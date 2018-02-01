Host expression of PD-L1 determines efficacy of PD-L1 pathway blockade–mediated tumor regression

Patients with melanoma and ovarian cancer. Twenty-six patients diagnosed with melanoma (8 locally advanced and 18 metastatic) received simultaneous treatment of the anti–PD-1 Ab (Nivolumab) and the anti–CTLA-4 Ab (Ipilimumab) at the University of Michigan Hospital. Twenty-three tumor samples were collected before treatment, 2 during treatment, and 1 after treatment. Seventeen patients diagnosed with ovarian carcinomas (12 cases of high-grade serous ovarian carcinoma, 3 cases of endometrioid ovarian carcinomas, 2 cases of ovarian clear-cell carcinoma) received the anti–PD-1 Ab (nivolumab) at the Kyoto University Hospital (UMIN000005714) (10). Ovarian tumor samples were collected before treatment. Clinical response patterns were defined based on RECIST criteria (http://www.irrecist.com/recist/). Consecutive 6-μm–thick tissue sections were cut and placed on charged poly-l-lysine–coated slides for immunohistochemistry analyses.

Mouse cancer cell lines. Mouse melanoma cell line B16-F10 and lung cancer cell line LLC were purchased from ATCC. Mouse colon cancer cell line MC38 (36) and ovarian cancer cell line ID8 (37) were previously reported. All cell lines were regularly examined for mycoplasma contamination.

In vivo mouse models. Six- to eight-week-old NSG, Rag1tm1Mom (Rag1–/–), and WT C57BL/6 mice were obtained from the Jackson Laboratory. PD-L1–/– mice were originally from Lieping Chen (Yale University, New Haven, Connecticut, USA) (38). PD-1–/– mice were originally from Tasuku Honjo (Kyoto University) (39). All mice were maintained under pathogen-free conditions. For MC38, B16-F10, and LLC tumor models, 106 tumor cells were subcutaneously injected on the right flank of male mice. Tumor diameters were measured using calipers. Tumor volume was calculated. For the ID8 tumor model, luciferase-expressing ID8 cells were injected into the peritoneal cavity of female mice. Tumor progression was monitored 2 to 3 times per week using the Xenogen IVIS Spectrum In Vivo Bioluminescence Imaging System (PerkinElmer). Tumor load was calculated based on the total flux (photons per second [p/s]). Anti–PD-L1, IgG1 isotype Ab, anti–PD-1, or IgG 2a isotype Ab (MedImmune) were given intraperitoneally at a dose of 100 μg per mouse on day 3 after tumor cell inoculation, then every 3 days for the duration of the experiment.

Ex vivo and in vitro mouse and human studies. Tumor-bearing mice were treated with anti–PD-L1, anti–PD-1, and isotype control. Single-cell suspensions were prepared from fresh TDLNs and tumor tissues from these treated mice. Ex vivo T cell effector cytokines were determined by intracellular staining and analyzed by flow cytometry analysis. In some cases, WT, PD-1–/–, or PD-L1–/– splenocytes (106/ml) were activated with anti-CD3 (8 μg/ml) and anti-CD28 (4 μg/ml) in the presence of anti–PD-L1 (10 μg/ml) or isotype control (10 μg/ml) for 5 days. The cells were subject to surface marker and intracellular cytokine staining and analyzed by flow cytometry analysis. Similar experiments were conducted with isolated and sorted CD11c+ DCs and CD3+ T cells.

Human DCs and macrophages were generated from peripheral blood monocytes with 20 ng/ml GM-CSF and 5 ng/ml IL-4 (R&D Systems) and 10 ng/ml M-CSF, respectively (40). Human peripheral blood T cells were stimulated for 5 days with anti-CD3 and anti-CD28 in the presence of IFN-γ–activated DCs, macrophages, or fixed primary ovarian cancer cells (41, 42). Antihuman PD-L1 and isotype controls were added at the beginning of culture (26). The cells were subject to surface-marker and intracellular cytokine staining and analyzed by flow cytometry analysis.

CRISPR gene targeting. Gene targeting by CRISPR/Cas9 was accomplished by transfection of Cas9 plasmid pSpCas9(BB)-Puro (Addgene, catalog 62988) with the guide sequence and with the puromycin selection marker. Successful PD-L1 targeting was determined by sequencing the cell clones and flow cytometry screening of clones treated with and without 10 ng/ml IFN-γ (PeproTech) for PD-L1 expression. Multiple PD-L1–deficient clones were pooled. Cell clones transfected with Cas9 plasmid carrying scramble guide sequence were also pooled as controls. Guide RNA sequences for targeting of PD-L1 were as follows: 5′-GTATGGCAGCAACGTCACGA-3′; 5′-GGCTCCAAAGGACTTGTACG-3′; 5′-GACTTGTACGTGGTGGAGTA-3′. Guide RNA sequence for scramble targeting was 5′-GCACTACCAGAGCTAACTCA-3′ (Origene Technologies).

Flow cytometry analysis. Single-cell suspensions were prepared from fresh mouse tumor tissues or TDLNs. Cells were stained with specific Abs against mouse CD45 (30-F11), CD90 (53-2.1), CD4 (RM4-5), CD8 (53-6.7), CD11c (HL3), CD11b (M1/70), and Gr-1 (RB6-8C5) to define CD45+CD90+CD8+ or CD4+ T cells, CD45+CD90–Gr-1–CD11b+/–CD11cbright DCs, CD45+CD90–Gr-1–CD11b+CD11c+/– macrophages, and CD45+C D90–Gr-1+CD11b+CD11c+/– MDSCs. T cell cytokine expression was determined by intracellular staining, and Abs against mouse IL-2 (JES6-5H4), IFN-γ (XMG1.2), and TNF-α (MP6-XT22) were used. All flow samples were acquired through LSR II (BD), and data were analyzed with DIVA software (BD Biosciences).

Western blot. Cells or tissue samples were lysed. Total protein was separated by SDS/PAGE and transferred to a PVDF membrane by electroblotting. PD-L1 proteins were determined by using ECL reagent (GE Healthcare). See complete unedited blots in the supplemental material.

PD-L1 overexpression. MC38 cells were transfected with lentivirus encoding PD-L1 (MR203953L2, Origene Technologies) or scrambled control. After transfection, the transfected cells were selected for over 2 weeks, tested for PD-L1 expression, and cultured for the in vivo experiments.

Adoptive transfer experiments. We initially performed adoptive transfer experiments with bone marrow–derived DCs and macrophages. Bone marrow from the hind legs of WT or PD-L1–/– mice was obtained, and erythrocytes were lysed with Red Blood Cell Lysis Buffer (Sigma Aldrich). DCs and macrophages were generated from bone marrow cells with 20 ng/ml GM-CSF and 5 ng/ml IL-4 (R&D Systems) and 10 ng/ml M-CSF, respectively (40). Before adoptive transfer experiment, cells were stimulated with 1 ng/ml IFN-γ for 16 hours. Macrophages or DCs (5 × 106) were intravenously injected into PD-L1–/– mice on day –1, and MC38 cells (3 × 106) were subcutaneously injected into the mice on day 0. An additional macrophage or DC intratumor injection was performed on day 7. In addition, we performed adoptive transfer experiments with ID8 tumor–associated residential APCs. To this end, ID8 tumor cells were injected into peritoneal cavities in WT and PD-L1–/– mice. On day 15, we collected peritoneal cells from ID8 tumor–bearing mice. CD11c+ and CD11b+ cells were isolated with specific beads and sorted as APCs. APCs (4 × 106) were adoptively transferred into individual ID8 tumor–bearing PD-L1–/– mice. Tumor progression was monitored. For tracking these cells, APCs were collected from CD45.1 mice and were subsequently transferred into ID8 tumor–bearing CD45.2 mice.

Immunofluorescence staining and analysis. Staining for mouse CD3 (SP7, Abcam) was performed on frozen tumor sections. Alexa Fluor 488–conjugated anti-rabbit secondary Abs (Life Technologies) were used. Staining with isotype Ab was used as a negative control. T cells were counted manually at 10–20 high-power fields under a fluorescence microscope (Leica). Immunofluorescence staining on human paraffin cancer tissue sections was performed with OPAL-4–plex reagents, scanned, and imaged at ×10–40 on the Mantra Automated Quantitative Pathology Imaging System, and analyzed using Inform software (Perkin-Elmer) for the PD-L1 expression score in the entire tissue sections. The score ranking was assessed by the combination of PD-L1 expression intensity and the percentage of PD-L1+ cells within a specific cell type: 0 for no PD-L1 labeling (or 0%); 1 for single positivity or weak intensity; 2 for 10% positivity or medium intensity; 3 for 20%–40% positivity or medium intensity; and 4 for greater than 40% positivity or strong intensity. The percentages of PD-L1+ APCs were scanned and quantified in each individual immune cell subset in the entire tissue section. The following Abs were used: PD-L1 (E1L3N, Cell Signaling Technology), CD11c (EP1347Y, Abcam), CD68 (KP1, Dako), CD163 (10D6, Abcam), PAN-melanoma Ab (HMB45/DT101/BC199/T311, ab733, Abcam), and pan keratin (AE1/AE3, Dako).

Statistics. Wilcoxon rank-sum test, 2 tailed t test, and χ2 tests were used to compare 2 independent groups. Survival functions were estimated by Kaplan-Meier methods and compared using the log-rank test. All analyses were done using SAS 9.3 software or GraphPad Prism. P < 0.05 was considered significant. Sample size was determined on the basis of animal experimental trials and in consideration of previous publications on similar experiments to allow for confident statistical analyses. Unless noted, samples were independent biological replicates.

Study approval. All human tissues in this study were obtained with the approval of IRBs and patients’ consent or were archival tissue collected for routine diagnostic purposes and used under IRB-approved waivers of consent. Patients and healthy individuals were recruited through the University of Michigan Hospital or Kyoto University Hospital. Informed consent was obtained from all patients and healthy individuals prior to sample collection. All animal experiments were performed according to protocols approved by the Institute of University of Michigan Committee on Use and Care of Animals (UCUCA).