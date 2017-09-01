Corrigendum Free access | 10.1172/JCI95841

Neuropeptide FF increases M2 activation and self-renewal of adipose tissue macrophages

Published in Volume 127, Issue 9 (September 1, 2017)

J Clin Invest. 2017;127(9):3559–3559. doi:10.1172/JCI95841.

Copyright © 2017, American Society for Clinical Investigation

See the related article at Neuropeptide FF increases M2 activation and self-renewal of adipose tissue macrophages.

Original citation: J Clin Invest. 2017;127(7):2842–2854. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI90152 Citation for this corrigendum: J Clin Invest. 2017;127(9):3559. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI95841 During the assembly of Figure 1D, an incorrect image was inadvertently used for the human omental fat sample. The correct figure panel is below. The authors regret the error. Footnotes