive (hypoxia) regions was assessed by active caspase-3 staining (6–7 mice per group, n = 1). (F and G) Mice were treated as in A. The next day, tumor-infiltrating TCRβ+CD8+ T cells were isolated and activated for 5 hours using Leukocyte Activation Cocktail with Golgi Plug and assessed for expression of CD44 (F) and IFN-γ and TNF-α (G) in the 4-1BBmed/hi subset of CD8+ T cells (10 mice per group, n = 1). Statistical significance between groups was determined by Student’s t test for A and E–G, and by ANOVA for B–D. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001. MFI, mean fluorescence intensity.

To investigate the impact of hypoxia reduction on the functional state of T cells across the tumor microenvironment as a whole, we established TRAMP-C2 tumors for 2 weeks, treated them with 2 cycles of therapy, and then analyzed their immune infiltrates by flow cytometry. By examining the proliferation marker Ki67, we found that the fraction of CD4+ effector and CD8+ T cells proliferating in these tumors doubled following combination therapy (Figure 4C). In addition, cytotoxic potential of the CD8+ T cells in these tumors increased significantly in combination-treated animals as measured both by elevated per-cell production of granzyme B and by increases in the percentage of granzyme B+ cells (Figure 4D). Although granzyme B less commonly contributes to actual cytotoxicity in CD4+ T cells, its expression in this compartment was associated with heightened activation and was also elevated with hypoxia reduction and checkpoint blockade (Supplemental Figure 7A).

Recently, a critical role for the rate of T cell apoptosis in determining success versus failure of antitumor immunity has been demonstrated (23). As T cells face numerous apoptotic stimuli under hypoxia (13), we sought to determine whether hypoxia reduction and checkpoint blockade improved their survival in this environment. Mice were implanted with TRAMP-C2 tumors in 30% Matrigel and treated beginning on day 21 for 1 cycle of therapy. The day after conclusion of therapy, mice were injected with pimonidazole (Hypoxyprobe) and euthanized 6 hours later so that hypoxia-exposed versus unexposed populations could be discriminated. Purified CD8+ T cells from hypoxic areas of prostate tumors showed high-level staining for activated caspase-3 (a hallmark of apoptotic death), while those from mice treated with TH-302 and checkpoint blockade evidenced significantly lower levels of cell death (Figure 4E).

Significant percentages of CD8+ T cells resident in the tumor microenvironment are bystanders lacking in tumor-specificity and capacity to productively contribute to tumor immunity (24). To determine changes in functional phenotype of largely tumor-specific CD8+ T cells, we analyzed those expressing significant levels of the costimulatory molecule 4-1BB (25). TRAMP-C2 tumor–bearing mice were treated with a single cycle of therapy as above, CD8+ T cells were isolated and activated with the Leukocyte Activation Cocktail with Golgi Plug (BD Biosciences) for 5 hours, and then the 4-1BB–expressing subset was analyzed by flow cytometry. Hypoxia reduction and checkpoint blockade resulted in heighted activation in this tumor-specific CD8+ T cell subset based on CD44 expression (Figure 4F). Consistent with the overall CD8+ population, these 4-1BB–expressing CD8+ T cells also proliferated more robustly (Supplemental Figure 7B). Production of the effector cytokines IFN-γ and TNF-α was also significantly enhanced in tumors from TH-302 and αCTLA-4/αPD-1–treated mice (Figure 4G). Overall, hypoxia reduction combined with checkpoint blockade qualitatively improved the tumor-specific CD8+ T cell compartment in terms of activation, proliferation, and effector cytokine production.

Hypoxia can suppress T cell metabolism in numerous ways that impair overall antitumor immunity (26). We isolated T cells from TRAMP-C2 prostate tumors treated with a single cycle of TH-302 and checkpoint blockade and assayed their mitochondrial function and mass by flow cytometry using MitoTracker Deep Red FM (a cell-permeable red fluorescent dye whose accumulation depends on mitochondrial membrane potential) and their glycolytic potential by measurement of glucose uptake using fluorescent 2-NBD-glucose (2-NBDG). Both CD8+ and CD4+ T cells showed signs of increased mitochondrial respiration, but with unchanged (CD4+) or slightly reduced (CD8+) glycolytic activity (Supplemental Figure 7, C and D). While glycolysis can promote enhanced T cell cytotoxicity, multiple lines of evidence suggest that improvement of T cell function and antitumor potential correlates with enhanced mitochondrial respiration and oxidative phosphorylation (27–29).

Having seen that hypoxia reduction and checkpoint blockade reduced the proliferation and suppressive capacity of MDSCs while augmenting the activation and effector function of T cells, we sought to examine the impact of therapy on the TRAMP-C2 prostate tumor cells themselves. We implanted tumors and analyzed them under the same conditions as above, and found that long after all TH-302 had cleared, tumor cell proliferation was significantly diminished in the remaining hypoxic zones of these cancers (Supplemental Figure 7E). In sum, TH-302 and checkpoint blockade diminished MDSC and tumor proliferation while increasing expansion of highly functional intratumoral T cell populations.

Reduction of tumor hypoxia impairs the capacity of prostate tumors to replenish their suppressive myeloid stroma. Tumors recruit immature myeloid cells and polarize them to become suppressive MDSCs and TAMs via a variety of factors enriched in hypoxic microenvironments, including VEGF, reactive oxygen species, TGF-β, IL-6, prostaglandin E 2 , GM-CSF, and G-CSF (30, 31). We hypothesized that loss of hypoxic zones might, therefore, compromise the capacity of prostate tumors to recruit and suppressively polarize new myeloid stroma. To test this, we established large TRAMP-C2 tumors (32 days), treated them with a single cycle of therapy, adoptively transferred immature bone marrow myeloid cells from congenically marked mice, and then examined the frequency and phenotype of these cells within the previously treated tumors 60 hours after transfer (Figure 5A). Mice that had been previously treated with hypoxia prodrug and checkpoint blockade were only half as efficient at polarizing the adoptively transferred myeloid progenitors into Gr-MDSCs relative to untreated animals (0.53× Gr-MDSCs of CD45.1+ myeloid; P = 0.001) (Figure 5B). Further, the cells that bear the markers of Gr-MDSCs (CD11b+Ly6G+Ly6C–F4/80–) in the combination-treated animals showed incomplete suppressive polarization, as they failed to fully upregulate arginase I (0.79× mean fluorescence intensity; P = 0.03) and to downregulate MHC II expression (2.03× mean fluorescence intensity; P = 0.003) (Figure 5C). These data suggest long-term defects in the capacity of these tumors to replenish their Gr-MDSC compartment, which could be related to persistent loss of hypoxia. We hypothesize that the lack of defect in Gr-MDSC polarization in mice receiving TH-302 alone versus the combination in this setting may reflect reestablishment of hypoxia over the week prior to analysis in which these mice received no drug versus maintenance of hypoxia reduction by the expanded proinflammatory immune infiltrate in the presence of checkpoint blockade.

Figure 5 Hypoxia ablation and checkpoint blockade causes persistent defects in the capacity of prostate tumors to replenish their Gr-MDSCs. (A) Large, established TRAMP-C2 tumors were treated with a single cycle of therapy, rested for 2 days, and then congenically marked bone marrow myeloid progenitor cells were adoptively transferred in order to assess the influence of prior therapy on their subsequent polarization within the tumor microenvironment. (B) TRAMP-C2 tumors preestablished 32 days earlier were treated with TH-302 and antibody or left untreated, and then immature bone marrow myeloid cells (CD11b+Lin–) from B6.SJL (CD45.1+) mice were injected via tail vein. After 60 hours, tumor-infiltrating myeloid cells were isolated and analyzed by flow cytometry. The frequency of tumor-infiltrating CD45.1+ myeloid cells polarized to Gr-MDSCs (CD11b+Ly6G+Ly6C–CD45.1+) is shown relative to untreated animals. (C) The phenotype of Gr-MDSCs (CD11b+Ly6G+Ly6C–CD45.1+) is shown for arginase and MHC II expression (MFI relative to untreated) (5–10 mice per group, n = 2). Statistical significance between groups was determined by ANOVA. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001.

Hypoxia reduction sensitizes spontaneously arising prostate tumors to checkpoint blockade. Prostate tumors in TRAMP mice develop in the dorsolateral prostate and metastasize to the periaortic nodes and lungs, with occasional metastases to the kidney, adrenal gland, and bone as early as 12 weeks (15). TRAMP mice develop castration resistance at varied rates, but nearly 100% are fully androgen-independent by 20 weeks (16). On the B6 background, TRAMP mice develop approximately 80% adenocarcinomas and 20% neuroendocrine tumors, but if moved to a B6/FVB F 1 background they will develop 100% neuroendocrine cancers (17). We waited until 16 weeks of age to begin treating TRAMP mice (B6 background), at which point they have carcinoma in situ as well as local metastatic disease in most animals. Mice were treated with 3 cycles of therapy and then followed until 36 weeks of age, at which point they were sacrificed and their prostates weighed to assess tumor burden (Figure 6A). When all tumors, both neuroendocrine (triangles) and adenocarcinomas (circles), are considered, as well as all mice regardless of whether they lived to 36 weeks (red indicates death prior to 36 weeks), it is apparent that checkpoint blockade has no impact on tumor progression in this model of prostate cancer (Figure 6B). Because of the rapid progression of neuroendocrine tumors, we were not able to obtain tumor weights for some animals that died before 36 weeks and represented tumors from these animals at the average weight of all neuroendocrine tumors that we were able to measure (5,157 mg). While TH-302 appears to slow the progression of adenocarcinomas in this setting, it has no impact on neuroendocrine disease. The combination of TH-302 and blockade of CTLA-4 and PD-1, however, has a striking therapeutic effect, with all animals showing tumor control or modest levels of progression at 36 weeks (P ≤ 0.001 compared with all groups). This degree of tumor control more than 3 months after the end of therapy is unprecedented in this model. When this study is limited only to mice with adenocarcinomas and only to mice that survive to the 36-week sacrifice, a condition that underrepresents TH-302 tumor sizes, as many more of those animals die before 36 weeks in comparison with combination treatment, it remains clear that the combination of hypoxia-targeted therapy and checkpoint blockade (877.6 mg) controls tumor progression in this model better than checkpoint blockade alone (2,227 mg; P < 0.0001) or TH-302 alone (1,470 mg; P = 0.0099) (Figure 6C).

Figure 6 Hypoxia ablation and checkpoint blockade combine to control spontaneous prostate tumors in TRAMP transgenic mice. (A) TRAMP mice were treated at 16 weeks for 3 cycles with TH-302 and/or antibody and euthanized at 36 weeks and their prostates weighed. (B) Mice that died before 36 weeks are shown in red, survivors in black. Adenocarcinomas are indicated by circles and neuroendocrine carcinomas by triangles. Average weight of early-death neuroendocrine tumors (some red triangles) is shown where tumors could not be freshly weighed. (C) Only adenocarcinomas from mice that lived to 36 weeks are shown. (D) Predicted distribution of adenocarcinomas versus neuroendocrine cancer in these mice based on historical data is shown compared with the observed values for untreated + monotherapy (sum of no treatment, αCTLA-4/αPD-1 alone, TH-302 alone) versus TH-302 + αCTLA-4/αPD-1. P values were calculated using 1-sample proportion test compared with historical 80%:20% adenocarcinoma/neuroendocrine frequency. (E) Prostate tissue isolated from 36-week-old TRAMP transgenic mice was dispersed into single-cell suspension and analyzed by flow cytometry. Ratios of CD8+ and CD4+ FoxP3– effector T cells are shown relative to CD4+ FoxP3+ Tregs for all mice pooled from 3 independent experiments. Statistical significance between groups for B, C, and E was determined by ANOVA. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001, ****P < 0.0001. (F) Pb-Cre4, Ptenpc–/–Smad4pc–/– mice were treated as in B beginning at 12 weeks of age and followed for survival. Statistical significance was calculated using the log-rank (Mantel-Cox) test. TIL, tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes.

While neuroendocrine tumors are known to develop less frequently in the TRAMP model than adenocarcinomas (~20% neuroendocrine), they develop sooner and progress more rapidly. Between the antibody-treated, TH-302–treated, and untreated TRAMP mice, we observed 23 neuroendocrine tumors versus 58 adenocarcinomas, which represents an insignificant deviation from the predicted frequency based on the published data (Figure 6D). On the other hand, in 23 mice treated with the combination of TH-302 and dual checkpoint blockade, we have yet to observe a single neuroendocrine tumor. This highly significant (P < 0.001) underrepresentation of neuroendocrine disease in this group relative to both expected norms and our observed frequency in the other groups suggests that combination therapy can slow and/or block the progression of these tumors, and may even be able to eliminate them altogether.

TRAMP prostate cancer grows diffusely throughout the prostate, making it impossible to grossly distinguish tumor from normal tissue. With this caveat in mind, we analyzed the prostate-infiltrating lymphocytes of TRAMP mice sacrificed at the 36-week time point above from 3 independent experiments. Even nearly 4 months after their last treatment, TRAMP mice that had received TH-302 and CTLA-4/PD-1 blockade showed elevated ratios of both CD8+ T cells to Tregs and CD4+ effector T cells to Tregs in their prostates (Figure 6E). While there was a slight trend toward elevated CD8+/MDSC ratios in the combination-treated animals as well, these differences were no longer significant so far removed from treatment (Supplemental Figure 8A). To test the more immediate impact of therapy in these animals, we treated 30-week-old TRAMP mice with TH-302 and checkpoint blockade for 9 days and then isolated and analyzed their prostate-infiltrating lymphocytes at day 11 (n = 2, 3 mice per group). In this setting, we observed trends toward higher CD4+ and CD8+ T cell proliferation in the treated mice consistent with our observations in TRAMP-C2 (Supplemental Figure 8B). In addition, we observed a significant drop in monocytic MDSC proliferation and trends toward reduced Gr-MDSC and TAM expansion (Supplemental Figure 8C). While also not statistically significant with the numbers of animals available, CD8+/MDSC ratios in this setting appeared to improve with treatment (Supplemental Figure 8D). Overall, hypoxia reduction and checkpoint blockade appeared to durably improve effector T cell/suppressive Treg ratios in TRAMP prostates, and showed signs of MDSC reduction and T cell expansion that mirrored our observations in the TRAMP-C2 model.

Mice bearing the Pb-Cre4, Ptenpc–/–Smad4pc–/– genotype develop aggressive, invasive adenocarcinoma of the prostate by 11 weeks of age, and nearly all die by 32 weeks of age (32). We sought to evaluate the impact of combination checkpoint blockade and hypoxia reduction in these animals that develop tumors with earlier onset and more rapid progression than TRAMP mice due to the distinct molecular drivers in this model. Mice were treated starting at 12 weeks of age for 3 cycles of therapy (last treatment day 115) and then monitored for survival. Combination-treated animals showed significantly improved survival versus untreated animals (Figure 6F). The therapeutic effect in these animals was pronounced during therapy and for some time after; however, over time, these animals progressed with a kinetic approaching that of untreated mice. This progression following discontinuation of therapy is likely due to rapid emergence of new tumors in this model that lack significant antigenic identity with their original disease and, thus, are immune to memory T cell responses generated during the first round of therapy.