Mutations in the netrin-1 gene cause congenital mirror movements

Patient selection

Data on international cases were collected over a period of 5 years in France and New Zealand. Twenty-five index cases without a mutation in either DCC or RAD51 (rearrangements being excluded in 14 of them) were selected for exome sequencing. Each patient as well as available family members underwent a standardized neurologic assessment and DNA sampling. The severity of mirror movements (MM) was scored with the Woods and Teuber scale. Familial history, MM location, associated disorders, and reported functional disability were noted.

Exome sequencing and analysis

With regard to the exome sequencing performed in France, genomic DNA was captured using Agilent in-solution enrichment methodology (SureSelect Human All Exon Kits V5; Agilent Technologies) with their biotinylated oligonucleotide probes library (SureSelect Human All Exon V5, 50 Mb; Agilent Technologies), followed by paired-end 75-base massive parallel sequencing on an Illumina HiSEQ 2000. Sequence capture, enrichment, and elution were performed according to the manufacturer’s instructions and protocols, without modification except for library preparation, which was performed with the NEBNext Ultra Kit (New England BioLabs). For library preparation, 600 ng of each genomic DNA was fragmented by sonication and purified to yield fragments of 150 to 200 bp. Paired-end adaptor oligonucleotides from the NEB kit were ligated on repaired, A-tailed fragments and then purified and enriched by 8 PCR cycles. Purified libraries (1.2 μg) were then hybridized to the SureSelect oligonucleotide probe capture library for 72 hours. After hybridization, washing, and elution, the eluted fraction was PCR amplified with 9 cycles and then purified and quantified by quantitative PCR (qPCR) to obtain an adequate DNA template for downstream applications. Each elution-enriched DNA sample was then sequenced on an Illumina HiSEQ 2000 as paired-end 75-base reads. Image analysis and base calling were performed using an Illumina Real Time Analysis (RTA 2.1.3) system with default parameters. Bioinformatics analysis of sequencing data was based on the Illumina pipeline (CASAVA 1.8.2). CASAVA performs alignment of a sequencing run to a reference genome (hg19), calls the SNPs on the basis of the allele calls and read depth, and detects variants (SNPs and indels). The alignment algorithm used was ELANDv2 (CASAVA), which performs multiseed and gapped alignments. Only the positions included in the bait coordinates were conserved. Genetic variation annotation was realized from the IntegraGen in-house pipeline. It consists of gene annotations (RefSeq, https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/refseq/) and known polymorphisms (dbSNP 132, Single Nucleotide Polymorphism Database, https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/projects/SNP/; 1000 Genomes, http://www.1000genomes.org/; and EVS, http://evs.gs.washington.edu/EVS/), followed by a mutation characterization (exonic, intronic, silent, nonsense). For each position, the exomic frequencies (Homo and HTZ) were determined from all the exomes already sequenced at IntegraGen, and the exome results were provided by 1000 Genomes, EVS, and HapMap (haplotype map of the human genome, ftp://ftp.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/hapmap/) algorithms. The minimum average depth on the exome was approximately 50×. When coverage was below 50× for an exon and/or bp in NTN1 (which was the case for exon 6 and the first bp of exon 2 in most patients), the analysis was completed by Sanger sequencing.

Concerning the exome sequencing performed in New Zealand, genomic DNA was collected and extracted from saliva samples using Oragene DNA kits (DNA Genotek Inc.). Exome sequencing was provided by Otogenetics Corporation using Agilent SureSelect Human All Exon V4 or Agilent SureSelect Human All Exon V5+UTR for capture and Illumina sequencing platforms for data generation (paired end, 100 cycles). Sequence alignment was performed with the Burrows-Wheeler Aligner (BWA) mem using human genome assembly GRCh37 as the reference. Further processing was done with Picard tools and the Genome Analysis Toolkit following the Broad Institute’s best practices guidelines (https://www.broadinstitute.org/gatk/) to produce called variants with HaplotypeCaller. Estimates for population allele frequencies of individual variants were obtained from the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute’s (NHLBI) Gene Ontology (GO) Exome Sequencing Project (ESP6500) database, the 1000 Genomes Project, and the ExAC (http://exac.broadinstitute.org/) database. The predicted effect of individual variants on gene function was identified through annotation with SnpEff (58).

We then conducted the analysis with Variant Studio (Illumina). Variants present at an allele frequency greater than 0.1% in the general population (1000 Genomes and EVS databases), synonymous variants, and intronic variants that were not predicted to alter splicing were discarded. Variants with a read depth below 10× in the French exomes and 5× in the New Zealand exomes were also filtered out. A lower threshold was chosen for the New Zealand exomes, as coverage was poorer because the DNA was extracted from saliva rather than blood.

We listed all sequence variants detected in NTN1 in 60,706 controls on the ExAC algorithm. We used Fisher’s exact test to compare the frequency of truncating and rare (frequency <1%) missense variants predicted to be pathogenic by either the PolyPhen-2 or SIFT algorithm in our patients and control subjects.

Sanger sequencing and quantitative multiplex PCR of short fluorescent fragments

The coding and flanking intronic regions of NTN1 were amplified using the primers listed in Supplemental Table 6. Forward and reverse sequencing reactions were performed with the Big Dye Terminator Cycle Sequencing Ready Reaction Kit (PE Applied Biosystems), and the products were analyzed on an ABI 3730 automated sequencer (PE Applied Biosystems). Quantitative multiplex PCR of short fluorescent fragments (QMPSF) analysis was performed for all exons of NTN1 in 14 patients, and results were analyzed using GeneMapper analysis software, version 4.0 (Applied Biosystems).

Structural analysis

On the basis of the alignment obtained using the HHpred method (59), a structural model was generated using Rosetta comparative modeling software (34). The template structure used to build the model is the complement C3C structure sharing 23% of sequence identity with the NTR domain of netrin-1 (Protein Data Bank [PDB] code 2a74).

Site-directed mutagenesis

To generate human and mouse netrin-1 AP fusion proteins in the C-terminal, human and mouse NTN1 cDNAs were amplified by PCR and cloned in pAP-Tag-5 (GenHunter, no. Q202) between NheI and BglII sites. Plasmids encoding human netrin-1 and mouse netrin-1 were provided by Patrick Mehlen (Centre de Recherche en Cancérologie de Lyon [CRCL], Lyon, France). Mutations were introduced by site-directed mutagenesis (QuikChange II Site-Directed Mutagenesis Kit; Agilent Technologies) with primers (listed in Supplemental Table 7) containing the mutations and verified by Sanger sequencing. Clones were then selected and purified (ZR Plasmid Miniprep Classic from Zymo Research and NucleoBondXtra Midi/Maxi from Macherey-Nagel). We ensured that no other mutation was introduced by sequencing the entire cDNA of NTN1.

Stable cell lines

Flp-In T-REx HeLa cells were provided by Stephen Taylor (University of Manchester, Manchester, United Kingdom) and cultured (not authenticated, tested for mycoplasma contamination with a negative result) as described previously (38), and pcDNA5.2/FRT/TO-6cMyc was provided by Alain Joliot (Collège de France, Paris, France). NTN1hs cDNA was amplified with Phusion DNA polymerase (Thermo Fisher Scientific) and cloned into pcDNA5.2/FRT/TO-6cMyc between the NheI and BsrGI sites using the NEBuilder HiFi DNA Assembly Cloning Kit (New England BioLabs). Mutations were introduced by site-directed mutagenesis using the QuikChange Lightning Site-Directed Mutagenesis Kit with primers (listed in Supplemental Table 7) containing the mutations and verified by Sanger sequencing. Plasmids pcDNA5.2/FRT/TO/NTN1-6cMyc (WT and mutants) were cotransfected with pOG44, a plasmid expressing the Flp recombinase (Invitrogen, Thermo Fisher Scientific), into Flp-In T-REx HeLa cells using Lipofectamine 2000 Reagent (Invitrogen, Thermo Fisher Scientific) according to the manufacturer’s instructions. Cells were selected in 5 μg/ml blasticidin (Life Technologies, Thermo Fisher Scientific) and 250 μg/ml hygromycin B (Sigma-Aldrich). Netrin-1 expression was induced by the addition of 1 μg/ml doxycycline (Sigma-Aldrich) for 24 hours.

Immunofluorescence labeling

Twenty-four hours after induction, cells grown on coverslips were fixed with 4% (v/v) paraformaldehyde for fifteen minutes, permeabilized in 0.1% Triton X-100/PBS for ten minutes, and blocked in PBS containing 1% BSA (Sigma-Aldrich). Cells were incubated for 45 minutes with Phalloidin-TRITC (Sigma-Aldrich) to detect the cytoplasm by labeling filamentous actin and then overnight at 4°C with monoclonal anti–c-Myc antibody (1:100; Santa Cruz Biotechnology Inc.; sc-40, RRID:AB_627268) (60) to detect netrin-1. Alexa Fluor 488 donkey anti-mouse (1:1,000; Jackson ImmunoResearch Laboratories; 715-545-150) was used as a secondary antibody. Nuclei were counterstained with Hoechst (Sigma-Aldrich). Noninduced cells were treated in the same way. Cellular localization of proteins was examined by confocal microscopy and replicated 3 times.

Western blot analysis

HEK293 cells (cell line from human embryonic kidney, Ad5 DNA transformed; ATCC, not authenticated, tested for mycoplasma contamination with a negative result) were transfected with pAPtag5, pAPtag5-netrin-1 human or pAPtag5-netrin-1 mouse, WT, and mutated plasmids using Lipofectamine 2000 Reagent (Invitrogen, Thermo Fisher Scientific) and grown for 48 hours. Cells were separated from medium by centrifugation, and total cellular proteins were extracted in lysis buffer (10 mM HEPES [pH 7], 100 mM NaCl, 2 mM EDTA, 0.5% NP-40).

For the experiments on stable lines, 24 hours after induction, supernatants were collected and centrifuged to pellet cell debris. The resulting supernatants were directly used for protein analysis or concentrated using Amicon Ultra-15 centrifugal filters (Ultracel 30K; EMD Millipore). Proteins from cells were extracted in lysis buffer (150 mM NaCl, 25 mM Tris-HCl [pH 7.5], 5% glycerol, 1% NP-40, 0.5% sodium deoxycholate, 1 mM EDTA and protease inhibitor cocktail).

The samples were then loaded on 4% to 15% Mini-PROTEAN TGX Tris-glycine buffer SDS-PAGE and transferred onto a 0.2-μm Trans-Blot Turbo nitrocellulose membrane (Bio-Rad). Membranes were blocked for 1 hour at room temperature in 1× TBS (10 mM Tris-HCl [pH 8], 150 mM NaCl) supplemented with 5% (w/v) dried skim milk powder. Primary antibody incubation was carried out overnight at 4°C. The presence of netrin-1 in total lysates and in the supernatants at the expected molecular weight was confirmed by Western blotting with anti–netrin-1 antibodies (1:500; R&D Systems; catalog MAB1109, RRID:AB_2154710) (61). Anti-actin (1:1,000; EMD Millipore; catalog MAB1501, RRID:AB_2223041) (62) and anti–α-tubulin (1:4,000; Sigma-Aldrich; catalog T5168, RRID:AB_477579) (63) antibodies were used as controls. The secondary HRP-coupled antibodies used were donkey anti-rat for detection of netrin-1, goat anti-mouse for actin (Jackson ImmunoResearch Laboratories; 712-036-153 and 115-035-003, respectively), and sheep anti-mouse for α-tubulin (GE Healthcare). In between and after antibody incubations, membranes were extensively washed in TBS containing 2.5% Tween-20 (TBS-T). Western blots were visualized using the ECL method (Pierce ECL Western Blotting Substrate, and to better detect netrin-1, the SuperSignal West Femto Maximum Sensitivity Substrate; Thermo Fisher Scientific). To exclude an effect of the AP tag on netrin-1 secretion, we removed it from human WT and C601R-mutated netrin-1–AP plasmids by BglII/XbaI digestion. We then conducted the same experiments described above. Western blot quantification for 3 independent experiments was performed using ImageJ software (NIH).

Determination of AP activity in the supernatant

Forty-eight hours after transfection of HEK293 cells, supernatants were cleared of cells by centrifugation. Supernatants (100 μl, 1:100) were dispended in 96-well plates. Three replicates were tested for each sample. Plates were incubated for 1 hour with 100 μl AP substrates according to the manufacturer’s instructions (AttoPhos AP Fluorescent Substrate System; Promega). Fluorescence intensity was measured at excitation 430/emission 570, every 5 minutes, using TECAN Infinite M1000. Kinetics activity was calculated using GraphPad Prism 7 (GraphPad Software).

MRI

MRI data were acquired using a Siemens VERIO 3T scanner with a 32-channel head coil. The MRI protocol included anatomical 3D T1-weighted magnetization-prepared rapid gradient echo (MP RAGE) imaging (repetition time, TR = 2.3 s; echo time, TE = 4.18 ms; flip angle = 9°; inversion time, TI = 900 ms; voxel size = 1 × 1 × 1 mm3; 176 slices) and spin-echo echo-planar diffusion tensor imaging (TR = 10 s, TE = 87 ms, voxel size = 2 × 2 × 2 mm3, 60 slices, 60 gradient-encoded directions, with a b-value of 1,500 s/mm2 and 11 nondiffusion-weighted volumes).

Tractography analysis

Tractography analysis was performed for 1 patient (patient 1.9) and 20 control subjects.

Diffusion images were preprocessed according to previous methods (64–66) and processed for probabilistic diffusion tractography with MRtrix (http://www.mrtrix.org/). Raw diffusion-weighted data were corrected for motion and geometric distortions secondary to eddy currents using a registration technique based on the geometric model of distortions (67). The fiber orientation distribution function (ODF) was estimated using the constrained spherical deconvolution (CSD) method in MRtrix (66, 68). The sufficient angular resolution allowed high-order fiber orientation estimation algorithms (68–70). The ODF information obtained from CSD was used with a suitable fiber-tracking algorithm to infer connectivity of crossing fibers. We used a probabilistic streamlines algorithm with the entire ODF as a probability density function (ODF threshold = 0.1; step size = 0.2 mm as 1/10 of the voxel size; radius of curvature = 1 mm; up-sampling of diffusion-weighted images [DWI], data to 1 mm). In the native individual space, we performed a seed-to-target analysis from regions of interest (ROI) defined along the CST (see ROI section in ref. 26). These regions included the anterior bundle of the CST in the upper part of the brainstem, the lower part of the brainstem, and the lateral horn of the spinal cord (see Figure 3A). We used the following probabilistic tractography algorithm: the number of fibers connecting a seed voxel to a target voxel was calculated by sampling 1 million draws for each fiber connecting the seed to the target. The CST tracts (the normally crossed CST and the abnormally uncrossed CST) were reconstructed for each subject. The normally uncrossed CST passes through the anterior medial horn of the spinal cord. After the tracts were reconstructed, 2 complementary measures were considered. First, the number of fibers reaching the target at the level of the lateral horn of the spinal cord (the crossed and uncrossed CST separately) was calculated. We analyzed the proportion of crossed versus uncrossed portions of the CST using a laterality coefficient (NF crossed – NF uncrossed)/(NF crossed + NF uncrossed) (NF, number of fibers, as in ref. 71). Ratio values closer to 1 indicated more crossed than uncrossed CST fibers, whereas ratio values closer to –1 indicated more uncrossed than crossed CST. Second, mean FA values were measured along the CST. Along-tract measures of FA were obtained on the basis of B-spline resampling of the fibers and averaging the FA values for each individual fiber at the same location (elastic model with 30 points in space at analogous anatomical locations in each individual) (72). The upper location was defined at the ROI of the upper brainstem, and the lower location was defined at the level of the ROI of the lateral horn of the spinal cord. Mean FA values were calculated at each point of the mean fiber along the z axis to check for local differences at specific points of the tract. To determine whether the laterality coefficient of the patient was different from that of the 20 control subjects, we performed a Crawford-Howell t test (73).

Electrophysiological experiments

Electrophysiological experiments were conducted in 2 patients (patients 1.9 and 2.3).

Electromyography recordings. Electromyographic (EMG) signals were recorded bilaterally from the first dorsal interosseous (FDI) muscle (active electrode over the motor point and reference electrode on the metacarpophalangeal joint), with disposable surface Ag/AgCl electrodes placed 3 cm apart on the muscle belly.

Single-pulse TMS and corticospinal excitability. MEPs induced by single monophasic pulses delivered with a TMS device connected to a figure-of-eight coil (Magstim) were recorded from EMG signals. TMS pulses were applied over the cortical representations (hot spots) of the FDI muscles in M1 (primary motor cortex). The resting motor threshold was defined as the minimum stimulus intensity that resulted in MEPs of 50 μV in at least 5 of 10 trials. Thirty to sixty MEPs evoked by a calibrated stimulation (1.2 – 1.3 × resting motor threshold) of the dominant and nondominant hemispheres were recorded bilaterally in the FDI muscle to compare the frequency, latency, and amplitude of the normal contralateral MEPs with those of potential mirror MEPs recorded in the hand ipsilateral to the stimulation site.

Statistics

Data were analyzed with SPSS statistical software, version 24.0 (IBM). Normality in variable distributions and homogeneity of variances across groups were assessed with Shapiro-Wilk and Levene tests, respectively. Variables that passed the normality test were analyzed using a 1-way ANOVA followed by Bonferroni’s post-hoc test for comparisons or by a Crawford-Howell t test for comparison of patients with control subjects. A P value of less than 0.05 was used as a cutoff for statistical significance.

Study approval

In France, the study was approved by the ethics committee of the Hôpital de la Pitié-Salpêtrière and the Comités de Protection des Personnes (CPP), Ile-de-France 6, Paris. In New Zealand, all procedures were approved by the Health and Disability Ethics Committees, Multi-region Ethics Committee of New Zealand. Written informed consent was obtained from all patients (or parents of minors) before genetic analyses. All experiments were performed according to the respective approved protocols.