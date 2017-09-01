Advertisement

Corrigendum

The U2AF1S34F mutation induces lineage-specific splicing alterations in myelodysplastic syndromes

Bon Ham Yip, Violetta Steeples, Emmanouela Repapi, Richard N. Armstrong, Miriam Llorian, Swagata Roy, Jacqueline Shaw, Hamid Dolatshad, Stephen Taylor, Amit Verma, Matthias Bartenstein, Paresh Vyas, Nicholas C.P. Cross, Luca Malcovati, Mario Cazzola, Eva Hellström-Lindberg, Seishi Ogawa, Christopher W.J. Smith, Andrea Pellagatti, and Jacqueline Boultwood

First published September 1, 2017 - More info

Published in Volume 127, Issue 9 (September 1, 2017)
J Clin Invest. 2017;127(9):3557–3557. doi:10.1172/JCI96202.
Copyright © 2017, American Society for Clinical Investigation

Published September 1, 2017 Accepted: date unavailable

See the related article at The U2AF1S34F mutation induces lineage-specific splicing alterations in myelodysplastic syndromes.

Original citation: J Clin Invest. 2017;127(6):2206–2221. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI91363

Citation for this corrigendum: J Clin Invest. 2017;127(9):3557. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI96202

In Figure 4D, the horizontal axes of the two graphs were labeled incorrectly, and one sentence in the legend for this part was also incorrect. The correct figure part and sentence are below.

Expression of H2AFY isoform 1.1 and the STRAP long isoform in U2AF1S34F and U2AF1WT transduced cells was measured by isoform-specific qRT-PCR relative to the EV control (red bars: erythroid cells; blue bars: granulomonocytic cells).

The authors regret the error.

Footnotes

Version history
  • Version 1 (September 1, 2017): Print issue publication
