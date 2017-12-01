siRNA rescues nonhuman primates from advanced Marburg and Ravn virus disease

Human fatality rates have ranged from 23% for some isolates of MARV and/or RAVV to as high as 90% for the Angola strain of MARV (1, 2). As evidenced by the recent Ebola virus disease epidemic of unprecedented size in West Africa (11, 12), there is a real and urgent need to develop effective countermeasures against these Tier 1 Select Agents (United States Federal Select Agent Program). Given the rapid disease onset associated with filoviral HF, the ability of a medical countermeasure to provide therapeutic treatment (upon or after initial clinical signs) and possess broad-spectrum activity against multiple species of virus would confer significant benefit in acute situations when the time to treatment initiation is at its most critical.

Historically, most studies in NHPs examined interventions against MARV infection at time points before the animals were viremic or showed any evidence of clinical illness. Furthermore, prior to this year, to our knowledge, there have been no studies of therapeutics against RAVV. Early studies using recombinant vesicular stomatitis virus–based vaccines (13, 14), polyclonal NHP antibodies (15), antisense phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomers (16), and a broad-spectrum nucleoside analog (17) all demonstrated potential in protecting NHPs against lethal MARV infection when treatment was initiated within 48 hours of exposure, before the onset of viremia or clinical illness. Subsequent work showed that antisense phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomers could provide partial protection for NHPs when treatment was initiated as late as day 4 p.i. in a macaque model of MARV infection. However, an important consideration in these previous studies is the strain of MARV used. Specifically, 1 MARV postexposure treatment study in NHPs (15) evaluated efficacy against the Ci67 strain associated with the initial MARV outbreak in Europe in 1967 that resulted in 7 fatalities among 31 patients (18). All but 1 other MARV postexposure treatment study in NHPs evaluated efficacy against the Musoke strain. The Musoke strain was isolated from a nonfatal human case (19) and has been associated with a much more protracted disease course in NHPs, in which the animals typically succumb 10–13 days after exposure (13, 14, 16, 17). In contrast, the Angola strain is the causative agent of the largest outbreak of MARV HF thus far, with a mortality rate of 90% in over 200 confirmed cases (2). It would be highly desirable for advanced development of any MARV countermeasure to include the demonstration of efficacy against MARV-Angola, the most pathogenic MARV strain, which also manifests as a more rapid disease course (7–9 days) in NHPs (10). Very recent studies are beginning to address the Angola strain of MARV as well as RAVV. Notably, it was reported that a single monoclonal antibody against the MARV glycoprotein provided complete protection against the Angola strain of MARV when treatment was initiated on day 4 and near-complete protection when treatment was initiated on day 5 (20). Importantly, the same antibody provided complete protection against RAVV when treatment of NHPs was delayed until day 5 after exposure. Prediction of broad-spectrum activity for monoclonal antibodies is difficult, and empirical testing is required to confirm activity against multiple virus species. In contrast, the sequence-dependent mechanism of action of RNAi therapeutics is amenable to design features that can incorporate broad-spectrum activity through the identification of conserved target nucleotide sequences present in multiple species.

The goal of the current study was to determine whether a single siRNA, NP-718m, was able to confer broad-spectrum protection against the sequence-divergent MARV and RAVV variants in NHPs, when treatment was started at considerably advanced disease stages. We have now demonstrated that NP-718m–LNP treatment completely protects rhesus monkeys against lethal MARV and RAVV HF when treatment begins on days 4 and 6 after exposure, respectively. These studies are also the first to our knowledge to report 100% postexposure protection of NHPs from RAVV when treatment was delayed until day 6 after exposure, just 1 day prior to when the control animals in this study began to succumb to disease. This ability to confer protection against both MARV and RAVV is important, since all strains of MARV and RAVV are endemic to the same regions of Africa and have even been identified during the same outbreaks (21).

NP-718m–LNP treatment resulted in 50% survival when administration began 5 days p.i. in animals infected with the MARV-Angola variant. We found no significant delay in the time to death of the treated animals that succumbed and no evidence of viral escape mutants. It is possible that at the start of treatment, these animals may already have been experiencing notable pathology attributable to the disease, which limited the benefit derived from treatment. Similar observations have been made in animals infected with Sudan virus that were treated with siRNA-LNP 5 days p.i. (6) and also reflect findings in the TKM-Ebola-Guinea phase II clinical trial, which suggested that high viral loads and existing organ injury in subjects probably obscured the ability to detect treatment benefit (7). In the surviving treated animals, viral RNA was detected in most of the tissues assayed, such as the axillary and inguinal lymph nodes and spleen (Figure 2, E and F). We detected no lesions or antigen expression in these tissues by histological analysis, suggesting that these are not sites of active viral replication. The presence of viral RNA may reflect retention in immune sites during the development of immunological memory or remnants of a productive adaptive antiviral immune response, as was recently noted for Lassa virus infection (22).

Our results in the stringent NHP model of lethal infection with clinical virus corroborates earlier work demonstrating the ability of NP-718m to effectively protect against all major MARV strains and RAVV in guinea pigs (8). Interestingly, in the NHP model, which more closely approximates human disease, NP-718m–LNP treatment conferred better protection than what was observed previously in infected RAVV guinea pigs, despite the presence of a 1-nucleotide mismatch in the siRNA target sequence against RAVV. The location of this nucleotide change at position 9 in the antisense strand of NP-718m is within the previously predicted low-tolerance region (positions 5–11), in which mismatches have a higher probability of negatively impacting siRNA activity (23–26). However, mismatch tolerance is also dependent on the identity of the nucleotides involved, and the target:siRNA mismatch described here (a G:U wobble pair) is particularly well tolerated (26), a finding that is also consistent with our siRNA activity assessment (Figure 1B). As the target site for NP-718m was not found to differ between the clinical and rodent-adapted MARV and RAVV virus used to infect NHPs and guinea pigs, respectively, the different survival outcomes with treatment in these 2 animal models may reflect differences in disease course (27), such as the more profound weight loss observed in guinea pigs during peak viremia or subtle changes potentially attributable to the genetic changes observed in the guinea pig–adapted virus strains. These observations further emphasizes the need to evaluate medical countermeasures in NHP models that recapitulate multiple aspects of human filovirus HF.

In this study, siRNA encapsulated in a LNP was administered through daily i.v. injection, a route of administration that may present challenges in resource-scarce settings such as Central Africa. The development of alternate routes such as intradermal (28) or subcutaneous (29) routes for the delivery of siRNA may enable simpler and easier methods of administration for antifiloviral siRNA therapeutics in the future.

Together, the results presented here strongly support the further development of NP-718m–LNP as a broad-spectrum therapeutic treatment for MARV and RAVV infection in humans. Its success against the strain of MARV responsible for the largest and most lethal outbreak in history represents a substantial advance in countermeasure development, particularly when coupled with the complete protection seen when treatment is administered late in the disease course. In addition, the ability of a single siRNA to protect against multiple sequence-divergent virus variants, as demonstrated here, represents a proof of principle of the utility of rational design in identifying siRNAs with broad-spectrum activity and a key milestone in progress toward RNAi therapeutics.