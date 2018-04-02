Advertisement

Erratum Free access | 10.1172/JCI120803

Host expression of PD-L1 determines efficacy of PD-L1 pathway blockade–mediated tumor regression

Heng Lin, Shuang Wei, Elaine M. Hurt, Michael D. Green, Lili Zhao, Linda Vatan, Wojciech Szeliga, Ronald Herbst, Paul W. Harms, Leslie A. Fecher, Pankaj Vats, Arul M. Chinnaiyan, Christopher D. Lao, Theodore S. Lawrence, Max Wicha, Junzo Hamanishi, Masaki Mandai, Ilona Kryczek, and Weiping Zou

Find articles by Lin, H. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

Find articles by Wei, S. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

Find articles by Hurt, E. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

Find articles by Green, M. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

Find articles by Zhao, L. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

Find articles by Vatan, L. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

Find articles by Szeliga, W. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

Find articles by Herbst, R. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

Find articles by Harms, P. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

Find articles by Fecher, L. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

Find articles by Vats, P. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

Find articles by Chinnaiyan, A. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

Find articles by Lao, C. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

Find articles by Lawrence, T. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

Find articles by Wicha, M. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

Find articles by Hamanishi, J. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

Find articles by Mandai, M. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

Find articles by Kryczek, I. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

Find articles by Zou, W. in: JCI | PubMed | Google Scholar

First published April 2, 2018 - More info

Published in Volume 128, Issue 4 (April 2, 2018)
J Clin Invest. 2018;128(4):1708–1708. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI120803.
Copyright © 2018, American Society for Clinical Investigation

Published April 2, 2018

See the related article at Host expression of PD-L1 determines efficacy of PD-L1 pathway blockade–mediated tumor regression.

Original citation: J Clin Invest. 2018;128(2):805–815. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI96113

Citation for this erratum: J Clin Invest. 2018;128(4):1708. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI120803

During the preparation of this manuscript, errors were introduced into the first sentences of the Abstract and Introduction as well as the labels for Figures 2 and 3. The corrected sentences and labels are below.

Abstract, first sentence:

Programmed death–ligand 1 (PD-L1, B7-H1) and programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1) pathway blockade is a promising therapy for treating cancer.

Introduction, first sentence:

Therapeutic blockade of programmed death–ligand 1 (PD-L1, B7-H1) or programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1) with mAbs leads to durable tumor control in a minority of patients across many cancer histologies (1, 2).

Figure 2, D, E, F and I:

The mouse genotype should be PD-1–/–.

Figure 2, G–I:

The dotted lines should be labeled Anti–PD-1.

Figure 3, F and G:

The labels for the x axes should be ID8 TDLN.

The errors have been corrected in the HTML and PDF versions of the manuscript.

The JCI regrets the errors.

Footnotes

See the related article at Host expression of PD-L1 determines efficacy of PD-L1 pathway blockade–mediated tumor regression.

Version history
  • Version 1 (April 2, 2018): Print issue publication
Advertisement
Advertisement