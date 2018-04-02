IRE1α RNase–dependent lipid homeostasis promotes survival in Myc-transformed cancers

ER stress and the IRE1α/XBP1 pathway are enhanced in human and mouse BL. Previous reports suggested a relationship between c-Myc expression and ER stress, although the details of this interaction remain unclear (10). We employed BL as a c-Myc–dependent disease model in which MYC translocation into immunoglobulin loci leads to its constitutive transcriptional dysregulation and expression (16). Analysis of Oncomine data (www.oncomine.org) revealed that HSPA5 mRNA, which encodes the ER chaperone BiP, is elevated in BL cells relative to normal centroblasts (CB) (Figure 1B), BL cells of origin. HSPA5 levels also correlated with MYC mRNA abundance and an established c-Myc signature (Figure 1C, Supplemental Figure 1A, and Supplemental Table 1; see Methods for details; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI95864DS1), suggesting that increased c-Myc engages ER stress–response pathways in BL patients. We initially focused on the IRE1α arm of the UPR, whose regulatory and functional mechanisms have not been previously investigated in this setting. Gene-expression profiles of 2 independent BL patient cohorts (17, 18) revealed that elevated XBP1s target mRNAs (19) relative to CB (Figure 1D), consistent with increased IRE1α RNase activity and XBP1s accumulation. Interestingly, RIDD was not engaged, as indicated by the overexpression (rather than underexpression) of multiple RIDD targets in BL (Supplemental Figure 1B). In addition, ratios of Xbp1s to total Xbp1 (Xbp1t) transcripts, an indicator of IRE1α RNase activity, were elevated in Eλ/MYC murine BL lymphoma cells and LAP/MYC murine hepatocellular carcinoma cells compared with their normal counterparts (Figure 1E and Supplemental Figure 1C), demonstrating that elevated c-Myc induces IRE1α RNase activity in multiple cancer types.

c-Myc activation initiates ER stress and the IRE1α/XBP1 pathway through multiple mechanisms. To study the effect of c-Myc on ER stress responses, we employed human P493 B cell lymphoma cells, in which c-Myc levels can be manipulated with tetracycline and β-estradiol (20) (annotated as No Myc, Low Myc, and High Myc) (Supplemental Figure 2A). Cell proliferation, cell size, and protein content increased proportionally with c-Myc abundance (Figure 2, A and B, and Supplemental Figure 2, A and B), as did total RNA content (Supplemental Figure 2C). Along with the canonical target gene LDHA (Supplemental Figure 2D), c-Myc induction correlated with elevated ERN1 (IRE1α), HSPA5 (BiP), XBP1t, XBP1s (XBP1s), and XBP1s/XBP1t (Figure 2, C–E), suggesting that c-Myc regulates multiple components of the IRE1α stress-response pathway in these cells.

Figure 2 c-Myc affects ER stress and the IRE1α/XBP1 pathway through multiple molecular mechanisms. (A) P493 No Myc, Low Myc, and High Myc cells analyzed by flow cytometry to determine cell size using forward scatter (results are representative of >3 independent experiments). (B) Protein content of 1 million P493 No Myc, Low Myc, and High Myc cells (n = 6, 2-way ANOVA test with Bonferroni’s correction). (C) qRT-PCR analysis of ERN1, HSPA5, XBP1t, XBP1s, and XBP1s/XBP1t ratios in P493 cells with different levels of c-Myc (n = 3, 2-way ANOVA test with Bonferroni’s correction). (D) RT-PCR analysis of XBP1 splicing in P493 cells. (E) Immunoblot analysis for IRE1α phosphorylation (phos-tag SDS-PAGE), BiP, and XBP1s in P493 cells. SE, short time exposure; LE, long time exposure. (F) In P493 cells, c-Myc was suppressed with tetracycline (0.1 μg/ml) for 24 hours, which was then withdrawn to reexpress c-Myc. At indicated times, mRNA was collected for qRT-PCR analysis. Three technical triplicates were used in each sample, and results are representative of more than 3 independent experiments. (G) Corresponding RT-PCR and immunoblot analysis of data in F. (H) Comparison of ER structures using transmission electron microscopy in P493 cells with or without c-Myc overexpression. Scale bars: 500 nm. (I) Schematic model of c-Myc regulating ER stress and the IRE1α/XBP1 pathway. For qRT-PCR, ACTB was utilized as the endogenous control gene. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001.

c-Myc appeared to induce the IRE1α/XBP1 pathway through a variety of mechanisms. First, restimulation of previously c-Myc–depleted P493 cells via tetracycline withdrawal revealed a time-dependent increase in LDHA, ERN1, HSPA5, XBP1t, and XBP1s mRNA (Figure 2F and Supplemental Figure 2E) and protein (Figure 2G), with maximal expression levels achieved by 24 to 48 hours. Importantly, IRE1α, BiP, XBP1s, and c-Myc protein levels in P493 High Myc cells were comparable to multiple bona fide BL cell lines: Raji, Daudi, Ramos, and EB-2 (Supplemental Figure 2F), consistent with the notion that P493 High Myc cells are a faithful BL model (20). ChIP-sequencing (ChIP-seq) analysis of P493 cells confirmed c-Myc binding to E-box sequences in the ERN1, HSPA5, and XBP1 promoters, confirming that c-Myc activates their transcription directly (Supplemental Figure 2G). Second, c-Myc regulates IRE1α RNase activity, as demonstrated by increased XBP1s/XBP1u ratios (Figure 2D) and phosphorylated IRE1α protein levels (Figure 2E) in c-Myc–expressing cells. Consistent with this observation, XBP1s/XBP1t ratios were reduced upon c-Myc suppression, but only fully restored 48 hours after c-Myc induction (Figure 2, F and G). These data likely reflect a delay between c-Myc–dependent target gene induction (<24 hours) and accumulation of sufficient misfolded/unfolded proteins to stimulate IRE1α RNase activity (between 24 hours and 48 hours). Third, utilizing a cycloheximide (CHX) chase assay, we observed that IRE1α protein half-life was regulated by c-Myc (Supplemental Figure 2H). IRE1α protein stability can be positively regulated by DDRGK domain–containing protein 1 (DDRGK1) through ufmylation modification (21). However, in contrast to a previous study, this may be DDRGK1 independent in BL, as DDRGK1 expression was negatively correlated with IRE1α stability in P493 cells (Supplemental Figure 2I). In addition, Sun et al. demonstrated that IRE1α is a substrate of the SEL1L-HRD1 ERAD complex and that ERAD-mediated IRE1α degradation is attenuated by ER stress (22). However, no significant changes in SEL1L1 or HRD1 protein levels were observed in P493 cells with variable c-Myc expression (Supplemental Figure 2, J and K), suggesting that the exact mechanism of how c-Myc regulates IRE1α protein stability needs to be further investigated.

Treating c-Myc–overexpressing BL cell lines with the nonspecific Myc inhibitor JQ1 (Supplemental Figure 2, L and M) or low-dose CHX (Supplemental Figure 2N) significantly reduced HSPA5 and XBP1s transcripts and proteins as well as XBP1s/XBP1t ratios. Consistent with these biochemical findings, transmission electron microscopy revealed an irregular ER structure, with substantially expanded membranes and distended lumens in c-Myc–overexpressing P493 cells (Figure 2H). Taken together, our data are consistent with a model in which c-Myc engages the IRE1α/XBP1 stress pathway through multiple mechanisms (Figure 2I) by (a) directly activating ERN1, HSPA5, and XBP1 transcription, (b) stabilizing IRE1α protein, and (c) increasing ER protein load, thereby activating IRE1α RNase activity and promoting XBP1 splicing (See Discussion).

Synthetic lethality between c-Myc overexpression and IRE1α RNase activity inhibition in vitro and in vivo. To investigate the effects of IRE1α inhibition in the context of c-Myc overexpression, we used the highly specific IRE1α RNase inhibitor B-I09 (Supplemental Figure 3A), which was previously shown to mimic XBP1 deficiency and suppress chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) progression (23). B-I09 treatment resulted in a dose-dependent decrease in XBP1s protein in P493 High Myc cells treated with tunicamycin (Figure 3A), which blocks N-linked glycosylation and amplifies ER stress (24) without altering c-Myc levels (Figure 3A) or IRE1α phosphorylation (Supplemental Figure 3B). Similarly, B-I09–treated P493 High Myc cells displayed a dose-dependent decrease in cell proliferation and viability (Figure 3, B and C, and Supplemental Figure 3C). Importantly, the effects of B-I09 were more subtle in Low Myc and No Myc cells, especially at 10 μM or less (Figure 3, B–E and Supplemental Figure 3D). It is noteworthy that the ability of B-I09 to specifically induce apoptosis in c-Myc–overexpressing cells was significantly higher than that of doxorubicin, a traditional chemotherapeutic drug targeting highly proliferating cells, or that of JQ1 (Supplemental Figure 3E). We also evaluated 3 CLL cell lines (MEC1, MEC2, and WaC3) with variable c-Myc levels (Supplemental Figure 3F). Although WaC3 cells grow more slowly than MEC1 and MEC2 CLL cells (Supplemental Figure 3F), they were more sensitive to B-I09 treatment–induced growth arrest and apoptosis (Supplemental Figure 3G). These results decrease the possibility that variable cell proliferation rates between P493 High Myc, Low Myc, and No Myc cells are a confounding factor and confirm that c-Myc overexpression could be an important indicator for B-I09 usage in different types of cancers. Similar effects were observed using 4μ8c, a distinct (albeit less potent) IRE1α RNase inhibitor (23, 25) (Supplemental Figure 3, H and I). Finally, B-I09 treatment inhibited P493 High Myc xenograft tumor growth in vivo (Figure 3F), with no obvious toxicity, as indicated by the maintenance of mouse body weight during treatment (Supplemental Figure 3J).

Figure 3 Synthetic lethality between c-Myc overexpression and IRE1α RNase inhibition in vitro and in vivo. (A) P493 High Myc cells treated with indicated concentrations of B-I09 for 24 hours; 5 μg/ml tunicamycin was added 6 hours before harvest. Immunoblots show the expression of IRE1α, XBP1s, and c-Myc. (B) Cells cultured with B-I09 and counted at indicated times (n = 3). (C) Cells treated with indicated concentrations of B-I09 for 48 hours. Viability was determined by FITC–annexin V/propidium iodide (PI) staining (as for all viability assays). Relative viability was determined by normalizing to viability of cells with DMSO treatment. (D and E) Ki67 and TUNEL staining representative images (left) and quantifications (right) upon 10 μM B-I09 treatment for 48 hours. Five fields per slide were quantified. Scale bars: 100 μm. (F) Growth of P493 High Myc subcutaneous tumors treated with vehicle or B-I09 (50 mg/kg intraperitoneally, once per day, 5 days per week, 2 weeks). Relative tumor volume was determined by normalizing to volume when treatment was started (n = 6 for control, n = 5 for B-I09, 2-tailed Student’s t test). For cell viability assays, data are representative of 3 independent experiments. Two-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s correction was used to determine significance, if not specified elsewhere. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001 (B and D–F); ***P < 0.001, High Myc vs. Low Myc, ###P < 0.001, High Myc vs. No Myc (C).

B-I09 suppresses growth and induces apoptosis in human and mouse BL cells. c-Myc was overexpressed in all BL cells tested (Supplemental Figure 2F), which also exhibited growth and survival defects upon B-I09 exposure, although their sensitivity to the drug varied (Figure 4, A–G). For example, B-I09–treated Ramos cells displayed a dose-dependent inhibition of XBP1 splicing and reduced proliferation and viability without apparent alterations in c-Myc protein levels or IRE1α phosphorylation (Figure 4, A–C, and Supplemental Figure 4A). The modest increase in IRE1α protein abundance (Figure 4A) was consistent with that found in previous studies of XBP1 deletion in leukemic and hepatic cells and may reflect a negative feedback mechanism (23, 26) or changes in IRE1α protein stability. Importantly, the viability of B-I09–treated Ramos cells was rescued by treatment with CHX (Figure 4D), indicating that elevated protein synthesis and proteotoxicity at least partially contribute to IRE1α activation. We employed Ramos (EBV–) and Daudi (EBV+) cells as representative of 2 categories of human BL (EBV– and EBV+) (27) for further study (see below). Finally, elevated IRE1α and XBP1s expression and increased sensitivity to B-I09 were observed in 8498 cells isolated from the Eκ/MYC mouse lymphoma model as compared with WT murine B lymphocytes (Figure 4H). Collectively, these data suggest an essential protective role for IRE1α RNase activity downstream of elevated c-Myc in BL cells.

Figure 4 B-I09 suppresses growth and induces apoptosis in human and mouse BL cells. (A–C) Ramos cells were treated with indicated concentrations of B-I09 for 24 hours (A), 48 hours (C), or 72 hours (B). Western blot shows the expressions of IRE1α, XBP1s, and c-Myc (A). Cell numbers were counted at indicated times (B) (n = 3). Cell viability was examined and relative cell viability was determined by normalizing to viability upon DMSO treatment (C). (D) Ramos cells pretreated with CHX (0.5 μg/ml) for 2 hours and then cultured with DMSO, 5 μM, or 10 μM B-I09 for 48 hours. Cell viability was then examined and relative cell viability determined by normalizing to viability upon DMSO treatment or DMSO+CHX treatment, respectively. (E–G) Raji, Daudi, and EB-2 BL cells treated with B-I09 for the indicated times. Cell numbers were counted (n = 3) and cell viability examined. (H) For B cells isolated from WT mouse spleens and 8498 cells from Eκ/MYC lymphoma tumor, protein expression of IRE1α, XBP1s, and c-Myc was compared and their sensitivities to different B-I09 concentrations at 48 hours examined. For all viability assays, results are representative of 3 independent experiments. P values were determined by 2-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s correction. **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001.

IRE1α RNase inhibition induces growth and viability defects by decreasing SCD1 accumulation. There are multiple mechanisms whereby IRE1α might regulate growth and survival in c-Myc–overexpressing cells. For example, the IRE1α cytoplasmic region also contains a kinase domain that phosphorylates and activates the JNK pathway, inducing apoptosis (28). However, phospho-JNK protein levels were unaffected by B-I09 treatment (Supplemental Figure 5A). Additionally, XBP1s can regulate the expression of BECN1, thereby inducing autophagy (29, 30), which confers a cytoprotective advantage in c-Myc–overexpressing mammalian (10) and Drosophila (11) cells. However, autophagy (based on p62 and LC3-II abundance) was not suppressed by B-I09 treatment (Supplemental Figure 5B), indicating no decline in autophagic flux in this setting.

Both c-Myc and the IRE1α/XBP1 pathway have been previously implicated in regulating lipid metabolism in normal and malignant tissues (19, 26, 31–33), suggesting that alterations in lipid homeostasis trigger growth and viability defects in IRE1α-inhibited, c-Myc–overexpressing BL cells. To investigate this possibility, we quantified mRNA levels of 20 lipid metabolism genes in IRE1α inhibitor–treated P493 cells, including those involved in synthesis, storage, and catabolism (Figure 5A). B-I09 treatment inhibited XBP1 splicing without altering c-Myc activity (based on unchanged LDHA levels). Expression of lipid synthesis genes, e.g., HMGCR1, HMGCS1, ACLY, ACACA, FASN, and SCD, was increased by c-Myc and inhibited by B-I09. De novo lipogenesis generated diverse free fatty acids from glucose and glutamine, which could be probed by supplying uniformly 13C-labeled glucose (U-13C-glucose) and subsequent mass spectrometry (MS) analysis of saponified fatty acids (34) (Supplemental Figure 5C). Analysis of labeling at steady state quantified the unlabeled fraction (M+0) relative to labeled forms arising from lipogenesis. Consistent with mRNA expression, de novo lipogenesis was significantly higher in High Myc cells and suppressed by B-I09 treatment (Figure 5B).

Figure 5 B-I09 treatment results in phenotypes dependent on SCD1 loss in P493 cells. (A) Heatmap shows relative expression of lipid metabolism genes in P493 cells with different c-Myc levels upon 10 μM B-I09 treatment for 48 hours (n = 3). Expression signals are depicted using pseudocoloring, in which expression for each gene is shown as high (red) or low (blue). (B) U-13C-glucose tracing and fatty acid labeling in P493 High Myc and No Myc cells with 10 μM B-I09 treatment for 24 hours (n = 3). Labeled/total ratios were calculated for palmitate (C16:0), stearate (C:18:0), and oleate (C18:1). (C) Immunoblot analysis for P493 cells treated with DMSO or B-I09 for 48 hours. (D) Mean enrichment of C18:1/C18:0 was calculated in P493 High Myc cells from data in B (n = 3, 2-tailed Student’s t test). (E) ChIP-qPCR assay performed using anti-XBP1s antibody to detect enriched gene-promoter fragments in 3 conditions: control (Ct); tunicamycin (5 μg/ml) treatment for 6 hours (Tm); and tunicamycin+B-I09 (10 μM) treatment for 6 hours (Tm+B-I09). IgG was used as mock ChIP control. ERdj4 serves as a positive control for XBP1s binding. Values represent relative increase of real-time PCR signals compared with the signal of IgG ChIP under control conditions. Three technical triplicates are presented. (F) Cell growth of P493 High Myc cells treated with 10 μM B-I09 and rescued with BSA control or OA (n = 3). (G) Relative viability of P493 High Myc cells treated with 10 μM B-I09 and rescued with BSA control, OA, or POA for 48 hours. For viability assays, results are representative of 3 independent experiments. P values were determined by 2-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s correction, if not specified elsewhere. ***P < 0.001.

We focused on SCD for several reasons: (a) SCD mRNA abundance was the most altered across different conditions among all genes tested (Figure 5A); (b) SCD encodes the rate-limiting enzyme in monounsaturated fatty acid formation (furthermore, increased levels of monounsaturated fatty acids [e.g., C18:1 oleic acid (OA)] are a hallmark of human c-Myc–driven lymphomas, based on comprehensive lipid profiling; ref. 35); and (c) previous work demonstrated that synthesizing or scavenging unsaturated lipids is critical to maintaining cell viability in multiple transformed cell types, especially encountering elevated protein synthesis (36, 37). Decreased SCD1 protein accumulation upon IRE1α RNase inhibition was confirmed in multiple cell lines (Figure 5C and Supplemental Figure 5, D and E). More importantly, U-13C-glucose labeling enabled us to determine SCD1 activity by calculating mean enrichment of labeled C18:1/C18:0 (Supplemental Figure 5C): SCD1 enzymatic activity was dramatically inhibited by B-I09 effects on SCD1 abundance (Figure 5D).

ChIP analysis demonstrated XBP1s binding to the SCD proximal promoter, regulated by both tunicamycin (utilized to increase XBP1s expression) and B-I09 (Figure 5E), consistent with previous observations in mouse liver cells (26). XBP1 knockdown resulted in decreased levels of SCD1 protein (Supplemental Figure 5F). SCD is a known c-Myc transcriptional target (38) (Figure 5A); however, c-Myc protein levels were only modestly changed, if at all, in response to IRE1α RNase inhibition (Figure 5C, and Supplemental Figure 5, D and E), suggesting that decreased SCD1 was at least partly c-Myc independent and XBP1s dependent. In summary, we identified SCD as a transcriptional target downstream of IRE1α/XBP1 signaling in BL.

To test the critical role of SCD1 in IRE1α-inhibited, c-Myc–overexpressing conditions, P493 High Myc cells were cultured with the monounsaturated fatty acids oleic acid (OA) (C18:1) or palmitoleic acid (POA) (C16:1). OA partly rescued cell proliferation (Figure 5F), and both OA and POA essentially restored cell viability without affecting the ability of B-I09 to reduce XBP1s and SCD1 expression (Figure 5G, and Supplemental Figure 5G). However, a combination of OA and saturated palmitic acid (Palm) (C16:0) did not rescue viability as effectively as OA alone, even though exposure to Palm itself was not toxic (Supplemental Figure 5H). These results suggest that unsaturated fatty acids are critical to maintaining the viability of B-I09–treated cells.

Because long-chain fatty acids are relatively insoluble in aqueous solutions, they were conjugated to lipid-free BSA before use. Surprisingly, control BSA partially rescued cell growth and viability in the absence of exogenous OA (Figure 5, F and G; and Supplemental Figure 5H). This raised the possibility that BSA might enter B-I09–treated cells through macropinocytosis (39, 40) and contribute to viability by supplying free amino acids, although free BSA could rescue viability by scavenging lipids in the medium (41). To test this, cells were cultured in medium with reduced lipid concentration (see Methods). Treatment with B-I09 substantially reduced cell viability in lipid-limited conditions, and whereas exogenous BSA alone rescued the viability of multiple B-I09–treated cell lines in replete medium, it had no significant effect on the survival of lipid-limited cells. In contrast, addition of exogenous BSA–conjugated OA fully rescued viability in lipid-limited cells, suggesting that BSA functioned primarily as a fatty acid shuttle in these experiments (Supplemental Figure 5I).

A requirement for SCD1 function in c-Myc–overexpressing P493 cells was further validated using a commercially available SCD1 inhibitor (SCDi), which phenocopied B-I09 treatment by inducing growth arrest and cell death (Supplemental Figure 5, J and K). However, apoptosis was only induced after 72 hours of treatment (Supplemental Figure 5K), suggesting other mechanisms might also exist.

The regulation of SCD1 by IRE1α/XBP1 signaling and its role in maintaining cell growth and survival were further validated in bona fide BL cell lines (Figure 6, A–D, and Supplemental Figure 6, A–D). Importantly, SCD expression was increased in BL cells relative to CB (Figure 6E). Therefore, we evaluated the therapeutic potential of SCDi for BL growth in vivo. SCDi administration significantly decreased tumor growth and tumor weight (Figure 6F). However, this was also accompanied by a slight weight loss during treatment (Supplemental Figure 6E), as observed in a previous study (42). Finally, SCDi treatment engaged all 3 UPR pathways (ATF6: HERPUD1; IRE1: XBP1s, DNAJB9; PERK: ATF3, DDIT3), and each was reversed with OA supplementation (Supplemental Figure 6F). Taken together, IRE1α RNase inhibition resulted in BL cell phenotypes, dependent on SCD1 loss. In addition, targeting SCD1 phenocopied B-I09 to decrease in vivo tumor growth. However, based on the toxicity of SCDi, IRE1α RNase inhibition may be a safer therapeutic strategy for BL patients.

Figure 6 B-I09 treatment results in phenotypes dependent on SCD1 loss in BL cells. (A) Immunoblot analysis of Ramos and Daudi cells treated with indicated concentrations of B-I09 for 48 hours. (B) Cell growth (n = 3) of Ramos and Daudi cells treated with B-I09 (20 μM for Ramos, 10 μM for Daudi) and rescued with BSA control or OA. (C) Relative viability of Ramos and Daudi cells treated with 10 μM B-I09 and rescued with BSA control, OA, or POA for 48 hours. (D) Relative viability of Ramos and Daudi cells treated with 0.5 μM SCDi and rescued with BSA control or OA for 48 hours. (E) Normalized reads of SCD in human BL and CB from healthy donors. Microarray data were obtained from the Oncomine database. Whiskers denote the minimal to maximal values. (F) Tumor growth and weight of xenografted Ramos tumors treated with control or SCDi (5 mg/kg, orally twice daily). For all viability assays, results are representative of 3 independent experiments. **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001, 2-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s correction (B–D); 2-tailed Student’s t test (E and F).

N-Myc–overexpressing cells also engage the IRE1α/XBP1/SCD1 pathway to maintain viability. To determine whether these findings extend to other Myc family members, we employed the N-MycER SHEP NB cell line in which N-Myc activity is induced by tamoxifen treatment (Figure 7A; and Supplemental Figure 7A). N-Myc activation via 4-hydroxytamoxifen (4-OHT) increased XBP1 splicing (Figure 7, B and C) and XBP1s protein abundance (Figure 7D), indicating that N-Myc also engages the IRE1α/XBP1 pathway. Whereas B-I09 had only modest effects on the proliferation of untreated control SHEP cells (N-Myc negative), it robustly inhibited proliferation and induced apoptosis in 4-OHT–treated N-Myc SHEP cells (N-Myc positive) in both dose- and time-dependent manners (Figure 7, E and F; and Supplemental Figure 7, B–D). Furthermore, this decrease in cell viability was largely restored by CHX treatment (Figure 7G). Mechanistically, B-I09 treatment resulted in decreased SCD1 (Figure 7H) and all phenotypes were partly or totally reversed by OA (Figure 7I and Supplemental Figure 7E). Similarly, N-Myc SHEP cells were more sensitive to SCDi treatment or SCD knockdown with siRNA than controls (Supplemental Figure 7, F–H). To confirm B-I09 IRE1α target specificity, cells were treated with scrambled shRNA (shSCR) or shRNA targeting XBP1 (shXBP1) (Figure 8A). Like B-I09 treatment, XBP1 depletion with shXBP1 decreased SCD1 protein levels and induced apoptosis in N-Myc SHEP cells, while control SHEP cells were largely resistant (Figure 8, A and B).

Figure 7 N-Myc activates the IRE1α/XBP1 pathway, rendering cells vulnerable to XBP1s loss. (A–D) SHEP N-MycER cells were treated with 4-OHT (200 nM) to activate N-Myc nuclear translocation (A). XBP1s/XBP1t ratios examined with qRT-PCR (B) (n = 3). XBP1 splicing analyzed by RT-PCR (C) and XBP1s protein accumulation determined by immunoblots (D). (E) SHEP cells cultured in vehicle (control) or 4-OHT containing medium for 48 hours before treatment with DMSO or B-I09. WST-1 assay was used to examine cell growth. Relative absorbance was determined by normalizing to absorbance at time 0 hours (n = 6). IC 50 was then determined (n = 3, 2-tailed Student’s t test). (F) Representative contour plots of control and 4-OHT SHEP cells treated with 30 μM B-I09 for 96 hours. (G) SHEP cells pretreated with CHX (0.5 μg/ml) for 2 hours and then cultured with DMSO or 30 μM B-I09 for 72 hours. Relative viability was determined by normalizing to viability upon DMSO treatment or DMSO+CHX treatment, respectively. (H) Immunoblot for control and 4-OHT SHEP cells with B-I09 treatment for 72 hours. (I) Control or N-Myc SHEP cells treated with DMSO or B-I09 and rescued with BSA or OA for 72 hours. Viability was examined and relative viability was determined by normalizing to viability upon DMSO treatment. For viability assays, results are representative of 3 independent experiments. P values were determined by 2-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s correction, if not specified elsewhere. *P < 0.05, ***P < 0.001 (B, E and B, E, and G); ***P < 0.001, comparison of B-I09 and DMSO treatment; ###P < 0.001, comparison of B-I09+BSA or B-I09+OA and B-I09 treatment (I).

Figure 8 XBP1 depletion results in apoptosis and tumor regression in N-Myc–overexpressing NB cells. (A and B) SHEP cells infected with lentivirus containing shSCR or shXBP1 constructs for 48 hours and vehicle or 4-OHT subsequently added. After 72 hours, cells were imaged and harvested for immunoblot analysis and viability assays. For viability assays, results are representative of 3 independent experiments. P values were determined by 2-way ANOVA with Bonferroni’s correction. (C) Kelly cells with tetracycline-inducible shSCR or shXBP1 constructs injected subcutaneously into the left or right flanks of mice, respectively. When tumor sizes reached 50–150 mm3, doxycycline chow was used to knock down XBP1. Tumor growth, tumor weight, and bulk tumors are shown. *P < 0.05; **P < 0.01; ***P < 0.001, 2-tailed paired t test.

MYCN amplification is found in approximately 25% of NB cases and remains the best-characterized genetic marker of high-risk disease (43). We compared 3 NB cell lines with or without MYCN amplification: SK-N-AS (no MYCN amplification), BE2C (MYCN amplification), and Kelly (MYCN amplification). Cells with MYCN amplification expressed higher levels of HSPA5 and XBP1s and exhibited enhanced sensitivity to B-I09 (Supplemental Figure 8, A and B). Importantly, XBP1 knockdown in Kelly cells dramatically impaired tumor growth in vivo (Figure 8C and Supplemental Figure 8, C and D). In summary, like c-Myc–overexpressing cells, N-Myc–overexpressing cells also engage the IRE1α/XBP1/SCD1 pathway to maintain viability, and targeting this axis could be a potential therapeutic strategy for N-Myc–overexpressing cancers, e.g., NB.

B-I09 enhanced in vitro cytotoxicity of BL chemotherapeutic drugs. Given the c-Myc–dependent toxicity of B-I09 observed in BL cell lines, we explored whether B-I09 treatment would improve standard therapies currently used to treat BL clinically. Apoptosis triggered in BL cells by either doxorubicin or vincristine treatment was further enhanced by B-I09. Combination indices (CIs) showed additive or synergistic effects with doxorubicin and vincristine in Daudi and Ramos cells (Figure 9, A–C, and Table 1), and the effects of B-I09 depended on SCD1 activity (Supplemental Figure 9, A and B). These results suggest that B-I09 and other IRE1α inhibitors could be used to treat a variety of Myc-driven malignancies, including c-Myc–overexpressing BL and N-Myc–overexpressing NB, to improve standard of care.

Figure 9 B-I09 CI with doxorubicin and vincristine. (A) Daudi cells treated with doxorubicin plus B-I09 for 48 hours. (B) Daudi cells treated with vincristine plus B-I09 for 48 hours. (C) Ramos cells treated with vincristine plus B-I09 for 48 hours. Relative viability was determined by normalizing to viability upon DMSO treatment. (D) Proposed model illustrating the regulation of ER stress and the IRE1α/XBP1 pathway by c-Myc and N-Myc and the protective role of an IRE1α/XBP1/SCD1 axis to counterbalance anabolic metabolism mediated by Myc overexpression.