PD-L1 on host cells is essential for PD-L1 blockade–mediated tumor regression

PD-L1 on tumor cells is dispensable for checkpoint blockade therapy. To test this hypothesis, tissues were collected from MC38 tumor–bearing mice and the PD-L1 expression profiles were evaluated by flow cytometry (Figure 1A). Surprisingly, myeloid cells, including macrophages (CD11b+F4/80+), MDSCs (CD11b+Gr-1+), and DCs (CD11c+), expressed much higher levels of PD-L1 than tumor and stromal (CD45–) cells (Figure 1, B–D). Furthermore, myeloid cells in tumor-draining lymph nodes (dLNs) expressed even higher PD-L1 than these cells in tumor tissues (Figure 1, C and D). In contrast, PD-L1 expression in lymphocytes, including CD8+ T cells, CD4+ T cells, and B cells, was much lower (Supplemental Figure 1, A–D; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI96061DS1). Consistently, some recent studies showed that most tumor cells do not express high levels of PD-L1, while adjacent cells around tumor cells and inflammation cells express higher levels of PD-L1 (7, 8, 18). Taken together, these data raise the possibility that higher levels of PD-L1 on myeloid cells might play more important roles in controlling T cell responses.

Figure 1 Tumor-expressed PD-L1 is dispensable for responses to checkpoint blockade therapy. (A) C57BL/6 mice were inoculated with 1 × 106 MC38 cells. Spleen, dLN, and tumor tissues were collected on day 22. PD-L1 expression was measured by flow cytometry. FMO, fluorescence minus one. (B–D) Mean fluorescent intensities (MFIs) of PD-L1 staining in spleen (B), dLN (C), and tumor (D) are shown (n = 3 per group). (E) PD-L1 expression in MC38.WT, MC38.PD-L1–/–, A20.WT, and A20.PD-L1–/– cells was measured by flow cytometry. To induce PD-L1 expression, cells were treated with 500 U/ml IFN-γ for 24 hours. (F and G) C57BL/6 mice (n = 5 or 6) were inoculated with 1 × 106 MC38.WT or MC38.PD-L1–/– cells. After tumors were established, mice were treated with 200 μg anti–PD-L1 on days 7, 10, and 13. Tumor growth (F) and survival curve (G) are shown. (H and I) BALB/c mice (n = 5) were inoculated with 3 × 106 A20.WT or A20.PD-L1–/– cells. Mice were treated with 200 μg anti–PD-L1 on days 10 and 13. Tumor growth (H) and survival curve (I) are shown. (J–L) Tissues were collected from MC38.PD-L1–/– tumor-bearing mice. Mean fluorescent intensities of PD-L1 staining in spleen (J), dLN (K), and tumor (L) are shown (n = 3). Data indicate mean ± SEM and are representative of at least 2 independent experiments. Statistical analysis was performed using an unpaired Student’s 2-tailed t test.

Even though PD-L1 in tumor cells could positively correlate with overall patient response to PD-1/PD-L1 blockade, it is difficult to determine essential or dominant roles of PD-L1 on tumor versus host cells through current preclinical and clinical studies. To investigate the role of tumor-expressed PD-L1, we knocked out PD-L1 in tumor cells by clustered, regularly interspaced, short palindromic repeats–associated nuclease Cas9 (CRISPR/Cas9) technology. Knockout tumor cells lacked PD-L1 expression, as measured by flow cytometry (Figure 1E). IFNs are strong inducers of PD-L1 (19). When stimulated by IFN-γ, WT MC38 (MC38.WT) cells upregulated PD-L1 expression while PD-L1–knockout MC38 (MC38.PD-L1–/–) cells remained negative, indicating a complete ablation of gene expression (Figure 1E). When inoculated into the WT host, MC38.PD-L1–/– tumors grew similarly to WT tumor (Figure 1F). Surprisingly, response of MC38.PD-L1–/– tumor to PD-L1 blockade therapy was as good as that of WT tumor (Figure 1, F and G). Similar results were observed using PD-L1–deficient A20 tumor (Figure 1, E, H, and I). Both PD-L1–deficient MC38 and A20 tumors also responded to PD-1 blockade therapy well (Supplemental Figure 2, A and B). To find out whether there are differences in host PD-L1 expression between MC38.WT and MC38.PD-L1–/– tumors, tissues were collected and PD-L1 expression was evaluated by flow cytometry. Interestingly, while tumor cells completely lost PD-L1 expression, the levels of PD-L1 in myeloid cells from MC38.PD-L1–/– tumor-bearing mice were similar to their counterparts in WT tumor-bearing mice (Supplemental Figure 1E and Figure 1, J–L). Collectively, these data suggest that PD-L1 on tumor cells is not essential for the response to PD-L1 blockade in these models. It is possible that myeloid cell–expressed PD-L1 is sufficient to limit immune responses, and thus myeloid cells may mediate the response to checkpoint blockade therapy.

Anti–PD-L1 Ab targets to tumor tissue regardless of the status of tumor-expressed PD-L1. Lack of PD-L1 expression on a biopsy specimen cannot exclude PD-L1 expression in different areas of tumor tissues or subsequent expression after sampling. Additionally, the lack of approaches that can detect PD-L1 in real time within in vivo, whole tumor tissues during PD-L1 therapy might complicate clinical interpretations of PD-L1 as biomarker. Molecular in vivo imaging with radiolabeled anti–PD-L1 Ab allows noninvasive real-time detection of PD-L1 expression (20). To address whether PD-L1 on tumor or immune cells is essential for Ab targeting, anti–PD-L1 Ab was labeled with 89Zr for tracking. 89Zr–anti–PD-L1 Ab bound to PD-L1 with an affinity similar to that of unconjugated Ab (data not shown). To image PD-L1 in vivo, MC38 tumor–bearing mice were injected with 89Zr–anti–PD-L1. Whole-body PET/CT was performed 1, 2, 3, and 6 days post injection (d.p.i) (Figure 2A and Supplemental Figure 3A). At 1 d.p.i., strong signals of Ab were detected in the liver, spleen, heart, and tumor tissues. Twenty-four hours later, Ab concentrations in other organs gradually reduced, while concentrations in tumor tissues remained high (Figure 2B and Supplemental Figure 3B). Therefore, anti–PD-L1 Ab targeting to tumor tissues can be imaged in real time. We further tested the impact of tumor cell–expressed PD-L1 on Ab targeting. Interestingly, the accumulations of Ab in tumor tissues were similar between WT and PD-L1–/– MC38 tumors (Figure 2, B and C, and Supplemental Figure 3C) or A20 tumors (Figure 2D and Supplemental Figure 3, D and E). Together, these data support the notion that tumor cell–expressed PD-L1 is dispensable for Ab targeting.

Figure 2 Anti–PD-L1 Ab targeting to tumor tissue is independent of tumor PD-L1. (A) MC38.WT or MC38.PD-L1–/– tumor-bearing mice were injected with 50 μCi of 89Zr-radiolabeled deferoxamine-conjugated anti–PD-L1 (89Zr-anti–PD-L1) Abs (n = 3 per group). Ab distribution was imaged by PET/CT on 1, 2, 3, and 6 d.p.i. One representative mouse from each group is shown. Yellow arrows indicate tumors. (B) The uptake of 89Zr–anti–PD-L1 Abs in MC38 tumors was measured by PET/CT and quantitated in various organs on 1, 2, 3, and 6 d.p.i. (C) Ex vivo biodistribution of 89Zr–anti–PD-L1 Ab uptake on 6 d.p.i. is shown. (D) The uptake of 89Zr–anti–PD-L1 Abs was measured and quantitated by PET/CT in mice bearing A20.WT or A20.PD-L1–/– tumors (n = 3 per group). Statistical analysis was performed using an unpaired Student’s 2-tailed t test.

Preexisting tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte is insufficient for the antitumor effects of PD-L1 blockade. To test whether T cells are essential for anti–PD-L1–mediated tumor regression, immunodeficient mice were utilized to test the role of lymphocytes. Data suggest that T cells are essential in anti–PD-L1–mediated tumor regression, as immunodeficient mice did not respond to PD-L1 blockade therapy (Figure 3A and Supplemental Figure 4A). Consistent results have been obtained when CD8+ T cells were depleted by Abs (Figure 3B and Supplemental Figure 4B). If PD-L1 on tumor cells is not essential, the role of PD-L1 on antigen-presenting cells (APCs), inside or outside tumor tissues, might be underestimated in suppressing T cell priming or reactivation. To test whether PD-1/PD-L1 interaction is essential for suppressing T cell activation, we utilized FTY720 to block activated lymphocyte trafficking to tumor tissues. FTY720 is a small molecule analogue of sphingosine 1-phosphate (S1P) (17). Treating mice with FTY720 induces the internalization and degradation of the S1P receptor, thereby preventing lymphocyte egresses from the secondary lymphoid tissues. FTY720 treatment alone has no effects on tumor growth (Supplemental Figure 4C). When mice were treated with FTY720 on the day of tumor inoculation, lymphocyte trafficking to tumor tissues was greatly reduced (Supplemental Figure 4, D–F). Such treatment completely abrogated the antitumor effects (Figure 3, C and D). When FTY720 was applied on the same day PD-L1 blockade therapy started, it only blocked further lymphocytes from entering tumors. Preexisting tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TILs) were still being activated and stayed inside the tumor. Blocking lymphocyte trafficking after 8 days of inoculation readily reduced the majority of the antitumor effects (Figure 3E). The same results were observed in the A20 model (Supplemental Figure 4, G and H). These data suggest that reversing PD-L1 suppression on preexisting TILs is not sufficient for antitumor effects of PD-L1 blockade. In order to control tumor growth, more T cells need to be activated outside the tumor, likely within dLNs, and then trafficked into tumor tissues to contribute to overall responses. These data further explain why PD-L1 on tumor cells is not necessarily essential for anti–PD-L1–mediated tumor regression.

Figure 3 Preexisting TIL is insufficient for the effects of PD-L1 blockade. (A) B6.Rag–/– mice (n = 5) were inoculated with 1 × 106 MC38 cells. After tumors were established, mice were treated with 200 μg anti–PD-L1 on days 8 and 11. Tumor growth was measured twice a week. (B) C57BL/6 mice (n = 5) were inoculated with 1 × 106 MC38 cells. Mice were treated with 200 μg anti–PD-L1 on days 8 and 11. For CD8+ T cell depletion, mice were treated with 200 μg anti-CD8 on days 8, 11, and 14. (C–E) MC38 tumor–bearing mice (n = 5 per group) were treated with 200 μg IgG or anti–PD-L1 on days 8 and 11. Mice were also treated with control (C) or FTY720 from day 0 (D) or day 8 (E). (F) MC38 tumor-bearing mice were treated with IgG or anti–PD-L1 (n = 3 per group). Two days later, dLN were isolated and single-cell suspensions were prepared. Cells were cocultured with or without MC38 cells for 2 days. IFN-γ+ cells were measured by ELISPOT. (G) MC38 tumor–bearing mice were treated with anti–PD-L1 and FTY720 as in C–E. Three days after anti–PD-L1 treatment, dLNs were isolated. ELISPOT assay was performed. Data indicate mean ± SEM and are representative of 2 independent experiments. Statistical analysis was performed using an unpaired Student’s 2-tailed t test. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001. ND, not detectable.

Since our data suggested that T cell activation outside the tumor may also be important, we then sought to evaluate T cell activation after PD-L1 blockade. Anti–PD-L1 induced LN swelling within 48 hours after treatment, indicating lymphocyte proliferation in dLNs in the early phase of PD-L1 blockade (Supplemental Figure 4, I and J). To test whether the responses were tumor specific, dLNs were isolated from mice. Single-cell suspensions were prepared and cocultured with tumor cells in vitro. The presence of tumor cells dramatically increased T cell activation in anti–PD-L1–treated, but not IgG-treated, mice, indicating a tumor-specific response (Figure 3F). FTY720 treatment abrogated T cell activation in dLN (Figure 3G). In summary, these data suggest that PD-L1 could suppress T cell priming or reactivation in dLN. Blocking PD-L1 signaling in dLN might contribute to Ab-mediated tumor control.

PD-L1 in host APCs is essential for the responses to PD-L1 blockade therapy. PD-L1 can be expressed in many cells, including tumor and host cells (21). Our data suggested that PD-L1 expressed in tumor cells is not essential for the antitumor effects of PD-L1 blockade (Figure 1, F and H). We then sought to determine whether PD-L1 expressed in host cells is essential. To test this hypothesis, PD-L1–deficient mice were inoculated with WT MC38 tumor. After tumors were established, mice were treated with anti–PD-L1 or control IgG. Intriguingly, MC38 tumors that grew in PD-L1–deficient mice did not respond to anti–PD-L1 at all (Figure 4A). Since PD-L1 can be expressed on both hematopoietic cells and nonhematopoietic cells, we constructed bone marrow chimeric mice to further determine whether PD-L1 expressed on bone marrow–derived cells or stromal cells of the host is required. In mice reconstituted with WT bone marrow, MC38 tumors responded well to anti–PD-L1 (Figure 4B). In contrast, tumors in mice reconstituted with PD-L1–/– bone marrow cells did not respond (Figure 4C). The same results were observed in the E.G7 tumor model (Supplemental Figure 5, A–C). These data suggest that PD-L1 expressed in host bone marrow–derived cells plays more important roles.

Figure 4 Host PD-L1 is essential for the responses to PD-L1 blockade. (A) PD-L1–/– mice were inoculated with 1 × 106 WT MC38 cells. Mice were treated with 200 μg IgG or anti–PD-L1 on days 9 and 12 (n = 4). Tumor growth was measured twice weekly. (B and C) C57BL/6 mice were reconstituted with bone marrow cells from WT (B) or PD-L1–/– (C) mice. Eight weeks after reconstitution, mice were inoculated with 1 × 106 MC38 cells and treated with 200 μg anti–PD-L1 on days 7, 10, and 13 (n = 7 for WT, n = 5 for PD-L1–/–). Data indicate mean ± SEM and are from a pool of 2 independent experiments. Statistical analysis was performed using an unpaired Student’s 2-tailed t test. **P < 0.01.

To further nail down which cell or cells are essential, we depleted macrophages or MDSCs with Abs. However, neither population is essential for the responses (Figure 5A and Supplemental Figure 5, D and E). Depleting phagocytes by clodronate liposome had no effects either (data not shown). Since there were no effects depleting a single subset, we sought to deplete PD-L1+ cells from the entire myeloid compartment by constructing CD11b–diphtheria toxin receptor (CD11b-DTR)/PD-L1–/– mixed bone marrow chimeric mice. Diphtheria toxin (DT) administration eliminated the majority of CD11b+PD-L1+ cells, but did not affect CD11b+PD-L1– cells (Figure 5B). Without DT treatment, tumors responded to anti–PD-L1 (Figure 5C). The response completely disappeared in the presence of DT (Figure 5D). Together, these data suggest that PD-L1 in myeloid cells is essential for responses.

Figure 5 PD-L1 signaling in myeloid cells harnesses antitumor immunity. (A) C57BL/6 mice (n = 5) were inoculated with 1 × 106 WT MC38 cells and treated with 200 μg IgG or anti–PD-L1 on days 9 and 12. For cell depletion, 300 μg IgG, anti-CSF1R, or anti–Gr-1 Abs were injected from day 8. (B–D) C57BL/6 mice were reconstituted with mixed bone marrow cells from CD11b-DTR and PD-L1–/– mice. Eight weeks after reconstitution, mice were inoculated with 1 × 106 MC38 cells and treated with 200 μg anti–PD-L1 treatment on days 11 and 14 (n = 5). DT was injected intraperitoneally every other day from day 11. Twenty-four hours after the second DT injection, PD-L1 levels in tumor-infiltrating-CD11b+ cells were measured by flow cytometry (B). Tumor growth without (C) or with (D) DT was measured twice a week. (E and F) BMDMs from WT or PD-L1–/– mice were loaded with SIY peptide, then cocultured with 2C T cells for 3 days. (E) IFN-γ levels in culture supernatant were measured by CBA. (F) T cell activation was evaluated by flow cytometry. (G) DCs and CD8+ T cells were isolated from dLNs of MC38 tumor–bearing mice and cocultured for 4 days. Anti–PD-L1 or control IgG was added into medium at a concentration of 10 μg/ml. Cell culture supernatants were harvested, and IFN-γ levels were measured by CBA. Data indicate mean ± SEM and are representative of 2 (A, B, G) or 3 (E, F), or a pool of 2 (C, D) independent experiments. Statistical analysis was performed using an unpaired Student’s 2-tailed t test. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001.

To further dissect the mechanisms of PD-L1 blockade, bone marrow–derived macrophages (BMDMs) from WT or PD-L1–/– mice were cocultured with 2C T cells in the presence of SIY peptide. PD-L1–deficient macrophages induced significantly higher T cell activation, as evaluated by both cytokine production (Figure 5E and Supplemental Figure 5, F and G) and activation marker (Figure 5F). To test the effects of anti–PD-L1 in a system that better recapitulates the tumor microenvironment, DCs and T cells were isolated from dLNs of tumor-bearing mice. Cells were cocultured for 4 days in the presence of anti–PD-L1 or control Ab. PD-L1 blockade significantly increased the IFN-γ production by T cells (Figure 5G). Collectively, these data suggest that PD-L1 expressed in APCs negatively regulates T cell function. Blocking PD-L1 signaling releases these inhibitions, leading to better T cell activation.