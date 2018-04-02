Erratum Free access | 10.1172/JCI120803
See the related article at Host expression of PD-L1 determines efficacy of PD-L1 pathway blockade–mediated tumor regression.
Original citation: J Clin Invest. 2018;128(2):805–815. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI96113
Citation for this erratum: J Clin Invest. 2018;128(4):1708. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI120803
During the preparation of this manuscript, errors were introduced into the first sentences of the Abstract and Introduction as well as the labels for Figures 2 and 3. The corrected sentences and labels are below.
Abstract, first sentence:
Programmed death–ligand 1 (PD-L1, B7-H1) and programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1) pathway blockade is a promising therapy for treating cancer.
Introduction, first sentence:
Therapeutic blockade of programmed death–ligand 1 (PD-L1, B7-H1) or programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1) with mAbs leads to durable tumor control in a minority of patients across many cancer histologies (1, 2).
Figure 2, D, E, F and I:
The mouse genotype should be PD-1–/–.
Figure 2, G–I:
The dotted lines should be labeled Anti–PD-1.
Figure 3, F and G:
The labels for the x axes should be ID8 TDLN.
The errors have been corrected in the HTML and PDF versions of the manuscript.
The JCI regrets the errors.
