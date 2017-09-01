Neuropeptide FF increases M2 activation and self-renewal of adipose tissue macrophages

Corrigendum Free access | 10.1172/JCI95841
First published July 31, 2017 - More info
Original citation: J Clin Invest. 2017;127(7):2842–2854. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI90152
Citation for this corrigendum: J Clin Invest. 2017;127(9):3559. https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI95841
During the assembly of Figure 1D, an incorrect image was inadvertently used for the human omental fat sample. The correct figure panel is below.
The authors regret the error.
