SHARPIN-mediated regulation of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 controls melanoma growth

Animal studies. For xenograft experiments, WM115 or WM35 melanoma cell lines were modified for SHARPIN or MTAP expression with lentiviral vectors. Cells were injected subcutaneously (WM115, 4.0 × 106; WM35, 2.0 × 106) into the lower right flank of 6-week-old female nude mice (Envigo). Tumor sizes were monitored using calipers up to day 37 or 77 after injection.

Cell culture. HEK293T cells and the melanoma cell lines were cultured in DMEM medium (HyClone) containing 10% FBS (Omega Scientific), 100 IU/ml penicillin, and 100 μg/ml streptomycin. All UACC melanoma cell lines were maintained in RPMI 1640 medium (Corning) supplemented with 10% FBS and antibiotics as above. Cells were maintained in growth phase and did not exceed 80% confluency. Melanoma cell lines were obtained from Wistar Institute (WM series), TGen (UACC series), National Cancer Institute (NCI), and ATCC. For cell line authentication, short tandem repeat (STR) analysis was performed on isolated genomic DNA with the GenePrint 10 System (Promega), and peaks were analyzed using GeneMarker HID from Softgenetics. Allele calls were searched against STR databases maintained by ATCC (www.atcc.org), DSMZ (www.dsmz.de), Texas Tech University Children’s Oncology Group (cogcell.org), and the Wistar Institute Melanoma Cell STR Profiles (http://www.wistar.org/lab/meenhard-herlyn-dvm-dsc/page/melanoma-cell-str-profiles). Authentication was last performed on August 24, 2015.

Antibodies and reagents. Antibodies to the following proteins were purchased or obtained as indicated: IκBα (L35Α5), p-p65 (93H1), p65 (L8F6), H3K27me3 (C36B11), H3K27ac (D5E4), BRD4 (E2A7X), lamin A/C (4C11), CREB (86B10), p-CREB (87G3), p-ATF2 (catalog 9225), SDME-RG (catalog 13222), MEP50 (catalog 2823), SOX10 (D5V9L), PAX3 (catalog 12412), and ATF2 (20F1, Cell Signaling Technology), FLAG (F3165, Sigma-Aldrich), MITF (C5) and H4R3me2s (ab5823, Abcam), PRMT5 (730054), V5 (E10/V4RR, Life Technologies), tubulin (D-10), SOX10 (N-20), PAX3 (N-19), MEP50 (FG-4), PRMT5 (A-11), GAPDH (6C5), β-actin (AC-15), p53 (DO-7), Smad2/3 (FL-425), HDAC3 (H-99), SKI (H-329), Myc (4E10, Santa Cruz Biotechnology Inc.), c-SKI (A303-518, Bethyl Laboratory), HOIP, HOIL-1L, SHARPIN (gift from the Iwai laboratory), MTAP (11475-1-AP, Proteintech), and SYM10 (07-412, Millipore). MTA was from Millipore.

Recombinant proteins. Recombinant human TGF-β was purchased from R&D Systems, and recombinant human PRMT5/MEP50 was from Sigma-Aldrich. Human SHARPIN (full length and ΔUBL mutant) proteins were produced using pET15b plasmid (Novagen) transformed into BL21(DE3)pLysS competent cells (Agilent). Cultured bacteria were incubated with lysis buffer (50 mM NaH 2 PO 4 , 300 mM NaCl, 20 mM 2-mercaptoethanol, 5 mM imidazole, adjusted to pH 8.0) supplemented with 1× protease inhibitor cocktail (Roche) and lysozyme (1 mg/ml) for 30 minutes on ice. The samples were sonicated to reduce viscosity and centrifuged, and the supernatant was collected and incubated with HisPur Ni-NTA Resin (Thermo Scientific) for 3 hours. Ni-NTA beads were washed with lysis buffer containing 10 mM imidazole and then incubated with elution buffer (200 mM imidazole) with gentle shaking at 4°C for 1 hour. The purified protein was dialyzed overnight in PBS using a Slide-A-Lyzer cassette (Pierce).

Immunoblot analysis and gel filtration. Cells were lysed by incubation in TBS-lysis buffer (consisting of TBS [50 mM Tris-HCl, pH 7.5, 150 mM NaCl] supplemented with 1% [v/v] Triton X-100 and 1× protease inhibitor cocktail, Roche) for 20 minutes at 4°C. For immunoprecipitation, lysates were incubated overnight at 4°C with the appropriate antibodies and then with protein A/G agarose beads (Santa Cruz Biotechnology Inc.). Proteins were eluted by the addition of lysis buffer and boiled in Laemmli buffer before separation by SDS-PAGE and transfer to a PVDF membrane. Membranes were incubated for 1 hour at room temperature with blocking solution (TBS containing 0.1% Tween 20 and 5% nonfat milk) followed by incubation overnight at 4°C with the appropriate primary antibody. Membranes were washed with TBS and then incubated for 1 hour at room temperature with secondary antibody (Alexa Fluor 680–conjugated goat anti-rabbit, goat anti-mouse, or donkey anti-goat [Life Technologies] or IRDye 800-conjugated goat anti-mouse [Rockland Immunochemicals]). Protein bands were visualized and quantified using an Odyssey Infrared Imaging System (LiCor Biosciences).

For gel filtration, WM793 and WM115 cells were lysed in lysis buffer (50 mM Tris, pH 7.5, 1 mM MgCl 2 , 1 mM dithiothreitol, and protease inhibitor cocktail) by repeatedly passing through a 27-gauge, 1/2-inch long needle. The cell lysates (3 mg, WM793; 1.5 mg, WM115) were cleared by centrifugation at 100,000 g for 60 minutes and loaded onto a Superdex 200 column operated by a Pharmacia/GE ÄKTA FPLC (buffer: 50 mM Tris-HCl, pH 7.5, 150 mM NaCl, 1 mM EDTA). Fractions (0.5 ml) were collected and analyzed by SDS-PAGE and immunoblotting.

Luciferase assay. Cultures were transfected with the TGF-β reporter plasmid (CAGA)9-Luc and the control plasmid p-CMV-Cypridina and lysed 8 or 24 hours later. (CAGA)9 luciferase activity was measured using a Luciferase Assay system (Promega) with a Veritas microplate luminometer (Promega). Cypridina luciferase activity was measured with a Luciferase Flash Assay Kit (Thermo Scientific).

Gene silencing. Gene-specific shRNA lentiviral vectors with a pLKO.1 backbone were obtained from the La Jolla Institute for Allergy and Immunology RNAi Center (La Jolla, California, USA). Lentiviral particles were prepared using standard protocols. Briefly, shRNA plasmid and the second generation of packaging plasmids ΔR8.2 and Vsv-G (Addgene) were transfected into HEK293T cells. Viral supernatants were collected after 48 hours of culture and used with polybrene (Sigma-Aldrich) for infection of melanoma cell lines. For SKI RNAi, cells were transfected with 250 pmol of siRNA against SKI or the corresponding scrambled siRNA (SMARTpool reagents, Dharmacon) using jetPRIME (Polyplus-transfection).

DNA constructs and transfection. DNA plasmids were transfected into the indicated cell lines using jetPrime, except for WM115, which was electroporated with an Amaxa Nucleofector II (Lonza) according to the manufacturer’s protocol. pLX304-SOX10, pLX304-PRMT5, pLX304-MEP50, and pLX304-MTAP lentiviral overexpression vectors were obtained from DNASU (Arizona State University Biodesign Institute, Tempe, Arizona, USA). pcDNA3.1-FLAG-SHARPIN and pcDNA3.2-Myc-SHARPIN were generated by the Iwai laboratory, and pcDNA3-FLAG-SKI was a kind gift from the Miyazawa Laboratory (University of Yamanashi, KÖfu, Japan). The SHARPIN ORF was inserted into pLENTI-puro (Addgene, 39481) using BamHI and EcoRI sites to generate the lentiviral SHARPIN overexpression plasmid. pcDNA3.1-PRMT5-WT and mutant plasmids were produced from pLX304-PRMT5. pcDNA3-FLAG-SKI R8K and R658/660K mutant plasmids were generated using the QuikChange II XL Site-Directed Mutagenesis Kit (Agilent).

MS. WM115 cells were transfected with pcDNA3.1-Flag-SHARPIN or the control pcDNA3.1-Flag (empty vector) plasmids and lysed in TBS-lysis buffer (described above). Lysates were precleared with protein A/G beads (Santa Cruz Biotechnology Inc.) for 1 hour at 4°C and immunoprecipitated with FLAG-M2-agarose beads (Sigma-Aldrich) overnight at 4°C. Beads were washed with TBS-lysis buffer and TBS containing 1× protease inhibitor cocktail and then subjected to on-bead tryptic digestion followed by MS (40).

RNA extraction and quantitative PCR. Total RNA was isolated from cells with GenElute (Sigma-Aldrich) and reverse transcribed using high-capacity cDNA synthesis kits (Applied Biosystems). Quantitative PCR (qPCR) was performed with CFX Connect Real-Time PCR Detection System (Bio-Rad) using FastStart Universal SYBR Green Master Mix (Life Technologies). GAPDH was amplified as a control. Sequence-specific primers are shown in Supplemental Table 2.

ChIP. Cells were fixed in 1% formaldehyde in PBS for 10 minutes at room temperature and then incubated with 0.125 M glycine for 5 minutes. The cells were washed with PBS, incubated in lysis buffer (50 mM Tris-HCl, pH 8.0, 1% SDS, 10 mM EDTA), and sonicated on ice to shear the DNA into approximately 500-bp fragments. The sonicate was centrifuged, and the supernatant was precleared by incubation with protein A/G beads (Santa Cruz Biotechnology Inc.) on a rotating platform at 4°C for 1 hour. Control IgG or the appropriate primary antibody was added to the sample and incubated overnight at 4°C. Protein A/G beads were added, and the mixture was incubated at 4°C for 2 hours. The beads were washed sequentially with low-salt buffer (20 mM Tris-HCl, pH 8.0, 0.1% SDS, 1% Triton X-100, 2 mM EDTA, 150 mM NaCl), high-salt buffer (as for low salt except 500 mM NaCl), and LiCl wash buffer (10 mM Tris-HCl, pH 8.0, 0.25 M LiCl, 1% NP-40, 1% sodium deoxycholate, 1 mM EDTA). Chromatin was eluted in 120 μl elution buffer (1% SDS, 100 mM NaHCO 3 ) for 15 minutes at 30°C. Samples were centrifuged, and the supernatant was mixed with 4.8 μl of 5 M NaCl and incubated overnight at 65°C. RNase A (2 μl of 10 mg/ml) and proteinase K (2 μl of 20 mg/ml) were added, and the sample was incubated with gentle shaking at 45°C for 1 hour and then extracted with phenol/chloroform to isolate the DNA. The samples were subjected to qPCR to detect the promoter region of the target gene using the primers shown in Supplemental Table 2.

Blue native-PAGE. Cells were incubated in lysis buffer (20 mM Bis-tris, pH 7.0, 500 mM ε-aminocaproic acid, 20 mM NaCl, 0.2 mM EDTA, 0.5% Triton X-100, 10% glycerol, and protease inhibitor cocktail) and then dialyzed against lysis buffer containing 0.1% Triton X-100 overnight (41). Samples were loaded onto a 4%–15% gradient gel and resolved for 3.5 hours at 150 V. The gel was transferred to a PVDF membrane (30 V for 8 hours) using Tris-glycine buffer (pH 8.3). The membrane was decolorized in 100% methanol, blocked with 5% nonfat milk, and then incubated with the appropriate primary antibody overnight followed by horseradish peroxidase–conjugated secondary antibody (Cell Signaling Technology). Signals were developed using Western Lightning Plus-ECL (PerkinElmer).

For 2D SDS-PAGE, the Blue Native-PAGE gel was sliced, incubated in 2× SDS sample buffer for 10 minutes at room temperature, and microwaved for 20 seconds. Treated gel slices were loaded onto 4%–20% gradient SDS-PAGE gels, resolved, and transferred to membranes under standard conditions.

Cell viability/cell death assays. Cell growth was assayed using ATPlite (PerkinElmer) according to the manufacturer’s instructions. WM793 melanoma cells were seeded at 5 × 103 cells/well in 96-well plates and incubated with etoposide (5 μM) or vehicle for 72 hours. Cells were then incubated with ATPlite reagents, and viability was quantified by monitoring luminescence intensity with FlexStation 3 (Molecular Devices). For flow cytometric live/dead cell discrimination, cells were stained with annexin V (Alexa Fluor 488) and propidium iodide (PI) according to the manufacturer’s protocol (Life Technologies) and analyzed on a FACSCanto flow cytometer.

Colony-forming efficiency. Cells were seeded in 6-well plates at 103/well and cultured for 2 weeks. The colonies were stained with crystal violet (PBS, pH 7.4, 0.2% [w/v] crystal violet, 4% [w/v] paraformaldehyde) and visualized. Colonies were enumerated using ImageJ software (NIH).

Tumor microarray analysis. Melanoma TMA samples were obtained from Yale University and stained by incubation with primary antibodies to MTAP (1:50 dilution, Proteintech), SOX10 (1:50 dilution, Santa Cruz Biotechnology Inc.), and SHARPIN (1:25 dilution, Sigma-Aldrich) and then with fluorescein-conjugated secondary antibodies. Slides were counterstained with DAPI and the images were scanned using an Aperio ScanScope. The relative staining intensity was assessed in a blinded fashion by 2 independent investigators.

Immunocytochemistry. Cells were cultured on glass coverslips, fixed in 4% paraformaldehyde for 10 minutes, washed in PBS, permeabilized with 0.25% Triton X-100 in PBS (pH 7.4) for 20 minutes, and blocked in 3% BSA (w/v) in PBS at room temperature for 1 hour. Cells were incubated with the appropriate primary antibody for 16 hours at 4°C and then with the corresponding Alexa Fluor 568–conjugated secondary antibody (Life Technologies) for 1 hour at room temperature.

Subcellular fractionation. Cell lysates were prepared by incubation in hypotonic buffer (20 mM HEPES, pH 7.4, 250 mM sucrose, 0.2% Triton X-100, 10 mM KCl, 1.5 mM MgCl 2 , 1 mM EDTA, 1 mM EGTA, and protease inhibitor cocktail). The lysate was centrifuged for 10 minutes at 800 g, and the supernatant was designated the cytosolic fraction. The cell pellet was resuspended in RIPA buffer (10 mM Tris-HCl, pH 7.5, 1 mM EDTA, 0.5 mM EGTA, 1% Triton X-100, 0.5% deoxycholate, 0.1% SDS, 150 mM NaCl, and 1× protease inhibitor cocktail), incubated for 20 minutes on ice, and sonicated (10 seconds, 20% amplitude) using a microtip (Misonix XL2020). The sample was centrifuged for 20 minutes at 16,100 g, and the supernatant was designated the nuclear fraction.

In vitro methyltransferase assay and PRMT5 activity assay. The enzymatic activity of PRMT5 (recombinant protein, nuclear extracts, or anti-PRMT5 immunoprecipitates) was measured using an Epigenase PRMT Methyltransferase (Type II-Specific) Activity/Inhibition Assay Kit (Epigentek) according to the the manufacturer’s protocol. The assay kit contained histone 4 peptide as a substrate and an SDME-RG–specific antibody for detection.

In vitro methylation of histone 4 protein was performed as described previously (42) with slight modifications. Histone 4 protein (3 μg) was incubated with 200 ng of PRMT5/MEP50, 250 ng of SHARPIN full-length or 500 ng ΔUBL, and 2 μCi of S-adenosyl-l-methyl-3H-methionine (3H-SAM, PerkinElmer) in 20 μl of reaction mixture with HMTase buffer (25 mM NaCl, 25 mM Tris, pH 8.8) for 90 minutes at 30°C. The reactions were resolved on 4%–20% gradient SDS-PAGE gels and transferred to PVDF membranes. The membranes were treated with enhancing spray (PerkinElmer), air-dried, and subjected to autoradiography.

Statistics. All data are expressed as mean ± SD unless specified. Group differences were analyzed using Student’s t test (unpaired, 2 tailed). Statistical analyses of multiple groups within the experiment were performed using 1- or 2-way ANOVA with appropriate multicomparison correction (Dunnett’s, Tukey’s test). All analyses were performed using Prism 7.0 software (GraphPad). TCGA and gene expression data are expressed as median ± interquartile range. Differences were analyzed using Mann-Whitney U test (2 tailed) with Prism 7.0 software. Xenograft data were analyzed using 2-way ANOVA for tumor volume analysis and Welch’s test (unpaired, 2-tailed Student t test with Welch’s correction). P values ≤ 0.05 were considered statistically significant. For patient survival analysis, data were analyzed using log-rank test with Prism 7.0 software.

Study approval. Animal studies were approved (AUF 15-089 with amendment 6649) by the Institutional Animal Care and Use Committee of Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Institute. Animal care followed institutional guidelines.