Fibroblast-specific TGF-β–Smad2/3 signaling underlies cardiac fibrosis

Canonical TGF-β effectors Smad2/3 promote myofibroblast differentiation. To examine the possible differential role between Smad2 and Smad3 as mediators of TGF-β receptor signaling, we generated primary skin fibroblasts from mice with loxP site (fl) targeted alleles for Smad2, Smad3, and Smad2/3 and compared them with fibroblasts conditionally targeted within the Tgfbr1 and Tgfbr2 loci. These primary skin fibroblasts were infected with a Cre-expressing adenovirus (AdCre) and compared with a control β-gal–expressing (Adβ-gal–expressing) adenovirus (Figure 1A). Western blotting of protein extracts from these primary fibroblasts 72 hours after recombinant adenoviral infection showed efficient deletion of Smad2 and Smad3 protein from Smad2/3fl/fl double-homozygous cells with AdCre and efficient deletion of Tgfbr2 in Tgfbr1/2fl/fl homozygous cells (Figure 1A). Control and AdCre-infected Smad2fl/fl, Smad3fl/fl, and Smad2/3fl/fl primary fibroblasts were stimulated with TGF-β and assayed for differentiation into myofibroblasts, as marked by αSMA expression. The data show that 70%–80% of the Adβ-gal–infected Smad2fl/fl, Smad3fl/fl, and Smad2/3fl/fl or Tgfbr1/2fl/fl fibroblasts became αSMA positive with TGF-β stimulation, while AdCre infection blocked this induction with deletion of Smad3, Smad2/3, or Tgfbr1/2, but not Smad2 (Figure 1, B and C).

Figure 1 Canonical TGF-β signaling mediates myofibroblast transformation in vitro. (A) Western blot showing the expression levels of Smad2, Smad3, Tgfbr2, and Cre in skin fibroblasts 72 hours after infection with Adβ-gal and AdCre. (B) Representative immunofluorescent images of cells infected with Adβ-gal control or AdCre to delete Smad2/3 in skin fibroblasts from Smad2/3fl/fl mice. αSMA+ stress fibers are shown in green. Cells were treated with vehicle or 10 ng/ml of TGF-β for 24 hours. Scale bars: 10 μm. (C) Quantitation of the experiment shown in B except that additional genotypes of primary skin fibroblasts were used as indicated. Data are shown as ± SEM and are from 3 separate experiments. *P < 0.01 versus Adβ-gal. P values were calculated by 1-way ANOVA with post hoc Tukey’s HSD. (D and E) Pictures and quantification of collagen gel matrix contraction in culture dishes in Smad2-, Smad3-, Smad2/3-, and Tgfbr1/2-loxP–targeted cardiac fibroblasts infected with Adβ-gal or AdCre for 72 hours, then treated with 10 ng/ml of TGF-β for 24 hours. Adβ-gal–infected cells without TGF-β treatment showed no contraction in any of the genotypes at baseline (not shown). Data are shown as ± SEM and are from 3 separate experiments. *P < 0.01 versus WT Adβ-gal +TGF-β. P values were calculated with 1-way ANOVA with post hoc Tukey’s HSD. The wells in D are 28 mm across.

Targeted primary cardiac fibroblasts were also seeded into Matrigel for contraction assays as a more specific assessment of TGF-β–induced myofibroblast formation with contractile activity (Figure 1D). Here, we observed robust gel contraction in WT fibroblasts (not shown) and all the genotypes of primary cardiac fibroblasts tested that were infected with Adβ-gal (Figure 1, D and E). AdCre-infected Smad2fl/fl fibroblasts also showed full gel contraction comparable to that of WT fibroblasts with TGF-β stimulation (Figure 1, D and E). However, AdCre infection of Smad3fl/fl, Smad2/3fl/fl, and Tgfbr1/2fl/fl fibroblasts showed inhibition in TGF-β–induced gel contraction (Figure 1, D and E). These results indicate that the 2 central TGF-β receptors and Smad3 are critical mediators of myofibroblast differentiation and function in vitro with TGF-β stimulation, but that Smad2 was not necessary for this response.

Activated fibroblast-specific Smad2-, Smad3-, and Smad2/3-deleted mice. Previous genetic-based studies designed to inhibit TGF-β signaling in heart disease models have lacked selectivity for the fibroblast (19, 26–28). Hence, here we used mice in which the Postn genetic locus was targeted with a tamoxifen-inducible MerCreMer (MCM) cDNA (29), and these mice were crossed with Smad2fl/fl, Smad3fl/fl, Smad2/3fl/fl, and Tgfbr1/2fl/fl targeted mice (Figure 2A). We also introduced a single Rosa26-loxP-Stop-loxP-EGFP (R26EGFP) reporter allele to allow irreversible tracking of all activated fibroblasts, as previously described (29). Importantly, periostin expression is specifically induced in essentially all activated fibroblasts (myofibroblasts) of the heart with injury (30–32). Young adult mice were subjected to cardiac pressure overload stimulation by transverse aortic constriction (TAC) surgery over 4 to 12 weeks in the presence of tamoxifen food so that the MCM protein could mediate recombination in activated fibroblasts (Figure 2B). Indeed, immunohistochemistry in PostnMCM/+ R26EGFP/+ mice over 4 weeks of TAC in the presence of tamoxifen showed EGFP expression in activated fibroblasts throughout the heart (Figure 2C), as previously characterized in detail (29). In an identical experiment in mice that also contained the Smad2/3fl/fl alleles, EGFP-labeled cells were subjected to FACS and pooled for Western blotting to assess the degree to which Smad2 and Smad3 proteins were deleted from activated cardiac fibroblasts after 4 weeks of TAC. The results showed almost complete absence of these 2 proteins compared with similarly sorted control fibroblasts that were not targeted for the Smad2/3 alleles (Figure 2D). A similar strategy in Tgfbr1/2fl/fl PostnMCM/+ mice was performed in which cardiomyocyte-free total mesenchymal cells were negatively sorted to remove CD31- and CD45-expressing cells and protein extracts generated, which showed an approximate 80% deletion of Tgfbr2 protein (Figure 2E). These results indicate that the PostnMCM allele effectively deletes loxP-targeted genes from activated fibroblasts from the heart.

Figure 2 Generation of fibroblast-specific canonical TGF-β–deleted mice. (A) Schematic representation of different mouse lines used, including the Postn genetic locus containing a tamoxifen-regulated MCM cDNA cassette inserted into exon 1 (E1), which was crossed with Smad2- and/or Smad3-loxP–containing gene-targeted lines, along with the Rosa26 reporter allele(R26EGFP). The mouse chromosome associated with each allele is shown. (B) Experimental scheme whereby mice were subjected to TAC injury or sham procedure for 4 and 12 weeks. Mice were fed tamoxifen diet 48 hours before surgery and then maintained on tamoxifen until harvesting. (C) Representative histological section showing EGFP-labeled interstitial cells in hearts of PostnMCM/+ R26EGFP/+ mice after 4 weeks of TAC injury (n = 4). Scale bar: 10 μm. (D) Western blot analysis for Smad2, Smad3, and EGFP from 500,000 cells isolated from hearts of the 2 genotypes of mice shown. (E) Western blot for Tgfbr2 in total heart mesenchymal cells lacking myocytes, CD31, and CD45 cells and conditionally targeted for Tgfbr1/2-loxP with PostnMCM in cardiac-activated fibroblasts after TAC stimulation.

Role of Smad2, Smad3, and Tgfbr1/2 in fibroblast-dependent cardiac fibrosis with pressure overload. TAC was performed in young adult mice for 4 or 12 weeks to assess pressure overload–induced cardiac fibrosis in which Smad2, Smad3, Smad2/3, or Tgfbr1/2 was specifically deleted from activated fibroblasts (Figure 2B). Levels of fibrosis and collagen deposition in each genotype were assessed by Masson’s trichrome staining of cardiac histological sections (Figure 3, A and B, and Supplemental Figure 1A, and Supplemental Figure 2; supplemental material available online with this article; https://doi.org/10.1172/JCI94753DS1). The data show that deletion of Smad3, Smad2/3, or Tgfbr1/2, but not Smad2, significantly attenuated the cardiac fibrotic response to pressure overload following 4 and 12 weeks of TAC stimulation (Figure 3, A and B). Because Smad2 and Smad3 are transcription factors that have been implicated in directly mediating expression of myofibroblast genes (17, 20, 33–38), we assessed mRNA levels of endogenous Postn, Col1a1, and Col3a1 from primary cardiac fibroblasts treated with TGF-β in culture. The data show a generalized and significant reduction in expression of these 3 activated fibroblast marker genes in both Smad3- and Smad2/3-deleted fibroblasts, but not with deletion of Smad2 (Supplemental Figure 3, A–C). These data indicate that deleting canonical TGF-β signaling constituents from newly activated fibroblasts significantly reduces the cardiac fibrotic response, although Smad2 appeared to be fully compensated by the remaining Smad3 gene.

Figure 3 Fibroblast-specific deletion of canonical TGF-β signaling reduces myocardial fibrosis in mice. (A and B) Masson’s trichrome–stained histological pictures and quantitation of the area of fibrosis (blue) in hearts from the indicated genotypes of mice with PostnMCM/+ after 12 weeks of TAC injury and tamoxifen treatment. Average fibrotic area ± SEM. n = 8–10 mice in each group. *P < 0.05 versus sham operated; #P < 0.05 versus PostnMCM/+ TAC at 4 or 12 weeks. P values were calculated by 1-way ANOVA with post hoc Tukey’s HSD. (C and D) Masson’s trichrome–stained histological photographs and quantification of the area of fibrosis in hearts from the indicated mice crossed with Tcf21MCM/+ after 4 weeks of TAC injury and tamoxifen treatment. Average fibrotic area ± SEM. n = 6–9 mice in each group, *P < 0.05 versus sham operated; #P < 0.05 versus Tcf21MCM/+ TAC at 4 weeks. P values were calculated by 1-way ANOVA with post hoc Tukey’s HSD. (E and F) Masson’s trichrome–stained histological photographs and quantification of the area of fibrosis in αMHCMCM/+ and cardiomyocyte-specific deletion of Smad2/3 from hearts after 12 weeks of TAC injury. Mice were injected 5 times with 100 μl of 0.5 mg/ml of tamoxifen 15 days before injury. Average fibrotic area ± SEM. n = 7–9 mice in each group. *P < 0.05 versus sham operated. P values were calculated using 1-way ANOVA with post hoc Tukey’s HSD. Scale bars: 150 μm.

In parallel, echocardiography at 4 and 12 weeks after TAC was employed to determine whether loss of Smad2/3 or Tgfbr1/2 signaling from activated fibroblasts affected heart function and/or the hypertrophic response. Twelve weeks of TAC stimulation resulted in a significant reduction in ventricular fractional shortening in control mice (controls consisted of PostnMCM/+ alone or Smad2/3fl/fl alone) versus sham-operated mice (Supplemental Figure 4A). Deletion of Smad2, Smad3, or Smad2/3 from activated fibroblasts resulted in the same significant reduction in ventricular fractional shortening as seen in the controls after TAC, although deletion of Tgfbr1/2 significantly protected from this profile of reduced ventricular performance (Supplemental Figure 4A). Similarly, Smad2, Smad3, and Smad2/3 fibroblast–targeted mice showed a similar degree of cardiac hypertrophy following 12 weeks of TAC as controls, yet deletion of Tgfbr1/2 with PostnMCM/+ resulted in significantly less cardiac hypertrophy (Supplemental Figure 4B, see Discussion). In support of these data, histological analysis of cardiomyocyte cell surface areas in hearts of these same mice showed significantly less hypertrophy with Tgfbr1/2 deletion after 4 weeks of TAC compared with controls or Smad2/3 deletion after TAC, while Smad2/3 heart–specific deleted mice showed the same level of hypertrophy as WT mice (control sham = 281 ± 10 μm2, control TAC = 483 ± 12 μm2, Smad2/3 deleted = 494 ± 12 μm2, Tgfbr1/2 deleted = 309 ± 8 μm2; P < 0.05 versus control TAC, n = 4 mice in each group). We also performed a more advanced echocardiographic procedure with strain analysis 4 weeks after TAC. The data showed a trend toward reduced longitudinal left ventricular wall strain in Smad2/3 double-deleted mice compared with control or Tgfbr1/2-KO mice after TAC (Supplemental Figure 4C). Interestingly, diastolic function measured indirectly by pulse-wave and tissue Doppler echocardiography indicated a lower E/e′ ratio (where E indicates E wave and e′ indicates peak tissue velocity) in Tgfbr1/2 double-deleted mice after TAC compared with control or Smad2/3 double-deleted mice, suggestive of preserved diastolic function (Supplemental Figure 4D).

One possible limitation with the PostnMCM allele is that it requires fibroblast activation before the loxP-targeted gene under investigation would be deleted. Hence, Smad2/3 would likely become partially induced before deletion occurs with the PostnMCM/+ allele. To deal with this hypothetical situation, we employed an independent tamoxifen-inducible Cre-expressing gene-targeted mouse line in which the transcription factor 21 (Tcf21) allele is targeted with the MCM cDNA (Tcf21MCM). We and others have shown that the Tcf21MCM/+ allele is expressed in essentially all tissue-resident fibroblasts in the uninjured heart, but no other cell types, and that these cells beget the activated fibroblasts (29, 39). Here, we used 4 weeks of TAC with tamoxifen treatment in Tcf21MCM/+ mice crossed with Smad3fl/fl, Smad2/3fl/fl, and Tgfbr1/2fl/fl mice. We again observed the same significant reduction in cardiac fibrosis as with the PostnMCM/+ allele crossed with these same loxP-targeted genes (Figure 3, C and D, and Supplemental Figure 1B). Hence, deletion of Smad2/3 with the Tcf21MCM allele from cardiac fibroblasts before they become activated is similarly effective in attenuating the disease-dependent fibrotic response, as observed with the slightly later induced PostnMCM allele.

Deletion of Tgfbr1 or Tgfbr2 from cardiomyocytes of the heart was shown to protect from cardiac fibrosis and functional decompensation with remodeling following pressure overload (27). Here, we deleted Smad2/3 from the adult heart using the α-myosin heavy chain (αMHC) MCM-containing transgene (40) to determine whether canonical Smad2/3 signaling within cardiomyocytes might similarly affect the cardiac fibrotic response with pressure overload. However, unlike deletion of Smad2/3 from cardiac fibroblasts, as presented above, deletion of Smad2/3 specifically from cardiomyocytes of mice with 12 weeks of pressure overload showed no ability to inhibit the fibrotic response compared with αMHCMCM controls (Figure 3, E and F, and Supplemental Figure 1C). Thus, the ability of Smad2/3 transcriptional activity to support disease-mediated cardiac fibrosis appears to be largely specific to the cardiac fibroblast.

Deletion of Smad2/3 compromises myofibroblasts in vivo. Deletion of Smad2/3 from resting or activated fibroblasts in the hearts of mice subjected to TAC substantially reduced the fibrotic response, although the cellular basis for this reduction in fibrosis was unknown. Here, we examined the fate of activated fibroblasts/myofibroblasts in the heart following Smad2/3 deletion. PostnMCM/+ R26EGFP/+ mice were used as a control versus the same genotype of mice that also contained the Smad2/3fl/fl alleles, and young adults were subjected to 4 weeks of TAC with tamoxifen chow administration (Figure 4A). We first removed hearts from these mice and isolated total interstitial cells and cultured them as a mixed population (Figure 4B). Interestingly, we observed that approximately 90% of EGFP+ control cells replete with the Smad2/3 alleles became αSMA positive in culture yet nearly all the EGFP+ cells in the Smad2/3 targeted interstitial cell pool were devoid of αSMA expression and lacked the characteristic stress fibers of myofibroblasts (Figure 4, B and C). We also performed direct analysis of EGFP+ versus αSMA-expressing cells in the heart from the same 2 groups of mice after 4 weeks of TAC (Figure 4D). The data show that 78% of EGFP+ Postn-traced activated fibroblasts in the heart are also αSMA expressing when Smad2/3 are present, while only 30% overlap was observed when Smad2/3 are deleted from activated cardiac fibroblasts (Figure 4, D and E, and Supplemental Figure 5). Indeed, most of the EGFP+ fibroblasts in the hearts of PostnMCM/+ Smad2/3fl/fl mice after 4 weeks of TAC lacked αSMA expression (Figure 4D).

Figure 4 Fibroblast-specific Smad2/3 deletion alters myofibroblast activity in vivo. (A) Experimental scheme whereby mice were subjected to TAC for 4 weeks. Mice were fed tamoxifen-laden chow 48 hours before surgery and then until harvesting. (B and C) Representative immunostaining images and quantitation for EGFP+ cellular expression (green) and costaining for αSMA (red) and DAPI (blue) in isolated cardiac interstitial cells from the indicated genotypes of mice that were cultured for 96 hours in low serum medium. The white arrows indicate EGFP+ cells and the yellow arrow shows EGFP– cells that are αSMA+ (n = 4). *P < 0.05 versus PostnMCM/+ R26EGFP/+ cells. P values were calculated with Student’s t test. Scale bars: 10 μm. (D and E) Representative immunohistochemistry cryosections and quantitation of EGFP-labeled (green) interstitial cells along with αSMA (red) staining from hearts of the indicated genotypes of mice after 4 weeks of TAC. The white arrows show EGFP+ cells that are also αSMA+ in each of the 2 genotypes of mice, although in the Smad2/3-deleted hearts, most of the EGFP+ fibroblasts are deficient in αSMA expression (n = 4 mice in each group). *P < 0.05 versus PostnMCM R26EGFP hearts. P values were calculated with Student’s t test. Scale bars: 10 μm. Additional images of immunohistochemistry as shown in D are shown in Supplemental Figure 5.

To analyze fibroblast proliferation rates, mice of the genotype PostnMCM/+ Smad2/3fl/fl R26EGFP/+ were compared with controls of the genotype PostnMCM/+ R26EGFP/+ and subjected to 1 or 4 weeks of TAC stimulation with tamoxifen administration to trace fibroblasts (Figure 5A). Importantly, at the 1-week time point, 5-ethynyl-2′-deoxyuridine (EdU) was given in the last 24 hours before sacrifice so that proliferation rates could be directly assessed (Figure 5A). Hearts were then collected from these 2 groups of mice and digested and total EGFP+ cells counted and normalized to CD31+ (Supplemental Figure 6) or Erg1+ (data not shown) endothelial cells as an approximation of activated fibroblast expansion and endothelial cell proliferation with EdU administration. While endothelial cells do expand with pressure overload stimulation, it is generally less than 30% (41, 42), and this effect was the same between our 2 experimental groups with or without Smad2/3 in activated cardiac fibroblasts (Figure 5G and Supplemental Figure 6). The data show a dramatic reduction in total activated EGFP+ fibroblasts in the hearts of Smad2/3-deleted mice after 4 weeks of TAC compared with control mice replete with Smad2/3 in their activated fibroblasts (Figure 5, B–D). Even with 1 week of TAC, there was a significant reduction in EGFP+ activated fibroblasts when Smad2/3 were deleted from these cells (Figure 5D).

Figure 5 Fibroblast-specific Smad2/3 deletion reduces the number of activated myofibroblasts in vivo. (A) Experimental schematic whereby mice were subjected to TAC injury for 7 days. Mice were fed tamoxifen-laden chow 48 hours before surgery and then until harvesting. EdU was injected into mice 24 hours and 4 hours before harvest. (B and C) Representative flow cytometry plots of isolated EGFP+ interstitial cells (rightward scatter) from hearts of the indicated genotypes of mice. (D) The ratio of total GFP+ activated fibroblasts normalized to CD31+ cells from the heart taken from the indicated genotypes of mice after 1 or 4 weeks of TAC. Error bars represent SEM. n = 3 mice in each group. *P < 0.05 versus PostnMCM/+ R26EGFP/+. P values were calculated with Student’s t test. (E and F) Representative immunohistological images and quantitation of the percentage of EGFP+ interstitial cells costained for EdU (white) according to the schematic in A. DAPI was used to show nuclei (blue). n = 3 mice in each group. *P < 0.05 versus PostnMCM/+ R26EGFP/+. P values were calculated with Student’s t test. Scale bars: 50 μm. (G) Quantitation of CD31-positive cells that were also EdU positive in heart histological sections from mice subjected to TAC of the indicated genotypes. Representative images of the CD31-positive cells with EdU staining along with GFP-positive fibroblasts from histological heart sections are shown in Supplemental Figure 6.

Histological sections were also directly quantified for EGFP+ fibroblasts or immunostained for endothelial cells that were positive or negative for EdU incorporation (Figure 5, E–G, and Supplemental Figure 6). The data show that over 24 hours of EdU exposure, 13% of EGFP+ activated fibroblasts incorporated EdU, suggesting the cells were actively proliferating, while approximately 1% of the Smad2/3-deleted EGFP+ activated fibroblasts incorporated EdU (Figure 5, E and F). As a control, there was equivalent proliferation of endogenous endothelial cells between the 2 groups with TAC stimulation to the heart (Figure 5G). Also as an important control, loss of Smad2/3 or Tgfbr1/2 from primary skin fibroblasts did not differentially affect their sensitivity to cell death through apoptosis with staurosporine in culture compared with WT (Supplemental Figure 7). Thus, loss of Smad2/3 from disease-activated fibroblasts in the heart compromises their differentiation and proliferation, but not cell death, suggesting a cellular mechanism for the observed reduction in fibrosis in mice in which Smad2/3 are deleted from cardiac fibroblasts.

Smad2/3 deletion from fibroblasts compromises TGF-β–induced fibrosis in the heart. To confirm and extend our observations to this point, a cardiac-specific, latency-escaping mutant TGF-β–expressing (TGF-β1Cys223,225Ser) transgene was used, which we previously showed induces interstitial cardiac fibrosis (43). Double transgenic (DTG) mice with this bigenic inducible system were crossed with Smad2fl/fl, Smad3fl/fl, or Smad2/3fl/fl mice (Figure 6A, no doxycycline was given so that the transgene was always active). The R26EGFP allele was also present and tamoxifen was administered beginning at 4 weeks of age so that fibroblasts could be visualized and directly assessed in vivo. The data show that EGFP+ cells were observed in the heart at 2 months of age, suggesting that the TGF-β transgene induced PostnMCM activity in activated fibroblasts (Figure 6B), while control mice without the TGF-β DTG system showed essentially no EGFP+ cells in the ventricles at 2 months (data not shown). We observed substantially fewer EGFP+ traced fibroblasts in the hearts of TGF-β DTG mice in the absence of Smad2/3 (Figure 6B).

Figure 6 Fibroblast-specific deletion of Smad2/3 reduces TGF-β–induced myocardial fibrosis. (A) Schematic representation of PostnMCM mice crossed to Smad2- and/or Smad3-loxP mice in conjunction with an inducible heart-specific latency-escaping TGF-β mutant cDNA driven by a cardiomyocyte-specific DTG system. (B) Representative histological heart sections with GFP+ interstitial cells (white arrows) showing that the TGF-β DTG effectively mediated Cre-dependent induction of PostnMCM/+activity, facilitating R26EGFP recombination and expression, while deletion of Smad2/3 reduced total EGFP+ cells. Hearts were harvested 4 weeks after tamoxifen administration. n = 4 mice harvested. Scale bars: 10 μm. (C) Experimental schematic whereby data shown in D and E were from mice fed tamoxifen through 12 months of age. (D and E) Pictures of Masson’s trichrome–stained cardiac histological sections and quantitation of the area of fibrosis (blue staining) in the indicated genotypes of mice in the presence of the TGF-β mutant transgenic system (DTG) for 12 months. Data are shown as average fibrotic area ± SEM. n = 6–8 in each group. *P < 0.05 versus PostnMCM/+; #P < 0.05 versus DTG PostnMCM/+. P values were calculated by 1-way ANOVA with post hoc Tukey’s HSD. Scale bars: 150 μm.

We next performed a chronic fibrosis study in which TGF-β DTG mice were put on tamoxifen (without doxycycline, for full induction) at 4 weeks of age and followed for 1 year before the hearts were harvested (Figure 6C). Masson’s trichrome analysis showed that TGF-β DTG mice with the PostnMCM/+ allele had fibrosis in their hearts by 12 months of age compared with hearts from WT or PostnMCM/+ mice lacking the TGF-β transgene (Figure 6, D and E, and Supplemental Figure 1D). However, deletion of Smad3 alone or Smad2/3 from activated fibroblasts of these same TGF-β DTG PostnMCM/+ mice showed a significant reduction in cardiac fibrosis compared with the TGF-β DTG PostnMCM/+ control mice (Figure 6, D and E, and Supplemental Figure 1D). As observed with TAC stimulation, deletion of Smad2 was not effective in reducing the cardiac fibrotic response, as these mice showed significant fibrosis that was not statistically different from that in TGF-β DTG PostnMCM/+ control mice (Figure 6E). Hence, Smad3 appears to be the dominant effector of TGF-β–induced cardiac fibrosis in the mouse heart, while Smad2 appears to be fully compensated by the presence of Smad3.

Gene expression alterations in Smad2/3- versus Tgfbr1/2-deficient fibroblasts. To gain further insight into the molecular basis for Smad2/3-dependent regulation of fibroblast activity and fibrosis, global RNA-sequencing (RNA-Seq) profiling was performed. EGFP+ cells were obtained by FACS from hearts of PostnMCM/+ R26EGFP/+ versus PostnMCM/+ Smad2/3fl/fl R26EGFP/+ mice 4 weeks after TAC injury. Bioinformatics analysis of the data showed a gene expression signature in which many of the top categories of gene pathways were related to the activity or function of myo/fibroblasts or the ECM (Figure 7A). For example, the expression of direct ECM mRNAs Col1a1, Col1a2, Col3a1, Fn1, Fbn1, and Tnc in EGFP+ fibroblasts showed significantly reduced levels in the absence of Smad2/3. Also downregulated were the ECM-modifying genes Loxl2, Adam12, Adam30, and Sparc along with the cell-adhesion genes Itga2, Itga8, and Itgb3 (Figure 7B). Key proliferation genes such as Mki67 and Cdk6 were significantly downregulated in Smad2/3-deleted fibroblasts as well (Figure 7B), which is consistent with the known profile of compromised proliferation of these cells observed in vivo after injury (Figure 5). No significant changes were observed between the 2 genotypes of fibroblasts analyzed in the relative expression of the global fibroblast identity markers Tcf21, Pdgfra, and Vimr or in a housekeeping gene such as Actb (Figure 7B).

Figure 7 Smad2/3 deletion in activated fibroblasts reduces fibroblast and ECM-related gene expression. (A) Gene expression cluster analysis showed a profile of altered ECM and fibrosis-related gene expression in EGFP+ fibroblasts obtained from hearts of Smad2/3-activated fibroblast-deleted mice versus control WT hearts, isolated 4 weeks after TAC injury. (B) Quantification of selected mRNAs in Smad2/3-deleted EGFP+-activated fibroblasts from hearts of Smad2/3 PostnMCM/+ R26EGFP/+ allele–containing mice. (C) Gene expression cluster analysis shows a profile of altered ECM- and fibrosis-related gene expression in EGFP+ fibroblasts obtained from hearts of Tgfbr1/2 fibroblast–deleted mice versus control WT hearts, isolated 4 weeks after TAC injury. (D) Quantification of selected mRNAs in Tgfbr1/2-deleted EGFP+ fibroblasts from hearts of Tgfbr1/2 Tcf21MCM/+ R26EGFP/+ allele–containing mice. The white bars in D represent genes altered in expression compared with those with deletion of Smad2/3.

EGFP+ cells were also obtained from hearts of Tcf21MCM/+ R26EGFP/+ versus Tcf21MCM/+ Tgfbr1/2fl/fl R26EGFP/+ mice 4 weeks after TAC injury. Bioinformatics analysis of these data showed a gene expression signature similar to that found with Smad2/3 deletion in that most of the top categories of gene pathways were related to the activity or function of fibroblasts and the ECM (Figure 7C). Hence, the overwhelming effect associated with deletion of the 2 TGF-β receptors from cardiac fibroblasts with pressure overload stimulation is an alteration in fibrosis and ECM-associated gene expression (Figure 7, C and D). As with Smad2/3 deletion, we observed downregulation of a large array of fibrosis, adhesion, and ECM genes such as Col1a1, Col3a1, Col4a3, Col11a1, Fn1, Fbn1, Sparc, Itga2, Itga8, Eln, Postn, and Adams (Figure 7D). However, loss of Tgfbr1/2 from cardiac fibroblasts also substantially altered expression of genes not observed with deletion of Smad2/3, and many of these had interesting regulatory implications, such as a decrease in Tgfb2, Tgfbi, and Tgfb3 (Figure 7D). Also of interest, Fgf16 and Ptn are known protective factors in the heart (44–46) that were each substantially downregulated with loss of Tgfbr1/2 (Figure 7D). Other genes implicated in cardiac homeostasis, such as Ahsg, Fetub, Gpx1, Gpx3, Serpina3n, Ptn, Timp1, and Timp4, were also uniquely changed in the absence of Tgfbr1/2, but not with Smad2/3 deletion (Figure 7D). Some of these genes could contribute to the differential cardiac compensatory and hypertrophy effects shown in Supplemental Figure 4.