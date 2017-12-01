HIV-antibody complexes enhance production of type I interferon by plasmacytoid dendritic cells

pDCs require receptor-mediated entry and uncoating of HIV to produce IFN. Purified human pDCs produced IFN (Figure 1, A and B) when incubated with culture supernatants from the HIV culture strain HIV BaL . Adding exogenous IFN-α or IFN-β to pDCs did not induce pDCs to produce IFN (Supplemental Figure 1; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI95375DS1). Conversely, coculturing pDCs with purified HIV BaL produced the same amount of IFN as coculturing pDCs with culture supernatant, indicating that the virus rather than other factors in culture supernatant induced pDC IFN production (Figure 1C). To test whether endocytosis of virus was required for pDC activation, as previously demonstrated for other innate immune responses to HIV (18), we repeated the assay in the presence of 2 endocytosis inhibitors, MβCD (an inhibitor of clathrin-mediated endocytosis) and Dynasore (a dynamin inhibitor that results in inhibition of both clathrin and caveolar-mediated endocytosis). We saw no effect of either inhibitor, demonstrating that endocytosis was not required to activate IFN production (Figure 1D). This led us to hypothesize that HIV enters pDCs though binding specific viral receptors and fusion. To test this, we used inhibitors of HIV receptor (CD4) binding, coreceptor (CCR5) binding, or fusion. We observed that blockade of the HIV-CD4 interaction with anti-CD4 mAb, of CCR5 coreceptor binding with the CCR5 antagonist maraviroc (MVC), or of fusion with enfuvirtide (T20) all significantly diminished HIV BaL -driven IFN production by pDCs versus HIV BaL alone (Figure 1E). These results support that HIV must bind CD4 and CCR5 and fuse with the pDC membrane to activate pDC IFN production. We then assessed what steps are required after HIV binding and cell fusion. Cyclophilin A mediates uncoating of the HIV viral capsid core (19). Partial inhibition with a cyclophilin A inhibitor (CypA) resulted in a significant (P < 0.01) reduction of IFN production (Figure 1E). These data in total suggest that HIV enters pDCs via receptor/coreceptor binding and fusion followed by uncoating, rather than via endocytosis.

Figure 1 Type I IFN induction by HIV requires receptor-mediated entry, not endocytosis or productive infection. After culture with HIV BaL , (A) human pDCs were harvested and assessed for type I IFN and TNF-α mRNA expression and (B) IFN-α protein production was measured at multiple time points. UNT, untreated with HIV. (A and B) One representative experiment, completed in triplicate, is shown. (C) Human pDCs were cultured with either HIV BaL culture supernatant or with purified HIV BaL for 15 hours,then assessed for IFN-α protein production (n = 3). (D) Human pDCs were cultured with endocytosis (n = 4) or (E) HIV life cycle inhibitors for 1 hour, followed by the addition of HIV BaL for 15 hours (n = 4). Supernatants were harvested and assessed for IFN-α protein production. Each data point indicates the average IFN-α production from 1 donor’s pDCs tested in at least duplicate and normalized to the media-alone condition. Error bars and gray boxes represent the SEM and the mean, respectively. Conditions were compared using 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s multiple comparisons test. *P < 0.01.

To determine whether later stages of the HIV life cycle were necessary for IFN production, we cultured human pDCs with HIV BaL in the presence of reverse-transcriptase (emtricitabine [FTC]) and integrase (Raltegravir [RAL]) inhibitors or with HIV BaL deactivated with 2, 2-dithiodipyridine aldrithiol-2 (AT-2). AT-2 treatment maintains surface viral protein conformation and function, but arrests HIV replication before initiation of reverse transcription (20). None of these treatments reduced IFN production by pDCs, demonstrating that HIV life cycle stages following uncoating are not required for the IFN response (Figure 1E).

Receptor/coreceptor blockade and HIV life cycle inhibitors had no effect on pDC production of IFN in response to the TLR7 agonist resiquimod, confirming the specific effect of receptor/coreceptor blockade on HIV sensing and the absence of global impairment of pDC function (Supplemental Figure 2). In sum, these data show that receptor-mediated entry and uncoating are required for pDCs to release IFN in response to HIV, but not endocytosis or HIV life cycle stages after uncoating.

HIV signals via TLR7, IRF7, and IRF5 and requires the NF-κB and MAPK pathways to induce IFN. Next, we sought to determine how HIV triggers TLR signaling following uncoating. To determine TLR usage, we cultured pDCs and HIV BaL in the presence of antagonists of TLR7 and TLR9, the only TLRs present in human pDCs (21). Specificity of the TLR antagonists was confirmed by blocking of the actions of the TLR7 agonist resiquimod and the TLR9 agonist ODN2216 (Supplemental Figure 3). We observed a significant decrease in HIV induction of IFN in the presence of the TLR7 antagonist, but not the TLR9 antagonist, demonstrating dependence on TLR7 (Figure 2A). Because the adaptor protein IRF7 is essential and IRF5 is also utilized in downstream TLR7 signaling, we then assessed bulk IRF5 and IRF7 levels and phosphorylation of IRF7 after HIV-induced pDC activation (22, 23). There was a significant increase in total IRF5, total IRF7, and phosphorylated IRF7 (p-IRF7) with HIV activation (Figure 2, B–G and Supplemental Figure 5) compared with pDCs not cultured with HIV. Phosphorylated protein gating was determined by comparing the untreated condition with the HIV-stimulated condition (Supplemental Figure 4). The downstream signaling pathways for IRF5 and IRF7 overlap, and there are no flow cytometry reagents available to assess p-IRF5. Therefore, we assessed cells with p-IRF7 for further analysis of the signaling required downstream of IRF5/7. Cells with increased p-IRF7 also had increased levels of phosphorylated p65 and of the JNK and p38 MAPK family members (Supplemental Figure 5A). STAT1 was used as a positive control because IFN receptor engagement induces STAT1 phosphorylation (24, 25). TBK1 was used as a negative control because TBK1 is in the IRF3, not the IRF7, signaling pathway (26). As predicted and confirming the irrelevance of IRF3, HIV-activated pDCs had high levels of phosphorylated STAT1 with no phosphorylated TBK1 (Supplemental Figure 5B). To assess whether the increases in p65 and p38 MAPK phosphorylation were directly involved in HIV-induced IFN production, we used an inhibitor of Iκ-B kinase β (IKKβ) and a p38 MAPK inhibitor to block NF-κB and MAPK signaling, respectively. We saw that inhibition of either NF-κB or MAPK signaling completely suppressed IFN production, prevented phosphorylation of p65 and p38 MAPK, and decreased p-IRF7 levels to baseline (Figure 2H and Supplemental Figure 5, C and D). As assessed by flow cytometry, the pDCs were still alive and functional in the presence of these inhibitors, producing IFN in response to the TLR7 agonist resiquimod (Supplemental Figure 6). Interestingly, inhibition of MAPK signaling did not prevent IFN production in response to resiquimod, but inhibition of NF-κB signaling completely suppressed IFN production (Supplemental Figure 6). This suggests that MAPK signaling is critical for HIV-induced, but not all, IFN production by pDCs. In sum, these data demonstrate that HIV activates the IFN response by first engaging TLR7, which then signals through NF-κB, MAPK, and IRF7, resulting in IFN production.

Figure 2 pDCs utilize TLR7, IRF7, IRF5, NF-κB, and MAPK signaling to produce IFN in response to HIV. (A) Human pDCs were cultured with TLR inhibitors for 1 hour, followed by the addition of HIV BaL for 15 hours. Supernatants were harvested and assessed for IFN-α protein production (n = 5). Human pDCs were cultured with HIV BaL (black histogram) or without HIV BaL (gray histogram) for 15 hours per cell and were then permeabilized and stained for (B and C) IRF5, (D and E) IRF7, or (F and G) p-IRF7. The dashed gray line indicates the gate cut-off for the positive IRF5, IRF7, or p-IRF7 populations. (B, D, and F) Representative histograms are shown. (C, E, and G) Summary graphs of at least 3 independent experiments are shown. (H) Human pDCs were cultured with signaling inhibitors for 1 hour, followed by the addition of HIV BaL for 15 hours. Supernatants were harvested and assessed for IFN-α protein production (n = 3). Each data point indicates the average IFN-α production from 1 donor’s pDCs tested in at least duplicate and normalized to the media condition. Error bars and gray boxes represent the SEM and the mean, respectively. Conditions were compared using 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s multiple comparisons test (A and H) or Student’s t test (C, E, G). *P < 0.01.

HIV-specific Abs modulate IFN production by pDCs. Because high-level IFN production is associated with pathogenesis in the chronic phase of HIV, we hypothesized that HIV-specific Abs, which develop after the most acute phase of infection, may modulate IFN production. Our data demonstrated that pDC activation by HIV depends on binding CD4, suggesting that Abs that block the CD4-HIV interaction would block HIV sensing. As predicted, all of the tested mAbs known to interfere with CD4 binding to the HIV envelope protein gp120 (B12, PG9, PG16, and VRC01) did significantly reduce IFN production by pDCs (Figure 3A and Supplemental Table 1) compared with HIV with media alone. To verify that it is the capacity to disrupt CD4 binding that mediates suppression, we tested an additional neutralizing mAb that binds to gp120, but does not disrupt CD4 binding: 2G12. The 2G12 mAb did not suppress IFN production by pDCs, confirming that disruption of CD4 binding to gp120 was required for Ab-mediated suppression of IFN production (Figure 3A). We hypothesized that because it is the Fab portions’ capacity to block CD4 binding that determines suppression, there was no dependence on FcγR engagement. To assess this, we compared suppression with WT VRCO1 to that of variants of the VRC01 mAb. These variants have identical antigen binding (Fab) portions, but Fc region mutations that resulted either in preferential binding to distinct FcγRs or in no binding to any FcγR, depending on the mutation (27). Modification of the Fc region of VRC01 to alter or negate FcγR engagement did not impair the capacity of VRC01 to suppress IFN production, demonstrating that FcγR engagement is not required for Ab-mediated suppression of IFN production by pDCs (Figure 3B). In sum, mAbs that bind HIV at the CD4-binding site of gp120 prevent HIV stimulation of pDC IFN via a Fab-dependent, FcR-independent process, consistent with simple blockade of HIV engagement of its CD4 receptor.

Figure 3 HIV Ab specificity regulates type I IFN production by pDCs. HIV BaL was cultured with (A) anti-gp120 Abs that interfere with CD4 binding (B12, PG9, PG16, and VRC01) or with an anti-gp120 Ab that does not interfere with CD4-binding (2G12), (B) VRC01 FcγR-binding variants that either enhanced Fc binding to the designated FcγR or prevented all FcγR binding, or (C) anti-gp41 Abs for 1 to 2 hours, which were then added to pDCs. Supernatants were harvested after 15 hours and assessed for IFN-α protein production (A–C) (n = 4). (D) HIV BaL was cultured with 4E10 for 1 to 2 hours and then added to pDCs. Supernatants were harvested and assessed for IFN-α protein production at 1, 5, 12, and 16 hours. Data from 1 representative experiment completed in triplicate. Each data point indicates the average IFN-α production from 1 donor’s pDCs tested in at least duplicate and normalized to media conditions. Error bars and gray boxes represent SEM and the mean, respectively. Conditions were compared using 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s multiple comparisons test. *P < 0.05.

To further assess the effect of mAbs that bind the HIV envelope but don’t disrupt CD4 binding, we compared IFN production induced by HIV BaL alone to that induced by HIV BaL in the presence of mAbs specific for the gp41 portion of the HIV envelope (4E10, 246-D, 5F3, and 2F5). Interestingly, we saw that all of the gp41-specific mAbs tested enhanced IFN production (Figure 3C). Two of the anti-gp41 mAbs tested (246-D and 5F3) did not neutralize HIV infection in CD4 T cells, demonstrating that enhancement of pDC production of IFN was independent of the ability to neutralize infection (28, 29). Additionally, the HIV region targeted by gp41-specific mAbs does not determine the level of enhancement, since the mAbs 4E10 and 2F5 bind very similar epitopes on the membrane proximal external region (MPER) of gp41, but have very different capacities to enhance (Figure 3C and Supplemental Table 1). To assess whether HIV-mAb complexes resulted in the earlier production of IFN protein and therefore increased total IFN production, we assessed IFN protein levels at 1, 5, 12,and 16 hours after incubation. We observed that IFN was produced at the same time (between 5 and 10 hours after incubation) with and without mAbs, but at higher levels at all time points with HIV-mAb complexes present versus HIV alone (Figure 3D).

We observed a titratable effect on pDC IFN mRNA and protein production by both the enhancing gp41 mAbs and suppressive gp120 mAbs (Supplemental Figures 7 and 8, respectively). To test whether the presence of HIV-specific mAbs had an effect on pDC production of IFN in the absence of HIV, we cocultured the cells with mAbs alone and saw no IFN induction in pDCs by mAbs in the absence of HIV (Supplemental Figure 9).

Finally, to assess whether mAbs against HIV specifically modulate the IFN response to HIV or cause global changes in pDC cytokine production, we tested supernatants from pDC cultures for 16 additional analytes (Figure 4 and Supplemental Figure 10). Of all 17 analytes tested, IFN was the only cytokine significantly enhanced by HIV-specific Abs that did not interfere with CD4 binding (Figure 4, Enhancing Abs). However, 3 analytes, TNF-α, IP10, and MIP-1β, were suppressed by HIV-specific Abs that block CD4 binding (Figure 4, Suppressive Abs), providing further evidence that Abs that interfere with CD4 engagement prevent the virus from engaging pDCs and inducing an antiviral response. Of the 13 additional analytes tested, 10 showed no difference between treatment conditions (Supplemental Figure 10) and 3 were undetectable (IL-1β, IL-7, IL-15, data not shown). Overall, these data demonstrate that HIV-specific mAbs that do not prevent HIV from engaging CD4 on pDCs can specifically enhance the IFN response to the virus.

Figure 4 HIV-immune complexes that do not interfere with CD4 binding specifically enhance IFN-α production by pDCs while suppressive mAbs block production of multiple cytokines. HIV BaL was cultured with a single enhancing Ab (4E10, 2F5, 246-D, 5F3), a single suppressive Ab (B12, PG9, PG16, VRC01), or no Ab for 1 to 2 hours and then added to pDCs. Supernatants were harvested after 15 hours and assessed for IFN-α, TNF-α, IP10, and MIP1β protein production. Abs were grouped for analysis based on their ability to enhance or suppress independently. Each data point indicates the protein production from 1 replicate normalized to the media condition. Supernatants were tested from 3 independent donors, with 2 replicates each. Error bars represent the SEM and the mean. Conditions were compared using 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s multiple comparisons test. *P < 0.05.

Enhancement by HIV-Ab complexes requires receptor-mediated binding and IRF7/NF-κB–signaling pathways. To further understand how HIV-Ab complexes enhanced the pDC IFN response compared with HIV alone, we reexamined the role of pathways defined as critical for pDC sensing of HIV in the absence of Ab. Culturing pDCs in the presence of CD4-blocking mAbs or the CCR5 inhibitor MVC not only negated Ab-mediated enhancement by mAb 4E10, but completely blocked all IFN production, demonstrating that Ab enhancement of IFN production does not circumvent the requirement for CD4 and coreceptor engagement (Figure 5A). Additionally, we saw that later stages of the HIV life cycle were not required for mAb 4E10 enhancement, since inhibition of reverse transcription (FTC) or integration (RAL) did not diminish Ab enhancement (Figure 5B). To determine whether the downstream signaling cascades were altered, we assessed dependence of the enhanced IFN response with 4E10 on IRF7 phosphorylation and NF-κB and p38 MAPK signaling. We saw equivalent IRF7, IRF5, p-IRF7, p65, p38, and JNK levels in response to HIV in the presence and absence of enhancing mAb (Supplemental Figure 11, A and B). Additionally, inhibition of NF-κB or p38 MAPK signaling led to complete suppression of IFN production whether or not enhancing mAbs were present (Figure 5C). It has been previously shown that HIV does not activate pDCs as robustly as TLR7 agonists or other viral infections (23). Activated pDCs are better producers of IFN, so we sought to determine whether the addition of HIV-Ab complexes altered the activation state of the pDCs, making them more potent effectors of the innate immune system. To test whether the addition of HIV-Ab complexes altered pDC activation, we assessed HLA-DR and CD86 expression on the cells with and without 4E10 treatment. We saw that the addition of HIV-4E10 complex did not enhance HLA-DR or CD86 expression when compared with HIV alone; however, the addition of the TLR7 agonist resiquimod did increase HLA-DR and CD86 expression levels (Supplemental Figure 12). In sum, our data show that HIV-induced pDC IFN production in the presence of enhancing mAbs still requires HIV engagement of CD4CCR5 and that enhancing mAbs do not alter the downstream signaling pathways engaged or the activation state of the pDCs.

Figure 5 IFN enhancement by HIV-specific Abs requires CD4 and CCR5 binding and IRF7/NF-κB signaling, but not endocytosis or active replication. Human pDCs were cultured with (A) HIV entry inhibitors (n = 4), (B) HIV replication inhibitors (n = 3), (C) signaling inhibitors (n = 4), or (D) endocytosis inhibitors (n = 3) for 1 hour, followed by the addition of HIV BaL with and without 4E10 for 15 hours. Supernatants were harvested and assessed for IFN-α protein production. Each data point indicates the average IFN-α production from 1 donor’s pDCs tested in at least duplicate and normalized to the media condition. Error bars and gray boxes represent the SEM and the mean, respectively. Conditions were compared using 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s multiple comparisons test. *P < 0.01.

Ab enhancement of IFN production circumvents fusion and requires FcγR engagement, with signaling through TLR 7 and TLR9, which is absent with HIV alone. We initially hypothesized that gp41-specific Abs enabled endocytosis of HIV as well as receptor-mediated entry, increasing overall viral entry. To assess this, we again used MβCD and Dynasore to prevent clathrin- and caveolar-mediated endocytosis, respectively. However, inhibiting endocytosis did not suppress the enhancing effect of gp41-specific mAb 4E10 (Figure 5D), suggesting that enhancement isn’t mediated by endocytosis of virions. Next, we assessed whether 4E10 enhancement of IFN production required membrane fusion. While adding the fusion inhibitor T20 significantly suppressed IFN production with HIV alone (Figure 1D), the level of IFN produced in response to HIV with enhancing 4E10 remained unchanged in the presence of T20 (Figure 6A). These data demonstrate that 4E10 mediates HIV entry into pDCs through a mechanism distinct from endocytosis or virion fusion with the cell membrane and negates dependence on fusion of virion with the pDC membrane for HIV sensing. We next determined whether this alternate method of signaling required FcγR engagement. Initially, we confirmed that our purified pDCs expressed FcγR2 (CD32) after isolation (30% CD32+) and after HIV activation (50% CD32+) (Supplemental Figure 13). Blockade of all FcγRs with the commercially available Fc Block (BD Biosciences) alters the pDC IFN response to HIV in the absence of Abs and was thus not an effective way to assess FcγR dependence (30). Therefore, we used 2 alternative methods to prevent binding of the enhancing mAb 4E10 to FcγRs. The first method was PNGase treatment, which removed all N-linked glycans from 4E10 via digestion (Figure 6B, deg 4E10). The removal of glycans from mAbs prevents the Fc from binding to any FcγR, with no effect on the Fab portion of the Ab (31–33). To confirm that deglycosylation did not affect mAb binding to HIV, we compared the neutralization capacity of deglycosylated 4E10 (deg4E10) with that of intact 4E10 and observed no difference (Supplemental Figure 14). The second method employed to prevent 4E10 binding to FcγRs was sterically blocking FcγR engagement by pretreating the pDCs with a mAb that binds to, but does not induce, signaling through FcγR2 (34). In contrast with the higher IFN protein levels observed with 4E10, IFN production with either deg4E10 or with 4E10 sterically prohibited from FcγR2 engagement was comparable to that of HIV cultured with pDCs alone (Figure 6B). This suggests that FcR engagement is required for the mAb to enhance pDC IFN production in response to HIV.

Figure 6 HIV-Ab complex enhancement of HIV sensing bypasses fusion, requires FcγR engagement, and signals through both TLR7 and TLR9 to increase IFN-α production. Human pDCs were cultured with (A) the HIV fusion inhibitor T20 (n = 4), (B) FcγR2-blocking Ab (n = 3), or (C) TLR inhibitors (n = 5) for 1 hour, followed by the addition of HIV BaL with or without 4E10 or deg4E10, deglycosylated (B only) for 15 hours. Supernatants were harvested and assessed for IFN-α protein production. Each data point indicates the average IFN-α production from 1 donor’s pDCs tested in at least duplicate and normalized to the media alone plus HIV BaL condition. Error bars and gray boxes represent the SEM and the mean, respectively. Conditions were compared using 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s multiple comparisons test. *P < 0.05.

Additionally, we tested whether the presence of enhancing mAb altered TLR sensing of the virus. Inhibition of TLR7 signaling by a TLR7 antagonist led to complete suppression of IFN production with or without 4E10 present. However, inhibition of TLR9 signaling negated only enhancement of IFN production, returning IFN production to levels seen in the absence of mAb. This suggests that Ab-mediated enhancement of pDC IFN production occurs through TLR9 engagement of HIV in conjunction with TLR7 sensing (Figure 6C).

Abs isolated from subjects with chronic HIV infection enhance IFN production. We demonstrated in vitro that HIV-specific mAbs that blocked the interaction between gp120 and CD4 prevented pDC production of IFN, while Abs that bound the HIV envelope without blocking CD4 engagement largely enhanced IFN production. To assess the role of polyclonal Abs generated in vivo, we isolated IgG from serum collected at years 1 and 2 after seroconversion from 13 HIV-infected subjects in the Baltimore–Washington, DC, Center of the Multicenter AIDS Cohort Study (MACS) (http://aidscohortstudy.org/). These early time points were chosen because CD4 counts were high in every subject, which avoided assessment of responses in the setting of profound immunosuppression. Specimens were collected prior to the availability of effective ART, so no subject was on ART at the time points assessed. Because prolonged high-level IFN production is associated with chronic infection and immune activation (8, 35), we hypothesized that IgG from HIV-infected subjects would enhance pDC IFN production in response to HIV. Given our previous in vitro data suggesting that mAb against gp120 suppress IFN production by pDC, we first tested the isolated IgG for gp120 binding in an ELISA. All IgG samples tested bound to HIV BaL gp120 lysate, though to varying degrees (Supplemental Figure 15). We next tested the IgG isolated from the 13 HIV-infected subjects for the ability to suppress or enhance pDC production of IFN in response to HIV BaL in the same pDC assay used to assess the effects of 4E10. Despite some of the polyclonal IgG binding gp120, IgG isolated from 0 of the 13 subjects suppressed HIV BaL –induced IFN production by pDC. In contrast, polyclonal IgG isolated from 12 of the 13 subjects significantly enhanced pDC production of IFN in response to HIV BaL compared with polyclonal IgG from HIV-uninfected subjects (Figure 7A). IgG isolated from subjects 1 year after HIV infection did not differ from that isolated 2 years after infection in the capacity of enhancing IFN production (Figure 7B). Consistent with gp120-binding affinity not being the primary determinant of the effect on pDC IFN production, we saw no correlation between IFN enhancement and gp120 binding as measured by ELISA (Figure 7C).

Figure 7 IgG isolated from HIV-infected subjects enhanced IFN production by pDCs. HIV culture strains (A–C) HIV BaL or (D–F) HIV IIIB was incubated with polyclonal IgG isolated from 13 HIV-infected subjects at either 1 or 2 years after seroconversion for 1 to 2 hours and then added to pDCs from at least 5 distinct donors. Supernatants were harvested after 15 hours and assessed for IFN-α. (A and D) IgG isolated from 2 years after infection for 13 subjects ordered from left to right by increasing IFN-α enhancement compared with (A) HIV BaL alone or (D) HIV IIIB alone. The 2 boxes furthest to left of each plot show results with polyclonal IgG isolated from HIV-uninfected subjects and 4E10, as negative and positive controls, respectively. Box plots indicate the median, the 75% and 25% quartiles, and the 95% and 5% outliers (n = 5). All samples were normalized to the HIV-alone conditions indicated by the dashed lines. Conditions were compared using 1-way ANOVA with Dunnett’s multiple comparisons test. *P < 0.05. (B and E) Comparison of IFN-α enhancement by IgG isolated from 1 and 2 years after infection relative to (B) HIV BaL alone or (E) HIV IIIB alone. (C and F) Correlation of gp120 binding versus enhancement of IFN-α by polyclonal IgG from all subjects relative to (C) HIV BaL alone or (F) HIV IIIB alone.