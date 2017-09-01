Corrigendum Free access | 10.1172/JCI96202
First published September 1, 2017 - More info
See the related article at The U2AF1S34F mutation induces lineage-specific splicing alterations in myelodysplastic syndromes.
Original citation: J Clin Invest. 2017;127(6):2206–2221. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI91363
Citation for this corrigendum: J Clin Invest. 2017;127(9):3557. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI96202
In Figure 4D, the horizontal axes of the two graphs were labeled incorrectly, and one sentence in the legend for this part was also incorrect. The correct figure part and sentence are below.
Expression of H2AFY isoform 1.1 and the STRAP long isoform in U2AF1S34F and U2AF1WT transduced cells was measured by isoform-specific qRT-PCR relative to the EV control (red bars: erythroid cells; blue bars: granulomonocytic cells).
The authors regret the error.
